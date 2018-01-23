2018 Oscar nominations: who got recognized & who got snubbed?

The 2018 Oscar nominations have come out this morning! You can see the full list here – I’m not including the many of the behind-the-scenes people, like Best Editing and Best Cinematographer, although on that note – a woman got nominated for Best Cinematographer for the first time ever, in the history of the category. Her name is Rachel Morrison and she was nominated for her work on Mudbound. So, yay for that. Also: yay for The Disaster Artist being shut out of the big awards – no nomination for James Franco, or for Best Picture. There’s also some GREAT NEWS for Greta Gerwig and Jordan Peele. Here are the big nominations:
Best Picture:
Call Me By Your Name
The Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Director:
Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”
Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”
Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”
Jordan Peele, “Get Out”
Paul Thomas Anderson, “Phantom Thread”
Best Actor
Timothee Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”
Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”
Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”
Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”
Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”
Best Actress
Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”
Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”
Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”
Meryl Streep, “The Post”
Best Supporting Actor
Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”
Woody Harrelson,”Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”
Christopher Plummer, “All the Money In the World”
Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Best Supporting Actress
Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”
Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”
Lesley Manville, “Phantom Thread”
Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”
Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”
Jordan Peele also got a nomination for Best Original Screenplay. I thought there was an outside chance of him getting the directing nomination, so I’m glad that he made the short list, and that Daniel Kaluuya got nominated for Best Actor, because that is completely deserved!! I’m excited for Jordan, I’m excited for the Daniels, I hope Gary Oldman doesn’t win sh-t, and I think Best Actress is truly up for grabs. Also: we don’t have to nominate Meryl for EVERY performance, you know? Ugh.
Notable snubs beyond James Franco… I, Tonya didn’t got nominated for Best Picture, which I’m sort of fine with. Mudbound didn’t get any major nominations – for Best Picture or Best Director for Dee Rees. No Steven Spielberg for The Post, and The Post wasn’t shortlisted for Best Picture, AND Tom Hanks was snubbed for Best Actor. No Holly Hunter for The Big Sick, which pains me because I love Holly and she deserved a nomination (although Kumail got nominated for Original Screenplay). No Hong Chau for supporting actress, which isn’t a huge surprise considering Downsizing bombed so hard. Also: Armie Hammer’s big mouth alienated the sh-t out of Oscar voters, huh? That’s kind of amazing. I’m also glad Martin McDonagh wasn’t nominated for Best Director for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (although he got a screenplay nomination).
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Franco got shut out! Hell yes!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Double yes!!!!!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The best part is the nominations closed only a day or two after the accusations came out, so he really can’t blame the scandal they just didn’t nominate him.
Overall the Academy got out fairly unscathed. Other than the Casey Affleck issue they are not facing any glaring problems.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Omg, are they actually going to let Casey on stage?! Are they crazy?! The backlash is going to be insane. Casey needs to be uninvited. I’ve already DMd the academy and told them how I feel about that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Academy might also remember what happened when Franco co-hosted the Oscars a few years ago… That was a disaster alright! The Academy is full of (old, withe) people that know how to hold a grudge, so that alone could probably cut him from any nomination ever
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They gave a standing ovation to Roman Polanski, wouldn’t be worried about Casey Affleck going to the stage… even if I hope the mentality of the audience has changed since then
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Arpeggi – I am an “old white person” do tell me how to bear a grudge.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You have the timeline wrong.
Oscar voting: January 5 – 13
Golden Globes: January 8
Stories about Franco broke: January 8, shortly after winning the Globe.
Plenty of time to kill his chances of nom and waylay any bump he would have gotten from the Globes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To me it seems like Academy voters are listening to the people for a change, lest they get snubbed themselves. And to be honest the Christopher Plummer nom feels like a vote against Kevin Space………which I’m good with. I don’t think he’ll actually win the thing, but they were happy to throw away one spot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m actually quite pleased with the nominations overall. They could have been so much worse. I think the big diversity push in the last few years has paid dividends.
The Best Director line up is killer. So happy Peele and Gerwig both made it in, and that Paul Thomas Anderson knocked out a few more fancied faves.
And Rachel Morrison … fuck yeah. I actually squealed when they called her name. First woman ever nominated for cinematography. The tech categories – apart from costume – are such boys clubs. She’s doing Black Panther too. Ryan Coogler must be thrilled – he’s a real champion of female DOPs.
Bit of trivia …Lesley Manville (who is wonderful) was married to Gary Oldman many decades ago. He walked out on her when their son was a few months old.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Franco got shut out but was it because of the sexual misconduct allegations? Kobe Bryant just got an Oscar nom for an animated film…remember he was accused of sexual assault years ago?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow! I thought for sure it was going to be another #OscarsSoWhite. Happy to see that’s not the case.
No nom for Ammie Hammer LOL. I guess those holiday cards weren’t sent to the Academy.
No BP Mudbound!?? Mary J totally deserved that nom, but Dee Rees deserved a nom for best director.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mudbound awed me like no other movie in the past year (with the exception of maybe The Big Sick. I am embarrassed to say I haven’t seen get out because I have a very overactive imagination/nightmares; the last scary movie I saw was The Village, in 6th grade. I still think about it when I’m alone in the dark.) I would have nominated Mudbound for best picture and best director, and basically every award. Also, I think I WOULD have nominated I Tonya for best picture – I saw it 2 or 3 weeks ago and am still ruminating on the issues of class (and abuse) it raised. The US has serious issues (avoidance) acknowledging or discussing class divide; EVERYONE cops middle class. I Tonya exposed the toxicity of that cop out and how messed up it is. It reminds me of a book I am going to a book talk for this week, Dream Hoarders. It discusses how the (upper) middle class actively hoards the ‘American Dream’ and their class status against further entry into the middle class by those below, as if success in America is a zero sum game.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also I forgot to add my other major excitement from these nominations: I am THRILLED that Mudbound was nominated for best cinematography -do you know this marks the first time in history a woman has been nominated?? We literally have only seen movies through the eyes of a man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I totally agree about the class thing in America that no one talks about. Also agree that I, Tonia showcased this well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Happy for Call me by Your Name getting a lot, but Hammer was snubbed. I think his performance was actually the best one.
Really happy for I, Tonya, Lady Bird and Get Out too as I loved all of those films!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
he was totally snubbed. he did more acting with his eyes in the 2nd half of CMBYN than Christopher Plummer has done in 10 years. Christopher Plummer is a legend but there is no f-ing way his slapped together re-edit was better. none.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He was really good in it, but those interviews absolutely cost him a nomination.
Do we think the Academy secretly rescinded Franco’s nom? No problems here but I would imagine he had the votes.
Love that they’re finally recognizing films like Get Out instead of sticking with the same dusty prestige types. Even if it wasn’t your thing, you have to appreciate films that tell a unique story and break new ground as a voter. Hopefully they finally get that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m probably an Armie apologist, but CMBYN was an excellent film. Timothee and Armie were both really good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was a beautiful film, rooting for timothee
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The scene during the credits of CMBYN?!? He deserves an Oscar for that alone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. Armie was excellent in Call Me By Your Name.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But what is poor Tonya supposed to do now?! She already went to K Mart and got herself a party dress. She was so mad I heard she kicked herself on the knee. Ouch
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some of it is momentum. You know how some things seem huge on the internet, but in real life a lot of people might not know about them (ex Tom Hiddleston)? I think that’s the Armie Hammer backlash. Neither he nor Stuhlberg were nominated while the strangely surging 3 Billboards was. Campaigning and glad handing is a thing, and Armie is terrible at that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
SO happy for Jordan Peele. Get Out made a great showing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m happy for The Shape of the Water, So many made fun of Del Toro for that film. Now if it wins an Oscar I’d be so happy.
Mudbound is disappointing, but let’s face it, are the academy really gonna let a movie made and done by POC win twice in a row? That might seem “unfair” to white people. God forbid we do that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too!!!! I loved the shape of water and hope Del Toro wins director and picture!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mudbound is the first Netflix (non doc) film to be nominated. It didn’t get BP or BD but it’s actually a big deal that it got nominated for a few Oscars. Large swathes of people in the industry are still resistant to streaming companies entering the traditional movie market. It’s inevitable though that we will see more of this in the future. The line between TV and film is increasingly blurred.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loved the adult fairy tale that is The Shape of Water. The craft nominations it received will help it in its push for Best Picture. It is a beautifully made film.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Part of me is sad over IT getting completely shut out of the award season, the other part is quite happy with the nominations in general, and ALL of me is happy because NO FRANCO!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep, Armie got snubbed……
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s what he deserves
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The movie still isn’t playing near me, but I really want to see it. But yeah, he totally got snubbed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THANK GOD.
Greta and Jordan deserve this so much. This show just got interesting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m really happy to see some “new” directors getting recognition, and especially those too.
Seeing the nominations, I have some movie watching to do!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why aren’t we liking Gary Oldman? I’m out of touch on that one!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do.
Also, Armie should have been nominated. But that’s cos i loved the movie.
Oh well… It just means end of award season, so yay.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same armie was amazing in that movie
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Domestic violence I believe
Report this comment as spam or abuse
1. “THAT” Playboy interview from a few years back.
2. His third wife Donya alleged he assaulted her. This was in the midst of a horrible divorce, and it’s only fair to say he denied it, but he said the story was full of “innuendos and half-truths”, which leads me to wonder what the “half-truth” was.
He was investigated and never charged, so the fans (myself included) accepted him at his word and forgave, but the fact that he and his manager painted her as a drug-addled famewhore is worth reassessing – especially now we’re all seeing how that narrative has been used time and again to silence women. I think *something* absolutely happened, and I’m uneasy seeing him with a Time’s Up pin but not addressing this (or the views stated in the interview).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“which leads me to wonder what the “half-truth” was.”
They met in rehab so I have no doubt their relationship was very difficult. At the end of the day after the court hearing and her accusation he was awarded full and sole legal and physical custody of the children. That’s the main reason the accusation doesn’t hold much weight with most people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mia4S: ” At the end of the day after the court hearing and her accusation he was awarded full and sole legal and physical custody of the children.”
Yup. And I was a massive fan way back, so I always accepted that, and I suppose I still do.
I always think it’s important to bear in mind, though, that the police and the courts are susceptible to these narratives too, and I have to acknowledge the possibility that her instability and overdose made it easier for the police to dismiss the charges and for the press and lawyers to paint her as a gold-digger. I mean, it’s not the same thing at all, but didn’t the cops ask for OJ’s autograph after they’d been called to his house about domestic violence?
I’m not saying I believe he beat his wife. I’m just saying, the courts and the cops are not always the friend of abused women. And defending Mel Gibson didn’t really help his case. So…I have a shred of doubt, I wish I didn’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Leslie Manville is also nominated.
Leslie has an 18 year old son.
His sperm donor (I doubt anyone considers him the “father”), who walked out when the son was 3 months old, is Gary Oldman.
A few gin and tonics in her and I’ve no doubt Leslie would be happy to explain what a c*nt Oldman is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He was accused of domestic violence and gave a horrible interview that was anti-Semitic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Actually teared up when Daniel Kaluuya and Jordan Peele’s names were called out. Happy for Mary J Blige and Greta Gerwig as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep same! I’m happy with these noms this year!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I want Get Out to take it all. That movie was just so poignant, so great
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Anything with the name Tonya Harding shouldn’t get best anything lol. Yay for sans Franco.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Something tickles me about Lesley Manville (Gary Oldman’s first wife) being nominated same year he is. I doubt it would happen (not enough buzz) but I’d love it if she won and he didn’t. She’s an amazing actress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t realize that was his first wife! Lol! That gives me joy that she’s nominated the same year he is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
😄 Yep, they were married with a five-month-old baby IIRC when he left her for Uma Thurman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha! I forgot about that! It’s Hollywood though, hard to have a year without two ex’s in the running. 😁
I would not expect much drama; He’s apparently close to his son and I recall her being asked about him in an interview; it sounds like they’re not close but fine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh yeah, she’s mentioned him in interviews, they were both in A Christmas Carol and they seem to be on good terms. It would just be funny. 😄
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m determined to see Phantom Thread this weekend.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The age difference the actors bothers me
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly, I’m feeling these nominations! There were some real surprises which was genuinely nice to see.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m very happy with Lady Bird and Get Out nominations. Fantastic films! Ugh at Streep getting nominated every year. Give someone else a chance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was kinda hoping Robert Pattinson would be nominated for that weird movie he did, but I guess I’m not surprised he didn’t. It was a long shot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He really was fantastic in it, but sadly it’s not the type of movie Oscars generally consider. I’d rather have seen him or Jake Gyllenhaal in the final spot that Denzel took. And I love Denzel, but that movie was a dud.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ooohhh interesting. Other than Dunkirk and Get Out, I haven’t seen any of the movies because they haven’t even come out here yet. Or I missed them? But I’m so happy that Jordan and Daniel were included, it really is such a unique film and utterly entertaining as well. That’s hard to do. I’m also glad Daniel didn’t suffer the Jake Gyllenhaal curse. I feel like more often than not, actors are recognized for actually looking like they’re acting. These two don’t look like they are. They just do it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG you’re so right about actors being recognised for looking like they are acting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gyllenhaal needs an Oscar soon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope Saoirse wins for best actress!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I kept saying “oh nice!” Everytime I saw Get Out on the list , Jordan deserves the best director win for sure .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These awards shows have come to mean very little to the public even though it means a lot within the industry. Viewers don’t really tune in anymore particularly since all of the highlights and fashion are encapsulated the next day. I wonder if the telecast will ever be effected by the ratings.
Anyway, looking forward to the fashion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know, it still gets 30+ million viewers, and not many events do that anymore. Viewership is down, but that’s true of network TV across the board.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, 33 million people watched the Oscars last year. It’s still really popular. The ratings are not what they used to be, but it’s literally the only thing on TV that gets those viewership numbers apart from the Super Bowl.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Lucy2 and @Film Turtle,
I wasn’t aware that the ratings were still so high! I guess the loss of interest (in the telecast, not the winners and fashion) is just something that in have experienced personally.
As I age, I have noticed that television, film, books etc. have to really be something I want to invest time into consuming. I’m sure most experience the same.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But to your larger point, It’s interesting that the Oscars and the Super Bowl are the only two television programs that garner ratings like that anymore (apart from one-off special events, like the Grammys after Whitney Houston died, or the first episode of “Two and a Half Men” after Charlie Sheen was fired). I’m not sure if people just aren’t watching as much TV or they’ve migrated to streaming or something else (or all of the above).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was so happy I was actually watching it live last year and got to see that Best Picture fiasco unfold in real time!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Count me in as an interested viewer! Some friends and I had a watch party last year and were FREAKING OUT when the whole Moonlight/La La Land thing happened. You can never beat the magic of watching something like that live. Plus it’s fun to follow along on twitter with live events like this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am so happy that Logan got recognized by the academy for Best Adapted Screenplay. It was definitely a film in my top 3 from last year! I recently just saw Get Out and it was sooooooo good! So Im happy that Daniel Kaluuya (even though he seemed like a safe bet going in) as well Jordan Peele getting recognized.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So happy for Get Out and LadyBird. Sad for Mudbound but I knew it was a longshot. Glad Jordan Peele got his MUCH DESERVED directing and screenplay nods. I thought he deserved to be nominated for every award show before this. I’m hoping for him to win both or for him and Greta to split.
In the words of Issa Rae, I’m rooting for everybody black
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Incredibly that’s Christopher Nolan’s first Best Director nomination. And Greta Gerwig is only the 5th woman nominated. I kind of love the director category this year.
Hammer’s exclusion was a surprise but was it really about the “double standards” interview? Eh, maybe? Worthy performances get excluded all the time. I mean Jessica Chastain and Michelle Williams were also left out. Is it something they said?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nolan has been deserving of the Best Director nomination in the past but I don’t see it for Dunkirk. It just fell completely flat for me. Very little dialogue and character development. It’s been praised for being technically advanced- which would have made a good documentary, not a movie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am so beyond happy for Jordan Peele for a best director nomination! Daniel Kaluuya. YAS!!! Greta Gerwig for best director is also so deserved. Yeah Greta!
And yes, for eff sakes, I’m sick of seeing Meryl Streeps nominated for every performance. It’s embarrassing and not fair because she takes up a valuable spot that could have been given to another woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh. Dee Rees should have been nominated for best director. I am so dissapointed. I swear I am failing to understand why Shape of water is getting more love than Mudbound. In my view Mudbound is a much better movie…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought the shape of the water was a wonderful movie…mud bound is a Netflix movie, I don’t think the academy thinks that highly of netflix
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So happy right now.
My two Daniels: Day-Lewis and Kaluuya.
Mary and Octavia. I think this is Octavia’s third nomination.
Jordan being nommed for best screenplay and director. Get Out really lived up to the hype.
Aunt Jackie got a nom, too. sad she is going to lose to CJ though. I did not care for the Ladybird but liked Aunt Jackie a lot in the film.
Dee Rees getting a nom for adapted screenplay. She should have replaced Nolan for BD.
AND Three Billboards was not nommed for best picture or best director. YESSSSSS!!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Three Billboards WAS nominated for best picture… but like you said not best director.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s very unusual for a BP front runner not to get a BD nod so him missing out points to The Shape of Water or Get Out or Ladybird winning overall. I mean, it happens (Affleck’s snub basically helped Argo win) but it’s rare and not many people are upset about McDonough not being nominated.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Come on, Meryl Streep nominated again? I mean I like her but it feels like Modern Family or Veep who keeps being nominated and winning at the Emmys. It should change a bit. And there was room for another Best Actress Nominee
Otherwise, happy with the nominations overall, even if I would have loved more recognition for Mudbound
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meryl gets nominated for being Meryl. She cannot possibly think her last few noms were based on merit. Into the Woods? Really?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She gets nominated so much that her good performances are devalued IMO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s a good way to put it. Apparently this year it WAS worthy performance but other years definitely not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Normally I would agree with you, but she was actually excellent in The Post and I think this is one nomination she truly deserves. I’m also surprised that Tom Hanks wasn’t nominated because he was amazing as well.
Into the Woods…not so much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What was Octavia Spencer nominated for? It’s such a shame that Octavia now has three nominations and a win while Tilda Swinton’s only nomination is the one she won. Shame.
Must Meryl Streep get nominated for every performance? Just like last year, there are way more deserving women that should have taken her place. Denzel’s nomination is another which I don’t get.
Any time two black actors gets nominated for best actor, one wins. Will that happen this year with Gary Oldman up for a carter best actor award?
I Tonya should have taken the last spot on best picture. It deserved best make up/ hair styling and best costume design over Victoria and Abdul.
In a real world where there’s justice, Margot Robbie would win best actress. She deserves it over the other nominees especially Streep, Ronan and Hawkins. Robbie stood out as her role is completely different from that of her rivals
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Octavia is nominated for her wonderful performance in The Shape of Water. Her nomination is well deserved.
Meryl’s performance in The Post is one of her better ones. Sally Hawkins deserves Best Actress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Octavia was ordinary in that movie. Overrated is an understatement in her case. Same way I felt over her nomination last year for Hidden Figures. Holly Hunter or Hong Chau should have taken her spot.
As for Meryl, enough of her already. Her role even seemed more like a supporting one. She appeared so dull. Michel Williams, Vicky from Phantom Thread and even Brooklyn Prince all gave better performances than Meryl. Annette Benning would have even been a better choice. Sally Hawkins was kinda boring half way through her movie
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why is it a shame that Octavia has three nominations and a win? She is a talented actress and deserves the recognition that she has gotten.
I, Tonya is not a good movie and is based on a lie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Margot’s performance is no where near mcdormand’s or Hawkins. And I still don’t understand how she spent hours listening to Harding’s voice and still didn’t sound anything like her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Very pleased with a lot of the nominations. Armie Hammer definitely deserved one but he played himself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am SO happy to see Jordan get the recognition he deserves. Get Out was the best film of 2017 IMO. Also glad to see Greta get her due as well. And I am so over Meryl getting nominated for literally every film she’s in. It’s ridiculous and there were better performances that could have taken that spot. And while I don’t think Denzel deserved a nom for his role in that film methinks they nominated him to shut out Franco and I am SO okay with that. Also Christopher Plummer?? For that tiny part that merely required him to show up? Give me a break.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Streep is master of her craft. She was perfect in The Post as she is in most roles. Watching her react while being talked over, ignored, and patronized was real, infuriating, and heartbreaking. I don’t get the idea behind leaving her out because she is too good. People really want to water down the competition to “give someone else a chance”?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She gave a lovely performance, one of her better ones
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@AANG/LightPurple, totally agree.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have to say that I agree with you about her performance in The Post. I think it just gets annoying because she’s nominated even when the performances/movies are pretty average (Into the Woods, anyone? Or last year for Florence Foster Jenkins). But I agree that this year’s nomination stands!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Best comment today!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh and he lamented that it wouldn’t be acceptable for him to call Nancy Pelosi “a f***ing useless c**t.” So there’s that.
Sorry, this was in response to someone asking what the problem with Gary Oldman was.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He did?! I missed that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was in the Thanks for Ruining Gary Oldman, Gary Oldman interview in Playboy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meryl, really? I would have rather had JC for Molly’s Game. Mudbound, for me, was amazing. Dee Rees was snubbed. Mary J. Blige PLEASE WIN!
I saw Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and do not understand the love. It was good, not great, but good. Solid. But not that many NOMS good.
Same for I, Tonya. Don’t it. I felt like Margot Robbie was a caricature and I was bored the entire time.
Lady Bird. ALL THE FEELS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Unpopular opinion: Lady Bird: totally overrated, Call Me By Your Name: totally overrated.
I actually enjoyed Shape of Water. I have a moviepass so it really is getting me out to see movies I wouldn’t otherwise see. It was different and Octavia Spencer was everything in that movie.
Florida Project was okay but Willem Dafoe was great in it.
I liked 3 Billboards but maybe because I’m not white and it really resonated with me hearing language that people say repeatedly. This is the reality and if you’re uncomfortable with that behavior and talk, consider yourself lucky because police violence and racism exists. Look at how many Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women have never been found or their killers brought to justice. I found no redemption for his character in the movie. I found someone still wanting to be a cop after his badge was taken away due to his racism.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Tania,
I’m Black and I’m kind of surprised people weren’t looking more at the racial politics of Lady Bird (the scene with the brother was messed up and Sacramento is way more diverse than it was portrayed) compared to 3 Billboards. 2002 Sacramento and her bff, her rich acquaintance, her love interests, etc. are all white? A more realistic portrayal of working class Sacramento would have had more Latino/as.
I definitely had problems with the treatment of one character in 3 Billboards and how Black folks featured in the film but at least the intention of the film’s message (which the director failed at conveying completely imo) was that everyone was fairly horrible even if they weren’t completely evil.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Neither her brother nor his girlfriend were white. The priest who led the drama club was black. The drama team was also pretty diverse. And compared to Catholic schools back east, those on the west coast are much more white and privileged. I loved Ladybird. Along with Dunkirk and Shape of Water, they are the only three that we will be talking about ten years from now. Just my very humble opinion
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think Armie got snubbed over the interview. BSA was very competitive this year and arguably Christopher Plummer stole the show in ten minutes of screen time, the awards bodies for some reason have a fascination with 3 Billboards, and Richard Jenkins role was very “awardsy” compared to the more naturalistic CMBYN and Florida Project. The academy often prefers very showy roles to more understated roles and so with two very naturalistic performances (Hammer and Dafoe) the chances were both weren’t going to get in such a competitive year-and the one who won out was Dafoe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Best Supporting Actor also tends to be the “Lifetime Achievement Award” category of the acting group. Of those nominated, Rockwell is the only one under 50 and he’s 49. He’s also the only one who hasn’t been nominated before.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sucks that Michelle Williams got shut out of Best Actress, she should have had Meryl’s spot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I Agree!! I think All the Money is some of her best work.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m surprisingly pleased with this list, but especially so for Gerwig, Blige, Spencer, Kaluuya, and the rest of the Get Out folks, along with the notable absence of Franco! Hollywood has gotten it right for once.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sorry but I’ll be weeping all day over Armie not getting a nomination. I get why people dislike him but he’s such an underrated actor. He’s been great in Social Network, Man from UNCLE, and he was well deserving of a nod for Call my By Your Name. Such a great performance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m so sad that Michelle Williams did not get a nomination. She is SO talented.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did anyone else find Call Me By Your Name way overrated? I went expecting to be really moved, but to me it seemed half boring and half creepy. I will say that Timothee’s acting was superb, but Hammer’s didn’t impress me. To me, he has a voice that feels very “I’m doing acting right now. Are you watching?”
I also didn’t see the chemistry that other people saw – seemed like an icky age difference to me. Maybe it would have worked better for me with another actor other than Hammer – to me, he seems even older than he is for some reason so the pairing seemed almost father/son or younger brother/much older brother. It was definitely no Brokeback, that’s for sure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually second that. I agree with all you said. But it does have good directing and acting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@another Kate
Completely agree with all your observations about CMBYN. Very creepy as TC seemed younger than he was portrayed and AH older than portrayed. Armie is too suave acting for me. I can’t relate to him in anything truly emotional. Clichéd to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have to admit I snickered when I saw Christopher Plummer’s name.
I haven’t seen the movie so I have no idea if it is deserved or not, but it’s a nice little dig at Spacey.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I kinda feel like Meryl Streep is the New England Patriots of the Oscars. While they are good, the first reaction is always “them again?”. Same with Meryl.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would give anything for Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water” to win best actress. I thought it was refreshing to see an unconventionally beautiful woman as the romantic lead.
I truly hope GdelT wins Best Director and DDL for Best Actor (it’s our last chance to see him win!) PTAnderson would be my second choice for Best Director – “Phantom Thread”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And what a challenging role! Me too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the only real snubs this time were James Franco and Luca Guadagnino in directing. I’m okay with Franco being left out because he’s a creep, but if we are going to talk strictly about performances, I don’t know what Denzel Washington is doing there. Seems like the Academy can’t help but nominate him, but he didn’t stand out this time.
As for Meryl, I think most of her nominations in later years have been undeserved, but the Post is her best work since The Devil Wears Prada. This one she actually did deserve.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought Denzel was awesome. Seeing him cry while asking for a job was great acting. Seeing his entire safe world ripped out from under him due to circumstances beyond his control and having to hussle was amazing. I’m from the school of seeing Denzel play a bad cop in Training Day, an investigator in Courage Under Fire, a bodyguard out for retribution in Man on Fire. To see him play a character that goes against his “tough guy in charge” acting was riveting.
Meryl in the Post was no different than Meryl in any of her recent work. I didn’t find her performance to be all that fantastic or standout. She sounded too much like Julia Child I was waiting for her to give me the recipe for chicken cordon bleu.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
By the way, what do you mean with The Post wasn’t shortlisted for Best Picture? It’s nominated for Best Picture.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can we just take a moment and bask in the fact that Mary J. Blige is now an Academy award nominee. I’ve followed Mary since What’s the 411, when she was a girl from Yonkers, NY with a hell of a chip on her shoulder and people called her “ghetto”. I’ve seen her grow into a fine artist and has surpassed everything she even expected. Over 20 years in the game and her star is as bright as ever. Congratulations, Mary!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What did Armie Hammer say/ do???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought this was going to be Diane Kruger’s year, and that’s why she paraded Norman Reedus (shudder) out on the red carpet, and started giving interviews trying to vaguely explain/justify why she cheated on JJ. Is it a surprise or not really that her campaign lost all of its momentum and she wasn’t up for much after her Cannes win? For the record, I like her a lot. I just think the Norman Reedus thing is gross. JJ to Norman Reedus…barf.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Denzel Washington getting nominated is a joke. I think hes an amazing actor but his movie was awful. I understand why no Franco but there were plenty of other actors that would have been perfect for the last spot. This is why many don’t like the Oscars it’s an old man’s club that won’t let in fresh blood. Yes we got some new faces up there but it’s not enough.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I liked the I, Tonya movie & thought Margot Robbie was incredible in it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How is Robbie (who’s acting abilities are so tragically limited) getting an oscar nom for a made for lifetime movie?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1000
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So Michelle Williams didn’t get nominated? Wasn’t she going for the campaign?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Best foreign film , there is a woman director for Hungary’s On body and soul!! Yaaaaaaaaaaay!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In the current climate, it makes you wonder if Casey Affleck would have gotten nominated for Manchester by the Sea if it had come out in 2017 instead of 2016.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nominated possibly but he never, ever would have won.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can someone please fill me in on the crap Armie said? I genuinely like him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He criticized the double standard in the industry of giving an award to Casey Affleck (accused of sexual harassment) but shunning Nate Parker (accused and acquitted of rape). The problem is the way he framed those comments, made it seem like he didn’t think the rape accusation was as big of a deal as it is. More importantly, he implied that a powerful producer (Scott Rudin) who happens to be pretty relevant in the Academy had deliberately leaked Parker’s past issues to hurt his chances at the award season.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I absolutely love Sally Hawkins and hope she wins!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Best Picture is so packed! It’s going to be a real mêlée and we might not be content with the final result once all the votes are counted up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse