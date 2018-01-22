Princess Eugenie is engaged to her long-time boyfriend Jack Brooksbank

Between the two York princesses, I often feel like Eugenie might be the more “together” sister. Beatrice – the older sister – seems to flit between jobs and vacations and she just doesn’t seem to know where she should be going or what she should be doing. Maybe Eugenie is the same way, but it just seems like Eugenie is more focused. She lived in New York for a time, where she worked for an art auction house, but she moved back to London in 2016, where she took up another full-time job at an art gallery.

It was said, at the time, that Eugenie was keen to move back to London because she wanted to spend more time with her boyfriend Jack Brooksbank. They’ve been dating since she was 21 – she’s 27 now – and they did the long distance thing, and now they’re more settled since they’re in the same city. So… not so surprisingly, Eugenie and Jack are now engaged! It was just announced this morning.

Just months after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement was announced, another royal is preparing to tie the knot. Princess Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Jack Brooksbank, Buckingham Palace announced this morning.

Princess Eugenie, 27, the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, became engaged to Brooksbank earlier this month in Nicaragua, according to the palace. “The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr Jack Brooksbank,” according to a statement issued by Buckingham Palace. The autumn 2018 wedding of Eugenie and Brooksbank will continue an exciting year for the royal family. Harry and Markle are scheduled to wed in May, and Prince William and Princess Kate are due to give birth to their third child in April. Eugenie and Brooksbank’s wedding will take place at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, the same location of Harry and Markle’s May 19, 2018, wedding.

I’m a bit surprised that Eugenie wanted a Windsor Castle wedding too? You would think that she would want a splashier London wedding, so she could get a carriage and all of that. Maybe that’s truly not her style though. As for Jack…he manages the London nightclub Mahiki, he’s friends with Prince Harry – Harry is reportedly very close to both York princesses – and he’s 31 years old. He’s well-educated and it’s clear he runs in the same posh/aristo/moneyed circles as the royals. His dream is apparently to open up his own nightclub chain. We’ll see.

Also: they got engaged in Nicaragua?!?! I would love to know the backstory on that.

Update: Buckingham Palace released Eugenie and Jack’s engagement portraits! Very cute.