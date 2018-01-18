Kim Kardashian hints that Baby Girl West’s name might involve ‘Louis Vuitton’

Y’all can yell all you want about how Kim Kardashian is “over” and no one cares about her, but you know you’re still waiting to hear what she names Baby West #3. Kim and Kanye’s surrogate gave birth to a baby girl on Monday, and Kim and Kanye were reportedly in the delivery room with the surrogate. TMZ says Kanye was behind a curtain – presumably for the surrogate’s privacy – and Kim was the first to have skin-to-skin contact with the baby girl. And we still don’t know Baby Girl’s name! We’ve already run through the same old list: Wild, South, True, Queen, Donda, Swift, Tres, etc. But what if Kim is trying to give us a hint? This is what Kim posted on Instagram yesterday:

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 17, 2018 at 5:58pm PST

The Louis Vuitton logo. Is it a hint? Probably. So what do we have for suggestions? I’ll make a list.

Elle V. West

Elle West

Vuitton West

Louie West

Love West

LV West

Elvie West

Louis West

Louis Vuitton West

Elv West

Brand West

Luxe West

…did I miss anything?