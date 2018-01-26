Prince Harry abandoned Meghan… to play with rhinos in Botswana for a few days

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visit Cardiff

Mark your calendars! Next Thursday – February 1st – Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will walk their first red carpet together. They will attend the Endeavour Fund Awards, which “celebrate the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women who have taken part in remarkable sporting and adventure challenges.” While I would love to see even more of Meghan and Harry before their wedding, I have to say that I’m impressed with how many events they’ve already done as a couple since announcing their engagement. And I can’t wait to see what Meghan chooses for an evening event. She’s already shown a willingness to wear an updo for day events, so now I want her to really bring the glam, head to toe, for this.

Meanwhile, it seems that Harry has ABANDONED his fiancee! I’m sure that’s how the Daily Mail has reported it. Harry apparently flew to Botswana this week without Meghan. Did he leave her at Nottingham Cottage or what?

Prince Harry is ready to experience another adventure in Africa. E! News has learned the royal family member is in Botswana to do some important work for animals in need.

“Prince Harry is in Africa for a private working trip, focused on organizations working in conservation across the region and learning more about the issues affecting wildlife in the region,” a Kensington Palace source shared with us. “Prince Harry holds official associations with two conservation charities in Africa, as Patron of Rhino Conservation Botswana and President of African Parks.”

Earlier this month, Rhino Conservation Botswana did in fact announce that Prince Harry would become a Patron of RCB. With this role, Prince Harry will help raise awareness of the plight of Africa’s black and white rhinos and inspire positive action.

“The rhino is one of Africa’s most iconic species. This is a black rhino, an animal that deserves the utmost respect, so to be able to be sitting next to her is incredibly special,” the prince shared in a short film during his last visit. “The black rhino has been reintroduced into Botswana and its numbers are increasing here, while numbers are decreasing elsewhere. If we can’t save these animals, what can we save?”

[From E! News]

The emphasis is on “short trip” so I guess it is/was just a few days. It would be sort of cool if he did leave Meghan in London to sort of have some time to herself, to adjust and just have some quiet time and maybe deal with some wedding planning. We still have zero clue about her wedding dress, so it’s possible she’s got fittings and stuff too.

And finally, the Daily Mail had an interesting piece about what Harry and Meghan’s Scottish titles could be. When Meghan and Harry marry – and I mean on their actual wedding day, most likely – the Queen will bestow new titles on Meghan and Harry. Many believe the titles will be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Meg Sussex!!), but those titles would only be used in England and Wales. If and when they travel to Scotland, they would have another set of titles, just as William and Kate have (Earl and Countess of Strathearn). The DM says that there are two big possibilities: Earl and Countess of Ross – which comes with a treasonous, unfortunate history – or the Earl and Countess of Dumbarton, which doesn’t really have the sing-songy quality I was hoping for.

Prince Harry and fiancee Meghan Markle during a visit to Cardiff Castle as part of their royal duties

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Cardiff Castle

Photos courtesy of WENN, Pacific Coast News.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

71 Responses to “Prince Harry abandoned Meghan… to play with rhinos in Botswana for a few days”

  1. Becks says:
    January 26, 2018 at 8:02 am

    Oh I am excited to see her on the red carpet!!

    I don’t like Duchess of Sussex. It rhymes too much for my tastes lol.

    Reply
  2. V4Real says:
    January 26, 2018 at 8:08 am

    He went somewhere without her, that means he abondon her.

    Reply
  3. LAK says:
    January 26, 2018 at 8:12 am

    Both SusSEX and DUMBarton have unfortunate meme worthy associations. I hope they are skipped. The jokes would be endless given his ‘party prince’ and ‘dumb’ image.

    Reply
    • Lahdidahbaby says:
      January 26, 2018 at 10:06 am

      I had similar thoughts. Dumbarton is especially cringeworhy. I can see it as a schoolyard epithet: “Get lost, ye dumbarton, get yr arse outta the way or we’ll pants ye before ye can say Sussex.”

      Reply
    • KiddV says:
      January 26, 2018 at 11:11 am

      Dumbarton is a major bridge (as in a lot of traffic going across, not necessarily by size) in California, so it’s not THAT bad to me. I like it better than Earl of Ross (discount department store) .

      Who do we see about getting better choices? ;-)

      Reply
      • ABC says:
        January 26, 2018 at 1:05 pm

        As a Scot who has lived in both Dumbarton (it has a major bridge nearby, the Erskine Bridge which is a main artery into Glasgow) and Ross-Shire (no town or village of ‘Ross’ of significant size other than Dingwall and Ullapool) this news is very interesting. For visiting potential, hmm. Dunbarton is ok, not too far from Glasgow and Loch Lomond but in itself not particularly scenic. It has an amazing history but these days is mainly a commuter town. My mum is from Dunbarton!
        Ross-Shire is geographically huge, divided into Easter Ross (more built up) and Wester Ross (more scenic and remote). Most people work in Inverness which is the nearest city and airport. I’d love the Ross connection personally as we are pretty much ignored by the UK up here and a visit by them would be amazing. Plus Harry would have to support the mighty Ross County Football Club and that would be awesome (for him)! 👍🏼

      • TiaMaria says:
        January 26, 2018 at 1:39 pm

        Hi ABC, fellow Scot here! I would also go with Ross, so much nicer. Dumbarton is not exactly picturesque!! And as you point out, it would be great support for the mighty Ross County!!!

    • Sharon Lea says:
      January 26, 2018 at 11:22 am

      Totally agree, they should think about the headlines and comments that can be made, just like how the Duke & Duchess of York was switched to Pork! Earl of Ross seems rather lovely with a nod to Ross Poldark :)

      Reply
  4. Nicole says:
    January 26, 2018 at 8:14 am

    I read this and was like…ok? Like stop it daily fail.
    Anywho I hope she glams it up. Honestly the engagement dress would’ve been more appropriate for a red carpet. Can’t say if I would love an updo or not cause we don’t know the dress. But I’m excited to see what she wears.
    Idk and I kinda hope Meghan is playing with the royal kiddos and relaxing. Just having some casual bonding time with the family without all the eyes on her.

    Reply
    • Enough Already says:
      January 26, 2018 at 10:44 am

      I think her style is great – urban chic that is accessible with just the right touch of %goals but at the same time I think Meghan has decided to bring the soccer mom realness to the role. I think she will play it safe like Sophie and not outshine anyone. For state dinners and formal engagements I think she will allow herself to splurge on more glam looks.

      Reply
  5. Elisabeth says:
    January 26, 2018 at 8:19 am

    Something was up with the way the palace reported his trip. It was in the court circular on Tuesday and then deleted, then added to Thursday as an addendum to Monday and then deleted, and then finally added back yesterday. The Royal reporters I follow on Twitter are all sniffing around because KP was being really cagey about whether he was working or on a private trip. Richard Palmer compared it to Andrew!

    Reply
  6. Talie says:
    January 26, 2018 at 8:26 am

    The Countess of Ross reminds of Titanic…I think there was a Countess in the movie ( and in real life) called something similar.

    Reply
  7. Erinn says:
    January 26, 2018 at 8:28 am

    I mainly clicked on this to see photos of rhinos – so ultimately I’m disappointed.

    If the Mr. left me to go hang out with animals, I’d pretty much attempt to get there as well – commitments be damned! Not saying Meghan should have just followed along – she has her own life, and I get that. But I’d be soooo jealous if my partner was going to get to interact with animals – especially one as cool as rhinos.

    As it is – my plumber husband got to see 3 bengal cats in the span of two weeks recently. And I was mega jealous of him. I’ve converted him into such a cat lover at this point – and he was at least smart enough to ask the owner if he could take a photo to show his wife haha.

    Reply
    • Adele Dazeem says:
      January 26, 2018 at 8:38 am

      Omg Erinn I am unhealthily obsessed with bengal cats! I want one soooo bad. That fur, the jumping, the energy, I can’t even. Realistically I probably can’t manage one (I hear they need a lot more attention, especially in the beginning, than regular cats) and with my job, kids, small house, no yard, it probably isn’t in the immediate plans…but I am so jealous of your hubby! I wish you could post pics and do a bengal cat post on celebitchy! It would get more comments and views than the Meghan, Taylor and Drump ones combined!! :)

      Reply
    • Rachel says:
      January 26, 2018 at 10:17 am

      My friend breeds hairless cats.

      They’re much friendlier than regular cats, but they feel like a chamois. And you don’t want to watch them licking themselves.

      Reply
  8. Merritt says:
    January 26, 2018 at 8:28 am

    The Queen is highly unlikely to give them the Earldom of Ross title.

    Reply
  9. Lilith says:
    January 26, 2018 at 9:12 am

    I get the feeling Harry is going to go on a lot of these “mini trips” while married to Meghan.

    Reply
  10. milla says:
    January 26, 2018 at 9:50 am

    He killed animals but now he’s saving them? Makes sense…

    Reply
  11. Cher says:
    January 26, 2018 at 9:51 am

    I am looking forward to seeing Meghan in a more glammed up setting.

    Reply
    • Princessk says:
      January 26, 2018 at 1:09 pm

      Me too! They are my favourite couple. I am looking forward to their next outing. The Endeavour Awards are pretty high profile, I can’t remember if its a black tie event or more cocktail so I wonder what look Meghan will go for.

      No matter what she wears she will give this already stellar event a further boost, the photographers will treble in numbers this year, and she will be on every front page the next day.

      Reply
    • Princessk says:
      January 26, 2018 at 1:21 pm

      Well from previous times Harry has been wearing a tie and not a bow tie, so I think Meghan will opt for a smart cocktail dress, I don’t think we are going to see her really glam up for this event.

      Apart from the engagement photos and the pre Xmas dinner at Buck Palace we have not seen Meghan really dress up, but no rush we have years and years to enjoy her.

      Reply
  12. Enough Already says:
    January 26, 2018 at 9:51 am

    But will the Lesotho prince get the bachelor party invite? If not major side-eye from me.

    Reply
  13. All About Eve says:
    January 26, 2018 at 10:05 am

    Work trip to Botswana, yeah right! We all know why Harry loves to go to Botswana & it has nothing to do with work. Wasn’t this the same place he invited Meghan to stay with him for a few days last year while the palace told us he was hard at work? Work my ass!

    Harry’s now been to Germany on a hunting trip, Monaco & now Botswana in the space of a month. Poor thing must be exhausted with all that hard work! Well at least there’s a gala to look forward to next week where he can once again play the role of the dutiful & hardworking prince.

    Reply
    • Sharon Lea says:
      January 26, 2018 at 11:30 am

      Elton John’s article today about Harry also mention how he met up with him in Sicily last year and he told him he was in love. I don’t remember the public ever hearing about that trip before. He does travel quite a bit…

      Reply
    • Veronica says:
      January 26, 2018 at 12:04 pm

      Harry has been on so many trips in the last 18 months, he travels more than most heads of state. And this sounds like another fun trip. He must be exhausted. Poor dear. Meghan too. Four events in 2 months, just one trip, and planning a wedding, too!!!! However does she manage?????
      They are not so subtly painting them as jet-setting dilettantes. H and M should sit down with Charles and Camilla or Anne and figure out how to take some of their work so they can fight this storyline that is starting to grow.

      Reply
  14. Keepitreal says:
    January 26, 2018 at 10:52 am

    “Excited for the number of events”; I know this is the Meghan fansite, but simmer down a little.

    Reply
  15. Blaire Carter says:
    January 26, 2018 at 11:23 am

    she has a great nose job!

    Reply
  16. Veronica says:
    January 26, 2018 at 11:52 am

    I just started watching The Windsor’s so that Dumb title wouldn’t be smart. :) every time HArry talks about the king v 1 1 1 I die!!
    And really – the number of events!?! Meghan has been seen doing 4 events in 2 months???? Wow. Exhaustion must be setting in. And poor dear Harry, jetting off in another “business” trip, courtesy of the British taxpayers.

    Reply
  17. Elisabeth says:
    January 26, 2018 at 12:00 pm

    I find her charismatic!

    Reply
  18. CynicalAnn says:
    January 26, 2018 at 12:31 pm

    They are so cute together. That’s all I’ve got.

    Reply
  19. thecookingpan says:
    January 26, 2018 at 12:55 pm

    We need all the help we can get to save our rhinos😢

    Reply
  20. Mimi says:
    January 26, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    I wonder if Harry is aware that there are other parts of Africa that could use his attention outside of Botswana or does he believe all the parks and endangered species are located there? Love to see him get outside of East Africa for a change.

    Reply
    • Princessk says:
      January 26, 2018 at 1:39 pm

      Yes, come to West Africa Harry!

      On a serious note the royals go to places that are considered safe. Another point is that one can sometimes you can spread oneself too thinly, much better to make a strong impact in one place rather than darting here and there just for photo opps.

      Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment