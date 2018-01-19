Michael B. Jordan: ‘L.A. isn’t the best place to date…No offense to L.A.’

Michael B. Jordan plays the villainous Killmonger in Black Panther, which is coming out next month. In my mind, MBJ is already a huge f–king deal. He should have gotten his first Oscar nomination for Fruitvale Station, and his performance in Creed should have launched him straight to the top of the A-list. But MBJ is building his career and he’s doing it the right way – he wants to be able to work for decades, and he wants to build a CV that he can be proud of. I don’t hate the fact that he signed on to play a Marvel villain, is what I’m saying. Look at what that did for Tom Hiddleston’s career. Anyway, to promote Black Panther, MBJ covers the new issue of WSJ. Magazine. The interview is paywalled, but if you’re a WSJ subscriber, you can read the piece here. Some highlights:

How he prepared to play Erik Killmonger: Playing a villain was “something I’ve never done before,” Jordan says. To prep, he studied great villain performances, like Heath Ledger as the Joker in The Dark Knight and Michael Fassbender in…a lot of Michael Fassbender things. “I felt competitive,” Jordan says. “I wanted to build a performance that people will remember. Something different. Grow my hair out? Cool. I’ll grow my hair for a year. Put on 20 pounds? I’ll put on 20 pounds.”



On gaining 20 pounds of muscle for Black Panther: “Chest, shoulders, back. My legs a little bit, my quads. I was just, like, massive…It’s a job, man…You really have to diet. It’s hard to be social. You have to drink a gallon and a half of water. When you’re drinking a gallon and a half of water a day, you know how many times you have to use the bathroom? It’s annoying.” On his relationship status: “Dating, but technically single. L.A. isn’t the best place to date…No offense to L.A.” On the industry in 2018: “It’s the best time to be a person of color in Hollywood who’s creative and has original projects. Everybody wants that right now. That’s how I feel – I feel like it’s a timing thing. I’m ambitious. I see what actors I look up to have, the types of platforms they have and their ability to create and tell stories they want — I want that. Why not?

[From WSJ. Magazine and JustJared]

I sometimes daydream about nestling myself into the “V” of Michael B. Jordan’s shoulders, chest and abdomen. Am I the only one? He has the best upper half of any male celebrity, I swear to God. His shoulders, his arms, his chest… sigh. So, yeah, he gained 20 pounds of taut muscle on top of that. Bless him. I hope there are long, lingering shots of Shirtless Killmonger as he rubs oil on his body. Too much?

A post shared by WSJ. Magazine (@wsjmag) on Jan 17, 2018 at 2:24pm PST