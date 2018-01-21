2018 SAG Awards Open Post: Hosted by an Otter and his Comet

I remember clearly the 2017 SAG Awards because of all the sh-t that was happening outside of Hollywood. Back then, we were one full week into the Stable Genius’s presidency, he dropped the Muslim Ban that weekend and lawyers were descending en masse to airports around the country. “World War III” was trending on Twitter alongside #SAGAwards. Very little has changed in a year, and yet everything has changed, you know? The Sh-thole is still president, the federal government has shut down and hundreds of thousands of women are marching in the streets, demanding to be heard, demanding justice, demanding to be seen as full citizens of this country.

One year later, Hollywood is still dealing with the hangover of Sex Predatorgate. I’m saying that like the sexual-assault/abuse/harassment binge is over – it is not. Both Aziz Ansari and James Franco are nominated for SAGs tonight. Franco even plans on attending, and he could end up with an Oscar nomination. Kristen Bell is the first-ever host of the SAGs, and the guild is making a statement by only having female presenters this year. I haven’t heard anything about a SAG Blackout, so I think the ladies will be wearing colors.

And if anyone really cares about the awards, they are a mess – no nominations for The Post, no nomination for Daniel Day Lewis – which is INSANE – and no nomination for Armie Hammer, which is a little bit funny because he was “the favorite” just three months ago, before his big mouth got him in so much trouble. I have my fingers crossed for Lady Bird and Get Out to have a good night, but I’m terrified that the big awards will end up going to Gary “Give Me An Oscar Because I Wore Makeup” Oldman and Frances “I’m Awesome But My Film Is Garbage” McDormand.

I’m dedicating this post to Benedict Cumberbatch, who actually got a SAG nomination for that absolutely terrible last season of Sherlock. I doubt he’ll even come to the show (although I would love to see Bendy and his Comet, just because we need some fun). There could have been another awards-season push for Benedict right now, but The Current War’s fall 2017 release date was pushed back in the immediate wake of the Harvey Weinstein controversy. It was said that Weinstein was grooming Benedict for another big Best Actor push too.

Update: I forgot to mention, CB & I will be tweeting! You can follow me @KaiseratCB and CB here @Celebitchy.