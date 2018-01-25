Serena Williams calls out alt-right d-bag Tennys Sandgren: people deserve an apology

Embed from Getty Images

As we discussed yesterday, Tennys Sandgren is an Alt-Right douchebag. It feels good to say that out loud, because it feels like there are a lot of people making a concerted effort to normalize and excuse Sandgren’s sketchy words, beliefs, tweets, etc. There are even a lot of American players trying to defend him, although to be fair, I’m not sure many of them know the long, detailed history of Sandgren’s anti-gay, transphobic, racist, neo-Nazi sympathies.

Sandgren made it to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open before he lost in straight sets to the first Korean player to ever make it this far into a slam, Hyeon Chung (sidenote: I’m sort of in love with Chung and his game). Before that QF, Sandgren deleted nearly every tweet he ever sent or retweeted, because that’s how much he believes in what he’s saying, I guess. After he lost, he gave an eyerolly statement to the media which was basically a word salad of churchy dumbf–kery and Ayn Rand misquotes. As I said yesterday, Serena Williams burned Sandgren with a two-word tweet as his QF match got started. And this is is what she wrote hours after he lost:

I’ve been thinking a lot about Serena in her maternity-leave absence from the tour, as I think many other players have been thinking about her too. There are a lot of women on the WTA tour who miss her and understand what she means to the game, means to the tour, means to the entire sport, means to women athletes around the world, and what she means to women of color.

Do men understand what Serena means though? I think someone like Roger Federer understands what Serena means to the sport. Djokovic understands. Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka understand. All of the top guys know her and love her. But the American men… I’m not so sure. Her generation of American men included the likes of James Blake, Andy Roddick, the Bryan Brothers and Mardy Fish. Only the Bryan Bros are still on the tour now, the other dudes have retired (and they were all good friends with Serena too). The younger guys, the Tennys Sandgrens of the tour, do they “get” what a huge call-out this is? Serena is basically telling the tennis establishment that these shenanigans will not stand, that you cannot spend years as a homophobe, a racist, a bigot and a neo-Nazi and then just suddenly try to whitewash your image because you start to win. I f–king dare reporters to ask Sandgren about Serena’s callout at his next event. PLEASE DO THAT.

Also: Serena Williams will be back on the tour in about a month. She’s playing Fed Cup this year!

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

22 Responses to “Serena Williams calls out alt-right d-bag Tennys Sandgren: people deserve an apology”

  1. Nicole says:
    January 25, 2018 at 7:19 am

    You go Serena.

    Reply
  2. Annabelle Bronstein says:
    January 25, 2018 at 7:24 am

    She’s right, of course. Sandgrens should do more than apologize.

    Serena’s decision to call him out reminds me of a story Oprah tells about Maya Angelou, where Maya once had a party at her house, she heard a racist remark or joke from across the room and said “I will not allow it in my house!” Maya kicked the man (I’m assuming he was a big deal) right out of her house, in front of everyone. That really stuck with me.

    Reply
  3. Whoopsy Daisy says:
    January 25, 2018 at 7:26 am

    Why do you think people like Federer and Đoković understand and some American players don’t? What is the reason?

    Reply
  4. Bex says:
    January 25, 2018 at 7:31 am

    No, the American players do understand his history. It’s just that the likes of Isner and Harrison are all Trump supporters and agree with him. It’s part of the reason why I appreciate Andy Murray so much- so many of his ATP colleagues are colossal douchebags and the ones that aren’t are still either oblivious or indifferent to the inequalities in the sport.

    Reply
    • diana says:
      January 25, 2018 at 12:36 pm

      It’s true american male players understand his history very well and they’re all in agreement. Some of them used to gloat when Serena would lose. Harrison even mocked her grunt and accused her of gamesmanship when she played against his sister in law.
      As if Serena needs to cheat to beat this mediocrity.

      Reply
  5. anna222 says:
    January 25, 2018 at 7:34 am

    Sure Tennys, have your free speech, but know that what you’re really doing is showing the world what a weak, hateful excuse for a human being you are. You’re entitled to your opinion, and the world is entitled to call you out for it.

    Reply
  6. Rapunzel says:
    January 25, 2018 at 7:54 am

    Anyone who believes Pizzagate and Alex Jones is a colossal idiot as well as racist, sexist, etc.

    The validation of these right wing nut jobs and their ridiculous ramblings is probably the worst thing the internet has done.

    Reply
  7. Sparkly says:
    January 25, 2018 at 7:59 am

    Wow, he’s gross.

    Reply
  8. AnnaKist says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:07 am

    Awww. We’ve really missed having Serena here this year. That means an entire year to wait for the next Australian Open! This Sandgren bloke needs a good kick in the cods. I’d like just one reporter with some intestinal fortitude to ask him about Serena’s callout, too. None will, though. Sandgren is not worth losing their job. Yoo hoo! Ronan Farrow! Where aaaaaare you?

    On a side note… I’m still in hospiral and yesterday was in for my fourth surgery in 4 weeks, so flaked out before Celebitchy stories appeared. I only got to read the Denzel Washington story tonight. I saw this bit: “…because there’s often an anthropological vibe to it, like the Brits are studying the Americans for clues about their politics, thoughts on racism, and more.” I loved it! I don’t know about the Brits, but this is exactly why I love coming on Celebitchy. Thank you, everyone.

    Reply
  9. Ashley says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:45 am

    Djokovic doesn’t understand at all. Also sooo happy for Simona I think I want her to win more than Caro.

    Reply
  10. adastraperaspera says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:19 am

    Leadership. Thank you, Serena.

    Reply
  11. Samantha says:
    January 25, 2018 at 1:13 pm

    Isner was defending him on twitter, I find that super disappointing.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment