Lady Gaga stepped out in Milan with nightmarish bangs & a $5K goat-fur coat

Lady Gaga has been in Milan this week for her European tour. She’s been photographed a lot, coming and going from her hotel for the most part. Yesterday, she was photographed in this… ensemble, let’s say. First, let’s talk about the bangs because I CANNOT GET OVER THEM. These bangs are a horror show, a living nightmare for me. I’ve come around to the idea that some women enjoy bangs and some women can pull off bangs, but here are a few truths that everyone should know. First, no one looks good with baby-bangs. Audrey Hepburn pulled them off because she was Audrey Hepburn and she is literally the only exception to the rule. Second, no one looks good with these two-level shaggy-dog bangs. Literally no one.
As for the outfit…the whole look is by Francesco Scognamiglio. The gown is that peachy-nude shade which rarely – if ever? – works. But the jacket… wow. Before I really got a good look at the bangs, this post was going to be “Which Muppet did Lady Gaga shave to make this jacket?” As it turns out, we’re looking at an actual GOAT FUR jacket. This jacket made of GOAT FUR costs more than $5000. The whole ensemble costs $10,000.
Also: I meant to discuss this around Christmas but I never got around to it. Just before Christmas, Warner Bros moved the release date for Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born, starring himself and Lady Gaga (Cooper directed it). I initially thought the move was a signal that WB had lost faith with the film, but it looks like WB is actually positioning it for the awards season. It was supposed to come out in May, now it will come out in early October. Hm.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I like bangs. I just do. I like almost all bangs. I don’t even mind these bangs!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the bangs on her. They aren’t like audrey’s bangs, those were one length all across. Wrong era. These are more 70s layered bangs.
I think the bangs hanging on either side of her eyes combined with the extra eye liner near her nose makes her eye shape look so different. It’s a fun change, I like it. The scrunchie, not so much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These bangs aren’t bad. And the whole look is pretty good imo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She isn’t saying these Gaga bangs are like Audrey’s. She is saying she does not like any bangs. Not short baby bangs, and not these long doggy bangs. These Gaga bangs are the doggy ones.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amy, thanks for the clarification! I re-read the passage, and you’re right. I should’ve know better than to comment pre-coffee!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those bangs are an attempt to distract from some pretty obvious work on her face.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah the change is so drastic. She was unique-looking before but now she just looks weird. And that hideous dead animal coat isn’t helping matters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The goat coat, I’m done.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, that’s it. My first thought was that she lost a bunch of weight, but it’s definitely face work.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Since they look like clip ons, maybe it’s a temp cover for a forehead procedure..definitely re-shaped nose.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you had not said that was Lady Gaga (and maybe had she not been wearing the fugliest coat of all time), I would never have guessed who that was. Goat Girl needs to stop messing with her face.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My first reaction was: “Why is Anna Faris wearing so much eye makeup?”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A Star is Altered (drastically).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She sure thinks she looks spectacular.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. I hate those high on the forehead fringe bangs. This girl is rocking some real bangs, and looks great. Wish the jacket was faux fur, she looks good in pastels. Does PETA still throw buckets of paint at people. Walk fast GaGa. @Mabs….just realized you were mocking her….sorry but I think she looks pretty for a change!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not mocking, per say. Well okay a tad lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That coat is awful. Poor goat. I wish she’d stop doing things to her face.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Its not one goat i guess. This is so wrong…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. Disgusting to wear the fur of any animal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Goat fur? That is horrific – even high end designers are moving away from using real fur because it’s a disgusting practice that needs to end. I instantly lose respect for people wearing fur when we know the horrors of the fur industry. SorryNotSorry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fur is a statement of ignorance and selfishness, matches Lady Gaga perfectly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What is the problem with goat fur? Does the goat have to be killed? I figured you could just shave the goat like you do a sheep for it’s wool.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what I was thinking, but I don’t know for sure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Um no. The animal is SKINNED.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What the hell did she do to her face?!? Yikes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It does take a certain kind of face to wear that short fringe – the Audreys (Hepburn and Tautou) and Winona are the only women I know of who can pull it off.
Also Gaga looks very different.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her bangs aren’t remotely short ? If anything they are too long..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The writer is saying she does not like any bangs. She does not like the short baby bangs a la Hepburn. She does not like the multi length dog bangs a la Gaga, here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeti chic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Clip on bangs to distract from some nose and lip work?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I get it when ppl like Selena Gomez, nepotism models, and a huge list of reality “stars” feel the need to do something crazy with their looks/style to give off an impression of an actual personality but lady Gaga is talented, she can sing, dance and write music! Why always so try hard?!! Even the surgery…why??!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s got the face and hair she deserves for supporting the fur industry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But did it have to come from a dead goat?
You can sheer goats you know, just like you can sheep.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s true but how would they attach all the goat hair to something else? You sort of need the goats skin bc it’s what all the hair is attached to. When people sheer sheep they spin the wool into yarn, they don’t reattach it to some kind of fabric and so that it looks like sheeps fur again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her look hasn’t been the same since Alexander McQueen’s death.
This is another fail attempt on the part of her current stylists to recapture that McQueen look. Can’t be done, and yes, her face — what has she done to her face!?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She needs to stop messing with her face. There, I said something as nice as I’m going to say about this woman who can sing, but who steals everything from other artists, imo.
As for the goat fur coat, that is disgusting. I cancel people who wear fur; I canceled her a long time ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meh, they bangs are part of the rock boho chic she is looking for…And they might be the clip-on ones.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her nose tip is different and her upper lip is weird the space between her nose and lip is puffy or pulled up…weird.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If she gets nominated for an Oscar I’m going to die. But I guess if Emma Stone has one…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Christ alive her face! She’s unrecognisable even from ‘Five Foot 2′
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She gets a lot of work done. Plus, she often uses surgical tape, or whatever they call it, to contour her face. She showed her fans a video of her using it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can forgive the bangs – I just got bangs for the first time in my adult life, and I love them! I think they really make me look younger and, at 41, I don’t hate that LOL. But I hate that coat. Like, HATE it. I mean, I guess it’s better than a meat dress but still … I think her face looks cute here (makeup on point and maybe her plastic surgery has settled?) and omg I HATE inches of roots. I will never understand that look.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
no judgement here.. but I do see that her face is pumped to the hilt with fillers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse