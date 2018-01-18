Kim Kardashian hints that Baby Girl West’s name might involve ‘Louis Vuitton’

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West out for dinner at Craig's restaurant

Y’all can yell all you want about how Kim Kardashian is “over” and no one cares about her, but you know you’re still waiting to hear what she names Baby West #3. Kim and Kanye’s surrogate gave birth to a baby girl on Monday, and Kim and Kanye were reportedly in the delivery room with the surrogate. TMZ says Kanye was behind a curtain – presumably for the surrogate’s privacy – and Kim was the first to have skin-to-skin contact with the baby girl. And we still don’t know Baby Girl’s name! We’ve already run through the same old list: Wild, South, True, Queen, Donda, Swift, Tres, etc. But what if Kim is trying to give us a hint? This is what Kim posted on Instagram yesterday:

The Louis Vuitton logo. Is it a hint? Probably. So what do we have for suggestions? I’ll make a list.

Elle V. West
Elle West
Vuitton West
Louie West
Love West
LV West
Elvie West
Louis West
Louis Vuitton West
Elv West
Brand West
Luxe West

…did I miss anything?

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

86 Responses to “Kim Kardashian hints that Baby Girl West’s name might involve ‘Louis Vuitton’”

  1. OriginalLala says:
    January 18, 2018 at 8:02 am

    Leather West?

  2. Anonymouse says:
    January 18, 2018 at 8:02 am

    Didn’t they have enough time to figure out a name? Give the poor kid a name. Ugh these people. Just name her Out. Out West.

  3. Erinn says:
    January 18, 2018 at 8:07 am

    I’ve always though the Louis Vuitton logo/branding was so trashy. I don’t care how much it costs- it looks like an 8th grader trying out stamps.

  4. RBC says:
    January 18, 2018 at 8:07 am

    Obvious West
    Product Placement West
    MPAT West “My Parents Are Thirsty West”

  5. littlemissnaughty says:
    January 18, 2018 at 8:08 am

    HAHAHAHAHAHAAAA!

  6. Ayra. says:
    January 18, 2018 at 8:10 am

    If it’s not Wild West, she can honestly keep it.

    How do you name your first kids North and Saint, then go with something like Elle or Louise? And out of all the high fashion brands… LV?

  7. Mar says:
    January 18, 2018 at 8:11 am

    Ugggg go away

  8. Mer1 says:
    January 18, 2018 at 8:15 am

    Does the baby get to spend time with the mother , the surrogate, after birth? How does that work?

  9. Runcmc says:
    January 18, 2018 at 8:17 am

    How do we know she’s not hinting that she’s now an LV model/has a partnership/designed a bag?

  10. Cee says:
    January 18, 2018 at 8:18 am

    Lou West
    Vita West

    That’s all I have (doubt they will name her Louise West)

  11. Julia says:
    January 18, 2018 at 8:21 am

    Logo West? The worst thing is that I wouldn’t put it past them!

  12. Appleminis says:
    January 18, 2018 at 8:24 am

    Louise West.

    Louise is the girl version for Louis, and it’s a traditionnal name in France !

  13. mellie says:
    January 18, 2018 at 8:31 am

    Yes, let’s not name our child after a family member or anything peasant like, let’s go with naming her after a hand bag. So classy.

  14. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    January 18, 2018 at 8:35 am

    Pleather West

    Letherette (Warm) West

  15. Nancy says:
    January 18, 2018 at 8:43 am

    Sad that she has to use the name game to stay on the blogs. I guess people still watch their show, but I can’t imagine who. Already predicting the guess who the surrogate is episode, since there hasn’t been any talk of it, she absolutely will want to make it an issue. If she respected the future of her child, she’d name her Mary after her grandmother or a real name as opposed to a compass. Yeah right, that will happen.

  16. minx says:
    January 18, 2018 at 8:46 am

    Oh, brother.

  17. Bonz says:
    January 18, 2018 at 8:50 am

    I would name her ‘LIV’ West……………..

  18. Whataboutme says:
    January 18, 2018 at 8:52 am

    I am betting on Love West. North, Saint, and Love. But North doesn’t really go with Saint and Love. I can’t imagine she will name her little girl Wild. That is just asking for problems!

  19. Dolkite says:
    January 18, 2018 at 8:56 am

    You know how stadiums sell naming rights to different companies, like Allstate Arena or United Center? Maybe Kanye and Kim have taken naming rights to the next level and Louis Vuitton paid them like $20 million to name the kid after the LV brand. Then the kid will become the youngest LV model at age 1, etc.

  20. Nev says:
    January 18, 2018 at 8:56 am

    Seven West.

    There’s a seven upside down!!!!!

  21. Capepopsie says:
    January 18, 2018 at 9:00 am

    Star?

  22. Heat says:
    January 18, 2018 at 9:03 am

    Well, you know how they’re always referring to their ‘brand’…how about Brand West?

  23. Rapunzel says:
    January 18, 2018 at 9:18 am

    Vuitton West

  24. catwoman says:
    January 18, 2018 at 9:25 am

    Pleather West.

  25. Khymera says:
    January 18, 2018 at 9:32 am

    Fleur west (lv fleur de lis)

  26. Tiffany says:
    January 18, 2018 at 9:43 am

    Man, they are gonna name this kid Luxury. It just fits.

  27. Kara says:
    January 18, 2018 at 9:48 am

    Basic Bitch Fashion From The Suburbs West?

  28. me says:
    January 18, 2018 at 9:51 am

    God this woman loves attention.

  29. Sherry says:
    January 18, 2018 at 10:08 am

    I have been thinking for a while it will be Elle West, because it completes the North (N), Saint (S), Elle (E) and West (W).

  30. Sarah says:
    January 18, 2018 at 10:14 am

    Fake West????

    Works in several different ways with this gross group of adults…

  31. Jeanine says:
    January 18, 2018 at 10:32 am

    I think Kim Jones has also left Louis Vuitton and his last show is today? Could be part of it. Other fashion people have been posting about it on social media this week. Or it’s just another of this ridiculous family’s silly cryptic games to stay relevant🤷‍♀️

  32. Mar says:
    January 18, 2018 at 11:10 am

    I’m shooting for Queen or Reina.

  33. Jag says:
    January 18, 2018 at 12:16 pm

    Bag West?

    Handbag West, but they like monosyllabic, so Hag West?

    Purse West?

    Ego West?

    Clutch West? That’s all I’ve got. lol

