Lupita Nyong’o in Ralph and Russo at the SAG Awards: stunning & perfect?

Everybody go home, Lupita Nyong’o killed it. Lupita attended the SAG Awards as a presenter last night, and generally presenters get to have more fun. Which is how I’m explaining this Ralph and Russo gown. This could have been saved for the Oscars and it still would have been one of the best gowns. She’s stunning. The gown is stunning. Everything is beautiful and beautifully styled. Perfect.

Allison Williams in Ralph and Russo. I was going to defend this as something that sort of worked in motion, but no. This is pretty bad. I actually like that kind of hyper-structured “corset” look, but it’s been done many times before and much better than this. Plus, the skirt is bad. Really bad.

I’m starting to wonder if Tracee Ellis Ross is a victim of her own righteousness. Like, Tracee looks amazing on every red carpet. She’s always giving FACE and she always picks out some great gowns and styles. So people were loving her cream Ralph and Russo gown, but it just feels like… we’ve seen her so so much better, right? This feels almost meek and conservative.