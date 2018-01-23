2018 Oscar nominations: who got recognized & who got snubbed?

24th Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards

The 2018 Oscar nominations have come out this morning! You can see the full list here – I’m not including the many of the behind-the-scenes people, like Best Editing and Best Cinematographer, although on that note – a woman got nominated for Best Cinematographer for the first time ever, in the history of the category. Her name is Rachel Morrison and she was nominated for her work on Mudbound. So, yay for that. Also: yay for The Disaster Artist being shut out of the big awards – no nomination for James Franco, or for Best Picture. There’s also some GREAT NEWS for Greta Gerwig and Jordan Peele. Here are the big nominations:

Best Picture:
Call Me By Your Name
The Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Director:
Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”
Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”
Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”
Jordan Peele, “Get Out”
Paul Thomas Anderson, “Phantom Thread”

Best Actor
Timothee Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”
Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”
Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”
Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”
Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Best Actress
Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”
Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”
Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”
Meryl Streep, “The Post”

Best Supporting Actor
Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”
Woody Harrelson,”Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”
Christopher Plummer, “All the Money In the World”
Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Supporting Actress
Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”
Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”
Lesley Manville, “Phantom Thread”
Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”
Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”

Jordan Peele also got a nomination for Best Original Screenplay. I thought there was an outside chance of him getting the directing nomination, so I’m glad that he made the short list, and that Daniel Kaluuya got nominated for Best Actor, because that is completely deserved!! I’m excited for Jordan, I’m excited for the Daniels, I hope Gary Oldman doesn’t win sh-t, and I think Best Actress is truly up for grabs. Also: we don’t have to nominate Meryl for EVERY performance, you know? Ugh.

Notable snubs beyond James Franco… I, Tonya didn’t got nominated for Best Picture, which I’m sort of fine with. Mudbound didn’t get any major nominations – for Best Picture or Best Director for Dee Rees. No Steven Spielberg for The Post, and The Post wasn’t shortlisted for Best Picture, AND Tom Hanks was snubbed for Best Actor. No Holly Hunter for The Big Sick, which pains me because I love Holly and she deserved a nomination (although Kumail got nominated for Original Screenplay). No Hong Chau for supporting actress, which isn’t a huge surprise considering Downsizing bombed so hard. Also: Armie Hammer’s big mouth alienated the sh-t out of Oscar voters, huh? That’s kind of amazing. I’m also glad Martin McDonagh wasn’t nominated for Best Director for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (although he got a screenplay nomination).

Producers Guild Awards 2018

75th Golden Globe Awards - Focus Features After Party

The 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Press Room

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

138 Responses to “2018 Oscar nominations: who got recognized & who got snubbed?”

  1. SJ says:
    January 23, 2018 at 8:58 am

    Franco got shut out! Hell yes!

    Reply
    • Kate says:
      January 23, 2018 at 9:03 am

      Double yes!!!!!!!!

      Reply
    • Mia4s says:
      January 23, 2018 at 9:08 am

      The best part is the nominations closed only a day or two after the accusations came out, so he really can’t blame the scandal they just didn’t nominate him.

      Overall the Academy got out fairly unscathed. Other than the Casey Affleck issue they are not facing any glaring problems.

      Reply
    • HeidiM says:
      January 23, 2018 at 9:13 am

      To me it seems like Academy voters are listening to the people for a change, lest they get snubbed themselves. And to be honest the Christopher Plummer nom feels like a vote against Kevin Space………which I’m good with. I don’t think he’ll actually win the thing, but they were happy to throw away one spot.

      Reply
    • msd says:
      January 23, 2018 at 9:44 am

      I’m actually quite pleased with the nominations overall. They could have been so much worse. I think the big diversity push in the last few years has paid dividends.

      The Best Director line up is killer. So happy Peele and Gerwig both made it in, and that Paul Thomas Anderson knocked out a few more fancied faves.

      And Rachel Morrison … fuck yeah. I actually squealed when they called her name. First woman ever nominated for cinematography. The tech categories – apart from costume – are such boys clubs. She’s doing Black Panther too. Ryan Coogler must be thrilled – he’s a real champion of female DOPs.

      Bit of trivia …Lesley Manville (who is wonderful) was married to Gary Oldman many decades ago. He walked out on her when their son was a few months old.

      Reply
    • me says:
      January 23, 2018 at 11:21 am

      Franco got shut out but was it because of the sexual misconduct allegations? Kobe Bryant just got an Oscar nom for an animated film…remember he was accused of sexual assault years ago?

      Reply
  2. FishBeard says:
    January 23, 2018 at 8:59 am

    Wow! I thought for sure it was going to be another #OscarsSoWhite. Happy to see that’s not the case.

    No nom for Ammie Hammer LOL. I guess those holiday cards weren’t sent to the Academy.

    No BP Mudbound!?? Mary J totally deserved that nom, but Dee Rees deserved a nom for best director.

    Reply
    • Ib says:
      January 23, 2018 at 9:28 am

      Mudbound awed me like no other movie in the past year (with the exception of maybe The Big Sick. I am embarrassed to say I haven’t seen get out because I have a very overactive imagination/nightmares; the last scary movie I saw was The Village, in 6th grade. I still think about it when I’m alone in the dark.) I would have nominated Mudbound for best picture and best director, and basically every award. Also, I think I WOULD have nominated I Tonya for best picture – I saw it 2 or 3 weeks ago and am still ruminating on the issues of class (and abuse) it raised. The US has serious issues (avoidance) acknowledging or discussing class divide; EVERYONE cops middle class. I Tonya exposed the toxicity of that cop out and how messed up it is. It reminds me of a book I am going to a book talk for this week, Dream Hoarders. It discusses how the (upper) middle class actively hoards the ‘American Dream’ and their class status against further entry into the middle class by those below, as if success in America is a zero sum game.

      Reply
  3. LannisterForever says:
    January 23, 2018 at 9:00 am

    Happy for Call me by Your Name getting a lot, but Hammer was snubbed. I think his performance was actually the best one.

    Really happy for I, Tonya, Lady Bird and Get Out too as I loved all of those films!

    Reply
  4. minx says:
    January 23, 2018 at 9:00 am

    SO happy for Jordan Peele. Get Out made a great showing.

    Reply
  5. DiligentDiva says:
    January 23, 2018 at 9:00 am

    I’m happy for The Shape of the Water, So many made fun of Del Toro for that film. Now if it wins an Oscar I’d be so happy.
    Mudbound is disappointing, but let’s face it, are the academy really gonna let a movie made and done by POC win twice in a row? That might seem “unfair” to white people. God forbid we do that.

    Reply
  6. Lucy says:
    January 23, 2018 at 9:01 am

    Part of me is sad over IT getting completely shut out of the award season, the other part is quite happy with the nominations in general, and ALL of me is happy because NO FRANCO!!!

    Reply
  7. Isan says:
    January 23, 2018 at 9:01 am

    Yep, Armie got snubbed……

    Reply
  8. Brittney B. says:
    January 23, 2018 at 9:01 am

    THANK GOD.

    Greta and Jordan deserve this so much. This show just got interesting.

    Reply
  9. spugzbunny says:
    January 23, 2018 at 9:02 am

    Why aren’t we liking Gary Oldman? I’m out of touch on that one!

    Reply
    • Milla says:
      January 23, 2018 at 9:09 am

      I do.

      Also, Armie should have been nominated. But that’s cos i loved the movie.
      Oh well… It just means end of award season, so yay.

      Reply
    • Nicole says:
      January 23, 2018 at 9:12 am

      Domestic violence I believe

      Reply
    • Londerland says:
      January 23, 2018 at 9:15 am

      1. “THAT” Playboy interview from a few years back.

      2. His third wife Donya alleged he assaulted her. This was in the midst of a horrible divorce, and it’s only fair to say he denied it, but he said the story was full of “innuendos and half-truths”, which leads me to wonder what the “half-truth” was.

      He was investigated and never charged, so the fans (myself included) accepted him at his word and forgave, but the fact that he and his manager painted her as a drug-addled famewhore is worth reassessing – especially now we’re all seeing how that narrative has been used time and again to silence women. I think *something* absolutely happened, and I’m uneasy seeing him with a Time’s Up pin but not addressing this (or the views stated in the interview).

      Reply
      • Mia4s says:
        January 23, 2018 at 9:32 am

        “which leads me to wonder what the “half-truth” was.”

        They met in rehab so I have no doubt their relationship was very difficult. At the end of the day after the court hearing and her accusation he was awarded full and sole legal and physical custody of the children. That’s the main reason the accusation doesn’t hold much weight with most people.

      • Londerland says:
        January 23, 2018 at 9:54 am

        Mia4S: ” At the end of the day after the court hearing and her accusation he was awarded full and sole legal and physical custody of the children.”

        Yup. And I was a massive fan way back, so I always accepted that, and I suppose I still do.

        I always think it’s important to bear in mind, though, that the police and the courts are susceptible to these narratives too, and I have to acknowledge the possibility that her instability and overdose made it easier for the police to dismiss the charges and for the press and lawyers to paint her as a gold-digger. I mean, it’s not the same thing at all, but didn’t the cops ask for OJ’s autograph after they’d been called to his house about domestic violence?

        I’m not saying I believe he beat his wife. I’m just saying, the courts and the cops are not always the friend of abused women. And defending Mel Gibson didn’t really help his case. So…I have a shred of doubt, I wish I didn’t.

      • BlanktFort says:
        January 23, 2018 at 10:02 am

        Leslie Manville is also nominated.

        Leslie has an 18 year old son.

        His sperm donor (I doubt anyone considers him the “father”), who walked out when the son was 3 months old, is Gary Oldman.

        A few gin and tonics in her and I’ve no doubt Leslie would be happy to explain what a c*nt Oldman is.

    • Merritt says:
      January 23, 2018 at 10:04 am

      He was accused of domestic violence and gave a horrible interview that was anti-Semitic.

      Reply
  10. Wal says:
    January 23, 2018 at 9:02 am

    Actually teared up when Daniel Kaluuya and Jordan Peele’s names were called out. Happy for Mary J Blige and Greta Gerwig as well.

    Reply
  11. Snazzy says:
    January 23, 2018 at 9:04 am

    I want Get Out to take it all. That movie was just so poignant, so great

    Reply
  12. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    January 23, 2018 at 9:04 am

    Anything with the name Tonya Harding shouldn’t get best anything lol. Yay for sans Franco.

    Reply
  13. Londerland says:
    January 23, 2018 at 9:04 am

    Something tickles me about Lesley Manville (Gary Oldman’s first wife) being nominated same year he is. I doubt it would happen (not enough buzz) but I’d love it if she won and he didn’t. She’s an amazing actress.

    Reply
  14. Talie says:
    January 23, 2018 at 9:05 am

    Honestly, I’m feeling these nominations! There were some real surprises which was genuinely nice to see.

    Reply
  15. Paige says:
    January 23, 2018 at 9:06 am

    I’m very happy with Lady Bird and Get Out nominations. Fantastic films! Ugh at Streep getting nominated every year. Give someone else a chance.

    Reply
  16. Bethie says:
    January 23, 2018 at 9:07 am

    I was kinda hoping Robert Pattinson would be nominated for that weird movie he did, but I guess I’m not surprised he didn’t. It was a long shot.

    Reply
  17. littlemissnaughty says:
    January 23, 2018 at 9:08 am

    Ooohhh interesting. Other than Dunkirk and Get Out, I haven’t seen any of the movies because they haven’t even come out here yet. Or I missed them? But I’m so happy that Jordan and Daniel were included, it really is such a unique film and utterly entertaining as well. That’s hard to do. I’m also glad Daniel didn’t suffer the Jake Gyllenhaal curse. I feel like more often than not, actors are recognized for actually looking like they’re acting. These two don’t look like they are. They just do it.

    Reply
  18. Georgia says:
    January 23, 2018 at 9:10 am

    I hope Saoirse wins for best actress!

    Reply
  19. Lucy says:
    January 23, 2018 at 9:11 am

    I kept saying “oh nice!” Everytime I saw Get Out on the list , Jordan deserves the best director win for sure .

    Reply
  20. Tulip Garden says:
    January 23, 2018 at 9:13 am

    These awards shows have come to mean very little to the public even though it means a lot within the industry. Viewers don’t really tune in anymore particularly since all of the highlights and fashion are encapsulated the next day. I wonder if the telecast will ever be effected by the ratings.
    Anyway, looking forward to the fashion.

    Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      January 23, 2018 at 9:24 am

      I don’t know, it still gets 30+ million viewers, and not many events do that anymore. Viewership is down, but that’s true of network TV across the board.

      Reply
    • FilmTurtle says:
      January 23, 2018 at 9:30 am

      Well, 33 million people watched the Oscars last year. It’s still really popular. The ratings are not what they used to be, but it’s literally the only thing on TV that gets those viewership numbers apart from the Super Bowl.

      Reply
    • Tulip Garden says:
      January 23, 2018 at 9:44 am

      @Lucy2 and @Film Turtle,

      I wasn’t aware that the ratings were still so high! I guess the loss of interest (in the telecast, not the winners and fashion) is just something that in have experienced personally.

      As I age, I have noticed that television, film, books etc. have to really be something I want to invest time into consuming. I’m sure most experience the same.

      Reply
      • Turtle says:
        January 23, 2018 at 11:54 am

        But to your larger point, It’s interesting that the Oscars and the Super Bowl are the only two television programs that garner ratings like that anymore (apart from one-off special events, like the Grammys after Whitney Houston died, or the first episode of “Two and a Half Men” after Charlie Sheen was fired). I’m not sure if people just aren’t watching as much TV or they’ve migrated to streaming or something else (or all of the above).

    • Lorelai says:
      January 23, 2018 at 10:10 am

      I was so happy I was actually watching it live last year and got to see that Best Picture fiasco unfold in real time! :)

      Reply
    • another kate says:
      January 23, 2018 at 10:26 am

      Count me in as an interested viewer! Some friends and I had a watch party last year and were FREAKING OUT when the whole Moonlight/La La Land thing happened. You can never beat the magic of watching something like that live. Plus it’s fun to follow along on twitter with live events like this.

      Reply
  21. marianne says:
    January 23, 2018 at 9:13 am

    I am so happy that Logan got recognized by the academy for Best Adapted Screenplay. It was definitely a film in my top 3 from last year! I recently just saw Get Out and it was sooooooo good! So Im happy that Daniel Kaluuya (even though he seemed like a safe bet going in) as well Jordan Peele getting recognized.

    Reply
  22. Nicole says:
    January 23, 2018 at 9:14 am

    So happy for Get Out and LadyBird. Sad for Mudbound but I knew it was a longshot. Glad Jordan Peele got his MUCH DESERVED directing and screenplay nods. I thought he deserved to be nominated for every award show before this. I’m hoping for him to win both or for him and Greta to split.
    In the words of Issa Rae, I’m rooting for everybody black

    Reply
  23. Mia4s says:
    January 23, 2018 at 9:14 am

    Incredibly that’s Christopher Nolan’s first Best Director nomination. And Greta Gerwig is only the 5th woman nominated. I kind of love the director category this year.

    Hammer’s exclusion was a surprise but was it really about the “double standards” interview? Eh, maybe? Worthy performances get excluded all the time. I mean Jessica Chastain and Michelle Williams were also left out. Is it something they said?

    Reply
    • LadyT says:
      January 23, 2018 at 9:41 am

      Nolan has been deserving of the Best Director nomination in the past but I don’t see it for Dunkirk. It just fell completely flat for me. Very little dialogue and character development. It’s been praised for being technically advanced- which would have made a good documentary, not a movie.

      Reply
  24. Margo S. says:
    January 23, 2018 at 9:14 am

    I am so beyond happy for Jordan Peele for a best director nomination! Daniel Kaluuya. YAS!!! Greta Gerwig for best director is also so deserved. Yeah Greta!

    And yes, for eff sakes, I’m sick of seeing Meryl Streeps nominated for every performance. It’s embarrassing and not fair because she takes up a valuable spot that could have been given to another woman.

    Reply
  25. SM says:
    January 23, 2018 at 9:14 am

    Ugh. Dee Rees should have been nominated for best director. I am so dissapointed. I swear I am failing to understand why Shape of water is getting more love than Mudbound. In my view Mudbound is a much better movie…

    Reply
  26. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    January 23, 2018 at 9:15 am

    So happy right now.

    My two Daniels: Day-Lewis and Kaluuya.
    Mary and Octavia. I think this is Octavia’s third nomination.
    Jordan being nommed for best screenplay and director. Get Out really lived up to the hype.
    Aunt Jackie got a nom, too. sad she is going to lose to CJ though. I did not care for the Ladybird but liked Aunt Jackie a lot in the film.
    Dee Rees getting a nom for adapted screenplay. She should have replaced Nolan for BD.
    AND Three Billboards was not nommed for best picture or best director. YESSSSSS!!!!!

    Reply
  27. Léna says:
    January 23, 2018 at 9:15 am

    Come on, Meryl Streep nominated again? I mean I like her but it feels like Modern Family or Veep who keeps being nominated and winning at the Emmys. It should change a bit. And there was room for another Best Actress Nominee

    Otherwise, happy with the nominations overall, even if I would have loved more recognition for Mudbound

    Reply
  28. Stanley K says:
    January 23, 2018 at 9:16 am

    What was Octavia Spencer nominated for? It’s such a shame that Octavia now has three nominations and a win while Tilda Swinton’s only nomination is the one she won. Shame.

    Must Meryl Streep get nominated for every performance? Just like last year, there are way more deserving women that should have taken her place. Denzel’s nomination is another which I don’t get.
    Any time two black actors gets nominated for best actor, one wins. Will that happen this year with Gary Oldman up for a carter best actor award?
    I Tonya should have taken the last spot on best picture. It deserved best make up/ hair styling and best costume design over Victoria and Abdul.

    In a real world where there’s justice, Margot Robbie would win best actress. She deserves it over the other nominees especially Streep, Ronan and Hawkins. Robbie stood out as her role is completely different from that of her rivals

    Reply
    • Lightpurple says:
      January 23, 2018 at 9:25 am

      Octavia is nominated for her wonderful performance in The Shape of Water. Her nomination is well deserved.

      Meryl’s performance in The Post is one of her better ones. Sally Hawkins deserves Best Actress.

      Reply
      • Stanley K says:
        January 23, 2018 at 10:17 am

        Octavia was ordinary in that movie. Overrated is an understatement in her case. Same way I felt over her nomination last year for Hidden Figures. Holly Hunter or Hong Chau should have taken her spot.

        As for Meryl, enough of her already. Her role even seemed more like a supporting one. She appeared so dull. Michel Williams, Vicky from Phantom Thread and even Brooklyn Prince all gave better performances than Meryl. Annette Benning would have even been a better choice. Sally Hawkins was kinda boring half way through her movie

    • Merritt says:
      January 23, 2018 at 10:12 am

      Why is it a shame that Octavia has three nominations and a win? She is a talented actress and deserves the recognition that she has gotten.

      I, Tonya is not a good movie and is based on a lie.

      Reply
    • Nope says:
      January 23, 2018 at 12:02 pm

      Margot’s performance is no where near mcdormand’s or Hawkins. And I still don’t understand how she spent hours listening to Harding’s voice and still didn’t sound anything like her.

      Reply
  29. Rivkah says:
    January 23, 2018 at 9:16 am

    Very pleased with a lot of the nominations. Armie Hammer definitely deserved one but he played himself.

    Reply
  30. Valiantly Varnished says:
    January 23, 2018 at 9:18 am

    I am SO happy to see Jordan get the recognition he deserves. Get Out was the best film of 2017 IMO. Also glad to see Greta get her due as well. And I am so over Meryl getting nominated for literally every film she’s in. It’s ridiculous and there were better performances that could have taken that spot. And while I don’t think Denzel deserved a nom for his role in that film methinks they nominated him to shut out Franco and I am SO okay with that. Also Christopher Plummer?? For that tiny part that merely required him to show up? Give me a break.

    Reply
  31. Aang says:
    January 23, 2018 at 9:23 am

    Streep is master of her craft. She was perfect in The Post as she is in most roles. Watching her react while being talked over, ignored, and patronized was real, infuriating, and heartbreaking. I don’t get the idea behind leaving her out because she is too good. People really want to water down the competition to “give someone else a chance”?

    Reply
  32. Surely Wolfbeak says:
    January 23, 2018 at 9:23 am

    Oh and he lamented that it wouldn’t be acceptable for him to call Nancy Pelosi “a f***ing useless c**t.” So there’s that.

    Sorry, this was in response to someone asking what the problem with Gary Oldman was.

    Reply
  33. Tallia says:
    January 23, 2018 at 9:24 am

    Meryl, really? I would have rather had JC for Molly’s Game. Mudbound, for me, was amazing. Dee Rees was snubbed. Mary J. Blige PLEASE WIN!

    I saw Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and do not understand the love. It was good, not great, but good. Solid. But not that many NOMS good.

    Same for I, Tonya. Don’t it. I felt like Margot Robbie was a caricature and I was bored the entire time.

    Lady Bird. ALL THE FEELS.

    Reply
  34. Tania says:
    January 23, 2018 at 9:24 am

    Unpopular opinion: Lady Bird: totally overrated, Call Me By Your Name: totally overrated.

    I actually enjoyed Shape of Water. I have a moviepass so it really is getting me out to see movies I wouldn’t otherwise see. It was different and Octavia Spencer was everything in that movie.

    Florida Project was okay but Willem Dafoe was great in it.

    I liked 3 Billboards but maybe because I’m not white and it really resonated with me hearing language that people say repeatedly. This is the reality and if you’re uncomfortable with that behavior and talk, consider yourself lucky because police violence and racism exists. Look at how many Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women have never been found or their killers brought to justice. I found no redemption for his character in the movie. I found someone still wanting to be a cop after his badge was taken away due to his racism.

    Reply
    • Div says:
      January 23, 2018 at 9:39 am

      @Tania,
      I’m Black and I’m kind of surprised people weren’t looking more at the racial politics of Lady Bird (the scene with the brother was messed up and Sacramento is way more diverse than it was portrayed) compared to 3 Billboards. 2002 Sacramento and her bff, her rich acquaintance, her love interests, etc. are all white? A more realistic portrayal of working class Sacramento would have had more Latino/as.

      I definitely had problems with the treatment of one character in 3 Billboards and how Black folks featured in the film but at least the intention of the film’s message (which the director failed at conveying completely imo) was that everyone was fairly horrible even if they weren’t completely evil.

      Reply
      • Yetanotherjudy says:
        January 23, 2018 at 11:30 am

        Neither her brother nor his girlfriend were white. The priest who led the drama club was black. The drama team was also pretty diverse. And compared to Catholic schools back east, those on the west coast are much more white and privileged. I loved Ladybird. Along with Dunkirk and Shape of Water, they are the only three that we will be talking about ten years from now. Just my very humble opinion

  35. Div says:
    January 23, 2018 at 9:32 am

    I don’t think Armie got snubbed over the interview. BSA was very competitive this year and arguably Christopher Plummer stole the show in ten minutes of screen time, the awards bodies for some reason have a fascination with 3 Billboards, and Richard Jenkins role was very “awardsy” compared to the more naturalistic CMBYN and Florida Project. The academy often prefers very showy roles to more understated roles and so with two very naturalistic performances (Hammer and Dafoe) the chances were both weren’t going to get in such a competitive year-and the one who won out was Dafoe.

    Reply
  36. teacakes says:
    January 23, 2018 at 9:45 am

    Sucks that Michelle Williams got shut out of Best Actress, she should have had Meryl’s spot.

    Reply
  37. becoo says:
    January 23, 2018 at 9:45 am

    I’m surprisingly pleased with this list, but especially so for Gerwig, Blige, Spencer, Kaluuya, and the rest of the Get Out folks, along with the notable absence of Franco! Hollywood has gotten it right for once.

    Reply
  38. Ferdinand says:
    January 23, 2018 at 10:03 am

    I’m sorry but I’ll be weeping all day over Armie not getting a nomination. I get why people dislike him but he’s such an underrated actor. He’s been great in Social Network, Man from UNCLE, and he was well deserving of a nod for Call my By Your Name. Such a great performance.

    Reply
  39. JaneDoesWork says:
    January 23, 2018 at 10:11 am

    I’m so sad that Michelle Williams did not get a nomination. She is SO talented.

    Reply
  40. another kate says:
    January 23, 2018 at 10:14 am

    Did anyone else find Call Me By Your Name way overrated? I went expecting to be really moved, but to me it seemed half boring and half creepy. I will say that Timothee’s acting was superb, but Hammer’s didn’t impress me. To me, he has a voice that feels very “I’m doing acting right now. Are you watching?”

    I also didn’t see the chemistry that other people saw – seemed like an icky age difference to me. Maybe it would have worked better for me with another actor other than Hammer – to me, he seems even older than he is for some reason so the pairing seemed almost father/son or younger brother/much older brother. It was definitely no Brokeback, that’s for sure.

    Reply
  41. Lorelai says:
    January 23, 2018 at 10:23 am

    I have to admit I snickered when I saw Christopher Plummer’s name.

    I haven’t seen the movie so I have no idea if it is deserved or not, but it’s a nice little dig at Spacey.

    Reply
  42. someone says:
    January 23, 2018 at 10:31 am

    I kinda feel like Meryl Streep is the New England Patriots of the Oscars. While they are good, the first reaction is always “them again?”. Same with Meryl.

    Reply
  43. smee says:
    January 23, 2018 at 10:48 am

    I would give anything for Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water” to win best actress. I thought it was refreshing to see an unconventionally beautiful woman as the romantic lead.

    I truly hope GdelT wins Best Director and DDL for Best Actor (it’s our last chance to see him win!) PTAnderson would be my second choice for Best Director – “Phantom Thread”

    Reply
  44. Mina says:
    January 23, 2018 at 10:55 am

    I think the only real snubs this time were James Franco and Luca Guadagnino in directing. I’m okay with Franco being left out because he’s a creep, but if we are going to talk strictly about performances, I don’t know what Denzel Washington is doing there. Seems like the Academy can’t help but nominate him, but he didn’t stand out this time.

    As for Meryl, I think most of her nominations in later years have been undeserved, but the Post is her best work since The Devil Wears Prada. This one she actually did deserve.

    Reply
    • Tania says:
      January 23, 2018 at 12:24 pm

      I thought Denzel was awesome. Seeing him cry while asking for a job was great acting. Seeing his entire safe world ripped out from under him due to circumstances beyond his control and having to hussle was amazing. I’m from the school of seeing Denzel play a bad cop in Training Day, an investigator in Courage Under Fire, a bodyguard out for retribution in Man on Fire. To see him play a character that goes against his “tough guy in charge” acting was riveting.

      Meryl in the Post was no different than Meryl in any of her recent work. I didn’t find her performance to be all that fantastic or standout. She sounded too much like Julia Child I was waiting for her to give me the recipe for chicken cordon bleu.

      Reply
  45. Mina says:
    January 23, 2018 at 11:02 am

    By the way, what do you mean with The Post wasn’t shortlisted for Best Picture? It’s nominated for Best Picture.

    Reply
  46. Iknowwhatboyslike says:
    January 23, 2018 at 11:16 am

    Can we just take a moment and bask in the fact that Mary J. Blige is now an Academy award nominee. I’ve followed Mary since What’s the 411, when she was a girl from Yonkers, NY with a hell of a chip on her shoulder and people called her “ghetto”. I’ve seen her grow into a fine artist and has surpassed everything she even expected. Over 20 years in the game and her star is as bright as ever. Congratulations, Mary!!

    Reply
  47. angie0717 says:
    January 23, 2018 at 11:17 am

    What did Armie Hammer say/ do???

    Reply
  48. margie says:
    January 23, 2018 at 11:29 am

    I thought this was going to be Diane Kruger’s year, and that’s why she paraded Norman Reedus (shudder) out on the red carpet, and started giving interviews trying to vaguely explain/justify why she cheated on JJ. Is it a surprise or not really that her campaign lost all of its momentum and she wasn’t up for much after her Cannes win? For the record, I like her a lot. I just think the Norman Reedus thing is gross. JJ to Norman Reedus…barf.

    Reply
  49. Guest says:
    January 23, 2018 at 11:38 am

    Denzel Washington getting nominated is a joke. I think hes an amazing actor but his movie was awful. I understand why no Franco but there were plenty of other actors that would have been perfect for the last spot. This is why many don’t like the Oscars it’s an old man’s club that won’t let in fresh blood. Yes we got some new faces up there but it’s not enough.

    Reply
  50. Renee says:
    January 23, 2018 at 11:39 am

    I liked the I, Tonya movie & thought Margot Robbie was incredible in it.

    Reply
  51. LIONOHHHH86 says:
    January 23, 2018 at 11:41 am

    How is Robbie (who’s acting abilities are so tragically limited) getting an oscar nom for a made for lifetime movie?

    Reply
  52. secret says:
    January 23, 2018 at 11:54 am

    So Michelle Williams didn’t get nominated? Wasn’t she going for the campaign?

    Reply
  53. Reka says:
    January 23, 2018 at 12:00 pm

    Best foreign film , there is a woman director for Hungary’s On body and soul!! Yaaaaaaaaaaay!!!

    Reply
  54. browniecakes says:
    January 23, 2018 at 12:31 pm

    In the current climate, it makes you wonder if Casey Affleck would have gotten nominated for Manchester by the Sea if it had come out in 2017 instead of 2016.

    Reply
  55. Christina says:
    January 23, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    Can someone please fill me in on the crap Armie said? I genuinely like him.

    Reply
    • Mina says:
      January 23, 2018 at 12:45 pm

      He criticized the double standard in the industry of giving an award to Casey Affleck (accused of sexual harassment) but shunning Nate Parker (accused and acquitted of rape). The problem is the way he framed those comments, made it seem like he didn’t think the rape accusation was as big of a deal as it is. More importantly, he implied that a powerful producer (Scott Rudin) who happens to be pretty relevant in the Academy had deliberately leaked Parker’s past issues to hurt his chances at the award season.

      Reply
  56. adastraperaspera says:
    January 23, 2018 at 12:59 pm

    I absolutely love Sally Hawkins and hope she wins!!

    Reply
  57. wood dragon says:
    January 23, 2018 at 1:08 pm

    Best Picture is so packed! It’s going to be a real mêlée and we might not be content with the final result once all the votes are counted up.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment