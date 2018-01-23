Duchess Kate steps out in London wearing a blue Sportmax coat: lovely or boring?

Catherine Roe Green

Here are some photos of the Duchess of Cambridge out and about in London this morning. Apparently, it was a rainy day in London, so she covered up in this Sportmax coat in a mid-range shade of blue which… I like? The lapels on this coat are enormous, but overall, the lines work on her. Underneath her coat, she wore a Seraphine dress and she accessorized with a Beulah London scarf and blue heels. Wiglet Watch continues, unabated by the rain. So what was Kate doing today?

The Duchess of Cambridge is launching the pilot of a website aimed at giving primary school teachers practical resources to help support the mental health of their pupils. Kate will give the green light to the initiative during a visit to a London primary school helping to trial the online portal coordinated and financed by the duchess’ Royal Foundation.

The launch is taking place at Roe Green Junior School, Kingsbury, north-west London, where Kate will meet teachers and pupils, and join a class taking part in one of the lesson plans featured on the site before giving a speech. The free website for schools, called Mentally Healthy Schools, is expected to be available to primary’s nationwide in the spring after being monitored and reviewed.

[From The Daily Mail]

Part of me wishes that states in America would implement something similar, and allow schools to track and monitor elementary-school-age kids’ mental health through teachers, school counselors, etc. But I know it would never happen – it would likely be seen as too invasive, or something something big government, you get the idea.

Meanwhile, the British papers still claim that Kate would love to do a home birth for her third delivery. We heard this months ago, and sources are still saying that she would “love” to deliver the baby at Kensington Palace or Anmer Hall. A source said: “Catherine has said she would love to have her baby at home. She has discussed it with William and he is being very supportive. Above all they both agree that having a home birth would save a massive intrusion into the day to day running of any hospital where she gave birth.” While Kate’s pregnancies have been fraught (especially in the first trimester), she seems to have (relatively) easy deliveries, so I can see why she would feel like doing it at home. Then again, she just turned 36 years old, which is considered a higher risk “geriatric pregnancy” by some OBGYNs. So… probably not.

The Duchess of Cambridge visits Roe Green Junior School

The Duchess of Cambridge visits Roe Green Junior School

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

119 Responses to "Duchess Kate steps out in London wearing a blue Sportmax coat: lovely or boring?"

  lightpurple says:
    January 23, 2018 at 7:28 am

    I want that coat.

    Reply
  Léna says:
    January 23, 2018 at 7:29 am

    Way too much shade of blue in my opinion

    Reply
  Maria F. says:
    January 23, 2018 at 7:30 am

    i like it. Great colour on her and the addition of the scarf livens it up. The dress under it is also cute, if i would nitpick it would be the jewelry. It matches her engagement ring, but is somewhat old fashioned.

    Reply
  Danielle says:
    January 23, 2018 at 7:32 am

    I know she always carried small, but she honestly barley looks pregnant here. She must be getting close to at least 30 weeks?! And if I'm not mistaken both George and Charlotte were big enough babies when they were born. How does she do it?!?!

    Reply
  Nicole says:
    January 23, 2018 at 7:32 am

    Love this coat. Agree the lapels are huge. But nice color and I love the shoes. The wiglet baffles me though

    Reply
  Clare says:
    January 23, 2018 at 7:34 am

    I wouldn't be too envious about these school programmes – they are, I'm sad to say, more show than substance. Our public schools are, for a huge part, underfunded with underpaid teachers etc, and with recent regulations I understand teachers and parents are more unhappy than ever. We're certainly doing better than the American public education system, but most of our state schools aren't anything to write home about, either.

    Reply
  Babs says:
    January 23, 2018 at 7:34 am

    Lovely coat.
    Come on now, 36 years old is not geriatric. Some OBGYNs hate women I swear. It’s her third kid, if she feels she can birth it at home, she can.

    Reply
    Scal says:
      January 23, 2018 at 7:48 am

      That's the medical term for a pregnancy after 35. Although it's fallen out of favor for 'advanced maternal age'

      Reply
    Rose says:
      January 23, 2018 at 7:48 am

      Yes i agree, seeing as she appears to have had 2 straight forward births already i think professionals over here would be fine for her to try a home birth.

      Reply
    FLORC says:
      January 23, 2018 at 7:49 am

      It IS a geriatric pregnancy. Not to associate geriatric with anyone over 60. Many do. Still, because of that stigma association its been changed to advanced maternal age (AMA).
      Meaning, your chance a of conception plummets and chance of risks soar.

      Kate has a history of carrying easily and having easy labors. She is probably fine to birth at KP where they will absolutely have everything a hospital would offer. Complete with teams should there even be the slightest concern.

      Reply
      Amy says:
        January 23, 2018 at 8:28 am

        I wonder if part of why she wants to birth at home is to feel more like a historical queen. To be able to say that you had your baby at Kensington palace is something very few women have been able to say. I wonder if she feels like it would be a way to connect with past queens and consorts.

      Erinn says:
        January 23, 2018 at 9:07 am

        Your chances of conception don’t REALLY plummet though. A 27 year old has an 86% chance of conception within the first year. A 37 year old has an 82% chance in the first year. It’s a drop – but it’s definitely not a plummet.

        Risk of birth defects double in the 40s – but it’s from .5% to 1%.

        We’re still being told outdated statistics ( like based on a 1600′s census outdated) and using fear to motivate women into freezing eggs ($$) and having kids early.

      minx says:
        January 23, 2018 at 9:32 am

        Erinn, thank you. I'll trot out, again, my story of pregnancy at the age of 46 that resulted in a healthy baby a week after I turned 47. No medical help needed to get pregnant, very uneventful pregnancy.

    • Millennial says:
      Millennial says:

      I agree. She's had two "successful" deliveries already, so she's a good candidate for home birth. She should do it if she wants. It's not like she won't have access to the best midwives/doctors available and an ambulance on standby.

      Reply
    Plantpal says:
      January 23, 2018 at 8:20 am

      my son is 34 and I am 64. When I was pregnant, I was considered a high risk pregnancy because of my age.
      There were some horrible coplications CAUSED by the hospital – we both came out okay. But she’s done it twice before. If I knew what she knew……I’d stay far away from giving birth in a hospital if ever I could……:)

      Reply
  Chrissy says:
    January 23, 2018 at 7:36 am

    I actually love that coat. The colour is gorgeous. Am shocked that she chose it as it has no plethora (word of the day!) of buttons. And she's actually wearing a nice scarf for once. Hate the matchy shoes and clutch though. It would have looked less boring with more contrasting accessories. At least she's working.

    Reply
  OriginalLala says:
    January 23, 2018 at 7:41 am

    "geriatric pregnancy" ? is that really a thing? holy moly, that's an awful medical term

    Reply
  Lilith says:
    January 23, 2018 at 7:45 am

    I love this coat!

    Reply
  Hh says:
    January 23, 2018 at 7:45 am

    I'm liking the whole look. Lovely color and the hair is on point. Also this is the first time I remember seeing her in a scarf. A little Meghan inspired? I'm glad she's looking very relaxed these days. I wonder if it's the onboarding of Meghan which means less pressure on Kate? Or, maybe she just loved being pregnant and is happy to complete her family with the three kids she wanted.

    Reply
  xena says:
    January 23, 2018 at 7:47 am

    I love this coat and colourscheme on her and I am suprised how long it took her to wear it again.

    Reply
  Enough Already says:
    January 23, 2018 at 7:49 am

    This is a great color for January.

    Reply
  Maum says:
    January 23, 2018 at 7:52 am

    I really like the coat. She could have been less matchy in the accessories but that is her thing I guess.
    Funny cos Meghan has become more matchy since being engaged. I wonder of it is a ‘suggestion’ from KP.

    Reply
  Sullivan says:
    January 23, 2018 at 7:58 am

    Nice coat. She looks great. I think part of it is that she looks genuinely happy.

    Reply
  Beluga says:
    January 23, 2018 at 8:03 am

    Just watched the video of her speech and… a slight improvement but barely. She's still looking down constantly and she just doesn't seem to have prepared it. We're almost at seven years here. It's insulting to the charity, frankly.

    Reply
  Merritt says:
    January 23, 2018 at 8:18 am

    The coat is a repeat from when Kate was pregnant with Charlotte.

    Reply
  cindyp says:
    January 23, 2018 at 8:19 am

    OMG, she wore a scarf. That being said, I really wish she would get a real stylist. She looks so matronly. Her hair just baffles me

    Reply
    homeslice says:
      January 23, 2018 at 10:58 am

      Yes, I decided she just looks old fashioned. Nothing horrible but it's all so wrong IMO for a young woman. She dresses like a dowdy matron. And the hair…I already had my say upthread. It's awful. At some point in your 30′s you should get a style. This fly all over, fluffy, curly, do nothing wig like hair just looks unpolished.

      Reply
  Becks says:
    January 23, 2018 at 8:21 am

    I like the coat but you know she picked it because it matches the blue in the Heads Together logo/design. She loves themes!

    But, I actually really like the scarf with it. One of her outfits last week or the week before made think she should wear more scarves so I’m glad she’s picking up on my “scarf wearing vibes” ;-)

    Reply
  Cee says:
    January 23, 2018 at 8:29 am

    I hate it when she basically wears the same colour for everything – even her earrings are blue.
    The coat looks beautiful and that shade of blue really suits her, shame everything else had to match.

    Reply
  Chrissy says:
    January 23, 2018 at 8:33 am

    I love the coat! She is looking happy and relaxed. Maybe the pressure is off her a bit. Pregnancy suits her. I wonder what her diet is?? Nice to see positive comments here. I feel like Kate is pooped on unfairly at times. I am a weirdo…I do not mind the ring. I mean it was Diana's! That in itself makes it special….no?

    Reply
  JaneDoesWork says:
    January 23, 2018 at 8:56 am

    A good friend of mine only gained less than 10 lbs with her pregnancy. She didn't workout really, just ate exactly what the doctor told her to and never ate big portions anyway. Everyone is different. I know she was frustrated because no one noticed she was pregnant and she wanted that "bump moment" you know?

    Reply
  Maria says:
    January 23, 2018 at 9:11 am

    Love the coat and the fact that she wore it before. The scarf is beautiful and both she and William seem happier these days. She should wear more scarves. They are a great accessory in my opinion. Have never been a fan of the ring.

    Reply
  Cher says:
    January 23, 2018 at 9:17 am

    I am sorry but this is rather 80s looking and dated.

    Reply
  Anna nuttall says:
    January 23, 2018 at 9:24 am

    It looks to me she's hiding this pregnancy and doesn't want the attention. I did hear a rumour that she might have the birth at home, so they can have more privacy when giving birth. Make sense.

    Reply
  Tallia says:
    January 23, 2018 at 9:27 am

    Love the coat and the scarf. The shoes, too? Overkill.

    Reply
  Valiantly Varnished says:
    January 23, 2018 at 9:33 am

    The coat is fine, if a bit dated. But why does she feel the need to color match so much? It's like Garanimals for adults. It's just all too matchy matchy.

    Reply
  Petty Riperton says:
    January 23, 2018 at 9:39 am

    What the hell has gotten into the cambridges? I have never seen them this much outside the month of December working.

    Reply
  Lorelai says:
    January 23, 2018 at 9:47 am

    That is a fabulous color on her.

    Reply
    Citresse says:
      January 23, 2018 at 11:03 am

      It is a great colour on Kate. I'm hoping Kate does give birth at Kensington Palace or Amner as both William and Kate likely prefer. Problem with Amner, isn't it more rural, there's concerns with getting to hospital if emergency situation? Kensington Palace makes more sense in that regard. Plus it must be many years now since a Monarch or future Monarch's child born in Kensington Palace. HM had a geriatric pregnancy with Andrew and Edward but she gave birth to them at Buckingham Palace. Anne was the only child born at Clarence House.

      Reply
  Sarah says:
    January 23, 2018 at 10:12 am

    She looks lovely. Pregnancy suits her very well.

    Reply
  Shannon says:
    January 23, 2018 at 10:23 am

    I think she looks great and this shade of blue is great on her. Home birth though? To each their own, but the idea kind of terrifies me.

    Reply
  LizB says:
    January 23, 2018 at 10:46 am

    Kate looks so lovely today! Like the repeat coat and a SCARF?! Her dress is flattering (Note: it has shiny buttons and flaps!) and she looks comfortable and glowy.

    Reply
  nancypants says:
    January 23, 2018 at 10:47 am

    I love her outfit. I’d wear it but I still like clothing from the 1980s.
    It reminds me a little of Designing Women without the huge shoulder pads and jewelry.

    She’s 36? I’d lost track.
    I don’t consider that a geriatric pregnancy these days but I guess.
    I mean, if you compare it to girls getting married and p.g. at 14 in the 1800s and expiring by 30, usually from childbirth complications, then I guess it is.

    I wanted to home birth my second and third but, yeah, there were complications and I’m glad I had a doctor and some nurses standing by to help us out….literally.

    Reply
  Tan says:
    January 23, 2018 at 10:47 am

    She looks so pretty

    I want the entire ensemble.

    Reply
  Hey Bale says:
    January 23, 2018 at 10:55 am

    I live in a progressive state where even the most conservative cities have a more accurate view of maternal health and safety than apparently the whole of the UK. It's completely normal and safe for even first time moms to give birth at home, and most cities have birthing centers detached from hospitals. Doulas and midwives are becoming the norm. The idea that this fit, healthy, experienced mother shouldn't give birth at home, overseen by the best carers, is ludicrous. I'd say I'm surprised that it's even an issue, but considering the first thing mentioned is the size of her lapels and an insistence that her naturally, verifiably, and consistently thick hair is the result of extensions (as if either of those things are even worth mentioning), I'm not. #Feminism, am I right?

    Reply
  seesittellis says:
    January 23, 2018 at 11:03 am

    It’s a lovely color and she looks happy, and the dress underneath is pretty but unless the photo color is off, not quite the same shade family as the coat. I’m ambivalent about the lapels, but she is showing now and 6 months along, so I’m guessing that she wants to move the eye from her (formerly tiny) waist somewhere else, and it’s either the legs or shoulder detail. But it’s an appropriate outfit and a lovely color – I don’t know any woman of any shade who doesn’t look nice in that color.

    Re her engagement ring: I wish people would remember that Kate probably had no choice in this particular case: it was the beloved Diana’s. William proposed with it, there it is. The gems are top quality but you have to remember that Diana was very young, inexperienced, and unsure of herself when she chose it – for that reason, I find it somewhat endearing. Your taste gets more sophisticated as you mature. She was what, 19? And it was the 1980s – I’ve seen, believe it or not, far more ostentatious engagement rings in conference rooms in Manhattan. It is what it is, as they say – but I’m sure up close the sapphire is a gorgeous color, top of the line Ceylon or Burmese.

    But I prefer Eugenie’s creamsicle sapphire to any of the royal engagement rings of the last couple of decades, frankly. Diana’s, Sophie’s, Autumn Phillips’, and MM’s – all just expensive rings with big gems but little distinction.

    Reply
  37. KiddV says:
    January 23, 2018 at 11:39 am

    Love the whole outfit. It’s a good color for her.

    I have a similar coat only in black, and it has a belt.

    Reply
  38. Evie says:
    January 23, 2018 at 11:50 am

    I think Kate looks great. It’s hard to tell that she’s pregnant. And as a September baby I love the sapphire and diamond engagement ring. That’s one very nice sapphire.

    Reply
  39. HoustonGrl says:
    January 23, 2018 at 11:55 am

    She looks very nice, but I think she’s a bit overdressed for a visit with kids. The whole “look” is more evening wear IMO, maybe it’s the jewelry and the shoes. Also, can they come up with something else for her to do besides meet with kids? Like, this isn’t all women are meant to do? I know they play it very safe with her solo events because she’s married to the heir. Something nice: her hair looks SO much better than the last time she wore this coat.

    Reply
  40. Penelope says:
    January 23, 2018 at 12:11 pm

    She looks lovely if a bit matchy-matchy. Blue’s a good color for her.

    Reply
  41. Pandy says:
    January 23, 2018 at 12:15 pm

    She looks great although her hair style is … you know. I love the color of the coat and shoes with the nude pantyhose.

    Reply
  42. Sarah says:
    January 23, 2018 at 12:15 pm

    Can you guys tell me how you spot that she has a wiglet? I think she would benefit by a tremendous thinning of her hair. I don’t know why her stylist wouldn’t do this – her hair is obviously heavy, thin it out with shears and it would look 100x better.

    Reply
  43. Claire says:
    January 23, 2018 at 12:44 pm

    I love the coat, especially with the shoes.

    Reply

