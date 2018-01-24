Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s mystery matchmaker is…Violet von Westenholz?

Prince Harry and fiancee Meghan Markle during a visit to Cardiff Castle as part of their royal duties

I love a good conspiracy and I love a good mystery, and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have some mysteries. We still don’t know who set them up on that blind date, and we still don’t know exactly when that blind date happened, and if Meghan was still technically with her boyfriend – the Canadian chef – when she started up with Harry. Well, E! News thinks they have the answers. Harry and Meghan were not set up by Jessica Mulroney (well-connected Canadian) or Misha Nonoo (fashion designer) or Markus Anderson (a mutual friend). E! says the matchmaker was Violet von Westenholz. Hm.

E! News can confirm for the first time that the real heroine of this love story is actually Harry’s childhood friend Violet von Westenholz. Her dad is a baron and very close to Prince Charles and she’s been in Harry’s trusted inner circle of friends for years. Her younger sister, Victoria, was once even touted as a possible girlfriend for Harry among the society elite in London, but Violet had become a confidante for Harry when it came to matters of the heart.

“Harry was having a really hard time finding anyone,” admits our well-placed source. “It’s hard enough finding someone new to date. He can hardly go on Tinder or a dating app like normal people, but to meet someone that you actually connect with, that was proving to be almost impossible. It was something he had confided in his closest friends about; he was ready to meet someone but it was so hard to actually find the right person.”

That is until Violet and Meghan’s paths crossed. The girls became friends through Violet’s PR work with the fashion house Ralph Lauren. Our source explains, “Meghan had been a part of the London social scene for a while and had slotted into the high society set really easily. And so when Harry told Violet he was having trouble finding someone, Violet said she might just have the perfect girl for him.”

Violet’s instinct, of course, was spot on. As we now know, the pair immediately clicked and after two London dates they jetted off to Botswana for a magical week-long vacation under the African stars.

“Even with Chelsy [Davy], Harry didn’t feel this kind of spark. And they were together for years! Harry just knew immediately, from the moment he spent time with Meghan, that he wanted to be with her. It’s a simple case of meeting the right girl at the right time.” Friends say, now that Meghan and Harry are just months away from tying the knot, the groom-to-be is just as besotted as ever. “Meghan really does come first for him. He’s honestly absolutely smitten,” we’re told. “His friends love her too; she’s been a really good fit into the group. Harry has definitely settled down since they got together. He doesn’t go out as much as he used to when he was single, but that’s to be expected and his friends understand that. He is preparing himself for married life and what that will bring.”

One pal admits, “Meghan did put someone’s nose out recently because she was introduced to them at an indoor location and didn’t take her sunglasses off. But that’s really been her only faux pas.” And that flub can be forgiven. “We are all just really happy that he finally met a woman he wants to spend the rest of his life with.”

[From E! News]

How gauche, she didn’t take off her sunglasses! Nitpick much? Good God. As for being set up by this mysterious friend… sure. What’s become increasingly clear is that Harry and Meghan actually had several mutual friends and would have probably crossed paths eventually without being set up. But I’m glad the set-up happened and yes, this would make a good rom-com. As for Harry being a changed man… I believe it, up to a point. I think he’s matured a lot in the past 3-4 years, some of it because of Meghan, some of it just because he’s in his 30s and that happens.

Prince Harry and fiancee Meghan Markle during a visit to Cardiff Castle as part of their royal duties

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meet a street dance class during their visit to Star Hub, a community and leisure centre in the Tremorfa area of Cardiff

Photos courtesy of Pacific Coast News.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

85 Responses to “Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s mystery matchmaker is…Violet von Westenholz?”

  1. FredsMother says:
    January 24, 2018 at 9:21 am

    WWWhoooo?

    Reply
  2. sparrow2 says:
    January 24, 2018 at 9:27 am

    “Meghan had been a part of the London social scene for a while and had slotted into the high society set really easily.”

    And this was before she even met Harry??

    Reply
    • Midigo says:
      January 24, 2018 at 9:36 am

      Right, this sort of mistery surrounding how they met, where and when is increasingly odd.

      Reply
      • Hh says:
        January 24, 2018 at 9:59 am

        Same. I’m assuming Meghan was with her chef bf (or very recently broke up with him) during the time she met Harry. Not only is there a mystery of their first date, but if you recall, during their engagement interview they both have a different timeline of their relationship. Not just any minor difference, but one of about 6 months. Meghan said they’d been together about 2 years, and Harry corrected her by saying about 1.5 years. Sometimes couples get timelines confused, but that’s when they are YEARS into their relationship.

        I’ll be interested to see which of Meghan’s friends attend the wedding. Does she have any from before her time on Suits? A few people have said that fame changed her. While I don’t doubt they were cashing in, they could also be speaking the truth. I saw her Instagram before it was shut down and she was definitely angling for some sort of hustle. Posting photos of the right people, the right places, and doing the right things. She reminds me very much of Pippa in this regard. Neither are mean spirited people, and both genuinely enjoy what they do/did, but always with the benefit of advancing their hustle.

    • PIa says:
      January 24, 2018 at 9:39 am

      Yeah I doubt that. She was a full-time regular on Suits, shooting in Toronto. Yes, actors do get time off, but Meghan was hardly in the Daily Mail or Tatler on a regular basis.

      I smell a planted story.

      Reply
    • sunnydeereynolds says:
      January 24, 2018 at 9:50 am

      Well, you know, according to the people here, she’s supposed to be a very good and super famous actress and the best humanitarian. So I guess she also has to be one of London’s hottest socialite now too before she met Harry. *Rollseyes

      Reply
    • Mumbles says:
      January 24, 2018 at 10:27 am

      Yeah that puzzles me as well. She’s an actor from California who went to Northwestern and films in Canada, at what point was she involved with London society?

      Reply
    • sunny says:
      January 24, 2018 at 10:51 am

      I believe it. She is a member of Soho house which means she has access to all Soho houses around the world. And while it tends to be pretentious as hell(even for a private member club), so many incredibly well-connected people have memberships. Even within soho house ecosystem, there are areas that only the most well-connected people can gain access to. It is a great way to build connections- a few of my friends who are Toronto members have made great business connections through members they meet in other cities.

      I would assume between this, her political connectedness through both the UN and the Mulroneys(who are Canadian political royalty(sigh) and their global connections, she is someone who probably had a fair amount of well-connected friends. It would be too far to say socialite or anything of that ilk but she no doubt knows a lot of people.

      Reply
    • Lobbit says:
      January 24, 2018 at 11:50 am

      There are pictures of Meghan with Violet von Westenholz from 2016 and they look pretty chummy, so it’s not hard to believe that she was at least acquainted with her and that whole set before she met Harry.

      Reply
    • Meggles says:
      January 24, 2018 at 11:52 am

      Celebs not revealing every single detail of their relationships is not “odd” or “suspicious” or “a mystery” or whatever other Tumblr narrative gets trotted out every single time a male celebrity gets a girlfriend. It’s not especially strange that two largely (then) unknown women could have met each other and become friends without the press knowing about it, and it’s not at all unusual for friends to fix each other up.

      The comments upthread are word for word identical to those being said about Cumberbatch, Dornan, Pattinson, 1Direction, Reedus, Hammer, etc etc etc etc. Please try to be less obvious. (And the half a dozen brand new posters all appearing at the same time to agree with each other doesn’t exactly help.)

      Reply
    • Talie says:
      January 24, 2018 at 12:17 pm

      If you checked out her Instagram before she deleted it…that summer she met Harry, she was tagging a lot of posh, connected people in her London photos. She was out and about at all the hot places too.

      Reply
  3. LAK says:
    January 24, 2018 at 9:28 am

    Gosh, E news cribbing articles from the DM. Several months later!!

    Reply
  4. Alexis says:
    January 24, 2018 at 9:29 am

    I am watching “The Windsors” on Netflix and it is so funny. The Pippa character is the funniest to me with their references to her party planning books. “You must have teacups along with the tea kettle”…”the sandwiches are supposed to go on Top of the tray”. lmao

    Reply
  5. littlemissnaughty says:
    January 24, 2018 at 9:30 am

    Was that dig at Chelsy really necessary? It’s so trite and boring. He was NEVER really in love before he met Meghan! FATE! Stop it. You can have real, important, and wonderful relationships that simply end.

    Reply
  6. Snap Happy says:
    January 24, 2018 at 9:30 am

    I call BS on that spark thing. Chelsy and Harry seemed to have a lot of chemistry. Different couple and different time.

    Reply
  7. Alexandria says:
    January 24, 2018 at 9:30 am

    Well, fun gossip and I’ll take this with a pinch of salt though it’s not hard to believe that Harry would have a difficult time finding a wife. I had to Google both the sisters and they are giving me Pippa Middleton vibes at some angles lol. The only thing I did not like about this gossip was having to mention Chelsea. Come on! Let her live her life!

    Reply
  8. Rhys says:
    January 24, 2018 at 9:32 am

    How many more glorifying adjectives can you fit in that little bit of info of their Coupleship? It’s okay. We know he is smitten. We also know he is in his 30s and his brother has his own family. I’m sure Harry didn’t relish the perspective of being a third wheel at this point.

    Reply
  9. Maria says:
    January 24, 2018 at 9:33 am

    It was definitely a woman that set them
    up because in the interview Meghan said they had to protect her privacy.

    Reply
    • Lobbit says:
      January 24, 2018 at 12:03 pm

      I think it was Violet von Westenholz for sure. Meghan definitely has a history with her and a few months ago The Telegraph asked the woman to confirm that she was the one that set them up and her answer was super coy – something like “I’ll leave it for others to say. I’m just happy they’re happy because they’re great together” or some such.

      Reply
  10. Lucy says:
    January 24, 2018 at 9:35 am

    Whatever the case is, I’m just happy he met a nice woman whom he wants to share his life with.

    Reply
  11. FredsMother says:
    January 24, 2018 at 9:36 am

    That outfit Meghan is wearing is lovely. Nice jacket. But it would have looked better with some oxfords/loafers not dem boots.

    Reply
  12. Hotsauceinmybag says:
    January 24, 2018 at 9:49 am

    Why does Harry’s sweater in these pictures make him look photoshopped into the shots lol

    Reply
  13. Carol says:
    January 24, 2018 at 10:03 am

    My pet peeves include people wearing sunglasses indoors and not taking sunglasses off when you meet someone new so I don’t consider that nitpicking.

    Reply
  14. Other Renee says:
    January 24, 2018 at 10:23 am

    “Our source explains, “Meghan had been a part of the London social scene for a while and had slotted into the high society set really easily.”

    How was she a part of the London social scene if she was living in Canada?

    Reply
  15. Mar says:
    January 24, 2018 at 10:37 am

    This story was SOOOOO written in favor of Megan.

    Reply
  16. Maum says:
    January 24, 2018 at 10:40 am

    It’s getting tedious.

    Meghan seems very lovely and accomplished but this is PR overkill.

    Not only is Harry besotted, but rght from the start they had an instant connection that was more intense than what he felt with the girl who many described as ‘the one who got away’?

    As for the socialite thing- it feels like a dig at Kate- even though Kate went to a very posh public school and clearly mixed in high circles she was never really seen as part of the elite aristo club- however Meghan (who no-one in the UK had really heard of before she started seeing Harry) was a high society party girl?
    This is so overcompetitive.

    Why can’t they be a more mature couple who met through acquaintances and fell in love? They clearly are committed to each other, THEY’RE GETTING MARRIED! We don’t need an overexaggerated gushy fairy tale story.

    They really need to work on their PR.

    Reply
    • Peeking in says:
      January 24, 2018 at 11:21 am

      Does Harry feel like Chelsy is the one who got away? If not, then it doesn’t matter what others think.
      I agree, they should have left his ex’s name out of this story.
      I saw no connection to Kate in the story, I think that’s a bit of a reach.

      I wonder if they (or whomever is) are “selling” the fairytale because of the racial issue. Could they be trying to convince people of their love to be more accepted? If so, I’ll give them a pass.

      Reply
      • Maum says:
        January 24, 2018 at 11:30 am

        If it doesn’t matter what others think why have there been so many stories about Chelsy recently?

        From a UK perspective these stories just seem too much. It’s very People magazine and feels unecessary considering Harry is a popular Royal and so far public reception (aside from the Fail) seems to have been very positive towards Meghan.

        I think the connection to Kate is more in the sense that there were a lot of stories about Waity Katie and her desperate sister and ‘doors to manual’ mum.
        No such gaucheness about Meghan. She is a socialite and has always been part of the UK inner circle.

        As I said it just seems too much and whatever the motives it’s the kind of PR that puts people off.

    • Sage says:
      January 24, 2018 at 11:47 am

      I always thought their relationship would fizzle after the IG in Toronto…something about their relationship seems PR to me. The VF article was just weird and unexpected.

      Reply
    • Meggles says:
      January 24, 2018 at 11:59 am

      It’s unlikely it’s PR, it’s just tabloids being tabloids. Meghan is clearly a shrewd and ambitious operator when it comes to managing her image. Yet whenever an article comes out that makes people see her in a negative light, everyone assumes she must have planted it herself. Why on earth would Meghan intentionally plant bitchy, gossipy articles in tabloids, especially ones that would expose her as a liar (outing the person who set them up after explicitly saying she’d keep the person’s identity secret) if anyone ever discovered they’d come from her?

      Only a complete idiot would do something like that.

      Reply
    • Lobbit says:
      January 24, 2018 at 12:20 pm

      It’s just fluffy gossip, though…

      Reply
  17. Sam says:
    January 24, 2018 at 10:51 am

    Enews playing catchup since The Times wrote an article about this like 2 days after their engagement.Meghan is part of soho house in London and has been before Harry,she may have mixed with some of them but fully part of London society…I doubt it.

    Reply
    • Olenna says:
      January 24, 2018 at 11:31 am

      I honestly don’t know what to make of this article. IMO, it does neither one of them any favors. Too, it reads like fiction and just more speculation about when/how they met. That aside, it’s possible there are some people in Harry’s circle of acquaintances who are willing to discreetly spill a little tea because they’re quite not on board with this relationship (or they like the attention). Anyway, I definitely know f-all about Soho house and who MM has networked with as a member (I do recall a pic of her talking expressively with Trudeau), but it’s possible she’s been savvy enough to work her way up the food chain to London society thru this channel. Now, how long she’s actually been there, if so, will likely remain a mystery.

      Reply
  18. Joannie says:
    January 24, 2018 at 11:26 am

    I’ve heard it was Piers Morgan who set them up. He was asked by MM herself for an introduction to Harry. They met at the Soho house in London for a drink. How true this is I don’t know as I wasn’t there.

    Reply
  19. HoustonGrl says:
    January 24, 2018 at 11:28 am

    I’ll never get passed the fact that she was with someone else when it happened. There’s a reason they fudged the timeline.

    Reply
    • Maum says:
      January 24, 2018 at 11:32 am

      Has that really been established? If so and if she did ask to be set up with him it doesn’t reflect very well on her.
      It makes her ‘friend’s interview more plausible.

      Reply
    • llamas says:
      January 24, 2018 at 11:44 am

      I agree that the timeline is weird. She said 2 years, he said 1.5 years. They said they were dating for 6 months before it became public. I read about it in Oct/Nov which would mean their relationship would have started in April or May. But then others say there is no way they met until June or July. I’m not sure why there is so much inconsistency around the timeline. It’s a tad strange.

      Reply
      • HoustonGrl says:
        January 24, 2018 at 1:04 pm

        I agree. Either way, it’s very close timing. Even if she didn’t cheat (which I believe she did), if you’d been living with your boyfriend for two years and have two dogs, wouldn’t you want to catch your breath before dating someone new? The chef hadn’t even moved out yet.

    • CityGirl says:
      January 24, 2018 at 11:47 am

      But you know, meeting someone while you are with someone else is life – it happens. What matters really is treating the existing partner and relationship with honesty and respect – ending it before starting with the new. Who knows? Maybe she had an agreement with her ex to publically represent that they were split before she met Harry. (He’s a celebrity in his own world too. Stranger things have happened.)

      Reply
    • Meggles says:
      January 24, 2018 at 12:03 pm

      No, that was confirmed as false and originating from the same Tumblr blog who claimed Meghan used to have an online CV (which no one has been able to produce screencaps of) stating that she used to be an escort, because sure actors starring on TV shows always put “Special skills: singing, horse riding, prostitution” on their CVs.

      Meghan’s blog entries and the Piers Morgan article both confirm she and her chef ex split weeks before she met Harry, and her blog entries from February indicate problems in that relationship months before that. There are lots of rumours that he cheated a lot, but I take them with a pinch of salt.

      It’s Sophie Cumberbatch 2.0.

      Reply
  20. Sage says:
    January 24, 2018 at 11:36 am

    Reads like a PR plant but this is old news from last year…

    Reply
  21. Who ARE These People? says:
    January 24, 2018 at 11:38 am

    Still don’t know why my comment – put through 3 times! – didn’t go through. Testing it again.

    “He can hardly go on Tinder or a dating app like normal people…”
    I’m over 60 and this strikes me as hilarious.

    Reply
  22. Nina says:
    January 24, 2018 at 12:12 pm

    Whatever! I’m sticking to my personal fan-fiction which goes along the lines of…

    Meghan Markle did some work with one of Michelle Obama’s charity initiatives. The First Lady was charmed by her good heart, sense of humor and personality; it immediately reminded her of someone she knew.

    However, when she saw Harry next some time later, the actress was completely out of her thoughts until a moment when she and the British prince were laughing. “Michelle, if only you were a single woman,” he said with a wink, the way he always teased her. But instead of replying with her usual comeback — ‘I will call you if Barack doesn’t work out’ — an idea suddenly came to mind:

    “Actually, I think I know someone who would be perfect for you. Her name is Meghan and I think you two should get together.”

    Reply
  23. Shannon says:
    January 24, 2018 at 12:18 pm

    Seriously, who doesn’t mature in their 30s? I mean sure, something or someone can be a trigger or help, but I kind of thought it was just a natural process regardless of who you partner with or if you don’t partner up at all. They are an adorable couple!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment