Kim Kardashian hints that Baby Girl West’s name might involve ‘Louis Vuitton’

Y’all can yell all you want about how Kim Kardashian is “over” and no one cares about her, but you know you’re still waiting to hear what she names Baby West #3. Kim and Kanye’s surrogate gave birth to a baby girl on Monday, and Kim and Kanye were reportedly in the delivery room with the surrogate. TMZ says Kanye was behind a curtain – presumably for the surrogate’s privacy – and Kim was the first to have skin-to-skin contact with the baby girl. And we still don’t know Baby Girl’s name! We’ve already run through the same old list: Wild, South, True, Queen, Donda, Swift, Tres, etc. But what if Kim is trying to give us a hint? This is what Kim posted on Instagram yesterday:
The Louis Vuitton logo. Is it a hint? Probably. So what do we have for suggestions? I’ll make a list.
Elle V. West
Elle West
Vuitton West
Louie West
Love West
LV West
Elvie West
Louis West
Louis Vuitton West
Elv West
Brand West
Luxe West
…did I miss anything?
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Leather West?
LOL! Except that print usually isn’t even on leather so maybe Canvas West?
haha good to know, I’ve never even touched a LV bag!
Lol!
Naugahyde West.
Hahahahabaha leather is best guess!!
Love or Lux are pretty good guesses too though.
Yes, Senabar, Kaiser came up with a good list, based on the LV theory, amd I also like Love and Luxe. Or maybe Lou/Lu/Luu.
They seem to like single syllable names, that would make it Lea, Leath or Can. I do hope they won’t name their new baby after those ugly products, though. But, here we are, being played again…
Hahahahaha! Funniest thing I’ve read all day
Unnecessarilyexpensiveandtacky West?
And no, I never have a thought about any of these kids’ names unless I see an article about
1) a mum hinting at her newborn baby’s name on instagram as if he was the object of some contest
2) said hint relating to a tacky brand (albeit fashion, it is a brand)
Another suggestion: a woman in the UK called her kid Hashtag (I KID YOU NOT). Why not Hashtag West? I mean….
Didn’t they have enough time to figure out a name? Give the poor kid a name. Ugh these people. Just name her Out. Out West.
I’m guessing they’ve known the sex and had a name chosen for a long time. This is the Kardashian way: Create a huge story over a secret nothing, get people guessing and talking about you again, and bam! Back in the spotlight, back in business. She won’t be able to pull this stunt again, though. Her next big story will probably be the divorce. But, hold your breath. Her sisters’ baby stories are yet to come.
Yes they are milking the cow as much as possible so people stay “ interested “ in them.
Ugggg
Kim will wait until Khloe or Kyle gives birth to announce the name. She’s always been about stealing her sister’s thunder.
I’ve always though the Louis Vuitton logo/branding was so trashy. I don’t care how much it costs- it looks like an 8th grader trying out stamps.
I agree. It’s quite hideous.
To be honest, after the rampant piracy, I’ve never been impressed by someone wearing or using LV. So I believe their brand is quite tainted (not their fault). I’d never buy one. Also I dislike big labels on clothes / bags.
Agree with all of you.
Same issue Burberry had a decade ago.
I also hate the brand display.
I live in Switzerland and it’s not even considered exclusive here. On the street you see so many LV bags (real or fake, who knows). In my view it’s just for people trying to show that they have money, whether they do or not
Same. It looks beyond tacky and it’s tainted the whole brand for me.
It is very gauche, and very easy to replicate.
I actually love LV but I like the bags that are a little more unique that you don’t see on everyone. In Miami where I live ,LV is extremely popular. To each his own
I care a bit less about someone’s opinion if I spot they have an LV bag! I agree with you guys, it’s a brainless trend to show you have money and it is hideous and tacky. Same with Michael Kors.
Am I late to the moral superiority party?
Let people enjoy what they enjoy.
@PoliteTeaSipper, I never forbad anyone from purchasing the horrendous thing!
C’mon a bit of AbFab humour never hurt anyone’s feelings.
sorry But MK bags are not on an level with LV. Before you knock high fashion, make sure you know what you are saying.
Sorry @Mar, you’re right, it’s not just the MK bags,
https://poshmark.com/listing/5174cf69bb01a86d3e02244d
it’s the watches too!
https://www.itswatchtime.com/products/michael-kors-mk5865-parker-rose-gold-watch?utm_medium=cpc&utm_source=googlepla&variant=44931384207&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI9qCtzvXh2AIVY7HtCh0pBAGgEAYYAyABEgJ-CPD_BwE
I also agree with all of you, and feel the same about Burberry, Givenchy and – oooooo, do I really have to say it?! – M-M-M-Mos-Moschino. Ugh!
And Gucci and… sorry to say, Chanel.
I’ve never cared for it either, to me it is an unattractive pattern and color scheme, and slapping it all over stuff and jacking up the price is not good design.
Meh. I bought one 3 years ago, have carried it every day since then, and it still looks brand new. To each their own, but I was spending way more money on cheap bags that would fall apart and need to constantly be replaced. I’ll stick with my Louis.
I love my LV. I get the checkered pattern (most of the time) so it’s not quite to much screaming the brand name. But same. I’ve had pieces for years (one for almost 15 years) and they’re still great. People hate on it but it is very high quality.
The one I carry everyday is the checkered tote. I just love how it’s practically indestructible, because I do not baby my bags. I have a monogram bag too, but don’t carry it as often. Mostly because it’s much smaller, and I can get EVERYTHING in my tote. I find the monogram print is much prettier in person than it looks in photos.
Same. Never got into the LV craze at all. Just like I never like the Coach purses with the C’s everywhere. I’m not into the branding being all over my stuff. Never have
I always have the feeling that they should pay me for advertising their stuff.
I wish!! haha
Yes. I won’t buy anything with the logo plastered all over it. So bourgeois.
Obvious West
Product Placement West
MPAT West “My Parents Are Thirsty West”
HAHAHAHAHAHAAAA!
If it’s not Wild West, she can honestly keep it.
How do you name your first kids North and Saint, then go with something like Elle or Louise? And out of all the high fashion brands… LV?
Ugggg go away
This.
Does the baby get to spend time with the mother , the surrogate, after birth? How does that work?
From the experiences I’ve heard of, no. The baby goes from doctors to the parents.
Thanks. The baby has been in this woman’s womb for so long, it seems there should be a different method and gradual ‘separation’ but … I have never read about different ways this is handled.
There is no genetic connection between the two, and from a very cold POV, the woman hired out her womb to carry someone else’s child (IMO, even if money is exchanged, it is a very generous and kind offer).
Everyone involved knows the rules beforehand – the child belongs to the couple he/she shares a genetic makeup with; the surrogate has no claims to the child even if she carried it in her womb. There have been instances in which the surrogate sued for custody, but from what I can remember they had no legal grounds to do so. The child should bond with the parents, not the surrogate, as this woman will have no part in the child’s life.
Kim is the baby’s mother.
The surrogate is not the mother, and my understanding is no, they do not spend time with the baby. I would think a gradual separation would be extremely hard on the surrogate, best they not form an attachment.
Well the baby just spend months inside the woman’s body. You do get to know the baby in your belly. There is no easy, bond free separation…
How do we know she’s not hinting that she’s now an LV model/has a partnership/designed a bag?
Or she might want LV to use her as a model/spokesperson?
Lou West
Vita West
That’s all I have (doubt they will name her Louise West)
Logo West? The worst thing is that I wouldn’t put it past them!
Louise West.
Louise is the girl version for Louis, and it’s a traditionnal name in France !
I actually quite like that!
Yes, let’s not name our child after a family member or anything peasant like, let’s go with naming her after a hand bag. So classy.
Pleather West
Letherette (Warm) West
HAHAHAHA
Sad that she has to use the name game to stay on the blogs. I guess people still watch their show, but I can’t imagine who. Already predicting the guess who the surrogate is episode, since there hasn’t been any talk of it, she absolutely will want to make it an issue. If she respected the future of her child, she’d name her Mary after her grandmother or a real name as opposed to a compass. Yeah right, that will happen.
the surrogate isn’t a mystery. DM has been posting pap photos of her (with her face blurred) the last couple months.
Oh, brother.
I would name her ‘LIV’ West……………..
I am betting on Love West. North, Saint, and Love. But North doesn’t really go with Saint and Love. I can’t imagine she will name her little girl Wild. That is just asking for problems!
You know how stadiums sell naming rights to different companies, like Allstate Arena or United Center? Maybe Kanye and Kim have taken naming rights to the next level and Louis Vuitton paid them like $20 million to name the kid after the LV brand. Then the kid will become the youngest LV model at age 1, etc.
Seven West.
There’s a seven upside down!!!!!
NINE WEST !!!!!
Like the shoes…Lol.
Star?
Well, you know how they’re always referring to their ‘brand’…how about Brand West?
Brandy, then she could have the name of the sister of the guy who made all of this mess possible: Ray J..
kim worked for brandy before she met ray j so it is in fact brandy who made it all possible.
Vuitton West
Pleather West.
Fleur west (lv fleur de lis)
I bet you’re right! I mean it certainly would be better than quatrefoil (one of the other shapes in the design). I think Fleur would be a pretty name. I really think you’re right!
I think you might be right too !
That’s absolutely lovely- but do they have that level of taste?
Man, they are gonna name this kid Luxury. It just fits.
Basic Bitch Fashion From The Suburbs West?
God this woman loves attention.
I have been thinking for a while it will be Elle West, because it completes the North (N), Saint (S), Elle (E) and West (W).
I think you’ve nailed it!
Fake West????
Works in several different ways with this gross group of adults…
I think Kim Jones has also left Louis Vuitton and his last show is today? Could be part of it. Other fashion people have been posting about it on social media this week. Or it’s just another of this ridiculous family’s silly cryptic games to stay relevant🤷♀️
I’m shooting for Queen or Reina.
Bag West?
Handbag West, but they like monosyllabic, so Hag West?
Purse West?
Ego West?
Clutch West? That’s all I’ve got. lol
