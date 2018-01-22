Alexander Skarsgard attended the SAGs with his BFF Jack McBrayer…??

Alexander Skarsgard won another award for playing an abusive husband in Big Little Lies. It was the SAG Award this time, which means he won the “triple crown” for television actors – the Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG, all for the same role. He deserves it, I think – he played Perry really well, and he obviously adores Nicole Kidman and the other women, and he loved being part of this miniseries. His hair is also growing back in, after he shaved it back for a movie. So he looks good.

I have no idea if Alex is still with Alexa Chung – I think they’ve had a few breakup and makeup cycles, and I don’t remember seeing photos of them together in a while, so maybe they’ve broken up for good. Alex seemed to attend the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards solo, but he decided to bring a date to the SAG Awards: Jack McBrayer, best known as Kenneth from 30 Rock. McBrayer is a well-liked comic and comedic actor, and I have absolutely no idea how Jack and Alex met. But apparently they are “BFFs.” Jack was seated next to Alex for all of the SAGs, and Jack was thrilled when Alex won.

Alex’s speech was funny too – keep an eye out for Human Grumpy Cat Robert DeNiro.

Alexander Skarsgard asks who the greatest actor is during #SAGAwards speech – “Is it Mr. Robert de Niro? Or the tall dude from ‘Trueblood’?” pic.twitter.com/I13fQ5WJQf — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 22, 2018

