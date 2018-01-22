Nicole Kidman in Armani at the SAG Awards: gorgeous or bland?

I used to constantly get distracted by the work Nicole Kidman was doing on her face, all of the Botox and fillers and whatever. Like, I couldn’t see past all of that stuff to even properly assess her fashion – those years are mostly a blur. But at some point, she calmed down with the injectibles and she’s back to wearing some amazing looks, like this bronzey-metallic Armani gown, which I absolutely love. And now I’m distracted by her husband, Keith Urban. Like, what’s going on with Keith Urban? He’s distracting. The wiglets, the ‘90s highlights, the Botox, the face full of makeup. It’s sort of funny, actually…? Nicole won the SAG for Big Little Lies, because of course she did.

Reese Witherspoon wore a green Zac Posen. I tend to find Posen’s gowns to be overworked and this gown is no different for me. True, she looks beautiful in this rich green. But the actual design of the dress leaves me cold.

Laura Dern in Dior. I’m not feeling this – the skirt should be longer, the V-neck shouldn’t be so deep and she needed to do something different with her hair.

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

46 Responses to “Nicole Kidman in Armani at the SAG Awards: gorgeous or bland?”

  1. Lucy2 says:
    January 22, 2018 at 7:37 am

    Reese’s dress would be perfect if it didn’t have the sleeves.
    Nicole’s is just ok but I don’t mind Laura’s.

    Reply
  2. Enough Already says:
    January 22, 2018 at 7:41 am

    So glad to see Nicole back in the saddle!

    Reply
  3. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    January 22, 2018 at 7:43 am

    Nicole’s dress is just a typical Armani dress:: well constructed, sculptural, and uses only the finest materials. It is ok. Not her worst look. Her hair is starting to look like doll hair.

    Laura’s dress is just unfortunate. She looks limp and sad and so does her hair.

    Reply
  4. Lala says:
    January 22, 2018 at 7:45 am

    Every time I look at Keith, I feel as though I’m looking at a time machine that will suck me back into the early 90s….seriously, it’s time for an fashion intervention with him…Nic’s face has settled…PLEASE LAWD GAWD NOTHING ELSE…yet that color…is still too light for her hair to me…just washes her out…”The Hours” is onDemand this month and I’ve been watching the HECK out of it cause its one of my faves and it always reminds me that no matter what…Nicole CAN ACT HER ARSE OFF!!!

    Reply
  5. Carol says:
    January 22, 2018 at 8:05 am

    I love Reese in green and think that dress looks great. I like the sleeves. I have seen Laura look better. Nicole’s dress looks good on her, though it is not my favorite look of the night.

    Reply
  6. Tania says:
    January 22, 2018 at 8:10 am

    I love Laura Dern’s outfit!!

    Reply
  7. Talie says:
    January 22, 2018 at 8:12 am

    This was her Nicole’s first SAG win ever! Crazy…but very well deserved. This is one case where the hype is justified.

    Reply
  8. Esmom says:
    January 22, 2018 at 8:22 am

    Looking at Nicole and Keith and reading Kaiser’s hilarious description of his style I got a bit of a Tom Cruise 2.0 vibe (at least as far as a guy being short and high maintenance), I don’t know why I’ve never made that connection before. Does she have a type?

    Reply
  9. Pix says:
    January 22, 2018 at 8:31 am

    Nicole Kidman’s face looked like Charlize Theron in these pics. It’s so strange.
    I ageee with the assessment of Reese’s Zac Posen. To color is fantastic and the cut is fine but the construction of the dress is too much. He doesn’t know when to stop.

    Reply
  10. The Original G says:
    January 22, 2018 at 8:33 am

    I like Keith’s “90′s highlights” and I think he should share his colourist with his wife.

    Reply
  11. Nancy says:
    January 22, 2018 at 8:37 am

    Nicole looks pretty, but her posture needs improvement. Reese actually looks good. MM should take notice, these are the lines of a dress that are made for the vertically challenged. Laura, she’s still in her negligee, why didn’t someone tell her to put on her party dress. Bless her heart.

    Reply
  12. ALF-M says:
    January 22, 2018 at 8:39 am

    Laura looks amazing. I think Nicole’s too blonde and would look better with her red locks or at least strawberry blonde locks. The platinum blonde makes her look older and washed out, unlike Reese and Laura’s blonde hair!

    Reply
    • Jayna says:
      January 22, 2018 at 10:06 am

      I thought Laura looked amazing also. She just needed to stand straighter to make that gown really work. She needed Nicole’s great posture.

      I thought Nicole’s makeup was so flattering that she didn’t look washed out at all with the blonde hair. She looked very pretty. And this comes from someone who loves her best as a redhead.

      Reply
  13. tracking says:
    January 22, 2018 at 8:43 am

    Didn’t hate, didn’t love any of these.

    Reply
  14. Isa says:
    January 22, 2018 at 9:03 am

    Is keith wearing high heels?

    Reply
  15. Valiantly Varnished says:
    January 22, 2018 at 10:00 am

    Reese looks amazing. That shade of green is my favorite color and it looks good on every skin tone and hair color. I don’t find the dress fussy at all. Nicole’s dress is okay. She’s worn better. And I agree that Laura’s dress is an awkward length for someone so tall

    Reply
  16. Tallia says:
    January 22, 2018 at 10:03 am

    I do not like any of these dresses. :( I wish Nicole would stop messing with her face.

    Reply
  17. Jayna says:
    January 22, 2018 at 10:04 am

    Nicole’s hair and makeup is perfection. She looks like the old Nicole.

    No making fun of Keith here. The guy is so talented, and at at 51, he is still selling out at big arenas. He puts on an amazing show. It’s hard to still be doing so well at that age as far as new music and touring behind it, but he does it. I think not just country fans, but a lot of rockers go to see him because he’s a great musician. I think Keith shines on stage performing, and he probably feels awkward being on these fancy award show red carpets for Nicole’s TV and movies. It’s her world, not his.

    I heard him in a radio interview a couple of years ago and he is a really laid-back musician, can sing anywhere with his guitar with him, and is truly a chill, nice person also. It’s been great to see that he never relapsed, as far as we know, and that even with the busy career he has, he seems to truly delight in Nicole’s successes and support her. I hope they last.

    Reply
  18. starkiller says:
    January 22, 2018 at 10:26 am

    Posen gowns always remind me of the costumes they give you at those Wild West/Victorian themed photo places found on beach resort boardwalks.

    Reply
  19. Anastasia says:
    January 22, 2018 at 10:29 am

    Nicole is SUCH a beard for Keith or Billy Ray or whoever he is. SUCH a beard for him.

    I loved all these dresses, but Laura Dern’s hair is a MESS. And Nicole’s wig/wiglet is so obvious. I think her husband has a little wiglet in the back (crown of his head), too.

    Reply
  20. Eileen says:
    January 22, 2018 at 11:01 am

    I’m more offended by other sites reporting Nicole Kidman had the flu but showed up anyhow. Sigh this season it’s not a virus to trifle with and I can’t inagine passing it on to a mother or father to an innocent child-lord knows she and her hubby have a lot of help getting red carpet ready and they are all exposed now. Ok my nurse rant is over

    Reply
  21. homeslice says:
    January 22, 2018 at 11:01 am

    Someone mentioned Nicole wears a wig and for the first time I can see it. The dress is lovely though.
    Is this the last award show that Big Little Lies will be nominated? Sorry, I’m just kinda over the Nicole, Reese, Laura trifecta…

    Reply
  22. Ozogirl says:
    January 22, 2018 at 1:06 pm

    Keith…ugh…that hair just ruins everything. Every time.

    Reply

