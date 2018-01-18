Jennifer Garner shares sweet note her 5 yo left in a book: kids think like that?

Jennifer Garner really lets her Type-A supermom flag fly on Instagram and it’s been a great thing for her. I would be somewhat mortified to be so open on social media, but I’m a writer not a video blogger and she’s not doing anything different than other people. In case you think I’m exaggerating, watch this video of her making the dough for biscuits. See what I mean? She loves all that stuff, she likes to share it with people, and she’s changed from just leaking stories about her family (although she and/or Ben have PR people who still do that) to sharing anecdotes about her life. She doesn’t post photos or videos of her kids but she did recently post a note, Samuel, five, left in a library book. It reads “Hello, You are loved. I believe in you” and has a little heart after it. Here it is.
Do any of you talk to your kids like this? This sounds like Hallmark speak, I’ve never talked to anyone like this. I tell my loved ones and of course my kid that I love him, usually before I ask him to please stop doing that thing that’s bugging me. I do speak to him sweetly and try to get him to let me kiss the top of his head still, even though he has to bend down to do that now. I don’t encourage him in an abstract way like “I believe in you,” I say “You can do it, I know you can. Remember that project you did last fall? It’s not as bad.” It’s important to be positive and uplifting I’m just saying it in a practical way instead. It’s sweet though I think, and kids pass on what they know. The Garner-Affleck kids are going to be nurturers, not little bullies. You always tell your kids that bullies have horrible parents and it’s worse for them at home, but you rarely think about how awesome it must be for the good kids with caring parents. This is a little glimpse into that.
Garner is working on the action film Peppermint. She’s previously posted videos of her workout and she recently shared this reversed time lapse video of her makeup process. It’s a revenge movie described as “a young mother who finds herself with nothing to lose… is now going to take from her rivals the very life they stole from her.” It sounds kind of perfect for her.
After decades and countless movies making me look better than I should, Deborah La Mia Denever and Peter Tothpal are happy to team up with Bart Mixon to make a mess of me every morning for #PEPPERMINTmovie. I’m just happy they clean me up enough to be mom at the end of the day. #mostimportantpartoftheirjob #nofacetimingfromtheset #dontscarethekids
Garner is shown out last week and before church on Sunday. Affleck rode his motorcycle to church. Credit: WENN and Backgrid.
Well mine don’t! Mine were more likely to leave a note saying ‘poo poo bum head’.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahaha – exactly right, Ingrid! Mine too!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Highly doubt a 5yr old wrote that….
That’s pretty clean lettering…
This is someone who is know to manipulate a narrative in her favor so…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How does she know her son left it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My five year old has really good printing skills…but she can’t spell words with more then three or four letters…except her name.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No they do not that’s not from a 5 year old …
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My five year old gives me nice notes…she knows how to spell I love you, and hugs and kiss. If she wants to write anything bigger then that she asks me how to spell it first.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hmm.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hear your hmm and raise it to a monumental eye-roll and a *gag* for good measure at such an inept attempt at sickly manipulation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He was likely just parroting something he heard, but it’s still very sweet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s sweet. If those kids turn out well it will be thanks to Jen and not Ben, that’s for sure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why does she have to share this with the world? It’s private.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
^This
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree minx. I like mommy bloggers so much better when they don’t actually share much about their kids. There is plenty to discuss without sharing your child’s tender heart with the world.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To brag. Mostly out of insecurity. “Look at me, somebody out there likes me”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When my grandkiddos do something sweet, whether action or written down, I share it on FB. Not to embarrass them, not to show people I’m well loved, but because it was sweet and an AWWWW moment. So this to me is a nothing burger. If I truly want to embarrass my grandkiddos, I break out in song in the grocery store or get in the conga line at the Crystal Palace in Disney World or just start busting a move! That’s when they walk away and claim they don’t know who I am.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I have a facebook friend who over shares this stuff too…so many eyerolls..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe she wants her kids to grow expecting to get validation from strangers, like most celebrities.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe these are like phrases she tells them when tucking them into bed at night? I’m am trying not to be cynical. But it’s pretty tastefully minimalistic and well-printed for a 5-year-old. Like my 5-year-old kid makes notes for me but there are a thousand colours, drawings of SpongeBob and Minecraft and everything is spelt incorrectly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why is she embarrassing her kids publicly?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
she’s a mom. embarrassing your kids is part of the job.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Heck yes. It’s literally the only win you are allowed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m 41 and I’d still be pissed at my mum of she had shown my personal notes to her friends, let alone the billion followers this actress has.
Moreover, embarrassing your kids is really bad for their self-respect and well-being. We underestimate the effect it has on them. Really weird to find that to be an outlet for motherhood.
Also, it’s always a narcissistic thing: it reflects well on the mum. The writer did ask if our kids wrote as well and as compassionate as this. So here we go, another strike for the mummy who surpasses all the other mums who cannot instill this greatness of heart on their kids…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hate to admit it but…yeah.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve certainly embarrassed my kids by sharing things, but the difference is that she’s sharing it with millions, not just grandma, co workers and neighbors.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@minx, exactly. Stars use their instas for their “brands” and private stuff should not be part of it. We share our kids’ stuff with our/their friends.
Many kids write this kind of note, or get this kind of note, it’s nothing surprising or extraordinary.
Except for those parents who do not have that kind of kid or don’t have time to go to the library and feel guilty about it.
I have a perhaps abnormally consciousness of the fact that sometimes our blessings can hurt others and discourage them. So most of it should remain private. It’s YOUR happiness, not someone else’s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love this. I don’t care if it’s sappy af – I love it. More kids need to hear things like that and I’m not going to shit on this at all. So many little kids grow up in a household where they don’t HAVE loving words or people who look out for their best interests.
And it wasn’t meant to be private. He left it in a book purposely for others to see. He was doing a one-boy motivational spree. He wanted other people to feel happy and loved – his intention clearly was for others to find this. And any kid who thinks like that is a kid I like.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m with you, Erinn. If he’s parroting, then it means he’s heard it often enough himself. But it also means that it’s touched some core part of him and he wants to spread that love out. I’m firmly on the side of the world needs more kindness right now, and I can’t sh!t on a kid who is doing his part.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I used to leave notes like this as a kid because my mom left post-it notes like this for me. I would leave them everywhere too. It was fun and my mom indulged it. Mine were mostly “hugs” on post-its
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am very Hallmarkish with my daughter. She’s the only black girl in her grade. In a sea of blond hair and blue eyes, I want to affirm her existence and her beauty. In the morning, I have to leave the house before she is dressed for school. When I’m on the train, I send her a text telling her how kind she is, how loving she is, how much of a wonderful daughter and sister she is. I did it for the first year in her new school and I truly believed it helped her. She is a kind and compassionate girl, who is sure of herself. And what’s amazing, is she is so in tuned with other people’s feelings. When I’m having a bad day, she can always sense it. It’s a good thing to do when you temper the praises with a bit of humbleness. Despite how messy been is, I think those kids will be great with Jennifer’s care.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s a beautiful thing to do for your daughter. You both sound very lucky to have each other!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is lovely. My mom did this for me too. Its hard being the only (or one of few) black girls in a sea of white sometimes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It sounds like something they cold have easily learned/talked about in school. My kids have often had exercises — from preschool through high school — where the teacher asks them to write something short and sweet to someone else. Trying to teach empathy and kindness. My kids’ old school has one of the “You are beautiful” signs running along their fence.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A “young” mother, at almost 46? Sure.
The note’s cute but doesn’t seem like natural language at all for a five year old boy, and the writing looks a bit strange. Almost too perfectly childlike, if that makes sense. A little pretentious for me, but better than the alternative I guess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mmhmm… those letters weren’t written by a five-year-old boy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m 47 and have a 6 and 8 yr old…I tell them all the time I’m an old mom and they need to take it easy on me, lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, it does look like written by an adult pretending to be a child.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I absolutely believe this is the kind of note a child of Jennifer Garner would write. It’s very sweet and earnest.
I’m a librarian and I often find notes and messages left by kids in books, some of them are very funny. One left a message on the first page saying the book was ‘fucking sith’. It always makes me laugh whenever I think of it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You could probably have a blog dedicated to some of those messages! Kind of like funny answers to kids’ test questions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, some kids do. My middle child just turned 7, and she is constantly writing loving and positive notes to her siblings, parents, grandparents, classmates, everyone. 2 weeks ago I had a cold, and she made me a painting of spring flowers and a home-made card that said, “Dear Mama, you are so sweet and loving and take care of us. You make us laugh so hard. We feel sorry that you are sick. Love, N” This week her older brother competed in a spelling bee & she tucked a note in his backpack saying, “Good luck K! You are SO smart and you will do SO awesome!” Altho a few months ago she was mad about getting a timeout, so she left a note on my pillow saying, “I don’t love you because you don’t love me.” with a crying face
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is so sweet. My hat’s off to Jen-I think she’s a fantastic mom for real. I wish I had her enthusiasm for all things motherhood. (I get a little every now and again, lol.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I believe it. I took my kids to work one day and I’m still finding little love notes tucked in files and in between my books.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You know what I love? Batfleck is dropped from the DCU like a hot potatoe because he cannot get in shape and then his ex parades these enviable arms in front of the paps. OT but still. She’s a badass.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG, her arms are making me swoon!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My 9 year old leaves me notes of thanks and encouragement all the time. She has been doing this since she was 5, she is just that kid. She likes the people around her to feel valued because it makes her feel good to care for people. She often sounds like a hallmark card in these notes but she is just very sincere. I think it takes a lot of courage to tell people how much you care, and I think it is sweet. Her 7 yo sister leaves me notes telling me how pissed at me she is! These notes are very funny!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Skeptical side-eye, followed by a rush of sweet relief that my life is 100% social media (a.k.a., the Thunderdome of back-door-bragging) free.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kids parrot what they hear. I remember walking the perimeter of the sandbox, up on the 1 foot high wood, pretending it was a balance beam. My son was 4 and I was bored while he was playing in the sand. When I jumped off he said, “That was a very good job, Mommy.”
If he hears “You are loved” that’s what he’ll say. And she seems like the mom for whom “love you!” isn’t quite good enough – like it must be a declaration instead of just something you say. Which sounds a lot more critical than I mean it to be, I just can’t think of another way of putting it. She just strikes me as a loving and super over the top mom. I think he wrote it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow!! A 5 year old who spelled “believe” correctly is pretty amazing…😜
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just going to throw this out there – could it have been a ‘love’ note that she’s written to her son and left in his book?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Very cute and almost sickly sweet but I’ll allow it! Also I’ve seen sooo many embarrassing posts from moms on social media posting some stupid stuff about their kids, including literal poop pics… this is harmless. I unfollowed that lady btw and felt sorry for her that she was so bored with life that she thought posting a pic of her kids sh*t was cute.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eye roll.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL. My note would say something about poop or the toilet or can I play with the ipad…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When my kids were little we had a neighbor with two kids the same age. Every damned day they came out to play, we would be treated to some new age wisdom that normal 10 and 8 year old kids would not say, let alone understand. After looking at the above note, I call it staged and mommy printed. But I am an old cynic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My guess is the class was learning about MLK.
That is where he probably heard that! Sometimes teacher will incorporate a history lesson into a writing lesson and even include something in art for that day! I was a substitute teacher for a few years.
I have a degree in education but could not get a job so i ended up as an employment supervisor for macy’s & taught register training & orientation, instead.
Report this comment as spam or abuse