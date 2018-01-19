Michael B. Jordan: ‘L.A. isn’t the best place to date…No offense to L.A.’

Michael B. Jordan is one of the stars covering our first-ever Talents & Legends issue. The actor has built a reputation for turning out memorable performances no matter what size the part. Now, in 'Black Panther,' he takes on his first blockbuster role—as a villain. Read the story 🖥: now, 📰: January 27. (🖊: Jason Gay, 📸: @ethanjamesgreen, styling by @emimikareh) #WSJMagazine #MichaelBJordan
Michael B. Jordan plays the villainous Killmonger in Black Panther, which is coming out next month. In my mind, MBJ is already a huge f–king deal. He should have gotten his first Oscar nomination for Fruitvale Station, and his performance in Creed should have launched him straight to the top of the A-list. But MBJ is building his career and he’s doing it the right way – he wants to be able to work for decades, and he wants to build a CV that he can be proud of. I don’t hate the fact that he signed on to play a Marvel villain, is what I’m saying. Look at what that did for Tom Hiddleston’s career. Anyway, to promote Black Panther, MBJ covers the new issue of WSJ. Magazine. The interview is paywalled, but if you’re a WSJ subscriber, you can read the piece here. Some highlights:
How he prepared to play Erik Killmonger: Playing a villain was “something I’ve never done before,” Jordan says. To prep, he studied great villain performances, like Heath Ledger as the Joker in The Dark Knight and Michael Fassbender in…a lot of Michael Fassbender things. “I felt competitive,” Jordan says. “I wanted to build a performance that people will remember. Something different. Grow my hair out? Cool. I’ll grow my hair for a year. Put on 20 pounds? I’ll put on 20 pounds.”
On gaining 20 pounds of muscle for Black Panther: “Chest, shoulders, back. My legs a little bit, my quads. I was just, like, massive…It’s a job, man…You really have to diet. It’s hard to be social. You have to drink a gallon and a half of water. When you’re drinking a gallon and a half of water a day, you know how many times you have to use the bathroom? It’s annoying.”
On his relationship status: “Dating, but technically single. L.A. isn’t the best place to date…No offense to L.A.”
On the industry in 2018: “It’s the best time to be a person of color in Hollywood who’s creative and has original projects. Everybody wants that right now. That’s how I feel – I feel like it’s a timing thing. I’m ambitious. I see what actors I look up to have, the types of platforms they have and their ability to create and tell stories they want — I want that. Why not?
[From WSJ. Magazine and JustJared]
I sometimes daydream about nestling myself into the “V” of Michael B. Jordan’s shoulders, chest and abdomen. Am I the only one? He has the best upper half of any male celebrity, I swear to God. His shoulders, his arms, his chest… sigh. So, yeah, he gained 20 pounds of taut muscle on top of that. Bless him. I hope there are long, lingering shots of Shirtless Killmonger as he rubs oil on his body. Too much?
Instagrams courtesy of Wall Street Journal.
I died a little inside when I saw his horrible 2008 Skrillex haircut in the Black Panther trailer. Worse hair couldn’t have happened to a more attractive man!
I have a head canon that he’s a villain because someone made fun of his hair. 😁
I kid, I’m sure he’ll be very good. To be honest I’m more interested in the TV adaptation of Fahrenheit 451 he’s doing. That has the opportunity to be 10000x more thoughtful and interesting than any Marvel movie. That’s one problem for movie actors looking for movie stardom, the far more interesting work is on TV.
Or maybe women just don’t want you in real life (outside of internet bandwagoning) because you don’t respect them?
What makes you say that? I don’t know much about him, just that he’s a good actor in what Ive seen.
I’m sure the women say the same thing about men in L.A.
Dating in LA is really hard, from what my friends have told me. It’s not that people aren’t real. It’s that people have forgotten they are real and don’t want to admit they are flawed. That’s the human experience, but it’s amplified in LA, where image is everything and and the image you cultivate, what you wear, where you hang out, who you know, who you date, makes or breaks you.
I am from LA and I can second that!
Excited to see this movie. I think everyone agrees that it is hard to date in LA, at least if you are in (or orbit) the industry. I lived there for many years and definitely saw it. Everyone also thinks someone wants something from them (a connection, an introduction to someone else, etc.) that it can make you jaded. My group of friends hung out with some celebrities and they called me “lady lawyer”–they liked that I wasn’t in the industry and didn’t want anything from them.
But then again, dating is hard everywhere.
