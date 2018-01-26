Jesse Williams & Minka Kelly are over, but don’t worry, he’s already got a new girlfriend

As we all know, TMZ has become – or perhaps always was – a bastion for men’s rights and “men’s rights activists.” At TMZ, every woman is a thot, a golddigger, a liar and/or a conniving, money-hungry ex. One of TMZ’s poster dudes lately has been Jesse Williams. TMZ has valiantly defended Jesse in his messy divorce drama with his ex-wife (or soon-to-be-ex-wife) Aryn Drake-Lee. The easy recap is that Jesse left Aryn for Minka Kelly, and that Aryn and Jesse have been waging a war over custody of their two kids ever since. Go here to see all of the stories TMZ has done defending Jesse though.
Anyway, at some point I just wanted to roll over and play dead. There was too much small, petty drama happening in their divorce and custody battle and I guess I just stopped caring about the back and forth. But the latest drama is pretty interesting, so let’s dive back in. TMZ reported this week that Aryn has accused Jesse of violating their fragile custodial agreement by introducing their kids to his “new girlfriend.” Aryn told the court that her children now call this woman Mama C, and Mama C went on vacation with Jesse and the kids. There was a clause in the custodial agreement that Aryn and Jesse weren’t supposed to introduce new partners to the kids for six months. Here’s how TMZ summarized Jesse’s response: “A source close to the former couple claims Aryn is making up lies because she’s obsessed with being seen as a victim, and she can’t do that if people see Jesse as the fun, caring, good person he is.” GEE I WONDER WHO THAT SOURCE IS?
Obviously, that was deserving of a follow-up, which happened less than a day later, when TMZ reported that the Mysterious Mama C is simply Jesse’s old friend Ciarra Pardo, and they’ve known each other since childhood, and Aryn knows her too, and the trip was completely innocent and EXES BE CRAY, amirite? So this is interesting:
Jesse Williams and Minka Kelly have broken up, a source close to the former couple tells ET. Williams and Kelly started quietly dating last summer, and according to our source, the two are no longer in contact.
“They haven’t seen each other in months,” the source says.
Us Weekly’s sources are saying the same thing. Jesse left his marriage for Minka, then when that petered out, he started banging Mama C. Or maybe Mama C is the reason why he and Minka split. Sigh… can you believe he was once held up as one of the wokest dudes in Hollywood? And now look at him – a messy cliche.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.
Mess.
Don’t wanna sound nasty, but Minka Kelly has a bad finger for guys.
here here
Please, all, boycott TMZ. Don’t watch their dumb show, visit their website or click their links. Those are some serious douche-enabling trash bros.
I actually…don’t agree that he is a messy cliche at all?
I mean, yeah. Leaving your wife for another woman does not look great. But it happens. It didn’t seem like he was parading this new relationship or otherwise shoving it in our faces so I don’t get the pearl clutching over it tbh.
And now with this new woman there are once more no pics or anything actually sleazy happening other than he went on a vacation with her and his kids. Seems pretty normal to me. Especially if it someone he has known for a long time and if his children know her too.
I honestly find his ex-wife’s behaviour more questionable in this. She seems hell-bent on trying to control his movements. It seems vindictive and and petty to me to involve the kids in this way when the situation does not warrant it. I understand being hurt but this kind of lashing out never looks good.
He left his wife with two very small children. This is gross.
What I’m going to say is more general and not specifically for this situation but two people should not remain together for children. It just creates a toxic environment for the children. Having said that, the way both of these people are going about things isn’t good for the children anyways but I don’t think someone should stay with their wife/husband/partner just for the kids. I say this as someone who’s parents divorced when I was very very little. I definitely feel like I was better off for it. But that’s just my own experience of course.
While I generally don’t think it is an ideal scenario when a partner leaves his wife for another women I can resonate as I am married to someone who in part left his ex wife (not the kids) for me. They were 3 and 5 at the time. I know for a fact that both parties tried everything they could to make the marriage work – spending thousands on counseling but they were never happy. In fact, their last kid can even be considered what is often called (and I hate the term) a “band aid”-baby. Nonetheless the environment at home was toxic as his ex wife has anger issues and they would fight all the time and she would be hysterical and even get physical in front of the kids. He was unhappy, we met, fell in love even though I was hesitant because he was married and I didn’t want to get involved in this mess. They divorced 6 months after we started seeing each other and while his ex still technically doesn’t like me and blames me for literally EVERYTHING, the kids are so much better off. They are relaxed and happy and surrounded by caring people. My husbands ex-wife found a new partner soon after and they fit together so much better and all the constant fighting, screaming etc is history. So I do think that sometimes these things can happen and that children aren’t automatically better off if their parents stay together. Now in this case, we all don’t know what really happened behind the scenes so I don’t judge either one of them and just hope for the sake of the kids they can put their egos behind them and make this shit work….
The thing with Jesse here is this: you can’t call out black men how they don’t appreciate black women and how the “cliche” of leaving black woman as soon as “you made it big” and getting a new, white one is deplorable….and just a year later, you do the same.
I’m gonna call you on it and I’m gonna cancel you on it. That’s the deal with Jesse.
She financially supported him for years before his career took off, then after he got famous, he promptly dumped her and the kids. Can’t really blame her for being angry.
Also…there are pictures of Jesse and this new woman in Brazil. I believe they were on Just Jared. Also he does not have full custody of his kids seems like it would be pretty easy to just wait the 6 months he previously agreed to before introducing her to his kids.
Also my parents have been married for decades and my mother would never ask my half sib to call her Mama. Totally inappropriate.
But that was her decision. She did not have to do that. She did not have to marry and have children with someone who is depending on you financially.
The follow up reporting states that the kids have known her for years and have always called this woman Auntie C or Mama C; therefore the 6 month thing is mute.
Of course that is follow up ‘sources’ I didn’t even believe that line of BS as I was typing it.
Yeah but is he supposed to be indebted to her forever because of that? She is a big girl and made the choice to support her broke loser boyfriend and marry him and have kids with him. Sounds like to me she used money to keep a guy who was out of her league and is now using he kids to control him.
No doubt he did her wrong but its over now and he doesnt want her…So does Jesse get to decidd who she dates now too i guess? She is ridculously bitter
They are divorcing And she needs to move on. Dragging him to court over cupcakes and his new girlfriend is just gunna mAke her seem bitter AF. Women wonder why men just give up and never see their kids again- is she trying to make these kids fatherless and make it As hostile and as difficult as possible for him to see their kids ? Maybe she wants him to walk out of her kids lives, sign over his rights…doesnt seem like she wants her kids to be with him.
How do you know he is out of her league? she is college educated, independent woman-she was, financing him and making it possible for him to stop teaching and pursue acting-and that is his own admission! The problem is his stinginess and doubling down on child support to the woman who supported him when he didn’t have anything. No one says he owes her fidelity or marriage bc of that, he owes her financial support!
A marriage is a contract of support. He was working when they married, then he wanted to pursue a dream, and she agreed to be the primary financial support so he could take the risk. Couples do it all the time. He’s not indebted to her forever, but he did break the contract when he left her after hitting it big – for a white woman, of all people. She shouldn’t be dragging her children through it to satisfy her anger, but he is a piece of shit for downplaying her role in letting him get to where he was in the earlier court proceedings. *shrugs* He plays at being woke and respectful to women while treating the mother of his children like garbage. He’s a tool, and now the world knows it. If he didn’t want this drama, maybe he shouldn’t have started it with his actions.
He is indebted to her, not forever, but he is. Acknowledging that fact, as well as the fact that it will take her a good few years to get her own career back to where it was now that the marriage has ended would go a long way to dissipating her anger. What is wrong with saying while our marriage is over, it’s because of your love care and support while we were married that helped me get to this point? There are so many people who helped me at critical points in my life (some of who are now exs) who will get thanked because of what they did for me. He is not special in that regard. It pisses me off that people say black women are not supportive of black men, and when they do what she did, is ok to leave her with nothing. It’s not ok. If you have to leave fine, it’s the way you do it that says everything.
How often we claim black women are “irrational” for their behavior is upsetting to me, plenty of white women act this way towards there exes and rarely do we claim they are being “irrational”.
This woman supporting this guy’s ass before he got famous on that soap opera, claimed in a huge speech how supportive he was of black women. Once he got famous and told how pretty he is he dumped her and her kids ass. Making it apparent AF that his only interest in her was financial and that the second he was offered a mediocre looking white woman he jumped on it.
He’s now bringing his kids around a girlfriend he’s had only for a month, who pretended to be her friend all the while was just waiting to grab her husband, and now trying to play house with his latest girlfriend by having his kids call her “Mama C” and attempting to turn her daughter against her by that cupcake bs.
She’s got every damn right to be upset with this guy.
This. This. This. I can’t with the comments on the stories and all the -isms people reveal. People are bending over backwards to paint Aryn, the innocent partner, the supporter, as the villian when Jesse has been using the playbook outlined by Kanye West and white men in the 70s and 80s. We have side chicks coming out of the wood work to defend this type of man and denigrate her. Miss me with all of this.
Bravo! This!
Interesting how many were high-fiving that agent who told Weinstein to kiss her black ads when he was trying to orchestrate a one-on-one meeting with Atshwarya Rai, but when it comes to a woman protecting her very young children from randoms her ex hubby keeps trying to float for his next showmance, there’s an issue.
We have a rep for being strong, but it always seem to be a problem when it doesn’t benefit to so-called greater good ie Jesse’s career (and the b!itches jockeying for his sponsorship- oops, I meant love).
I am Team Ayrn all the way , however my beef with Jesse is how he treated his Day 1 had his back wife leaving her with toddlers then turnaround to be difficult with support and coparenting issues.
As a black woman I understand the whole cultural significance of the trope ” when he gets on he leaves you a$$ for a white girl but honestly the way some black women harp on this more than the betrayal to his wife makes me cringe . It just seems the focus is in the wrong place and comesoff sorta petty and insecure.
I mean the mans mother is white a white woman first loved him and nurtured him but he is a traitor for dating a woman who looks like his mother ?
His own wokety woke Afro , dashika wearing ,fist in the air fully black Father chose whiteness so why wouldn’t he ?
if it’s any consolation his alleged new girlfriend is black butagain whilst I understand the cultural significance of the initial other woman being white , IMO the whole outrage focusing on that rather than how he treated his wife in certain quarters was just not a good look to me
Harvey, is that you?
sorry but leaving your wife less than one year after giving birth to your kid for some side piece is the definition of messy cliché.
Introducing a recent girlfriend to your children especially when it was previously stipulated to wait for 6 months is also a messy cliché. what’s the need for that? can’t he enjoy some time alone with his children since he doesn’t even live with them?
I think no one should stay together because of children and certainly is ex-wife is way better without him…but let’s not pretend that he’s not a huge messy cliché going on an early mid-life crisis and starstruck with himself.
Exactly. Not to mention the racial implications of who he left his wife for. A man who talked constantly about black equality and the power and beauty of black women leaves his wife after she just gave birth for a pretty white actress. It’s been like a slap in the face not only for hus ex – whi financially supported him for years. But also the black community.
I agree! The Harvey comment was in response to a much earlier comment defending Jesse.
@ valiant
I am a black woman ( and apart if the black community ) and Jesse”s choice of a side piece is certainly no “slap in my face”
I can see where it would be a slap in the face of some who seek validation through celebs who they don’t know or others who dont get that in 2018′ Jim Crow and the one drop rule were abolished decades ago.
Jesse is biracial , he has a white mom as outspoken as he is about racial injustices he has always acknowledged that he is biracial , I cant imagine having a white mom and having to endure some of the hateful things people were saying about him just being with a white woman ( cheating aside ) and yes it is predicable trope but you know what? Black women’s reaction to those unions is also a predictable negative trope as well , one that doesn’t need to be validated
Now where you and I will agree is that he was a jerk to his wife and for that he will always get a side eye from me, in fact his alleged new GF is black and I do not care because he is still up to his shenanigans where his wife and kids concerned
PS He did not ” constantly ” talk about black women , he most notably gave that “we need to do better by black women “speech at the BET awards and that came back to bite him in the a$$
He IS a messy cliche. Right down to the whole black man is supported throughout his career by black spouse only to become successful and dump her for a white woman. See Waiting To Exhale as exhibit A of this well known cultural cliche. He’s also a cliché for leaving his wife for an actress.
She likely is hurting (rightfully so), but I don’t think that makes her concern about her kids exposed to new partners right away an irrational, jealous thing. And that part of the agreement applies to both of them, so it’s not like she’s bitterly and hypocritically demanding something of him that she’s not doing herself.
Also I agree completely with Geeky Chick. The people saying he was way out of her (Aryn’s) league are focusing only on the fact that she doesn’t fit the Hollywood beauty standard.
Hmmm… so, if this girl was an old friend that both Jesse and Aryn knew, why do the kids have a new name/nickname for her? And why would that nickname involve the word Mama? I’m going to be calling him “Messy Jesse” from now on.
Messy Jessy – perfect!
Because it’s not a new nickname? In her instagram some friend of hers called her Mama Cee a year ago…
You can be a dbag and still be woke.
Not if women help define “woke.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@wisca thank you if being woke does not include being a respectful and supportive person and not being a dbag I argue it’s not woke
Word.
Let’s not throw the baby out with the bath water. Geez. Even MLK wasn’t the best husband. Lose the pedestals. The fall is too far.
ok, but how can you claim to be woke in matters concerning black women and the cliche of getting” a new, white model” and dumping black woman who supported you and gave you children when you were nothing, as soon as you make it big? He, specifically commented on that-he was lauded and got instant, massive coverage due to that (!), and a year later he did every little thing he condemned in that speech. If that isn’t messy, if that doesn’t revoke the “woke” card, I don’t know….
Geekychic -
A better question would be, “What are the implications of what we consider human rights if the treatment of women isn’t a key factor in determining the sincerity of a person’s social justice beliefs?”
The answer, if you think too hard about it, is pretty ugly.
Veronica, I completely agree.
This. Being a bad spouse does not mean you’re not woke just bad at monogamy. Now if being a bad husband included being a rapist or something then yes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
True. Although his support of Nate Parker and minimizing of his actions gets a solid side-eye from me. Chadwick Boseman is on the side-eye list too because of that.
There are no perfect advocates.
Do you realize he claimed he supported black women but had a white side piece? That’s a huge issue for black women, husbands leaving them for white women the second they get the tiniest bit of fame or wealth. You can’t claim you are “woke” on the issues of black women and then go and keep a white side piece.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
also i don’t think he ever said he was woke on the issues of black women. he’s mostly been on the police brutality social justice
Can y’all link to some reliable articles explaining the black man/white woman issue? I’m from a state with one of the lowest African American populations and don’t really understand the issue as its never come up. It’s an odd one for me to wrap my head around and I’d like to know more.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Didnt he also encourage people to see Birth of a Nation and ignore the allegations about Parker? Maybe he is “woke” about male issues but conviently ignores womens issues
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know black women who were saying the same thing. A lot of black people feel that if Nate Parker had been white things would have gone differently as far as how he was treated in the press. And regardless of opinions about what he did (and I have no doubt that he did it) there is some truth to that. All one has to do is look at how white men (pre the MeToo movement mind you) have been welcomed in the Hollywood fold. Roman Polanski and Woody Allen are prime examples of this.
@Valiantly…. yes – if Nate Parker had been white he could have won an Oscar for Best Actor last year.
My issue with the narrative around this divorce is that Jesse and Minka were never publically together. We heard more about her because Aryn’s team pushed it out there. He doesn’t seem to be flaunting his dates…unless I am missing that because I am not looking in the right places.
V Valiantly Varnished: No, I don’t agree. The solution is not to support some rapists, the solution (for me) is to not support any rapist: I haven’t seen a second of Allen’s, Polanski’s or Parker’s work. I don’t care what other people do, I have my own moral compass. Violence against women is epidemic and inexcusable, and I don’t have time, nerves or soul black enough to differentiate between the perpetrators.
@geekychick we ALL have our own moral compass. Some chose to support Nate Parker’s film because they were tired of the racial disparity that occurs in relation to how black people are treated in Hollywood vs how white people are treated. I personally didnt see film, but not because I was actively boycotting it. Violence against women ISNT an epidemic. Violence against women is institutional and systemic and it’s been around for a long time. Just like racism. And for me – as a black woman – it’s a lot to juggle and I have come to understand that it isn’t always black and white. There are gray areas and it’s why I completely understand the response some black people – and women – had about how Birth of a Nation was treated. Oftentimes as minorities we have to choose between these things- which sucks. It’s something Gabrielle Union – a rape survivor- who was in Birth of a Nation has talked about. We as POC don’t always have the luxury of dealing in absolutes.
Uhhh no you can’t. Especially when you use black women as a trope for your “alleged” wokeness and then your black wife for a white woman. Can you be woke and date interracially? Absolutely. Can you spout off about loving and respecting black women and loving your black wife and then dumping her for your white side piece? I don’t think so.
Errr… kinda proving Aryn’s point. Do not introduce hot and cold running women to the children. Only introduce your new boo if you have, at least, 6 months in the relationship.
Fcuking douche!!
I don’t watch GA so this guy is not on my radar at all. I only know about him through this site and he does seem like a total douchebag cliche. The unknown actor who finds success on a hit show, becomes a “sex symbol” (I don’t see it, but okay) and then leaves his wife/mother of his children for someone famous & “hotter.” That relationship doesn’t last (shocker), so he moves on to a mutual friend? He’s the definition of a douchebag cliche.
+1 Wish this “woke” dude would take a hike. He’s a terrible actor and boring af on GA.
Please his “wokeness “ was in question the moment he defended a man who gang raped a woman. This is just confirmation he’s not only a rape apologist but a huge douche as well
Laugh at me if you wish but who the hell is he?????
i don’t like how he seems to deliberately skirt the rules of their custody arrangement. like – he might not out and out break them but he’s always an inch from the line and that is a power move that is totally gross.
Classic abusive behavior. To everyone else it seems “petty” but trust that he’s doing all this shit exactly on purpose because HE KNOWS others will think it’s petty and that it makes her look bad.
Precisely. He’s tapping to very old narratives of “a woman scorned,” and sexist notions of “how women are” to discredit her claims. He is so conversant in white supremacy but refuses to allow an analysis of domination in what was once his most intimate personal relationship. That he is educated and knows how to apply exactly what he is doing (on a macro level) makes it so much worse.
He got what he wanted: a wife to support him financially when he needed it & progeny. Gross.
You mean they didn’t last forever?!
I grew my son, pushed him out, changed just about all his dirty diapers, and woke up with him every night for over a year. No one else is getting called Mama anything! I’d be mad as hell.
He’s an embarrassment to the black community and we’ve canceled him.
*sigh* Just go home, Jesse.
We need to stop excusing transgressions in one area by activism in other. White feminists aren’t excused for their internalized racism. Black male activists shouldn’t be excused for their misogyny. We all grow up in societies with toxic ideologies. We all internalize it. We all need to recognize that we are responsible for our actions.
Martin Luther King can be a man who did incredible things for the AA community while simultaneously disrespecting his wife and downplaying the contributions of black female activists and excluding their voices. Jesse can be a man who spoke for diversity while simultaneously undermining his position by screwing over his wife. I thought Ewan McGregor thanking his wife at the Globes was a kind gesture until I read more into the background of what happened – and then I was disgusted. Don’t erase those f*ck ups in celebrities and political figures – acknowledge it! Challenge it! If we don’t confront these flaws in each other, we can’t improve ourselves and each other.
Yet another self-proclaimed “woke” dude shows his true colours…Colour me shocked
I see how these men run to TMZ for every little thing to drag their spouses in public, where their kids can read about their father’s pettiness forevermore. Yet, men like Jesse never seem to say to themselves, let me follow the agreements I made with my ex, establish trust, keep our business out of the press and learn to co-parent for the sake of the kids and to build a new relationship with my ex. They spend all their energy trying to get their new jump off of about 2 seconds to be accepted by their kids and trash their ex every five seconds. Where Jesse places his time and energy says everything I need to know.
Ugh he may be a complete and utter dbag but taking him to court over cupcakes isn’t going to help those kids adjust. She may have every right to be angry but she needs to choose her battles.
I think he has definitely treated Aryn like dirt and she deserves better but she needs to stop taking him to court over every little thing. I feel like judges don’t look kindly on parents who do this during a divorce, especially if this info is true and she’s someone who has been in his life (and by extension, the kids’ lives) for almost his whole life. Also, it makes her look petty, even if some of it is justified. Go live your best life girl, do what’s best for your kids and know that you’re doing the right thing, even if it hurts right now.
Exactly!!
You end up going to court because the other party won’t work with you. To keep her out of court, he’s got to do his part and he’s much more comfortable running to TMZ than doing the hard work of negotiation either in person or through a mediator to hash this out. This is the thing about co-parenting, BOTH of them have to suck it up, put their best foot forward and see what works. It’s not all on her.
Wait, you mean when you weren’t sneaking around cheating it wasn’t exciting anymore? You don’t say! What a douche canoe he is.
“At TMZ, every woman is a thot, a golddigger, a liar and/or a conniving, money-hungry ex.”
So well put, Kaiser.
He’s a mediocre actor with pretty eyes, and a big old cheater.
