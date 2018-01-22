Princess Eugenie is engaged to her long-time boyfriend Jack Brooksbank

Between the two York princesses, I often feel like Eugenie might be the more “together” sister. Beatrice – the older sister – seems to flit between jobs and vacations and she just doesn’t seem to know where she should be going or what she should be doing. Maybe Eugenie is the same way, but it just seems like Eugenie is more focused. She lived in New York for a time, where she worked for an art auction house, but she moved back to London in 2016, where she took up another full-time job at an art gallery.

It was said, at the time, that Eugenie was keen to move back to London because she wanted to spend more time with her boyfriend Jack Brooksbank. They’ve been dating since she was 21 – she’s 27 now – and they did the long distance thing, and now they’re more settled since they’re in the same city. So… not so surprisingly, Eugenie and Jack are now engaged! It was just announced this morning.

Just months after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement was announced, another royal is preparing to tie the knot. Princess Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Jack Brooksbank, Buckingham Palace announced this morning.
Princess Eugenie, 27, the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, became engaged to Brooksbank earlier this month in Nicaragua, according to the palace.

“The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr Jack Brooksbank,” according to a statement issued by Buckingham Palace.

The autumn 2018 wedding of Eugenie and Brooksbank will continue an exciting year for the royal family. Harry and Markle are scheduled to wed in May, and Prince William and Princess Kate are due to give birth to their third child in April. Eugenie and Brooksbank’s wedding will take place at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, the same location of Harry and Markle’s May 19, 2018, wedding.

I’m a bit surprised that Eugenie wanted a Windsor Castle wedding too? You would think that she would want a splashier London wedding, so she could get a carriage and all of that. Maybe that’s truly not her style though. As for Jack…he manages the London nightclub Mahiki, he’s friends with Prince Harry – Harry is reportedly very close to both York princesses – and he’s 31 years old. He’s well-educated and it’s clear he runs in the same posh/aristo/moneyed circles as the royals. His dream is apparently to open up his own nightclub chain. We’ll see.

Also: they got engaged in Nicaragua?!?! I would love to know the backstory on that.

Update: Buckingham Palace released Eugenie and Jack’s engagement portraits! Very cute.

123 Responses to "Princess Eugenie is engaged to her long-time boyfriend Jack Brooksbank"

  Lilly says:
    January 22, 2018 at 9:29 am

    Awwww. Congratulations you two.

  Alexandria says:
    January 22, 2018 at 9:30 am

    Happy for her and wishing them a beautiful life ahead. His hair makes him look older than 31. Me thinks a close shave would make him look better. Anyway congratulations!

  WendyNerd says:
    January 22, 2018 at 9:30 am

    Good for her! He looks a little like Colin Firth.

  KP says:
    January 22, 2018 at 9:32 am

    I thought it was weird she was using the same location for the wedding too… But would she even have the option of a splashy London wedding? She's waaay down the line now.

    Reply
    notasugarhere says:
      January 22, 2018 at 9:40 am

      I don't think she'd get a big London wedding. Windsor is where they tend to have the more "family" weddings, like Peter and Autumn.

    whatever says:
      January 22, 2018 at 9:40 am

      Windsor Castle is a popular choice for minor royals wanting to marry in England. It's not a weird choice at all.

      KP says:
        January 22, 2018 at 9:51 am

        I didn't think it was weird. Just that she'd chose the same location months after her cousins wedding. I don't guess there are a ton of other options for someone in her position though?

      notasugarhere says:
        January 22, 2018 at 9:56 am

        Windsor is really is the only logical choice, unless they were going to go with a small wedding in Scotland like Zara and Mike did, or an even smaller one at Sandringham.

        Even though Eugenie isn’t a “working royal” the police are still going to have to deal with securing the area because of all the other royals who will attend, as they did with Peter and Autumn’s wedding. Easier to do crowd control and security at Windsor than a random church elsewhere.

      LAK says:
        January 22, 2018 at 10:07 am

        Nota: Zara’s wedding is one of the best slight of hands played by Anne’s kids in the ongoing game to appear as though they don’t partake of royal privilege.

        Church ceremony somewhere that looks modest, lots of tv cameras to record the modesty of occasion.

        No Cameras and gloss over the fact that the reception and party were held at Holyrood Palace, The Queen’s official residence in Scotland.

      spidee!! says:
        January 22, 2018 at 10:37 am

        Well they would hardly have their reception at Macdonalds! And security would probably be easier at Holyrood.

      LAK says:
        January 22, 2018 at 10:41 am

        Spidee: Not disagreeing you, but not the point i was making.

      Va Va Kaboom says:
        January 22, 2018 at 10:53 am

        Are Anne's kids really that savvy at appearing to abstain from the perks or is it the public's lack of interest that truly allows them to stay under the radar? Because there have been instances, like Philip's "charity" birthday party for the Queen, when even a cursory glance at their actions by the press immediately brings criticism from all sides.

      Imqrious2 says:
        January 22, 2018 at 10:59 am

        Isn't it also for greater ease for TQ and PP, who are living near there most of the time now?

      LAK says:
        January 22, 2018 at 11:05 am

        Va va boom: i think it’s a mixture of all the reasons you’ve listed. Helped along by the public assumption that Anne’s lack of ostentatious displays means she and her family don’t partake of the royal perks.

        When they do something that shows they are indeed partaking, it’s glossed over by the public as a one-off aberration because the public doesn’t pay attention to them.

        It’s a trick where something is in plain sight, but the public doesn’t see it.

      notasugarhere says:
        January 22, 2018 at 11:10 am

        Yes, they could have had the wedding at Crathie Kirk (the one the BRF use when at Balmoral) and reception at the private residence of Balmoral. Chose to partake of the government-owned property instead.

        Plus another couple who already had Canongate Kirk booked were “encouraged” to give up their reservation so Zara and Mike could have that date…

      Bridget says:
        January 22, 2018 at 11:38 am

        @Va Va: Zara has settled down a LOT. She used to be a lot higher profile in her younger days.

      Lorelai says:
        January 22, 2018 at 11:53 am

        @LAK: Do you think Eugenie's would be televised, if Zara's was?

      Lorelai says:
        January 22, 2018 at 12:01 pm

        @Va Va Kaboom: I’m an American, so I obviously can’t speak to how the Brits feel, but I absolutely think it is the lack of public interest.

        I know that members of other royal families are often brought up here as examples (most recently as a defense to negative comments about Meghan “giving up her career,” etc.), but I don’t ever find them to be effective or relevant because the reality is that most people only know and care much about the BRF. That’s where the money is to be made so they’re the ones who will be covered.

        You’re never going to see, for example, Maxima or Mary on the cover of People magazine. Only the most hard-core royal watchers even know which countries *have* monarchies. And only members of the British royal family are household names.

        Similarly, with Anne’s kids…from my experience, most people (again, Americans) don’t even know who they are. The only ones who have ever generated worldwide interest in our generation are Charles, Diana, William and Harry (and now Kate and Meghan, and the kids).

      Megan says:
        January 22, 2018 at 12:31 pm

        Windsor is beautiful and convenient to London. I think it makes perfect sense for Harry and Eugenie to both chose it as their wedding site. The only problem for Eugenie are the inevitable comparisons. She doesn't have the spending power of the Duchy of Cornwall.

      LAK says:
        January 22, 2018 at 12:41 pm

        Lorelai: Zara's wedding being televised was unusual. I think it was televised because WK's marriage revitalised interest in the family. Not WK themselves or their actual wedding, but the idea that the family had become so egalitarian that they had allowed a middle class gal to join their ranks and it reflected well on them. There was peak media / public interest in the family, even the minor ranked ones, that year.

Plus Zara was marrying a world renown sportsman so it could be spun that way too.

        Plus Zara was marrying a world renown sportsman so it could be spun that way too.

    spidee!! says:
      January 22, 2018 at 10:46 am

      LAK – not fighting with you but what would you have liked to have seen her do?

  Citresse says:
    January 22, 2018 at 9:33 am

    Congratulations! Beautiful ring, lovely engagement photo.

  minx says:
    January 22, 2018 at 9:34 am

    He's 31? Looks a lot older. She's a cute girl, congrats.

  Bellagio DuPont says:
    January 22, 2018 at 9:40 am

    Ooohhh…..I love her engagement picture….very pretty. Actually, I've been enjoying her general look for a while now. Congrats to her, she looks really happy. 🙂

  notasugarhere says:
    January 22, 2018 at 9:41 am

    I wonder if they'll have Ivy Cottage at KP as their London base? We heard she was moving in pending issues around repairs, but did we ever hear if she really did move in?

  Maria F. says:
    January 22, 2018 at 9:44 am

    two Royal weddings in one year!! Love it.

  Rapunzel says:
    January 22, 2018 at 9:46 am

    St. George's Chapel is gorgeous. I'm not surprised Eugenie wants her wedding there too. IDK why folks are acting like that's a big deal?

  Merritt says:
    January 22, 2018 at 9:47 am

    Congrats to Eugenie and Jack. I'm not a fan of the ring.

  BearcatLawyer says:
    January 22, 2018 at 9:49 am

    It is much nicer to have a wedding outside of London (fewer crowds of tourists, less traffic), and Windsor is a pretty area. William did not have a choice as heir; only places like Westminster Abbey or St. Paul’s Cathedral in London could handle a wedding of that size. Congrats to them both. They seem well-matched and happy.

    Nicaragua apparently is trying to build up its appeal as a tourist destination by touting its volcanoes. They can afford the security necessary to make such a trip reasonably safely. Based on what my clients have told me though, I will not be visiting anytime soon!

  L84Tea says:
    January 22, 2018 at 9:51 am

    Good for her on her engagement. As for the location, someone please correct me if I am wrong, isn't she considered a "minor" royal, even with the princess title? I always thought minor royals didn't necessarily get the big splashy weddings with the carriage pulling them in the streets for crowds. But I might be wrong because I'm comparing this to Ann's kids' weddings, which were nowhere near as visible as William's. I wasn't sure if that had to do with their standing in the line or with the fact that Ann's kids seem to like blending into the background like their mother.

If anyone knows, please enlighten me!

    If anyone knows, please enlighten me!

  FLORC says:
    January 22, 2018 at 9:52 am

    Love the portrait styling! They look really cute together

  Va Va Kaboom says:
    January 22, 2018 at 9:58 am

    Congratulations to them both! I really like their engagement photo. For some reason it seems like a truer representation of the couple themselves than a lot of other Royal Engagement photos. Maybe it's the fairly subtle way Eugenia's art background is displayed. Her dress really compliments the decor of the room, especially the colors of the painting on our left. Sorry, way over thinking it lol

  Sage says:
    January 22, 2018 at 9:58 am

    Love the photos but not the ring. Sarah must be so happy!!!

  Samira says:
    January 22, 2018 at 9:58 am

    Congrats to Eugenie and Jack. I had a feeling we would get a second Windsor engagement this year.

  Who ARE These People? says:
    January 22, 2018 at 10:07 am

    It's nice to see engagement photos in which both partners look equally happy, and in this case, where the man seems even more delighted.

  Maria says:
    January 22

    Congratulations! They seem like a nice couple. He no longer manages the nightclub, I believe. He is a brand ambassador for a tequila company created by George Clooney.
    So that’s two weddings, two royal babies, another royal baby in Sweden, and two more serene babies in Monaco!

  20. YankLynn says:
    January 22, 2018 at 10:11 am

    I’m fascinated by the ring because I never heard of that kind/color of sapphire. I saw it described as a mix of red and yellow — is it kind of pink-y or pale orange-y ? I’ve been trying to zoom on the pics to get a better sense of the shade. Its not ruby red obviously, right ?

  21. Starryfish says:
    January 22, 2018 at 10:13 am

    The ring is super dated but congrats to them, it’s been a long time coming. It’ll be interesting to see how this wedding pans out, Andrew in known to be super pushy about having all of the royal trappings regardless of his position in the line of succession.

  22. Petty Riperton says:
    January 22, 2018 at 10:21 am

    Congrats to them!
    Minor royals should do weddings away from the usual stuffy “royal wedding” considering how unimportant they are. St George chapel and those checkered floors yikes!

    Harry and Meghan should’ve chose a nice picturesque destination for the wedding since he’s a non important royal

  23. Enough Already says:
    January 22, 2018 at 10:25 am

    Wiith her complexion I would love to see her in something besides bright white. She would look stunning in ivory and slightly structured to show off her curves.

  24. me says:
    January 22, 2018 at 10:28 am

    That’s very sweet. It’ll be hard for the older sister since her younger sister just got engaged. The “when will it be your turn?” or “let me find you a man” bullsh*t will happen.

  25. Laura Dawe says:
    January 22, 2018 at 10:31 am

    I think Eugenie is a very pretty lady! Congratulations to her! So many happy moments for the royal family to see ok forward to this year 😁

  26. Jayna says:
    January 22, 2018 at 10:36 am

    He never went to college from what I read. So if that’s the case, I wouldn’t call him well-educated just because he went to a private school growing up. It doesn’t mean he’s not smart, intellectually curious, and driven. Not everyone is cut out for college and take a different path. But well-educated is a term I use for people who pursue more than a high school degree, or whatever the equivalent is in England, as far as higher learning.

    I like their engagement photo. She looks pretty.

  27. aquarius64 says:
    January 22, 2018 at 10:37 am

    Congrats to both of them. The pose and setting is similar to Will and Kate. Sorry I like that Harry and Meghan are outside the box on some things. Also, Eugenie is eighth in line to the throne so she doesn’t need the queen’s permission. I think St. George is Andrew’s idea; Eugenie is the first blood princess to marry since Anne and he wants a grand affair (and an earldom for his future son-in-law), especially since Meghan most likely will get HRH when she marries Harry. Sarah should be at the wedding; it’s her daughter. Brace yourself for the serious dirt digging now that Jack is official. DM likes to drag a marry in before the ceremony.

  28. L84Tea says:
    January 22, 2018 at 10:41 am

    I just noticed that in the engagement photo she is wearing the dress that she wore when she was featured in Harper’s Bazaar.

  29. spidee!! says:
    January 22, 2018 at 10:44 am

    Given that they’ve been together 8 years has anyone called him Waity Jack 😁

  30. HoustonGrl says:
    January 22, 2018 at 10:46 am

    Yay! Congrats.

  31. homeslice says:
    January 22, 2018 at 10:48 am

    She’s very cute…bet she’ll make a lovely bride!

  32. seesittellis says:
    January 22, 2018 at 11:25 am

    Very nice photos – they look, er, well, human and natural instead of like an attempt to replicate an ad from a Tiffany catalogue. I love sapphires and I love the ring – feminine, a bit antique looking, and a rare and unusual stone – gorgeous color.

    Why on earth shouldn’t they get married at the same venue in the same year as Harry and Meghan? Eugenie is way down the list of succession. Prince Edward married Sophie there. Does everything have to be about Harry and Meghan?

  33. CynicalAnn says:
    January 22, 2018 at 11:49 am

    One thing I notice with the York princesses, they spend A LOT of money on clothes. Does Prince Andrew have that much cash? Or the Queen is letting them spend up? I know Kate (rightly) takes a lot of heat for her wardrobe but she is married to the heir. These girls are “private” citizens without official duties, right?

  34. Lady D says:
    January 22, 2018 at 11:56 am

    Congratulations, I wish them both well. They certainly look happy.

  35. IB says:
    January 22, 2018 at 12:04 pm

    Is Jack Brooksbank the boyfriend that Prince William loathes, or was that a boyfriend of Beatrice’s?

  36. Ozogirl says:
    January 22, 2018 at 12:54 pm

    Isn’t he a distant cousin? Ew…

