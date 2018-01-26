Prince Harry abandoned Meghan… to play with rhinos in Botswana for a few days

Mark your calendars! Next Thursday – February 1st – Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will walk their first red carpet together. They will attend the Endeavour Fund Awards, which “celebrate the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women who have taken part in remarkable sporting and adventure challenges.” While I would love to see even more of Meghan and Harry before their wedding, I have to say that I’m impressed with how many events they’ve already done as a couple since announcing their engagement. And I can’t wait to see what Meghan chooses for an evening event. She’s already shown a willingness to wear an updo for day events, so now I want her to really bring the glam, head to toe, for this.
Meanwhile, it seems that Harry has ABANDONED his fiancee! I’m sure that’s how the Daily Mail has reported it. Harry apparently flew to Botswana this week without Meghan. Did he leave her at Nottingham Cottage or what?
Prince Harry is ready to experience another adventure in Africa. E! News has learned the royal family member is in Botswana to do some important work for animals in need.
“Prince Harry is in Africa for a private working trip, focused on organizations working in conservation across the region and learning more about the issues affecting wildlife in the region,” a Kensington Palace source shared with us. “Prince Harry holds official associations with two conservation charities in Africa, as Patron of Rhino Conservation Botswana and President of African Parks.”
Earlier this month, Rhino Conservation Botswana did in fact announce that Prince Harry would become a Patron of RCB. With this role, Prince Harry will help raise awareness of the plight of Africa’s black and white rhinos and inspire positive action.
“The rhino is one of Africa’s most iconic species. This is a black rhino, an animal that deserves the utmost respect, so to be able to be sitting next to her is incredibly special,” the prince shared in a short film during his last visit. “The black rhino has been reintroduced into Botswana and its numbers are increasing here, while numbers are decreasing elsewhere. If we can’t save these animals, what can we save?”
The emphasis is on “short trip” so I guess it is/was just a few days. It would be sort of cool if he did leave Meghan in London to sort of have some time to herself, to adjust and just have some quiet time and maybe deal with some wedding planning. We still have zero clue about her wedding dress, so it’s possible she’s got fittings and stuff too.
And finally, the Daily Mail had an interesting piece about what Harry and Meghan’s Scottish titles could be. When Meghan and Harry marry – and I mean on their actual wedding day, most likely – the Queen will bestow new titles on Meghan and Harry. Many believe the titles will be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Meg Sussex!!), but those titles would only be used in England and Wales. If and when they travel to Scotland, they would have another set of titles, just as William and Kate have (Earl and Countess of Strathearn). The DM says that there are two big possibilities: Earl and Countess of Ross – which comes with a treasonous, unfortunate history – or the Earl and Countess of Dumbarton, which doesn’t really have the sing-songy quality I was hoping for.
Oh I am excited to see her on the red carpet!!
I don’t like Duchess of Sussex. It rhymes too much for my tastes lol.
“Duchess of Sussex” sounds like the beginning of a limerick:
There once was a Duchess of Sussex…
And a dirty limerick at that
My first thought.
hahaha!
@ Mostly Meghan:
There once was a duchess of Sussex,
Who caught her Prince with a love hex,
She had so many tricks,
She outwitted the poor d*ck
And now she swims in big, fat cheques
😀
WHERE IS SIXER???
This limerick challenge, if nothing else, will surely summons her from wherever she has been.
Seriously, anyone know where she has been? I’ve missed reading her posts.
Good one Bellagio…lol!😂…..more limericks please.
And please we do not want Duchess of Sussex. The most likely ones touted in the media are usually wrong anyway. I want Duchess of Clarence, sounds so much more classy.
He went somewhere without her, that means he abondon her.
I abandons every day my husband and our daughter with this logic
I think that V4Real was joking…but I do think its funny that you abandon your husband and daughter every day
I don’t care where he went. Just look at him! Got his hands on Meghan again like he’s some child ‘fraid he’s gonna get lost in the crowd and end up with his picture on a milk carton. Clingy git. It’s unseemly. He should just stahp! [cue the Meghan haters, LOL!]
How dare he touch her in public!! It’s so unroyal!! Is she unable to walk because she’s four months pregnant from blackmail sex and secretly forcing him to marry her!! That beast!! I’m getting vibes!! Tons of vibes!! All that touching makes it look like they like each other!! Gross!
No, Meghan forced Harry’s hand on her shoulder he couldn’t take it away because cameras were there but as soon as the cameras were gone, he threw it off like a dirty rag. Actually, I think someone might have said that on Tumblr now that I think about it!
@Susannah
So in other words that story isn’t true.
@Susannah. And I probably know who. For a hot minute I would read the tumblr crazies for a chuckle but those ladies are actually crazy. Like reading them made me back through a hedge like Homer Simpson crazy.
Both SusSEX and DUMBarton have unfortunate meme worthy associations. I hope they are skipped. The jokes would be endless given his ‘party prince’ and ‘dumb’ image.
I had similar thoughts. Dumbarton is especially cringeworhy. I can see it as a schoolyard epithet: “Get lost, ye dumbarton, get yr arse outta the way or we’ll pants ye before ye can say Sussex.”
Dumbarton is a major bridge (as in a lot of traffic going across, not necessarily by size) in California, so it’s not THAT bad to me. I like it better than Earl of Ross (discount department store) .
Who do we see about getting better choices?
As a Scot who has lived in both Dumbarton (it has a major bridge nearby, the Erskine Bridge which is a main artery into Glasgow) and Ross-Shire (no town or village of ‘Ross’ of significant size other than Dingwall and Ullapool) this news is very interesting. For visiting potential, hmm. Dunbarton is ok, not too far from Glasgow and Loch Lomond but in itself not particularly scenic. It has an amazing history but these days is mainly a commuter town. My mum is from Dunbarton!
Ross-Shire is geographically huge, divided into Easter Ross (more built up) and Wester Ross (more scenic and remote). Most people work in Inverness which is the nearest city and airport. I’d love the Ross connection personally as we are pretty much ignored by the UK up here and a visit by them would be amazing. Plus Harry would have to support the mighty Ross County Football Club and that would be awesome (for him)! 👍🏼
Hi ABC, fellow Scot here! I would also go with Ross, so much nicer. Dumbarton is not exactly picturesque!! And as you point out, it would be great support for the mighty Ross County!!!
Totally agree, they should think about the headlines and comments that can be made, just like how the Duke & Duchess of York was switched to Pork! Earl of Ross seems rather lovely with a nod to Ross Poldark
I read this and was like…ok? Like stop it daily fail.
Anywho I hope she glams it up. Honestly the engagement dress would’ve been more appropriate for a red carpet. Can’t say if I would love an updo or not cause we don’t know the dress. But I’m excited to see what she wears.
Idk and I kinda hope Meghan is playing with the royal kiddos and relaxing. Just having some casual bonding time with the family without all the eyes on her.
I think her style is great – urban chic that is accessible with just the right touch of %goals but at the same time I think Meghan has decided to bring the soccer mom realness to the role. I think she will play it safe like Sophie and not outshine anyone. For state dinners and formal engagements I think she will allow herself to splurge on more glam looks.
got it. makes sense state dinners are quite glam as well. i like her style it hasnt completely hit home run but its a vibe i like. she does colors and styles that match some of what i gravitate towards
Something was up with the way the palace reported his trip. It was in the court circular on Tuesday and then deleted, then added to Thursday as an addendum to Monday and then deleted, and then finally added back yesterday. The Royal reporters I follow on Twitter are all sniffing around because KP was being really cagey about whether he was working or on a private trip. Richard Palmer compared it to Andrew!
Richard Palmer has had it out for Harry and Meg since the relationship was announced. I believe he was the reporter paid by the Bonas family in cressida’s bid to marry harry. I think he cant get over the fact that his girl lost. lol
I take his reporting of harry and meghan with a grain of bitter salt
Interesting Elizabeth. I noticed the DM has this article as ‘not accepting comments’. That’s a bit curious too.
Hmm. Wonder if Harry’s gone off hunting somewhere and the Botswana private trip is just a ruse. After all, he missed the Boxing Day shoot so might be getting antsy.
Richard Palmer reported in the rest of his thread that the trips were funded by the two charities and that media had no interest unless meghan was going. Seems to me harry and meghan better be careful the kniives are out for them
@Elisabeth….which other royal reporters do you follow please.
The Countess of Ross reminds of Titanic…I think there was a Countess in the movie ( and in real life) called something similar.
I remember. Countess of Rothes or something. Wasn’t she the one who refused to go back and pick up people in the water? Can’t remember now.
I mainly clicked on this to see photos of rhinos – so ultimately I’m disappointed.
If the Mr. left me to go hang out with animals, I’d pretty much attempt to get there as well – commitments be damned! Not saying Meghan should have just followed along – she has her own life, and I get that. But I’d be soooo jealous if my partner was going to get to interact with animals – especially one as cool as rhinos.
As it is – my plumber husband got to see 3 bengal cats in the span of two weeks recently. And I was mega jealous of him. I’ve converted him into such a cat lover at this point – and he was at least smart enough to ask the owner if he could take a photo to show his wife haha.
Omg Erinn I am unhealthily obsessed with bengal cats! I want one soooo bad. That fur, the jumping, the energy, I can’t even. Realistically I probably can’t manage one (I hear they need a lot more attention, especially in the beginning, than regular cats) and with my job, kids, small house, no yard, it probably isn’t in the immediate plans…but I am so jealous of your hubby! I wish you could post pics and do a bengal cat post on celebitchy! It would get more comments and views than the Meghan, Taylor and Drump ones combined!!
My friend breeds hairless cats.
They’re much friendlier than regular cats, but they feel like a chamois. And you don’t want to watch them licking themselves.
The Queen is highly unlikely to give them the Earldom of Ross title.
Wikipedia says there hasn’t been an Earl of Ross since 1625. Is it age that makes it unlikely they will receive it, Merritt?
No it is who the title was previously held by. Harry and the Queen seem to have a good relationship. I don’t think she would give him a title last held by Charles I.
Every title has been seriously problematic or held by problematic title holders.
There are only 2 titles that are guaranteed NOT to be revived based upon their history and previous holders, Windsor and Cumberland.
@LAK
But as problematic as some titles might be, they weren’t held by someone who was executed and led to the monarchy being abolished. But one way or the other, we will find out in May.
I get the feeling Harry is going to go on a lot of these “mini trips” while married to Meghan.
What does that mean?
I just get strange vibes from him – like he won’t be true to her. But hey, that’s just me. I hope they make it work.
He won’t, he is just like his father and brother.
As much as people like to make his past relationships to be so great and happy he wasn’t faithful to neither one of those women. I doubt he will be faithful to Meghan.
I agree, that’s common among aristocrats anyway. They call it “hunting.”
We have lots of evidence of Harry fooling around on Chelsy but I never read as much a a whisper of him cheating on Cressida.
I think the whole Las Vegas incident happened while they were together.
He also went to Guy Pelley’s wedding in Memphis, pre-bachelor party in Miami as well, alone. Lots made about Harry not buying her plane ticket and she is a working girl, so low on funds, at the time…
He killed animals but now he’s saving them? Makes sense…
right? The hypocrisy is amazing.
I am looking forward to seeing Meghan in a more glammed up setting.
Me too! They are my favourite couple. I am looking forward to their next outing. The Endeavour Awards are pretty high profile, I can’t remember if its a black tie event or more cocktail so I wonder what look Meghan will go for.
No matter what she wears she will give this already stellar event a further boost, the photographers will treble in numbers this year, and she will be on every front page the next day.
Well from previous times Harry has been wearing a tie and not a bow tie, so I think Meghan will opt for a smart cocktail dress, I don’t think we are going to see her really glam up for this event.
Apart from the engagement photos and the pre Xmas dinner at Buck Palace we have not seen Meghan really dress up, but no rush we have years and years to enjoy her.
But will the Lesotho prince get the bachelor party invite? If not major side-eye from me.
I think the Lesotho prince has already said he is coming anyway, lol!
Work trip to Botswana, yeah right! We all know why Harry loves to go to Botswana & it has nothing to do with work. Wasn’t this the same place he invited Meghan to stay with him for a few days last year while the palace told us he was hard at work? Work my ass!
Harry’s now been to Germany on a hunting trip, Monaco & now Botswana in the space of a month. Poor thing must be exhausted with all that hard work! Well at least there’s a gala to look forward to next week where he can once again play the role of the dutiful & hardworking prince.
Elton John’s article today about Harry also mention how he met up with him in Sicily last year and he told him he was in love. I don’t remember the public ever hearing about that trip before. He does travel quite a bit…
Harry has been on so many trips in the last 18 months, he travels more than most heads of state. And this sounds like another fun trip. He must be exhausted. Poor dear. Meghan too. Four events in 2 months, just one trip, and planning a wedding, too!!!! However does she manage?????
They are not so subtly painting them as jet-setting dilettantes. H and M should sit down with Charles and Camilla or Anne and figure out how to take some of their work so they can fight this storyline that is starting to grow.
“Excited for the number of events”; I know this is the Meghan fansite, but simmer down a little.
she has a great nose job!
Her nose has been the same since she was a kid.
Look at pictures of her dad–they have the exact same profile
great nose then!
I just started watching The Windsor’s so that Dumb title wouldn’t be smart. every time HArry talks about the king v 1 1 1 I die!!
And really – the number of events!?! Meghan has been seen doing 4 events in 2 months???? Wow. Exhaustion must be setting in. And poor dear Harry, jetting off in another “business” trip, courtesy of the British taxpayers.
I find her charismatic!
Yes.
They are so cute together. That’s all I’ve got.
We need all the help we can get to save our rhinos😢
I wonder if Harry is aware that there are other parts of Africa that could use his attention outside of Botswana or does he believe all the parks and endangered species are located there? Love to see him get outside of East Africa for a change.
Yes, come to West Africa Harry!
On a serious note the royals go to places that are considered safe. Another point is that one can sometimes you can spread oneself too thinly, much better to make a strong impact in one place rather than darting here and there just for photo opps.
