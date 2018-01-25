Please let this ‘Chris Hemsworth set up Angelina Jolie & Tom Hiddleston’ story be true

Early Man UK film premiere

Tom Hiddleston has been a shell of his former self post-Taylor Swift. He gives off the vibe of “I’ve learned my lesson, I need to stop talking so much,” especially after the 2017 Golden Globes disaster, and then the absurd GQ story. But I miss the old Hiddles, the dancing bear who would do anything for attention. That is why I want this story to be true, on so many different levels. One, I really, really want Tom to have another high-profile girlfriend, just because it will make my life and my job easier. Two, I think Tom would be happy to get another girlfriend. Three, I want to see Angelina Jolie with someone high-profile, because that will also make my job easier. So let’s put them together, universe. Tom Hiddleston + Angelina Jolie = Angiddles? Tangie? Tomgelina? Jiddles? OMG, I am really giddy with the very idea of this!!!

Did Chris Hemsworth really set up a date between Angelina Jolie and Tom Hiddleston? That’s the claim in one of the new tabloids. Gossip Cop looked into the supposed love connection and we can exclusively set the record straight. Jolie and Hemsworth were seated next to each other at the Golden Globes earlier this month, prompting a slew of false stories about the two being an item. Gossip Cop busted the baseless speculation, but now the New Zealand edition of Woman’s Day has come up with a new spin on the narrative. According to the unreliable magazine, Hemsworth actually played matchmaker for Jolie and his Thor co-star Hiddleston.

“Ange was complaining that her love life sucked and that guys were scared of asking her out after her split from Brad,” a so-called “insider” tells the outlet. “That’s when Chris mentioned that his mate Tom has always had the hots for her, and Ange said she liked him too.” The questionable insider further claims that Hemsworth introduced the two via a messaging app, and they “haven’t stopped texting and calling each other” since.

“They are talking about doing dinner together in LA in a couple of weeks,” adds the seemingly phony source. “There is definite chemistry between them and Ange has been gushing how much she likes Tom’s new look, with his rugged beard.” The alleged insider also maintains that Jolie has been “longing to find love again,” which puts Hiddleston “in the right place at the right time.”

However, it was reported less than two weeks ago that Jolie is single and not ready to start dating again anytime soon, so Gossip Cop was quick to question this report. Our doubts were confirmed after checking with several sources close to those involved in the story, all of whom assure us there’s no truth to the magazine’s article. This tall tale, which amounts to nothing more than fan fiction, was created because Hemsworth sat next to Jolie at an awards show, and he also co-stars with Hiddleston in the Thor movies. That’s where these connections begin and end.

[From Gossip Cop]

Gossip Cop is such a wet blanket!!! LET US HAVE JIDDLES. Tangie needs to happen, my God. Everybody was so focused on the chemistry between Angelina and Chris Hemsworth, no one even thought that Chris could be setting Angelina up on a date with his dragonfly bro. Angelina likes British dudes too, and while Tom is a bit too straight-arrow for her usual “type,” I bet her type has changed post-Brad. Maybe she doesn’t want a bad boy. Maybe she wants a needy, ginger people-pleaser with legs for days. PLEASE MAKE THIS HAPPEN, UNIVERSE.

The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals

Early Man UK film premiere

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

128 Responses to “Please let this ‘Chris Hemsworth set up Angelina Jolie & Tom Hiddleston’ story be true”

  1. Surely Wolfbeak says:
    January 25, 2018 at 7:29 am

    *insert Maleficent laughing gif here

    Reply
  2. Ktae says:
    January 25, 2018 at 7:30 am

    I didn’t know how much I needed this in my life till you made the possibility happen.

    Reply
  3. Midigo says:
    January 25, 2018 at 7:32 am

    “ I want to see Angelina Jolie with someone high-profile”. Me too. Only, I’m not sure I see Tom as a high-profile candidate.

    Reply
  4. Rapunzel says:
    January 25, 2018 at 7:33 am

    Angie with the Swifty sloppy seconds? Doubtful.

    Reply
  5. Lilith says:
    January 25, 2018 at 7:33 am

    Angie will eat him alive! Lol. But seriously, they might make it work. Good luck to them.

    Reply
  6. Mia4s says:
    January 25, 2018 at 7:34 am

    That is hilariously creative. BS of course but A+++ to them for effort.

    Let’s face it, she’d eat him alive. He wouldn’t last a day.

    If she dates again I think it will be someone outside the industry. Some international development type or something.

    Reply
  7. Annabelle Bronstein says:
    January 25, 2018 at 7:35 am

    Ok they’d look like the Gen X version of Harry and Meghan, except Angie’s the one with a title. I’m here for it!

    Reply
  8. Kate says:
    January 25, 2018 at 7:35 am

    OMG that would be something! I’d like to see that played out, lol.

    Reply
  9. WMGDtoo says:
    January 25, 2018 at 7:36 am

    LMAO.. yeah

    Reply
  10. lightpurple says:
    January 25, 2018 at 7:37 am

    We’re serving chocolate chip scones and clementines on the veranda this morning.

    The absurdity of Angelina discussing her love life with CHEMboy and Taika Waititi at an awards ceremony is making my week.

    And there’s a new Aardman Animation coming. Hurray!

    Reply
  11. Sparkly says:
    January 25, 2018 at 7:45 am

    I would not like that pairing at all. But I’m not really a Hiddle fan, especially after that horrible Taylor mess.

    I don’t really see her bemoaning her love life in public or gushing over his beard, either, but I guess I could be wrong. lol

    Reply
  12. Em says:
    January 25, 2018 at 7:47 am

    Yes! Universe; please make this happen!

    Reply
  13. sparrow2 says:
    January 25, 2018 at 7:49 am

    This is to absurd to even consider.

    Reply
  14. Maya says:
    January 25, 2018 at 7:50 am

    Haha no – I love them both actually and Tom is a known feminist so he won’t feel insecure by her beauty, fame and intelligence.

    Having said that – I STILL want Angelina and Keanu Reeves to become the next happy couple. Gossip world, make that happen..

    Reply
  15. Jennifer says:
    January 25, 2018 at 7:52 am

    Let us not pretend that Jolie wouldn’t EAT HIDDLESTON ALIVE. “I’m a UN ambassador with six children, an Oscar, directing credits and a Damehood. You’re cute for trying, kid.”

    Reply
  16. Pam says:
    January 25, 2018 at 7:53 am

    Just no! She needs a real man not a little boy. He’s not attractive at all.

    Reply
  17. Jamie42 says:
    January 25, 2018 at 7:54 am

    I got stopped at the notion that Angelina would say, “My love life sucks” to Chris Hemsworth. Can’t see it happening!

    Reply
  18. Beth says:
    January 25, 2018 at 7:54 am

    I seriously doubt this is true. Angie and Tom were both in the most talked about recent breakups, and that tabloid is trying to get readers interested again

    Reply
  19. Chef Grace says:
    January 25, 2018 at 7:55 am

    Hm, let’s see.
    Loki pointing his glow stick of destiny at Maleficent and telling her KNEEL YOU MEWLING QUIM.
    Yeah, we need this.

    Reply
  20. Casi says:
    January 25, 2018 at 7:56 am

    I mean, we basically willed Tiddles into existence, right? Let’s all put it out into the universe and see what happens!

    Reply
  21. QueenB says:
    January 25, 2018 at 7:59 am

    I dont think Angelina is into the wrinkled fivehead look.

    also “Angelina likes British dudes too” British dudes is code for white, posh dudes.

    Reply
  22. Kaiser says:
    January 25, 2018 at 7:59 am

    TANGIE 4 EVA.

    Reply
  23. SM says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:03 am

    Please. “Ange was complaining that her love life sucked and that guys were scared of asking her out after her split from Brad” that’s what she said to Chis at the globes? Seriously. It is Angie we are talking about. She does not strike me as someone who would go on about her love life to someone sat next to her at a party. The “Chris is running into a sunset with Angie” story did not stick, there is a new fan fiction. And “they have chemistry?” What chemistry if they haven’t met yet?

    Reply
  24. Peeking in says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:05 am

    No no no!!! Hahaha
    Angie needs someone mature and debonair.
    Hiddleston needs someone younger and carefree.

    Reply
  25. Mona says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:06 am

    Jolie fax. She wishes.

    Reply
  26. Aud says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:07 am

    Oh please. If this happened my admiration of Angelina would evaporate into a puff of disillusioned smoke.

    Angie needs to return to her woman loving roots.

    Reply
  27. Mary says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:09 am

    Run Tom

    Reply
  28. Altariel says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:12 am

    She’d eat him alive. And he looks terrible.

    Reply
  29. Gobo says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:13 am

    She would eat him for dinner.

    Reply
  30. Neelyo says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:19 am

    No. She’d wither him with a look.

    Reply
  31. Spikey says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:28 am

    No, that’s nonsense. I’m about 90% certain Angie’s next partner will be a distinguished older gentleman, someone with some achievements to his name. Personally, I don’t think she could do better than Neil deGrasse Tyson, but well… he’s married. Henry Rollins + Angie would be awesome, though. Ok, he’s very far from a distinguished gentleman *lol*

    Reply
  32. minx says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:33 am

    Sorry, I don’t get his supposed appeal (ducks).

    Reply
  33. The New Classic says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:37 am

    People thought Chris and Angelina might be a thing cause they sat next to each other at an awards ceremony? Isn’t he married? 🤔

    Reply
  34. Other Renee says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:48 am

    The perfect man for her is James Bond. International hero. Debonair gentleman. Fears no one. And has a lot of cool gadgets she could play with.

    Reply
  35. Surely Wolfbeak says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:51 am

    If I were making things up for a New Zealand gossip rag, and had to pick someone from the Thor franchise, it would have been Idris Elba. These people are amateurs.

    Reply
  36. browniecakes says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:12 am

    Her kids would eat him alive. One would constantly be asking, ‘so what’s Taylor REALLY like?”

    Reply
  37. Vv says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:24 am

    NOOO
    I’m wishing for Angie + Jack O’connell. It would work on SO MANY LEVELS

    Reply
  38. Valiantly Varnished says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:27 am

    Angelina is my forever girl crush and Tom is bae. I am willing to sacrifice my sweet Hiddles to Angie. I am SO here for this!

    Reply
  39. Alexandria says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:39 am

    Meh could be worse. Imagine if she hooked up with John Hamm.

    Reply
  40. minxx says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:54 am

    Please Lord, make it happen! LOL… I don’t believe it for a second but it would have been such a glorious disaster!

    Reply
  41. Reef says:
    January 25, 2018 at 10:02 am

    *small voice* I’m not ready. I still want Brangelina back together. This one still hurts guys.

    Reply
    • Nope says:
      January 25, 2018 at 11:18 am

      As opposed to all the other rumours regarding Brad’s dating life??
      Or the one about the Cambodian rapper for Angie? Which to be honest, is easier to believe than this nonsense.
      I don’t picture Angie at the golden globes with her 14 year old son sitting next to her complaining about her love life to Hemsworth.

      Reply
  42. Emma says:
    January 25, 2018 at 10:05 am

    I’d put money on him having a girlfriend already, which would be why he is keeping out of the press as much as possible. He went all quiet at the end of last March, having been quite active for Kong press. And then he got a puppy and started looking for a family home in the country.

    Reply
    • not a real think says:
      January 25, 2018 at 12:43 pm

      Well we know sh*t about his private life, so it is very possible. Besides Tay Tay (whose private life is public) we know very little about Hiddles RS and life. He could shag new girl every night and we won’t know about it :) I bet one day he will show up with ring on his finger and press will be suprised

      Reply
  43. jj says:
    January 25, 2018 at 10:06 am

    I love it, I really, really needed a laugh today. Thank you!!!!

    Reply
  44. Nick says:
    January 25, 2018 at 10:27 am

    Gossip Cop is so self righteous

    Reply
  45. serena says:
    January 25, 2018 at 10:47 am

    Man, they would look hot together. Sadly, I don’t think there’s any truth to these rumors.

    Reply
  46. Candies says:
    January 25, 2018 at 10:55 am

    I don’t think this has any truth by any stretch but if so great! Good for them.
    I would rather hear this kind of stories than the never ending child abuse, crap, nag and control for both she and Brad sick of the drugging negativity in to any move.

    Reply
  47. Shannon says:
    January 25, 2018 at 10:59 am

    I never would have considered this combo but omg I think I kind of love it! Sometimes, the most unexpected pairings are the coolest imo

    Reply
  48. Lala says:
    January 25, 2018 at 11:36 am

    Just make the “Loki & Maleficent” movie happen…THAT’S ALL THE WORLD NEEDS…AND WE NEED IT NOW!!! Actually…as a couple for real…it actually makes a bit of sense to me…He’s intelligent…posh…he’s adventurous artistically…British…and he’s HAWT AS FAWK!!! Yea I can DEFINITELY SEE THIS!

    Reply
  49. Ninetta says:
    January 25, 2018 at 11:38 am

    Hope to see them both in happy, long lasting relationships

    Reply
  50. Keaton says:
    January 25, 2018 at 11:43 am

    Just dropping in to say this would bring me tremendous joy and I DESERVE SOME JOY! Something to mitigate living under the Orange Overlord. Please Gossip Gods! MAKE IT HAPPEN!

    Reply
  51. trillian says:
    January 25, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    Please no. I like the Loki character, but Hiddleston is the opposite of attractive and sexy. He looks like a puppy.

    Reply
  52. spidee!! says:
    January 25, 2018 at 12:44 pm

    Fifty Shades of Fiction anyone?

    Reply
  53. Sage says:
    January 25, 2018 at 12:53 pm

    Angelina is too much woman for Tom. Like others have posted, she would eat him alive. He won’t know what hit him.

    Reply
  54. Keepitreal says:
    January 25, 2018 at 1:07 pm

    Not happening, so please stop typing with the caps on. This is a cluster….of nonsense story filler.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment