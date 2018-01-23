Duchess Kate steps out in London wearing a blue Sportmax coat: lovely or boring?

Here are some photos of the Duchess of Cambridge out and about in London this morning. Apparently, it was a rainy day in London, so she covered up in this Sportmax coat in a mid-range shade of blue which… I like? The lapels on this coat are enormous, but overall, the lines work on her. Underneath her coat, she wore a Seraphine dress and she accessorized with a Beulah London scarf and blue heels. Wiglet Watch continues, unabated by the rain. So what was Kate doing today?

The Duchess of Cambridge is launching the pilot of a website aimed at giving primary school teachers practical resources to help support the mental health of their pupils. Kate will give the green light to the initiative during a visit to a London primary school helping to trial the online portal coordinated and financed by the duchess’ Royal Foundation. The launch is taking place at Roe Green Junior School, Kingsbury, north-west London, where Kate will meet teachers and pupils, and join a class taking part in one of the lesson plans featured on the site before giving a speech. The free website for schools, called Mentally Healthy Schools, is expected to be available to primary’s nationwide in the spring after being monitored and reviewed.

Part of me wishes that states in America would implement something similar, and allow schools to track and monitor elementary-school-age kids’ mental health through teachers, school counselors, etc. But I know it would never happen – it would likely be seen as too invasive, or something something big government, you get the idea.

Meanwhile, the British papers still claim that Kate would love to do a home birth for her third delivery. We heard this months ago, and sources are still saying that she would “love” to deliver the baby at Kensington Palace or Anmer Hall. A source said: “Catherine has said she would love to have her baby at home. She has discussed it with William and he is being very supportive. Above all they both agree that having a home birth would save a massive intrusion into the day to day running of any hospital where she gave birth.” While Kate’s pregnancies have been fraught (especially in the first trimester), she seems to have (relatively) easy deliveries, so I can see why she would feel like doing it at home. Then again, she just turned 36 years old, which is considered a higher risk “geriatric pregnancy” by some OBGYNs. So… probably not.