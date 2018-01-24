Kim Kardashian is ‘very hands on’ with Chi West ‘especially in the first week’

I haven’t really thought too much about Chicago West since we discussed the name last Friday. Now that we’re several days past the name, has it grown on you? I honestly didn’t hate it the first time I heard it, and I almost love it now. Isn’t that crazy? Then again, I never hated the name Saint either. I thought (and still think) “Saint West” sounds cool and looks cool in print. I feel the same way about Chicago West, or Chi West. Chi West (SHY West) sounds great. It’s simple. Anyway, Kim wants you to know that she’s super-hands-on with Chi West.

Kim Kardashian is loving life as a mother of three! The reality star is “very hands-on” with her newborn daughter, Chicago West, a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Kim gets up for everything, in the middle of the night, especially in the first week. It’s really important they bond with the baby. Kim’s a very hands-on mom,” the insider tells Us. “Baby is settling in beautifully. Chi is sleeping a ton for now.” As previously reported, Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter was born via surrogate at 12:47 a.m. PT on January 15, weighing in at 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Days later, the KKW beauty creator announced her newborn’s name, Chicago, via her app. A source told Us the couple chose the name Chicago in honor of the city where the rapper was raised. Kim’s sister Khloé Kardashian, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, revealed that Chicago’s nickname is Chi, which is pronounced “shy.” “I LOOOOOOOOOOVE her name … hey Chi (shy),” the Revenge Body host tweeted on Friday, January 19.

Granted, I’m not a mom, but is this funny? “Kim gets up for everything, in the middle of the night, especially in the first week.” Oh, “especially in the first week” like that’s the most important time? After the first week, it’s less important so Kim starts to delegate the middle-of-the-night stuff? The thing is, I actually believe Kim is more hands-on with her kids these days. The Paris robbery changed her, and she figured out that she wants to be with her children more and be more of a hands-on mom. But the way to convince us is not by emphasizing the first week…?

North, Saint & Chi — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 19, 2018