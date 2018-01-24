Melania Trump will no longer attend Davos with her husband, post-Stormy Daniels

Donald Trump speaks at US Air Force Base Yokota

Do you like how we have gotten to the point where no one even notices if we don’t see Melania Trump for weeks at a time? Granted, Laura Bush wasn’t an activist FLOTUS either, but Laura Bush was seen all the time – she liked being a hostess and doing softer, gentler photo ops. Melania seems so sulky whenever they try to make her do that stuff, and I get the feeling that Melania would just prefer to do her own thing completely, and never even see her husband or any of his cronies. Still, Melania was scheduled to fly to Davos this week with her bigly husband. Only now she’s canceled. Curious!

First lady Melania Trump, in a change of plans, will not be joining President Donald Trump on his trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, later this week. East Wing communications director Stephanie Grisham confirmed to CNN that the first lady’s decision to forgo the trip was based on “scheduling and logistical issues.”

A week ago, Grisham told CNN the first lady would be attending the annual meeting of influential financial leaders and business titans in a show of support for her husband, who intends to give remarks during his visit. The President’s own trip to Davos was also in flux until several hours ago, due to the government shutdown, which has been now been resolved. White House press secretary Sarah Sanders had said Monday that if the government reopened, Trump would keep his promise to attend.

“The President’s delegation will leave tomorrow, and the President will continue on his trip later in the week,” she said, in the event of the shutdown ending.

Melania Trump has not made a public statement since January 12, when news of a possible payoff from her husband’s lawyer to porn star Stormy Daniels to cover up an alleged affair was first reported by The Wall Street Journal. The first lady did, however, depart with the President later that day to Mar-a-Lago for the long holiday weekend, although she was not spotted with him during two evening dinners hosted by Trump, one with former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and another with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Am I alone in thinking that Melania likely did not and continues to not give a sh-t about Donald Trump’s affairs? She didn’t give a sh-t when he bragged about sexually assaulting women, so why would she care about the consensual sex with Stormy Daniels? Melania’s exact thoughts are probably along the lines of “better her than me.” Still, it looks bad. So Melania has to at least pretend to be offended, which is possibly why she and her husband didn’t even acknowledge their wedding anniversary.

Past presidents and first ladies have often taken to social media to celebrate their birthdays and wedding anniversaries, giving the American people rare glimpses into their private lives and marriages. But here again, the Trumps have bucked tradition. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump marked their 13th wedding anniversary on Monday, but neither celebrated the occasion on social media.

Trump did fire off a few tweets that day, but only to slam Democrats on Capitol Hill over the deal to reopen the government following a brief shutdown. “Big win for Republicans as Democrats cave on Shutdown,” he wrote late Monday.

Mrs. Trump’s most recent tweet came on another commemorative day — the one-year anniversary of her husband’s inauguration. “This has been a year filled with many wonderful moments,” the first lady tweeted Saturday. “I’ve enjoyed the people I’ve been lucky enough to meet throughout our great country & the world!”

The first lady’s tweet included a photo of herself — notably not with her husband but with a military escort.

According to The Washington Post, the Trumps were not spotted celebrating in Washington, D.C., on Monday night either, though the newspaper noted that the couple rarely dine outside the White House when they’re in town. It also seems unlikely that the Trumps will have a belated celebration, considering the first lady just cancelled plans to join her husband on his upcoming trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Michael Wolff’s book, Fire and Fury, claims that Melania is basically a ghost in the White House – she has no presence there, and even when she is there, she sleeps separately from her husband and they don’t even spend any time together. Wolff paints that as Melania’s decision though, that she’s the one keeping her distance from her husband, and that he goes along with it to make her happy (seriously). I honestly believe that they’re like strangers passing in the night at this point. Again, why would she even care about Stormy?

President Donald Trump returns from Florida with Melania and son Barron

  1. Fleurucci says:
    January 24, 2018 at 7:26 am

    I love the burgundy pants outfit. Better her than me indeed! That’s pretty obvious

    Reply
  2. Annabelle Bronstein says:
    January 24, 2018 at 7:28 am

    Her post with that hunky Marine is hilarious! I mean, that’s expert level shade right?

    Reply
  3. queenE says:
    January 24, 2018 at 7:30 am

    I’m sure it’s written in her contract to close her eyes to affairs and honestly….she doesn’t care. They aren’t in love.

    Reply
  4. ncboudicca says:
    January 24, 2018 at 7:32 am

    I’m digging that cardigan, it would be great for work…not that I could afford it.

    Anyway, she doesn’t care about the other women. I’m sure there have been many through the years. She’s in a prison of her own making and I don’t feel sorry for her.

    Reply
    • ORIGINAL T.C. says:
      January 24, 2018 at 12:07 pm

      +1
      “She’s in a prison of her own making and I don’t feel sorry for her.”

      Exactly. Worse yet, when Trump was the most vulnerable politically (post the Grab ‘em video admitting to sexual assault), she gave interviews downplaying it as just locker room talk and showed up at the debate wearing a pussy bow. I don’t understand this narrative that we are supposed to feel sorry for Melania because she doesn’t get to live like a spoiled trophy wife doing nothing but shoppping, going to parties and lunching!

      Because of her help, we have Donald Trump and now millions of DACA young people having their parents exported while they wait in anxiety for the police to knock down their doors and put them in detention centers to be exported to countries foreign to them.

      Trump can do anything and get away with it. Melania can divorce him tomorrow and his base will defend him as well as start sending him dates to choose from. And Trump has never cared about any of children before they are college aged including Barron so it’s projection BS that she’s afraid of losing custody of her son in a divorce. And as a parent, you want your child to grow up in the same household as his white supremacist and cruel father?

      Reply
  5. Esmom says:
    January 24, 2018 at 7:33 am

    Of course she doesn’t care about Stormy. In fact I’d guess she’s appreciative because it gave her a reason to back out events and travel she probably had zero interest in.

    That photo of her with the military guy seems like some not so subtle shade at Bigly, lol.

    Reply
  6. grabbyhands says:
    January 24, 2018 at 7:38 am

    Not that I feel sorry for her, but I’m sure she’s been made to understand that she can’t do or say anything that could in any way be misconstrued as being critical of her husband so she probably feels silence is the best option, particularly since I don’t think he’s addressed it either?

    I’m not surprised they didn’t acknowledge their wedding anniversary either. Honestly, I will be surprised if he doesn’t dump her for a younger model before his term is up.

    Reply
  7. Mia4s says:
    January 24, 2018 at 7:38 am

    I don’t think she cares about the affair (come on does anyone actually believe this was ever a love marriage?); but public humiliation? I could see that pissing her off.

    Reply
  8. CharlieBouquet says:
    January 24, 2018 at 7:41 am

    The burgundy outfit gives me life. Currently wearing fuzzy nightgown.

    Reply
  9. RBC says:
    January 24, 2018 at 7:42 am

    I am convinced that they would have been divorced by now if 45 had not won the election. She really only looks happy when with her son or other people. But she decided to marry him, so I hope it was worth it.

    Reply
  10. wood dragon says:
    January 24, 2018 at 7:43 am

    Other than the public embarrassment, Melania doesn’t care. She cares only about her kid, her even more shadowy parents, and honoring the bare minimum of their deal so that she has a comfortable life. The rest is just for appearances and lip service.

    Reply
    • Onerous says:
      January 24, 2018 at 7:50 am

      I wasn’t just going to say this. Often people who have “arrangements” also have an understanding of discretion. To at least keep the facade of a functional marriage up.

      It’s one thing to know your spouse is having affairs and it’s quite another to have it in the headlines, I’d imagine. Even if there’s no love between them, it would still be embarrassing.

      Although how it could be MORE embarrassing than actually being married to this man, I have no idea.

      Reply
  11. Chrissy says:
    January 24, 2018 at 7:45 am

    What a farce of a life she leads! Imagine giving up any interests or dreams of you own to marry solely for money and having to pretend you, at most, tolerate the racist pig you sold yourself to. What must her son or parents think of what her life has become? What a shallow pointless existence she leads. She a fake FLOTUS and this is even more obvious after the wonderfully engaged, genuine and enthusiastic First Lady Michelle Obama. I just don’t get it I guess.

    Reply
  12. Daisyfly says:
    January 24, 2018 at 7:47 am

    This is only happening because there’s she’s been publicly humiliated. She probably thought that she was “different”, but now there’s incontrovertible proof that she’s not. She’s just like Ivana and Marla, meaning not worth being faithful to.

    This is the result of sleeping with a married man; how you get them is how you’ll lose them.

    Honey, let him get lost.

    Reply
  13. LAK says:
    January 24, 2018 at 7:53 am

    I feel like this is an appropriate thread to post this fictional short story about Melania again. Enjoy.

    https://www.nytimes.com/2016/07/03/books/review/melania-trump-in-chimamanda-ngozi-adichie-short-story.html

    Reply
  14. Shannon says:
    January 24, 2018 at 8:03 am

    That picture with the handsome escort – I’m dying! It’s hard for me to have much an opinion on her personality since her idiot husband is the one I’m worried about, but I can always respect a woman who can shade her jackass husband on this level. And no, I don’t think she really cares. She probably just slept with him long enough to get Barron and financial security and now she’s like, “Thank God that’s over.”

    Reply
  15. Indiana Joanna says:
    January 24, 2018 at 8:05 am

    Even though she signed her deal with the devil and has accepted this degrading situation with drump, we did see real hurt in her face during the inauguration when he totally ignored her and addressed all comments to Grifter Barbie.

    Still, I have little sympathy for her.

    Reply
  16. Reef says:
    January 24, 2018 at 8:10 am

    I’m just here for the looks and the burgundy? plum? outfit does not disappoint.

    Reply
  17. Eric says:
    January 24, 2018 at 8:11 am

    A solo appearance in Davos is the least of Emperor Zero’s concerns. Although EZ is so brain warped he probably thinks Davos is a female relative of Betsy DeVos and he’s planning on doing his customary missionary position with “her” and getting his fat ass slapped by the Time magazine with Bannon on the cover.

    With Sessions in the Mueller doghouse and Rick Gates prepared to flip (new lawyer), EZ’s pair of threes is going to get trounced by Mueller’s full house. 2018 is going to be so great!

    Reply
  18. Beth says:
    January 24, 2018 at 8:18 am

    It’s no secret that Trump was a cheater before she met him, and I don’t think she thought he’d change. She might be embarrassed with the Stormy story, but she’ll stick around for the reason she’s been around since she met him, his money. I feel bad for their son more than anything else.

    Reply
  19. HeyThere! says:
    January 24, 2018 at 8:21 am

    She is upset because he disrespected her by being so careless. She is mortified I bet. It’s one thing to hear a rumor, it’s another to have the porn stars face and interviews everywhere. Plus, what would she be allowed to say or do anyway…nothing. The Marine pic is the best thing she could have done, of I would say the only thing. I feel bad for her because she never thought he would be Pres and on this level of the microscope. I feel bad for her because I’m human. Lol. I can’t really explain it.

    Reply
  20. Merritt says:
    January 24, 2018 at 8:25 am

    She doesn’t care and now she has an excuse to not be anywhere near him.

    Her clothes are hideous.

    Reply
  21. Nicole says:
    January 24, 2018 at 8:44 am

    Oh well you’re not going to catch me feeling sorry for her. She’s another puppet of her husband so meh.
    Meanwhile Barack sent Michelle flowers to her office for her birthday because they are forever in love and it’s too cute. Consistently praises her any chance he gets while she makes fun of him for the corny things he does. I miss them

    Reply
  22. lightpurple says:
    January 24, 2018 at 8:52 am

    At a time when their relationship was still intimate, he had unprotected sex with a sex worker. That he would risk subjecting her to potential illness in such a way is truly sad. But she chose this life with him. I’m not believing “scheduling” for a second What schedule? She does NOTHING.

    Of far more concern to me is whether Princess Nagini will be going on this trip. A colossal waste of my tax money to promote herself and Trump businesses once again. Or will it be too close to her planned Olympics vacation that she is making us pay for?

    Reply
    • Chrissy says:
      January 24, 2018 at 9:16 am

      OT but did you see on Maddow last night that almost the entire Cabinet is heading to Davos including Ken Doll. Only Plastic Barbie and Hope Hicks were left off the list. Somehow I don’t 45 would go anywhere without either of them. Why would a so-called “populist” president even want to go to meet the richest of the rich unless it was to brag endlessly and make personal business deals. Many Russians will apparently also be there. Ummm.

      Reply
  23. Mrs.K says:
    January 24, 2018 at 8:52 am

    She is a beautiful intelligent woman (she speaks 5 languages) . Get that money and go live your life! She knows he is very influential and can make her life hell, so its better for now to just suck it up and look the other way.

    Reply
  24. Taxi says:
    January 24, 2018 at 8:54 am

    I think Mel was initially infatuated & even probably “in love” when she married Don but learned what a creep he is as time went on. There is no fondness now between them & they’d have already divorced if he hadn’t managed to get elected. As soon as he’s out of office, she’ll be gone & neither of them will miss the other. She didn’t want him to run for office & probably didn’t even vote for him.
    Many men with fragile egos & NPDs like Don’s often blame their wives for any learning disabilities or disorders in the offspring. Don appears now to be fond of & affectionate toward Barron but I’d bet big money that when the child’s problems began to show up that Don threw lots of blame & criticism at Melania. After all, nothing in his DNA could possibly result in less than outstanding (in his view) progeny so anything requiring special attention had to be her “fault.” He wouldn’t have been nice about it either. For Melania, that was probably the beginning or acceleration of her disenchantment & dislike of the man.
    I don’t believe she’d have married him had she realized how severely “off” his personality & character are. Was she a gold digger? Maybe. Is a woman who marries a doctor, investment banker or attorney instead of a bus driver or elementary school teacher a gold digger? Maybe it’s just a matter of degree.

    Reply
  25. Beatrix says:
    January 24, 2018 at 8:56 am

    Jesus, 13 years of being married to THAT. I’ll have a drink for Melania today. The woman made her bed, but we don’t know her life to be able to fully grasp her decision making when she married that piece of sh*t, so I’ll drink to her tonight.

    Reply
  26. PlayItAgain says:
    January 24, 2018 at 8:56 am

    I agree with many of the comments. I think having the Stormy headlines is likely outside the parameters of their contract—a public humiliation clause or something. She’s only with him for the money and her son. They never expected him to actually win, and I bet that time she spent in NY at the beginning of his term was for contact renegotiation to add some nominal FLOTUS duties. She knows he f*cks around and doesn’t care, as long as he doesn’t touch her. Considering the current rumors, I bet Nicky Haley is going to Davos with him.

    Oh, and I love the burgundy and tan outfit. She’s not a real First Lady, so I can enjoy (or not) her style, like I would any other vapid celebrity.

    Reply
  27. sparrow2 says:
    January 24, 2018 at 8:57 am

    I personally, have no idea what goes on in their marriage. He is the Father of their son, so there is that tie which I’m sure is not taken lightly. I do know I want that burgundy outfit & I do enjoy her fashion choices & beautiful smile.

    Reply
  28. Lala says:
    January 24, 2018 at 9:08 am

    Her fashion sense…BAFFLES ME!!!! I’m not even trying to be funny…it’s all over the place…and generally…for me, a “world of no”…that sweater coat? Great…but then the flowers…??? The burgundy outfit…I have the EXACT same one…but the optic of her and that outfit with him in his Sears Roebuck clearance suit is jarring…can we just have some COHESIVENESS??? The blue suit from inauguration? DIVINE!

    Reply
  29. Sam says:
    January 24, 2018 at 9:17 am

    What a miserable life she leads. No money in the world is enough to live in close proximity of that thing, being married to it (even if it’s on paper only) and having to tolerate its existence. What sort of woman would marry that?

    Reply
  30. Belle Epoch says:
    January 24, 2018 at 9:24 am

    Does he need her in any way? She has always publicly stood up for her husband. They relied on her HEAVILY for a few months to soften his image, but he kept forgetting where she was. They even brought in Fake Melania! Then abruptly that was over.

    The inauguration film really is painful to watch. Some expert concluded from it that she is a beaten wife. (?) He probably can’t abuse her with secret service everywhere.

    She didn’t have to marry him. Her friends told her not to, but she said he was a “real man.” When you’re a young foreign “model” from Slovenia, that may just mean rich and not drunk. She was AMBITIOUS, and I read she is admired greatly for “making it.”

    Reply
  31. Sarah B says:
    January 24, 2018 at 10:13 am

    Although Laura Bush definitely wasn’t as much of an activist as Michelle Obama, she did run a successful children’s literacy campaign. And she supports Susan G. Komen (even when all of the nuts came out against SGK because they support Planned Parenthood).

    Reply
  32. Luna says:
    January 24, 2018 at 10:15 am

    She married the d-nozzle, and is complicit in his monstrosities. Karma.

    Reply
  33. The Original G says:
    January 24, 2018 at 10:26 am

    I’ve thought that she’d been trolling him for sometime on Twitter.

    Whatever their situation, his public exposure, I’m sure is a breach of something. Leaving him under the cover of Presidential scrutiny might be the strongest hand she’ll get.

    Reply
  34. Ruyana says:
    January 24, 2018 at 10:49 am

    Maybe she’s thinking he’s going to be 72 in June and he is not in good health. Being a widow would cost her a lot less than a divorce.

    Reply
  35. Caroline says:
    January 24, 2018 at 11:14 am

    I agree 100% that she probably doesn’t care other than it shows what a farce the marriage is.

    https://twitter.com/CAVandy/status/955898076316782593

    Reply
  36. mela says:
    January 24, 2018 at 11:59 am

    It’s obvious Melanie hates his guts

    It’s one thing to turn a blind eye but to have to face it publicly and be essentially, your dirty laundry aired out and humiliated in public probably is what caused her to cancel Davos and give Donald the proverbial MIDDLE FINGER

    I wouldn’t be surprised if she doesn’t make it through the presidency. His cheating is next level/Tiger Woods cheating. They obviously have an arrangement but I’m sure she will reach her breaking point where it’s just NOT WORTH IT.

    She is already at a point where she can’t even hide her disgust of him (slapping his hand away, looking miserable and cancelling appearances).

    Reply
  37. Luca76 says:
    January 24, 2018 at 12:05 pm

    From what I recall of the Stern interviews Trump basically said him and Melania had threesomes etc. I just don’t think she was surprised or cares one whit about the infidelity. I just think she hates being First Lady and this wasn’t what she signed up for. I also think whatever allure their marriage held for her ended many many moons ago . So any time she has an out on doing engagements she’ll take it.

    Reply
  38. robyn says:
    January 24, 2018 at 12:20 pm

    From what I recall, she went along wholeheartedly with Trump’s fake assertion that Obama was not born in the USA. I have no use for her.

    Reply
  39. Alexis says:
    January 24, 2018 at 12:48 pm

    Melania’s exact thoughts are probably along the lines of “better her than me.”
    This made me bust out laughing. I am sure that is Exactly how she thinks of it. Can’t say that I blame her.

    Reply
  40. LIONOHHHH86 says:
    January 24, 2018 at 1:00 pm

    I’m sure she’s miffed that he’s publicly embarrasing her by having unprotected sex with some skeeze but she was a mistress before a wife so…

    Reply
  41. Lens horne says:
    January 24, 2018 at 1:13 pm

    For some reason I like her. Certainly not a supporter of him

    Reply
  42. themummy says:
    January 24, 2018 at 1:14 pm

    I don’t think she cares one bit what the Orange Anus does, but I do think she may care about being publicly “embarrassed” when he lets his shenanigans go public. She may not care what he does, but she certainly does not want to be seen as the scorned wife, the poor cheated on lady, etc. I don’t think she appreciates that one bit.

    Reply

