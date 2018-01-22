We need to discuss whether ‘Three Billboards’ deserves all of these major awards

CB didn’t like Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri. I didn’t let that affect me when I saw it – I am a huge Frances McDormand fan, and I was glad to see her play this kind of role. But ladies and gentlemen, this film is a bloody mess. To be fair: Frances and Sam Rockwell elevate the material with their superior performances. But the script is SO problematic, from the way race (and racism) is (mis)handled, to the glossing over of the realities of police brutality, to actually using the violent rape and murder of a young woman as a plot device – it’s all bad. Keep in mind that the script was so clearly written by someone who is not American and someone who has no idea how Americans speak.
But Three Billboards continues its march towards Oscar glory, in what it one of the most bizarre late-surges for an Oscar season that I’ve ever seen. Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell both picked up individual SAG Awards for their performances last night, and the film won Best Ensemble. Which is a f–king joke.
Frances wore Valentino and she looked appropriately over it. Abbie Cornish – who did a weird, f–ked up hybrid accent in the film – wore Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini. Sam Rockwell wore Prada. Will these people and this film win big at the Oscars? Well, the SAGs are one of the best indicators, so yeah, probably.
I didn’t get the appeal of the movie overall. In fact, I don’t know what message it was trying to send. The protagonist was a horrible person, and I felt sorry for her character’s son. However the performances were admirable.
Ultimately, the movie is about lost souls finding healing and redemption through each other. Dixon restores Mildred’s faith in people, while she helps him find the good in himself. It’s a beautiful film. The criticisms regarding it (that it isn’t wokey woke enough, for example) really seem to be missing the point.
Completely agree with you here JosieH. Yes, the scenario is wonky and the movie has its flaws, but the overall message of acceptance and redemption worked for me.
Gotta say, JosieH, I love your summary interpretation of the film. Healing and redemption found by these tragicomic characters within each other. That, to me, is the heart of this film, and in the end, the humanity it uncovers within them makes some sort of dishevelled beauty of those messy lives.
Agree. Seems a lot of people missed that, but I thought the film had kind of a beautiful message. Plus the acting was amazing by Sam and frances.
I’m glad y’all found it enjoyable, but I’m so damn tired of seeing movies where female and PoC violence is used to elevate white character’s growth.
I haven’t seen it, but after several black cultural and media critics have articulated why it’s oroblematic racially, I think it’s important not to assume that they are all missing the point of the movie and that there may be something to criticisms.
The movie looks good to me. Good entertainment. And it makes me think. And I tend to agree with the message.
Some comments just tell a lot more about the writer than about the movie.
I took the film’s message as compassion accomplishes more than hate/anger, which is a relevant message to push in our current society.
Yes, I agree.
I understand that was one of the sentiments but did that really hold up? They were going to go beat up (kill) someone who wasn’t even connected to the crime they were trying to solve. I know there were tender moments in the movie but it’s like people being horrid to each other and with some tenderness thrown in. Frances’ character wasn’t mean and horrible because she was hellbent on solving the murder – she was like that before the murder. She just a bad person making bad decisions and never really having to deal with the consequences of her actions. Obviously, she felt guilt for her daughter’s rape and murder but then she put the blame on the police department. There were so many plot holes. Just not a great movie at all in my opinion. No one will be taking about it in years to come.
The message is “racists and violent gay bashers are human too! Don’t be mean to them, just love them!”
I feel like it’s not discussed enough that white people in this movie throw the n-word around with relish. This is Not Fucking Okay.
@actually yes the term is used, is that a term not by used by small town people is missouri?
That bothered me, too, Actually – I flinched at the occurrences of the n-word – but as a lifelong San Diegan transplanted by marriage to the very red-state small-town Midwest — and I have a mixed-race family populated with Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ activists — I see this stuff in real time, and I think that hardbitten context was really the point: that if people with such cultural and social deprivation can find the humanity within each other (and, ultimately, within themselves), even in a place like that, there may yet be some hope for the larger world, fraught though it is.
White people throw the n- word around when black people aren’t around. This was a correct representation of small town Missouri. I vouch for that
And it isn’t presented as if it were okay. It’s presented in a way to make you feel uncomfortable. These aren’t attractive people. They are all deeply flawed and we feel the discomfort and pain they bring to others and upon themselves.
And do you think those terms aren’t in the script to make you, as an audience, feel uncomfortable at how people can be so nonchalantly racist without even realizing it? I honestly don’t understand why people think that having racist characters means the movie is racist.
Th main character wasn’t meant to be liked, the whole town hate her and think we as an audience had to understand why to some degree.
The only likable character in the whole film was her son.
Blue Lives Matter: The Movie
Giving a racist, violent cop a redemption arc… Lady Bird, Call Me By Your Name or Get Out deserve much more awards than this movie not only for the acting but for the scripts.
Having not seen the movies, but having read reviews, is this a bit of tokenism, given the material?
Well it’s about a woman who was raped and killed and how her mother is fighting for justice. That fits in with the theme this year, if we vote for it, it shows our wokeness??
Just thinking out loud…
I was thinking the same thing. ‘Let’s just give this film all these shiny awards and show the world we are woke’ must have been going through their minds. I feel like that every year when they start doling out the awards. Just to pacify the group that is the loudest at the moment. They have to be at least somewhat decent or be Meryl Streep
Eh, I see what you’re saying, but this movie got rave reviews from critics months before the whole Weinstein/MeToo/everything else stuff started. It was always predicted to be a big awards movie. (I haven’t seen it and don’t have any desire to)
And I thought that it was good movies who got rewards … apparently you have to hit the zeitgeist on the head …
Gotta give credit to the movie for not doing the politically correct arc or language.
I think you should see the movie. There’s nothing tokenism in it, and it’s not what youd’d think when you read a summary. It’s not a generic crime movie, it’s more about dealing with anger and grief in rather unhealthy ways that open a door for some self discovery.
Frances will win her second Oscar. I can’t wait
It’s this years Crash.
Yep, seems like it.
Brokeback Mountain should have won that year. I’m still mad over that one.
Still mad as well
It’s curious you say that. Crash won mostly for political reasons, not its artistic value. This movie is being criticized for political reasons over its artistic value.
Agree with this. I thought 3 Billboards was a vapid, boring, uninspired mess. Don’t even get me started about how a racist cop who beat up the black residents of the town for kicks was “redeemed” simply by a letter. At the showing I was at there were applauding the actions of Sam Rockwell’s character which made me feel very uncomfortable.
The director may not have meant to make the racist cop a hero but that’s what some people are taking away from this movie. It means the director (who is also the screenwriter) did a very poor job of (allegedly) calling out racism.
This movie will age poorly and be an afterthought a year from now. Meanwhile movies like Get Out, Lady Bird, and Call Me By Your Name will be loved and remembered. Get Out is already being taught in film school classes.
Exactly what I thought.
It will and it will be so annoying. Get Out is still the best movie of the year and the fact that a blue live matter movie will win over a movie that takes down racism from all angles is so peak white Hollywood.
Yes. This. 1000% this.
Ugh and because I am so frustrated -three billboards was just dumb! Why was it nominated except for maybe McDormand’s performance?
I did not feel 3 Billboards was in any way a Blue Lives Matter film in any way. Did you have a chsnce to see thr film?
Yea I did. I make it a habit to see all oscar movies before January. There’s a good NYT article that was a good critique of the movie. In the end I don’t think they tackled the material in a way that was critical and thoughtful. I found it lazy
Performance wise I think Rockwell stood out but I don’t think this movie deserves the late surge its getting against superior films.
I guess i dont see how its a blue lives matter film ( remember the scene with molitoff cocktail?) , can you elborate on your thoughts about that?
I felt the underlying themes were never sewn together or adequately critiqued. So it ended up- coming off like a blue lives matter skew during many points of the movie.
This sums it up pretty well
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/01/18/movies/three-billboards-outside-ebbing-missouri.html
It will be almost as bad as Driving Miss Daisy getting an Oscar nom over Do The Right Thing.
Nah I think it will be Crash levels bad. Which was legit the worst best picture winner of my lifetime. Talk about a lazy movie as well masquerading as woke.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nicole, so well put! It’s so obvious that majority of voters or old white dudes… They should be embarrassed.
100% Totally agree, but the academy and the Globes people “don’t get it”.
As great as Get Out May be, Call Me by Your Name is the best movie of the year. Just thought this point needed to be corrected.
THIS. I think Get Out was really cool and original, but Call Me by Your Name was one of the most moving films I’ve ever seen.
I liked CMBYN but I didn’t find it as layered as Get Out.
The fact that this movie is is getting so much recognition over Get Out is a perfect example of how Hollywood is still full of faux woke progressives. Jordan Peele made a flawless film, on his first try no less, and is basically being told he can have a seat at the table but he’s not allowed to speak.
And while I like Sam Rockwell and Francis McDormand and think their good actors, nothing on God’s green earth is going to convince me Three Billboards was a better acted film than Get Out.
Agreed. Faux woke is right
It’s Martin McDonagh, so it’s both problematic and has a good pedigree.
More importantly, we are recognizing performances. Perhaps it is insensitive to the moment, but firstly, that’s kind of on us, because we continue to contribute to the prestige of the Oscars by watching and discussing, and secondly, are we going to take away Antony Hopkins’ performance, because we are morally opposed to serial killers? I can see the argument to be made for Best Movie, perhaps, but for actors, it seems to be a storm in a teacup. Nobody is going to convince me that Sam Rockwell doesn’t deserve recognition.
100% with you on this. It’s about the performances. I don’t know why the movie itself would also need flashing neon signs telling the audience that obviously the behaviour of the characters is bad.
I actually enjoy being treated like an adult who is capable of making my own judgement calls based on the character’s behaviour. At no point did the movie try to sugarcoat the reprehensible things these people said or did. Reasonable people don’t need any handholding to come to the right conclusions there.
I think Rockwell’s performance definitely deserves the recognition. McDormand’s performance is good but I think she is splitting the votes between Sally Hawkins, who is luminous in The Shape of Water, and Saoirse Ronan.
That’s fair, but that’s an entirely different argument to “these actors should be canceled because the movie is problematic.”
That said, writing out that last sentence opens the door to a different conversation. It’s potentially the “why do people work with Woody Allen?” conversation, but what do we do when something is willfully, or ignorantly, blind, as opposed to actively destructive, like Allen? Presumably, this was written and greenlit before Trump ignited a national conversation. My students regularly dismiss the racism in Huckleberry Finn on the grounds of ‘that’s how people were back then.’ What do we do with that argument?
Sigh. The script is not a bloody mess. The whole point is the black humor and the “glossing over” awful things to provoke a reaction. It’s brilliant. And it shows a real mentality in many little towns all over, where people can be racist and prejudicial because that’s what they know and haven’t realized yet how wrong it is. Sam Rockwell’s character is an example of how brutality and racism is a learned behavior that could be unlearned. I feel like some people are so wrapped in the politics of the real world that they have lost the ability to appreciate art as a conversation starter, as a provocation and as a reflection of realities that are not what we want the world to be, but they still exist. The movie makes no judgement of it’s flawed characters, that doesn’t mean it promotes what they do.
“The movie makes no judgement of it’s flawed characters, that doesn’t mean it promotes what they do.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a movie you have to actively bring your own moral judgement to, rather than have it spelled out for you.
hmmmmmm….I am going to respectfully disagree with you Mina. I don’t think the movie offered any lessons that you are saying, though it tried.
There is a difference between art that provokes and art that is tone deaf. Three billboards was definitely the latter.
I don’t think the movie offers any lesson or intends to deliver any messages aside from here are really screwed up characters that also have a good side, you make your own judgement. I said Sam Rockwell’s character was an example, not a lesson. Why do you think it’s tone deaf?
It always amuses me that Americans need their movies to provide them with clear “lessons.” It explains why Hollywood is so generic that you can pretty much guess the plot and any twist that’s coming way ahead. Try watching some of the European (or any good-quality non-Hollywood) films and appreciate the opportunity to think for yourself.
I see films all the time where children are murdered or go missing and the mother falls apart. I liked on in this film the mother didnt fall apart, she got mad and was seeking justice, something we never see from woman in that sitaution. As for the racism aspect, I didnt feel the cop was in any way redeemed. I dont live in the States but would it be fair to say in a small town in Missouri there would be some real racists even in this day and age? If so, would the film just have depicted reality?
That is what I thought was interesting about it too, that the characters externalized their anger rather than internalized, we would normally see the mother fall apart and turn her hurt inwards, her pain making her “noble” in how she bore it, instead she raged against everyone, this was mirrored in a lesser extent with Sam Rockwell’s character who was in a toxic family relationship with his mother, his anger turned outwards towards minorities in the small town that he felt were even more powerless than him, (not to excuse the racist use of language in the film which I found uncomfortable) I don;t feel he was redeemed at the end, I felt it was just two people directing rage in another way rather than resolving it, the powerless trying to be powerful in some way.
Sorry for being vague, trying not to spoil it for people who have yet to watch.
I don’t think the cop was redeemed or meant to be redeemed, really. There’s not enough time in the movie to show a real redemption. I think that it showed a character with a lot of issues who expressed his anger in toxic ways and was used to be considered an idiot and useless, until one person believed in him enough to inspire him to try to be better (was he better, though? That’s for us to decide, especially considering the open ending). The movie is actually very generous with the audience in the sense that it lets them make their own judgements about the characters by showing you many sides of them. It would be so easy to have the brutal cop be so so so bad you hate him all the movie and the mother be so so so good that she’s a hero. Neither of them is that good or that bad.
“would it be fair to say in a small town in Missouri there would be some real racists even in this day and age?”
Absolutely 100% yes.
@zapp i think you sumed it up perfectly
Well said, Mina..it’s a shame that a film that doesn’t follow the simplistic formula that ‘all a’s are good all b’s are bad’ is criticized for it’s entertainment value. I loved the film–the characters, all flawed, were shaped–and changed–through life events.
Perfect response. It’s apparent who missed the point here.
@Mina – I totally agree. Brilliant! I LOVED this movie, this cast, this story.
Huh, you left that movie not hating the cop? Interesting. I was excited to watch this movie and if I had known there would be so many “n*ggers” thrown around for laughs, I probably wouldn’t have gone. This movie wasn’t meant for me. At all. It’s really amusing folks can look beyond the racism and brutality of the folks involved and see the art but uh…lol, no. I’m disappointed but not surprised.
No, actually the only character I hated was the ex husband.
I know life would be way easier if we could put characters in little white and boxes of good and bad, but it’s not that simple. It’s our inability to understand where some behaviors come from that has turned us into such a polarized society. This movie just showed a little glimpse at what it would be like if we showed some compassion and had more faith in people. At least that’s what I got from it.
Hmm, I thought it was hackneyed nonsense for a Deputy Dewey-ish character but my opinion was formed after the 5th “n*gger” I heard. Redemption from racism doesn’t come because you try to solve a white woman’s murder. I don’t understand the logic there.
I’m really trying not to conflate things, but one of the biggest issues I have with how America deals with race more than anything else is the immediacy of forgiveness required of black people. Every mother of a child murdered by police or the family of those murdered church go-ers by that white supremacist were immediately asked if they forgave the people that killed their family. Like it was expected and something was wrong with them if they didn’t. And that’s my issue with the movie, Deputy Dewey was forgiven without atonement or redemption. It’s bogus saying the film didn’t do a value judgment on him.
But who forgave him? Did you? Did any character in the movie actually “forgive” him? I think you’re mixing two things here. I agree with you about the requirement of immediate forgiveness, but I don’t think that’s a topic in the movie. Racism is a bad trait in some of the characters, but it’s not the theme of the movie. The victim was a white woman, yes, because this is a little town in Missouri with a vast white majority (which helps explain the racism too, not much room for diversity. The other minority, a man with dwarfism, was also ostracized). Spoilers ahead: Dixon is racist because he’s a dimwit and a loser and the only people he has some power over are the marginalized minorities (it’s said he beat up a black prisoner, so someone that was under his authority, not even black people in the streets who would most likely beat him up instead). He didn’t really try to solve a woman’s murder. He was just inspired because the person who he admired the most said he saw he was good enough. So he was trying to be that good in the only way he could think of. Now if you think planning a murder is redemption… well, that just shows how different people can appreciate actions differently. Did Mildred forgive him? Mildred didn’t have anything personal against any of the cops, except she thought they had botched the case. To her, seeing this asshole be the one person that offered her some hope, was eye-opening in a way.
Nothing about the trailers made me want to see the film, don’t know anyone who has seen it, either.
SAG is a big indicator for who will be nominated in the acting category. Not necessarily winning though. Because EVERYONE in the academy not just their fellow actors (like the SAGs) get to vote.
I think it was both a deeply brilliant film and incredibly problematic. Like it was nuanced deep and real but the writer clearly needed another draft at the film. One where the black, likely LGTB characters, and women get some embodiment. But calling it bad isn’t really fair because it was brilliantly written and performed.
I agree with you @luca, as a movie on a whole it was brilliantly acted and brilliantly acted. Was it the best movie, no for me that was Get Out, but it was in my top movies of the 2017.
Eh everyone is entitled to their opinions.
I mean I despised Ladybird and everyone seems to fawn over it. So clearly all entertainment is subjective. I do think it deserves awards maybe not all of them but it deserves some.
I’m glad you mentioned this. I haven’t seen this yet, but have read many articles about the issues with the plot and how it basically glosses over the police brutality part and makes the cop a “good guy” in the end. Like he redeems himself or something…?
Typical Hollywood. Is this again the majority of white dudes over the age of 65 doing the voting? Probably.
I saw the film and did not feel it redeemed the racist cop at all.
Considering what they set out to do together at the end, I wouldn’t consider him a “good guy.”
I will watch Sam and Frances in anything…period. point. blank…their talent, for me ,demands those viewings…I have no problem with them getting whatever awards they can get…and since I basically ONLY saw art-house films, from the late 60s to the late 90s…seriously, back in the day, if it was made by a mainstream film company, I would NOT EVEN VIEW IT…more than a bit of a snob there…the subject matter doesn’t even make me blink…it’s the performances that I ALWAYS focus on…and since I have a potty mouth that I have to manage with GUSTO in order to maintain employment…I LOVE FRANCES’ CHARACTER!
Frances is an absolute genius. A true Actor. I agree – I will watch her in anything.
I also agree about the mainstream movies and their “lessons” provided for a lazy watcher. Can’t stand those generic Hollywood scripts.
Thought it was a great movie and absolutely 100% behind it receiving this recognition. People seem to have a skewed focus on the Rockwell character; as someone said above, they felt he wrongly received ‘redemption’. I took it much differently. I felt it a reminder that the very worst of us isn’t 100% bad, the very best of us isn’t 100% good. In these tribalistic times that are tearing apart the U.S., perhaps there’s a positive reminder in that message.
And besides, McDormand was stellar.
Saw it at TIFF. The film reeks of an a amature student film in terms of writing, plot, style, dialogue, and attempts at humor. Even the superb acting cannot redeem it. Have no clue why it continues to win awards.
Sam Rockwell deserved Oscar long time ago for worked in Moon. He’s very very underrated.
Over the years many people compare him with Gary Oldman. I’ve also heard that in fact he’s huge fan of Gary Oldman. What if next month he’s the one who get his first Oscar instead of Gary Oldman?
I haven’t seen it but I’m looking forward to. Our small town has a single theatre so while we get first run movies it takes a while and our theatre manager selects those that appeal to our retirement demographic. He’s planning this one in next few weeks.
I finally saw it this weekend, and I completely agree with your assessment. Great performances, problematic, shoddy script. That being said, I could watch the entire thing all over again just to see the scene with the priest. That felt good.
This reminds me of last year There’s probably going to be a huge pushback against 3 Billboards in the coming weeks. A La La Land-level pushback. Remember when it was all about La La Land and then Moonlight just snuck in on them at the Oscars. That again is going to happen either Lady Bird or Shape of Water or Mud bound will win for best picture.
I liked Lady Bird and Mudbound, but neither of them have a shot in hell at Best Picture. It’ll be Shape of Water or Three Billboards.
Frances McDormand is starting to bug me. i get that her f*ck it attitude is supposed to be her thing but for some reason – she is grating on my one nerve. if you’re going to be holier than thou – say something meaningful.
Agree.
Thank you! I’m glad I’m not the only who feels this way. She walks around like a bad*ss but never says anything of substance. When she said “she keeps her political views to herself” at the Golden Globes I got the distinct impression that she’s not as liberal or progressive as she likes to portray. I just find her whole schtick kind of self serving and pointless. She’s such a rebel for not wearing makeup, she’s such a rebel for…what exactly??
Have y’all read the NYTimes piece on her? She came across as quite vulnerable to me. Nothing at all like her persona.
https://mobile.nytimes.com/2017/10/03/magazine/frances-mcdormand-difficult-women-career-surge.amp.html
I’m liking the diversified comments without the harpoons. Art and entertainment are as subjective as they are objective. Our influences, current social and political climates and environmental landscapes all play their own part in what moves us. Being able to separate components takes some thoughtful consideration and self discipline.
I didn’t see the movie and don’t know much about it…but WHAT THE F is going on in these pictures??? It looks like a bunch of drunks hanging out at an afterparty somewhere. Downright weird.
Yay, someone said it! I am gobsmacked by these pics. What the HELL is going on?
I guess I will raise my hand and say that I actually liked it. I love how costume-y and over the top it is. This would have been great for the Cannes Film Festival.
It lost the PGA which is typically a predictor for Best Picture. At this point, it’s still a toss up between The Shape of Water and Three Billboards. Frances and Sam are locks for Oscars though. GDT will take Best Director.
I haven’t seen the film so I can’t comment on it but I’m pleased at least that the two current Oscar front runners – Three Billboards and Shape of Water – have female leads because the BP stats on that front are terrible. That’s nothing against CMBYN or Get Out (the Oscars is also very white and very straight) but male lead stories are always the ones considered ‘important’. McDormand and Hawkins aren’t co leads either, and both are aged over 40 too. It’s pretty rare.
Of course, they could turn around and give it to Dunkirk …
I hated the movie. Hated! I hated the fact that Sam Rockwell’s character (an officer of the law) was able to brutally beat a kid and suffer no consequences (and no being in the police station while it was firebombed) was not a consequence.
I hated that her coworker was literally thrown and jail for simply associating with a white woman that the town police had an issue with and then that storyline was just dropped.
There were so many better movies this year! I don’t understand the Hollywood hard on for this movie. I really don’t get it. In a world where The Shape of Water, Call Me…., Get Out, Molly’s Game, LadyBird (which I didn’t like that much), and a host of other fantastic amazing movies came out…. Three Billboards is getting all of the attention. I don’t understand it.
Get out might push ahead at the last minute with the Oscars. I am also rooting for Dunkirk.
