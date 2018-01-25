“Are you here for a potential revival of ‘Murphy Brown’?” links

There’s a Murphy Brown revival afoot. Are you here for it? It could be good… maybe. They need the right writers. [Looper]
Rachael Denhollander survived Larry Nassar. [LaineyGossip]
I miss Katie Price. Where’s she been? [Dlisted]
Some of Countess LuAnn’s charges have been dropped. [Starcasm]
This is actually a really great explainer piece about Devin Nunes & that whole #ReleasetheMemo nonsense. [Pajiba]
You guys, Patti LuPone will perform at the Grammys this Sunday!! [JustJared]
I have no interest in Waco (unless Michael Shannon is talking dirty, then I’ll be very interested in Waco). [Seriously OMG WTF]
That’s a hard “no” from me on Givenchy’s new collection. [GoFugYourself]
OMG YASSS! I used to LOVE that show – it inspired me to go into journalism. I am here for this!
OMG I loved that show so much!! Hopefully Candice Bergen will be involved
YES on the “Murphy Brown” revival. YES. As you said, fingers crossed for the writing (although it will be hard to top the real-life insanity). Already know the acting will be top-notch.
Can you IMAGINE what Murphy has to say about this Orange Clown and his three ring circus??? Oh lord, I hope they can tap some of the original writers, too!
Yes!! I loved that show
I think a sharp political show with a woman is what we need right now
I’d love that. Great show!
I am here for EVERY SINGLE EP.
I was very young the first time around, but want to remember the characters as they were. Same for Seinfeld, even Friends. Can’t writers, etc. come up with any new ideas. All of these bringing shows back from the dead seems disingenuous. Will they film it at a retirement village. Let Murphy, the sharped tongued, beautiful woman who made a pact to marry her friend if she wasn’t married by 40 be remembered in all of her glory.
One of the more tired cliches about re-makes is the old song: “Can’t writers in Hollywood think of anything new?”
Of course we can. Of course we do.
We don’t have the power to get them made. That stands on the whims of networks and studios, who prefer playing it safe with ideas and formats people already know.
Not meant as a snark to all re-makes. Some can be wonderful.
But never think there aren’t new ideas out there.
Like anything else, it’s about power and access.
I think I’ll stick to the reruns of the originals and when I want something different jump over to Netflix.
Bringing back an iconic character being played by someone who is sublime? HECKY YEA! It would be wonderful to see her take on how MSM is today…cause it’s PRETTY AWFUL!
