Please let this ‘Chris Hemsworth set up Angelina Jolie & Tom Hiddleston’ story be true

Tom Hiddleston has been a shell of his former self post-Taylor Swift. He gives off the vibe of “I’ve learned my lesson, I need to stop talking so much,” especially after the 2017 Golden Globes disaster, and then the absurd GQ story. But I miss the old Hiddles, the dancing bear who would do anything for attention. That is why I want this story to be true, on so many different levels. One, I really, really want Tom to have another high-profile girlfriend, just because it will make my life and my job easier. Two, I think Tom would be happy to get another girlfriend. Three, I want to see Angelina Jolie with someone high-profile, because that will also make my job easier. So let’s put them together, universe. Tom Hiddleston + Angelina Jolie = Angiddles? Tangie? Tomgelina? Jiddles? OMG, I am really giddy with the very idea of this!!!
Did Chris Hemsworth really set up a date between Angelina Jolie and Tom Hiddleston? That’s the claim in one of the new tabloids. Gossip Cop looked into the supposed love connection and we can exclusively set the record straight. Jolie and Hemsworth were seated next to each other at the Golden Globes earlier this month, prompting a slew of false stories about the two being an item. Gossip Cop busted the baseless speculation, but now the New Zealand edition of Woman’s Day has come up with a new spin on the narrative. According to the unreliable magazine, Hemsworth actually played matchmaker for Jolie and his Thor co-star Hiddleston.
“Ange was complaining that her love life sucked and that guys were scared of asking her out after her split from Brad,” a so-called “insider” tells the outlet. “That’s when Chris mentioned that his mate Tom has always had the hots for her, and Ange said she liked him too.” The questionable insider further claims that Hemsworth introduced the two via a messaging app, and they “haven’t stopped texting and calling each other” since.
“They are talking about doing dinner together in LA in a couple of weeks,” adds the seemingly phony source. “There is definite chemistry between them and Ange has been gushing how much she likes Tom’s new look, with his rugged beard.” The alleged insider also maintains that Jolie has been “longing to find love again,” which puts Hiddleston “in the right place at the right time.”
However, it was reported less than two weeks ago that Jolie is single and not ready to start dating again anytime soon, so Gossip Cop was quick to question this report. Our doubts were confirmed after checking with several sources close to those involved in the story, all of whom assure us there’s no truth to the magazine’s article. This tall tale, which amounts to nothing more than fan fiction, was created because Hemsworth sat next to Jolie at an awards show, and he also co-stars with Hiddleston in the Thor movies. That’s where these connections begin and end.
Gossip Cop is such a wet blanket!!! LET US HAVE JIDDLES. Tangie needs to happen, my God. Everybody was so focused on the chemistry between Angelina and Chris Hemsworth, no one even thought that Chris could be setting Angelina up on a date with his dragonfly bro. Angelina likes British dudes too, and while Tom is a bit too straight-arrow for her usual “type,” I bet her type has changed post-Brad. Maybe she doesn’t want a bad boy. Maybe she wants a needy, ginger people-pleaser with legs for days. PLEASE MAKE THIS HAPPEN, UNIVERSE.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
*insert Maleficent laughing gif here
Ha! He wouldn’t even know what to do with her.
I agree!
Lolllllll at the notion of AJ sitting at a table at the GGs complaining about not getting any dates, like she’s your drunk colleague who can’t find anyone on Bumble or something.
In front of her teenage son, no less lol this story is so dumb
Right?
I didn’t know how much I needed this in my life till you made the possibility happen.
HAhaha, great comment! Thanks for the laugh 😆
+1, who knew I wanted this so bad before now!
Right??
“ I want to see Angelina Jolie with someone high-profile”. Me too. Only, I’m not sure I see Tom as a high-profile candidate.
Well now there’s the gossip game of the day. Who “high profile” would you hook up with Angie Jolie?
I have no idea! All I can figure is it will be a guy who already has kids because she’d want someone good with kids and also because jumping from zero kids to stepdad of six would be….intense…to say the least. Otherwise, I’m stumped!
Doesn’t have to be a guy.
Taylor Swift, going into her “woke and mature” phase.
/hahahahahahahaha
I feel like if the person had a big, tight-knit family it could be okay as well. Personally, there were next to no other kids in my close family except a couple that were my own age. So I wasn’t used to being around tiny ones – and am somewhat baffled by what to do with them honestly lol. But someone who has a bunch of nieces/nephews/younger cousins/siblings and spent a good deal of time around them they could transition into that with relative ease. I mean – it’s not the same as raising some of your own exactly, but big close families can make someone pretty used to being hands-on with kids.
I would like to see Angelina with a politician or some big-wig CEO like Selma Hayek landed. The last thing she needs is another actor bf. Yeah, hoping this is not true.
I agree. She’s going to go Jackie O. She’s going to come out with some high profile billionaire. It will be someone that can help fund her career aspirations.
Angie with the Swifty sloppy seconds? Doubtful.
But that’s why I want it to happen. Taylor would be so angered that Hiddles moved on with the most fantastic “rebound” ever. And I don’t even like either one of them much.
Tom and Taylor broke up long ago so it wouldn’t be sloppy seconds. Tom is almost an A-list actor who is still climbing his way to the top. He is a young handsome English man with a nice personality, so I do not see why Angelina would turn her nose up to him.
The phrase sloppy seconds needs to die.
Right! Unless you’re with a virgin then we are all somebody’s sloppy second, or third and fourth.
Needs to die for real.
Angie will eat him alive! Lol. But seriously, they might make it work. Good luck to them.
And spit him out afterwards. If he couldn’t handle the blonde brat, it would be comical to see him with Mrs. Smith…..lol
Seriously. God Forbid, Kaiser. Please don’t conjure this up.
Angelina doesn’t do showmances and certainly not with him.
She married Jonny Lee Miller after costarring in Hackers. Don’t know about the Billy Bob hookup. She hadn’t met Pitt before Mr. & Mrs. Smith (supposedly) but married him after. So I think that counts as her doing showmances.
She met Billy Bob on the set of Pushing Tin and Jenny Shimizu on the set of Foxfire. To my knowledge, she has never dated anyone she didn’t meet on set.
ETA: I think Magnolia means Taylor and Tom were a fake PR relationship.
But that’s probably what he LIKES. I can guarantee you that Tom likes strong women and would have no problem being Angelina’s prey. He needs a strong woman in his life.
Does he have mother issues or something. Taylor was so not him. Angie seems much too progressive for him. I see him with a demure English girl. Who knows, on paper, a lot of couples don’t seem right, but click when they’re together, but I highly doubt he’s Angelina’s cup of tea.
@Nancy liking a strong woman doesn’t mean you have mother issues. It’s actually a sign of confidence. Men who are intimidated by strong women tend to be rather insecure. As for him and Tay Tay. I think like most of the men she dates, he got sold a bill of goods that wasn’t what he actually got. She plays the cool girl when trying to get a guy but in an actual relationship, she comes across as incredibly needy. And he’s a British dude who probably found all of her “stuff” a bit much. He may end up with a British girl but if he does – she won’t be a girl, she will be a woman. With a career and life of her own. I can definitely see that
VV: I’ve been rooting for him ever since that little beotch TS had her dancers mock him with the I heart TS shirts. What an FU to him, who I thought made her look better. I think he doesn’t give two f’s about Swift, along with the rest of her exes. He seems as regular as a famous guy can be. Not preparing to see the headline of he and Angie and the kids going out for ice cream. Nooooo!
That is hilariously creative. BS of course but A+++ to them for effort.
Let’s face it, she’d eat him alive. He wouldn’t last a day.
If she dates again I think it will be someone outside the industry. Some international development type or something.
The idea was creative, lol, but the execution was lacking a bit. It read like middle schoolers talking about their crushes, ffs. What a bizarre pairing, too. Although I say that about a lot of couples.
@ mia4s I completely agree with you I think Angelina would eat poor Tom alive. He needs to be with someone outside of the business. I mean if he couldn’t handle somebody like Taylor Swift I don’t think he could handle Angelina.
Ok they’d look like the Gen X version of Harry and Meghan, except Angie’s the one with a title. I’m here for it!
OMG that would be something! I’d like to see that played out, lol.
LMAO.. yeah
We’re serving chocolate chip scones and clementines on the veranda this morning.
The absurdity of Angelina discussing her love life with CHEMboy and Taika Waititi at an awards ceremony is making my week.
And there’s a new Aardman Animation coming. Hurray!
Truly it is absurd. Can I take a scone for the road?
Certainly! Would you like coffee or tea to go with it?
Aw, how nice. Tea for me, the stronger and blacker the better. Thank you, love.
Some Irish Breakfast Tea coming up!
“The absurdity of Angelina discussing her love life with CHEMboy and Taika Waititi at an awards ceremony is making my week.”
right? I’m so sure she’d tell the guys at her table (and not her few close female friends) how much her “dating life sucks”. because that’s just the thing an A-lister does at an awards show after a high-profile relationship and an even HIGHER-profile split/divorce.
I believe her when she says her kids are her focus right now. if she needs a little something, she’d probably go the route she did prior, where she meets someone for an afternoon at a hotel.
If I was AJ, sitting between Chris and Taika, I’d be quietly sipping my drink and plotting how to make that threesome happen….
I would not like that pairing at all. But I’m not really a Hiddle fan, especially after that horrible Taylor mess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! Universe; please make this happen!
This is to absurd to even consider.
Haha no – I love them both actually and Tom is a known feminist so he won’t feel insecure by her beauty, fame and intelligence.
Having said that – I STILL want Angelina and Keanu Reeves to become the next happy couple. Gossip world, make that happen..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh I’m hoping for Keanu and Diane Lane….
I think she is gorgeous and aging beautifully.
Diane is absolutely drop dead gorgeous. I’ve always loved her.
Yes!!! I prefer my Keanu with Diane Lane. At this point, I’m not sure who would be interested in Angie & her situation.
That would be lovely
OMG yes Maya! I’m so for Angie and Keanu happening.
Let us not pretend that Jolie wouldn’t EAT HIDDLESTON ALIVE. “I’m a UN ambassador with six children, an Oscar, directing credits and a Damehood. You’re cute for trying, kid.”
I actually wonder if her next move mightn’t be an extremely hot politician.
Agreed.
Furthermore, I don’t think Angelina is waiting to be “asked out.” I suspect if she sees what she wants, she wouldn’t be shy about making the first move.
She is NOT a dame. She is an honorary one, and that was set up by Hague as a publicity stunt. Honorary dames are a dime a dozen, and it means very little.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Honorary dames are a dime a dozen”
is a GREAT song lyric…
Just no! She needs a real man not a little boy. He’s not attractive at all.
I feel the same way. She has enough children without adding all of Hiddleston’s extra needs. Her teenagers are more mature than Tom.
Thank you for saying that! Why is everyone pretending that this crosseyed pale skinny Brit is a catch? So NOT sexy. I’ve said it before … do not discount Angie ending up with a woman.
I got stopped at the notion that Angelina would say, “My love life sucks” to Chris Hemsworth. Can’t see it happening!
Perhaps if she was flirting. And then Chris was like, “Hey, Tom! Come be my human shield!” Only, sneakier. By the time Tom was seated and realized the score, it was too late to giggle and wriggle out. He tried, but nope.
Chris has since sent Tom a set of leatherbound, nineteenth century poetry books as an apology. Tom wishes they weren’t nursery rhymes, but he’s warming up.
Chris giving old, beautiful, poetry books to Tom? Now I need this in my life.,
I seriously doubt this is true. Angie and Tom were both in the most talked about recent breakups, and that tabloid is trying to get readers interested again
Hm, let’s see.
Loki pointing his glow stick of destiny at Maleficent and telling her KNEEL YOU MEWLING QUIM.
Yeah, we need this.
Maleloki or LokiMale forever 😂
That would be the best fan fiction EVER!
I mean, we basically willed Tiddles into existence, right? Let’s all put it out into the universe and see what happens!
I dont think Angelina is into the wrinkled fivehead look.
also “Angelina likes British dudes too” British dudes is code for white, posh dudes.
She was married to Jonny Lee Miller and Billy Bob Thornton. Neither of whom has a full head of hair.
Wow, that’s really harsh. It’s his bone structure and pale English complexion.
I think the wrinkles give him depth and character, which he undoubtedly developed after the Debacle that was 2016. He looks beautiful and more alive.
Did you saw video of him, Eddie and Maise from EM promos? When they made clay figures of each other.Too funny. Maise is so adorable. And Tom is really a dork.
TANGIE 4 EVA.
TANGIE. MaleLoki. Angeston.
Kaiser, I salute your genius. You hooked the Angie admirers, the Hiddleston fans [and those who are decidedly not]. All in one post that has the added benefit of being total nonsense!!
Please. “Ange was complaining that her love life sucked and that guys were scared of asking her out after her split from Brad” that’s what she said to Chis at the globes? Seriously. It is Angie we are talking about. She does not strike me as someone who would go on about her love life to someone sat next to her at a party. The “Chris is running into a sunset with Angie” story did not stick, there is a new fan fiction. And “they have chemistry?” What chemistry if they haven’t met yet?
No no no!!! Hahaha
Angie needs someone mature and debonair.
Hiddleston needs someone younger and carefree.
Jolie fax. She wishes.
agreed.
Oh please. If this happened my admiration of Angelina would evaporate into a puff of disillusioned smoke.
Angie needs to return to her woman loving roots.
Seconded.
Run Tom
She’d eat him alive. And he looks terrible.
She would eat him for dinner.
No. She’d wither him with a look.
No, that’s nonsense. I’m about 90% certain Angie’s next partner will be a distinguished older gentleman, someone with some achievements to his name. Personally, I don’t think she could do better than Neil deGrasse Tyson, but well… he’s married. Henry Rollins + Angie would be awesome, though. Ok, he’s very far from a distinguished gentleman *lol*
And Rollins is childless by choice.
“I don’t think she could do better than Neil deGrasse Tyson”
I do think she can do better than someone accused during MeToo.
Umm not sure Henry is really into women
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ll take the blows for you, I don’t get it at all.
Thanks. I mean, Angelina Jolie? He should be so lucky.
He is British and quotes Shakespeare, was loki and I don’t get it either. The same people who find him attractive though also tend to be keen on cumberpatch…cumberbatch? Anyways, you know you I mean, who is equally strange looking.
Ugh, as if. Benadryl Cucumberpatch looks like a foot…with weird eyes. But I would climb Hiddles like a tree – like a tall, graceful, ginger-bearded, peachy-arsed, Shakespeare-quoting tree. But no worries, I get that not everyone finds him their cup of English Breakfast tea.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People thought Chris and Angelina might be a thing cause they sat next to each other at an awards ceremony? Isn’t he married? 🤔
The perfect man for her is James Bond. International hero. Debonair gentleman. Fears no one. And has a lot of cool gadgets she could play with.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
NOOO
I’m wishing for Angie + Jack O’connell. It would work on SO MANY LEVELS
Angelina is my forever girl crush and Tom is bae. I am willing to sacrifice my sweet Hiddles to Angie. I am SO here for this!
Meh could be worse. Imagine if she hooked up with John Hamm.
Please Lord, make it happen! LOL… I don’t believe it for a second but it would have been such a glorious disaster!
*small voice* I’m not ready. I still want Brangelina back together. This one still hurts guys.
As opposed to all the other rumours regarding Brad’s dating life??
Or the one about the Cambodian rapper for Angie? Which to be honest, is easier to believe than this nonsense.
I don’t picture Angie at the golden globes with her 14 year old son sitting next to her complaining about her love life to Hemsworth.
I’d put money on him having a girlfriend already, which would be why he is keeping out of the press as much as possible. He went all quiet at the end of last March, having been quite active for Kong press. And then he got a puppy and started looking for a family home in the country.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well we know sh*t about his private life, so it is very possible. Besides Tay Tay (whose private life is public) we know very little about Hiddles RS and life. He could shag new girl every night and we won’t know about it I bet one day he will show up with ring on his finger and press will be suprised
I love it, I really, really needed a laugh today. Thank you!!!!
Gossip Cop is so self righteous
ikr? It makes me laugh reading some of their “we can exclusively debunk” stories. Or their “we know for a fact” lines of bull. No different than any other gossip site, but what do you expect from a TMZ offshoot?
Are they really TMZ adjacent? I had no clue, but I still rolled my eyes at almost every one of their stories after a few they had “debunked” through official sources turned out to be proven true just a few short weeks later.
Man, they would look hot together. Sadly, I don’t think there’s any truth to these rumors.
I don’t think this has any truth by any stretch but if so great! Good for them.
I would rather hear this kind of stories than the never ending child abuse, crap, nag and control for both she and Brad sick of the drugging negativity in to any move.
I never would have considered this combo but omg I think I kind of love it! Sometimes, the most unexpected pairings are the coolest imo
Just make the “Loki & Maleficent” movie happen…THAT’S ALL THE WORLD NEEDS…AND WE NEED IT NOW!!! Actually…as a couple for real…it actually makes a bit of sense to me…He’s intelligent…posh…he’s adventurous artistically…British…and he’s HAWT AS FAWK!!! Yea I can DEFINITELY SEE THIS!
Hope to see them both in happy, long lasting relationships
Just dropping in to say this would bring me tremendous joy and I DESERVE SOME JOY! Something to mitigate living under the Orange Overlord. Please Gossip Gods! MAKE IT HAPPEN!
Please no. I like the Loki character, but Hiddleston is the opposite of attractive and sexy. He looks like a puppy.
Fifty Shades of Fiction anyone?
Hello, dear. This is one of the more ridiculous topics I have seen here. Belated Happy New Year.
Angelina is too much woman for Tom. Like others have posted, she would eat him alive. He won’t know what hit him.
Not happening, so please stop typing with the caps on. This is a cluster….of nonsense story filler.
All too true. I think the many comments are a sign that people are longing for diversions in our dark times.
