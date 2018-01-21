Did Prince William shave his head to steal Harry & Meghan’s loved-up thunder?

Last Thursday, Prince William revealed his new haircut – an almost completely bald dome. He didn’t shave everything off, he just did a very close buzzcut on his remaining hair. As I said, I’m not a fan – some men can really pull off the bald head, and William is not one of them. It is interesting that William debuted his dome at nearly the same moment that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrived in Cardiff though, right? Usually William and Harry space out their events so they won’t be competing for coverage. Sebastian Shakespeare had a scoop about this, days before William got the buzz:

When Prince Harry announced his engagement to Meghan Markle, some monarchists worried the glamorous American actress would overshadow more senior members of the Royal Family. Well, it hasn’t taken long for their fears to be realised, owing to cackhanded scheduling by courtiers. This Thursday, Harry and Meghan make their first joint visit to Wales, but it will take place on the same day as Prince William is due to carry out engagements elsewhere. ‘Mark my words, William will be furious,’ a source tells me. ‘He is carrying out these visits because he really believes in the projects. Inevitably, Meghan will attract all the media attention. William understands that, so he will be very frustrated that the engagements were arranged for the same day.’ A Kensington Palace spokesman is keen to play down the scheduling blunder. ‘I am not sure what you mean by “clash”,’ he says, loftily. ‘They will regularly be attending events on the same days.’

[From The Daily Mail]

Since they say “keen,” you know it’s really coming from Poor Jason. Personally, I believe William and Kate are BOTH feeling a little bit anxious and thirsty these days. Look no further than their sudden blitz of activity before, during and after the engagement announcement. We rarely see that much of Kate, and there she was, doing event after event that week, smiling for the cameras and generally giving off a vibe of “don’t forget about me!!” So was William’s haircut some kind of tit-for-tat between brothers, just William letting Harry know that William can still make headlines whenever he wants to? Perhaps. I think it’s also likely that this was Poor Jason’s attempt to be Machiavellian and push both princes into trying to one-up each other with stunts and actual royal work.

One more thing about William’s hair: allegedly, this sad haircut costs £180???

Prince William reportedly forked out £180 for a buzz cut after getting sick of being “teased by Prince Harry about going bald” and made the decision after speaking with the Duchess of Cambridge’s long-time hairdresser, it has been reported. Richard Ward, Kate Middleton’s hairdresser, is understood to have spoken with William about his hair before he decided to be shaved. Mr Ward’s deputy, Joey Wheeler, cut the heir to the throne’s hair at Kensington Palace, according to The Sun. A source close to the hairdressers said: “Wills sought Richard’s advice, but it was Joey who was the one to visit the Palace and give him his new buzz cut. The Prince got sick of being teased by Harry about going bald and this seemed like a practical solution — and one that should stop all the digs too.” British hairdresser Adee Phelan said the Prince looked “a million times better” after deciding to part ways with some of his remaining locks. He declared: “William looks amazing — a million times better. When you’re going bald you have two options. A skinhead transplant known as scalp micro pigmentation so it’s less apparent you’re going bald. Or you just lump it off. He’s now owning the baldness. He should grow some stubble like Harry. It might not be allowed in his role but it would make a real difference.” A source close to the royal detailed that any money spent on a haircut would be out of his own pocket. They said: “Any cash spent on a haircut is private money.”

[From The Daily Express]

Royal reporter Richard Palmer tweeted that “a source close to William” told him: “The Duke has been amused to find that anyone would think he’d pay £180 for a haircut, with so little hair.” I should say so – this would be one of those rare moments when I would hope that a prince got a freebie – I wouldn’t even pay a person $5 to do this to a man. As for William doing it because Harry teases him… for the love of God. We were so focused on whether Kate and Meghan were at war, we forgot to worry about Harry and William behaving like bitchy bald children.