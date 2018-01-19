Kim Kardashian: Using a gestational carrier is not ‘the easy way out’

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their third child, Baby West, by gestational carrier on Monday. I actually forgot that “gestational carrier” is the correct term to use – I had been using “surrogate” this whole time. Kim corrected everyone yesterday in an essay published on her paywalled website. She also discussed her rationale for using a gestational carrier, which… I’ve always believed. She had two really difficult pregnancies and deliveries. Some people think she’s lying about that. I don’t.
For Kim Kardashian West, gestational surrogacy was anything but the easy way out. The new mom of three and husband Kanye West welcomed their third daughter, via surrogate, on Monday, with the reality star using her website to share the baby’s birth date, time and weight. And on Thursday, Kardashian West wrote on her website once more to share a few details that went into the couple’s decision to hire a surrogate — and their experiences along the way.
“I have always been really honest about my struggles with pregnancy,” she began. “Preeclampsia and placenta accreta are high-risk conditions, so when I wanted to have a third baby, doctors said that it wasn’t safe for my — or the baby’s — health to carry on my own.”
“After exploring many options, Kanye and I decided to use a gestational carrier,” added Kardashian West, 37, explaining, “Although I have used the term surrogate in the past, a gestational carrier is actually the technical term for a woman who carries a baby that she has no biological relationship to. A traditional surrogate donates her egg, is artificially inseminated with the father’s sperm and then carries the baby to term. Since we implanted my fertilized egg in our gestational carrier, our baby is biologically mine and Kanye’s. You can either choose someone that you know or you can go through an agency, like Kanye and I did.”
Kardashian West has been open about her emotional struggles in using a gestational carrier, further expanding on them on her website and comparing the situation to her pregnancies with Saint, 2, and North, 4½.
“Having a gestational carrier is definitely different, but anyone who says or thinks it’s the easy way out is completely wrong,” she notes. “People assume it’s better because you don’t have to deal with the physical changes, pain or complications with delivery, but for me it was so hard to not carry my own child, especially after I carried North and Saint.”
But despite the struggles, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and KKW Beauty mogul is counting her blessings surrounding her new daughter.
“I’m so grateful for modern technology and that this is even possible,” writes Kardashian West. “It’s not for everyone, but I absolutely love my gestational carrier and this was the best experience I’ve ever had. Our gestational carrier gave us the greatest gift one could give. The connection with our baby came instantly and it’s as if she was with us the whole time. Having a gestational carrier was so special for us and she made our dreams of expanding our family come true. We are so excited to finally welcome home our baby girl.”
I think she’s being honest here, just as she’s been honest about her pregnancies and health issues in the past. She didn’t choose to have another child via gestational carrier because it was “the easy way.” Kim hoped that she would be like Kourtney, who seemed to breeze through her pregnancies and natural deliveries like it was nothing. I think Kris Jenner probably had easy pregnancies and deliveries too, so Kim thought she would be like her mom and her sister. But she wasn’t and she had to figure out what was best for her health, and I have no shade for that.
Now, if you want to gossip about something, let’s discuss WHY Kim chose that particular moment to decide she wanted a third child. Because I think it was her decision and Kanye just went along with it to make her happy.
I don’t disagree. I can’t imagine relinquishing control and trusting another person to carry my baby.
Exactly, especially after being pregnant twice before and knowing that type of bond. I think she’s telling the truth, the conditions she had regularly kill women and babies, my friend developed eclampsia a few days after her son was born and thank god it was caught in time. After the robbery I bet Kim’s feeling her own mortality and didn’t want to risk her life. I remember after she had North and started to talk about her difficult pregnancy and wanting another child lots of commenters here were sure she was setting us up to use a carrier, saying she would never be pregnant again because she was too self conscious about how big she got, and that she was lying about her conditions, but a few months later she was pregnant. I dunno, I just believe her this time.
She’s trying so hard to stay relevant.
By having a kid?
No, by trying to make it a controversy about her surrogate. She had someone else carry her baby. Who cares? Smells like a storyline.
@minx – so much this. I haven’t seen anyone care that she used a surrogate. I personally disbelieve her pregnancies were struggles, and I STILL don’t care that she didn’t carry this baby. Good for her, whatever the reason was – but it’s not the attention getter she is making it.
Some people just look for anything to criticize… this really shouldn’t be 1.
This is in my wheelhouse. And I’m glad it’s being discussed. Complications or difficulties with conceiving and carrying to birth. Many do not understand how dangerous it can be. And how heartbreaking it can feel to them. To watch another woman carry your child can also be an emotional struggle. There’s no question Kim had 2 extremely difficult pregnancies. I believe the statements here. And I think it’s less about staying relevant and far more about awareness. There’s a major stigma attached here. It shouldn’t exist. To shame a woman for not carrying her child. Especially when it puts that child’s and mothers health at risk.
Attack and criticize her for a lot of superficial things. Don’t not pick this 1. It’s an important message even if you don’t like the messenger.
I fully admit to not liking the messenger.
I attach zero stigma to gestational carrying (assuming the carrier is fairly compensated and not taken advantage of) but having had three children of my own, she’s being a bit disingenuous here. She didn’t get to duck any emotional issues, but she is in fact getting to have a third child without personal risk. That’s enormous. I would absolutely do this if I could.
I totally agree with your post! Idk if I could’ve found a high risk maternal medicine doctor who would’ve taken me on for a second pregnancy after my train wreck of a pregnancy and premature delivery.
She is. She’ll use anything to get some attention.
I don’t really think this is the time to make a snarky comment about her “staying relevant”. I believe her pregnancies were very hard and, at times, life threatening. If she wanted to expand her family (notice I didn’t say if she and Kanye, because I’m also of the mind that Kanye just went along with this one) she has all the means to do so in this way. I can’t even fault her for correcting the use of surrogate vs gestational carrier. She still has a massive following to talk to and this seems like she honestly has her whole heart into her message this time.
I don’t believe her pregnancies were any harder than anybody else’s. I just don’t think she liked losing her body. And it’s her choice to have a surrogate anyway. That’s my point, not that she should or shouldn’t use a surrogate. I think she’s trying to stir it up, casting herself as Kim making the tough decision to brave criticism over using a surrogate. BFD, women do it all the time.
I’m fully with you, minx. Come and sit beside me.
Agree with everything you said, Minx.
I feel the same, minx. She flew at 8 months while pregnant with North. If she had pre-eclampsia at that point, she should not have been flying or travelling for that matter. I don’t care whether she had a third via surrogacy or not – her life, her decision.
This is a woman who lies every. single. time. she opens her mouth. Every time.
She’s still raking in the cash. I don’t think she’s too worried about staying relevant. What would be nice is if she could give the new baby a name it can live with, not Highness, Queen, Empress, South, East or some other ridiculous thing.
You’re kidding, right? 😆
She was getting dragged for using a GC. People were ripping on her for “not wanting to bother” to carry herself. Or “Oh she’s rich so she can just pay someone to do it” or “if she wants another kid so bad – why is she too selfish to do it herself”.
You can believe whatever you want- but this is one time I’m not going to criticize her – and I have definitely seen a lot of negativity towards her choice. This is a response to that – not her bringing it up out of nowhere.
And if you’re set on believing her pregnancy wasn’t any worse than something anyone else has gone through – you’re right. Plenty of women go through absolute hell with pregnancy and complications. Regular people go through that just the same as celebrities. It doesn’t make it ‘normal’, nor does it make it ‘easy’. Just because other people do it all the time doesn’t mean that she doesn’t have the right to be scared or concerned for her own health and the health of her babies. Just because someone else had to suffer through something doesn’t mean that she should shut her mouth and not try to avoid it. Just because some regular person has lost a limb before doesn’t mean that a celebrity who loses one has no right to feel scared or in pain.
Basically – try and take her name out of a story like this and replace it with the name of someone you love. If you feel differently about it – or like you would defend them if they were in this scenario – maybe cut her a little slack.
I haven’t paid much attention to her in a while, but if people here are saying that there were people making an issue out of her using a gestational carrier, I have no trouble believing it. Some think abortion is the only reproductive rights issue where women and their bodily autonomy are disrespected by strangers, but that’s definitely not true, and it’s not just the conservatives either.
Do people really care about whether or not she chose a gestational carrier? I feel like shes trying to create a controversy for people to keep talking about her. The consensus seemed to be ‘oh yay, healthy baby. next’. I think THATS Kim’s issue here…
I think you’re right. People care more about what the name of the baby is then the fact they used a gestational carrier. I mean Kim is the one making this an issue. The fact you have to pay to read her “struggles” is insane. If she cares so much, why not post this on twitter so everyone can read if for free?
Yes, people care. Just look at some of the commenters here and on other sites. Kim was straight up dragged for using a GC and then people said she lied about having pregnancy difficulties.
I have zero opinion on her pregnancies, but when you live your life inventing things, you can’t be surprised when people don’t take you at your word.
I had a similar placenta issue (although not as bad as Kim’s) and it’s really no joke. It would have been incredibly dangerous for her to carry another baby. I’m glad everything worked out for them (although I’m still a bit concerned about what they’re gonna name her, given their history).
Placenta accreta and pecreta are no joke. I know a woman who had to abort and undergo an emergency hysterectomy in her second tri.
I hope she doesn’t nitpick her kids’ looks. She strikes me as the type of mom who would suggest “improvements” . I wish she would go away from the spotlight. Sick of seeing her
You don’t have to look or focus on her. I don’t like Depp. I manage well to avoid 😉
Didn’t you make this exact comment on another thread about Kim? There is no indication that she would or does nitpick her kids’ looks. Stop trying to make this a thing.
Yea. It’s insincere sympathy. To point something out to engage in criticism.
She’s not nitpicking her children’s looks. Are you saying she’s going to send them off to get “tweaked?” What a ridiculous comment!
I mean, if she takes after Kris……
Well.she untouched Pimp Mama’s earlobes and look what happened there! I’m sure more learned people than I will posit thst GC is just another form of using womens bodies for their own ends. While I fully understand and support paying medical expenses, nutrition and housing for the GC during pregnancy, the $ transaction us just another form of exploitation imho. But yeah sure Kim. It’s so hard.
“…GC is just another form of using womens bodies for their own ends. While I fully understand and support paying medical expenses, nutrition and housing for the GC during pregnancy, the $ transaction us just another form of exploitation imho.”
Their bodies, their choices, full stop. Someone else’s disapproval of the motive behind a woman’s choice about her body and reproductive organs (in this case, money) doesn’t automatically make her decision exploitation and victimization. This logic could be used to argue that a woman working for a living (instead of being dependent on the work of fathers, husbands, and sons for her entire life) is automatically exploitation, just because there’s an $ transaction involved. It could also be used to argue that any non-wealthy woman who chooses to get an abortion partially or entirely for financial reasons is being exploited.
The pictures she releases of Saint almost always have something blocking his chin.
Make of that what you will.
I remember seeing a clip of their show where she said “I just want a gorgeous baby”. Most people would say “healthy”. I do think Kim is super shallow and will probably comment on her daughters’ looks when they are teens. God forbid one of them be chubby or something.
I’m just happy for them. These days, you need to hold tight to any good news you can get. Congrats to them and their carrier for a healthy pregnancy and delivery!
I suspect the embryos were already frozen and she wanted to use them before she kicked Kanye to the kerb.
As someone who struggled with infertility for years…I wish I had the resources to have another child with a surrogate. For all the things I dislike about the Kardashians…I can’t hate on this. She wanted another baby and was able to do it.
I dislike everything about the K-Klan, but honestly, no shade here. I believe her
Also, to answer why she wanted the third kid now — I get the feeling she just loves having children.
Nah to the fertility issues. I’ll never buy into that one.
Me neither.
Nor me. 👖 🔥
We have friends, a gay couple, who had a baby by surrogate. It was tough-you have to trust that this person who you really don’t know, is taking care of her body.
This is where I think it can get a little weird. We’ve seen, Kim for example, durring her pregnancies eating horribly, not working out, traveling all over the world for something g stupid like a beignet, and generally not taking very good care of herself. But I imagine that she was VERY explicit about what and how often the carrier could eat, what she had to do for exercise and how often, how much water she had to drink, how many hours she had to sleep, etc. I don’t think it’s fair to micromanage someone else’s life that much just bc they are carrying your child. I don’t know that Kim did that, but I’ve heard about very elaborate contracts that surrogates or carriers have to sign and abide by, that hold them to MUCH higher standards than the mother of the baby would ever hold herself to. I think that’s a little exploitative. I’m completely fine with things like “no drinking, drugs, or smoking,” but things like making your carrier eat 8 small vegan meals a day (which I bet is what is in some carriers contracts) seems like far too much to ask.
I generally can’t stand her but this was nice. I thought her words about her gestational carrier were kind and thoughtful. No shade here.
Zero shade here.
It has to be rough to not be able to carry your own child and have to trust that the person doing so is taking care of your unborn child. There are a lot of things you can bash Kim for but I have always gotten the sense that she loves her kids and loves being a Mom. And if it was really about her not wanting to carry another baby I honestly think she would just say so. And so what if that was the case? She’s carried two and had major health issues while doing so.
Personally, I would think this decision is the hardest decision one would ever have to make. Like ever. I’m anti all things KKlan, but pregnancy issues and decisions deserve some degree of mature restraint.
No shade to any one who used a carrier IF they have health issues or complications. But honestly I am skeptical about anything this klan says. A high risk pregnancy gets much better ratings and more social media attention than a healthy one. Part of me thinks she just doesn’t want to deal with the weight gain and inconvenience.
That being said I don’t think using a carrier is the “easy way out” for most women. As much as I disliked being pregnant and all the negative side effects I love the bond I have with my children that came from having carried them. The thought of my child spending 9 months in another woman is anxiety inducing.
No shade on this particular issue. For me personally, it would be a challenge to relinquish control. Of course, that would be mandatory in order to fully trust your surrogate but yeah…that would be hard.
She looks better with that blunt bob than the ratty extensions.
She looks like a robot in the second pic above. Her head is too far forward from her body. Her face has a mannequin look to it.
No shade here either. I think this was an honest reflection (as much as they are capable of being honest about anything).
I don’t care if it’s the ‘proper’ term, I hate gestational carrier. It has horrible handmaids tale type vibes.
It’s very cold, to me. Like when you hear people refer to women as ‘birthers’ or ‘breeders’.
But that’s what the woman was, the gestational carrier. Referring to a woman as a breeder is completely different, women are much more than that. Kim hired this woman to carry the child, the lady isn’t family, or her best friend, what’s she supposed to call her?
Yea I don’t know anyone who can imagine going through this is easy, it isn’t. Obviously pregnancy can be just as difficult, but I can imagine having a gestational carrier can be very worrying. A. the obvious do I trust them but also B. will I bond with the baby properly.
That would be my biggest worry. After giving birth you’re body literally pumps out chemicals to make sure you bond correctly, without having that it might be difficult to bond with that child, especially after you’ve gone through the process of having a child already. It’s my same fear with adoption, and why you can hear horror stories of how adopted children are treated compared to children the parents give birth to.
I can’t imagine no matter what her reasons were (And honestly who gives a f-ck if she telling the truth or not about bad pregnancies, she has the money go for it) this was an easy decision.
It’s a good, clear, open, accurate and sympathetic statement. I learned from it. When she wants to educate, she comes through.
And I’ll add as a parent by adoption, that adoption isn’t “doing it the easy way” either. Yes, some people actually said that to me. It’s not funny. (And adoption was my first and only choice; I can’t imagine how such a remark would hurt a woman who struggled with infertility and made a “second choice, but not second best” decision.)
We have to be kinder to other women and take that 10 milliseconds to think before we say something insensitive (and cliched).
Anybody who uses that phrase “the easy way out” needs to rethink it. I think we can all agree that there is no easy way when it comes to having kids. Adoption is hard, fertility struggles are hard, c sections are hard, giving birth vaginally is hard, trusting another person to carry your child is hard. Life is hard lol
“We have to be kinder to other women and take that 10 milliseconds to think before we say something insensitive (and cliched).”
the women in these comments??!! never!! (when it comes to the women they don’t like, those women don’t matter. kitty cats.)
+1.
Honestly all I care about is the name! I’m dying to know!! It’s going to be a doozy and I’m checking celebrity gossip all the time to see if it has been announced yet. Eeeeeeeee!!!
I really can’t understand why anyone would care much. It wouldn’t even enter my mind to judge a woman for having a child this way. Now, there are a lot of reasons I don’t care for Kim but this wouldn’t be one of them.
+1
I agree. Hey she just posted a topless pic of herself. I don’t get her. She just wants attention so bad. I think she has posted nude pics after each one of her kids was born to show “hey I’m a mother but don’t forget I’m still America’s biggest sex symbol !!!”. Ughh.
“She just wants attention so bad. ” that’s literally her job, you get that, right? and she’s really good at it.
I have the same issues. Just one pregnancy. By the time I hit 34 weeks i couldnt walk to the bathroom without feeling I ran a marathon. I may dislike the family, but I believe her.
No shame or criticism from me. I had 1 child with a horrible pregnancy…at 4 months one kidney stopped working resulting in excruciating back pain and a stint in my bladder for 5 months…so i chose to not have more but if id been in her position financially i would have had second thoughts.
Oh and that louis vuitton label…LV = Love West baby name
I’m not convinced that she had the issues she says she did while pregnant, but I honestly don’t see anything wrong with her using a GC because she hates the way she looks pregnant, it’s hard on her and losing the weight is hard. If it means she can be her best for her kids and new baby, who am I to judge?
It wasn’t so hard the last time. She got down thinner than I had seen her in years, even before her first pregnancy. My gut instinct has been she was on diet pills to get as thin as she did this last time.
Is she projecting here? Because I’m not sure I’ve seen any articles criticizing the choice or even making it an issue.
Full disclosure though….in her first pregnancy when she was running around the globe in too tight clothes and high heels while whining about how difficult it was, yeah, I shaded her for not sitting down , putting her feet up and being restful and comfortably (shrugs).
I’m thinking she’s making a drama where none exists with this choice though, Story line? Relevancy ? I’m amused at all the gratuitous headlines they create (get?) over every day life.
