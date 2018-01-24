Kim Kardashian is ‘very hands on’ with Chi West ‘especially in the first week’

I haven’t really thought too much about Chicago West since we discussed the name last Friday. Now that we’re several days past the name, has it grown on you? I honestly didn’t hate it the first time I heard it, and I almost love it now. Isn’t that crazy? Then again, I never hated the name Saint either. I thought (and still think) “Saint West” sounds cool and looks cool in print. I feel the same way about Chicago West, or Chi West. Chi West (SHY West) sounds great. It’s simple. Anyway, Kim wants you to know that she’s super-hands-on with Chi West.
Kim Kardashian is loving life as a mother of three! The reality star is “very hands-on” with her newborn daughter, Chicago West, a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.
“Kim gets up for everything, in the middle of the night, especially in the first week. It’s really important they bond with the baby. Kim’s a very hands-on mom,” the insider tells Us. “Baby is settling in beautifully. Chi is sleeping a ton for now.”
As previously reported, Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter was born via surrogate at 12:47 a.m. PT on January 15, weighing in at 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Days later, the KKW beauty creator announced her newborn’s name, Chicago, via her app. A source told Us the couple chose the name Chicago in honor of the city where the rapper was raised. Kim’s sister Khloé Kardashian, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, revealed that Chicago’s nickname is Chi, which is pronounced “shy.”
“I LOOOOOOOOOOVE her name … hey Chi (shy),” the Revenge Body host tweeted on Friday, January 19.
Granted, I’m not a mom, but is this funny? “Kim gets up for everything, in the middle of the night, especially in the first week.” Oh, “especially in the first week” like that’s the most important time? After the first week, it’s less important so Kim starts to delegate the middle-of-the-night stuff? The thing is, I actually believe Kim is more hands-on with her kids these days. The Paris robbery changed her, and she figured out that she wants to be with her children more and be more of a hands-on mom. But the way to convince us is not by emphasizing the first week…?
North, Saint & Chi
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 19, 2018
A. How does Chicago shorten to “shy”? Talk about trying to be exotic for the sake of it…
B. Anyone else seeing the resemblance to Kim’s original face in the header photo or just me? It’s almost like she’s gone full circle 😂
It’s shortened to CHI – which is pronounced like “Shy”. Which is what us Chicagoans call Chicago for short – Chi-town. Not about being exotic. It’s literally the nickname of the city.
Say what? I grew up in Chicago and I have never heard anyone (at least no one that is a local) say “shy-town” or “shy”. People pronounce it “chai” like the drink. “Chai-town”. But I am from the city so maybe that is a suburban thing.
@Alisha Lolol.I grew up on the South side of Chicago and we have always said CHI like shy. Listen to any rap or hip hop song that references our city. The term Chi-raq is pronounced SHY. I was born and raised here and I have never heard anyone pronounce Chi like Chai.
@Alisha. Also it would make zero sense to pronounce it like Chai since Chicago is pronounced SHICAGO. Chai is pronounced with a hard CH.
“@Alisha. Also it would make zero sense to pronounce it like Chai since Chicago is pronounced SHICAGO. Chai is pronounced with a hard CH.”
And “shy” makes even less sense because it is “Shi-cago” and not “shy-cago”. I grew up near Hyde Park and then moved to Berwyn. People from here do not say “oh I’m heading to shytown tonight”. Lmao. That’s ridiculous. I have always heard it “chai-town”. Most people just say “the city” anyway. And I do not listen to rap. Jazz is more my jam.
@Alisha your comment explains a lot. No one who uses the term would ever say “heading to the Shy” lol. When the nickname is used it’s usually in a phrase: for instance “Chi- town” or “Chi-raq”. It’s never used on its own. And the fact that you don’t listen to rap or hip hop explains why you don’t understand the proper pronunciation or use of the nickname. But here in Chicago we say SHY-town and Shy-raq (although that is a derogatory term used only in reference to gun violence). And for the record: a LOT of people reference Chicago as Chi-town in conversation.
“And the fact that you don’t listen to rap or hip hop explains why you don’t understand the proper pronunciation or use of the nickname.”
Condescending much? You do not need to lecture me on the proper pronunciation of my HOMETOWN! And “here in Chicago” (lmao) I hear people say “chai-town” all the time! But as I said before, most of the time we just say going “downtown” or to “the city” and we know what is being referred to.
@Alisha “But I am from the city so maybe that is a suburban thing”
Yeah being condescended to is annoying isn’t it?
Like I stated above no one goes around saying “Chi” all the time – it’s a NICKNAME. Used in very specific conversational ways. Most people DO just say Chicago but that really wasn’t the point of this little debate in the first place.
I was about to say don’t call that baby Chi, there’s only one Chi and that’s Chi McBride
Well Chi McBride’s real name is KENNETH. And he was nicknamed Chi after where he grew up – CHICAGO. Just like little Chicago “Chi” West.
She actually looks more and more like Cher to me and not young Cher but now.
Yup.
that was my first thought too!
It’s what Chicago-ans call Chicago – “Chi-town” and they all pronounce it, ‘Shy’
Always thought it was pronounced Chai. Thanks for the update.
Windy West would work, given that most people know of Chicago as the Windy CIty
I still don’t buy that Paris robbery storyline for their show.
I’m sure she’s a good mother and a hands on one but I will never forget that one time she forgot her daughter inside the hotel as she got inside the car all caught in the video. Lmao.
Well there were actual arrests and the people arrested were linked to a major robbery ring that targeted celebrities and rich people so… And while her forgetting North in the hotel may seem crappy (and it is) let’s remember that regular people forget their kids are sitting in their cars right behind them sometimes. So I will give her a pass on that.
They were arrested and detained for 96 hours and then what happened? Nothing. No update and they none were charged. Kim then do a pap stroll a few months later pretending to be sad without make up and no jewelry looking homely then the whole drama unfolds in their show. Just another storyline for the show.
I don’t buy it either.
yeah, it’s worded weird
I have a newborn baby (and two other small kids) and I have no shade. If I could afford a night nanny, I would.
I second. I have a new baby and a two year old and a night nanny would be just wonderful.
Exactly!
If you can afford good quality care for your family why not do it?
I wouldn’t shade anyone for a nanny, night nurse, etc. Go for it. What I shade is the breathless praise for her fulfilling any normal parental duties.
Typical over-the-top Kardashian PR. So she got up for her baby, big deal.
Right?! Don’t you just love it when we’re supposed to applaud celebs for acting like normal parents? 🙄
I like chi too! I love Chicago as a city n it was really important to Kanye.
I think kim is emphasizing that she’s hands-on n putting so much emphasis on bonding Bc she knows some people are going to give her crap abt not carrying the baby herself (on her article the other day abt it, no one here did, but the world at large is not as kind.) I will say, they make gorgeous children.
Or maybe I’m being too kind to kim kardashian (but there are worse people out there: example tennys douchebag.)
I still don’t like Chicago for a girl, but Chi is tolerable. We knew it wasn’t going to be a normal name.
Yeah, the first week thing is weird…like, what is it implying? Nannies? Making Kanye get up? It’s your turn Kanye! Feed the baby. Change her diaper, she’s colicky and crying, hold her upright, it’ll help her tummy…is she a helicopter mom or does she let Kanye do his own thing…
I guess I am a helicopter mom cuz I got up in the middle of the night with all 4 of mine for more than the first week.
I don’t get why they have to come out and say this, I just assumed a mother or father would get up in the middle of the night. Don’t blame her for getting nannies or whatever…but why have so many kids if you don’t do these things
Yeah, the wording is ridiculous. The first weeks forces you to be hands-on; the little creatures need to be fed and/or cleaned every other hour or so and are figuring out how the world outside of the womb works, it’s not as if you can have developed any sort of routine at that point… Do they ask to be congratulated for doing exactly what anyone with a newborn is doing?
Wow, lucky baby…
She takes care of her own newborn baby?
Give that woman a medal.
+1
+2
(we need to have a ratings system for comments)
I know that it’s hard using a surrogate and not carrying your own child. For real, that’s very emotionally challenging. But I have to say it must be nice having a newborn and NOT having a postpartum body. My first baby was a csection and caring for him during surgery recovery with complications was awful. My second was a vaginal birth but even that is hard to recover from, plus my hip had been so out of place during pregnancy that I was on crutches, so I was recovering from that also. My labor had gone on for DAYS so by the time my daughter arrived I was barely alive lol, but the baby needs mama 24/7 and doesnt care what state you are in. I know all mamas can relate! And Kim has also had hard pregnancies so she knows what it’s like to have a completely exhausted body while having a tiny new life to care for (although she’s had help due to her wealth). Anyway what I’m saying is, I’m glad for her that there’s a small plus side to this way of having her baby come into the world. I love the idea of having a baby and being in top physical shape the very day he or she arrives!
I didn’t read the article but the headliner made me giggle. What Mom isn’t hands on with a brand new infant at home?!?!?!?! Literally who???? Tell me?!
I took it to be in response to the flack she is getting for spending at least part of the first week doing, for example, a modeling shoot on the beach and getting papped going out to dinner all glitzy with Kanye.
Not the topic, but I’m actually liking this hair color on Kim. It’s a bit different, but I think she’s rocking it pretty well.
She definitely seems a more hands on and bonded with her kids,because when North was born she seemed so off and like she wasnt enjoying motherhood maybe the Ignori got to her. Kim is also not a very emotional person, her and Kanye seem like cousins at this point. She is to self aware needs to loosen up.
If they wanna call her “Shy” why didn’t they just name her that? Her full name could’ve been Cheyenne or Shylie or something like that. Or a name that sounds like Shy that honors Kim’s Armenian ancestry? (I’m not familiar with that language, maybe such a name doesn’t exist in or translate into Armenian)
I’m kind of an ancestry nerd though, so I wanted to try to incorporate our heritage into naming our son & daughter.
I’m German, Polish, Norwegian, Swedish, & French Canadian.
My hubby is Argentinian, Apache, English, Scottish, & French Canadian.
My son’s middle name is Polish, his Polish great-gransfathers name.
My daughter’s middle name is Spanish.
I have fun with that kind of stuff. 😊
But Kanye isn’t from Cheyenne; he’s from Chicago.
I don’t think the robbery changed Kim at all. She’s back to posting naked selfies like any respectable mother of three would do, right?
Edit:
I wanted to add that I know I’m quite lucky to know a lot about my heritage. Because it’s European I understand it makes it much easier to research my genealogy.
My husband’s Latino & Native American ancestry is much more difficult to research, & what we do know reveals some sad & painful details.
I’m Armenien, and there isn’t really a “shy” most similar would be Shevan, there’s also Shahani, Shamiram, Shoghakat, Shushan, Shushik, Silva, Siroon, Siranush, Susanna.
Those are pretty names!
Especially the first week. Lmao!
Right?!? Yeah the novelty does wear off a bit after the first week
Interesting that this comes out the day after she posed in a see-through dress on a beach
She looked vile!
It was for a photo shoot. What magazine other than Playboy would allow a super nude pic like that? I’m guessing the photo shoot was for another “Kim Kardashian Kalendar” or something. She’s been posting a lot of nude bed pics lately too…but no one’s really paying attention. Ha…I remember when she said she didn’t want to pose nude anymore or be seen as a sex symbol. I knew that wouldn’t last. She needs attention and doesn’t know how else to get it. She’s also still very materialistic…that robbery only changed the amount of security she keeps around her.
Oh my gosh a mother who gets up in the middle of the night and is hands-on with her baby for an entire week?!? Stop the presses!
I hope that Miss City gets a great nanny who loves her and guides her, and keeps her grounded in such a seemingly-woman-hating family.
I’m not a Kim fan by any means. That being said, I didnt feel like the whole “first week thing” was weird. Most developmental psychologists would usually tell you that the first few days are key to establishing a bond with your child (although the truth is that that’s not the case for every child), maybe Kim is just following old advice? I can’t speak for her but I can imagine it is hard to not carry your own child. So many people have been judging her for using a surrogate that I wouldn’t be surprised if her announcement is part of her defense mechanism against people who may question her commitment to her child.
Also as far as Kim posting nudes and being a mom…. what does one have to do with the other??? I’ve known plenty of “respectable” women who are horrible mothers.
Nope, hasn’t grown on me, I still think it is very hard sounding and unwieldy as a name for a human being.
Not very feminine, either.
It’s a testament to their tackiness that everyone was “relieved” to find out that naming the baby “Chicago” was as pretentious as it gets. I’m surprised the kid wasn’t named “Sheecahhgoe” to prove how “creative” the parents are.
Wow breaking news – mother tends to newborn baby all hours of the day. Give this woman an award. I’m sure she’s already exhausted from ordering around the nannies, the maid, the chef and a new baby too, she’s amazing.
Yeah I mean, she doesn’t have to cook, clean, do laundry, or even think about “work”. She has nannies to take care of her other two children, and supposedly a night nurse too. No wonder they keep having kids, it seems so easy !
On E News they reported she had a night nurse so what would be the point of having one if Kim is supposedly up at all hours? Someone ain’t telling the truth ! Plus Kim always looks so well rested. I don’t know.
I’m from Chicago, city and now the burbs, and I only hear out of towners say “shy-town, never anyone actually from the city. But to each his own. Does taking care of your newborn child need to be applauded?
“Especially in the first week”. Go Kim. You get the mother of the year award. You did it! 😂😂😂😂😂
So they don’t give any of their children middle names? My mother wasn’t given a middle name either, but it seems like everyone I know has a middle name these days. Maybe not.
I think that’s Kanye’s deal. He wants that West name right next to North, Saint, and Chicago, with no middle name messing up his creative vision.
So….Kim’s getting props for doing what millions of mothers do on the regular??
…and some fathers.
