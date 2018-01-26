Jesse Williams & Minka Kelly are over, but don’t worry, he’s already got a new girlfriend

As we all know, TMZ has become – or perhaps always was – a bastion for men’s rights and “men’s rights activists.” At TMZ, every woman is a thot, a golddigger, a liar and/or a conniving, money-hungry ex. One of TMZ’s poster dudes lately has been Jesse Williams. TMZ has valiantly defended Jesse in his messy divorce drama with his ex-wife (or soon-to-be-ex-wife) Aryn Drake-Lee. The easy recap is that Jesse left Aryn for Minka Kelly, and that Aryn and Jesse have been waging a war over custody of their two kids ever since. Go here to see all of the stories TMZ has done defending Jesse though.

Anyway, at some point I just wanted to roll over and play dead. There was too much small, petty drama happening in their divorce and custody battle and I guess I just stopped caring about the back and forth. But the latest drama is pretty interesting, so let’s dive back in. TMZ reported this week that Aryn has accused Jesse of violating their fragile custodial agreement by introducing their kids to his “new girlfriend.” Aryn told the court that her children now call this woman Mama C, and Mama C went on vacation with Jesse and the kids. There was a clause in the custodial agreement that Aryn and Jesse weren’t supposed to introduce new partners to the kids for six months. Here’s how TMZ summarized Jesse’s response: “A source close to the former couple claims Aryn is making up lies because she’s obsessed with being seen as a victim, and she can’t do that if people see Jesse as the fun, caring, good person he is.” GEE I WONDER WHO THAT SOURCE IS?

Obviously, that was deserving of a follow-up, which happened less than a day later, when TMZ reported that the Mysterious Mama C is simply Jesse’s old friend Ciarra Pardo, and they’ve known each other since childhood, and Aryn knows her too, and the trip was completely innocent and EXES BE CRAY, amirite? So this is interesting:

Jesse Williams and Minka Kelly have broken up, a source close to the former couple tells ET. Williams and Kelly started quietly dating last summer, and according to our source, the two are no longer in contact. “They haven’t seen each other in months,” the source says.

Us Weekly’s sources are saying the same thing. Jesse left his marriage for Minka, then when that petered out, he started banging Mama C. Or maybe Mama C is the reason why he and Minka split. Sigh… can you believe he was once held up as one of the wokest dudes in Hollywood? And now look at him – a messy cliche.