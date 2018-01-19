Stormy Daniels shared some lurid & vomitous details about Bigly Trump in 2009

I’m sorry that I even started writing about Donald Trump’s affair with Stormy Daniels this week. The affair happened in 2006, if you believe Stormy Daniels. I believe her. I also believe that Donald Trump paid her low six-figures to get to sign a non-disclosure agreement during the 2016 campaign. Before she signed the NDA, Stormy told many people and many media outlets about her affair with Trump. It’s sort of not even worth denying at this point, but it is worth pointing out that he cheated on Melania just a few months after she gave birth to Barron (sh-t, I almost called that kid “Bannon” my bad). It’s also worth pointing out that the 2016 payoff to Stormy likely came from some really shady funding:
Trump's lawyer created a Delaware LLC to pay Stormy Daniels $130K, WSJ reports.
Cohen established Essential Consultants LLC on Oct. 17, 2016, then used a bank account linked to the entity to send the payment to the client-trust account of Daniels' lawyer.https://t.co/09BeV2JAT9
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 18, 2018
But none of that has the lurid, vomitous grip of Mother Jones’ new story about the Trump-Daniels affair. Sit down, don’t eat anything while you’re reading this, and keep a vomit pail handy.
Mother Jones has learned that Daniels years earlier talked about having had a sexual relationship with Trump—and in lurid detail. According to 2009 emails between political operatives who were at the time advising Daniels on a possible political campaign, the adult film actor and director claimed that her affair with Trump included an unusual act: spanking him with a copy of Forbes magazine.
In early 2009, Daniels announced that she was considering challenging Sen. David Vitter, the Louisiana Republican who two years earlier had been snared in a sex scandal. Vitter’s phone number was discovered in the records of the so-called D.C. Madam, who ran a prostitution ring in the nation’s capital. Vitter, who now is a lobbyist, was a prominent social conservative who opposed abortion and gay marriage. Daniels, who grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, told reporters she wanted to highlight his hypocrisy. She offered up a potential campaign slogan: “Stormy Daniels: Screwing people honestly.”
Daniels was serious enough about running that she embarked on a May 2009 “listening tour” of the state and held discussions with local political consultants. Those conversations included coming up with possible campaign contributors. According to a May 8, 2009, email written by an operative advising Daniels, who asked not to be identified, Daniels at one point scrolled through her cellphone contacts to provide her consultants with a list of names. The email noted that the potential donors included Steve Hirsch, the founder of an adult entertainment company; Theresa Flynt, the daughter of Hustler’s Larry Flynt; Frazier Boyd, the owner of a strip club chain; and Jenna Jameson, the so-called “Queen of Porn.” Also on the list: Donald Trump.
This email was sent to Andrea Dubé, a Democratic political consultant based in New Orleans. In response, Dubé expressed surprise that Daniels was friendly with Trump. “Donald Trump?” she wrote. “In her cell phone?”
“Yep,” the other consultant replied. “She says one time he made her sit with him for three hours watching ‘shark week.’ Another time he had her spank him with a Forbes magazine.”
Dubé and the other consultant confirmed to Mother Jones they exchanged these emails. The campaign consultant who wrote the email to Dubé tells Mother Jones that Daniels said the spanking came during a series of sexual and romantic encounters with Trump and that it involved a copy of Forbes with Trump on the cover.
Suppress your gag reflex for a moment and come on a journey with me: if you are like me and you believe Stormy Daniels, you believe that she was telling people the truth about Donald Trump back in 2009. He wasn’t a political candidate or anything, he was a reality star and low-tier celebrity. It was just gossip, for sure, but she literally had no reason to lie with such specificity. Therefore, I believe it’s true. Which makes me think that Donald Trump is into sexual perversions/humiliations of the “spanking with a Forbes magazine” variety. So would it be so much of stretch to believe that if this story is true, the Golden Showers story is true too? I never knew if I should believe the Golden Showers story from the Steele Dossier, but given this piece of information… that story is sounding more and more believable.
Also: In Touch Weekly just published the entire transcript of their 2009 interview with Stormy Daniels – go here to read. I can’t. Not right at this moment. Maybe later.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.
My first thought too: Ugh, this means the golden shower really did happen. I thought probably so (why such specificity there too if it wasn’t real) but this just confirms it. Another straw that should break the camel’s back, but when will any of my Republican friends point out anything they don’t like about this guy. It’s like nothing can touch him. I hope I’m wrong.
I never doubted the hotel story. I immediately believed he would want to desecrate an area the Obama’s had been. He’s probably done it to the Whitehouse, too. We know he’s already peeing the bed.
Wrong spot – sorry!
Of course the Steele Dossier is true. So far, most of its findings have been supported , very few points in it are unvalidated, and none have been proven to be untrue. Steele was a highly respected MI6 intelligence officer.
The sex stuff in the Steele Dossier is what the GOP has been harping on all this time as fake to defend Trump. They know the FBI doesn’t want to openly embarrass Bigly by further investigating it. So they felt safe attacking it. I am eating popcorn over here because it looks like sooner or later that too is going to be validated.
Watch for more GOP congressMEN to retire or not run for re-election. Because the more salacious dirt that comes out on Trump, it depresses the morale of Republicans in general to vote during the midterms. His base will still support him but they will be less fired up to go out and vote.
There’s A WHOLE LOT more on his sexcapades that have been known for years. He hasn’t sued because he doesn’t want those details to come out in a complaint. Spanking and golden showers are rookie. Others don’t comment, because they’re outed as fellow “club” members.
Erica Jong wrote a series of books using her alter-ego, Isadora White, to narrate events of her marriages/affairs in the NYC/LA scene. In one book, she has a detailed account about the NYC real estate mogul who loves flying around Manhattan in his helicopter. Her description is so thinly-veiled, I recall reading this passage and laughing out loud, thinking ‘it’s Donald Trump’. She is not kind to him, and eventually recognizes him in a very elite sex club, being dominated.
To my knowledge, Cheeto has never acknowledged or threatened to sue, but it is SO Trump, I would have thought that the scene being SO salacious, he might have attempted some sort of recourse. But then, EVERYONE would have been buzzing, including his evangelical base.
Erica Jong’s books have long been thought to be roman à clef.
The republicans automatically defend trump by mentioning Bill Clinton and Monica because they can’t make any argument that doesn’t involve deflecting to a Clinton.
The golden shower video is probably the least despicable kompromat they have on him.
I wish someone would have asked her why she did it when she was so not interested. When he called over she wasn’t interested. While they were going at it she was hoping he wouldn’t attempt to pay her. What was her incentive? She wasn’t attracted to him and didn’t want money. And then she saw him again? I wonder if she was using drugs at the time.
Fame and The Apprentice
Yes.
You’re probably right. But I wish she would have stated that. What kind of interviewer doesn’t ask basic questions like that?
Why does any disgusting gross man who happens to be extremely wealthy get beautiful or “hot” women to sleep with them? That part is a no-brainer.
Gross.
But let’s be real, she could be telling everyone that they picked up hitchhikers and burned them at the stake during a satanic ritual and no one would care as long as they weren’t white men.
I’m surprised that this story has gotten as much press as it has considering it will have absolutely zero impact on him.
Agreed except I think people still wouldn’t care even if they did kill white men. They’d find another twisted MAGA rationale.
And still the (very much Anti-)”Christian” family values crowd support him.
Well, if Trump has achieved anything in office, it’s that he’s forced every holier-than-thou white evangelical to show their true, bigoted, hypocritical colours. And they are UGLY down to the bone.
I read elsewhere that the cover of Forbes specifically had Trump and Ivanka on the cover. Not sure if Dumb and Dumber were also on the cover. But the Ivanka part is disturbing enough.
All three of the oldest spawn were on the cover. He told Daniels that she reminded him of Nagini so this is beyond creepy.
Read the whole Stormy Daniels interview. Pretty interesting; she keeps any gross details to a bare minimum.
I’ve read it too. ITA. But I kind of think she depicted dotus very humanely, for lack of a better word. If I hadn’t known who he was I would have thought little of him and moved on. Rich guy cheating on his wife, mother of his young child. D**k. I would have not given him the time of the day. But it was dotus in the making (sad face).
Keep these stories coming so we can all keep our diet resolutions! I believe “Stormy” and kind of like her old campaign slogan.
The thing about the golden shower stories (if true) that was the most disturbing IMO is that the act purposely occurred in a room where the Obamas had stayed. Don’t care what his sexual preferences are (gag) but the fact that he’s a bigoted racist awful human is a problem.
Exactly. The fact that he is so blatent with his hatred of Obama – and that some people support that – sickens me.
I like being spanked and so does my SO…golden shower is on a whole different level. I’m not defending trump just myself lol.
I find it funny that she was out talking about this for years but is suddenly denying it, he obviously paid her off. But who cares anyway? He’s done way worse
There’s nothing wrong with that fetish. No need to defend yourself.
What I find disturbing is that it was with a Forbes magazine that had his face – and apparently his children’s faces – on the cover.
Had it been a riding crop, I’d say more power to him. (I like those. lol)
Yeah, that this happened isn’t interesting. I mean, come on: everyone knows he’s cheated on every single wife multiple times. What they do with that information is their business. That he has a fetish isn’t that interesting either. It is however interesting to see how his religious co-conspirators are scrambling to defend him committing (almost) every sin in the book publicly yet call everyone else who hasn’t even done 1% of what he has done the anti-christ. The all forgiving Christ is quite selective it would seem.
Plus, this Ivanka-crush is getting seriously disturbing. I know she’s a prettier version of him with the Trump-mouth and as a narcissist he likes everything with his name or face on it but do we really need to have Chris Hansen speak to you about this?
2017 was a nightmare. Trumps first year didn’t even have any “calm before the Stormy”
No, it sure didn’t. It’s been a sh^tshow from the get go, starting with his appalling, divisive inauguration speech.
Not defending Trump in any way, but can we not refer to a sex act like spanking between consenting adults as a perversion?
Spanking = not a perversion.
A married man cheating on his third wife with a porn star and requesting that the porn star spank him with a copy of Forbes, all while telling the porn star that she reminds him of his daughter = perversion.
Oh, that kitty cat is so cute!
Hahaha. Yeah that adds up to perversion territory. I still have no doubt he has urination issues. He’s probably had them his entire life so its inclusion in sexual play makes complete sense. Who, on this planet, would fiercely object to someone changing their sheets and making the bed? Please… would someone come make my bed?
I totally agree with you…anything between consenting adults shouldn’t be considered a perversion. I’m not gonna judge trump for wanting to get spanked or anything like that…what I will judge him on is the creepy thing with his daughter and all his awful policies, racism, sexism…I could list things all day
Any type of sex act that involves Trump is a perversion.
This is an excellent point as well.
hahahaha
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA Thank you!
I was watching Morning Joe this morning and Scarborough kept referring to Forbes as “Trumps magazine of choice” he said it so frequently I knew something was up. No one takes more glee in trolling Trump than Joe and I’m here for it….
They know he’s watching, no matter how often he denies it.
I often watch the first half-hour and imagine him yelling at and throwing things at the TV as Joe and the panel discuss the latest fiascos.
He picked a prostitute who looks like a Fox anchorwoman. Of course he did.
With Bannon flipped to the light and Hope Hicks in Mueller’s sights, it won’t be long before Mueller files criminal charges against a slew of WH operatives.
The isolation game is afoot, Watson!
Funny that “I need no attorney” Stevie suddenly hired one within recent weeks. It’s getting real. Just a matter of time.
His attorney is almost as repulsive as he is!! Birds of a feather……
