Millie Bobby Brown in Calvin Klein with converse at the SAG Awards: cute and kid-like?

Millie Bobby Brown was nominated for her performance in Stranger Things, which went to Claire Foy for The Crown. At first I didn’t like her kind of ill-fitting pink Calvin Klein dress with round sequins. It was baggy at the neck and waist and one side along the top was sewed closed at the bottom but the other had two thin straps at her waist. It also had a thin belt and a long back, which didn’t make sense. She wore her hair in little high buns with ribbons down the back. This is a cute dress for a young girl though and I like that she’s embracing that. Plus she wore converse sneakers with it. Millie kept reminding Giuliana on E! that she was just 13, which seems to be what she was emphasizing with this dress. That was smart as a lot of people have criticized her for being too precocious. I think that’s just her personality though, some kids seem like small adults.
Dakota Fanning is 23 already! I feel old. We saw a lot of pink and sequins last night and this Prada dress falls in about the middle of the pack. It’s ok, it’s pretty enough but it’s not a standout. I think Dakota was there to promote The Alienist, which premiered on TNT after the SAGs. (I have it taped and will watch it later!) It’s not like she was in a nominated show, so she probably wanted to blend in and this is a smart choice. Her styling was so pretty.
Natalia Dyer was in this amazing Christian Dior black and white gown featuring a tank with a mesh bustline and a full skirt with a star theme. I kept staring at this dress when she was on camera and wanted to see more of it.
Sadie Sink was in Chanel. On an older actress I would think this dress looks too fussy but it’s kind of sweet on a 15 year-old. This also would have looked cute on Millie.
I didn’t see Winona Ryder last night! (I kept seeing her commercials for L’Oreal Paris which so many people first thought were for an actual TV show though.) She was so cute in a long black dress with a gathered lace neckline and a tuxedo jacket over it. I have a tuxedo jacket from H&M like that, I need to wear it over a dress like this.
Photos credit: WENN and Getty
Sadie’s and Natalia’s dresses are beautiful. Particularly Natalia’s, I would’ve liked to have that dress.
Natalia’s dress is A DRESS. Amazing.
Agreed! Love the dreamy detailing and fit of both those dresses. Kinda wish Natalia’s hair and make up was less severe tho. Sadie’s makeup is just so fresh and sweet, and I love Millie’s little buns. I was doing the same hair at that age and I still find it adorable.
I love Winona. Her face was always interesting but because she hasn’t had any (obvious to me at least) work done, it stands out even more in a sea of botoxed, somehow same-looking face as something unique and lovely and characterful.
Yeah, she looks great
Yeah, she looks un-worked on, and absolutely incredible. It’s nice to see an actor who gave her own face a chance later in life instead of hurrying to shoot it up with botox or fillers the moment she hit 40. And she’s still gorgeous and looks/feels like herself on a red carpet, that’s an A++ thing right there.
This times a million! #teamWino4Eva
She looks GREAT.
millie bobby brown’s dress was WAY to low cut on the sides – she kept tugging on her dress on the carpet and in photos. her damn nipples were practically hanging out. her styling attempts to make up for the fact that her dress is way too mature but i mean – a braless 13 year old with her nipples out is too damn much. my pearls are clutched and about to pop when it comes to this poor child.
She wants attention, she knew people would talk about this look. I thought Dakota was older than 23.
she is 13 and has super aggressive stage parents. she doesn’t make any decisions for herself.
I’m not convinced her parents are greedy stage parents on the gravy train. They are protective, involved and don’t let industry pros push them or their daughter around. With so many sharks, predators and perverts out there I don’t blame them. All of the pushy parent leaks came from agents and they are notorious for putting out gossip in order to strengthen bargaining power. The Browns nearly bankrupted themselves to help their daughters fulfill their dreams of acting. One daughter had had enough and quit but Milli was determined. When Alyssa Milano’s family moved from NY to LA for the same reasons it was seen as devoted parenting *shrug*
@V4Real – Seriously? That’s how we’re talking about a 13 year old now?
Let’s not talk about a 13 year old child like she has the motivations of a 26 year old. She probably thought the dress was cute and fun. Which it is. Her stylist should have had the sides closed up more.
Millie Bobbie Brown makes me uncomfortable but to be absolutely clear, it is the people around her that make me uncomfortable for her. Her stage manager parents (who moved for her career before it was even a career) are in charge of her dress and how she is presented. She is a 13-year old child. This is not on her. This on the adults around her.
@slightlyanonny and @valiantly varnished – 100% agree. it is on the people around her. she is not making these decisions and if she is – she shouldn’t be b/c she’s a child with almost zero education. her parents, her stylist, her agents. they are hands on b/c they want that $$$ not to protect her – otherwise her body wouldn’t be hanging out and she would be posing on the carpet with her co-stars like a kid.
@Enough Already: there are some pretty start warning signs with her parents. It really doesn’t look good. Remember the dad demanding extra $$$? The way their entire family is centered around Millie’s career?
@Lizzie: I’m going to give you the benefit of the doubt, because you seem to mean well. But by saying that her parents not being as careful as you personally feel they should about the dresses and blouses their daughter is wearing must mean that they don’t care about protecting her from predators, (a point that was rarely, if ever, brought up when male celebrities like Taylor Lautner were allowed to appear shirtless over and over again while underage) you’re sending the message that male sex crimes are caused by the way girls dress.
While I’m not fully clutching my pearls, I do agree with you that the dress from the side was really not for a 13 year old girl. There was too much side body and back skin exposed…It was really obvious when she was being interviewed on RC
I think this dress looked sweet and waaaaay more age appropriate than many of her 30-something-boss-lady looks. That said, both 13-year-old-me and 30-something-me would die for her wardrobe.
I think her dress was designed that way for comfort. I’ve had a sequin dress chafe me very badly on the underside of my arms. Also, my nipples don’t pop out underneath my armpits. Maybe see a doctor?
Millie looks cute and I immediately thought she must have been advised to look less mature. I think her whole look is fun. Sadie looks lovely, too.
I didn’t like Natalia’s at all. I felt like the dress was wearing her and her hair was too severe. And Dakota was way too monochromatic for my taste.
I liked Winona’s look, Beetlejuice realness, lol.
Looks like someone’s parents got the memo about actresses needing to look as young as possible for as long as possible for career longevity. It’s a lot easier to make someone look older than it is to make them look younger.
My heart still hurts for this girl whose childhood was sold to provide financial security for her whole family.
She’s not the first or the last, but it’s always disheartening to see, no matter the talent or circumstance.
Who are you talking about?
I would venture a guess with MBB who’s the official breadwinner for her family. She has said it herself.
Brown and the rampant (partially) verified rumors about her dad pushing his kid professionally in a manner completely unbecoming a parent.
I’m guessing her parents heard the backlash over her last outfit and changed course. Natalie’s dress was amazing and one of my favorites. Sadie continues to nail it with fun yet appropriate dresses. Winona looked great as usual. The picture of her and David was too cute for words.
I worry about Millie, she has the kind of pushy stage parents who see her as their meal ticket to fame and fortune – i just hope she doesn’t end up like Lilo. I fully expect to see her younger siblings being pushed into the industry.
Agreed. The stories about her parents are really concerning. Compared to the boys parents that seem to act like actual moms to the cast. Its sad actually
She talented but her family situation is a huge red flag.
And I hate to say it… I didn’t find her nearly as compelling a presence as the first season of Stranger Things. I worry that we’re going to watch this girl spend the rest of her career trying to live up to the hype that she first had on the scene (also shades of Lilo).
I like Millie’s outfit the best. I love the trend of wearing tennis shoes with a dress instead of heels.
When I saw MBB last night, I thought she was trying too hard to be childlike. I do agree that she is too precious. I appreciate her trying to swing back to the other side of things, but it goes off as disingenuous.
I do not like the long train of Millie’s dress, neither the converse. It feels disingenious, as if they are trying to make up for all the criticism of dressing her too maturely.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m going to guess that Millie’s stage parents got the memo – she’s been looking far too old in a lot of photos. The longer she can look young – the longer she’ll be able to be a commodity. Unfortunately for women in the industry talent is often overshadowed by looking a certain way. I think in a lot of ways she’s kind of a grown up kid – she still has the immaturity of a new teen – but she does seem pretty bright. I actually didn’t realize she’s only 13. The thing I loved most about this outfit/styling is her nails. She had some fantastic looking nails.
Natalia’s dress is really cool, honestly. It’s what someone her age should be wearing – something appropriate for the occasion, but with some neat edge to it. I knew she was quite slim – but she looks incredibly tiny here. She looks almost ballerina-ish.
Natalie Dyer looks really unhealthy thin or is it just the way she’s posing.
She always look skeletal to me and she is showing some obvious signs of anorexia. I knowof course one shouldn’t judge from a distance – only she and her doctors know what is really going on with her; but it is really hard not to see it. I actually don’t want to see girls this thin on the screen because I find it distracting as I spend the whole time worrying about her. Yes, some people are naturally thin (I myself was like that as a teen – no body fat, very thin, called anorexic, but actually super healthy and a big eater) – this does not look like that to me though. She has hollows in places that are not hollow if you are healthy and thin.
I’m glad I’m not the only one who sees it. It really gets to me when I’m watching the show.
I noticed it as well. Hope she is OK.
I agree about Natalia. She looks sickly. She is SO beautiful and talented and hope she is OK. And before we all get yelled at, I don’t consider my opinions “skinny shaming”. There are indeed naturally thin women who are healthy and eat normally, but they don’t look sick. Natalia looks unwell. Her face is gaunt and her skin/hair is dull. I hope she gets help because she is talented.
She posted a tbt of her on instagram and she was an average-sized child, so that doesn’t lend itself to the argument that she’s “built” that way (incredibly thin-framed).
Without the train, and cut a little higher in the armpit (sheesh) yes, she would have looked cute and kid like.
I really like all of these, but Natalia!!! She’s bringin’ it these days.
Damn poor Millie can’t win, she’s dressing her age on the RC and people still want to pit her against Sadie and find something to complain about. Natalia looks lovely though, and slightly healthier than she did last award season. I love her dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean for whatever it’s worth, this girl’s fashion seems pretty modest to me, for the most part. She just naturally looks older than she is.
Milli will learn to fine tune her red carpet look I have no doubt. She has raw style and is a real fashionista, imo. She reminds me of Chloe Sevigny as far as her acting presence is concerned or maybe young Jodie Foster.
Yeah it does seem like Millie has a genuine interest in fashion, which isn’t surprising because she’s at the age when people develop it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
With you 100%. Yes, she was quoted as saying she supports her family but the context was lost. She was extremely proud of it because her parents believed in her and sacrificed everything for her. They are all very close.
There is no context when you’re talking about an 11-12 year old supporting her family financially. I read the articles and the interviews. People are 100% on the nose with the interpretations. This is a kid who has very adult expectations and responsibilities and lifestyle placed on her shoulders. Her ENTIRE family has been moved over to support her career, and basically their lives are centered around her career (big red flag there). Her dad tried to demand a $100,000 signing fee from any agency that would sign her (another red flag – that’s Kit Culkin territory there).
Honestly, every time I see Natalia Dyer pose on a carpet I cringe. Whats with the faces?
I know! Close your mouth!! That dress is gorgeous though.
I love Millie’s hair, so cute and fun!
This is so much better, honestly what they did to that girl at the GG was wrong. They made her look like an adult and those photos they took of her. They were worse, having her in sexy poses at 13 what is wrong with hollywood. This is glam but still very much a reminder that she’s a 13 year old.
I guess I’m in the minority because I find Natalia’s dress rather meh. Dakota’s dress is pretty. I really love Sadie’s dress – it’s perfect for a 15 year old girl. And despite the sides being a bit too low (her stylist should have had those sewn up), I love that Millie looked her age. And it’s pretty sad that people have to be constantly reminded that her and the rest of the main cast are CHILDREN
Winona finally looks comfortable and very self assured in front of the red carpet camera. Love it. Long reign Winona!
I’m guessing MBB’s dress is in response to the complaints about her previous choices. Anyone read the comments David Harbour made about her? Pretty telling. Here’s one part, “’I think the developing mind of someone who gets this famous and has still a brain that is not fully developed is an extremely difficult thing to navigate, and I hope that she gets the help that she needs.”
I agree. I thought it was interesting that he would be so open about this issue.
He also got surprisingly close to calling out the rampant problem of pedophilia and the widespread covering up that goes on in the industry, in the same speech no less.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loved Natalya’s dress til I saw the designs were pictures. Odd pictures. I would have liked it better had the design been abstract swirls etc.
It looks like they’re star constellations from the zodiac – striking dress!
Just popped in to say that I just started reading The Alienist and can’t put it down. Can’t wait to watch when I’ve finished.
