Hall and Oates are touring with Train this summer

If you like to go to concerts in the summer like I do, the more bang for your ticket buck you get, the better. Two powerhouse acts are hitting the road together in what could be one of the more successful tours of the season.
Lite rockers Train are hitting the road with Yacht Rock staples Hall and Oates for a 37-date summer tour, kicking off on May 1 in Sacramento, California. On each of the dates, both bands will be performing a full set and joining together for a finale. So, for all of you who wanted to hear “Drops of Jupiter” and “Maneater” in the same night, this is the tour for you.
Train lead singer Pat Monahan announced the tour on the band’s Facebook page on Monday, saying the co-headlining tour “is going to be a career highlight for all of us in Train and a show that you won’t want to miss.” Daryl Hall released a statement echoing Pat’s sentiments, stating, “This is going to be a tour filled with fun as well as great music. I love Train and have a close relationship with Pat Monahan, going back to our Live From Daryl’s House show together.”
In addition to selling a line of wines with names based on their hits through their Save Me, San Francisco Wine Company (I can vouch for the Bulletproof Picasso Sauvignon Blanc), Train is promoting their latest, tenth album, A Girl, a Bottle, a Boat. Hall and Oates, who were Rock ’n’ Roll Hall of Fame inductees in 2014, are simply promoting being awesome. Of course, this comes from a woman who still cherishes her vinyl copy of the duo’s 1980 release Voices (I can never get enough of “You Make My Dreams Come True”). Hall and Oates toured last summer with 80s alt band Tears for Fears and the reviews were positive, so I can only imagine this pairing will garner the same kudos.
I’m probably biased, because I like both bands and have seen them many times (and Train’s “When I Look to the Sky” was the first song my ex and I danced to at our wedding reception), but I can’t wait to see them. Tickets go on sale on January 29. It looks like this and Peter Frampton are going to be my summer shows for 2018 (yes, I am ancient).
I’ve known Daryl Hall and @johnoatesofficial (of @hallandoatesofficial) for a few years now. I met Daryl when Train taped an episode of Live from Daryl’s House, and John joined us on board the @SailAcrossTheSun cruise. After being a fan my entire life, we now get to go on a co-headline tour together! This will be a career highlight for all of us in Train and a show that you won’t want to miss! Speaking of show, not only do you get to see us perform separate sets, but each night we’ll be joining forces and playing a set together to close the show out every night! Head to @RollingStone to check out if we’re coming to a city near you (link in bio). To get access to the pre-sale that starts on tomorrow at 10am local (5pm for Toronto), sign up to our mailing list by tonight at 6pm EST (savemesanfrancisco.com/sign-up), and the code will be sent out shortly after. General on sale starts next Monday, January 29th at 10am local (Atlanta, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale & Orlando, your on sale will be at 12pm) – Can't wait to play for you all summer long! 💙🙏
Photos: Instagram, WENN.com
Aw, Hall & Oats was my very first concert! I was 11 and it was awesome!
Correction: I was 9! It was 1980 and the tour was for the Voices album (Kiss On My List, You Make My Dreams, Everytime You Go Away, etc .). Back when album!s had more than one good song.
Abandoned Luncheonette>genius
I really like Hall and Oats’ music. Sara’s Smile had that R&;B feel. Maneater was great, Rich Girl, Kiss is on my list and Private Eyes and I can’t go for that was a favorite.
Yes! Sarah Smile is my all time fave H&O song!
Saw Hall and Oates a few months ago, they put on a great show!
Sara Smile is one of my all-time favorite songs. It was going to be my daughter’s middle name, but it turns out…it’s a boy.
You’re not old, Corey, just a lover of classic pop/ rock. H&O’s stuff will never get old. It’s got a great beat and you can dance to it. American Bandstand anyone? ( I remember seeing Madonna for the first time on that show. I think Dick Clark was shocked) Ha!
Exactly. My 16 yo son and his friends love classic rock and are now getting into classic pop, too. I just tried to get him tickets to see Robert Plant but the show was 18+, boo.
Hall and Oates was not my jam back in the day (although Tears for Fears most definitely was) but now whenever I hear their songs in Trader Joes — they always play 70s and 80s in the morning — it makes me happy. Everyone sings along, shoppers and employees, lol.
I hear Journey is touring this summer, too, along with Def Leppard if I’m not mistaken.
That’s actually a really cool pairing.
I saw H & O last tour with Tears for Fears and I will tell you, they weren’t that great. Every song turned in to an extended Grateful Dead/Phish jam and that just doesn’t work with poppy songs.
Tears for Fears, however, absolutely shined and blew H & O off the stage. Sorry for the buzzkill, but you might save a few hundred clams by having a dance session at home instead.
I’m a huge TFF fan but I couldn’t see them last year, it was the week of my daughter’s graduation. I also read they had to suspend the tour for a couple of months in the summer because Roland Orzabal’s wife died.
Yes. Roland had known his wife since the age of 15. They had been married since they were 21. I read his twitter and all of a sudden he tweeted something cryptic and shut his twitter down and has never come back. The band announced a family medical emergency, and came back, like you said, two months later. No one knew then. I don’t think he wanted the attention from fans about he and his children’s private grief. It leaked out later. The year before, due to a family medical emergency, they canceled a month’s worth of shows. That leads me to believe maybe she had an ongoing illness.
Jayna, thanks for that….I could find very little info on what happened.
@Minx, back in the early spring of 2017, Roland released a song on Soundcloud under his nickname Roly for his fans on twitter. I remember his brother Julian Orzabal tweeting him about how heavy the song was. Roland was upset when someone loaded it onto YouTube, because it was just for the Soundcloud account for fans.
At the time, I thought, wow, it’s a sad song. Is his marriage in trouble? After she died in the end of July and finding out later, in hindsight, it was probably about his wife’s depression from being ill and his faith there was still hope. I looked back on his youngest son’s twitter feed and seven months before her death he had tweeted a photo of him as a child with his mother. They never post photos of their parents ever. Roland and Caroline were very private people. So whatever was wrong with her must have become more serious and Pascal was feeling sentimental about his mom when he posted it.
Please Be Happy is the song Roland put on Soundcloud in I think the end of March
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zNx4tGNPOcY
Jayna, thanks so much for this!
Interesting, thanks for the review, Eric! The thought of them jamming like that is kinda cute, lol. I had no idea TFF was touring and when I saw a clip it brought tears (ha!) of nostalgia to my eyes. I saw them in high school a cool little venue in the city with my friends and I will always associate them with that special teenage feeling of freedom and joy and possibilities.
Massive TFF fan here. I just posted at the end before I saw your post. Yes, Tears for Fears ruled over H&O. They will be touring this year alone, around the summer in the US, spring in Europe, with a new album coming out after all of these years. I urge people who haven’t seen them to go. Roland’s vocals are still out of this world strong. Musically the band is tight live. Roland and Curt’s harmonies are perfection. Their voices complement one another amazingly.
My husband has seen H&O twice in the last year. He took our 10 year old daughter to see them last Fall. That was her first concert.
I saw Hall and Oates at Music Midtown in 2015 and it was amazing. It was an afternoon show, and we just sat on the grass and chilled. SO much fun!
Omg this is making my day!!!! What a fun combo, and LOVE the term “yacht rock.” It was my favorite station on Sirius Xm last summer lol.
Hall and Oates is one of my favorite groups. Would love to see them live.
Oh man-that’s going to be an excellent show! I saw Train in 2010 and they were great. I love Hall and Oats too. They have a lot of hits between them.
Your kiss is on my list- of the best things in life! I’m so going to this concert!! Who’s with me??
They are coming to my area! Yeah. Thanks, Corey. I’ve wanted to see Hall and Oates forever.
Love Hall and Oates! Philly sound!
I am so down for this.
*off to look up cities*
I came to love Daryl Hall because of his Live from Daryl’s House show that began on the internet. It’s amazing watching the musicians and guests like Smokey Robinson, Todd Rundgren, etc., and the jamming and conversations and the end result, the mini concert all laid back.
But I saw them tour last year with Tears for Fears, and Tears for Fears blew them out of the water. I renjoyed Hall & Oates as I had never seen them before nor have their albums. And unlike many long-term fans who wanted the hits just like they were made, I didn’t mind the jazzy refreshening of many songs. And I do love Daryl’s voice. BUT Tears for Fears made the night. Many thought so from what I’ve read of reviews by fans at different venues. Our group thought so..
The venue was packed. I was surprised. It’s about 20,000 capacity. On a music blog I read, many fans thought Hall and Oates would have trouble at this stage taking on a big arena tour, and that TFF might not help because they have been out of the limelight for years. But by the time of concerts, they really did end up selling the tickets and fill the venues.
Here’s Daryl and Todd Rundgren on Live at Daryl’s House. Both still sound great.
Everytime You Go Away
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u4UUM5BCcr4
I’ve been introduced to so many musicians since I’ve started watching Live at Daryl’s House. Daryl still has one of the best voices in the business-it’s astonishing.
He and CeeLo Green performing I Can’t Go For That is still one of the favorites. I go to YouTube on the regular to listen to it.
