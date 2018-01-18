Meghan Markle wore a Stella McCartney coat in Cardiff: stunning or goth?

You know what I keep thinking about Meghan Markle? She’s a quick study, and she seamlessly adjusts midstream. She’s figuring out what works and what doesn’t work very, very quickly. There have been missteps – sartorially, superficially – but she’s adjusting very quickly. It’s good. These are photos of Meghan and Prince Harry in Cardiff today. The photos came in sort of late because their train was late! They first did a little meet-and-greet walkabout and they have an afternoon full of scheduled events.
For the day in Cardiff, Meghan went for an all-black look, royal protocol be damned. It’s believed that most royal women are encouraged to NOT wear a lot of black, because all-black looks seem funereal. Meghan doesn’t care – she thinks all-black looks chic and modern. I agree with her, by the way – I much prefer seeing her in black and white than shades of baby-poop brown. Meg wore black skinny jeans by Hiut Denim (a Welsh brand), boots by Tabitha Simmons and a coat by Stella McCartney. The purse is by DeMellier London.
Here’s what I like about the outfit: Meghan quickly adjusted to a more streamlined look for public appearances, because she learned that those f–king slouchy boots were not good. She seems to want to make it her “signature” to wear coats that tie in the front like bathrobes, which is a choice I still question but I’m okay with (for now). I also appreciate that Meghan’s signature look generally involves a pop of a brighter color. This time, it’s the green purse. Overall, this a cute look.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Her style is just so…bland, I guess? Nothing about it excites me.
Yeah she’s not Letizia of Spain level but this is pretty ok for a beginner royal.
I don’t like belted coats on her…and I hate the way she is tying them! The tailored coat was much better.
I’m a blonde and wear all black all the time. I love it. It’s easy…and you really can’t miss.
It’s not super exciting, true, but she is still a “beginner” as teacakes said. To me the outfit is fine, I even think the satin-y belt on the coat is cute. I just don’t like the boots all that much.
Sadly, I feel like if it was too out there, people would be all like “she’s looking for attention”.
Even more sadly, they’ll be saying that anyway.
So boring and frumpy. I love her, I’m desperate for better fashion choices. I’m HOPING this is intentional for this early period, to give herself time to adjust and feel comfortable. I’m waiting for someone to even begin to compare to Letizia or Charlene. I have such high hopes for her as a humanitarian and activist still, but I’m having a hard time staying awake because her outfits are snoooooozer. I’d rather have buttons and wiglets-that-aren’t-actually-there than this bathrobe look. I LOVE her outfit underneath, but I can’t stand these dumpy coats and I HATE handbags, especially these. Little purses remind me of junior high, when girls needed to be armed with sanitary items at all times in case of emergency.
Having now expressed my opinion-which-does-not-matter, I will express another: I love seeing people being happy and enjoying themselves, I was nearly in tears giggling at how cute and sweet all the fans are, and I LOVE that Meghan is not bowing to protocol just yet (fans kissing her, hugging her, asking for autographs). She’s not effing royal yet – she’s still a former actress who earned the damn right to interact with fans in a way she feels comfortable. Once she’s married, I have no doubt that will stop, but good for her for doing Meghan, ya know?
You really think that black skinny jeans and boots are frumpy? Jesus christ you people…..now you’re complaining about her purse size? I’m shocked more royals don’t off themselves after having to deal with this crap every day from people like you.
It looks like the same clothes me and my colleagues wear to work. It’s okay – but a little boring!
I’m with you on this. So blunt and boring. I was kind of excited to see what Meghan would wear. I thought that since she was an actress working in Hollywood she would spice thongs up but she is one bad buttons coat away from morphing into a boring Kate style territory.
Agreed. I also thought she will be more exciting. Instead…meh.
I like the all black though. I tend to prefer black myself but I guess I wish there was a pop of color here. Combined with Harry (all blue) its all very monochrome.
Still loving her updos. Very effortless
much much better! Glad to see her in a fast learning curve.
I think she needed a colorful scarf.
I also think she needed color, with her dark hair. Too much black although I like the coat well enough.
In some pics in Twitter, she’s shown inside, coat off, wearing a green Theory sweater top. Looks great with the black. A black scarf with that color in it would’ve been amazing. Love her purse.
I am LOVING her purse game so far.
Me too. Love her handbags.
Yeah I think that would be nice. Also the look of the coat from a straight-on angle, is meh. Coats that tie need to be tailored, otherwise they bunch up too much at the waist and look too oversized. But that’s just nitpicking. I think the outfit is perfect appropriately. Again, I like the casual hair do. I just hope she can do it without touching her hair too much.
The jeans and the boots look a bit weird… slouchy boots would have looked better imo
I was just thinking I would have liked the look better had the jeans been tucked into the boots.
Yeeeess
Narrow pants over boots/booties usually looks more or less bad. At least her fashion mishaps are varied and interesting?
I think the issue with the jeans/boots is the boot has a weird material, shape and heel. That leather looks odd when compared to the texture in the coat and then the pant, and the chunky heel just throws everything off IMO. And each shade of black is just slightly off with different materials. It looks odd from the hem of the coat down.
They are velvet boots not leather. Velvet boots are quite chic this winter.
Good lord she’s pretty isn’t she ? And I love her style , very simple and elegant.
Very smart and modern look. Love the all-black and her little purse.
Stunning and not even close to goth. Love that she went hair up again.
Agree, and I don’t mind dark colors on her. With them, my eyes are drawn to her face and not lingering on her clothes. She’s very good at looking people in the eye and giving them her full attention. I doubt the people she meets at these events are even concerned with her outfits once they see her.
BTW, did you see the Queen Victoria cosplay lady wearing her dark ensemble? She was everything!
Absolutely stunning! She looks jaw dropingly gorgeous in that coat. She nailed it IMO.
And it seems she is wearing LEATHER trousers, OMG! they will have her for that. I also love that she has not listened to her detractors and stuck with her little bun. She has taken her extensions out and she is going natural, and I love it!
Nothing to say about such a “safe” ensemble.
My gripe with Meghan (and Kate, as many of you already know) is: STOP TOUCHING YOUR HAIR!
Good gracious. Call it an anxiety tic, a love-me-love-my-hair gesture or whatever, it is gross and so unprofessional.
And it’s not about tying or not tying your hair either… I’m in no way implying that they should all adopt the strict scraped back style favored by Crown Princess Victoria. Crown Princess Mary often lets her hair untied, she never once touched her hair excessively during public engagements, ditto most ofther Queens and Princesses.
Lalla Salma has amazing thick beautiful hair that she lets loose, and she never touches her hair as excessively as these two…
In the name of all things great and Goddess of Hair… why?
Hair touching is gross? lol okay then , yes how dare she touch her own hair !
I don’t get this at all , it’s like you can find anything real to criticize.
how can I get this messy but polished updo hairstyle?
When you find out PLEASE let me know!!!!
IKR. At first I thought it was too messy but she is just so darn pretty, I can’t even find fault with it. In fact, I like her hair pulled back from her face, messy or not, more so than I do the sleek blow-out.
Messy but polished updo hairstyle? I guess it is time for my annual eye exam. Must request rose colored specs this time around.
keepitreal – its intentionally messy…many celebs sport it… it looks messy but never falls apart! i never get it right as i do it at home without a hairstylist- hence its polished but messy! good day with your sarcasm!
@Annie, don’t feel alone. I can’t get it together, either. Did you see that Meghan had 2 different earrings in? Someone on Twitter pointed it out: one was a chevron, the other stars.
I love the belt on the coat, the boots and the purse. I’d be happy to own all of it.
I never like her purse choice…
I agree – the purse looks like it belongs to a different outfit and it’s still a bit too big. I just can’t get past how very New York she looks, which is odd because she’s L.A., not NY. But every time I see her she reminds me so strongly of thousands of women I used to ride the subway to work with in Manhattan. I suppose there’s nothing wrong with her maintaining her American look – any more than there’s anything wrong with Kate sticking to her English look. They are who they are, maybe they shouldn’t try to be anyone else or each other.
If Meghan goes with a full on English look right away she will be accused of being a try-hard.
Meghan’s business look is a step away from her once celebrity look. It’s a process.
Her style evolution will be interesting to watch as she embraces her new role and life.
You said it Bea….’her style evolution’.
Yup. It’s very boho compared to her minimalistic outfits.
The bag is very Chloe.
Belted coats are her buttons on coats.
She does look great, but fashion wise, she should have more attitude by now. But she never said she wants to be fashionista. It’s just our idea of her
Would’ve liked grey slacks with a scarf featuring Welsh colours. The purse is ok. I’m amazed by how casual Harry looks. Can you imagine Charles showing up so casual?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hi Citresse, I was just thinking…Charles is meant to be King one day, yes? William is meant to be king one day, also yes? Chances of Harry being king are exceptionally slim, yes? So why would they (Harry and Meghan) need to dress as formally as Will and Kate? That said, I really like your idea there could have been grey slacks (softer) with the Welsh coloured scarf. That would have been a brilliant combo, agreed!
Hello Plantpal I’ve noticed William dressing more casually too. I think it’s a generational thing and perhaps the younger generation of royals want to relate better to the people by not appearing so formal and stuffy and some credit for that no doubt goes to Diana. Charles was raised with so much formality, I guess it’s hardly surprising he wears suits for what’s viewed as more casual settings such as the photo calls when his sons were young.
I think she looks great. Also, she’s still glowing – great skin regime – which adds to her looking stunning.
She looks nice but the outfit is rather…boring..I guess? Idk. Her and Kate have both been looking amazing this week. Im having a lot of fun watching them.
She’s definitely quickly becoming a boring dresser. Some colors would look better on her instead of the blah browns and black she’s been wearing. I don’t like the color or style of the purse much either
Eh… I don’t know about the coat but she seems to be feeling more comfortable now. But it bothers me a bit how they are always holding hands or she is holding Harry’s arm. I hope that with time they will stop doing that everytime. Leaves the impression (for me) she’s insecure and I bet she can do fine by herself. Wish her good luck
I love the fact that they touch or show affection in public. I wish that Will and Kate would do it more often.
That used to bother me too and I thought it was Meghan clinging to him, but in these photos, it looks like it is mostly Harry reaching for her. And they are not as clingy in this set of photos. Like sometimes it is hard to find one picture where they are not holding on for dear life to each other, but today, in these, they look more like two confident adult people in a serious relationship who do not feel the need to constantly hold hands or arms as a way to reassure themselves and the world that they are super mega in love. It used to look quite juvenile to me.
Maybe they won’t always be clinging and holding each other so much after they’ve been married for a while. I can understand them being like this in public after getting engaged so recently
She looks nice! I like her more modern style. I also appreciate the actual trousers.
Her top under the coat is a peplum in a plaid print with the most delicious neckline.
Btw, Harry looks great in that brighter shade of blue!
I never noticed before how strategic Harry is in wearing browns and blues (except the occasional tux). I wonder if he had his colors done at Color Me Beautiful? They do suit him but it does make his look seem more casual even though each piece individually is very nice.
Stunning! So polished yet accessible. I love the all black, but she wrecks Harry’s coloring by looking so vibrant in comparison to his blues and browns. I love how proud he looks though.
I think the bathrobe style coats are sexy. Much sexier than buttons!
The coat looks nice and would look nice on her – if it fit. It just seems too big. A lovely fitted tailored coat would look really nice on her. I’m waiting to see what her spring/summer fashion choices will be because her winter style has been bland.
I think this looks nice. Did she change her stylist? I feel her BFF stylist is kind of lame.
I’ll give her a C+. Vast improvement over her Christmas fiasco. I don’t like the ginormous bow at her waist. She loves this purse, seen it before, but that’s her taste. I want to say she’s a pretty girl, but she is my age or close to at 36. I suppose that’s a compliment to her, she looks much younger, probably because she is so tiny. Keep up the good work MM!
It’ll be interesting to see her choices when the weather turns warmer but for now she seems to be going for the same silhouettes and muted colours. It’s already becoming boring after 3-4 appearances.
But you know, if she had rapidly moved to a brighter or more flamboyant/more attention-grabbing clothing, she would probably be skewered for trying too hard/ trying to outshine/ not being true to her former self. It’s a no- win scenario in this respect.
Her trousers are by a local Welsh brand (Huit Denim) and the company her bag is from funds vaccinations for orphans. Excellent use of platform!
I get why she’s sticking to neutrals tbh – it can’t be claimed that she’s wearing ‘look at me’ bright colours. Better boring and safe until she’s established in the Firm.
Exactly! She’s not officially apart of the firm.
100%.
I absolutely love the fact that she is dressing like a future WORKING royal, not a royal barbie. As @PettyRiperton says she is not yet a member of the firm so we can assume she is using her own money, not taxpayers money, to buy these investment pieces that normal professioanal women would buy.
If for her future role, she concentrates her daywear on a proper working wardrobe and leave the razamataz to Kate, I would be very happy.
I agree. People would call her out for dressing too bright. I love her style. Love the bag and boots.
Also Meghan plans to take her coat off during appearances so I believe her coats are more classic and utilitarian. Kate keep her coat on and is her outfit for the day.
These are all classic pieces she can wear again.
Yasss all black! I love everything about this outfit! But like 70% of my closet is black, so this is literally something I would (and do) wear. I try to wear more color (it’s a struggle) as the weather warms up & I have a feeling she’ll do the same.
Sash coats > Buttons. Maybe she’s doing it because she also knows people mock the buttons.
Normal coats with buttons > Coats that look like bathrobes.
She seems to love those bathrobe coats doesn’t she?
Even when they fit they always look too big.
It could be fitted better to her figure.
@maum – this! And how many bathrobe coats does one need? That said, I like the all-black look. Agree with the posters who said a bright scarf. Undecided on the purse. Like that she wears pants vs dresses.
I like the look, esp the coat but a splash of colour on her outfit would have been a better look IMO. She’s keeping up the theme of wearing trousers – it has been cold here in the UK with some parts having heavy snow and gale winds. I like her casual, chic look.
I saw some videos of her speaking today. She’s changed her accent to a more British one. Why can’t she and Kate talk normally?
Was it as bad as Madonnas immediate and fake British accent? Funny when people are so obviously faking their accent
Maybe because she’s surrounded by it 24/7? I don’t think Meghan’s is intentional. I used to travel frequently for work, and after spending a week or so in a new location, I’d pick up some terms and sound a little more like the people I was interacting with. It happened naturally.
Kate, on the other hand, I still don’t believe that her “public” voice is her real voice. I think she’d be so much better at public speaking if she wasn’t measuring every word against her posh put-on accent.
Am I reading too much into this or is wearing all black some subtle shade thrown at the UKIP “model” who sent the racist texts about Meghan polluting the Royal blood line?
I think you might be reading too much into it. Black is one of the most common colors worn by everyone, and it’s not like she just started wearing it
I really enjoyed her Christmas outfit, and I thought references to poop were just immature. She looks nice here, understated. The pics on DM just show how much of a crazy world she’s entering into. Was it that crazy with W&K?
Yes, right after they got engaged and right after they got married. That’s died down for, well, obvious reasons.
I love it. It’s cool, modern but still classic. Geez, if we are micro criticizing her for this look I hate to think what the haters are like.
LOL
No to the pants and she needs to do something with her hair.
Too much black, needs some color. Not getting it right. She needs to consult with Queen Letizia.
I’ve noticed she always seem to match scarf with coat (she did it at the radio station appearance with the cream coat/scarf thing).
It dulls the outfit- she’d be better off with a bright or patterned scarf, or different colour trousers, or something.
This is much better than the brown/beige ensemble. I love the purse and boots. I don’t like the front tying coat that much, but in general, I think she looks great. She’s new to this and this is much improved from the slouch boots from last time. She’s going to be critiqued no matter what she wears. I know some people don’t like it, but I think that she looks really lovely with her hair up. It shows off her happy, pretty face.
Kate is all buttons and Meghan will be belts and bows!
Underneath the coat she’s wearing a houndstooth blazer so the complete outift isn’t black so she’s still following royal protocal by not wearing an entire black outfit which is reserved for times of mourning. Loving the coat which is something I never find myself saying about Stella McCartney. Also money from the sale of the bag goes towards vaccines for children. And the jeans are a Welsh brand so she is learning quickly as well as using her influence to bring attention to small local talent.
Just saw that you caught the houndstooth. I thought I was losing my mind.
I like everything about this look, it’s fresh and modern. I’m so glad she’s not afraid to wear pants to public engagements and her purses are, so far, fantastic.
I think she is trying to look professional but still wear something that makes her feel comfortable and confident. I wear black all the time and it is my safe color. I’ll usually spice it up with a bright scarf or a striped top, but still, she is in her infancy of this role.
Give her a break! At least it’s not victorian-era cosplay (doily, anyone?)
She looks good to me. I like that the bag was part of a charity appeal. Part of the proceeds went to children’s medical treatments in Somalia. She also wore matching, yet different earrings in each ear.
When I first looked at her, she looked good, but a little boring. When I looked closer, I liked it more.
Houndstooth at the cuffs! Houndstooth! Why is no one discussing the houndstooth?!
