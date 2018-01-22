Nicole Kidman in Armani at the SAG Awards: gorgeous or bland?

I used to constantly get distracted by the work Nicole Kidman was doing on her face, all of the Botox and fillers and whatever. Like, I couldn’t see past all of that stuff to even properly assess her fashion – those years are mostly a blur. But at some point, she calmed down with the injectibles and she’s back to wearing some amazing looks, like this bronzey-metallic Armani gown, which I absolutely love. And now I’m distracted by her husband, Keith Urban. Like, what’s going on with Keith Urban? He’s distracting. The wiglets, the ‘90s highlights, the Botox, the face full of makeup. It’s sort of funny, actually…? Nicole won the SAG for Big Little Lies, because of course she did.
Reese Witherspoon wore a green Zac Posen. I tend to find Posen’s gowns to be overworked and this gown is no different for me. True, she looks beautiful in this rich green. But the actual design of the dress leaves me cold.
Laura Dern in Dior. I’m not feeling this – the skirt should be longer, the V-neck shouldn’t be so deep and she needed to do something different with her hair.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Reese’s dress would be perfect if it didn’t have the sleeves.
Nicole’s is just ok but I don’t mind Laura’s.
Aw, I love sleeves. In fact I was thinking last night how nice it was so see so many gowns with sleeves. Although I do agree that Reese’s are a bit droopy, I think I’d like them better if they were hiked up to her shoulders.
I think Nicole looks lovely and I actually like Laura’s a lot.
I love Laura’s gown. It fits her body type and her beautiful shoulders.
So glad to see Nicole back in the saddle!
Exactly..return to classy
I LOVE Nicole’s dress. Although I wish she had a different hairstyle. Maybe a little messy to compliment the structure of the dress.
Reese always misses the mark, but this time her dress is at least in the ballpark. Did she go to Dry Bar to get her hair done? Very mall-ish.
Laura Dern looks lovely. Love her dress too.
Nicole’s dress is just a typical Armani dress:: well constructed, sculptural, and uses only the finest materials. It is ok. Not her worst look. Her hair is starting to look like doll hair.
Laura’s dress is just unfortunate. She looks limp and sad and so does her hair.
It’s very Nancy Reagan to me.
Every time I look at Keith, I feel as though I’m looking at a time machine that will suck me back into the early 90s….seriously, it’s time for an fashion intervention with him…Nic’s face has settled…PLEASE LAWD GAWD NOTHING ELSE…yet that color…is still too light for her hair to me…just washes her out…”The Hours” is onDemand this month and I’ve been watching the HECK out of it cause its one of my faves and it always reminds me that no matter what…Nicole CAN ACT HER ARSE OFF!!!
Word!!!
She’s the best in my books. The Hours amazing!!! Big Little Lies too good.
He’s Billy Ray Cyrus a la Hannah Montana. I can’t unsee it.
Plus massive lifts!
I finally figured out what bothers me the most about him. It’s the soul patch. My college RA had a soul patch, he was in the jazz program, and it was the ’90s, and it was still unfortunate, even then.
Ahahaha time machine, love it! I think with the way Nicole is holding him, and his frozen face and his strange gaze off into the unknown distance, he looks like a ventriloquist’s doll waiting for her to pull his string and make him talk.
“he looks like a ventriloquist’s doll waiting for her to pull his string and make him talk.” Ok… Luckily I wasn’t drinking anything or my computer wouldn’t have survived.
I cannot unsee this now and I am having fun looking at pictures of them together because that is the most accurate description ever!
You guys killed me with these Keith-dragging comments. Keith-watching is going to be my new favorite red carpet hobby! It’s providing me some much-needed levity.
Me too! I’ve watched it so many times, I love that film. Kidman has moments in it that still break my heart.
I love Reese in green and think that dress looks great. I like the sleeves. I have seen Laura look better. Nicole’s dress looks good on her, though it is not my favorite look of the night.
I like the sleeves, too. I normally don’t like that sort of sleeve – but I think it works with the color and cut of the dress just fine.
I love Reese’s gown. It looks classic and elegant and expensive and the color is gorgeous. I think Nicole needed to wear different shoes, maybe not open toed. Her feet are distracting me.
I love Laura Dern’s outfit!!
This was her Nicole’s first SAG win ever! Crazy…but very well deserved. This is one case where the hype is justified.
+1
Looking at Nicole and Keith and reading Kaiser’s hilarious description of his style I got a bit of a Tom Cruise 2.0 vibe (at least as far as a guy being short and high maintenance), I don’t know why I’ve never made that connection before. Does she have a type?
Aw, yeah his hair is awful but they look happy together, he isn’t a $cientologist and he always seems proud of her success. Tom is a dangerous loon who is starting to look like a chipmunk.
I hear you, I just meant they’re similar in their vanity, lol.
Nicole Kidman’s face looked like Charlize Theron in these pics. It’s so strange.
I ageee with the assessment of Reese’s Zac Posen. To color is fantastic and the cut is fine but the construction of the dress is too much. He doesn’t know when to stop.
I like Keith’s “90′s highlights” and I think he should share his colourist with his wife.
Nicole looks pretty, but her posture needs improvement. Reese actually looks good. MM should take notice, these are the lines of a dress that are made for the vertically challenged. Laura, she’s still in her negligee, why didn’t someone tell her to put on her party dress. Bless her heart.
Laura looks amazing. I think Nicole’s too blonde and would look better with her red locks or at least strawberry blonde locks. The platinum blonde makes her look older and washed out, unlike Reese and Laura’s blonde hair!
I thought Laura looked amazing also. She just needed to stand straighter to make that gown really work. She needed Nicole’s great posture.
I thought Nicole’s makeup was so flattering that she didn’t look washed out at all with the blonde hair. She looked very pretty. And this comes from someone who loves her best as a redhead.
Didn’t hate, didn’t love any of these.
Is keith wearing high heels?
Reese looks amazing. That shade of green is my favorite color and it looks good on every skin tone and hair color. I don’t find the dress fussy at all. Nicole’s dress is okay. She’s worn better. And I agree that Laura’s dress is an awkward length for someone so tall
I do not like any of these dresses. I wish Nicole would stop messing with her face.
Nicole’s hair and makeup is perfection. She looks like the old Nicole.
No making fun of Keith here. The guy is so talented, and at at 51, he is still selling out at big arenas. He puts on an amazing show. It’s hard to still be doing so well at that age as far as new music and touring behind it, but he does it. I think not just country fans, but a lot of rockers go to see him because he’s a great musician. I think Keith shines on stage performing, and he probably feels awkward being on these fancy award show red carpets for Nicole’s TV and movies. It’s her world, not his.
I heard him in a radio interview a couple of years ago and he is a really laid-back musician, can sing anywhere with his guitar with him, and is truly a chill, nice person also. It’s been great to see that he never relapsed, as far as we know, and that even with the busy career he has, he seems to truly delight in Nicole’s successes and support her. I hope they last.
Posen gowns always remind me of the costumes they give you at those Wild West/Victorian themed photo places found on beach resort boardwalks.
Nicole is SUCH a beard for Keith or Billy Ray or whoever he is. SUCH a beard for him.
I loved all these dresses, but Laura Dern’s hair is a MESS. And Nicole’s wig/wiglet is so obvious. I think her husband has a little wiglet in the back (crown of his head), too.
On another site, they call Keith Prince Mall Highlights…lol. He does seem like a very nice guy and whatever he and Nicole have going seem to work for them!
I don’t know why he’s gone through a period of really strong highlights. I always liked him with his deeper brown hair and he put very subtle dark golden highlights here or there, barely there, and that looked great. And in 2017 he came back to that, compared to his really blond hair in 2016. Maybe he was trying to hide grey.
Like here in 2017 with his brown hair, with just a few highlights scattered in his hair, and not from the roots.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vrCjy9uO4P8
I’m more offended by other sites reporting Nicole Kidman had the flu but showed up anyhow. Sigh this season it’s not a virus to trifle with and I can’t inagine passing it on to a mother or father to an innocent child-lord knows she and her hubby have a lot of help getting red carpet ready and they are all exposed now. Ok my nurse rant is over
I saw the part about her having the flu too. I think many people interchange flu and cold. Because if she was battling the flu she would not have been able to be there.
True
Yeah, I think she was just being a bit dramatic about it. She didn’t even sound like she had a cold, much less the flu.
Someone mentioned Nicole wears a wig and for the first time I can see it. The dress is lovely though.
Is this the last award show that Big Little Lies will be nominated? Sorry, I’m just kinda over the Nicole, Reese, Laura trifecta…
Keith…ugh…that hair just ruins everything. Every time.
