Did Prince William shave his head to steal Harry & Meghan’s loved-up thunder?

Last Thursday, Prince William revealed his new haircut – an almost completely bald dome. He didn’t shave everything off, he just did a very close buzzcut on his remaining hair. As I said, I’m not a fan – some men can really pull off the bald head, and William is not one of them. It is interesting that William debuted his dome at nearly the same moment that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrived in Cardiff though, right? Usually William and Harry space out their events so they won’t be competing for coverage. Sebastian Shakespeare had a scoop about this, days before William got the buzz:
When Prince Harry announced his engagement to Meghan Markle, some monarchists worried the glamorous American actress would overshadow more senior members of the Royal Family. Well, it hasn’t taken long for their fears to be realised, owing to cackhanded scheduling by courtiers. This Thursday, Harry and Meghan make their first joint visit to Wales, but it will take place on the same day as Prince William is due to carry out engagements elsewhere.
‘Mark my words, William will be furious,’ a source tells me. ‘He is carrying out these visits because he really believes in the projects. Inevitably, Meghan will attract all the media attention. William understands that, so he will be very frustrated that the engagements were arranged for the same day.’
A Kensington Palace spokesman is keen to play down the scheduling blunder.
‘I am not sure what you mean by “clash”,’ he says, loftily. ‘They will regularly be attending events on the same days.’
Since they say “keen,” you know it’s really coming from Poor Jason. Personally, I believe William and Kate are BOTH feeling a little bit anxious and thirsty these days. Look no further than their sudden blitz of activity before, during and after the engagement announcement. We rarely see that much of Kate, and there she was, doing event after event that week, smiling for the cameras and generally giving off a vibe of “don’t forget about me!!” So was William’s haircut some kind of tit-for-tat between brothers, just William letting Harry know that William can still make headlines whenever he wants to? Perhaps. I think it’s also likely that this was Poor Jason’s attempt to be Machiavellian and push both princes into trying to one-up each other with stunts and actual royal work.
One more thing about William’s hair: allegedly, this sad haircut costs £180???
Prince William reportedly forked out £180 for a buzz cut after getting sick of being “teased by Prince Harry about going bald” and made the decision after speaking with the Duchess of Cambridge’s long-time hairdresser, it has been reported. Richard Ward, Kate Middleton’s hairdresser, is understood to have spoken with William about his hair before he decided to be shaved. Mr Ward’s deputy, Joey Wheeler, cut the heir to the throne’s hair at Kensington Palace, according to The Sun.
A source close to the hairdressers said: “Wills sought Richard’s advice, but it was Joey who was the one to visit the Palace and give him his new buzz cut. The Prince got sick of being teased by Harry about going bald and this seemed like a practical solution — and one that should stop all the digs too.”
British hairdresser Adee Phelan said the Prince looked “a million times better” after deciding to part ways with some of his remaining locks. He declared: “William looks amazing — a million times better. When you’re going bald you have two options. A skinhead transplant known as scalp micro pigmentation so it’s less apparent you’re going bald. Or you just lump it off. He’s now owning the baldness. He should grow some stubble like Harry. It might not be allowed in his role but it would make a real difference.”
A source close to the royal detailed that any money spent on a haircut would be out of his own pocket. They said: “Any cash spent on a haircut is private money.”
Royal reporter Richard Palmer tweeted that “a source close to William” told him: “The Duke has been amused to find that anyone would think he’d pay £180 for a haircut, with so little hair.” I should say so – this would be one of those rare moments when I would hope that a prince got a freebie – I wouldn’t even pay a person $5 to do this to a man. As for William doing it because Harry teases him… for the love of God. We were so focused on whether Kate and Meghan were at war, we forgot to worry about Harry and William behaving like bitchy bald children.
He should shave it all off I think! And well, Harry is going to be bald too, so I don’t think he laughs much. I wonder if William wishes he could pull a Wayne Rooney with his hair.
And had he shaved it all,we would read angry comments about why he went full skinhead.
I’m sure some wackos would micro analayze if he didn’t secretly homage them.
I hope he does it though, just to see my point (sadly) proven.
Yeah, he would look like a skinhead… So, this is ok.
Also i think Will and Kate are using time to work not so they can disappear for the rest of the year.
Or… There’s a chance that Will becomes a king soon. W&K have higher ratings than Charles and his mistress.
@Milla – it just doesn’t work that way, regardless of who is more popular. If Charles is alive when QEII dies, he WILL be the next king. Full stop. There is no way Charles would wait his entire life only to abdicate when his mother dies.
Also, I’m not a huge fan of Camilla (although she has done some wonderful things for survivors of sexual assault), but she is his wife now.
@Milla the royal family isn’t ‘american idol’ – the next king is chosen by order of precedence, not “ratings” or popularity. like it or not, charles will be king.
Elizabeth will be queen until she dies and Charles will be king until he dies. These were people who balked at flying a flag when Diana died. They’re rooted in tradition. Charles has waited for so long, he’s not going to say “Nah, I’m good. Pass.”
Bald Harry would be the best proof he is Charles son LOL.
Harry looks just like the Duke of Edinburgh when he was young and had a beard. Proof enough for me! ☺
@Eleonor having the exact same tiny, close-set eyes as charles and looking just like a young phillip isn’t enough?
He read that suggestion on Celebitchy last week, because he shaved about two days later 😂😂😂.
I was just about to say that! Celebitches, we are a force!
Consume mass quantities!
HAHA! Love the Coneheads reference!
Harry’s bald spot is in the back just like Prince Charles. William’s baldness looks more like Prince Edward’s.
Spot on, Flora Kitty. I’ve been wanting to say this for a long time.
+1 Flora Kitty
I do feel as though William and Kate are a little worried that there’s a new and shiny royal couple on the block (see: flurry of engagements, getting papped when that practically never happens, Kate suddenly making an effort with a speech after 7 years…) Jury’s still out of the haircut timing imo, but they may have become conscious that they’ve been given a lot of slack over the years from being the young royals with cute kiddos they can wheel out to stave off bad press. They can’t afford for Harry and Meghan to put more effort into working than they did (not difficult) because it undermines all of their excuses.
@Beluga – I agree that they are worried about the new, more energetic, more attractive, more relaxed couple on the block.
I don’t know that William was consciously trying to steal the spotlight back, but I do think people do things to soothe their subconscious insecurities…and this, I don’t put past William. I still can’t get out of my head that recent video (after H&M’s engagement) of William getting into a car at the end of an engagement and a spectator yells out “how’s Harry” and William replies “still ginger.” I think William has a lot of unconscious/subconscious jealousy toward Harry (that he’ll have a more free life?) and it comes out in snarky, petulant ways. Long story short, I do think it’s within the realm of possibilities that he purposely debuted his buzzcut on the same day as the Cardiff engagement to pull some attention back on himself.
Yes, I can see them both being petty like that.
Nope, he doesn’t pull it off.
I was one who thought he should go bald but I agree, his head shape isn’t the greatest. But I don’t know what else he can do at this point. Maybe all-bald will be next.
The suggestion of a moustache might balance things out quite a bit. I really hope William tries a moustache.
I think everyone is reading too much into this. There is never a good time to debut a new haircut. Normal Will is just doing what a lot of guys would do with the thinning hairline. He and Kate (I hope) are enjoying their time out of the spotlight because it won’t last forever.
This. He won’t have the freedom his father had his whole life, so his father was very lucky.
He knows he will be King sooner than later and his whole life will change so he’s enjoying it while he can.
None of them know when they will get the top job, so William acting like his current freedom is a burden is a lost opportunity. His own Grandmother never got the chance to party her 20s and 30s away or whatever choice she would have made had she not become Queen at 25yrs old. Ditto Victoria who became Queen at 18yrs old.
Charles, Bertie and Prinny are the only heirs to have been lucky to have a long wait to do almost anything as they waited. Everyone else got the top job long before William’s 35yrs of age.
ITA. I think this is reaching
Wait, hairdressers can have a deputy? Like Deputy Dawg with clippers?
Last night during Weekend Update, SNL did a parody of Harry teasing Willy about his noggin. It was mildly amusing, which is more than I can say for the rest of the show.
William needs to hire a man milliner stat.
William may be feeling a little thirsty by the shift in public attention, but I sincerely doubt Kate cares.
She’s never been too fame-whorey and people even go as far to say she is never “out there” enough. She seems content. She has her two sweet babies, is expecting #3, probably nesting. She’s good.
Hahaha, Kate isn’t fame-whorey. Good one. You mean the same Kate who would leave clubs by the front door where she knew the paparazzi were waiting instead of using the back door to be whisked away in private – away from cameras? Or, the same Kate whose family works with Dailyfail reporters to get their faces in the news? Or who tipped off the press at different times in her life or relationship with William.
When people complain she’s not “out there” enough, it’s related to working more, not courting the press or being “fame-whorey.” IMO, regardless of having “two sweet babies,” she and William should be working more.
Would a bald head really distract attention from Meghan and Kate? No one cares about men’s haircuts. This story doesn’t make sense to me based on how much attention people pay attention to men’s fashion.
He looks like Mr Burns in profile.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha! Excellent….
Bald doesn’t need to be an option for these young men. Harry needs to get on it. Wills can do it too. I’d respect him if he showed up w the beginnings of hair, that would take such guts! As an aside, my good friend did a transplant last year at the age of 47. Holy moly he looks amazing and he looks 15 years younger! Do it Wales boys!!!
That’s a lot of money for a crappy haircut. I’m sorry for saying this the man looks buttugly. As for him and Kate trying to remind people they are still there, why? He’s going to be king, she’s going to be consort no matter. They should want to embrace harry and Meghan because they both have something neither will or Kate have…charisma. i think charles will use harry and meghan a lot. And hopefully george and Charlotte are nothing like their dull as dishwasher parents because will is going to need them when they get older. But that’s not until years and years down the road. I think, even though the dailymail is doing their best to prove otherwise, Meghan will be an asset to them. She has the people skills harry has.
He looks exactly like Humpty Dumpty.
Yep. He’s slimmed down a bit this last year so it’s not as obvious, but before his head was even more egg shaped.
He just needs a tan and he’ll look better. Or grow a beard and put on a beanie, then he’ll look like all the rest of the balding white men out there.
IMO no – glad he has done it in general though. It’s a good example for others as well. Just own it – it’s not like you can control it. I know a lot of super attractive men with no hair left.
Sadly though, IMO, William is not one of those super attractive men with no hair. I was one of those people who thought he should have buzzed it all off…but I’ve changed my mind, he looks terrible and his head/forehead/skull just looks enormous! He just has no balance to his face. He needs to either start wearing his glasses or grow a beard. I think he’d look better with either of those additions.
Beard or a goatee. He has a longish head and now it looks longer.
It’s just a haircut. Should William have to postpone shaving his balding head until the excitement of his brothers engagement and wedding is over? Absolutely not. He looks better than before, and would look even better with it completely shaved, but I don’t think that he did it to steal attention
Didi Kate sack Richard Ward after he blabbed/confirmed that she worse wiglets? Her hair looked the best it ever had when he was doing it.
Oh for god’s sake, NO, he didn’t. HE just shaved his head. Grow up.
In order for this thesis to be true – that William shaved his head to steal Harry’s thunder – we have to suppose that William actually wants everyone to talk about the fact that he’s going bald and how thin his hair looked. Which…
Good point!
I agree. William shaving his head to steal Harry and Meghan thunder makes no sense.
Agreed. I think if he did choose this day in particular it’s because most of the attention would be on his brother. That’s what I’d do, although neither balding or male. If it was debuting something tough, get it over with, but hopefully when there’s not too much attention.
Errrrr, no he didn’t.
I highly doubt he did this to take away attention from Harry. I mean, he’s going bald. I don’t think it’s something he wants to bring attention to. This whole idea seems strange to me.
Well, they both got the height you know? They had to give up hair. You can’t have it all even if you are a prince.
