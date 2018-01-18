Meghan Markle wore a Stella McCartney coat in Cardiff: stunning or goth?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Cardiff Castle

You know what I keep thinking about Meghan Markle? She’s a quick study, and she seamlessly adjusts midstream. She’s figuring out what works and what doesn’t work very, very quickly. There have been missteps – sartorially, superficially – but she’s adjusting very quickly. It’s good. These are photos of Meghan and Prince Harry in Cardiff today. The photos came in sort of late because their train was late! They first did a little meet-and-greet walkabout and they have an afternoon full of scheduled events.

For the day in Cardiff, Meghan went for an all-black look, royal protocol be damned. It’s believed that most royal women are encouraged to NOT wear a lot of black, because all-black looks seem funereal. Meghan doesn’t care – she thinks all-black looks chic and modern. I agree with her, by the way – I much prefer seeing her in black and white than shades of baby-poop brown. Meg wore black skinny jeans by Hiut Denim (a Welsh brand), boots by Tabitha Simmons and a coat by Stella McCartney. The purse is by DeMellier London.

Here’s what I like about the outfit: Meghan quickly adjusted to a more streamlined look for public appearances, because she learned that those f–king slouchy boots were not good. She seems to want to make it her “signature” to wear coats that tie in the front like bathrobes, which is a choice I still question but I’m okay with (for now). I also appreciate that Meghan’s signature look generally involves a pop of a brighter color. This time, it’s the green purse. Overall, this a cute look.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Cardiff Castle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Cardiff Castle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Cardiff Castle

93 Responses to “Meghan Markle wore a Stella McCartney coat in Cardiff: stunning or goth?”

  1. Nick says:
    January 18, 2018 at 10:37 am

    Her style is just so…bland, I guess? Nothing about it excites me.

    Reply
    • teacakes says:
      January 18, 2018 at 10:43 am

      Yeah she’s not Letizia of Spain level but this is pretty ok for a beginner royal.

      Reply
    • LadyMTL says:
      January 18, 2018 at 10:57 am

      It’s not super exciting, true, but she is still a “beginner” as teacakes said. To me the outfit is fine, I even think the satin-y belt on the coat is cute. I just don’t like the boots all that much.

      Reply
    • Lucy says:
      January 18, 2018 at 11:15 am

      Sadly, I feel like if it was too out there, people would be all like “she’s looking for attention”.

      Reply
    • Hey Bale says:
      January 18, 2018 at 11:18 am

      So boring and frumpy. I love her, I’m desperate for better fashion choices. I’m HOPING this is intentional for this early period, to give herself time to adjust and feel comfortable. I’m waiting for someone to even begin to compare to Letizia or Charlene. I have such high hopes for her as a humanitarian and activist still, but I’m having a hard time staying awake because her outfits are snoooooozer. I’d rather have buttons and wiglets-that-aren’t-actually-there than this bathrobe look. I LOVE her outfit underneath, but I can’t stand these dumpy coats and I HATE handbags, especially these. Little purses remind me of junior high, when girls needed to be armed with sanitary items at all times in case of emergency.

      Having now expressed my opinion-which-does-not-matter, I will express another: I love seeing people being happy and enjoying themselves, I was nearly in tears giggling at how cute and sweet all the fans are, and I LOVE that Meghan is not bowing to protocol just yet (fans kissing her, hugging her, asking for autographs). She’s not effing royal yet – she’s still a former actress who earned the damn right to interact with fans in a way she feels comfortable. Once she’s married, I have no doubt that will stop, but good for her for doing Meghan, ya know?

      Reply
      • Sonya says:
        January 18, 2018 at 11:29 am

        You really think that black skinny jeans and boots are frumpy? Jesus christ you people…..now you’re complaining about her purse size? I’m shocked more royals don’t off themselves after having to deal with this crap every day from people like you.

    • namasta says:
      January 18, 2018 at 11:29 am

      It looks like the same clothes me and my colleagues wear to work. It’s okay – but a little boring!

      Reply
    • SM says:
      January 18, 2018 at 11:33 am

      I’m with you on this. So blunt and boring. I was kind of excited to see what Meghan would wear. I thought that since she was an actress working in Hollywood she would spice thongs up but she is one bad buttons coat away from morphing into a boring Kate style territory.

      Reply
    • Nicole says:
      January 18, 2018 at 11:53 am

      Agreed. I also thought she will be more exciting. Instead…meh.
      I like the all black though. I tend to prefer black myself but I guess I wish there was a pop of color here. Combined with Harry (all blue) its all very monochrome.
      Still loving her updos. Very effortless

      Reply
  2. Midigo says:
    January 18, 2018 at 10:39 am

    much much better! Glad to see her in a fast learning curve.

    Reply
  3. Merritt says:
    January 18, 2018 at 10:39 am

    I think she needed a colorful scarf.

    Reply
  4. Lora says:
    January 18, 2018 at 10:39 am

    The jeans and the boots look a bit weird… slouchy boots would have looked better imo

    Reply
  5. Lucy says:
    January 18, 2018 at 10:40 am

    Good lord she’s pretty isn’t she ? And I love her style , very simple and elegant.

    Reply
  6. Lucy says:
    January 18, 2018 at 10:41 am

    Very smart and modern look. Love the all-black and her little purse.

    Reply
  7. Girl_ninja says:
    January 18, 2018 at 10:42 am

    Stunning and not even close to goth. Love that she went hair up again.

    Reply
    • Olenna says:
      January 18, 2018 at 11:12 am

      Agree, and I don’t mind dark colors on her. With them, my eyes are drawn to her face and not lingering on her clothes. She’s very good at looking people in the eye and giving them her full attention. I doubt the people she meets at these events are even concerned with her outfits once they see her.

      BTW, did you see the Queen Victoria cosplay lady wearing her dark ensemble? She was everything!

      Reply
    • Princessk says:
      January 18, 2018 at 11:17 am

      Absolutely stunning! She looks jaw dropingly gorgeous in that coat. She nailed it IMO.

      And it seems she is wearing LEATHER trousers, OMG! they will have her for that. I also love that she has not listened to her detractors and stuck with her little bun. She has taken her extensions out and she is going natural, and I love it!

      Reply
  8. Ophelia says:
    January 18, 2018 at 10:42 am

    Nothing to say about such a “safe” ensemble.

    My gripe with Meghan (and Kate, as many of you already know) is: STOP TOUCHING YOUR HAIR!

    Good gracious. Call it an anxiety tic, a love-me-love-my-hair gesture or whatever, it is gross and so unprofessional.

    And it’s not about tying or not tying your hair either… I’m in no way implying that they should all adopt the strict scraped back style favored by Crown Princess Victoria. Crown Princess Mary often lets her hair untied, she never once touched her hair excessively during public engagements, ditto most ofther Queens and Princesses.

    Lalla Salma has amazing thick beautiful hair that she lets loose, and she never touches her hair as excessively as these two…

    In the name of all things great and Goddess of Hair… why?

    Reply
  9. Annie says:
    January 18, 2018 at 10:43 am

    how can I get this messy but polished updo hairstyle? :(

    Reply
  10. Deedee says:
    January 18, 2018 at 10:43 am

    I love the belt on the coat, the boots and the purse. I’d be happy to own all of it.

    Reply
  11. KatieBo says:
    January 18, 2018 at 10:43 am

    I never like her purse choice…

    Reply
    • seesittellsit says:
      January 18, 2018 at 10:49 am

      I agree – the purse looks like it belongs to a different outfit and it’s still a bit too big. I just can’t get past how very New York she looks, which is odd because she’s L.A., not NY. But every time I see her she reminds me so strongly of thousands of women I used to ride the subway to work with in Manhattan. I suppose there’s nothing wrong with her maintaining her American look – any more than there’s anything wrong with Kate sticking to her English look. They are who they are, maybe they shouldn’t try to be anyone else or each other.

      Reply
    • Milla says:
      January 18, 2018 at 11:07 am

      Yup. It’s very boho compared to her minimalistic outfits.
      The bag is very Chloe.

      Belted coats are her buttons on coats.

      She does look great, but fashion wise, she should have more attitude by now. But she never said she wants to be fashionista. It’s just our idea of her

      Reply
  12. Citresse says:
    January 18, 2018 at 10:44 am

    Would’ve liked grey slacks with a scarf featuring Welsh colours. The purse is ok. I’m amazed by how casual Harry looks. Can you imagine Charles showing up so casual?

    Reply
    • Plantpal says:
      January 18, 2018 at 11:15 am

      Hi Citresse, I was just thinking…Charles is meant to be King one day, yes? William is meant to be king one day, also yes? Chances of Harry being king are exceptionally slim, yes? So why would they (Harry and Meghan) need to dress as formally as Will and Kate? That said, I really like your idea there could have been grey slacks (softer) with the Welsh coloured scarf. That would have been a brilliant combo, agreed!

      Reply
      • Citresse says:
        January 18, 2018 at 12:01 pm

        Hello Plantpal I’ve noticed William dressing more casually too. I think it’s a generational thing and perhaps the younger generation of royals want to relate better to the people by not appearing so formal and stuffy and some credit for that no doubt goes to Diana. Charles was raised with so much formality, I guess it’s hardly surprising he wears suits for what’s viewed as more casual settings such as the photo calls when his sons were young.

  13. bonobochick says:
    January 18, 2018 at 10:44 am

    I think she looks great. Also, she’s still glowing – great skin regime – which adds to her looking stunning.

    Reply
  14. Kiki says:
    January 18, 2018 at 10:46 am

    She looks nice but the outfit is rather…boring..I guess? Idk. Her and Kate have both been looking amazing this week. Im having a lot of fun watching them.

    Reply
  15. Beth says:
    January 18, 2018 at 10:46 am

    She’s definitely quickly becoming a boring dresser. Some colors would look better on her instead of the blah browns and black she’s been wearing. I don’t like the color or style of the purse much either

    Reply
  16. LILAG says:
    January 18, 2018 at 10:46 am

    Eh… I don’t know about the coat but she seems to be feeling more comfortable now. But it bothers me a bit how they are always holding hands or she is holding Harry’s arm. I hope that with time they will stop doing that everytime. Leaves the impression (for me) she’s insecure and I bet she can do fine by herself. Wish her good luck

    Reply
    • KellySunshine says:
      January 18, 2018 at 10:58 am

      I love the fact that they touch or show affection in public. I wish that Will and Kate would do it more often.

      Reply
    • Amy says:
      January 18, 2018 at 11:18 am

      That used to bother me too and I thought it was Meghan clinging to him, but in these photos, it looks like it is mostly Harry reaching for her. And they are not as clingy in this set of photos. Like sometimes it is hard to find one picture where they are not holding on for dear life to each other, but today, in these, they look more like two confident adult people in a serious relationship who do not feel the need to constantly hold hands or arms as a way to reassure themselves and the world that they are super mega in love. It used to look quite juvenile to me.

      Reply
    • Beth says:
      January 18, 2018 at 11:37 am

      Maybe they won’t always be clinging and holding each other so much after they’ve been married for a while. I can understand them being like this in public after getting engaged so recently

      Reply
  17. LizB says:
    January 18, 2018 at 10:47 am

    She looks nice! I like her more modern style. I also appreciate the actual trousers.

    Her top under the coat is a peplum in a plaid print with the most delicious neckline.

    Btw, Harry looks great in that brighter shade of blue!

    Reply
    • Senabar says:
      January 18, 2018 at 10:53 am

      I never noticed before how strategic Harry is in wearing browns and blues (except the occasional tux). I wonder if he had his colors done at Color Me Beautiful? :) They do suit him but it does make his look seem more casual even though each piece individually is very nice.

      Reply
  18. Senabar says:
    January 18, 2018 at 10:48 am

    Stunning! So polished yet accessible. I love the all black, but she wrecks Harry’s coloring by looking so vibrant in comparison to his blues and browns. I love how proud he looks though.

    I think the bathrobe style coats are sexy. Much sexier than buttons!

    Reply
  19. whatever says:
    January 18, 2018 at 10:48 am

    The coat looks nice and would look nice on her – if it fit. It just seems too big. A lovely fitted tailored coat would look really nice on her. I’m waiting to see what her spring/summer fashion choices will be because her winter style has been bland.

    Reply
  20. perplexed says:
    January 18, 2018 at 10:54 am

    I think this looks nice. Did she change her stylist? I feel her BFF stylist is kind of lame.

    Reply
  21. Nancy says:
    January 18, 2018 at 10:56 am

    I’ll give her a C+. Vast improvement over her Christmas fiasco. I don’t like the ginormous bow at her waist. She loves this purse, seen it before, but that’s her taste. I want to say she’s a pretty girl, but she is my age or close to at 36. I suppose that’s a compliment to her, she looks much younger, probably because she is so tiny. Keep up the good work MM!

    Reply
  22. bread says:
    January 18, 2018 at 10:58 am

    It’ll be interesting to see her choices when the weather turns warmer but for now she seems to be going for the same silhouettes and muted colours. It’s already becoming boring after 3-4 appearances.

    Reply
    • NotSoSocialButterfly says:
      January 18, 2018 at 11:29 am

      But you know, if she had rapidly moved to a brighter or more flamboyant/more attention-grabbing clothing, she would probably be skewered for trying too hard/ trying to outshine/ not being true to her former self. It’s a no- win scenario in this respect.

      Reply
  23. Beluga says:
    January 18, 2018 at 11:00 am

    Her trousers are by a local Welsh brand (Huit Denim) and the company her bag is from funds vaccinations for orphans. Excellent use of platform!

    I get why she’s sticking to neutrals tbh – it can’t be claimed that she’s wearing ‘look at me’ bright colours. Better boring and safe until she’s established in the Firm.

    Reply
  24. MellyMel says:
    January 18, 2018 at 11:00 am

    Yasss all black! I love everything about this outfit! But like 70% of my closet is black, so this is literally something I would (and do) wear. I try to wear more color (it’s a struggle) as the weather warms up & I have a feeling she’ll do the same.

    Reply
  25. Lauren Vail says:
    January 18, 2018 at 11:00 am

    Sash coats > Buttons. Maybe she’s doing it because she also knows people mock the buttons.

    Reply
  26. Maum says:
    January 18, 2018 at 11:01 am

    She seems to love those bathrobe coats doesn’t she?
    Even when they fit they always look too big.

    Reply
  27. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    January 18, 2018 at 11:02 am

    I like the look, esp the coat but a splash of colour on her outfit would have been a better look IMO. She’s keeping up the theme of wearing trousers – it has been cold here in the UK with some parts having heavy snow and gale winds. I like her casual, chic look.

    Reply
  28. llamas says:
    January 18, 2018 at 11:11 am

    I saw some videos of her speaking today. She’s changed her accent to a more British one. Why can’t she and Kate talk normally?

    Reply
    • Beth says:
      January 18, 2018 at 11:28 am

      Was it as bad as Madonnas immediate and fake British accent? Funny when people are so obviously faking their accent

      Reply
    • Fallon says:
      January 18, 2018 at 12:05 pm

      Maybe because she’s surrounded by it 24/7? I don’t think Meghan’s is intentional. I used to travel frequently for work, and after spending a week or so in a new location, I’d pick up some terms and sound a little more like the people I was interacting with. It happened naturally.

      Kate, on the other hand, I still don’t believe that her “public” voice is her real voice. I think she’d be so much better at public speaking if she wasn’t measuring every word against her posh put-on accent.

      Reply
  29. Carey says:
    January 18, 2018 at 11:17 am

    Am I reading too much into this or is wearing all black some subtle shade thrown at the UKIP “model” who sent the racist texts about Meghan polluting the Royal blood line?

    Reply
  30. HoustonGrl says:
    January 18, 2018 at 11:19 am

    I really enjoyed her Christmas outfit, and I thought references to poop were just immature. She looks nice here, understated. The pics on DM just show how much of a crazy world she’s entering into. Was it that crazy with W&K?

    Reply
  31. Kelly C says:
    January 18, 2018 at 11:25 am

    I love it. It’s cool, modern but still classic. Geez, if we are micro criticizing her for this look I hate to think what the haters are like.

    Reply
  32. Susie says:
    January 18, 2018 at 11:28 am

    No to the pants and she needs to do something with her hair.

    Reply
  33. Really says:
    January 18, 2018 at 11:31 am

    Too much black, needs some color. Not getting it right. She needs to consult with Queen Letizia.

    Reply
  34. Deanne says:
    January 18, 2018 at 11:47 am

    This is much better than the brown/beige ensemble. I love the purse and boots. I don’t like the front tying coat that much, but in general, I think she looks great. She’s new to this and this is much improved from the slouch boots from last time. She’s going to be critiqued no matter what she wears. I know some people don’t like it, but I think that she looks really lovely with her hair up. It shows off her happy, pretty face.

    Reply
  35. Anastasia says:
    January 18, 2018 at 11:53 am

    Kate is all buttons and Meghan will be belts and bows!

    Reply
  36. Lainey says:
    January 18, 2018 at 11:53 am

    Underneath the coat she’s wearing a houndstooth blazer so the complete outift isn’t black so she’s still following royal protocal by not wearing an entire black outfit which is reserved for times of mourning. Loving the coat which is something I never find myself saying about Stella McCartney. Also money from the sale of the bag goes towards vaccines for children. And the jeans are a Welsh brand so she is learning quickly as well as using her influence to bring attention to small local talent.

    Reply
  37. minxx says:
    January 18, 2018 at 12:00 pm

    I like everything about this look, it’s fresh and modern. I’m so glad she’s not afraid to wear pants to public engagements and her purses are, so far, fantastic.

    Reply
  38. Sequinedheart says:
    January 18, 2018 at 12:03 pm

    I think she is trying to look professional but still wear something that makes her feel comfortable and confident. I wear black all the time and it is my safe color. I’ll usually spice it up with a bright scarf or a striped top, but still, she is in her infancy of this role.
    Give her a break! At least it’s not victorian-era cosplay (doily, anyone?)

    Reply
  39. graymatters says:
    January 18, 2018 at 12:10 pm

    She looks good to me. I like that the bag was part of a charity appeal. Part of the proceeds went to children’s medical treatments in Somalia. She also wore matching, yet different earrings in each ear.

    When I first looked at her, she looked good, but a little boring. When I looked closer, I liked it more.

    Reply
  40. Surely Wolfbeak says:
    January 18, 2018 at 12:18 pm

    Houndstooth at the cuffs! Houndstooth! Why is no one discussing the houndstooth?!

    Reply

