Lupita Nyong’o in Ralph and Russo at the SAG Awards: stunning & perfect?

Everybody go home, Lupita Nyong’o killed it. Lupita attended the SAG Awards as a presenter last night, and generally presenters get to have more fun. Which is how I’m explaining this Ralph and Russo gown. This could have been saved for the Oscars and it still would have been one of the best gowns. She’s stunning. The gown is stunning. Everything is beautiful and beautifully styled. Perfect.
Allison Williams in Ralph and Russo. I was going to defend this as something that sort of worked in motion, but no. This is pretty bad. I actually like that kind of hyper-structured “corset” look, but it’s been done many times before and much better than this. Plus, the skirt is bad. Really bad.
I’m starting to wonder if Tracee Ellis Ross is a victim of her own righteousness. Like, Tracee looks amazing on every red carpet. She’s always giving FACE and she always picks out some great gowns and styles. So people were loving her cream Ralph and Russo gown, but it just feels like… we’ve seen her so so much better, right? This feels almost meek and conservative.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I have to say I LOVE all 3 of these dresses. Lupita looks like a Goddess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So do I. Plus they have perfect make up/styling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She could throw on a moth-eaten sack and still look stunning. Not fair. 😔
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally agree. Never an Allison fan, but she looks great.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lupita simply has the best style. She always looks good even a little edgy at times.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lupita has a look that is looks effortless and beautiful time and again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gorgeous!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, Lupita is perfection!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is the prettiest I’ve ever seen Lupita look. Her make-up is on point. Usually it’s too much light color that makes her look like a clown. Not this time, flawless victory.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Lupita’s arms! Tracee and Lupita are perfection.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her arms are to die for! The dress is only ok fir me though. Sure, she looks gorgeous, but I find that overlay rather silly and the colour isn’t the best for her
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hate them all.
Ralph & Russo always looks so dated to me. The only people I know who actually buy their gowns are 50+, and I think that really shows.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel like R&R are the new Marchesa, not bad per say, just sort of derivative. I’m curious about who finances this fashion house and if there is a hollywood connection.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To me, her hair is what makes the look dated. Love the dress, hate the hair.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lupita looks absolutely scrumptious! Haven’t seen her look this hot in ages….😍😍😍
They actually all look amazing to me…..is Ralph and Russo the officially designated designer for the evening or what?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lupita is everything! Have I ever seen her with muted makeup before?! Tracee’s dress is beautiful, but oh my – Michelle’s dress should pick just one time period.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i must be missing something, because I do not like Lupita’s dress that much. I do not think it needs the tulle overlay. The silver sparkly column dress underneath though, looks very good on her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t like anything about it except for Lupita herself. The color looks too futuristic robot metal and the overlay at the bottom looks stupid.
The middle look has too many different elements going in. It needed a good edit and probably could have worked but as is, it’s too much and the dress is wearing the girl.
I like what tracee is wearing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Alison’s shoes are far too chunky for her dress (and her legs). She should have worn strappy sandals.
Not mad about the feather but Lupita looks beautiful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was just coming to mention the shoes, and also Alison Brie’s shoes. I know skyscraper heels push your feet forward, but they still both look way too big. I don’t understand how these women get gowns presumably tailored to fit yet the stylists can’t get them shoes in the correct size!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Their shoes are often one size bigger intentionally. It makes it more comfortable for them throughout the night. They aren’t doing a ton of walking, but are standing in one place and a bigger shoe pinches less.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have to disagree with you: Joan Clayton looks fantastic here.
Allison’s dress would look better on someone with a darker skin tone. On Allison, it washes her out. Her werid dye job is not helping her either.
Lupita is stunning as always. This dress would have been too boring at the Oscars. It is perfect for this show.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lupita’s gown is incredible – that’s the way feathers should be done – it’s her hair style I’m not loving – it makes her look older than she is.
Allison needs to wear a color – she doesn’t look good so washed out – and her make-up and hair seem extra severe.
Tracee has great style. I think that dress looks fantastic on her – it may be “conservative” but it’s surely not a “miss”. Very elegant and flattering.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly what I thought. The dress looks beautiful on her, her figure is amazing. But the first thing I noticed was her hair. Looks rather matronly. I just commented on Kate Hudson’s hair as well. If your hair isn’t good, nothing is, although in Hudson’s case it was the Cinderella on crack dress that did her in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lupita looks stunning. Gorgeous.
I don’t like Allison’s, but Tracee’s is lovely and elegant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love Lupita’s dress, but not feeling the hair/makeup. Mostly the hair.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would like to have seen a darker lipstick shade on Lupita. Otherwise I think she is perfection. Love the gown.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m the opposite. The face and hair is everything and the dress is just okay. Lupita Looks like an angel in the eyes. So gorgeous.
Allison Williams looks way too skinny – it’s bordering on sick.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like Lupita’s overall look, the dress is not especially wow IMO but the hair& makeup are flawless.
But I’m sorry to say Allison Williams’s dress makes her look like a corpse. The proportions are all wrong, it’s like she has no legs and the structure of the corset makes her look anorexic. Maybe on someone with a different coloring and body type the dress can work but on her it’s scary.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lupita’s dress when she moved and when she was presenting was stunning. All the little shimmers – just gorgeous.
I loved Tracee’s opening bit about SHOES!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, those shimmers are something else, so beautiful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lupita did THAT!! Love everything about her look.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loved all three of these. Stills don’t do AW’s dress justice (at the risk of bodyshaming, it also would have shown better on someone who filled it out a bit more). The detail work on the bodice, with the small pops of red, is exquisite.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like all three but I LOVE Traci Ellis Ross’s. Stunning!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lupita is a goddess as always. Tracee looks great here but its not her best wow look. Which is fine because even her least wow look is the top of most lists. Allison’s dress was just too much. I could’ve done the fringe all the way down instead of being cutoff at the bottom sans the rest of the skirt
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like Lupita’s and Tracey’s dresses – I don’t love them. And Allison Williams just tries too hard. She needs to let go of trying to be edgy and cool. It’s not her thing and she always winds up looking like she’s playing dress up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love this gown on Lupita. The fit and structure of the gown is perfection on her. I’m not a big fan of her hairstyle with this gown.
I am actually a big fan of Tracey’s gown on her. It’s a beautiful silhouette on her and elegant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lupita and Tracee look great. Allison looks ridiculous. Everything about it is awful—the dress, the hair, the shoes, the makeup…everyone involved in letting her out the door like this needs to be sacked.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Come on, Lupita’s look is somewhat boring and bland. No chances there. Boring hair, boring makeup, dead-boring grey colour. I am no fan. She took no risks and looks no fun. And there is some statement necklace missing. Or at least some statement bracelets.
Tracee looks great. Great dress and great make up.
Allison took chances. She deserves credit for this. She would have looked stunning in Lupita’s dress as her pale skin would have glowed against that grey colour. Even dress structured bodice dress is interesting. I also suspect that it is over-lighted by the flashlights so you can’t really see the structure details properly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lupita looks amazing overall, but I’m not digging that weird wavy bang in the front of her hair. That dress though!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love all three. Lupita looks amazing but I think her hair needed to be all the way off her face.
As for Allison’s, I love me some fringe on a dress. It’s a modern Flapper dress. She needed different shoes, though. Maybe a T-strap which is more flapper-like.
And as always, Tracee looks gorgeous. The dress is a bit conservative, but she’s wearing it really well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Lupita’s style. And her. I wish we could see more of her as a protagonist in mainstream movies. She’s pretty, talented and smart, what more do they need??
Report this comment as spam or abuse