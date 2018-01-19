Lady Gaga stepped out in Milan with nightmarish bangs & a $5K goat-fur coat

Lady Gaga has been in Milan this week for her European tour. She’s been photographed a lot, coming and going from her hotel for the most part. Yesterday, she was photographed in this… ensemble, let’s say. First, let’s talk about the bangs because I CANNOT GET OVER THEM. These bangs are a horror show, a living nightmare for me. I’ve come around to the idea that some women enjoy bangs and some women can pull off bangs, but here are a few truths that everyone should know. First, no one looks good with baby-bangs. Audrey Hepburn pulled them off because she was Audrey Hepburn and she is literally the only exception to the rule. Second, no one looks good with these two-level shaggy-dog bangs. Literally no one.

As for the outfit…the whole look is by Francesco Scognamiglio. The gown is that peachy-nude shade which rarely – if ever? – works. But the jacket… wow. Before I really got a good look at the bangs, this post was going to be “Which Muppet did Lady Gaga shave to make this jacket?” As it turns out, we’re looking at an actual GOAT FUR jacket. This jacket made of GOAT FUR costs more than $5000. The whole ensemble costs $10,000.

Also: I meant to discuss this around Christmas but I never got around to it. Just before Christmas, Warner Bros moved the release date for Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born, starring himself and Lady Gaga (Cooper directed it). I initially thought the move was a signal that WB had lost faith with the film, but it looks like WB is actually positioning it for the awards season. It was supposed to come out in May, now it will come out in early October. Hm.

  1. Angela says:
    January 19, 2018 at 9:42 am

    I like bangs. I just do. I like almost all bangs. I don’t even mind these bangs!

    Reply
  2. Ankhel says:
    January 19, 2018 at 9:44 am

    Those bangs are an attempt to distract from some pretty obvious work on her face.

    Reply
  3. T.Fanty says:
    January 19, 2018 at 9:45 am

    If you had not said that was Lady Gaga (and maybe had she not been wearing the fugliest coat of all time), I would never have guessed who that was. Goat Girl needs to stop messing with her face.

    Reply
  4. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    January 19, 2018 at 9:45 am

    She sure thinks she looks spectacular.

    Reply
  5. Narak says:
    January 19, 2018 at 9:46 am

    That coat is awful. Poor goat. I wish she’d stop doing things to her face.

    Reply
  6. OriginalLala says:
    January 19, 2018 at 9:46 am

    Goat fur? That is horrific – even high end designers are moving away from using real fur because it’s a disgusting practice that needs to end. I instantly lose respect for people wearing fur when we know the horrors of the fur industry. SorryNotSorry.

    Reply
  7. Miss V says:
    January 19, 2018 at 9:50 am

    What the hell did she do to her face?!? Yikes.

    Reply
  8. teacakes says:
    January 19, 2018 at 9:50 am

    It does take a certain kind of face to wear that short fringe – the Audreys (Hepburn and Tautou) and Winona are the only women I know of who can pull it off.

    Also Gaga looks very different.

    Reply
  9. Chaine says:
    January 19, 2018 at 9:53 am

    Yeti chic.

    Reply
  10. Dingo says:
    January 19, 2018 at 9:57 am

    Clip on bangs to distract from some nose and lip work?

    Reply
  11. JA says:
    January 19, 2018 at 9:59 am

    I get it when ppl like Selena Gomez, nepotism models, and a huge list of reality “stars” feel the need to do something crazy with their looks/style to give off an impression of an actual personality but lady Gaga is talented, she can sing, dance and write music! Why always so try hard?!! Even the surgery…why??!!

    Reply
  12. Pandy says:
    January 19, 2018 at 10:14 am

    She’s got the face and hair she deserves for supporting the fur industry.

    Reply
  13. Shelly says:
    January 19, 2018 at 10:18 am

    But did it have to come from a dead goat?
    You can sheer goats you know, just like you can sheep.

    Reply
    • Amy says:
      January 19, 2018 at 10:25 am

      That’s true but how would they attach all the goat hair to something else? You sort of need the goats skin bc it’s what all the hair is attached to. When people sheer sheep they spin the wool into yarn, they don’t reattach it to some kind of fabric and so that it looks like sheeps fur again.

      Reply
  14. PunkyMomma says:
    January 19, 2018 at 10:23 am

    Her look hasn’t been the same since Alexander McQueen’s death.

    This is another fail attempt on the part of her current stylists to recapture that McQueen look. Can’t be done, and yes, her face — what has she done to her face!?

    Reply
  15. Jag says:
    January 19, 2018 at 10:25 am

    She needs to stop messing with her face. There, I said something as nice as I’m going to say about this woman who can sing, but who steals everything from other artists, imo.

    As for the goat fur coat, that is disgusting. I cancel people who wear fur; I canceled her a long time ago.

    Reply
  16. PIa says:
    January 19, 2018 at 10:31 am

    Meh, they bangs are part of the rock boho chic she is looking for…And they might be the clip-on ones.

    Reply
  17. Ellie66 says:
    January 19, 2018 at 10:41 am

    Her nose tip is different and her upper lip is weird the space between her nose and lip is puffy or pulled up…weird.

    Reply
  18. FishBeard says:
    January 19, 2018 at 10:50 am

    If she gets nominated for an Oscar I’m going to die. But I guess if Emma Stone has one…

    Reply
  19. LondonGal says:
    January 19, 2018 at 12:03 pm

    Christ alive her face! She’s unrecognisable even from ‘Five Foot 2′

    Reply
  20. Shannon says:
    January 19, 2018 at 12:21 pm

    I can forgive the bangs – I just got bangs for the first time in my adult life, and I love them! I think they really make me look younger and, at 41, I don’t hate that LOL. But I hate that coat. Like, HATE it. I mean, I guess it’s better than a meat dress but still … I think her face looks cute here (makeup on point and maybe her plastic surgery has settled?) and omg I HATE inches of roots. I will never understand that look.

    Reply
  21. bikki says:
    January 19, 2018 at 12:45 pm

    no judgement here.. but I do see that her face is pumped to the hilt with fillers.

    Reply

