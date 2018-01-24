Kaia Gerber, 16, walked the runway for Chanel at Paris Fashion Week

Looking through the photos from the Chanel show in Paris this week, I surprised myself by NOT hating every look. The latest collection features a lot of pastel tweed suits and dresses, which… I mean, I’m sure those looks will be extremely popular with the ladies-who-lunch, which is core of Chanel’s market share. But Karl Lagerfeld likes to bring in younger and younger models for the Chanel runway shows, and he’s not above stunt-casting nepotism models either. Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne have famously walked Chanel runways, and for this week’s show, the stunt-casted model was 16-year-old Kaia Gerber, daughter of Cindy Crawford.
I’m sure Lagerfeld told Kaia that this Chanel dress was the most special, but let me tell you… this is possibly the most absurd dress in this collection. That’s not Kaia’s fault – she’s just the clothes hanger. But it just reminds me of something that… I don’t like to say, because it feels mean. But Kaia really isn’t much of a model, right? There’s a learning curve, for sure, and she’s still so young so there’s definitely time to learn her angles and how to do all of this. But it just feels like the hype around her doesn’t match the reality. And just remember: Kaia will be “designing” a capsule collection with Karl Lagerfeld this year too. Eyeroll.
I’m also including a photo of Kaia out and about in Paris before the show. Those glasses annoy me! God, this child makes me so grumpy.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.
She’s already opened a Chanel show before.
Her fake lips really annoy me. She’s 16!
ummm…she looks extremely awkward. If she wasn’t Cindy’s daughter, I doubt she’d be up there. I literally cringed when I saw her in that pink outfit.
“God, this child makes me so grumpy” haha- that’s how I feel about Millie Bobby Brown, so I feel you.
I guess I can see that, but the difference is that Bobbie Millie Brown is mega-talented. As Seven she is just so, so good. Kaia is just a spoiled, untalented daughter of nepotism.
Nepotism at work.
Yup. It’s the nepotism that makes me grumpy
Where’s my fellow 30 Rock fans? She literally looks like she’s wearing the outfit Jenna wears on TGS as “the overly confident morbidly obese woman” hahaha
hahahahahaha!!!
OMG yes! yes!
Yesteryear, most of movies will be Cinema, real cinema, but nowadays it’s plain movies. Same goes for Dior and Chanel who were presenting very femme clothing. A lavish of esthetic that any woman would want to have a piece of. Gone these days because children now are being just for that indeed : a hanger as opposed to a model/mannequin that will be make any ‘couture” a feast for the eye. No more Dior j’adore. Instead it is “Dior, c’est kind of ok”
Cest kind of ok. Amazing
That outfit in the first pic is wearing her…not the other way around, which is…A HUGE PROBLEM…it’s like she’s playing dress up in her Mama’s clothes…
Every time I see a photo of her I just don’t get the appeal (outside of her name).
Kaia is better in motion. She has a better runway walk than her mother did. You can see examples on YouTube.
I don’t think anyone could have saved that dress…
That being said, she looks like a child playing dress up in a fashion show – oh wait a minute -_-
Naomi could have saved it (but it is abysmal, so that’s about it).
It’s a Fraggle!
Best Comment!!!!! I’m still laughing.
Nepotism at its best… All these kids getvthings handed to them….
I dont understand how designers have teen models and expect “adults” to buy their clothes..
Can just see Meghan wearing that in May!
Looks more like a model than the Jenner girls.
I feel badly speaking critically of a teenager but she sort of looks like Rachel Bilson….a bit like a Jenner and maybe a tiny bit like Selena Gomez?
Nothing distinctive……just very forgettable-looking.
Maybe she should try college because modeling doesn’t seem like the best fit for her.
I read an interview with Cindy a few years ago where she said her daughter was really good at math and chemistry. It’s too bad she’s being pushed into that shitty industry and not pursuing an education.
Women need to take a stand with the fashion industry. It’s so absurd to see a 16-year-old in high fashion. Why don’t designers realize this? You can put clothing on older models without compromising beauty or glamour.
Can we agree Karl is well passed his prime? His designs are so tired
Oops posted in the wrong spot, sorry
Umm most models start at 15/16 , it’s not exactly that odd .
It’s crazy how a bunch of adults are gleefully tearing down a child..
She just doesn’t have it. I guess if the big-big fashion models now are just going to be the kids of former fashion models, well… Good for the kids, not so great for fashion?
In that 2nd pic all I can see is Kanye’s idea to bring back small frame eyewear come to fruition. /sarcasm/
She’s lost a shocking amount of weight hasn’t she?
Her family should be concerned. She’s still a kid.
She’s not that pretty, period.
I think she looks so malnourished, she doesn’t have that youthful glow at all
She looks so much like Rachel bilson here!
Let’s hope she doesn’t try to go into acting like her mother.
She had a small part in a movie I saw on Netflix a year or two ago, a few scenes I think. So that has already begun.
The only things she has of Cindy’s are her genes. I still remember my jaw dropping when I saw her in the Pepsi commercial as a kid. Pure beauty. Kaia does not have that It factor and never will. No need to feel sorry for her though, she’ll work that nepotism into millions!
Kaia is only 16, though, and looks like she’s 15 or 16, just a cute teen. I am so disappointed in Cindy pimping her out so young. I don’t get it. She looks like a kid. It does not work for some of the gigs she is getting purely because of Cindy.
By 18 or 19 she could be a beauty with the “it” factor. There is a change that really happens from 15 and 16 to 19. I could see this happening with Kaia. I blame Cindy, the stage mother, for the big push once she turned 16. Cindy wanted it sooner, but was called out and backed off for a couple of years.
Although, I agree with you that I don’t think she will ever have what Cindy had.
I have nothing against her or her brother, in fact they both seem like nice kids to me. I just hope they’re not doing this only because they think they have to, and that end up doing whtever it is that makes them happy.
She will be huge. The covers and runway and shoots will be fantastic.
I’m sure there’s a drawback to literally having “success “, fame and money just handed to you. I imagine when the real world comes a knocking for Kia it will be a shock but yea whatever enjoy the modeling career as I’m sure it won’t last long as the next famous family with a decent looking teenage daughter with no talent will take her place…circle of life!
She looks like a plain Rachel Bilson. With fake lips. Plus all that nepotism to go with her zero talent.
She does nothing for me. nothing.
