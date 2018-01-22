Alexander Skarsgard attended the SAGs with his BFF Jack McBrayer…??

Alexander Skarsgard won another award for playing an abusive husband in Big Little Lies. It was the SAG Award this time, which means he won the “triple crown” for television actors – the Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG, all for the same role. He deserves it, I think – he played Perry really well, and he obviously adores Nicole Kidman and the other women, and he loved being part of this miniseries. His hair is also growing back in, after he shaved it back for a movie. So he looks good.
I have no idea if Alex is still with Alexa Chung – I think they’ve had a few breakup and makeup cycles, and I don’t remember seeing photos of them together in a while, so maybe they’ve broken up for good. Alex seemed to attend the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards solo, but he decided to bring a date to the SAG Awards: Jack McBrayer, best known as Kenneth from 30 Rock. McBrayer is a well-liked comic and comedic actor, and I have absolutely no idea how Jack and Alex met. But apparently they are “BFFs.” Jack was seated next to Alex for all of the SAGs, and Jack was thrilled when Alex won.
Alex’s speech was funny too – keep an eye out for Human Grumpy Cat Robert DeNiro.
Alexander Skarsgard asks who the greatest actor is during #SAGAwards speech – “Is it Mr. Robert de Niro? Or the tall dude from ‘Trueblood’?” pic.twitter.com/I13fQ5WJQf
— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 22, 2018
Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.
“I have no idea if Alex is still with Alexa Chung” – They were together in Mauritius for New Year’s. They probably get together when they have free time, whatever works.
He’s clearly in love with Nicole though.
Yes he totally is! I think the feeling is mutual.
There seems to be a great deal of love within that cast. He and Nicole clearly do adore one another.
@lightpurple yes it’s a total love fest! It could be platonic, but Nicole and Alex have crazy chemistry.
Were they though? I don’t think theyre still together.
Yeah, were they? I haven’t seen pics of them together in ages and they did use to attend events together, even if they never walked the red carpet together. They might have taken this thing waaay undercover, who knows. But I doubt it.
Yeah – they were. There were loads of photos on IG of him there with her and her friends.
By “loads” you mean like 3 or 4, with him in the background.
Onerous – I will never forgive you for making me look it up!!! I forget how horrid fan forums are! I need a shower now.
Ahh I think you maybe confusing him with one of there friends. I did a double take on him too but it wasn’t him.
Not confused. He was there.
I don’t think he’s in love with Nicole. He just acts like that with close friends. I remember he was super tight and lovey dovey with the actress who played Pam on True Blood and she was happily married.
Love Alex! So happy he won all those awards!
So glad he got it. Four for Four – a clean sweep.
he was very good in that part. First very likeable and then a subtle turn into menacing….
I love that they are good friends. They seem such an odd couple, but I suppose i think of Jack as being the same as his goofy character in 30 Rock.
The last article about them says they broke up, but someone said they were together for new years. I guess they have an off again on again relationship. Also wasn’t this the guy who ghosted his girlfriend for months while filming? I can’t imagine a relationship with this guy is very stable.
“wasn’t this the guy who ghosted his girlfriend for months while filming”
No, that was Charlie Hunnam.
Lol I get all these blonde white guys mixed up.
They did those clips for funny and die together – something with the arctic. They were dunny together
Just went into the vortex and watched their Funny or Die vids… so cute
I LOVE the fact that these two are best friends
Me too.
If you google their names, an article comes up where Alex says the two used to be neighbors.
Don’t know if Alex and Alexa are back on, but I like her little video short for the AG brand, called Lost Angeles, which depicts her one night stand with a Spider Man impersonator.
I am the Grumpy Cat: I don’t understand this win. He had such a small role. He went from being nice and sweet to aggressive, no nuance whatsoever, which I blame on the poor writing of BLL.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you thought the writing was poor and there was no nuance we must have been watching different shows.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Each time I say this here I get a comment like yours – believe me you’re not alone!
Bc of that. I rewatched part of the show that I had bought bc of what I had read here! And yes, I stand by my judgement. Sorry if you liked it, I found it superficial. Perhaps Reese’s character was the most complex which it saying a lot. Don’t get me started on Laura Dern’s. And the dudes…
Just one tidbit: what school teacher gathers everyone at the entrance of the school (as if there was only one class) deals with a serious thing such as a kid physically hurting another kid in front of everyone, asking the victim to POINT at her assailant?
However, there were little things I liked such as Laura Dern’s daughter’s name, for instance. It cracked me up. But they weren’t enough to compensate for the lack of depth IMO. But that’s me.
I have never seen the show so I don’t know how the scene fully plays out but yes, there are school teachers that will and have done that.
@M.A.F this is supposedly a really good school attended by wealthy people’s kids.
Anyway, I’m surprised to hear this. I’m in the UK and before I lived in France, and I have 4 kids. All the kindergartens, primary schools and high schools that I had and have my kids in, never ever would such a serious matter been dealt with in a such a way. In one of the schools my kids were enrolled in (all state schools) we weren’t even allowed to know the name of the kids who had done something wrong. And another one, they frowned upon the parents solving it between them and went through a very specific step by step process with the kids.
It’s not like the school administration had a meeting and decided to handle it that way. It was a very young teacher being confronted by a very pushy parent demanding action. The kids didn’t know each other’s names so she said “can you point to who did this to you?” And it very quickly became obvious to her that it was a mistake and a bad way to handle it. She shut down the conversation, but the damage was already done.
“Just one tidbit: what school teacher gathers everyone at the entrance of the school (as if there was only one class) deals with a serious thing such as a kid physically hurting another kid in front of everyone, asking the victim to POINT at her assailant?”
In the book, Amabella gets hurt on the way out the door at the end of class so the teacher only notices her crying as the kids are going to their parents and so deals with it then. It’s also orientation day so they kids don’t know each others’ names yet so she has to point instead. It wasn’t as clear in the show.
I found the writing grating but it redeemed itself with the last 2 episodes. My favorite thing about the show was NK’s wardrobe.
So happy he won! I love that he and Jack are such good friends, I think they have been for many years.
I thought he and Alexa broke up for good a while ago?
They went so far as to announce their breakup, but he was with her in Mauritius over New Year…
I hope he never becomes problematic, because he is one of the few actors that I always enjoy seeing (and not just because I want to hit it like the fist of an angry god). He seems to be genuinely enjoying his success while not being overshadowed by it at the same time. He has been in some real box office bombs and seems unfazed by it. He doesn’t seem thirsty to me, and that is refreshing.
Also, his friendships are always hilarious. He seems like he would be a lot of fun to hang out with and have fun and goof off.
Isn’t it terrible that with every male celebrity these days we go “Oh dude better not have committed a crime.” ??? I had a moment of utter disappointment (silly as it is) when he did that Terry Richardson shoot a few months back. Ugh. Don’t, Alex. Just don’t.
I’m so HAPPY for Alexander, highlighting a talent that MUST BE BASED ON GENETICS! He was the BEST thing on “True Blood”…and his haunting and menacing turn as an abusive husband on BLLs…was so triggering and scary…because..HE NAILED IT…every manipulative, brutal and seductive layer that is so often involved in those situations…he NAILED it …he and Nic were a perfect emotional horror story yin/yang…During many of their scenes…it took me back to my childhood, where I saw my Aunt and Uncle doing the same spine-chilling relationship dances…and unfortunately/fortunately, my Aunt’s ending was just like Nic’s/Alex’s characters ending….SIGH…
Kenneth Parcell really is immortal. He hasn’t aged at all.
It’s all the hill-people milk.
Also this brought me into a wormhole of Kenneth quotes. “Mr Jordan, it’s Kenneth Parcell from work. And friendship”. “I don’t drink hot liquids of any kind – that’s the devils temperature” “global warming – that’s just scientist talk. The same people who said my grandfather was a monkey. If that’s true – why was he killed by a monkey?”
Lol Kenneth Parcell is one of my favorite characters of all time. “I ATE MY FATHER-PIG!”
30 Rock never gets old.
“Your eyes look like my uncle’s after he drank from the air conditioner” has always been one of my favorites too.
I loved Kenneth and he had some of the best lines. As did the other characters about him:
“in 5 years we’ll all either be working for him or dead by his hand.”
All the elder Skarsgard bros are tight with Jack, I think. But honestly, I feel like Alex gets along with everyone. He and Margot Robbie have become really good friends after Tarzan, which I really like.
He attended the Globes with another one of his BFFs, Keith Ewell, and the Critics’ Choice Awards with Bjorne Larsson (and Alicia Vikander attended with Bjorne’s wife Lisa).
I’m glad he won, he was very very good as Perry.
I can’t see Jack McBrayer and not smile.
Who doesn’t love Fix it Felix!! I’d love to be Jack’s BFF too
He is so sexy.
He really, really is. He looks so good in a suit.
Alexa really has a thing for guys named Alex, huh.
I too hope he continues growing his hair back—the buzz cut somehow really emphasises his bulbous nose.
mmm alex likes men.get oveerrrr it.
I’m so happy for him! I hope his career continues to skyrocket! I love him and I love that he’s best friends with Jack!
