‘Wonder Woman’ was completely shut out in every Oscar category, ugh

Invictus Games Toronto 2017 - Day 1

Wonder Woman was a success by any metric you want to use. It has grossed more than $820 million worldwide. It’s the highest grossing superhero origin movie of all time. It’s the second highest grossing film of the year, second only to The Last Jedi. It’s the highest-grossing live-action film directed by a woman. It’s the highest grossing action/comic-book film with a female lead. And besides all of that, it’s actually a good movie. People were excited to see it and they weren’t disappointed. Gal Gadot was launched into international stardom. Director Patty Jenkins should, by all accounts, have a pile of scripts to choose from and an unlimited budget. But considering the dumb backlash against Wonder Woman, I stopped expecting the film to be nominated for any Oscars. Turns out, I was right to lower my expectations.

The 2018 Oscar nominations were announced Tuesday morning and one fan favorite title was utterly snubbed in all categories: Wonder Woman.

Fans hoped the breakout DC hit starring Gal Gadot would at least get something in the big awards race — like perhaps a directing nod to Patty Jenkins, who overcame industry skepticism to launch the first female-fronted superhero box office blockbuster in, well, ever.

Or maybe at least something in technical categories, like sound mixing or costumes? But no. Wonder Woman will just have to be content with $800 million in worldwide box office, critical acclaim, and legions of fans who found the film inspiring.

[From EW]

When the Golden Globes nominations came out, I realized that WW getting a Best Picture nomination was probably a pipe dream. But to not even get nominations for any of the technical stuff? It almost feels like a deliberate snub. I mean, Suicide Squad got nominated for an Oscar. Boss Baby got nominated for an Oscar. The Adam Sandler film Click was nominated for Best Makeup. NORBIT WAS NOMINATED FOR AN OSCAR. And Wonder Woman… nothing.

Still, we got Jordan Peele and Greta Gerwig in the Best Director category so, all in all, that softens the blow of Wonder Woman’s snubs.

The National Board of Review Awards

Photos courtesy of WENN, Warner Bros.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

52 Responses to “‘Wonder Woman’ was completely shut out in every Oscar category, ugh”

  1. Neelyo says:
    January 24, 2018 at 10:43 am

    The CGI was pretty weak but I could have seen it getting a costume nod.

    And I knew it would never happen, but Chris Pine could have been up for Best Supporting Actor.

    Reply
  2. Babs says:
    January 24, 2018 at 10:47 am

    It wasn’t a good movie, it’s not a snub.

    Also good job on disrespecting the make up people of Hollywood, sorry they’re not on screen.

    Reply
  3. Sara says:
    January 24, 2018 at 10:47 am

    I mean….let’s be honest. Wonder Woman was a fun movie but it definitely isn’t oscar worthy. Are any of the Marvel movies really deserving of an Oscar?

    Reply
  4. Sg says:
    January 24, 2018 at 10:47 am

    Controversial opinion, maybe, but Wonder Woman doesn’t deserve to be nominated for anything. (*whispers* it was a bad movie)

    Reply
  5. Grant says:
    January 24, 2018 at 10:49 am

    Wonder Woman was great, the No Man’s Land scene alone should have gotten Patty Jenkins a Best Director nom.

    Reply
  6. Misti says:
    January 24, 2018 at 10:50 am

    I gotta be honest Hugh Jackman’s snub PAINS me more.

    Reply
  7. Bridget says:
    January 24, 2018 at 10:51 am

    WW was carried by the charm of its star and the fact that someone finally figured out that people don’t want to watch four superhero’s. But it wasn’t a technical marvel nor did it have a great script (a la Logan). Vulture broke it down well – WB already had two technically superior movies it poured its money into, Dunkirk & Blade Runner, and Wonder Woman would have needed a really strong technical showing to warrant a Best Picture. Though it was indeed robbed in not being nominated for Costumes.

    It was a fun movie, it was a successful movie, but it wasn’t a great movie. And for it to be honored, they would have needed to mount and incredibly thoughtful and cohesive campaign, like Get Out, which was still in the conversation because they did their damn best to make it so.

    Reply
  8. A says:
    January 24, 2018 at 10:56 am

    Wonder Woman really wasn’t that good, honestly. I know I left the theater disappointed. DC & Warner Brothers really don’t know how to do superhero movies. I really wish they would just lease out the characters to Marvel! They knock it out of the park EVERY time and even then I wouldn’t expect those movies to be nominated for anything but MTV & Choice awards.

    Reply
  9. Valois says:
    January 24, 2018 at 10:58 am

    I’m pretty certain it is not the second-highest grossing film of the year, not with Beauty and the Beast in existence. Do you men domestic?

    I want the academy to stop ignoring great work of women (like Mudbound). I don’t want them to award a slightly above average film directed by a woman to show how woke they are.

    Reply
  10. Bishg says:
    January 24, 2018 at 10:59 am

    I wanted to like this movie SO much, but I turned it off after 20 minutes or so.
    I found it very boring, but to be fair, I also know I shouldn’t have watched it on my pc. I can only enjoy a superhero movie in a theatre, not at home.

    Reply
  11. Noneya says:
    January 24, 2018 at 11:00 am

    The only comic book/superhero movie that deserved a nom this year was Logan and it received one so I’m happy.

    Wonder Woman really was not that good, the lead being a female doesn’t change the fact that the 3rd act was actual garbage and the typical DCEU CGI slugfest to end their comic movies.

    Reply
  12. Hollz says:
    January 24, 2018 at 11:04 am

    Suicide Squad won for best Hair and Makeup, which… eh, seems like a stretch.

    I love Wonder Woman, but I can understand why it got shut out. It was good, but could have been better. The fact like it seems like she’s in love with Chris Pine’s character (EI the first man she’s ever seen) really bothered me. I know it’s cannon, but I think that would have been an easy thing to break away from, especially where they killed him off.

    Reply
  13. Lala says:
    January 24, 2018 at 11:12 am

    Chris Pine (the BEST Chris) should have gotten nominated…seriously, that could have went…SO WRONG…and it went BEYOND right, he was the emotional heart of the movie…and I STILL remember every nuance of his performance…

    Reply
  14. Ferdinand says:
    January 24, 2018 at 11:15 am

    All I’ll say is, no. Comic movies are not Oscar bait. Unless of course is The Dark Knight and we are talking Nolan calibre here.

    That being said, I think Patty was more deserving of an Oscar nos for putting this together than Greta for Lady Bird. While fun and tender, Lady Bird is not a movie that stands out for its directing style or complex shots

    Reply
  15. BobaFelty says:
    January 24, 2018 at 11:16 am

    It was a fun popcorn flick, but not some great movie. Big box office often does not equate with oscars.

    Reply
  16. Beth says:
    January 24, 2018 at 11:28 am

    I thought it was incredibly boring and we actually left the theater before it was over. It made so much money because lots of people like me, went to see it and had high hopes it would be good. It was a bad movie and I’m not shocked it wasn’t nominated for any Oscars

    Reply
  17. lucy2 says:
    January 24, 2018 at 11:35 am

    I really enjoyed it and rewatched on blu ray. It’s a great super hero movie, but I don’t think it’s a Best Picture kind of movie. Which is fine, that’s not what it had to do.
    I could see some technical nominations, and the costuming was pretty interesting. It’s a shame there aren’t awards for stunt work, because that would have been where it shone.

    Reply
  18. teacakes says:
    January 24, 2018 at 11:44 am

    It’s an ok movie with a messy third act and some awful CGI towards the end, definitely not Best Picture material and I don’t even mean that I the ‘popcorn flick’ sense, I mean that in the ‘it’s not even that good a popcorn flick’ sense.

    Also Patty did a great job but anyone who thought Gal could or should get a best actress nomination for this, is either off their gourd or slept right through the (mercifully few) scenes where she was required to portray emotions. She looks really cool but good actress she is not, you’d have a better case for nominating Daisy Ridley for Best Actress than her.

    Reply
  19. mela says:
    January 24, 2018 at 11:55 am

    i don’t care i loved this movie. the fight scenes literally made me so overwhelmed with emotion that i cried

    love this movie

    Reply
  20. tracking says:
    January 24, 2018 at 12:18 pm

    There were a few great moments in the film (the No Man’s Land scene), but it was too uneven, and the script too poor, to warrant any noms. I’m completely fine with it, though looking forward to seeing what Patty Jenkins does next (other than WWII).

    Reply
  21. Mina says:
    January 24, 2018 at 12:28 pm

    Wonder Woman was a good movie. It wasn’t a great movie. It had ok acting, ok directing, ok script. The reason it stood out was really because we finally had a good female superhero and it was directed by a woman. Also was the only decent thing that has come out of the DC Universe. If any superhero movie deserved awards this year, it was Logan.

    Reply
  22. Nick says:
    January 24, 2018 at 1:05 pm

    I’m loving all you who are saying this movie wasn’t that great! I was so hyped to see and then so disappointed. I’m the “no mans land” scene wasn’t that amazing. I’ve seen documentary re-enactments that are more exciting. Uh it feels so good to say all that without being yelled at for not supporting a female led movie.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment