Kim Kardashian: Using a gestational carrier is not ‘the easy way out’

Kim Kardashian helps son Saint ice skate as she hits the rink with daughter North

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their third child, Baby West, by gestational carrier on Monday. I actually forgot that “gestational carrier” is the correct term to use – I had been using “surrogate” this whole time. Kim corrected everyone yesterday in an essay published on her paywalled website. She also discussed her rationale for using a gestational carrier, which… I’ve always believed. She had two really difficult pregnancies and deliveries. Some people think she’s lying about that. I don’t.

For Kim Kardashian West, gestational surrogacy was anything but the easy way out. The new mom of three and husband Kanye West welcomed their third daughter, via surrogate, on Monday, with the reality star using her website to share the baby’s birth date, time and weight. And on Thursday, Kardashian West wrote on her website once more to share a few details that went into the couple’s decision to hire a surrogate — and their experiences along the way.

“I have always been really honest about my struggles with pregnancy,” she began. “Preeclampsia and placenta accreta are high-risk conditions, so when I wanted to have a third baby, doctors said that it wasn’t safe for my — or the baby’s — health to carry on my own.”

“After exploring many options, Kanye and I decided to use a gestational carrier,” added Kardashian West, 37, explaining, “Although I have used the term surrogate in the past, a gestational carrier is actually the technical term for a woman who carries a baby that she has no biological relationship to. A traditional surrogate donates her egg, is artificially inseminated with the father’s sperm and then carries the baby to term. Since we implanted my fertilized egg in our gestational carrier, our baby is biologically mine and Kanye’s. You can either choose someone that you know or you can go through an agency, like Kanye and I did.”

Kardashian West has been open about her emotional struggles in using a gestational carrier, further expanding on them on her website and comparing the situation to her pregnancies with Saint, 2, and North, 4½.

“Having a gestational carrier is definitely different, but anyone who says or thinks it’s the easy way out is completely wrong,” she notes. “People assume it’s better because you don’t have to deal with the physical changes, pain or complications with delivery, but for me it was so hard to not carry my own child, especially after I carried North and Saint.”

But despite the struggles, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and KKW Beauty mogul is counting her blessings surrounding her new daughter.

“I’m so grateful for modern technology and that this is even possible,” writes Kardashian West. “It’s not for everyone, but I absolutely love my gestational carrier and this was the best experience I’ve ever had. Our gestational carrier gave us the greatest gift one could give. The connection with our baby came instantly and it’s as if she was with us the whole time. Having a gestational carrier was so special for us and she made our dreams of expanding our family come true. We are so excited to finally welcome home our baby girl.”

[From People]

I think she’s being honest here, just as she’s been honest about her pregnancies and health issues in the past. She didn’t choose to have another child via gestational carrier because it was “the easy way.” Kim hoped that she would be like Kourtney, who seemed to breeze through her pregnancies and natural deliveries like it was nothing. I think Kris Jenner probably had easy pregnancies and deliveries too, so Kim thought she would be like her mom and her sister. But she wasn’t and she had to figure out what was best for her health, and I have no shade for that.

Now, if you want to gossip about something, let’s discuss WHY Kim chose that particular moment to decide she wanted a third child. Because I think it was her decision and Kanye just went along with it to make her happy.

Kim Kardashian helps son Saint ice skate as she hits the rink with daughter North

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

72 Responses to “Kim Kardashian: Using a gestational carrier is not ‘the easy way out’”

  1. MandyMc says:
    January 19, 2018 at 9:27 am

    I don’t disagree. I can’t imagine relinquishing control and trusting another person to carry my baby.

    Reply
    • Jess says:
      January 19, 2018 at 12:43 pm

      Exactly, especially after being pregnant twice before and knowing that type of bond. I think she’s telling the truth, the conditions she had regularly kill women and babies, my friend developed eclampsia a few days after her son was born and thank god it was caught in time. After the robbery I bet Kim’s feeling her own mortality and didn’t want to risk her life. I remember after she had North and started to talk about her difficult pregnancy and wanting another child lots of commenters here were sure she was setting us up to use a carrier, saying she would never be pregnant again because she was too self conscious about how big she got, and that she was lying about her conditions, but a few months later she was pregnant. I dunno, I just believe her this time.

      Reply
  2. minx says:
    January 19, 2018 at 9:27 am

    She’s trying so hard to stay relevant.

    Reply
    • M.A.F. says:
      January 19, 2018 at 9:33 am

      By having a kid?

      Reply
    • FLORC says:
      January 19, 2018 at 9:39 am

      Some people just look for anything to criticize… this really shouldn’t be 1.

      This is in my wheelhouse. And I’m glad it’s being discussed. Complications or difficulties with conceiving and carrying to birth. Many do not understand how dangerous it can be. And how heartbreaking it can feel to them. To watch another woman carry your child can also be an emotional struggle. There’s no question Kim had 2 extremely difficult pregnancies. I believe the statements here. And I think it’s less about staying relevant and far more about awareness. There’s a major stigma attached here. It shouldn’t exist. To shame a woman for not carrying her child. Especially when it puts that child’s and mothers health at risk.

      Attack and criticize her for a lot of superficial things. Don’t not pick this 1. It’s an important message even if you don’t like the messenger.

      Reply
    • Snowflake says:
      January 19, 2018 at 9:43 am

      She is. She’ll use anything to get some attention.

      Reply
    • leskat says:
      January 19, 2018 at 9:50 am

      I don’t really think this is the time to make a snarky comment about her “staying relevant”. I believe her pregnancies were very hard and, at times, life threatening. If she wanted to expand her family (notice I didn’t say if she and Kanye, because I’m also of the mind that Kanye just went along with this one) she has all the means to do so in this way. I can’t even fault her for correcting the use of surrogate vs gestational carrier. She still has a massive following to talk to and this seems like she honestly has her whole heart into her message this time.

      Reply
    • Sabrine says:
      January 19, 2018 at 9:53 am

      She’s still raking in the cash. I don’t think she’s too worried about staying relevant. What would be nice is if she could give the new baby a name it can live with, not Highness, Queen, Empress, South, East or some other ridiculous thing.

      Reply
    • Erinn says:
      January 19, 2018 at 10:06 am

      She was getting dragged for using a GC. People were ripping on her for “not wanting to bother” to carry herself. Or “Oh she’s rich so she can just pay someone to do it” or “if she wants another kid so bad – why is she too selfish to do it herself”.

      You can believe whatever you want- but this is one time I’m not going to criticize her – and I have definitely seen a lot of negativity towards her choice. This is a response to that – not her bringing it up out of nowhere.

      And if you’re set on believing her pregnancy wasn’t any worse than something anyone else has gone through – you’re right. Plenty of women go through absolute hell with pregnancy and complications. Regular people go through that just the same as celebrities. It doesn’t make it ‘normal’, nor does it make it ‘easy’. Just because other people do it all the time doesn’t mean that she doesn’t have the right to be scared or concerned for her own health and the health of her babies. Just because someone else had to suffer through something doesn’t mean that she should shut her mouth and not try to avoid it. Just because some regular person has lost a limb before doesn’t mean that a celebrity who loses one has no right to feel scared or in pain.

      Basically – try and take her name out of a story like this and replace it with the name of someone you love. If you feel differently about it – or like you would defend them if they were in this scenario – maybe cut her a little slack.

      Reply
      • Otaku Fairy says:
        January 19, 2018 at 12:32 pm

        I haven’t paid much attention to her in a while, but if people here are saying that there were people making an issue out of her using a gestational carrier, I have no trouble believing it. Some think abortion is the only reproductive rights issue where women and their bodily autonomy are disrespected by strangers, but that’s definitely not true, and it’s not just the conservatives either.

  3. MousyB says:
    January 19, 2018 at 9:29 am

    Do people really care about whether or not she chose a gestational carrier? I feel like shes trying to create a controversy for people to keep talking about her. The consensus seemed to be ‘oh yay, healthy baby. next’. I think THATS Kim’s issue here…

    Reply
  4. thaisajs says:
    January 19, 2018 at 9:30 am

    I had a similar placenta issue (although not as bad as Kim’s) and it’s really no joke. It would have been incredibly dangerous for her to carry another baby. I’m glad everything worked out for them (although I’m still a bit concerned about what they’re gonna name her, given their history).

    Reply
  5. Snowflake says:
    January 19, 2018 at 9:32 am

    I hope she doesn’t nitpick her kids’ looks. She strikes me as the type of mom who would suggest “improvements” . I wish she would go away from the spotlight. Sick of seeing her

    Reply
  6. STRIPE says:
    January 19, 2018 at 9:33 am

    I’m just happy for them. These days, you need to hold tight to any good news you can get. Congrats to them and their carrier for a healthy pregnancy and delivery!

    Reply
  7. Tessa says:
    January 19, 2018 at 9:35 am

    I suspect the embryos were already frozen and she wanted to use them before she kicked Kanye to the kerb.

    Reply
  8. queenE says:
    January 19, 2018 at 9:36 am

    As someone who struggled with infertility for years…I wish I had the resources to have another child with a surrogate. For all the things I dislike about the Kardashians…I can’t hate on this. She wanted another baby and was able to do it.

    Reply
  9. Snazzy says:
    January 19, 2018 at 9:37 am

    I dislike everything about the K-Klan, but honestly, no shade here. I believe her
    Also, to answer why she wanted the third kid now — I get the feeling she just loves having children.

    Reply
  10. Jordan says:
    January 19, 2018 at 9:37 am

    Nah to the fertility issues. I’ll never buy into that one.

    Reply
  11. CynicalAnn says:
    January 19, 2018 at 9:40 am

    We have friends, a gay couple, who had a baby by surrogate. It was tough-you have to trust that this person who you really don’t know, is taking care of her body.

    Reply
    • Amy says:
      January 19, 2018 at 10:48 am

      This is where I think it can get a little weird. We’ve seen, Kim for example, durring her pregnancies eating horribly, not working out, traveling all over the world for something g stupid like a beignet, and generally not taking very good care of herself. But I imagine that she was VERY explicit about what and how often the carrier could eat, what she had to do for exercise and how often, how much water she had to drink, how many hours she had to sleep, etc. I don’t think it’s fair to micromanage someone else’s life that much just bc they are carrying your child. I don’t know that Kim did that, but I’ve heard about very elaborate contracts that surrogates or carriers have to sign and abide by, that hold them to MUCH higher standards than the mother of the baby would ever hold herself to. I think that’s a little exploitative. I’m completely fine with things like “no drinking, drugs, or smoking,” but things like making your carrier eat 8 small vegan meals a day (which I bet is what is in some carriers contracts) seems like far too much to ask.

      Reply
  12. Erin says:
    January 19, 2018 at 9:51 am

    I generally can’t stand her but this was nice. I thought her words about her gestational carrier were kind and thoughtful. No shade here.

    Reply
  13. Lucy says:
    January 19, 2018 at 9:52 am

    Zero shade here.

    Reply
  14. Valiantly Varnished says:
    January 19, 2018 at 9:52 am

    It has to be rough to not be able to carry your own child and have to trust that the person doing so is taking care of your unborn child. There are a lot of things you can bash Kim for but I have always gotten the sense that she loves her kids and loves being a Mom. And if it was really about her not wanting to carry another baby I honestly think she would just say so. And so what if that was the case? She’s carried two and had major health issues while doing so.

    Reply
  15. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    January 19, 2018 at 9:54 am

    Personally, I would think this decision is the hardest decision one would ever have to make. Like ever. I’m anti all things KKlan, but pregnancy issues and decisions deserve some degree of mature restraint.

    Reply
  16. Lady Keller says:
    January 19, 2018 at 9:57 am

    No shade to any one who used a carrier IF they have health issues or complications. But honestly I am skeptical about anything this klan says. A high risk pregnancy gets much better ratings and more social media attention than a healthy one. Part of me thinks she just doesn’t want to deal with the weight gain and inconvenience.

    That being said I don’t think using a carrier is the “easy way out” for most women. As much as I disliked being pregnant and all the negative side effects I love the bond I have with my children that came from having carried them. The thought of my child spending 9 months in another woman is anxiety inducing.

    Reply
  17. Kitten says:
    January 19, 2018 at 10:06 am

    No shade on this particular issue. For me personally, it would be a challenge to relinquish control. Of course, that would be mandatory in order to fully trust your surrogate but yeah…that would be hard.

    She looks better with that blunt bob than the ratty extensions.

    Reply
  18. Other Renee says:
    January 19, 2018 at 10:09 am

    No shade here either. I think this was an honest reflection (as much as they are capable of being honest about anything).

    Reply
  19. LaBlah says:
    January 19, 2018 at 10:17 am

    I don’t care if it’s the ‘proper’ term, I hate gestational carrier. It has horrible handmaids tale type vibes.

    Reply
  20. DiligentDiva says:
    January 19, 2018 at 10:17 am

    Yea I don’t know anyone who can imagine going through this is easy, it isn’t. Obviously pregnancy can be just as difficult, but I can imagine having a gestational carrier can be very worrying. A. the obvious do I trust them but also B. will I bond with the baby properly.
    That would be my biggest worry. After giving birth you’re body literally pumps out chemicals to make sure you bond correctly, without having that it might be difficult to bond with that child, especially after you’ve gone through the process of having a child already. It’s my same fear with adoption, and why you can hear horror stories of how adopted children are treated compared to children the parents give birth to.
    I can’t imagine no matter what her reasons were (And honestly who gives a f-ck if she telling the truth or not about bad pregnancies, she has the money go for it) this was an easy decision.

    Reply
  21. Who ARE These People? says:
    January 19, 2018 at 10:23 am

    It’s a good, clear, open, accurate and sympathetic statement. I learned from it. When she wants to educate, she comes through.

    And I’ll add as a parent by adoption, that adoption isn’t “doing it the easy way” either. Yes, some people actually said that to me. It’s not funny. (And adoption was my first and only choice; I can’t imagine how such a remark would hurt a woman who struggled with infertility and made a “second choice, but not second best” decision.)

    We have to be kinder to other women and take that 10 milliseconds to think before we say something insensitive (and cliched).

    Reply
  22. Cupcake says:
    January 19, 2018 at 10:27 am

    Honestly all I care about is the name! I’m dying to know!! It’s going to be a doozy and I’m checking celebrity gossip all the time to see if it has been announced yet. Eeeeeeeee!!!

    Reply
  23. Shannon says:
    January 19, 2018 at 10:35 am

    I really can’t understand why anyone would care much. It wouldn’t even enter my mind to judge a woman for having a child this way. Now, there are a lot of reasons I don’t care for Kim but this wouldn’t be one of them.

    Reply
  24. D-leon says:
    January 19, 2018 at 10:38 am

    I have the same issues. Just one pregnancy. By the time I hit 34 weeks i couldnt walk to the bathroom without feeling I ran a marathon. I may dislike the family, but I believe her.

    Reply
  25. Dttimes2 says:
    January 19, 2018 at 10:58 am

    No shame or criticism from me. I had 1 child with a horrible pregnancy…at 4 months one kidney stopped working resulting in excruciating back pain and a stint in my bladder for 5 months…so i chose to not have more but if id been in her position financially i would have had second thoughts.

    Oh and that louis vuitton label…LV = Love West baby name ;)

    Reply
  26. HelloSunshine says:
    January 19, 2018 at 12:13 pm

    I’m not convinced that she had the issues she says she did while pregnant, but I honestly don’t see anything wrong with her using a GC because she hates the way she looks pregnant, it’s hard on her and losing the weight is hard. If it means she can be her best for her kids and new baby, who am I to judge?

    Reply
  27. SMDH says:
    January 19, 2018 at 12:15 pm

    Is she projecting here? Because I’m not sure I’ve seen any articles criticizing the choice or even making it an issue.

    Full disclosure though….in her first pregnancy when she was running around the globe in too tight clothes and high heels while whining about how difficult it was, yeah, I shaded her for not sitting down , putting her feet up and being restful and comfortably (shrugs).

    I’m thinking she’s making a drama where none exists with this choice though, Story line? Relevancy ? I’m amused at all the gratuitous headlines they create (get?) over every day life.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment