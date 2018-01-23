Duchess Kate steps out in London wearing a blue Sportmax coat: lovely or boring?

Here are some photos of the Duchess of Cambridge out and about in London this morning. Apparently, it was a rainy day in London, so she covered up in this Sportmax coat in a mid-range shade of blue which… I like? The lapels on this coat are enormous, but overall, the lines work on her. Underneath her coat, she wore a Seraphine dress and she accessorized with a Beulah London scarf and blue heels. Wiglet Watch continues, unabated by the rain. So what was Kate doing today?
The Duchess of Cambridge is launching the pilot of a website aimed at giving primary school teachers practical resources to help support the mental health of their pupils. Kate will give the green light to the initiative during a visit to a London primary school helping to trial the online portal coordinated and financed by the duchess’ Royal Foundation.
The launch is taking place at Roe Green Junior School, Kingsbury, north-west London, where Kate will meet teachers and pupils, and join a class taking part in one of the lesson plans featured on the site before giving a speech. The free website for schools, called Mentally Healthy Schools, is expected to be available to primary’s nationwide in the spring after being monitored and reviewed.
Part of me wishes that states in America would implement something similar, and allow schools to track and monitor elementary-school-age kids’ mental health through teachers, school counselors, etc. But I know it would never happen – it would likely be seen as too invasive, or something something big government, you get the idea.
Meanwhile, the British papers still claim that Kate would love to do a home birth for her third delivery. We heard this months ago, and sources are still saying that she would “love” to deliver the baby at Kensington Palace or Anmer Hall. A source said: “Catherine has said she would love to have her baby at home. She has discussed it with William and he is being very supportive. Above all they both agree that having a home birth would save a massive intrusion into the day to day running of any hospital where she gave birth.” While Kate’s pregnancies have been fraught (especially in the first trimester), she seems to have (relatively) easy deliveries, so I can see why she would feel like doing it at home. Then again, she just turned 36 years old, which is considered a higher risk “geriatric pregnancy” by some OBGYNs. So… probably not.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I want that coat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. I love it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh dear. Me too. I love the shade and the cut and it’s perfect coat. It’s my b-day in a few days, so if you are reading this, Kate, just send it over.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Which day’s your birthday? (Happy Birthday in advance!)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a beautiful coat. I would wear it! However, I can never ever get past her horrible hair. Pull that wig back! I sympathize, I have similar hair and if I wore it down and loose it would look bad too. She needs a haircut or she needs to find a nice pulled back look. JMO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Guys, I know that everyone here is convinced she wears wiglets, but I just don’t see it! I’m no Kate fanatic, but it really does look like her own hair to me. I think she just has an extremely inept stylist.
I got a blowout recently during which the stylist used big Velcro rollers to “add volume” in the back, and that is basically exactly what it looked like. (I hated it and smoothed it down the best I could as soon as I got home.)
There have been times when I could believe she was wearing extensions for length, but recently, I just don’t see it. I think she just has naturally good hair. I realize I’m in the minority here, though
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Way too much shade of blue in my opinion
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she looks beautiful in blue, it’s a lovely color that most people like, and she looks good in it. I wish maybe she had broken it up a little bit though. She is wearing blue jewelry, coat, scarf, shoes, purse. It’s antad much. Maybe if the earrings and the scarf weren’t blue it wouldn’t look so matronly or old fashioned. The very matchy-matchu tends to look old lady to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would have gone with the blue coat and the blue scarf, love the scarf pattern. And then I would have called it a day on blue–maybe worn black shoes, and definitely not the blue earrings.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think I’d keep the earrings and swap out the scarf and the shows. I agree though – it’s a bit too much blue overall. Still a very nice coat though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@minx, I would have also only kept the blue coat and scarf. Maybe the earrings too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She can be wearing a garbage bag with those earrings and nobody would notice. They’re amazing. She is a vision in blue, but it works. Don’t think she’s ever looked more at ease. Reading the other comments……the scarf can go, but keep the damn earrings! She likes being pregnant!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You cannot have too much blue. But then again i haven’t changed fave colour since i was 2.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love blue in every shade.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have a problem with blue clothes. I never know how to matches them. If I was wearing Kate’s outfit, I would have a rash. I can’t even put a blue top with a blue jean. Never know how to do it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My closet looks like an undersea world: mostly blues with some greenish!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nikki, I also have a lot of blues and greens in my house. They are fresh colors and just make me feel good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i like it. Great colour on her and the addition of the scarf livens it up. The dress under it is also cute, if i would nitpick it would be the jewelry. It matches her engagement ring, but is somewhat old fashioned.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not old fashioned. It’s 80s tacky. And was chosen because of that. That’s what has been so amusing about it. It’s ugly. Diana chose it to stick out as the biggest and ugliest of the options she had.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Slight correction. Diana didn’t try to find the ugliest ring, she wanted to find the ring that was conspicuously the most over the top expensive and tacky. She didn’t find it to be unattractive. That ring truly makes me shudder, however.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i was actually referring to the earrings and necklace in this case.
The engagement ring is ok for me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s ugly. And that is my 2 cents on it. The reasons she chose it can also be argued are traits that make it ugly. Sticking out. Nothing classical or versatile.
That goes for the earrings and rest.
Matches in color, but not in texture.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Diana’s ring! However it will get side eye forever from me on Kate’s finger. Yes Will did give someone the finger here…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s wearin her Tanzanite set (earrings/necklace), not sapphires here.
I really like the scarf, coat, accessories here. I think she looks very put together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know she always carried small, but she honestly barley looks pregnant here. She must be getting close to at least 30 weeks?! And if I’m not mistaken both George and Charlotte were big enough babies when they were born. How does she do it?!?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s because she is tall. Tall women don’t pop out as much. Must be more vertical room in the torso area.
Kate looks pretty here but the scarf is a little too matchy with the coat. Wiglet on fleek! Lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
she also has a long torso…more room?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It depends, I’m 5′ 11″ and looked huge. But I also gained a lot of weight and Kate obviously isn’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meh. I’m 5’11″, gained the minimum for my first pregnancy (9k) and still managed to have a massive belly. I think the fact that we never *really* see her in form fitted clothes is part of it.
In the pics I’ve seen of her inside, sitting down, the pregnant belly is very noticable and normal looking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She carries small and low until sometime after her 32nd week. Then she looks “fuller.” She has a long torso, narrow hips, and stays to a very strict diet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I keep fotgetting she is pregnant bc she is so small
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks much more like her college self, in face and figure. You know, that cute pic where she is leaning on something in front of her uni? Agree she looks barely pregnant at all except for that beautifully full face.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love pregnant Kate! I think she is just so beautiful and like her “old” self.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love this coat. Agree the lapels are huge. But nice color and I love the shoes. The wiglet baffles me though
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too. Why does she feel the need to wear them???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is she going bald as well?
Sorry, couldn’t resist.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The first thing I thought of when the large lapels were mentioned was ‘doesn’t Meghan like large lapels?’ Which is very callous of me, considering how annoyed I get about the press trying to pitch Kate against Meghan.
The clothes are kind of matchy, but I’d give her a pass this time considering it’s the colour of the campaign (look at all the flags). And it does suit her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wouldn’t be too envious about these school programmes – they are, I’m sad to say, more show than substance. Our public schools are, for a huge part, underfunded with underpaid teachers etc, and with recent regulations I understand teachers and parents are more unhappy than ever. We’re certainly doing better than the American public education system, but most of our state schools aren’t anything to write home about, either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh no! My godson is moving from China to the UK (Leicester) and I assured his mom everything would be just fine…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Leicester? Why would anyone move THERE? (I’m mostly just being snarky – but it isn’t where I would choose to live in the UK!)
I’m assuming if he is relocating from China he will be going to a private school? Shrug
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What is wrong with Leicester?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His father accepted a position with the university. Joshua s
speaks no English yet and is five years old so his mom doesn’t want him to attend private school until he’s about ten or so.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lovely coat.
Come on now, 36 years old is not geriatric. Some OBGYNs hate women I swear. It’s her third kid, if she feels she can birth it at home, she can.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s the medical term for a pregnancy after 35. Although it’s fallen out of favor for ‘advanced maternal age’
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Scal, exactly— kind of like how the legal term for anyone under the age of 18 or 21 used to be “infant.” I think (?) most states use minor instead now, but infant used to be common.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes i agree, seeing as she appears to have had 2 straight forward births already i think professionals over here would be fine for her to try a home birth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It IS a geriatric pregnancy. Not to associate geriatric with anyone over 60. Many do. Still, because of that stigma association its been changed to advanced maternal age (AMA).
Meaning, your chance a of conception plummets and chance of risks soar.
Kate has a history of carrying easily and having easy labors. She is probably fine to birth at KP where they will absolutely have everything a hospital would offer. Complete with teams should there even be the slightest concern.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder if part of why she wants to birth at home is to feel more like a historical queen. To be able to say that you had your baby at Kensington palace is something very few women have been able to say. I wonder if she feels like it would be a way to connect with past queens and consorts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Your chances of conception don’t REALLY plummet though. A 27 year old has an 86% chance of conception within the first year. A 37 year old has an 82% chance in the first year. It’s a drop – but it’s definitely not a plummet.
Risk of birth defects double in the 40s – but it’s from .5% to 1%.
We’re still being told outdated statistics ( like based on a 1600′s census outdated) and using fear to motivate women into freezing eggs ($$) and having kids early.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Erinn, thank you. I’ll trot out, again, my story of pregnancy at the age of 46 that resulted in a healthy baby a week after I turned 47. No medical help needed to get pregnant, very uneventful pregnancy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. She’s had two “successful” deliveries already, so she’s a good candidate for home birth. She should do it if she wants. It’s not like she won’t have access to the best midwives/doctors available and an ambulance on standby.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
my son is 34 and I am 64. When I was pregnant, I was considered a high risk pregnancy because of my age.
There were some horrible coplications CAUSED by the hospital – we both came out okay. But she’s done it twice before. If I knew what she knew……I’d stay far away from giving birth in a hospital if ever I could……:)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually love that coat. The colour is gorgeous. Am shocked that she chose it as it has no plethora (word of the day!) of buttons. And she’s actually wearing a nice scarf for once. Hate the matchy shoes and clutch though. It would have looked less boring with more contrasting accessories. At least she’s working.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a win IMO, I like the scarf too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Plus it’s a repeat coat – she wore that in 2015 when she was pregnant with Charlotte so it’s another plus.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“geriatric pregnancy” ? is that really a thing? holy moly, that’s an awful medical term
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe I’m desensitized to it, but it’s not an awful term. There are loads of medical terms that do not mean the same in daily vernacular.
It’s used as a benchmark.
Not saying she’s old and frail. That’s the person’s own word association and resulting judgement.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, it’s a term they actually use. The first time I saw the word “geriatric” at the top of my blood test results during my second pregnancy (I was 35) I almost choked.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not meant as an insult, it’s a medical term…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It stems from greek, like many scientific terms. Geras meant “old age” in greek. Geron, an old person. So, it’s a medical term AND an insult, hahaha.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love this coat!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m liking the whole look. Lovely color and the hair is on point. Also this is the first time I remember seeing her in a scarf. A little Meghan inspired? I’m glad she’s looking very relaxed these days. I wonder if it’s the onboarding of Meghan which means less pressure on Kate? Or, maybe she just loved being pregnant and is happy to complete her family with the three kids she wanted.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love this coat and colourscheme on her and I am suprised how long it took her to wear it again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is a great color for January.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really like the coat. She could have been less matchy in the accessories but that is her thing I guess.
Funny cos Meghan has become more matchy since being engaged. I wonder of it is a ‘suggestion’ from KP.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nice coat. She looks great. I think part of it is that she looks genuinely happy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has looked very happy this pregnancy. Maybe she didn’t have HG as much this time around.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just watched the video of her speech and… a slight improvement but barely. She’s still looking down constantly and she just doesn’t seem to have prepared it. We’re almost at seven years here. It’s insulting to the charity, frankly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh do stop with the constant carping about the same shizz.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol, it’s called having an opinion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Indeed. The royal subjects must remain focused on the hue of the princess’s coat and avoid all considerations of the actual duties being carried out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Still does not prepared for her speech. She could memorize key phrases and make eye contact with the audience. If you are reading from a script it is a snooze fest. She was reading simple phrases that she could have memorized. She is also does not know how to pause or use her voice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The coat is a repeat from when Kate was pregnant with Charlotte.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG, she wore a scarf. That being said, I really wish she would get a real stylist. She looks so matronly. Her hair just baffles me
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I decided she just looks old fashioned. Nothing horrible but it’s all so wrong IMO for a young woman. She dresses like a dowdy matron. And the hair…I already had my say upthread. It’s awful. At some point in your 30′s you should get a style. This fly all over, fluffy, curly, do nothing wig like hair just looks unpolished.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve never liked her hair (I know it’s HER hair, etc). I’ve objected less to her clothes than her hair over the years. It just looks blah and dated to me, too girlish for a woman in her position. I wish she would get it shorter, part it differently, stop the sausage curls.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It would be a nice look for Camilla. Kate is 36 going on 63 – however 63 yr olds dress better. She’s just so BORING and I can’t stand the hair. Please anyone, get her to a stylist!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the coat but you know she picked it because it matches the blue in the Heads Together logo/design. She loves themes!
But, I actually really like the scarf with it. One of her outfits last week or the week before made think she should wear more scarves so I’m glad she’s picking up on my “scarf wearing vibes”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love scarves, I think they are just a classic accessory. She should wear more of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hate it when she basically wears the same colour for everything – even her earrings are blue.
The coat looks beautiful and that shade of blue really suits her, shame everything else had to match.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love the coat! She is looking happy and relaxed. Maybe the pressure is off her a bit. Pregnancy suits her. I wonder what her diet is?? Nice to see positive comments here. I feel like Kate is pooped on unfairly at times. I am a weirdo…I do not mind the ring. I mean it was Diana’s! That in itself makes it special….no?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
also that scarf looks like something The Queen would wear on her head!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate feel pressured? I don’t think she ever felt pressure to do anything. It’s been seven years and she can’t even give a simple speech yet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean …all eyes on her….it would be overwhelming.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It would be incredibly intimidating at first, wouldn’t it? She however, has had 10 years as a girlfriend and seven years as a wife to become used to and adept at handling crowds. I mean anyone would learn after that much time. You would pick it up through osmosis if nothing else after 17 years of exposure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A good friend of mine only gained less than 10 lbs with her pregnancy. She didn’t workout really, just ate exactly what the doctor told her to and never ate big portions anyway. Everyone is different. I know she was frustrated because no one noticed she was pregnant and she wanted that “bump moment” you know?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love the coat and the fact that she wore it before. The scarf is beautiful and both she and William seem happier these days. She should wear more scarves. They are a great accessory in my opinion. Have never been a fan of the ring.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am sorry but this is rather 80s looking and dated.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree. The color is great, but the lapels? I’m christening this coat ‘The Flying Duchess’.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It looks to me she’s hiding this pregnancy and doesn’t want the attention. I did hear a rumour that she might have the birth at home, so they can have more privacy when giving birth. Make sense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love the coat and the scarf. The shoes, too? Overkill.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The coat is fine, if a bit dated. But why does she feel the need to color match so much? It’s like Garanimals for adults. It’s just all too matchy matchy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What the hell has gotten into the cambridges? I have never seen them this much outside the month of December working.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan’s coming, why else!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Vacation time must be coming up
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is a fabulous color on her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is a great colour on Kate. I’m hoping Kate does give birth at Kensington Palace or Amner as both William and Kate likely prefer. Problem with Amner, isn’t it more rural, there’s concerns with getting to hospital if emergency situation? Kensington Palace makes more sense in that regard. Plus it must be many years now since a Monarch or future Monarch’s child born in Kensington Palace. HM had a geriatric pregnancy with Andrew and Edward but she gave birth to them at Buckingham Palace. Anne was the only child born at Clarence House.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Citresse, ITA — if the rumors are true and this is even being considered, it would be at KP so they could quickly get to a London hospital if necessary.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Plus they can be ‘private’ there. Yes I know, why not etc but I’ll bet if it’s a home birth we won’t see this kid till it’s 3 yrs old.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks lovely. Pregnancy suits her very well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she looks great and this shade of blue is great on her. Home birth though? To each their own, but the idea kind of terrifies me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
With only one in four pregnancies being textbook, I’d want every advantage 21st century medicine can offer while giving birth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate looks so lovely today! Like the repeat coat and a SCARF?! Her dress is flattering (Note: it has shiny buttons and flaps!) and she looks comfortable and glowy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love her outfit. I’d wear it but I still like clothing from the 1980s.
It reminds me a little of Designing Women without the huge shoulder pads and jewelry.
She’s 36? I’d lost track.
I don’t consider that a geriatric pregnancy these days but I guess.
I mean, if you compare it to girls getting married and p.g. at 14 in the 1800s and expiring by 30, usually from childbirth complications, then I guess it is.
I wanted to home birth my second and third but, yeah, there were complications and I’m glad I had a doctor and some nurses standing by to help us out….literally.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s just a medical term. I had my kids at 39 and 41 and was advanced maternal age. They take special precautions during your last trimester with monitoring etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Understood. I had my son when I was 20.
I had my older daughter when I was 30.
I had my younger daughter 1 month before I turned 41.
They told me I’d never have anymore children and I was scared spitless but she turned out smart and sweet and healthy and beautiful but I think I got lucky.
Good health/good genes?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks so pretty
I want the entire ensemble.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I live in a progressive state where even the most conservative cities have a more accurate view of maternal health and safety than apparently the whole of the UK. It’s completely normal and safe for even first time moms to give birth at home, and most cities have birthing centers detached from hospitals. Doulas and midwives are becoming the norm. The idea that this fit, healthy, experienced mother shouldn’t give birth at home, overseen by the best carers, is ludicrous. I’d say I’m surprised that it’s even an issue, but considering the first thing mentioned is the size of her lapels and an insistence that her naturally, verifiably, and consistently thick hair is the result of extensions (as if either of those things are even worth mentioning), I’m not. #Feminism, am I right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a lovely color and she looks happy, and the dress underneath is pretty but unless the photo color is off, not quite the same shade family as the coat. I’m ambivalent about the lapels, but she is showing now and 6 months along, so I’m guessing that she wants to move the eye from her (formerly tiny) waist somewhere else, and it’s either the legs or shoulder detail. But it’s an appropriate outfit and a lovely color – I don’t know any woman of any shade who doesn’t look nice in that color.
Re her engagement ring: I wish people would remember that Kate probably had no choice in this particular case: it was the beloved Diana’s. William proposed with it, there it is. The gems are top quality but you have to remember that Diana was very young, inexperienced, and unsure of herself when she chose it – for that reason, I find it somewhat endearing. Your taste gets more sophisticated as you mature. She was what, 19? And it was the 1980s – I’ve seen, believe it or not, far more ostentatious engagement rings in conference rooms in Manhattan. It is what it is, as they say – but I’m sure up close the sapphire is a gorgeous color, top of the line Ceylon or Burmese.
But I prefer Eugenie’s creamsicle sapphire to any of the royal engagement rings of the last couple of decades, frankly. Diana’s, Sophie’s, Autumn Phillips’, and MM’s – all just expensive rings with big gems but little distinction.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@SEESITTELLIS: I agree about the ring and I kind of feel sorry for Kate being stuck with it. I’m sure it was exciting at first to get Diana’s ring, but it is SO dated and most of the rest of Kate’s jewelry is fairly understated.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate was probably happy to get any engagement ring from William, but I just don’t like the karma behind that ring. Just my feeling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love the whole outfit. It’s a good color for her.
I have a similar coat only in black, and it has a belt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Kate looks great. It’s hard to tell that she’s pregnant. And as a September baby I love the sapphire and diamond engagement ring. That’s one very nice sapphire.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks very nice, but I think she’s a bit overdressed for a visit with kids. The whole “look” is more evening wear IMO, maybe it’s the jewelry and the shoes. Also, can they come up with something else for her to do besides meet with kids? Like, this isn’t all women are meant to do? I know they play it very safe with her solo events because she’s married to the heir. Something nice: her hair looks SO much better than the last time she wore this coat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks lovely if a bit matchy-matchy. Blue’s a good color for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks great although her hair style is … you know. I love the color of the coat and shoes with the nude pantyhose.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can you guys tell me how you spot that she has a wiglet? I think she would benefit by a tremendous thinning of her hair. I don’t know why her stylist wouldn’t do this – her hair is obviously heavy, thin it out with shears and it would look 100x better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love the coat, especially with the shoes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse