2018 SAG Awards Open Post: Hosted by an Otter and his Comet

I remember clearly the 2017 SAG Awards because of all the sh-t that was happening outside of Hollywood. Back then, we were one full week into the Stable Genius’s presidency, he dropped the Muslim Ban that weekend and lawyers were descending en masse to airports around the country. “World War III” was trending on Twitter alongside #SAGAwards. Very little has changed in a year, and yet everything has changed, you know? The Sh-thole is still president, the federal government has shut down and hundreds of thousands of women are marching in the streets, demanding to be heard, demanding justice, demanding to be seen as full citizens of this country.
One year later, Hollywood is still dealing with the hangover of Sex Predatorgate. I’m saying that like the sexual-assault/abuse/harassment binge is over – it is not. Both Aziz Ansari and James Franco are nominated for SAGs tonight. Franco even plans on attending, and he could end up with an Oscar nomination. Kristen Bell is the first-ever host of the SAGs, and the guild is making a statement by only having female presenters this year. I haven’t heard anything about a SAG Blackout, so I think the ladies will be wearing colors.
And if anyone really cares about the awards, they are a mess – no nominations for The Post, no nomination for Daniel Day Lewis – which is INSANE – and no nomination for Armie Hammer, which is a little bit funny because he was “the favorite” just three months ago, before his big mouth got him in so much trouble. I have my fingers crossed for Lady Bird and Get Out to have a good night, but I’m terrified that the big awards will end up going to Gary “Give Me An Oscar Because I Wore Makeup” Oldman and Frances “I’m Awesome But My Film Is Garbage” McDormand.
I’m dedicating this post to Benedict Cumberbatch, who actually got a SAG nomination for that absolutely terrible last season of Sherlock. I doubt he’ll even come to the show (although I would love to see Bendy and his Comet, just because we need some fun). There could have been another awards-season push for Benedict right now, but The Current War’s fall 2017 release date was pushed back in the immediate wake of the Harvey Weinstein controversy. It was said that Weinstein was grooming Benedict for another big Best Actor push too.
Update: I forgot to mention, CB & I will be tweeting! You can follow me @KaiseratCB and CB here @Celebitchy.
I think Frances gave a better performance than Saoirse.
And Lady Bird to me seemed like the typical coming of age special snowflake drama we’ve already seen. It was elevated by amazing performances by Saoirse and Laurie.
Fingers crossed for Sam Rockwell.
Yes! 😊
Margot Robbie’s feathers are oddly placed.
They didn’t nominate James McAvoy for Split, they can all go eff themselves.
Agree. He was amazing.
I second that!
loved split
What the heck is Kate Hudson wearing??! Looks like. valentine Cupid threw up on a Grand Ol’ Opre (sp?) dress!
There is awful… and then there is Kate Hudson’s dress.
She must have lost a bet.
Hmmm… Margot Robbie’s father came out saying she’s pregnant, and here she is at the SAGs with a feather boa around the waistline of her dress. Wonder if the rumours are true…?
I dunno… I imagine those two will have kids sooner rather than later (based on nothing really, they just seem very loved up)
but she is estranged from her father I think so he is probably just talking to get his name linked to her at awards time. Classic deadbeat dad move
Interesting to see the response from Alison Brie about her brother in law James Franco (she had to know that question was coming, fair or not). She was doing great and then the “not everything that came out is accurate” card. I don’t envy her this position and it’s unfair she’s put into it….eh….C response, B- handling.
There is not enough liquor in the world I could send to all the publicists in Hollywood right now. Liquor and a giant truckload of antacids.
If Three Billboards or its actors win anything Imma be pissed. That movie and its woobiefication of homophobic racists is worse than Crash tbh.
Not to sound ignorant but can someone please explain the government shutdown in the simplest form. Thanks
The Republicans control all three branches of US government (which means that they have the presidency and majorities in both branches of Congress, the House and the Senate). They cannot get enough agreement amongst themselves to pass a law keeping the government open. They need to pass this law because previous funding agreements have now run out and the government doesn’t have enough money to continue operating.
Well done. Just adding that the 3 branches are executive (prez), legislative ( senate + house), and judicial (court). Republicans have the first two and tilted the third to the right.
Best dressed by a mile…..Nicole Kidman. Her hair, makeup, everything on point.
Definitely.
Seriously, I want the number of Marissa Tomei’s doctor(s). This woman does not age!! And she looks completely natural!
I agree. In an indie I saw her in several years ago, she definitely has lines, but still a youthful face and aging amazingly. It doesn’t hurt to have such great hair either.
I thought she looked great in her gown at the SAG awards.
Kate Hudson looks atrocious. I couldn’t walk out of my closet in that tragic gown.
I cannot stand Susan Sarandon’s politics, but damn if she does not look as good today as she did in Rocky Horror Picture Show…in 1975. With a dash of Clue-era Lesley Ann Warren thrown in.
best picture for me this season was ‘Get Out’ by far. no other movie kept me on the edge of my seat as this one did.
I had high hopes for lady bird, but I found it boring and cliche. Not the worst, but definitely not worthy of best picture.
