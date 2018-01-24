Kaia Gerber, 16, walked the runway for Chanel at Paris Fashion Week

Kaia Gerber leads the catwalk for Chanel!

Looking through the photos from the Chanel show in Paris this week, I surprised myself by NOT hating every look. The latest collection features a lot of pastel tweed suits and dresses, which… I mean, I’m sure those looks will be extremely popular with the ladies-who-lunch, which is core of Chanel’s market share. But Karl Lagerfeld likes to bring in younger and younger models for the Chanel runway shows, and he’s not above stunt-casting nepotism models either. Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne have famously walked Chanel runways, and for this week’s show, the stunt-casted model was 16-year-old Kaia Gerber, daughter of Cindy Crawford.

I’m sure Lagerfeld told Kaia that this Chanel dress was the most special, but let me tell you… this is possibly the most absurd dress in this collection. That’s not Kaia’s fault – she’s just the clothes hanger. But it just reminds me of something that… I don’t like to say, because it feels mean. But Kaia really isn’t much of a model, right? There’s a learning curve, for sure, and she’s still so young so there’s definitely time to learn her angles and how to do all of this. But it just feels like the hype around her doesn’t match the reality. And just remember: Kaia will be “designing” a capsule collection with Karl Lagerfeld this year too. Eyeroll.

I’m also including a photo of Kaia out and about in Paris before the show. Those glasses annoy me! God, this child makes me so grumpy.

Kaia Gerber shows off her style arriving back at the George V hotel

Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018 - Chanel - Catwalk

Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.

 

43 Responses to “Kaia Gerber, 16, walked the runway for Chanel at Paris Fashion Week”

  1. KP says:
    January 24, 2018 at 11:05 am

    She’s already opened a Chanel show before.

    Reply
  2. tw says:
    January 24, 2018 at 11:05 am

    Her fake lips really annoy me. She’s 16!

    Reply
  3. sparrow2 says:
    January 24, 2018 at 11:06 am

    ummm…she looks extremely awkward. If she wasn’t Cindy’s daughter, I doubt she’d be up there. I literally cringed when I saw her in that pink outfit.

    Reply
  4. KatieBo says:
    January 24, 2018 at 11:06 am

    “God, this child makes me so grumpy” haha- that’s how I feel about Millie Bobby Brown, so I feel you.

    Reply
  5. Caroline says:
    January 24, 2018 at 11:06 am

    Nepotism at work.

    Reply
  6. Ck says:
    January 24, 2018 at 11:11 am

    Where’s my fellow 30 Rock fans? She literally looks like she’s wearing the outfit Jenna wears on TGS as “the overly confident morbidly obese woman” hahaha

    Reply
  7. trollontheloose says:
    January 24, 2018 at 11:11 am

    Yesteryear, most of movies will be Cinema, real cinema, but nowadays it’s plain movies. Same goes for Dior and Chanel who were presenting very femme clothing. A lavish of esthetic that any woman would want to have a piece of. Gone these days because children now are being just for that indeed : a hanger as opposed to a model/mannequin that will be make any ‘couture” a feast for the eye. No more Dior j’adore. Instead it is “Dior, c’est kind of ok”

    Reply
  8. Lala says:
    January 24, 2018 at 11:15 am

    That outfit in the first pic is wearing her…not the other way around, which is…A HUGE PROBLEM…it’s like she’s playing dress up in her Mama’s clothes…

    Reply
  9. Hh says:
    January 24, 2018 at 11:15 am

    Every time I see a photo of her I just don’t get the appeal (outside of her name).

    Reply
  10. CityGirl says:
    January 24, 2018 at 11:15 am

    I don’t think anyone could have saved that dress…
    That being said, she looks like a child playing dress up in a fashion show – oh wait a minute -_-

    Reply
  11. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    January 24, 2018 at 11:16 am

    It’s a Fraggle!

    Reply
  12. Candybambi says:
    January 24, 2018 at 11:16 am

    Nepotism at its best… All these kids getvthings handed to them….
    I dont understand how designers have teen models and expect “adults” to buy their clothes..

    Reply
  13. spidee!! says:
    January 24, 2018 at 11:18 am

    Can just see Meghan wearing that in May! :)

    Reply
  14. Jordan says:
    January 24, 2018 at 11:22 am

    Looks more like a model than the Jenner girls.

    Reply
  15. Kitten says:
    January 24, 2018 at 11:26 am

    I feel badly speaking critically of a teenager but she sort of looks like Rachel Bilson….a bit like a Jenner and maybe a tiny bit like Selena Gomez?
    Nothing distinctive……just very forgettable-looking.
    Maybe she should try college because modeling doesn’t seem like the best fit for her.

    Reply
  16. WInterberry says:
    January 24, 2018 at 11:28 am

    Women need to take a stand with the fashion industry. It’s so absurd to see a 16-year-old in high fashion. Why don’t designers realize this? You can put clothing on older models without compromising beauty or glamour.

    Reply
  17. adastraperaspera says:
    January 24, 2018 at 11:35 am

    She just doesn’t have it. I guess if the big-big fashion models now are just going to be the kids of former fashion models, well… Good for the kids, not so great for fashion?

    Reply
  18. bucketbot says:
    January 24, 2018 at 11:47 am

    In that 2nd pic all I can see is Kanye’s idea to bring back small frame eyewear come to fruition. /sarcasm/

    Reply
  19. Maum says:
    January 24, 2018 at 11:52 am

    She’s lost a shocking amount of weight hasn’t she?

    Her family should be concerned. She’s still a kid.

    Reply
  20. Penelope says:
    January 24, 2018 at 11:53 am

    She’s not that pretty, period.

    Reply
  21. mela says:
    January 24, 2018 at 11:54 am

    I think she looks so malnourished, she doesn’t have that youthful glow at all

    Reply
  22. Jeannie says:
    January 24, 2018 at 11:54 am

    She looks so much like Rachel bilson here!

    Reply
  23. H says:
    January 24, 2018 at 12:00 pm

    Let’s hope she doesn’t try to go into acting like her mother.

    Reply
  24. Cupcake says:
    January 24, 2018 at 12:17 pm

    The only things she has of Cindy’s are her genes. I still remember my jaw dropping when I saw her in the Pepsi commercial as a kid. Pure beauty. Kaia does not have that It factor and never will. No need to feel sorry for her though, she’ll work that nepotism into millions!

    Reply
    • Jayna says:
      January 24, 2018 at 12:47 pm

      Kaia is only 16, though, and looks like she’s 15 or 16, just a cute teen. I am so disappointed in Cindy pimping her out so young. I don’t get it. She looks like a kid. It does not work for some of the gigs she is getting purely because of Cindy.

      By 18 or 19 she could be a beauty with the “it” factor. There is a change that really happens from 15 and 16 to 19. I could see this happening with Kaia. I blame Cindy, the stage mother, for the big push once she turned 16. Cindy wanted it sooner, but was called out and backed off for a couple of years.

      Although, I agree with you that I don’t think she will ever have what Cindy had.

      Reply
  25. Lucy says:
    January 24, 2018 at 12:39 pm

    I have nothing against her or her brother, in fact they both seem like nice kids to me. I just hope they’re not doing this only because they think they have to, and that end up doing whtever it is that makes them happy.

    Reply
  26. Nev says:
    January 24, 2018 at 12:44 pm

    She will be huge. The covers and runway and shoots will be fantastic.

    Reply
  27. JA says:
    January 24, 2018 at 12:49 pm

    I’m sure there’s a drawback to literally having “success “, fame and money just handed to you. I imagine when the real world comes a knocking for Kia it will be a shock but yea whatever enjoy the modeling career as I’m sure it won’t last long as the next famous family with a decent looking teenage daughter with no talent will take her place…circle of life!

    Reply
  28. themummy says:
    January 24, 2018 at 12:56 pm

    She looks like a plain Rachel Bilson. With fake lips. Plus all that nepotism to go with her zero talent.

    Reply
  29. minx says:
    January 24, 2018 at 1:02 pm

    She does nothing for me. nothing.

    Reply

