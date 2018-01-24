Duchess Kate repeats a blue Seraphine coat in London: super-cute?

The Duchess of Cambridge visits The Maurice Wohl Clinical Neuroscience Institute

Man, I have not been keeping up with the Duchess of Cambridge’s schedule. Usually, her schedule is so sparse that her events are announced a month in advance, and they’re spaced out to, like, twice a month. But Kate is actually doing more work in January than she’s ever done in before. And I can’t keep up! Today, Kate was in London for two events highlighting postpartum mental health for moms. Her first stop was the Maurice Wohl Clinical Neuroscience Institute, and her second stop was the Mother and Baby Unit at the Bethlehem Royal Hospital.

As she rounds the corner into her third trimester, Kate Middleton is highlighting an issue that affects millions of mothers. The royal mom, 36, stepped out in London on Wednesday for back-to-back engagements focusing on postpartum illnesses — the day after she gave a rare speech highlighting the need for children’s mental health support.

Today’s schedule kicked off with a visit to King’s College London, where Kate — wearing a blue Séraphine coat and the same floral print Séraphine dress she has worn twice before — stopped by the Maurice Wohl Clinical Neuroscience Institute. Her agenda included visiting the on-site laboratory to receive a briefing on its work on perinatal research before meeting with experts conducting research in perinatal psychiatry.

Kate’s next stop is set for the Mother and Baby Unit at the Bethlehem Royal Hospital, part of South London Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust. The unit specializes in the treatment of postnatal depression and postpartum psychosis.

[From People]

Sometimes I have great recall for Kate’s clothing, but this was not one of those times. I completely forgot about this Seraphine coat, which she’s worn before. Looking at the old photos, it feels like Kate took an off-the-rack piece and had it awkwardly tailored, and she definitely moved the hemline up. I still think that she did that in these new photos? Then again, all of Kate’s Shades of Blue coats have all started to blend together for me.

All that being said, I think she looks super-cute here. I love it when she wears a ponytail, and I always think pregnancy “softens” her so much. She’s one of those women who will look “suddenly” pregnant too – like she’s barely showing for months and then all of a sudden, she’s waddling around with a sizeable bump. She’s got months to go though!

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

44 Responses to “Duchess Kate repeats a blue Seraphine coat in London: super-cute?”

  1. Alexandria says:
    January 24, 2018 at 10:02 am

    She likes sports so I don’t have a hard time believing that she thrives on competition. Anyway it’s for the good of the British taxpayer? Or maybe it’s a January thing.

    Reply
  2. CynicalAnn says:
    January 24, 2018 at 10:02 am

    I know it’s yet another blue coat. But still cute-and the ponytail is great.

    Reply
    • Imqrious2 says:
      January 24, 2018 at 10:39 am

      It looks a bit tight now, but she looks fabulous: young, chic, professional. Love the fact she wore a ponytail (probably to beat the rainy frizzies), but for whatever reason, it looks great.

      She is definitely one that pregnancy favors. She just glows after the first trimester.

      Reply
  3. Hh says:
    January 24, 2018 at 10:03 am

    Praise be to the ponytail! Haha. She looks good here. The hair is sleek without looking too “done.”

    And yes, she’s working quite a bit isn’t she? It’s either the arrival of Meghan or a vacation is coming up. I don’t know if there’s any other way to slice it at this point.

    Reply
  4. Ccg says:
    January 24, 2018 at 10:04 am

    I dunno… It’s a coat. She always looks like a child going to church to me, I just can’t get excited about any if her outfits.

    Reply
  5. littlemissnaughty says:
    January 24, 2018 at 10:06 am

    She looks so good here, that coat is perfect and yay for the ponytail! I wish I could make coats work like she often does but it’s a different look when you’re short and curvy. More often than not, off the rack coats make me look like an extra from The Matrix. And not in a good way.

    Reply
  6. Kitty says:
    January 24, 2018 at 10:07 am

    We all know she does this every year where she finds work ethic and after a while forgets about it. It’s an endless cycle. Also Kate is not getting as much coverage on her solo engagement and the crowds are tiny for her. How is that possible for a future Queen consort?

    Reply
  7. another kate says:
    January 24, 2018 at 10:11 am

    I kinda hate this coat. Not a fan of the icy blue shade on Kate (or most people). For some reason, it just seems very old ladyish to me (especially in a coat). Not sure why. I do love her ponytail though. Sometimes her updos look so matronly, but I really like the ponytail. Her face looks good and she seems happier lately.

    Reply
  8. Tiffany says:
    January 24, 2018 at 10:13 am

    Those two visits are on point. They make sense and fit for Kate.

    Reply
  9. minx says:
    January 24, 2018 at 10:15 am

    Love the coat and LOVE the ponytail!
    But as one tall woman to another, I want to tell her to stand up straight! Throw those shoulders back.

    Reply
  10. JaneDoesWork says:
    January 24, 2018 at 10:18 am

    Remember the other day when we were all like “I forgot she was pregnant, she’s not really showing!” Well never mind! She looks fantastic, I love her hair, good for her.

    If you look at the Daily Mail comments on this they read my mind, its AMAZING that after years of doing the bare minimum to the point of being renowned for laziness, now that Meghan has come along Kate has decided to actually do her job.

    So if you do nothing else, Megs, thanks for finally getting this poor sausage off a chaise lounge and into her role!

    Reply
  11. Squirt says:
    January 24, 2018 at 10:19 am

    Her and Wills seem to really focus on mental health. As someone with depression and anxiety, including social, I’ve always speculated about her…I think there’s a reason she’s so protected and coddled. And why she “goes dark” and then pops up again.

    Reply
  12. Becks says:
    January 24, 2018 at 10:27 am

    I think she looks really nice here. Her outfit isn’t going to set the world on fire but everything about it looks nice and works. She doesn’t have to be a total fashion plate, but sometimes her outfits verge on boring or dated, rather than simple and classy, which I think is usually her goal. Here her whole outfit is very pretty.

    Reply
  13. Maum says:
    January 24, 2018 at 10:31 am

    I thinks she looks good there- coat and accessories.
    Good professional pregnant outfit.

    Sloanes have very conservative ‘work’ wear- a friend of mine dresses just like her and has done since graduation.

    I like the red umbrella too- I’m amazed it wasn’t navy blue. Considering if it such a miserable London rainy day the touch of colour is very welcome.

    Reply
  14. Cher says:
    January 24, 2018 at 10:35 am

    Finally, her hair is out of her face. The coat is not the greatest, but it works. And, she is working…thanks Meghan…lol.

    Reply
  15. Mumbles says:
    January 24, 2018 at 10:35 am

    I agree, pregnancy suits her, her face softens and she looks younger. If you see photos of her from University she had a fuller face and I think it suited her. Of course as we all get older we lose that softness but I think with her, she got very slim and it hastened that process.

    Reply
  16. Adele Dazeem says:
    January 24, 2018 at 10:37 am

    Wow, she has really turned over a new leaf in 2018. As part of my positivity new year plan, I am going to refrain from mentioning the coincidental nature of it all, but in short,
    —the hair is better
    —the recycling is happening
    —the smile is more genuine
    —the speech is improving
    —holy cats she’s working a lot more
    —she even wore a scarf, aka an accessory,

    I’m beyond pleased she’s been listening to us here at CB!

    Reply
  17. Lala says:
    January 24, 2018 at 10:44 am

    So many of the coats she wears makes me hear “Here we go round’ the mulberry bush” when I see her in them…LAWD! I need for Mama to have more style than her daughter, who is always…ON POINT!

    Reply
  18. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    January 24, 2018 at 10:54 am

    She totally being competitive about the new girl on the block, these 2 are never this visible at this time of year. This is usually when they go off for a sunny vacation with the Mids.

    Reply
  19. Laura Dawe says:
    January 24, 2018 at 11:00 am

    Catherine looks beautiful 😊 On a side note, I miss London and it’s rainy weather (I love, love, LOVE London’s weather!) 💂☔

    Reply
  20. HoustonGrl says:
    January 24, 2018 at 11:05 am

    I’ll take it! Let’s give credit where it’s owed: she’s working, she’s wearing a pony tail and she’s giving much better speeches. These are the things we’ve been harping about for years.

    Reply
  21. Guest says:
    January 24, 2018 at 11:23 am

    Kate looks good with the extra weight. Hopefully she’ll keep some of that weight on her.

    Reply
  22. LizB says:
    January 24, 2018 at 11:30 am

    As a person who has had PPD, I want to thank Kate for doing this.

    Reply
  23. vava says:
    January 24, 2018 at 11:54 am

    No, no, and NO. The coat doesn’t fit. She waited too long in her pregnancy to wear it.

    Reply
  24. seesittellis says:
    January 24, 2018 at 11:55 am

    Very 1960s Jackie Kennedy, I think. I’m a fan of most shades of blue and I like the low-key elegance. However, it does look as if it’s just about past its sell date as a maternity coat for her at this stage of the pregnancy. She’s at the stage where the bosom suddenly starts to bloom and you move into another range of clothing for the last three months.

    Reply
  25. Starlight says:
    January 24, 2018 at 12:32 pm

    Nice colour but a bit tight she must have some flowing ones in her wardrobe or is she trying hard to give the blue boy message

    Reply
  26. Lobbit says:
    January 24, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    Cute ponytail! She’s been a busy bee lately – it’s a good look for her.

    Reply
  27. mela says:
    January 24, 2018 at 12:39 pm

    awful shoe game

    Reply
  28. themummy says:
    January 24, 2018 at 1:00 pm

    She looks great. Pregnancy looks so good on her. Her face looks so good when she’s pregnant. I’m loving the ponytail.

    I don’t quite get the comment that she definitely brought the hemline up. That feels like a dig? But who cares? It’s a coat, not a dress. Who cares where the hemline is on a coat?

    Reply

