Stormy Daniels shared some lurid & vomitous details about Bigly Trump in 2009

I’m sorry that I even started writing about Donald Trump’s affair with Stormy Daniels this week. The affair happened in 2006, if you believe Stormy Daniels. I believe her. I also believe that Donald Trump paid her low six-figures to get to sign a non-disclosure agreement during the 2016 campaign. Before she signed the NDA, Stormy told many people and many media outlets about her affair with Trump. It’s sort of not even worth denying at this point, but it is worth pointing out that he cheated on Melania just a few months after she gave birth to Barron (sh-t, I almost called that kid “Bannon” my bad). It’s also worth pointing out that the 2016 payoff to Stormy likely came from some really shady funding:

Trump's lawyer created a Delaware LLC to pay Stormy Daniels $130K, WSJ reports. Cohen established Essential Consultants LLC on Oct. 17, 2016, then used a bank account linked to the entity to send the payment to the client-trust account of Daniels' lawyer.https://t.co/09BeV2JAT9 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 18, 2018

But none of that has the lurid, vomitous grip of Mother Jones’ new story about the Trump-Daniels affair. Sit down, don’t eat anything while you’re reading this, and keep a vomit pail handy.

Mother Jones has learned that Daniels years earlier talked about having had a sexual relationship with Trump—and in lurid detail. According to 2009 emails between political operatives who were at the time advising Daniels on a possible political campaign, the adult film actor and director claimed that her affair with Trump included an unusual act: spanking him with a copy of Forbes magazine. In early 2009, Daniels announced that she was considering challenging Sen. David Vitter, the Louisiana Republican who two years earlier had been snared in a sex scandal. Vitter’s phone number was discovered in the records of the so-called D.C. Madam, who ran a prostitution ring in the nation’s capital. Vitter, who now is a lobbyist, was a prominent social conservative who opposed abortion and gay marriage. Daniels, who grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, told reporters she wanted to highlight his hypocrisy. She offered up a potential campaign slogan: “Stormy Daniels: Screwing people honestly.” Daniels was serious enough about running that she embarked on a May 2009 “listening tour” of the state and held discussions with local political consultants. Those conversations included coming up with possible campaign contributors. According to a May 8, 2009, email written by an operative advising Daniels, who asked not to be identified, Daniels at one point scrolled through her cellphone contacts to provide her consultants with a list of names. The email noted that the potential donors included Steve Hirsch, the founder of an adult entertainment company; Theresa Flynt, the daughter of Hustler’s Larry Flynt; Frazier Boyd, the owner of a strip club chain; and Jenna Jameson, the so-called “Queen of Porn.” Also on the list: Donald Trump. This email was sent to Andrea Dubé, a Democratic political consultant based in New Orleans. In response, Dubé expressed surprise that Daniels was friendly with Trump. “Donald Trump?” she wrote. “In her cell phone?” “Yep,” the other consultant replied. “She says one time he made her sit with him for three hours watching ‘shark week.’ Another time he had her spank him with a Forbes magazine.” Dubé and the other consultant confirmed to Mother Jones they exchanged these emails. The campaign consultant who wrote the email to Dubé tells Mother Jones that Daniels said the spanking came during a series of sexual and romantic encounters with Trump and that it involved a copy of Forbes with Trump on the cover.

[From Mother Jones]

Suppress your gag reflex for a moment and come on a journey with me: if you are like me and you believe Stormy Daniels, you believe that she was telling people the truth about Donald Trump back in 2009. He wasn’t a political candidate or anything, he was a reality star and low-tier celebrity. It was just gossip, for sure, but she literally had no reason to lie with such specificity. Therefore, I believe it’s true. Which makes me think that Donald Trump is into sexual perversions/humiliations of the “spanking with a Forbes magazine” variety. So would it be so much of stretch to believe that if this story is true, the Golden Showers story is true too? I never knew if I should believe the Golden Showers story from the Steele Dossier, but given this piece of information… that story is sounding more and more believable.

Also: In Touch Weekly just published the entire transcript of their 2009 interview with Stormy Daniels – go here to read. I can’t. Not right at this moment. Maybe later.