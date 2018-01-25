“Are you here for a potential revival of ‘Murphy Brown’?” links
  • January 25, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Billy Bush at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

There’s a Murphy Brown revival afoot. Are you here for it? It could be good… maybe. They need the right writers. [Looper]
Rachael Denhollander survived Larry Nassar. [LaineyGossip]
I miss Katie Price. Where’s she been? [Dlisted]
Some of Countess LuAnn’s charges have been dropped. [Starcasm]
This is actually a really great explainer piece about Devin Nunes & that whole #ReleasetheMemo nonsense. [Pajiba]
You guys, Patti LuPone will perform at the Grammys this Sunday!! [JustJared]
I have no interest in Waco (unless Michael Shannon is talking dirty, then I’ll be very interested in Waco). [Seriously OMG WTF]
That’s a hard “no” from me on Givenchy’s new collection. [GoFugYourself]

45th AFI Life Achievement Award at a Gala Tribute To legendary actress Diane Keaton

 

11 Responses to ““Are you here for a potential revival of ‘Murphy Brown’?” links”

  1. Shannon says:
    January 25, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    OMG YASSS! I used to LOVE that show – it inspired me to go into journalism. I am here for this!

  2. Turtle says:
    January 25, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    YES on the “Murphy Brown” revival. YES. As you said, fingers crossed for the writing (although it will be hard to top the real-life insanity). Already know the acting will be top-notch.

  3. CairinaCat says:
    January 25, 2018 at 12:39 pm

    Yes!! I loved that show
    I think a sharp political show with a woman is what we need right now

  4. Maria says:
    January 25, 2018 at 12:40 pm

    I’d love that. Great show!

  5. Izzy says:
    January 25, 2018 at 12:43 pm

    I am here for EVERY SINGLE EP.

  6. Nancy says:
    January 25, 2018 at 12:59 pm

    I was very young the first time around, but want to remember the characters as they were. Same for Seinfeld, even Friends. Can’t writers, etc. come up with any new ideas. All of these bringing shows back from the dead seems disingenuous. Will they film it at a retirement village. Let Murphy, the sharped tongued, beautiful woman who made a pact to marry her friend if she wasn’t married by 40 be remembered in all of her glory.

  7. SJF says:
    January 25, 2018 at 1:08 pm

    One of the more tired cliches about re-makes is the old song: “Can’t writers in Hollywood think of anything new?”

    Of course we can. Of course we do.

    We don’t have the power to get them made. That stands on the whims of networks and studios, who prefer playing it safe with ideas and formats people already know.

    Not meant as a snark to all re-makes. Some can be wonderful.

    But never think there aren’t new ideas out there.

    Like anything else, it’s about power and access.

  8. Lala says:
    January 25, 2018 at 1:27 pm

    Bringing back an iconic character being played by someone who is sublime? HECKY YEA! It would be wonderful to see her take on how MSM is today…cause it’s PRETTY AWFUL!

