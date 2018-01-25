Vanity Fair’s Hollywood Issue cover looks like Oprah Winfrey’s royal court

Oooh, I’ve been waiting for this. Arguably, the best Vanity Fair issue of the year is their Hollywood Issue. VF always goes all out, and in many years, there has been a #HollywoodIssueSoWhite problem. But not this year! Vanity Fair mixed up their cover with legends and up-and-coming talents. The tableau looks like Oprah Winfrey’s royal court, and I’m totally fine with it. Included on the cover: Oprah, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Claire Foy, Zendaya, Michael B. Jordan (YAS), Tom Hanks, Jessica Chastain, Michael Shannon (YAS), Harrison Ford, Gal Gadot, Robert De Niro and outgoing editor-in-chief Graydon Carter. You can see VF’s Hollywood Issue Portfolio here. Here’s the expanded cover, click to see it enlarged.

Random thoughts:

Could Annie Leibovitz really not wait until Oprah opened her eyes? Why use this image where Oprah looks like she’s half-asleep?

Nicole Kidman is doing her best work as Naomi Watts on this cover.

Claire Foy is doing her best work as Sarah Paulson on the cover.

Why did only Chastain and Gadot get a wind machine?

If I ever saw Michael Shannon in real life wearing that tuxedo, I would faint.

Michael B. Jordan is everything.

What is Harrison Ford leaning on? Dead air? He looks like he was Photoshopped into this.

You can see Graydon’s final letter from the editor here. I can’t wait to see if VF did a bigger portfolio of some of the year’s best actors/performances and most notable Hollywood peeps. They do that most years and it’s the best!

72 Responses to “Vanity Fair’s Hollywood Issue cover looks like Oprah Winfrey’s royal court”

  1. Mia4s says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:24 am

    Holy photo shop Batman!

    Was anyone in the same room? Kind of less interesting when they do it this way. I’ll wait for the behind the scenes video before judging.

    Reply
    • LadyMTL says:
      January 25, 2018 at 9:40 am

      I just keep wondering what Tom Hanks is leaning on…it looks like it’s the red panel behind him but something about the pose is off. Same thing with Nicole Kidman’s arm on Oprah’s knee. Methinks a lot of ‘shopping went on, lol.

      Reply
    • marianne says:
      January 25, 2018 at 9:51 am

      In the BTS photos, Oprah, Reese and Tom were. Graydon & Robert were. Everyone else was shot separately.

      Reply
    • milla says:
      January 25, 2018 at 10:57 am

      It doesn’t look good at all. But i like Jessica and Zendaya.

      Reply
    • Erinn says:
      January 25, 2018 at 11:58 am

      I’m rarely a fan of the over-processed ‘artwork’ kind of style of editing. I feel like it’s aiming to have a painted portrait vibe without being literally painted? But it’s clearly trying to look larger than life and grandiose – they were aiming for the dramatic. It doesn’t mean it was the best idea or anything, but I think it’s genuinely TRYING to be this over the top.

      “What is Harrison Ford leaning on? Dead air? ” He’s doing the trick of angling his body and putting his weight on the foot that’s furthest from the camera. It can be a flattering pose – but it can also be used to look more imposing, and I think the aim was to kind of get both out of it here. He’s the typical manly tough guy actor, and he’s also not as fit as he was in his 20s/30s.

      Honestly, in some ways I appreciate how ridiculous this photo is. It’s kind of surreal I guess? At the same time, it’s definitely eye catching despite it being sort of strange. I mean – it could definitely have been done better. But it could also have looked worse.

      Reply
  2. mia girl says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:24 am

    I honestly thought it was Naomi Watts at first.

    Happy to see Gal Gadot in the group, but the sheer / granny panty look: WHY?

    Reply
  3. Tina says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:25 am

    There’s something very annoying about seeing Gal Gadot in what looks like her knickers next to a bunch of fully dressed men.

    Reply
  4. Kelly says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:26 am

    I’ve noticed for years that Nicole Kidman and Naomi Watts often photograph similarly, yet they really look nothing alike. Maybe it’s because they’re BFFs?

    Reply
  5. M.A.F. says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:28 am

    “Nicole Kidman is doing her best work as Naomi Watts on this cover”

    Thank You! Glad I’m not the only one who noticed.

    Reply
  6. MH says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:28 am

    Just once I’d like to see a photo like this where the men are sprawled out on the floor.

    Reply
  7. minx says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:30 am

    That’s a terrible picture of Oprah, she looks better than that.

    Reply
  8. littlemissnaughty says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:31 am

    I have so many thoughts at once. First of all, I like it better than most previous ones. I feel like it’s as good as a representation of film and TV in 2017 as they could manage with limited space (you might disagree). But why does Zendaya look so boring? She’s anything but! She fades into the background almost, that’s just not right. Reese and Nicole look ill. And what is up with that lighting? It’s really bad and when I – someone who knows nothing about photography – can see it, it says a lot. Is Annie losing her touch? Because Oprah does not look like this. DeNiro, on the other hand, amuses me. He’s thinking “This isn’t the worst. I could go for a sandwich later.”

    Reply
  9. lucy2 says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:32 am

    Pretty solid group of actors. Love up and comers MBJ (swoon!) and Zendaya getting the cover, as well as the BLL women – they had a powerhouse year with that show.

    Who blackmailed Harrison Ford into this? Does not seem like his thing.

    Hate the sheer dress on Gal, she deserves better.
    To echo MH above, the women sprawling on the floor thing needs to go.

    Reply
  10. Bridget says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:34 am

    Can we agree that this is a really random grouping of people?

    And the composition of the shot is terrible. People clumped on one side, and then listlessly standing on the other with Graydon Carter lurking in the background (why waste a spot on him?).

    Reply
  11. Shannon says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:36 am

    The random wind-machine really stuck out to me, too.

    Reply
  12. Bridget says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:40 am

    Also, is V.F. moving away from the pattern it used to have – one year up and coming women on the cover, one year men, one year mixed?

    And I actually miss when the Hollywood issue cover was supposed to showcase newbies.

    Reply
  13. B says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:41 am

    What is Zendaya doing there? She must have a great publicist.

    Reply
  14. Valiantly Varnished says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:52 am

    I honestly thought that was Naomi Watts until I read your caption Kaiser! That’s crazy. They could have styled Nicole better. And actually made her look like herself. Gal’s pose looks weird next to all the other ladies

    Reply
  15. Slowsnow says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:59 am

    Reese looks like she just had a tantrum and auntie Oprah calmed her down just in time for the shoot.

    Reply
  16. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    January 25, 2018 at 10:05 am

    Reese and Oprah look like they haven’t slept in a week. Hate the sheer skirt and granny panties. Next year let’s formally dress the women, and have the men sprawled out on the floor in flesh-colored unitards.

    Reply
  17. Lorelai says:
    January 25, 2018 at 10:45 am

    I thought Claire was Sarah Paulson too!

    Reply
  18. Andrea says:
    January 25, 2018 at 10:59 am

    What a terrible cover. lol. i literally only care about two ppl on here and why michael b. jordan? why not chadwick boseman the actual Blank panther? why not BOTH?!?

    Reply
  19. jferber says:
    January 25, 2018 at 11:16 am

    Oprah is a queen and she deserves any damn court she wants. I’m hoping her next court will be in the Oval Office. Right now we have a court jester in there.

    Reply
  20. KatieBo says:
    January 25, 2018 at 11:16 am

    Why not Hong Chau? Why not John Cho? Mindy Kaling?

    There’s a long way to go before “diversity” is truly diverse.

    Reply
    • Slowsnow says:
      January 25, 2018 at 11:27 am

      You’re absolutely right – there is always the token accepted POC and it seems Zendaya is light enough to pass and Michael B. Jordan the accepted black actor and Oprah is Oprah.
      But those are not the white people I want to see either – sick of seeing Kidman everywhere, I find Gadot a mediocre actress etc etc. The celeb world is very restrictive and unimaginative.

      Reply
  21. Theodora says:
    January 25, 2018 at 11:39 am

    Very strange photos. They all look lifeless, with dead eyes, tired, eerie, ike a Victorian post-mortem photo depicting a ball.

    Reply
  22. Anastasia says:
    January 25, 2018 at 11:51 am

    It looks like Reese is about to breastfeed Oprah. Awkward.

    Reply
  23. holly hobby says:
    January 25, 2018 at 11:56 am

    OMG for one moment I really did think that was Naomi Watts on the cover. When I read the list of names I was confused. Where was Nicole? Did they photoshop Naomi’s face into this?

    Reply
  24. Pandy says:
    January 25, 2018 at 12:30 pm

    Why is Reese sitting like Oprah just bought a dance from her in the Champagne Room? Why does Nicole look 20 while Zendaya looks 50? And yes, why can’t the women be in tuxes next year and the men in granny panty outfits.

    Reply
  25. DiegoInSF says:
    January 25, 2018 at 12:41 pm

    I think Hollywood only knows diversity as black and white. Where are Asians, Latinos? Salma Hayek could have been featured for her fantastic performance in Beatriz at dinner.

    Reply
  26. Sarah says:
    January 25, 2018 at 12:47 pm

    Here for Michael B.

    Reply
  27. WendyNerd says:
    January 25, 2018 at 12:58 pm

    TBH, Still not impressed. They let three whole non-whites onto the centerfold and only one (easily one of the most influential African American figures of modern times times) to go on the cover proper. And I want to see proper VARIETY, not JUST black and white. ” Where is Kumail Nanjiani? Taika Waititi, who directed one of the most profitable films of the year? Mindy Kaling? WHO DOES. KEANU REEVES. NEED TO SCREW?

    WHERE. IS. JUST. ONE. FREAKING. EAST. ASIAN. PERSON.

    Just one? Especially since Hollywood just LOOOOOVES burrowing around and yanking at awesome Asian media, particularly from the Japanese, Chinese, and Korean markets, trying to exploit their pre-existing fan bases, “localizing” them, and forcing lame white people into them to give us supposedly dumb, racist American audiences in a supposedly “more palatable” form for us. (Despite the fact these properties being bastardized by the Hollywood machine means they are already counting on the American fanbases that already exist and already loooove these things as they were, but are still apparently too racist to want an Asian American Light Yagami over the frosted-tipped moron “Light Turner”.)

    And why are these people less deserving of a spot here than De Niro, who, let’s face it, hasn’t done much this particular year and has in no way made the major contribution in 2017, of say, Nanjiani and Waititi? Or Michael Shannon, for that matter? When even the Oscars are technically showing more variety/color, we have issues.

    When I see more than a sea of white with hints of black, we’ll talk. But too many groups are being left in the dust and I strongly dislike this.

    Reply

