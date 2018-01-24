Melania Trump will no longer attend Davos with her husband, post-Stormy Daniels

Do you like how we have gotten to the point where no one even notices if we don’t see Melania Trump for weeks at a time? Granted, Laura Bush wasn’t an activist FLOTUS either, but Laura Bush was seen all the time – she liked being a hostess and doing softer, gentler photo ops. Melania seems so sulky whenever they try to make her do that stuff, and I get the feeling that Melania would just prefer to do her own thing completely, and never even see her husband or any of his cronies. Still, Melania was scheduled to fly to Davos this week with her bigly husband. Only now she’s canceled. Curious!
First lady Melania Trump, in a change of plans, will not be joining President Donald Trump on his trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, later this week. East Wing communications director Stephanie Grisham confirmed to CNN that the first lady’s decision to forgo the trip was based on “scheduling and logistical issues.”
A week ago, Grisham told CNN the first lady would be attending the annual meeting of influential financial leaders and business titans in a show of support for her husband, who intends to give remarks during his visit. The President’s own trip to Davos was also in flux until several hours ago, due to the government shutdown, which has been now been resolved. White House press secretary Sarah Sanders had said Monday that if the government reopened, Trump would keep his promise to attend.
“The President’s delegation will leave tomorrow, and the President will continue on his trip later in the week,” she said, in the event of the shutdown ending.
Melania Trump has not made a public statement since January 12, when news of a possible payoff from her husband’s lawyer to porn star Stormy Daniels to cover up an alleged affair was first reported by The Wall Street Journal. The first lady did, however, depart with the President later that day to Mar-a-Lago for the long holiday weekend, although she was not spotted with him during two evening dinners hosted by Trump, one with former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and another with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
Am I alone in thinking that Melania likely did not and continues to not give a sh-t about Donald Trump’s affairs? She didn’t give a sh-t when he bragged about sexually assaulting women, so why would she care about the consensual sex with Stormy Daniels? Melania’s exact thoughts are probably along the lines of “better her than me.” Still, it looks bad. So Melania has to at least pretend to be offended, which is possibly why she and her husband didn’t even acknowledge their wedding anniversary.
Past presidents and first ladies have often taken to social media to celebrate their birthdays and wedding anniversaries, giving the American people rare glimpses into their private lives and marriages. But here again, the Trumps have bucked tradition. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump marked their 13th wedding anniversary on Monday, but neither celebrated the occasion on social media.
Trump did fire off a few tweets that day, but only to slam Democrats on Capitol Hill over the deal to reopen the government following a brief shutdown. “Big win for Republicans as Democrats cave on Shutdown,” he wrote late Monday.
Mrs. Trump’s most recent tweet came on another commemorative day — the one-year anniversary of her husband’s inauguration. “This has been a year filled with many wonderful moments,” the first lady tweeted Saturday. “I’ve enjoyed the people I’ve been lucky enough to meet throughout our great country & the world!”
The first lady’s tweet included a photo of herself — notably not with her husband but with a military escort.
According to The Washington Post, the Trumps were not spotted celebrating in Washington, D.C., on Monday night either, though the newspaper noted that the couple rarely dine outside the White House when they’re in town. It also seems unlikely that the Trumps will have a belated celebration, considering the first lady just cancelled plans to join her husband on his upcoming trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Michael Wolff’s book, Fire and Fury, claims that Melania is basically a ghost in the White House – she has no presence there, and even when she is there, she sleeps separately from her husband and they don’t even spend any time together. Wolff paints that as Melania’s decision though, that she’s the one keeping her distance from her husband, and that he goes along with it to make her happy (seriously). I honestly believe that they’re like strangers passing in the night at this point. Again, why would she even care about Stormy?
This has been a year filled with many wonderful moments. I’ve enjoyed the people I’ve been lucky enough to meet throughout our great country & the world! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/MMRi72ENd0
— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 20, 2018
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.
I love the burgundy pants outfit. Better her than me indeed! That’s pretty obvious
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was going to say, I really like the striped coat in the top pick. I don’t like Melania, but I’m going to be fascinated if post-presidency, post-divorce if she starts leaking some stories.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG! I never thought of that! That’s going to be really good. Of course, that will be after the mess that is the Trump family implodes and out through the rubble will be Melania roasting any last coal she can get to burn. The only thing that is keeping me sane is knowing their downfall is coming and it’s going to be bigly.
Mueller interviewed Comey last year and he’s gunning for the idiot in chief by getting him to sit for a face to face interview. His big fall is coming!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wouldn’t get my hopes up. I suspect heavy pre-nup and NDA.
Which… NDAs cannot cover illegal activity. Most english speaking americans don’t know that. She’s trapped. Anyone who marries for money earns it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That burgundy and tan outfit is killer. But also super impractical and…interesting for a first lady. She was really just aiming to be a NY trophy wife.
…but if I had the legs for it I would wear her whole outfit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah…..the oxblood + tan is an inspired combination. She has really great taste (in clothes!!) sometimes, I have to admit.
This marriage died many, many years ago but they keep parading it’s zombied carcass for appearances sake.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like her style. Not my cup of tea, but some pieces are beautiful.
She checked out of that marriage long time ago. Guess that pussy bow blouse had a meaning…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I noticed the outfit, too. Pretty.
But I can see where she would be pissed; I’m not saying she’d be pissed because she’s jealous because ewww, but think about the timing. She had an infant at home so they obviously were intimate (again, ewwwww, shudder) around that time so it would bother me to no end that he had unprotected sex with porn star, or anybody. No porn star hate here, just saying. And several times. Dirty orange slimebag.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh my god me too. I was like “I WANT that outfit!”
People always say she dresses like shit but I don’t know…overall, I think her style is solid.
And now I must go stab myself in the eye with a sharp object since I just complimented a Trump. Barf.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s because she either nails it or gets it completely wrong. She does her best dressing when it’s thematic (ie overseas trips) or she’s just decoration. Anytime she needs to be in functional gear, she looks absolutely out of place.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel the same way Kitten 😂
Hate myself for loving this outfit!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Broken clocks are right twice a day and all that – haha. I get it. Don’t like the woman at all, but some of the pieces she chooses are great. Some are absolutely horrible – but this is one of the nicer outfits.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love that outfit too. The bigly orange accessory attached to her right hand has to go, though.
I seriously hate that I love most of her outfits. LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s not enough Purell in the world that would make me hold President Grabby Baby-Hands.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her post with that hunky Marine is hilarious! I mean, that’s expert level shade right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hilarious! This comment made my day!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes!! Totally next level!!
I don’t think she gives a rat’s a** about Trump at this point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really wish she would leave him, although it’s unlikely. She seems positively miserable with DJT.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she doesn’t care that he’s screwing other women (because yes, “better her than me!”), but she DOES care that he’s humiliating her by it becoming public.
her whole shtick is “the hot trophy wife” and apparently she’s “not hot enough” to keep him from cheating.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed that she’s probably not that upset about him sleeping around but more upset about being publically humiliated. Though maybe she’s hurt about the timing of the affair—early on in their marriage, right after she had given birth to Baron.
I bet that they have their divorce all set and ready to go and it will be finalized the day after he leaves the presidency.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No one, least of all Melania I imagine, thought Trump was faithful. But having unprotected sex with a porn star months after she had just given birth is not just next level humiliating, it’s scary too. Who knows what he’s exposed her to because I doubt his relationship with Daniels was a one off. I think she’s genuinely upset over this and rightfully so.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She won’t divorce him. She will be with him until the bitter end to make sure Barron gets his fair share when they read the will.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Isn’t it hilarious. What a weird photo to pick- the person who enabled her to hold this post isn’t even mentioned or shown?! I give up with this monstrous lot.
Another thing- I just love the way the press describes scrotus as ‘giving remarks’. It’s like the most polite, diplomatic way ever to communicate that he is going to basically vomit up a word salad of obscenities, incomplete sentences and insults. Sometimes they use the word ‘utterances’ too. My two year old was making ‘utterances’ about a year ago- she already talks more sense than he ever will.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The newscasters – at least here in Boston – always look to be holding back a laugh when they mention that “the president today tweeted…”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So true about the press following customs and norms even while the President does not. I don’t know the solution to that, it’s a tough one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed, these kinds of subtle shade make me hate her a lot less.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This and the public hand slap (not to mention that she looks at DJT with thinly-veiled disgust) give me life. DJT would literally kill for Melania’s approval rating, it must sting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, it’s also telling that she looks WAAAYYY more happier with that hunky serviceman by her side than she EVAH looked with (even when she was just dating) the Donald. She’s positively glowing in this pic. LOL.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol she’s never looked happier!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right? That’s the biggest smile I’ve ever seen from her!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha! Yes! As for why she cares, it’s embarrassing. He’s embarrassed her. I still adore her blue inauguration outfit. Simply stunning. I hope she’s found a cute bodyguard to take care of her. LOL!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love how freaking happy she looks with someone other than EasyD at her side. Which means her face is not frozen at all, she chooses not to smile when Theorangeone is in close proximity.
… Or he drains the happiness out of her like he drains it out of all of us. Also very possible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sure it’s written in her contract to close her eyes to affairs and honestly….she doesn’t care. They aren’t in love.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She obviously doesn’t care, but why don’t all the “Christians” and right-wing commentators who trashed Hillary for staying with Bill after Monica care?
I am shocked – SHOCKED!! – by the double standard…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s classic what-about-ism, isn’t it. These right wing conservative evangelicals give trump a pass because What about the clintons and their bla bla bla. I’m sure Seth Myers raised this point at some stage- that one terrible thing can never be cancelled out and excused by another equal and opposite terrible thing. It’s just two terrible things, right?
(Holds head in hands and hopes for democrat mid term gains)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’ll say it was years ago and he’s changed. Which is why we need a few dozen more (particularly from recent months or years) to come forward. Toss those alleged NDAs to the wind!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Evangelicals twist themselves into pretzels to defend him. The funniest and cringe moment of the day was Don Lemon interviewing the son of Billy Graham “the nation’s Christian leader” last night about why the Evangelicals hated family man Obama but love morally corrupt, racist and sexist Trump. I wish every news outlet would show the interview!
https://youtu.be/TVfW5HczbJg
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They_do_not_care that they are hypocrites. They got their Supreme Court justice and tax cut. That’s all they ever cared about.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@OriginalTC
I was going to bring up the Don Lemon interview! It was painful to watch Franklin Graham try to rationalize the Evangelicals’ love for Trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does anyone still believe their marriage is anything but a marriage of convenience? I am convinced that they never really loved each other. IMO Trump liked her looks and thought she was good arm candy and she loved his money. I don’t believe their marriage goes beyond that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m digging that cardigan, it would be great for work…not that I could afford it.
Anyway, she doesn’t care about the other women. I’m sure there have been many through the years. She’s in a prison of her own making and I don’t feel sorry for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
“She’s in a prison of her own making and I don’t feel sorry for her.”
Exactly. Worse yet, when Trump was the most vulnerable politically (post the Grab ‘em video admitting to sexual assault), she gave interviews downplaying it as just locker room talk and showed up at the debate wearing a pussy bow. I don’t understand this narrative that we are supposed to feel sorry for Melania because she doesn’t get to live like a spoiled trophy wife doing nothing but shoppping, going to parties and lunching!
Because of her help, we have Donald Trump and now millions of DACA young people having their parents exported while they wait in anxiety for the police to knock down their doors and put them in detention centers to be exported to countries foreign to them.
Trump can do anything and get away with it. Melania can divorce him tomorrow and his base will defend him as well as start sending him dates to choose from. And Trump has never cared about any of children before they are college aged including Barron so it’s projection BS that she’s afraid of losing custody of her son in a divorce. And as a parent, you want your child to grow up in the same household as his white supremacist and cruel father?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course she doesn’t care about Stormy. In fact I’d guess she’s appreciative because it gave her a reason to back out events and travel she probably had zero interest in.
That photo of her with the military guy seems like some not so subtle shade at Bigly, lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Though, honestly, *anyone* is sexier than Trump. Even GWB is sexier than Trump – I can’t believe I just wrote the words sexier and GWB in one sentence! Now that’s a first!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha. I can think of a few who are not sexier than Trump — his sons, Stephen Miller, Steve Bannon, Jeff Sessions, Steve Mnuchin. But that’s not to say Trump is sexier than them. They’re all equally repulsive and reprehensible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh, shiver. Make it stop
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not that I feel sorry for her, but I’m sure she’s been made to understand that she can’t do or say anything that could in any way be misconstrued as being critical of her husband so she probably feels silence is the best option, particularly since I don’t think he’s addressed it either?
I’m not surprised they didn’t acknowledge their wedding anniversary either. Honestly, I will be surprised if he doesn’t dump her for a younger model before his term is up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I fully expect Trump to be the first sitting president to go through a divorce. All he needs is someone like Ryan to tell him he shouldn’t. The stupid dotard will absolutely do the opposite.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think she cares about the affair (come on does anyone actually believe this was ever a love marriage?); but public humiliation? I could see that pissing her off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree, she’s fine provided it stays on the down low.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
this is exactly what I said above.
her “thing” is being a hot wife…and now, she’s seen as “not hot enough” to keep him from cheating.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I think she feels humiliated. Her not coming is retaliation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, this. I think it is incorrect to say she doesn’t care. While she doesn’t care about Donald or his sexual proclivities, she cares about how this looks to the public and that these stories keep her in the spotlight in a manner she can’t control. She liked having her name splashed all over the society pages when she was a socialite and trophy wife in NYC. But this? This is not the type of attention she ever sought.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, that is a different offense all together. I totally agree.
Did anyone read the part where Stormy says Trump got giddy because he asked room service to make a pizza with “little pizzas” as the toppings? The way she describes him dancing around the room, singing about pizzas with little pizzas on it reinforces how incredibly petty he is. Even with room service, he makes ridiculous requests just to make people jump through hoops. He’s like a 10 year old boy with nuclear weapons.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The burgundy outfit gives me life. Currently wearing fuzzy nightgown.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ooooooh, a fuzzy nightgown sounds like heaven. My office is kept super cold because a couple employees run hot, and I daydream about blankets and slippers. I have boots on right now, but my feet are FREEZING!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am convinced that they would have been divorced by now if 45 had not won the election. She really only looks happy when with her son or other people. But she decided to marry him, so I hope it was worth it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
when you marry for money…you earn every penny
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She had no intention of moving to Washington DC. She must have been paid bigly to move there “once the school year ended”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Other than the public embarrassment, Melania doesn’t care. She cares only about her kid, her even more shadowy parents, and honoring the bare minimum of their deal so that she has a comfortable life. The rest is just for appearances and lip service.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wasn’t just going to say this. Often people who have “arrangements” also have an understanding of discretion. To at least keep the facade of a functional marriage up.
It’s one thing to know your spouse is having affairs and it’s quite another to have it in the headlines, I’d imagine. Even if there’s no love between them, it would still be embarrassing.
Although how it could be MORE embarrassing than actually being married to this man, I have no idea.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oops *was just going to say this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a farce of a life she leads! Imagine giving up any interests or dreams of you own to marry solely for money and having to pretend you, at most, tolerate the racist pig you sold yourself to. What must her son or parents think of what her life has become? What a shallow pointless existence she leads. She a fake FLOTUS and this is even more obvious after the wonderfully engaged, genuine and enthusiastic First Lady Michelle Obama. I just don’t get it I guess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think that growing up in a Communist country probably did it to her. I find that some people who grew up under Communism are absolutely petrified of being poor and not having enough (fill in the blank – food, shelter, etc.). Of course, it could be said of anyone who grew up in or around poverty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@BGE yeah because ALL communist countries are the same. Just the word communist basically explains it all. It was just people scraping at the streets for a scrap of food. Because all capitalist and democratic countries never have any poverty that does ANYTHING to the people living there. 😱
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Chrissy
Wonderful comment. Except that I don’t think she’ll care he’s racist. Remember she’s also a birther?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has a horrible life NOW. She actually had a pretty sweet life in New York. Rich, important, socially connected, and free to do what (and allegedly who) ever she wanted.
No one ever thought she’d end up as FLOTUS. That definitely wasn’t in her plan 13 years ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is only happening because there’s she’s been publicly humiliated. She probably thought that she was “different”, but now there’s incontrovertible proof that she’s not. She’s just like Ivana and Marla, meaning not worth being faithful to.
This is the result of sleeping with a married man; how you get them is how you’ll lose them.
Honey, let him get lost.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel like this is an appropriate thread to post this fictional short story about Melania again. Enjoy.
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/07/03/books/review/melania-trump-in-chimamanda-ngozi-adichie-short-story.html
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was amazing. I can just imagine all that happening
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That picture with the handsome escort – I’m dying! It’s hard for me to have much an opinion on her personality since her idiot husband is the one I’m worried about, but I can always respect a woman who can shade her jackass husband on this level. And no, I don’t think she really cares. She probably just slept with him long enough to get Barron and financial security and now she’s like, “Thank God that’s over.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even though she signed her deal with the devil and has accepted this degrading situation with drump, we did see real hurt in her face during the inauguration when he totally ignored her and addressed all comments to Grifter Barbie.
Still, I have little sympathy for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m just here for the looks and the burgundy? plum? outfit does not disappoint.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A solo appearance in Davos is the least of Emperor Zero’s concerns. Although EZ is so brain warped he probably thinks Davos is a female relative of Betsy DeVos and he’s planning on doing his customary missionary position with “her” and getting his fat ass slapped by the Time magazine with Bannon on the cover.
With Sessions in the Mueller doghouse and Rick Gates prepared to flip (new lawyer), EZ’s pair of threes is going to get trounced by Mueller’s full house. 2018 is going to be so great!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t forget Kelly. Sounds like his days are numbered. (Fingers crossed)
I also expect the other world leaders present at Davos to mock the hell out of drump. Or treat him cautiously like the global village idiot that he is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s no secret that Trump was a cheater before she met him, and I don’t think she thought he’d change. She might be embarrassed with the Stormy story, but she’ll stick around for the reason she’s been around since she met him, his money. I feel bad for their son more than anything else.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is upset because he disrespected her by being so careless. She is mortified I bet. It’s one thing to hear a rumor, it’s another to have the porn stars face and interviews everywhere. Plus, what would she be allowed to say or do anyway…nothing. The Marine pic is the best thing she could have done, of I would say the only thing. I feel bad for her because she never thought he would be Pres and on this level of the microscope. I feel bad for her because I’m human. Lol. I can’t really explain it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She doesn’t care and now she has an excuse to not be anywhere near him.
Her clothes are hideous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I don’t like these clothes at all. Tacky.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh well you’re not going to catch me feeling sorry for her. She’s another puppet of her husband so meh.
Meanwhile Barack sent Michelle flowers to her office for her birthday because they are forever in love and it’s too cute. Consistently praises her any chance he gets while she makes fun of him for the corny things he does. I miss them
Report this comment as spam or abuse
they really are so in love, and it’s so obvious, right?
the way he looks at her (admiration, absolute ga-ga in love) and the way she talks about him…they are couple goals.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At a time when their relationship was still intimate, he had unprotected sex with a sex worker. That he would risk subjecting her to potential illness in such a way is truly sad. But she chose this life with him. I’m not believing “scheduling” for a second What schedule? She does NOTHING.
Of far more concern to me is whether Princess Nagini will be going on this trip. A colossal waste of my tax money to promote herself and Trump businesses once again. Or will it be too close to her planned Olympics vacation that she is making us pay for?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OT but did you see on Maddow last night that almost the entire Cabinet is heading to Davos including Ken Doll. Only Plastic Barbie and Hope Hicks were left off the list. Somehow I don’t 45 would go anywhere without either of them. Why would a so-called “populist” president even want to go to meet the richest of the rich unless it was to brag endlessly and make personal business deals. Many Russians will apparently also be there. Ummm.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His followers are all about tearing down globalism but there he is, heading to a conference on globalism at which he’ll push his own international companies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Hopester isn’t going? That seems like no coincidence, especially after Wolff’s explosive accusation that Trump is currently having an affair with a female staffer in the WH and she is one of the favorite suspects.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is a beautiful intelligent woman (she speaks 5 languages) . Get that money and go live your life! She knows he is very influential and can make her life hell, so its better for now to just suck it up and look the other way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Errrr……except she *doesn’t* speak 5 languages…..probably not even 3
Not unless you consider Trollish a language, which her husband speaks fluently.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know about her being beautiful, and she is not very intelligent. She is inarticulate and it’s not because of the language barrier. Her whole resume was puffed up by Trump and then deleted from her website.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You mean she isn’t a highly educated architect/high end model/multiple language speaking/businesswoman extraordinaire?
Our first hint that little (if any) of that was true, was by looking at her choice of spouse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t find her beautiful, but I think she’s attractive when she’s wearing sunglasses. Wasn’t her being so smart and educated, and speaking all those languages, proven untrue?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Beth, yes it was proved untrue. The Trump people said she had at least one degree, and she didn’t.
In a CNN interview before the election she was asked why he should be president and she said “It’s because…he’s did (sic) so much…stuff in his life.” She says “stuff” a lot. She’s been in the US long enough to master the language and be more articulate. I just think she doesn’t care and isn’t very bright.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. The official bio on Melania listed that she spoke French fluently and when the French president’s wife tried to engage her, Melania apparently gave her a blank stare.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I speak 4. It isn’t that big a deal. In her country, it is common to be multi-lingual. The old Yugoslavia had multiple languages.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Actually, speaking four languages is a big deal, and very impressive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
” he is very influential and can make her life hell”
I’m thinking that after eleven years together, she might have a little influence herself. She certainly has the info/ammo to shut him down should he try anything ignorant with her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
this. When she has finally had enough of his disgusting self, Trump is going to have to let her walk and pay her off. She knows too much and hates his guts. There is no love lost there on those two
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG I’m laughing so hard I’m crying and my stomach hurts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Mel was initially infatuated & even probably “in love” when she married Don but learned what a creep he is as time went on. There is no fondness now between them & they’d have already divorced if he hadn’t managed to get elected. As soon as he’s out of office, she’ll be gone & neither of them will miss the other. She didn’t want him to run for office & probably didn’t even vote for him.
Many men with fragile egos & NPDs like Don’s often blame their wives for any learning disabilities or disorders in the offspring. Don appears now to be fond of & affectionate toward Barron but I’d bet big money that when the child’s problems began to show up that Don threw lots of blame & criticism at Melania. After all, nothing in his DNA could possibly result in less than outstanding (in his view) progeny so anything requiring special attention had to be her “fault.” He wouldn’t have been nice about it either. For Melania, that was probably the beginning or acceleration of her disenchantment & dislike of the man.
I don’t believe she’d have married him had she realized how severely “off” his personality & character are. Was she a gold digger? Maybe. Is a woman who marries a doctor, investment banker or attorney instead of a bus driver or elementary school teacher a gold digger? Maybe it’s just a matter of degree.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Taxi
Has it been established for certain that he does have problems?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Are you saying he has none? It’s pretty obvious to anyone who listens and watches him, that he has a few problems. Nobody’s perfect, and he’s not the only one who ever had problems, but his instability is causing danger
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh gosh, I should have made myself clearer…..Beth, of course, Trump the father *clearly* has a plethora of problems, probably including old fashioned Insanity.
I meant Barron…..there was speculation at one point that he might be autistic and I was wondering (following Taxi’s comment about the learning disabilities) if that had been established for a fact and not just media speculation?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Taxi, I have seen nothing to indicate that he has any fondness for that boy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me neither. He never even looks at the boy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jesus, 13 years of being married to THAT. I’ll have a drink for Melania today. The woman made her bed, but we don’t know her life to be able to fully grasp her decision making when she married that piece of sh*t, so I’ll drink to her tonight.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with many of the comments. I think having the Stormy headlines is likely outside the parameters of their contract—a public humiliation clause or something. She’s only with him for the money and her son. They never expected him to actually win, and I bet that time she spent in NY at the beginning of his term was for contact renegotiation to add some nominal FLOTUS duties. She knows he f*cks around and doesn’t care, as long as he doesn’t touch her. Considering the current rumors, I bet Nicky Haley is going to Davos with him.
Oh, and I love the burgundy and tan outfit. She’s not a real First Lady, so I can enjoy (or not) her style, like I would any other vapid celebrity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But wasn’t this story already out there before or have I misread something? It will be interesting if they put out pictures of her at some of her “scheduled” events.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I personally, have no idea what goes on in their marriage. He is the Father of their son, so there is that tie which I’m sure is not taken lightly. I do know I want that burgundy outfit & I do enjoy her fashion choices & beautiful smile.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her fashion sense…BAFFLES ME!!!! I’m not even trying to be funny…it’s all over the place…and generally…for me, a “world of no”…that sweater coat? Great…but then the flowers…??? The burgundy outfit…I have the EXACT same one…but the optic of her and that outfit with him in his Sears Roebuck clearance suit is jarring…can we just have some COHESIVENESS??? The blue suit from inauguration? DIVINE!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Noooo! I love the sweater. So cute. Sorry!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a miserable life she leads. No money in the world is enough to live in close proximity of that thing, being married to it (even if it’s on paper only) and having to tolerate its existence. What sort of woman would marry that?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think she has access to unlimited money. I think this is why she stays. She is under a strict prenuptial agreement and the Orange Twat controls her via the money. People think Melania can leave Trump— she can, but she will get very little. She stays because she needs the maintenance, the lifestyle, to take care of her son and parents. She gets enough rope, sure, but the Orange Twat and Co. know how to shorten the rope if she steps too far off course.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can we start referring to Trump as “Cadet Bone Spurs”?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s no way I could ever conceive a child with him and carry his child. That thought is just over the top revolting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does he need her in any way? She has always publicly stood up for her husband. They relied on her HEAVILY for a few months to soften his image, but he kept forgetting where she was. They even brought in Fake Melania! Then abruptly that was over.
The inauguration film really is painful to watch. Some expert concluded from it that she is a beaten wife. (?) He probably can’t abuse her with secret service everywhere.
She didn’t have to marry him. Her friends told her not to, but she said he was a “real man.” When you’re a young foreign “model” from Slovenia, that may just mean rich and not drunk. She was AMBITIOUS, and I read she is admired greatly for “making it.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If that’s “making it” then she can have it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Although Laura Bush definitely wasn’t as much of an activist as Michelle Obama, she did run a successful children’s literacy campaign. And she supports Susan G. Komen (even when all of the nuts came out against SGK because they support Planned Parenthood).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Didn’t SGK actually stop supporting Planned Parenthood in a bow to the nuts? I stopped contributing to SGK after that, and virtually everyone I know that was doing their 5Ks to raise money stopped doing them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She married the d-nozzle, and is complicit in his monstrosities. Karma.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve thought that she’d been trolling him for sometime on Twitter.
Whatever their situation, his public exposure, I’m sure is a breach of something. Leaving him under the cover of Presidential scrutiny might be the strongest hand she’ll get.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe she’s thinking he’s going to be 72 in June and he is not in good health. Being a widow would cost her a lot less than a divorce.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree 100% that she probably doesn’t care other than it shows what a farce the marriage is.
https://twitter.com/CAVandy/status/955898076316782593
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even in a purely commercial relationship the parties maintain public respect for each other. He’s such a fail and double fail to his enabler evangelical supporters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s obvious Melanie hates his guts
It’s one thing to turn a blind eye but to have to face it publicly and be essentially, your dirty laundry aired out and humiliated in public probably is what caused her to cancel Davos and give Donald the proverbial MIDDLE FINGER
I wouldn’t be surprised if she doesn’t make it through the presidency. His cheating is next level/Tiger Woods cheating. They obviously have an arrangement but I’m sure she will reach her breaking point where it’s just NOT WORTH IT.
She is already at a point where she can’t even hide her disgust of him (slapping his hand away, looking miserable and cancelling appearances).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
From what I recall of the Stern interviews Trump basically said him and Melania had threesomes etc. I just don’t think she was surprised or cares one whit about the infidelity. I just think she hates being First Lady and this wasn’t what she signed up for. I also think whatever allure their marriage held for her ended many many moons ago . So any time she has an out on doing engagements she’ll take it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just finished lunch, but I feel it coming back up. LORD that’s nasty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
From what I recall, she went along wholeheartedly with Trump’s fake assertion that Obama was not born in the USA. I have no use for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Melania’s exact thoughts are probably along the lines of “better her than me.”
This made me bust out laughing. I am sure that is Exactly how she thinks of it. Can’t say that I blame her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sure she’s miffed that he’s publicly embarrasing her by having unprotected sex with some skeeze but she was a mistress before a wife so…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For some reason I like her. Certainly not a supporter of him
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think she cares one bit what the Orange Anus does, but I do think she may care about being publicly “embarrassed” when he lets his shenanigans go public. She may not care what he does, but she certainly does not want to be seen as the scorned wife, the poor cheated on lady, etc. I don’t think she appreciates that one bit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse