Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s mystery matchmaker is…Violet von Westenholz?

I love a good conspiracy and I love a good mystery, and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have some mysteries. We still don’t know who set them up on that blind date, and we still don’t know exactly when that blind date happened, and if Meghan was still technically with her boyfriend – the Canadian chef – when she started up with Harry. Well, E! News thinks they have the answers. Harry and Meghan were not set up by Jessica Mulroney (well-connected Canadian) or Misha Nonoo (fashion designer) or Markus Anderson (a mutual friend). E! says the matchmaker was Violet von Westenholz. Hm.

E! News can confirm for the first time that the real heroine of this love story is actually Harry’s childhood friend Violet von Westenholz. Her dad is a baron and very close to Prince Charles and she’s been in Harry’s trusted inner circle of friends for years. Her younger sister, Victoria, was once even touted as a possible girlfriend for Harry among the society elite in London, but Violet had become a confidante for Harry when it came to matters of the heart.

“Harry was having a really hard time finding anyone,” admits our well-placed source. “It’s hard enough finding someone new to date. He can hardly go on Tinder or a dating app like normal people, but to meet someone that you actually connect with, that was proving to be almost impossible. It was something he had confided in his closest friends about; he was ready to meet someone but it was so hard to actually find the right person.”

That is until Violet and Meghan’s paths crossed. The girls became friends through Violet’s PR work with the fashion house Ralph Lauren. Our source explains, “Meghan had been a part of the London social scene for a while and had slotted into the high society set really easily. And so when Harry told Violet he was having trouble finding someone, Violet said she might just have the perfect girl for him.”

Violet’s instinct, of course, was spot on. As we now know, the pair immediately clicked and after two London dates they jetted off to Botswana for a magical week-long vacation under the African stars.

“Even with Chelsy [Davy], Harry didn’t feel this kind of spark. And they were together for years! Harry just knew immediately, from the moment he spent time with Meghan, that he wanted to be with her. It’s a simple case of meeting the right girl at the right time.” Friends say, now that Meghan and Harry are just months away from tying the knot, the groom-to-be is just as besotted as ever. “Meghan really does come first for him. He’s honestly absolutely smitten,” we’re told. “His friends love her too; she’s been a really good fit into the group. Harry has definitely settled down since they got together. He doesn’t go out as much as he used to when he was single, but that’s to be expected and his friends understand that. He is preparing himself for married life and what that will bring.”

One pal admits, “Meghan did put someone’s nose out recently because she was introduced to them at an indoor location and didn’t take her sunglasses off. But that’s really been her only faux pas.” And that flub can be forgiven. “We are all just really happy that he finally met a woman he wants to spend the rest of his life with.”