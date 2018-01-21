Did Prince William shave his head to steal Harry & Meghan’s loved-up thunder?

Duke of Cambridge launches programme to help veterans find NHS work

Last Thursday, Prince William revealed his new haircut – an almost completely bald dome. He didn’t shave everything off, he just did a very close buzzcut on his remaining hair. As I said, I’m not a fan – some men can really pull off the bald head, and William is not one of them. It is interesting that William debuted his dome at nearly the same moment that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrived in Cardiff though, right? Usually William and Harry space out their events so they won’t be competing for coverage. Sebastian Shakespeare had a scoop about this, days before William got the buzz:

When Prince Harry announced his engagement to Meghan Markle, some monarchists worried the glamorous American actress would overshadow more senior members of the Royal Family. Well, it hasn’t taken long for their fears to be realised, owing to cackhanded scheduling by courtiers. This Thursday, Harry and Meghan make their first joint visit to Wales, but it will take place on the same day as Prince William is due to carry out engagements elsewhere.

‘Mark my words, William will be furious,’ a source tells me. ‘He is carrying out these visits because he really believes in the projects. Inevitably, Meghan will attract all the media attention. William understands that, so he will be very frustrated that the engagements were arranged for the same day.’

A Kensington Palace spokesman is keen to play down the scheduling blunder.

‘I am not sure what you mean by “clash”,’ he says, loftily. ‘They will regularly be attending events on the same days.’

[From The Daily Mail]

Since they say “keen,” you know it’s really coming from Poor Jason. Personally, I believe William and Kate are BOTH feeling a little bit anxious and thirsty these days. Look no further than their sudden blitz of activity before, during and after the engagement announcement. We rarely see that much of Kate, and there she was, doing event after event that week, smiling for the cameras and generally giving off a vibe of “don’t forget about me!!” So was William’s haircut some kind of tit-for-tat between brothers, just William letting Harry know that William can still make headlines whenever he wants to? Perhaps. I think it’s also likely that this was Poor Jason’s attempt to be Machiavellian and push both princes into trying to one-up each other with stunts and actual royal work.

One more thing about William’s hair: allegedly, this sad haircut costs £180???

Prince William reportedly forked out £180 for a buzz cut after getting sick of being “teased by Prince Harry about going bald” and made the decision after speaking with the Duchess of Cambridge’s long-time hairdresser, it has been reported. Richard Ward, Kate Middleton’s hairdresser, is understood to have spoken with William about his hair before he decided to be shaved. Mr Ward’s deputy, Joey Wheeler, cut the heir to the throne’s hair at Kensington Palace, according to The Sun.

A source close to the hairdressers said: “Wills sought Richard’s advice, but it was Joey who was the one to visit the Palace and give him his new buzz cut. The Prince got sick of being teased by Harry about going bald and this seemed like a practical solution — and one that should stop all the digs too.”

British hairdresser Adee Phelan said the Prince looked “a million times better” after deciding to part ways with some of his remaining locks. He declared: “William looks amazing — a million times better. When you’re going bald you have two options. A skinhead transplant known as scalp micro pigmentation so it’s less apparent you’re going bald. Or you just lump it off. He’s now owning the baldness. He should grow some stubble like Harry. It might not be allowed in his role but it would make a real difference.”

A source close to the royal detailed that any money spent on a haircut would be out of his own pocket. They said: “Any cash spent on a haircut is private money.”

[From The Daily Express]

Royal reporter Richard Palmer tweeted that “a source close to William” told him: “The Duke has been amused to find that anyone would think he’d pay £180 for a haircut, with so little hair.” I should say so – this would be one of those rare moments when I would hope that a prince got a freebie – I wouldn’t even pay a person $5 to do this to a man. As for William doing it because Harry teases him… for the love of God. We were so focused on whether Kate and Meghan were at war, we forgot to worry about Harry and William behaving like bitchy bald children.

Duke of Cambridge launches programme to help veterans find NHS work

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

51 Responses to “Did Prince William shave his head to steal Harry & Meghan’s loved-up thunder?”

  1. OSTONE says:
    January 21, 2018 at 8:23 am

    He should shave it all off I think! And well, Harry is going to be bald too, so I don’t think he laughs much. I wonder if William wishes he could pull a Wayne Rooney with his hair.

    Reply
  2. minx says:
    January 21, 2018 at 8:32 am

    He read that suggestion on Celebitchy last week, because he shaved about two days later 😂😂😂.

    Reply
  3. Birdix says:
    January 21, 2018 at 8:32 am

    Consume mass quantities!

    Reply
  4. Flora Kitty says:
    January 21, 2018 at 8:40 am

    Harry’s bald spot is in the back just like Prince Charles. William’s baldness looks more like Prince Edward’s.

    Reply
  5. Beluga says:
    January 21, 2018 at 8:42 am

    I do feel as though William and Kate are a little worried that there’s a new and shiny royal couple on the block (see: flurry of engagements, getting papped when that practically never happens, Kate suddenly making an effort with a speech after 7 years…) Jury’s still out of the haircut timing imo, but they may have become conscious that they’ve been given a lot of slack over the years from being the young royals with cute kiddos they can wheel out to stave off bad press. They can’t afford for Harry and Meghan to put more effort into working than they did (not difficult) because it undermines all of their excuses.

    Reply
    • inthekitchen says:
      January 21, 2018 at 11:13 am

      @Beluga – I agree that they are worried about the new, more energetic, more attractive, more relaxed couple on the block.

      I don’t know that William was consciously trying to steal the spotlight back, but I do think people do things to soothe their subconscious insecurities…and this, I don’t put past William. I still can’t get out of my head that recent video (after H&M’s engagement) of William getting into a car at the end of an engagement and a spectator yells out “how’s Harry” and William replies “still ginger.” I think William has a lot of unconscious/subconscious jealousy toward Harry (that he’ll have a more free life?) and it comes out in snarky, petulant ways. Long story short, I do think it’s within the realm of possibilities that he purposely debuted his buzzcut on the same day as the Cardiff engagement to pull some attention back on himself.

      Reply
    • Chrissy says:
      January 21, 2018 at 11:57 am

      Yes, I can see them both being petty like that.

      Reply
  6. Midigo says:
    January 21, 2018 at 8:46 am

    Nope, he doesn’t pull it off.

    Reply
  7. FHMom says:
    January 21, 2018 at 9:20 am

    I think everyone is reading too much into this. There is never a good time to debut a new haircut. Normal Will is just doing what a lot of guys would do with the thinning hairline. He and Kate (I hope) are enjoying their time out of the spotlight because it won’t last forever.

    Reply
  8. Sunny says:
    January 21, 2018 at 9:32 am

    Wait, hairdressers can have a deputy? Like Deputy Dawg with clippers?

    Reply
  9. Nello says:
    January 21, 2018 at 9:36 am

    Last night during Weekend Update, SNL did a parody of Harry teasing Willy about his noggin. It was mildly amusing, which is more than I can say for the rest of the show.

    Reply
  10. Lilith says:
    January 21, 2018 at 9:39 am

    William needs to hire a man milliner stat.

    Reply
  11. happy girl says:
    January 21, 2018 at 9:56 am

    William may be feeling a little thirsty by the shift in public attention, but I sincerely doubt Kate cares.

    She’s never been too fame-whorey and people even go as far to say she is never “out there” enough. She seems content. She has her two sweet babies, is expecting #3, probably nesting. She’s good.

    Reply
    • inthekitchen says:
      January 21, 2018 at 11:01 am

      Hahaha, Kate isn’t fame-whorey. Good one. You mean the same Kate who would leave clubs by the front door where she knew the paparazzi were waiting instead of using the back door to be whisked away in private – away from cameras? Or, the same Kate whose family works with Dailyfail reporters to get their faces in the news? Or who tipped off the press at different times in her life or relationship with William.

      When people complain she’s not “out there” enough, it’s related to working more, not courting the press or being “fame-whorey.” IMO, regardless of having “two sweet babies,” she and William should be working more.

      Reply
  12. perplexed says:
    January 21, 2018 at 9:59 am

    Would a bald head really distract attention from Meghan and Kate? No one cares about men’s haircuts. This story doesn’t make sense to me based on how much attention people pay attention to men’s fashion.

    Reply
  13. The Original Mia says:
    January 21, 2018 at 10:02 am

    He looks like Mr Burns in profile.

    Reply
  14. angie0717 says:
    January 21, 2018 at 10:03 am

    Bald doesn’t need to be an option for these young men. Harry needs to get on it. Wills can do it too. I’d respect him if he showed up w the beginnings of hair, that would take such guts! As an aside, my good friend did a transplant last year at the age of 47. Holy moly he looks amazing and he looks 15 years younger! Do it Wales boys!!!

    Reply
  15. Guest says:
    January 21, 2018 at 10:23 am

    That’s a lot of money for a crappy haircut. I’m sorry for saying this the man looks buttugly. As for him and Kate trying to remind people they are still there, why? He’s going to be king, she’s going to be consort no matter. They should want to embrace harry and Meghan because they both have something neither will or Kate have…charisma. i think charles will use harry and meghan a lot. And hopefully george and Charlotte are nothing like their dull as dishwasher parents because will is going to need them when they get older. But that’s not until years and years down the road. I think, even though the dailymail is doing their best to prove otherwise, Meghan will be an asset to them. She has the people skills harry has.

    Reply
  16. Rachel says:
    January 21, 2018 at 10:31 am

    He looks exactly like Humpty Dumpty.

    Reply
    • KiddV says:
      January 21, 2018 at 11:32 am

      Yep. He’s slimmed down a bit this last year so it’s not as obvious, but before his head was even more egg shaped.

      He just needs a tan and he’ll look better. Or grow a beard and put on a beanie, then he’ll look like all the rest of the balding white men out there.

      Reply
  17. khaveman says:
    January 21, 2018 at 10:35 am

    IMO no – glad he has done it in general though. It’s a good example for others as well. Just own it – it’s not like you can control it. I know a lot of super attractive men with no hair left.

    Reply
  18. Beth says:
    January 21, 2018 at 10:44 am

    It’s just a haircut. Should William have to postpone shaving his balding head until the excitement of his brothers engagement and wedding is over? Absolutely not. He looks better than before, and would look even better with it completely shaved, but I don’t think that he did it to steal attention

    Reply
  19. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    January 21, 2018 at 10:54 am

    Didi Kate sack Richard Ward after he blabbed/confirmed that she worse wiglets? Her hair looked the best it ever had when he was doing it.

    Reply
  20. Jeezelouisie says:
    January 21, 2018 at 11:12 am

    Oh for god’s sake, NO, he didn’t. HE just shaved his head. Grow up.

    Reply
  21. Bridget says:
    January 21, 2018 at 11:13 am

    In order for this thesis to be true – that William shaved his head to steal Harry’s thunder – we have to suppose that William actually wants everyone to talk about the fact that he’s going bald and how thin his hair looked. Which…

    Reply
  22. spidee!! says:
    January 21, 2018 at 11:15 am

    Errrrr, no he didn’t.

    Reply
  23. Myhairisfullofsecrets says:
    January 21, 2018 at 11:22 am

    I highly doubt he did this to take away attention from Harry. I mean, he’s going bald. I don’t think it’s something he wants to bring attention to. This whole idea seems strange to me.

    Reply
  24. Rhys says:
    January 21, 2018 at 12:04 pm

    Well, they both got the height you know? They had to give up hair. You can’t have it all even if you are a prince.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment