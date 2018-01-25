Vanity Fair’s Hollywood Issue cover looks like Oprah Winfrey’s royal court

Oooh, I’ve been waiting for this. Arguably, the best Vanity Fair issue of the year is their Hollywood Issue. VF always goes all out, and in many years, there has been a #HollywoodIssueSoWhite problem. But not this year! Vanity Fair mixed up their cover with legends and up-and-coming talents. The tableau looks like Oprah Winfrey’s royal court, and I’m totally fine with it. Included on the cover: Oprah, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Claire Foy, Zendaya, Michael B. Jordan (YAS), Tom Hanks, Jessica Chastain, Michael Shannon (YAS), Harrison Ford, Gal Gadot, Robert De Niro and outgoing editor-in-chief Graydon Carter. You can see VF’s Hollywood Issue Portfolio here. Here’s the expanded cover, click to see it enlarged.

Random thoughts:

Could Annie Leibovitz really not wait until Oprah opened her eyes? Why use this image where Oprah looks like she’s half-asleep?

Nicole Kidman is doing her best work as Naomi Watts on this cover.

Claire Foy is doing her best work as Sarah Paulson on the cover.

Why did only Chastain and Gadot get a wind machine?

If I ever saw Michael Shannon in real life wearing that tuxedo, I would faint.

Michael B. Jordan is everything.

What is Harrison Ford leaning on? Dead air? He looks like he was Photoshopped into this.

You can see Graydon’s final letter from the editor here. I can’t wait to see if VF did a bigger portfolio of some of the year’s best actors/performances and most notable Hollywood peeps. They do that most years and it’s the best!