Lupita Nyong’o in Ralph and Russo at the SAG Awards: stunning & perfect?

Everybody go home, Lupita Nyong’o killed it. Lupita attended the SAG Awards as a presenter last night, and generally presenters get to have more fun. Which is how I’m explaining this Ralph and Russo gown. This could have been saved for the Oscars and it still would have been one of the best gowns. She’s stunning. The gown is stunning. Everything is beautiful and beautifully styled. Perfect.

Allison Williams in Ralph and Russo. I was going to defend this as something that sort of worked in motion, but no. This is pretty bad. I actually like that kind of hyper-structured “corset” look, but it’s been done many times before and much better than this. Plus, the skirt is bad. Really bad.

I’m starting to wonder if Tracee Ellis Ross is a victim of her own righteousness. Like, Tracee looks amazing on every red carpet. She’s always giving FACE and she always picks out some great gowns and styles. So people were loving her cream Ralph and Russo gown, but it just feels like… we’ve seen her so so much better, right? This feels almost meek and conservative.

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

42 Responses to “Lupita Nyong’o in Ralph and Russo at the SAG Awards: stunning & perfect?”

  1. WMGDtoo says:
    January 22, 2018 at 7:14 am

    I have to say I LOVE all 3 of these dresses. Lupita looks like a Goddess.

    Reply
  2. Ally says:
    January 22, 2018 at 7:15 am

    Gorgeous!

    Reply
  3. V4Real says:
    January 22, 2018 at 7:19 am

    This is the prettiest I’ve ever seen Lupita look. Her make-up is on point. Usually it’s too much light color that makes her look like a clown. Not this time, flawless victory.

    Reply
  4. Léna says:
    January 22, 2018 at 7:21 am

    I love Lupita’s arms! Tracee and Lupita are perfection.

    Reply
  5. Jussie says:
    January 22, 2018 at 7:22 am

    Hate them all.

    Ralph & Russo always looks so dated to me. The only people I know who actually buy their gowns are 50+, and I think that really shows.

    Reply
  6. Bellagio DuPont says:
    January 22, 2018 at 7:23 am

    Lupita looks absolutely scrumptious! Haven’t seen her look this hot in ages….😍😍😍

    They actually all look amazing to me…..is Ralph and Russo the officially designated designer for the evening or what?

    Reply
  7. Janet R says:
    January 22, 2018 at 7:23 am

    Lupita is everything! Have I ever seen her with muted makeup before?! Tracee’s dress is beautiful, but oh my – Michelle’s dress should pick just one time period.

    Reply
  8. Maria F. says:
    January 22, 2018 at 7:27 am

    i must be missing something, because I do not like Lupita’s dress that much. I do not think it needs the tulle overlay. The silver sparkly column dress underneath though, looks very good on her.

    Reply
    • Amy says:
      January 22, 2018 at 11:39 am

      I don’t like anything about it except for Lupita herself. The color looks too futuristic robot metal and the overlay at the bottom looks stupid.
      The middle look has too many different elements going in. It needed a good edit and probably could have worked but as is, it’s too much and the dress is wearing the girl.
      I like what tracee is wearing.

      Reply
  9. Maum says:
    January 22, 2018 at 7:31 am

    Alison’s shoes are far too chunky for her dress (and her legs). She should have worn strappy sandals.

    Not mad about the feather but Lupita looks beautiful.

    Reply
    • Lu says:
      January 22, 2018 at 7:50 am

      I was just coming to mention the shoes, and also Alison Brie’s shoes. I know skyscraper heels push your feet forward, but they still both look way too big. I don’t understand how these women get gowns presumably tailored to fit yet the stylists can’t get them shoes in the correct size!

      Reply
  10. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    January 22, 2018 at 7:33 am

    I have to disagree with you: Joan Clayton looks fantastic here.

    Allison’s dress would look better on someone with a darker skin tone. On Allison, it washes her out. Her werid dye job is not helping her either.

    Lupita is stunning as always. This dress would have been too boring at the Oscars. It is perfect for this show.

    Reply
  11. smee says:
    January 22, 2018 at 7:36 am

    Lupita’s gown is incredible – that’s the way feathers should be done – it’s her hair style I’m not loving – it makes her look older than she is.

    Allison needs to wear a color – she doesn’t look good so washed out – and her make-up and hair seem extra severe.

    Tracee has great style. I think that dress looks fantastic on her – it may be “conservative” but it’s surely not a “miss”. Very elegant and flattering.

    Reply
    • Nancy says:
      January 22, 2018 at 8:25 am

      Exactly what I thought. The dress looks beautiful on her, her figure is amazing. But the first thing I noticed was her hair. Looks rather matronly. I just commented on Kate Hudson’s hair as well. If your hair isn’t good, nothing is, although in Hudson’s case it was the Cinderella on crack dress that did her in.

      Reply
  12. Lucy2 says:
    January 22, 2018 at 7:39 am

    Lupita looks stunning. Gorgeous.
    I don’t like Allison’s, but Tracee’s is lovely and elegant.

    Reply
  13. Lorelei says:
    January 22, 2018 at 7:50 am

    I like Lupita’s overall look, the dress is not especially wow IMO but the hair& makeup are flawless.
    But I’m sorry to say Allison Williams’s dress makes her look like a corpse. The proportions are all wrong, it’s like she has no legs and the structure of the corset makes her look anorexic. Maybe on someone with a different coloring and body type the dress can work but on her it’s scary.

    Reply
  14. lightpurple says:
    January 22, 2018 at 8:07 am

    Lupita’s dress when she moved and when she was presenting was stunning. All the little shimmers – just gorgeous.

    I loved Tracee’s opening bit about SHOES!

    Reply
  15. Lucy says:
    January 22, 2018 at 8:12 am

    Lupita did THAT!! Love everything about her look.

    Reply
  16. tracking says:
    January 22, 2018 at 8:45 am

    I loved all three of these. Stills don’t do AW’s dress justice (at the risk of bodyshaming, it also would have shown better on someone who filled it out a bit more). The detail work on the bodice, with the small pops of red, is exquisite.

    Reply
  17. Char says:
    January 22, 2018 at 8:52 am

    I like all three but I LOVE Traci Ellis Ross’s. Stunning!

    Reply
  18. Nicole says:
    January 22, 2018 at 9:19 am

    Lupita is a goddess as always. Tracee looks great here but its not her best wow look. Which is fine because even her least wow look is the top of most lists. Allison’s dress was just too much. I could’ve done the fringe all the way down instead of being cutoff at the bottom sans the rest of the skirt

    Reply
  19. Valiantly Varnished says:
    January 22, 2018 at 9:41 am

    I like Lupita’s and Tracey’s dresses – I don’t love them. And Allison Williams just tries too hard. She needs to let go of trying to be edgy and cool. It’s not her thing and she always winds up looking like she’s playing dress up.

    Reply
  20. Jayna says:
    January 22, 2018 at 10:15 am

    I love this gown on Lupita. The fit and structure of the gown is perfection on her. I’m not a big fan of her hairstyle with this gown.

    I am actually a big fan of Tracey’s gown on her. It’s a beautiful silhouette on her and elegant.

    Reply
  21. starkiller says:
    January 22, 2018 at 10:31 am

    Lupita and Tracee look great. Allison looks ridiculous. Everything about it is awful—the dress, the hair, the shoes, the makeup…everyone involved in letting her out the door like this needs to be sacked.

    Reply
  22. Malako says:
    January 22, 2018 at 10:40 am

    Come on, Lupita’s look is somewhat boring and bland. No chances there. Boring hair, boring makeup, dead-boring grey colour. I am no fan. She took no risks and looks no fun. And there is some statement necklace missing. Or at least some statement bracelets.

    Tracee looks great. Great dress and great make up.

    Allison took chances. She deserves credit for this. She would have looked stunning in Lupita’s dress as her pale skin would have glowed against that grey colour. Even dress structured bodice dress is interesting. I also suspect that it is over-lighted by the flashlights so you can’t really see the structure details properly.

    Reply
  23. tealily says:
    January 22, 2018 at 10:45 am

    Lupita looks amazing overall, but I’m not digging that weird wavy bang in the front of her hair. That dress though!!!

    Reply
  24. KiddV says:
    January 22, 2018 at 11:52 am

    I love all three. Lupita looks amazing but I think her hair needed to be all the way off her face.

    As for Allison’s, I love me some fringe on a dress. It’s a modern Flapper dress. She needed different shoes, though. Maybe a T-strap which is more flapper-like.

    And as always, Tracee looks gorgeous. The dress is a bit conservative, but she’s wearing it really well.

    Reply
  25. Mina says:
    January 22, 2018 at 12:12 pm

    I love Lupita’s style. And her. I wish we could see more of her as a protagonist in mainstream movies. She’s pretty, talented and smart, what more do they need??

    Reply

