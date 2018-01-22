Princess Eugenie is engaged to her long-time boyfriend Jack Brooksbank

Between the two York princesses, I often feel like Eugenie might be the more “together” sister. Beatrice – the older sister – seems to flit between jobs and vacations and she just doesn’t seem to know where she should be going or what she should be doing. Maybe Eugenie is the same way, but it just seems like Eugenie is more focused. She lived in New York for a time, where she worked for an art auction house, but she moved back to London in 2016, where she took up another full-time job at an art gallery.
It was said, at the time, that Eugenie was keen to move back to London because she wanted to spend more time with her boyfriend Jack Brooksbank. They’ve been dating since she was 21 – she’s 27 now – and they did the long distance thing, and now they’re more settled since they’re in the same city. So… not so surprisingly, Eugenie and Jack are now engaged! It was just announced this morning.
Just months after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement was announced, another royal is preparing to tie the knot. Princess Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Jack Brooksbank, Buckingham Palace announced this morning.
Princess Eugenie, 27, the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, became engaged to Brooksbank earlier this month in Nicaragua, according to the palace.
“The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr Jack Brooksbank,” according to a statement issued by Buckingham Palace.
The autumn 2018 wedding of Eugenie and Brooksbank will continue an exciting year for the royal family. Harry and Markle are scheduled to wed in May, and Prince William and Princess Kate are due to give birth to their third child in April. Eugenie and Brooksbank’s wedding will take place at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, the same location of Harry and Markle’s May 19, 2018, wedding.
I’m a bit surprised that Eugenie wanted a Windsor Castle wedding too? You would think that she would want a splashier London wedding, so she could get a carriage and all of that. Maybe that’s truly not her style though. As for Jack…he manages the London nightclub Mahiki, he’s friends with Prince Harry – Harry is reportedly very close to both York princesses – and he’s 31 years old. He’s well-educated and it’s clear he runs in the same posh/aristo/moneyed circles as the royals. His dream is apparently to open up his own nightclub chain. We’ll see.
Also: they got engaged in Nicaragua?!?! I would love to know the backstory on that.
Update: Buckingham Palace released Eugenie and Jack’s engagement portraits! Very cute.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Awwww. Congratulations you two.
Happy for her and wishing them a beautiful life ahead. His hair makes him look older than 31. Me thinks a close shave would make him look better. Anyway congratulations!
I cannot believe he’s only 31! He has got quite a … mature appearance and dress sense… she looks quite happy and will be a lovely bride, I’m sure.
Oh wow, I was just coming on to ask how old he is as he looks more like 41. Yikes.
Yep. He looks quite a lot older than she…in that top pic, he could be related to George W. Bush. Ooosh.
Wishing all good things for them, though…they seem happy, and she looks quite lovely and joyful in their engagement photo.
Omg I totally see the resemblance to W now that you pointed it out! Ha.
With more hair he looks older. The engagement picture seems like a closer shave and he looks his age.
As far as the venue she may have always wanted that all along. I don’t think males go around thinking about which palace/church will be used for their nuptials.
Good for her! He looks a little like Colin Firth.
he gives me strong Cumberbatch’s vibes in some pictures. I guess, just another posh British dude.
I get Cumberbatch vibes from him too.
I thought it was weird she was using the same location for the wedding too… But would she even have the option of a splashy London wedding? She’s waaay down the line now.
I don’t think she’d get a big London wedding. Windsor is where they tend to have the more “family” weddings, like Peter and Autumn.
Windsor Castle is a popular choice for minor royals wanting to marry in England. It’s not a weird choice at all.
I didn’t think it was weird. Just that she’d chose the same location months after her cousins wedding. I don’t guess there are a ton of other options for someone in her position though?
Windsor is really is the only logical choice, unless they were going to go with a small wedding in Scotland like Zara and Mike did, or an even smaller one at Sandringham.
Even though Eugenie isn’t a “working royal” the police are still going to have to deal with securing the area because of all the other royals who will attend, as they did with Peter and Autumn’s wedding. Easier to do crowd control and security at Windsor than a random church elsewhere.
Nota: Zara’s wedding is one of the best slight of hands played by Anne’s kids in the ongoing game to appear as though they don’t partake of royal privilege.
Church ceremony somewhere that looks modest, lots of tv cameras to record the modesty of occasion.
No Cameras and gloss over the fact that the reception and party were held at Holyrood Palace, The Queen’s official residence in Scotland.
Well they would hardly have their reception at Macdonalds! And security would probably be easier at Holyrood.
Spidee: Not disagreeing you, but not the point i was making.
Are Anne’s kids really that savvy at appearing to abstain from the perks or is it the public’s lack of interest that truly allows them to stay under the radar? Because there have been instances, like Philip’s “charity” birthday party for the Queen, when even a cursory glance at their actions by the press immediately brings criticism from all sides.
Isn’t it also for greater ease for TQ and PP, who are living near there most of the time now?
Va va boom: i think it’s a mixture of all the reasons you’ve listed. Helped along by the public assumption that Anne’s lack of ostentatious displays means she and her family don’t partake of the royal perks.
When they do something that shows they are indeed partaking, it’s glossed over by the public as a one-off aberration because the public doesn’t pay attention to them.
It’s a trick where something is in plain sight, but the public doesn’t see it.
Yes, they could have had the wedding at Crathie Kirk (the one the BRF use when at Balmoral) and reception at the private residence of Balmoral. Chose to partake of the government-owned property instead.
Plus another couple who already had Canongate Kirk booked were “encouraged” to give up their reservation so Zara and Mike could have that date…
@Va Va: Zara has settled down a LOT. She used to be a lot higher profile in her younger days.
@LAK: Do you think Eugenie’s would be televised, if Zara’s was?
@Va Va Kaboom: I’m an American, so I obviously can’t speak to how the Brits feel, but I absolutely think it is the lack of public interest.
I know that members of other royal families are often brought up here as examples (most recently as a defense to negative comments about Meghan “giving up her career,” etc.), but I don’t ever find them to be effective or relevant because the reality is that most people only know and care much about the BRF. That’s where the money is to be made so they’re the ones who will be covered.
You’re never going to see, for example, Maxima or Mary on the cover of People magazine. Only the most hard-core royal watchers even know which countries *have* monarchies. And only members of the British royal family are household names.
Similarly, with Anne’s kids…from my experience, most people (again, Americans) don’t even know who they are. The only ones who have ever generated worldwide interest in our generation are Charles, Diana, William and Harry (and now Kate and Meghan, and the kids).
Windsor is beautiful and convenient to London. I think it makes perfect sense for Harry and Eugenie to both chose it as their wedding site. The only problem for Eugenie are the inevitable comparisons. She doesn’t have the spending power of the Duchy of Cornwall.
Lorelai: Zara’s wedding being televised was unusual. I think it was televised because WK’s marriage revitalised interest in the family. Not WK themselves or their actual wedding, but the idea that the family had become so egalitarian that they had allowed a middle class gal to join their ranks and it reflected well on them. There was peak media / public interest in the family, even the minor ranked ones, that year.
Plus Zara was marrying a world renown sportsman so it could be spun that way too.
LAK – not fighting with you but what would you have liked to have seen her do?
The family isn’t lacking in private secured spaces to hold weddings eg Gatcombe Park, Balmoral or Sandrigham.
To be clear, i’m railing against the public perception that the Philips children do not dip a toe in their royal privilege and therefore the Yorkies should not.
They all do it.
Zara and Peter also have family compounds on Anne’s estate, taking advantage of the sum total of all of her security and upgrades.
Plus they stay at Anne’s space at St James Palace when in London.
I’m fairly sure that in the U.K. you can only have a wedding somewhere licensed for weddings and it has to be available to the public if they apply to have their wedding there – it’s why Charles and Camilla’s wedding was moved at the last minute.
Therefore if they’d used a private secured space, it would immediately have stopped being so.
Tia: The 2 churches adjacent to Balmoral and Sandrigham that are frequented by the royals are public spaces. Anyone can attend them and or hold their weddings there.
Anne’s second marriage ceremony was held at the church near Balmoral.
Congratulations! Beautiful ring, lovely engagement photo.
Is it a great photo!
Beautiful photo!
Agreed, beautiful and lovely engagement photo of them.
It is adorable, I love her dress and the unusual ring. I saw somewhere a comparison to her mothers engagement ring and it is similar in shape (although Fergie’s was a ruby stone).
Where’s a closeup of the ring?
I just checked the Daily Mail, Alix. They have a close-up picture of her ring and it’s a very pretty one.
@Lady D, thank you! I also wanted to see a closeup of the ring and I think it is absolutely stunning.
I find it hilarious that the DM calls her “thrifty” for wearing a $4700+ dress two times 😂
He’s 31? Looks a lot older. She’s a cute girl, congrats.
Ooohhh…..I love her engagement picture….very pretty. Actually, I’ve been enjoying her general look for a while now. Congrats to her, she looks really happy. 🙂
I wonder if they’ll have Ivy Cottage at KP as their London base? We heard she was moving in pending issues around repairs, but did we ever hear if she really did move in?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why should Andrew pay to fix up government-owned property? When you sign a rental agreement, you aren’t responsible for fixing up the property – the property owner is.
Nota
You’re right but I think as a father Andrew is letting pocket change delay his daughter’s plans. She and Jack wanted to move in last year. For everything Andrew has been given and/or stolen I think it would be a very small price to pay. He is greedy and petty.
I was going to say the same thing. It is a minor amount of money for someone who has literally been handed millions of taxpayers dollars his whole life.
Beatrice and Eugenie will benefit from Andrew’s pre-paid lease on Royal Lodge Windsor. They inherit that lease and can live in that property rent-free through 2078. That is where Andrew really pulled the fast one on people with HM’s help. Edward didn’t get anything close to that deal.
For Ivy Cottage? I’m not blaming Andrew on this one. From what I remember it was potential flood damage and mold. The renter is not on the hook for those things, as the property manager is required to keep the property in good and safe order.
two Royal weddings in one year!! Love it.
And a birth. Zara Tindall is expecting. I think she’s due in May.
Two births 😀
Thank God i do not have to buy presents for all these occasions. It is getting expensive
St. George’s Chapel is gorgeous. I’m not surprised Eugenie wants her wedding there too. IDK why folks are acting like that’s a big deal?
Congrats to Eugenie and Jack. I’m not a fan of the ring.
It is much nicer to have a wedding outside of London (fewer crowds of tourists, less traffic), and Windsor is a pretty area. William did not have a choice as heir; only places like Westminster Abbey or St. Paul’s Cathedral in London could handle a wedding of that size. Congrats to them both. They seem well-matched and happy.
Nicaragua apparently is trying to build up its appeal as a tourist destination by touting its volcanoes. They can afford the security necessary to make such a trip reasonably safely. Based on what my clients have told me though, I will not be visiting anytime soon!
Good for her on her engagement. As for the location, someone please correct me if I am wrong, isn’t she considered a “minor” royal, even with the princess title? I always thought minor royals didn’t necessarily get the big splashy weddings with the carriage pulling them in the streets for crowds. But I might be wrong because I’m comparing this to Ann’s kids’ weddings, which were nowhere near as visible as William’s. I wasn’t sure if that had to do with their standing in the line or with the fact that Ann’s kids seem to like blending into the background like their mother.
If anyone knows, please enlighten me!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A big splashy wedding with hundreds of thousands in security costs for a non-working royal would be problematic. There would be no way to justify it.
Yep, that’s what I thought.
Inthekitchen
I’m talking about Westminster. The op was talking about a bigger, splashier wedding with carriages etc. i was explaining why St. George’s Chapel is more appropriate. Not sure how this ended up posting here lol.
One of Anne’s kids (Peter) had his wedding at this exact location (and sold his photos to a tabloid mag) so not sure how that is considered more appropriate or less splashy than Eug having her wedding there.
Love the portrait styling! They look really cute together
Congratulations to them both! I really like their engagement photo. For some reason it seems like a truer representation of the couple themselves than a lot of other Royal Engagement photos. Maybe it’s the fairly subtle way Eugenia’s art background is displayed. Her dress really compliments the decor of the room, especially the colors of the painting on our left. Sorry, way over thinking it lol
Love the photos but not the ring. Sarah must be so happy!!!
Congrats to Eugenie and Jack. I had a feeling we would get a second Windsor engagement this year.
It’s nice to see engagement photos in which both partners look equally happy, and in this case, where the man seems even more delighted.
I was coming on to say the same thing-she looks happy, but he is glowing! Congrats!
I’m not touching this one.
Not sure why it can’t be touched. There’s such a longstanding myth about how it’s women who have to be more thrilled to “finally get the ring” or “cunningly trap a man” and so on, that some of us (maybe it’s my older age) are sensitized to that dynamic and very pleased with any image that counters that mythology. We’ve had 2 very public engagements out of England in recent weeks and in both cases the men’s images – which are highly scrutinized – speak of free will, delight, and admiration. When Prince William became engaged, the narrative was somewhat different and it stays different.
Maybe the issue is with William and not the other guys.
Can we please get off the narrative that William didn’t want to marry Kate? Whatever their relationship was or is, Will was no Charles forced down the aisle (and even that story is a stretch for Charles). He chose to marry Kate. By all appearance happily. He could have walked away. He might not look it now, but in his early 20s he was a looker (google his 21st birthday royal portrait.) And he’ll always he a huge catch being the heir.
The truth is, Will NEVER looks happy in any pictures. I think that has more to do with his general disdain for, well, everything than his choice in partner.
Yup. Could be.
Who are these people
I agree. My statement was supposed to imply that I could write an entire book on gender stereotypes and assumptions, especially about relationships. I mean, just look at all of the eyerolling and blaming Meghan because she dares to hold Harry’s hand. Or the supposed body language experts here who swore from the Jamaica wedding photos that Harry was pulling away from Meghan.
I guess I should add an lol because context is tricky in text sometimes. But yes, I feel the same as you
Somehow most men try to look serious or overplay the proud look for the engagement photo, while women are all smily.
Jack is definitely glowing. Very toothy.
They look cute.
Sigh
Congratulations! They seem like a nice couple. He no longer manages the nightclub, I believe. He is a brand ambassador for a tequila company created by George Clooney.
So that’s two weddings, two royal babies, another royal baby in Sweden, and two more serene babies in Monaco!
Who is preggers in Monaco?
Tatiana Santo Domingo and Beatrice Borromeo?
Tatiana with her third and Beatrice with her second.
Charlene is expecting twins again?
I’m fascinated by the ring because I never heard of that kind/color of sapphire. I saw it described as a mix of red and yellow — is it kind of pink-y or pale orange-y ? I’ve been trying to zoom on the pics to get a better sense of the shade. Its not ruby red obviously, right ?
The ring is beautiful, it looked sort of coral coloured to me. Very unique.
It’s what’s known as a padparadscha sapphire. It’s somewhere between pink and orange or possibly both at the same time. It’s a very rare stone.
https://www.thenaturalsapphirecompany.com/education/sapphire-colors-varieties/padparadscha-sapphires/
thanks LAK, that was very interesting to read about and so my eyes weren’t tricking me — they are pink-y / orange-y, or salmon seems the right color descriptor. Fascinating.
The ring is super dated but congrats to them, it’s been a long time coming. It’ll be interesting to see how this wedding pans out, Andrew in known to be super pushy about having all of the royal trappings regardless of his position in the line of succession.
I really like the ring, it’s interesting and different.
Congrats to them!
Minor royals should do weddings away from the usual stuffy “royal wedding” considering how unimportant they are. St George chapel and those checkered floors yikes!
Harry and Meghan should’ve chose a nice picturesque destination for the wedding since he’s a non important royal
Yikes…
Silly to insist he isn’t important. Dynastically his line isn’t, but Harry himself? He and his wife will be 1/3 of the working royals for the British Royal Family for the next 20 years.
Lol….Harry’s going to be working for a long time. His father’s going to be king and George and Charlotte are still very young. They won’t be doing anything for years.
Wiith her complexion I would love to see her in something besides bright white. She would look stunning in ivory and slightly structured to show off her curves.
Ivory or maybe a blush. I’d love that.
She’s looked amazing in Vivienne Westwood designs. I’d love to see her in a VW wedding gown.
That’s very sweet. It’ll be hard for the older sister since her younger sister just got engaged. The “when will it be your turn?” or “let me find you a man” bullsh*t will happen.
Especially because Beatrice broke up with her longtime boyfriend (Dave Clark) and he pretty immediately turned around and married someone else.
He did what?
Not sure Dave Clark is married. Engaged for sure.
Ouch!
I think Eugenie is a very pretty lady! Congratulations to her! So many happy moments for the royal family to see ok forward to this year 😁
He never went to college from what I read. So if that’s the case, I wouldn’t call him well-educated just because he went to a private school growing up. It doesn’t mean he’s not smart, intellectually curious, and driven. Not everyone is cut out for college and take a different path. But well-educated is a term I use for people who pursue more than a high school degree, or whatever the equivalent is in England, as far as higher learning.
I like their engagement photo. She looks pretty.
Congrats to both of them. The pose and setting is similar to Will and Kate. Sorry I like that Harry and Meghan are outside the box on some things. Also, Eugenie is eighth in line to the throne so she doesn’t need the queen’s permission. I think St. George is Andrew’s idea; Eugenie is the first blood princess to marry since Anne and he wants a grand affair (and an earldom for his future son-in-law), especially since Meghan most likely will get HRH when she marries Harry. Sarah should be at the wedding; it’s her daughter. Brace yourself for the serious dirt digging now that Jack is official. DM likes to drag a marry in before the ceremony.
It’s going to very interesting to see Sarah back in the mix for this one!!
Doubt he will get any title to be honest.
Being in the same room as Sarah Ferguson will be a nightmare for Prince Philip.
You don’t think he has perhaps mellowed a bit? lol!
I don’t think he’ll get a title but she’ll keep hers like Princess Alexandra. She’d be something like HRH Princess Eugenie, Mrs. Jack/John Brooksbank.
I just noticed that in the engagement photo she is wearing the dress that she wore when she was featured in Harper’s Bazaar.
Given that they’ve been together 8 years has anyone called him Waity Jack 😁
Another article said she met him in Switzerland at age 19, when she was with her parents. Some years may’ve been sheared off to make it not so coincidental to her sister’s and Kate’s “wait”.
Yeah, I thought they had been together longer than that too. But, remember, he’s a *man* so he wasn’t waiting around. He was the one in charge of that engagement decision (eye roll)
As a guy, I’m guessing he’ll get off a bit easier with all that stuff.
Sort of my tongue in cheek point Jay!!
Apparently they waited to marry until he could afford it. So no, he wasn’t waiting, he was working.
Kate was known for waiting because that was ALL she did.
Yes and also waited while Wills decided if he even wanted her or not.
Yay! Congrats.
She’s very cute…bet she’ll make a lovely bride!
Very nice photos – they look, er, well, human and natural instead of like an attempt to replicate an ad from a Tiffany catalogue. I love sapphires and I love the ring – feminine, a bit antique looking, and a rare and unusual stone – gorgeous color.
Why on earth shouldn’t they get married at the same venue in the same year as Harry and Meghan? Eugenie is way down the list of succession. Prince Edward married Sophie there. Does everything have to be about Harry and Meghan?
Yes, that ring is fab! I didn’t care for MM’s ring at all. Very generic…although I am partial to colored stones…
One thing I notice with the York princesses, they spend A LOT of money on clothes. Does Prince Andrew have that much cash? Or the Queen is letting them spend up? I know Kate (rightly) takes a lot of heat for her wardrobe but she is married to the heir. These girls are “private” citizens without official duties, right?
Congratulations, I wish them both well. They certainly look happy.
Is Jack Brooksbank the boyfriend that Prince William loathes, or was that a boyfriend of Beatrice’s?
That was B’s ex-BF.
Isn’t he a distant cousin? Ew…
