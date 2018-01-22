We need to discuss whether ‘Three Billboards’ deserves all of these major awards

CB didn’t like Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri. I didn’t let that affect me when I saw it – I am a huge Frances McDormand fan, and I was glad to see her play this kind of role. But ladies and gentlemen, this film is a bloody mess. To be fair: Frances and Sam Rockwell elevate the material with their superior performances. But the script is SO problematic, from the way race (and racism) is (mis)handled, to the glossing over of the realities of police brutality, to actually using the violent rape and murder of a young woman as a plot device – it’s all bad. Keep in mind that the script was so clearly written by someone who is not American and someone who has no idea how Americans speak.

But Three Billboards continues its march towards Oscar glory, in what it one of the most bizarre late-surges for an Oscar season that I’ve ever seen. Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell both picked up individual SAG Awards for their performances last night, and the film won Best Ensemble. Which is a f–king joke.

Frances wore Valentino and she looked appropriately over it. Abbie Cornish – who did a weird, f–ked up hybrid accent in the film – wore Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini. Sam Rockwell wore Prada. Will these people and this film win big at the Oscars? Well, the SAGs are one of the best indicators, so yeah, probably.

  1. MostlyMegan says:
    January 22, 2018 at 6:36 am

    I didn’t get the appeal of the movie overall. In fact, I don’t know what message it was trying to send. The protagonist was a horrible person, and I felt sorry for her character’s son. However the performances were admirable.

  2. MVC says:
    January 22, 2018 at 6:38 am

    Blue Lives Matter: The Movie

    Giving a racist, violent cop a redemption arc… Lady Bird, Call Me By Your Name or Get Out deserve much more awards than this movie not only for the acting but for the scripts.

  3. BooRadley says:
    January 22, 2018 at 6:48 am

    Having not seen the movies, but having read reviews, is this a bit of tokenism, given the material?
    Well it’s about a woman who was raped and killed and how her mother is fighting for justice. That fits in with the theme this year, if we vote for it, it shows our wokeness??
    Just thinking out loud…

    • noodle says:
      January 22, 2018 at 6:54 am

      I was thinking the same thing. ‘Let’s just give this film all these shiny awards and show the world we are woke’ must have been going through their minds. I feel like that every year when they start doling out the awards. Just to pacify the group that is the loudest at the moment. They have to be at least somewhat decent or be Meryl Streep

    • sara says:
      January 22, 2018 at 6:59 am

      Eh, I see what you’re saying, but this movie got rave reviews from critics months before the whole Weinstein/MeToo/everything else stuff started. It was always predicted to be a big awards movie. (I haven’t seen it and don’t have any desire to)

    • Malako says:
      January 22, 2018 at 11:00 am

      And I thought that it was good movies who got rewards … apparently you have to hit the zeitgeist on the head …

      Gotta give credit to the movie for not doing the politically correct arc or language.

    • Mina says:
      January 22, 2018 at 12:17 pm

      I think you should see the movie. There’s nothing tokenism in it, and it’s not what youd’d think when you read a summary. It’s not a generic crime movie, it’s more about dealing with anger and grief in rather unhealthy ways that open a door for some self discovery.

  4. Katherine says:
    January 22, 2018 at 7:00 am

    Frances will win her second Oscar. I can’t wait

  5. Jussie says:
    January 22, 2018 at 7:01 am

    It’s this years Crash.

  6. Nicole says:
    January 22, 2018 at 7:03 am

    It will and it will be so annoying. Get Out is still the best movie of the year and the fact that a blue live matter movie will win over a movie that takes down racism from all angles is so peak white Hollywood.

  7. T.Fanty says:
    January 22, 2018 at 7:11 am

    It’s Martin McDonagh, so it’s both problematic and has a good pedigree.

    More importantly, we are recognizing performances. Perhaps it is insensitive to the moment, but firstly, that’s kind of on us, because we continue to contribute to the prestige of the Oscars by watching and discussing, and secondly, are we going to take away Antony Hopkins’ performance, because we are morally opposed to serial killers? I can see the argument to be made for Best Movie, perhaps, but for actors, it seems to be a storm in a teacup. Nobody is going to convince me that Sam Rockwell doesn’t deserve recognition.

    • BaronSamedi says:
      January 22, 2018 at 7:26 am

      100% with you on this. It’s about the performances. I don’t know why the movie itself would also need flashing neon signs telling the audience that obviously the behaviour of the characters is bad.

      I actually enjoy being treated like an adult who is capable of making my own judgement calls based on the character’s behaviour. At no point did the movie try to sugarcoat the reprehensible things these people said or did. Reasonable people don’t need any handholding to come to the right conclusions there.

    • lightpurple says:
      January 22, 2018 at 7:55 am

      I think Rockwell’s performance definitely deserves the recognition. McDormand’s performance is good but I think she is splitting the votes between Sally Hawkins, who is luminous in The Shape of Water, and Saoirse Ronan.

      • T.Fanty says:
        January 22, 2018 at 8:17 am

        That’s fair, but that’s an entirely different argument to “these actors should be canceled because the movie is problematic.”

        That said, writing out that last sentence opens the door to a different conversation. It’s potentially the “why do people work with Woody Allen?” conversation, but what do we do when something is willfully, or ignorantly, blind, as opposed to actively destructive, like Allen? Presumably, this was written and greenlit before Trump ignited a national conversation. My students regularly dismiss the racism in Huckleberry Finn on the grounds of ‘that’s how people were back then.’ What do we do with that argument?

  8. Mina says:
    January 22, 2018 at 7:12 am

    Sigh. The script is not a bloody mess. The whole point is the black humor and the “glossing over” awful things to provoke a reaction. It’s brilliant. And it shows a real mentality in many little towns all over, where people can be racist and prejudicial because that’s what they know and haven’t realized yet how wrong it is. Sam Rockwell’s character is an example of how brutality and racism is a learned behavior that could be unlearned. I feel like some people are so wrapped in the politics of the real world that they have lost the ability to appreciate art as a conversation starter, as a provocation and as a reflection of realities that are not what we want the world to be, but they still exist. The movie makes no judgement of it’s flawed characters, that doesn’t mean it promotes what they do.

    • JosieH says:
      January 22, 2018 at 7:21 am

      “The movie makes no judgement of it’s flawed characters, that doesn’t mean it promotes what they do.”

      Exactly. It’s stunning that people refuse to get that.

    • Surely Wolfbeak says:
      January 22, 2018 at 7:29 am

      It’s a movie you have to actively bring your own moral judgement to, rather than have it spelled out for you.

    • Domino says:
      January 22, 2018 at 7:30 am

      hmmmmmm….I am going to respectfully disagree with you Mina. I don’t think the movie offered any lessons that you are saying, though it tried.

      There is a difference between art that provokes and art that is tone deaf. Three billboards was definitely the latter.

      • Mina says:
        January 22, 2018 at 11:08 am

        I don’t think the movie offers any lesson or intends to deliver any messages aside from here are really screwed up characters that also have a good side, you make your own judgement. I said Sam Rockwell’s character was an example, not a lesson. Why do you think it’s tone deaf?

      • Rhys says:
        January 22, 2018 at 12:39 pm

        It always amuses me that Americans need their movies to provide them with clear “lessons.” It explains why Hollywood is so generic that you can pretty much guess the plot and any twist that’s coming way ahead. Try watching some of the European (or any good-quality non-Hollywood) films and appreciate the opportunity to think for yourself.

    • Umyeah says:
      January 22, 2018 at 8:12 am

      I see films all the time where children are murdered or go missing and the mother falls apart. I liked on in this film the mother didnt fall apart, she got mad and was seeking justice, something we never see from woman in that sitaution. As for the racism aspect, I didnt feel the cop was in any way redeemed. I dont live in the States but would it be fair to say in a small town in Missouri there would be some real racists even in this day and age? If so, would the film just have depicted reality?

      • Zapp Brannigan says:
        January 22, 2018 at 8:47 am

        That is what I thought was interesting about it too, that the characters externalized their anger rather than internalized, we would normally see the mother fall apart and turn her hurt inwards, her pain making her “noble” in how she bore it, instead she raged against everyone, this was mirrored in a lesser extent with Sam Rockwell’s character who was in a toxic family relationship with his mother, his anger turned outwards towards minorities in the small town that he felt were even more powerless than him, (not to excuse the racist use of language in the film which I found uncomfortable) I don;t feel he was redeemed at the end, I felt it was just two people directing rage in another way rather than resolving it, the powerless trying to be powerful in some way.

        Sorry for being vague, trying not to spoil it for people who have yet to watch.

      • Mina says:
        January 22, 2018 at 11:12 am

        I don’t think the cop was redeemed or meant to be redeemed, really. There’s not enough time in the movie to show a real redemption. I think that it showed a character with a lot of issues who expressed his anger in toxic ways and was used to be considered an idiot and useless, until one person believed in him enough to inspire him to try to be better (was he better, though? That’s for us to decide, especially considering the open ending). The movie is actually very generous with the audience in the sense that it lets them make their own judgements about the characters by showing you many sides of them. It would be so easy to have the brutal cop be so so so bad you hate him all the movie and the mother be so so so good that she’s a hero. Neither of them is that good or that bad.

      • Tiffany :) says:
        January 22, 2018 at 12:37 pm

        “would it be fair to say in a small town in Missouri there would be some real racists even in this day and age?”

        Absolutely 100% yes.

      • Umyeah says:
        January 22, 2018 at 12:59 pm

        @zapp i think you sumed it up perfectly

    • boredblond says:
      January 22, 2018 at 8:28 am

      Well said, Mina..it’s a shame that a film that doesn’t follow the simplistic formula that ‘all a’s are good all b’s are bad’ is criticized for it’s entertainment value. I loved the film–the characters, all flawed, were shaped–and changed–through life events.

    • Belle says:
      January 22, 2018 at 9:55 am

      Perfect response. It’s apparent who missed the point here.

    • lobstah says:
      January 22, 2018 at 10:41 am

      @Mina – I totally agree. Brilliant! I LOVED this movie, this cast, this story.

    • Reef says:
      January 22, 2018 at 11:42 am

      Huh, you left that movie not hating the cop? Interesting. I was excited to watch this movie and if I had known there would be so many “n*ggers” thrown around for laughs, I probably wouldn’t have gone. This movie wasn’t meant for me. At all. It’s really amusing folks can look beyond the racism and brutality of the folks involved and see the art but uh…lol, no. I’m disappointed but not surprised.

      • Mina says:
        January 22, 2018 at 11:56 am

        No, actually the only character I hated was the ex husband.

        I know life would be way easier if we could put characters in little white and boxes of good and bad, but it’s not that simple. It’s our inability to understand where some behaviors come from that has turned us into such a polarized society. This movie just showed a little glimpse at what it would be like if we showed some compassion and had more faith in people. At least that’s what I got from it.

      • Reef says:
        January 22, 2018 at 12:20 pm

        Hmm, I thought it was hackneyed nonsense for a Deputy Dewey-ish character but my opinion was formed after the 5th “n*gger” I heard. Redemption from racism doesn’t come because you try to solve a white woman’s murder. I don’t understand the logic there.
        I’m really trying not to conflate things, but one of the biggest issues I have with how America deals with race more than anything else is the immediacy of forgiveness required of black people. Every mother of a child murdered by police or the family of those murdered church go-ers by that white supremacist were immediately asked if they forgave the people that killed their family. Like it was expected and something was wrong with them if they didn’t. And that’s my issue with the movie, Deputy Dewey was forgiven without atonement or redemption. It’s bogus saying the film didn’t do a value judgment on him.

      • Mina says:
        January 22, 2018 at 12:58 pm

        But who forgave him? Did you? Did any character in the movie actually “forgive” him? I think you’re mixing two things here. I agree with you about the requirement of immediate forgiveness, but I don’t think that’s a topic in the movie. Racism is a bad trait in some of the characters, but it’s not the theme of the movie. The victim was a white woman, yes, because this is a little town in Missouri with a vast white majority (which helps explain the racism too, not much room for diversity. The other minority, a man with dwarfism, was also ostracized). Spoilers ahead: Dixon is racist because he’s a dimwit and a loser and the only people he has some power over are the marginalized minorities (it’s said he beat up a black prisoner, so someone that was under his authority, not even black people in the streets who would most likely beat him up instead). He didn’t really try to solve a woman’s murder. He was just inspired because the person who he admired the most said he saw he was good enough. So he was trying to be that good in the only way he could think of. Now if you think planning a murder is redemption… well, that just shows how different people can appreciate actions differently. Did Mildred forgive him? Mildred didn’t have anything personal against any of the cops, except she thought they had botched the case. To her, seeing this asshole be the one person that offered her some hope, was eye-opening in a way.

  9. Chaine says:
    January 22, 2018 at 7:32 am

    Nothing about the trailers made me want to see the film, don’t know anyone who has seen it, either.

  10. marianne says:
    January 22, 2018 at 7:44 am

    SAG is a big indicator for who will be nominated in the acting category. Not necessarily winning though. Because EVERYONE in the academy not just their fellow actors (like the SAGs) get to vote.

    Reply
  11. Luca76 says:
    January 22, 2018 at 7:52 am

    I think it was both a deeply brilliant film and incredibly problematic. Like it was nuanced deep and real but the writer clearly needed another draft at the film. One where the black, likely LGTB characters, and women get some embodiment. But calling it bad isn’t really fair because it was brilliantly written and performed.

    • Scotchy says:
      January 22, 2018 at 11:02 am

      I agree with you @luca, as a movie on a whole it was brilliantly acted and brilliantly acted. Was it the best movie, no for me that was Get Out, but it was in my top movies of the 2017.
      Eh everyone is entitled to their opinions.
      I mean I despised Ladybird and everyone seems to fawn over it. So clearly all entertainment is subjective. I do think it deserves awards maybe not all of them but it deserves some.

      Reply
  12. Margo S. says:
    January 22, 2018 at 7:57 am

    I’m glad you mentioned this. I haven’t seen this yet, but have read many articles about the issues with the plot and how it basically glosses over the police brutality part and makes the cop a “good guy” in the end. Like he redeems himself or something…?

    Typical Hollywood. Is this again the majority of white dudes over the age of 65 doing the voting? Probably.

    Reply
  13. Lala says:
    January 22, 2018 at 7:59 am

    I will watch Sam and Frances in anything…period. point. blank…their talent, for me ,demands those viewings…I have no problem with them getting whatever awards they can get…and since I basically ONLY saw art-house films, from the late 60s to the late 90s…seriously, back in the day, if it was made by a mainstream film company, I would NOT EVEN VIEW IT…more than a bit of a snob there…the subject matter doesn’t even make me blink…it’s the performances that I ALWAYS focus on…and since I have a potty mouth that I have to manage with GUSTO in order to maintain employment…I LOVE FRANCES’ CHARACTER!

  14. Gina says:
    January 22, 2018 at 7:59 am

    Thought it was a great movie and absolutely 100% behind it receiving this recognition. People seem to have a skewed focus on the Rockwell character; as someone said above, they felt he wrongly received ‘redemption’. I took it much differently. I felt it a reminder that the very worst of us isn’t 100% bad, the very best of us isn’t 100% good. In these tribalistic times that are tearing apart the U.S., perhaps there’s a positive reminder in that message.

    And besides, McDormand was stellar.

  15. P says:
    January 22, 2018 at 7:59 am

    Saw it at TIFF. The film reeks of an a amature student film in terms of writing, plot, style, dialogue, and attempts at humor. Even the superb acting cannot redeem it. Have no clue why it continues to win awards.

  16. Ira says:
    January 22, 2018 at 8:12 am

    Sam Rockwell deserved Oscar long time ago for worked in Moon. He’s very very underrated.
    Over the years many people compare him with Gary Oldman. I’ve also heard that in fact he’s huge fan of Gary Oldman. What if next month he’s the one who get his first Oscar instead of Gary Oldman?

  17. SMDH says:
    January 22, 2018 at 8:23 am

    I haven’t seen it but I’m looking forward to. Our small town has a single theatre so while we get first run movies it takes a while and our theatre manager selects those that appeal to our retirement demographic. He’s planning this one in next few weeks.

  18. Tw says:
    January 22, 2018 at 8:24 am

    I finally saw it this weekend, and I completely agree with your assessment. Great performances, problematic, shoddy script. That being said, I could watch the entire thing all over again just to see the scene with the priest. That felt good.

  19. Lila says:
    January 22, 2018 at 8:34 am

    This reminds me of last year There’s probably going to be a huge pushback against 3 Billboards in the coming weeks. A La La Land-level pushback. Remember when it was all about La La Land and then Moonlight just snuck in on them at the Oscars. That again is going to happen either Lady Bird or Shape of Water or Mud bound will win for best picture.

  20. Lizzie says:
    January 22, 2018 at 9:00 am

    Frances McDormand is starting to bug me. i get that her f*ck it attitude is supposed to be her thing but for some reason – she is grating on my one nerve. if you’re going to be holier than thou – say something meaningful.

    Reply
  21. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    January 22, 2018 at 9:06 am

    I’m liking the diversified comments without the harpoons. Art and entertainment are as subjective as they are objective. Our influences, current social and political climates and environmental landscapes all play their own part in what moves us. Being able to separate components takes some thoughtful consideration and self discipline.

  22. cleveland girl says:
    January 22, 2018 at 9:35 am

    I didn’t see the movie and don’t know much about it…but WHAT THE F is going on in these pictures??? It looks like a bunch of drunks hanging out at an afterparty somewhere. Downright weird.

  23. Valiantly Varnished says:
    January 22, 2018 at 9:52 am

    I guess I will raise my hand and say that I actually liked it. I love how costume-y and over the top it is. This would have been great for the Cannes Film Festival.

  24. KBB says:
    January 22, 2018 at 10:09 am

    It lost the PGA which is typically a predictor for Best Picture. At this point, it’s still a toss up between The Shape of Water and Three Billboards. Frances and Sam are locks for Oscars though. GDT will take Best Director.

  25. msd says:
    January 22, 2018 at 10:10 am

    I haven’t seen the film so I can’t comment on it but I’m pleased at least that the two current Oscar front runners – Three Billboards and Shape of Water – have female leads because the BP stats on that front are terrible. That’s nothing against CMBYN or Get Out (the Oscars is also very white and very straight) but male lead stories are always the ones considered ‘important’. McDormand and Hawkins aren’t co leads either, and both are aged over 40 too. It’s pretty rare.

    Of course, they could turn around and give it to Dunkirk …

  26. Patty says:
    January 22, 2018 at 12:01 pm

    I hated the movie. Hated! I hated the fact that Sam Rockwell’s character (an officer of the law) was able to brutally beat a kid and suffer no consequences (and no being in the police station while it was firebombed) was not a consequence.

    I hated that her coworker was literally thrown and jail for simply associating with a white woman that the town police had an issue with and then that storyline was just dropped.

    There were so many better movies this year! I don’t understand the Hollywood hard on for this movie. I really don’t get it. In a world where The Shape of Water, Call Me…., Get Out, Molly’s Game, LadyBird (which I didn’t like that much), and a host of other fantastic amazing movies came out…. Three Billboards is getting all of the attention. I don’t understand it.

  27. wood dragon says:
    January 22, 2018 at 12:50 pm

    Get out might push ahead at the last minute with the Oscars. I am also rooting for Dunkirk.

