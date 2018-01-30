Taryn Manning is upset that her stylist gave her a $200 dress to wear to the SAGs

We didn’t even cover these photos of Taryn Manning at the SAG Awards. She attended as part of the ensemble cast of Orange is the New Black, which was nominated for Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series. While the OITNB cast once ruled the awards-show red carpets, that’s not really the case these days. Sure, the show still gets nominated for stuff, but I guess everyone has moved on to Black-ish? In any case, I’m not sure many people paid attention to Taryn. Apparently someone did notice that her simple black gown was an off-the-rack Adrianna Papell gown which costs $200. A lot of money for one dress, for sure, but for a red carpet dress on a SAG-nominated actress? That’s bargain-basement cheap. When the TMZ videographer stopped Taryn and asked her about the dress, she seemed like she was upset about it:
She says “it’s wack that my stylist didn’t tell me that…Now everyone else can afford it, that’s what’s cool about it, but it still sucks for me. I want to be in like a superstar gown … So the designer got a lot of press. She should pay me a lot of money.” Which is petty and stupid on one hand, and yet… on the other hand, I know exactly what she’s trying to say. Being nominated for a SAG Award is a big deal. Attending one of these awards shows is a big deal. You want to feel like a beautiful, glamorous superstar in a great dress. You don’t want to *unknowningly* wear an inexpensive dress to this big event. It would have been fine if she did it knowingly, and if it was her choice. She felt used by her stylist and by the designer.
After that TMZ video, Taryn clarified herself on Instagram:
Hey guys:) I first want to say I’m sorry for the comments I made while being bombarded by paparazzi about my stylist and my dress. Let’s be clear, I loved my @adriannapapell dress and I’m friends with my stylist @chaunielle_brown I felt so beautiful and I was proud to be there to support my amazing cast of strong women and celebrate our nomination. But styling should be a collaboration between the artist, stylist and the designer. I was completely caught off guard when all of the press about my dress was about the cost, which I knew nothing about, and I felt used for someone else’s gain. There was nothing out there about why I was there in the first place. I would have loved to embrace that my dress was affordable at SAG, especially since so much about fashion is unattainable, but I wasn’t given that chance. Every artist dreams of wearing couture on a red carpet if given the opportunity. But I am happy to be the proof that there is more to feeling confident, beautiful and happy on the inside than just a price tag #love ⚡️🤑🌟
Again, I sort of understand where she’s coming from. She would have liked to knowingly made a statement by wearing an affordable mass-market gown, but it wasn’t even her choice. Her stylist gave her this inexpensive dress and I guess she didn’t ask how much it cost, and she felt duped after the fact. Is this the most important thing? Of course not. Taryn knows that too. But you have to admit – this was poorly played by her stylist, right? Then again, it would be interesting if this became more of a thing for stylists to dupe their clients into wearing super-affordable clothing. More Gap t-shirts and skirts from Talbot’s please!
Taryn,
You are not Uzo, Taylor or Laverne. You blended into the carpet at that show and we would not have known about this unless you set it up to get press.
If you google her name with “lawsuit” added, you’ll find some interesting stuff. Trouble seems to follow her. She’s always the wronged one too. Let’s hope she doesn’t assault her stylist like she did her make up artist.
I always manage to buy stuff from H&M and other low price shops or designers that compel people to ask me where I got them from.
Especially my colleagues who buy Chanel and Prada or Comme des Garçons etc. It goes to show that what really counts is the quality of the fabric and the cut.
And Manning’s dress here looks far better than a lot of horrible fabrics and poorly cut expensive gowns we see on this website everyday.
Feel proud to have duped them Manning!
sorry, but H&m does look cheap. You can DEFINATEY tell it’s sweatshop, mass produced, disposable clothing.your co-workers might be trying to be nice.
Sometimes, but sometimes H&M really surprises you with a killer cut, fabric and lining. I find if you’re choosy there are great finds.
I’m sure her co-workers aren’t pandering to her. That’s a terrible thing to plant in someone’s mind : (
@kimbers
Agreed with the general bad quality of H&M but like @KatieBo says… there is always one line or article. The last blue trousers I bought there are so nice that an artist friend whose wife is a clothes designer was so impressed that he asked to touch the fabric.
EDIT: @kimbers Wow didn’t notice the idea that my friends were trying to prank me! What a strange concept! I have had some nasty looks from “friends” who hate to have been caught up saying something nice about a Zara top though…
Sorry Depends on the design and cut. Anything poorly made/constructed can look cheap. Same thing when trashy people wear designer brands…confidence,class & a well fit outfit can do wonders. H&M buyer here & you can find great affordable pieces there.
@Slowsnow: Me Too. I buy H&M and Zara in the fall and winter. They have great stuff (design, fabric, sewing-work) at that time of year. I hide the stuff in the back of my closet and wear them the following years. Everyone asks where I get my stuff. 2017 Christmas everyone wanted to know where I got my Christmas card dress. Bought it 3 years ago.
@FredsMother
Exactly! Sometimes I do the end of season sales (always raid the shops and wait for them) and leave it until the year after and boom. I never noticed that the winter stuff was better quality but now that you mention it… I go to other shops but it bothers me to advertise There are other cheap ones here in the UK
How do you all care for your nicer H&M stuff?
I do dry clean only.
Taryn sounds like a spoiled brat. She is entitled to feel hurt or cheated but don’t say it publicly for God’s sake. What, are we supposed to feel sorry for her because she didn’t have a chance to wear Prada for the ball?
It reminds me of something that happened during the wedding dress challenge in season one of Project Runway (the best season, IMO). One of the designers (can’t remember which one) was getting attitude from his or her model because she didn’t like the dress fabric. Then Kara Saun was like, “[Designer's name], wasn’t that fabric pretty expensive?” because she knew that that does the trick with a lot of people. Then, of course, the model changed her mind and liked the fabric.
I’m wondering what her stylist charged her to put her in the $200 dress because they don’t work for free? Also is Taryn a big enough name to draw a bigger designer to lend/give her clothes?
I would imagine she’d be able to get a dress at least double that cost from a designer. I mean – she’s not a huge name, but there are also some smaller designers who make fantastic dresses who I’m sure would like to see their stuff on a carpet.
I’m sort of with Kaiser on this. I get what she’s saying – but at the same time she’s not saying it well.
First, She looks beautiful. Second, I get what she means to a degree. Their was a communication error it seems. It probably won’t happen again!
I get what she’s saying, but I also see why her career didn’t take off. She has a lot of talent, but if this is her attitude…no way. Then again, men get to be d-bags and no cares or he’s simply the “macho man” type. EYE ROLL.
I think it’s also a problem because she may be insecure in her fame. If a huge A-lister wore a $200 dress, it’s them not giving an eff. But if a lesser known star does it, it may come off as that celebrity not being a big deal or no one wanting to dress them.
I actually have less a problem with the cost than the styling. I think she’s styled too simply. It would be very easy to recreate her entire look (and possible wear it better). Better styling would have helped. Olivia Palermo is good at this and doing a high/low mix. While I can go out and buy a piece she’s worn, she pulls it off in a way that only she can.
Eh, she’s had problems for a while. She physically assaulted her makeup artist twice, she’s had some drug problems, and is rumored to be an absolute mess on set. She’s talented but I have no love lost for her.
So she plays herself on screen? lol
Taryn Manning can’t get out of her own way.
Lol, she’s mad the plebes can wear the same dress as her.
Taryn, much worse than your bargain dress is your lack of tact, the nomination was supposed to be the reward, not there’s.
And don’t worry plebes can’t afford stylists, hair dressers, makeup artists and all the accountrements
Right? What a dumb answer. Boring dress but don’t tell me she wasn’t in on the decision to wear it? Tactless, pissy answer. Wow.
Honestly, $200 for a floor-length gown really isn’t that extravagant. It’s not something all of us could afford, but then again, most of us also don’t have the need for such an item in our daily lives, so it’s something you’d save up for. The most comparable item most women will wear in their lives is a wedding dress, and on the cheap side, they tend to run $200-300.
Best she’s looked on a red carpet in years. Her go to look is Hot Garbage, so she should respect that the cost of the dress has little to do with how special you look.
She could have had that exact dress cost 5 times as much, with a different label in it. Would it look any better? Nope. Sit down, Taryn.
Being upset about the price tag of a dress is the mark of someone with no sense of style. Being stylish is priceless. In a gazillion dollar gown or a £50 gown. If you can made to make both ends of the scale look fabulous, then you are truly stylish.
And if you think cheap can’t look good, see Sharon Stone at the 1995 oscars in a gap t-shirt teamed with an old frock coat nd long skirt from her own wardrobe Still looks good several decades later.
https://i.pinimg.com/474x/4f/6a/6b/4f6a6b87f3f2ad0f778ce41104c25af7–oscar-academy-academy-awards.jpg
Or Sharon Stone doing a Gap button down and a Vera Wang Skirt:
http://cdn-img.instyle.com/sites/default/files/styles/480xflex/public/images/2010/gallery/021610-Sharon-Stone-200_0.jpg?itok=_mm0FMAN
Again, still looks good Two decades later. This is actually one of my iconic looks.
Exactly.
Amazing!!!
This current era is so caught up in big cost dresses and designers that they overlook the simple concept of style.
The Vera Wang skirt with the button down is one of my favorite looks. Didn’t she say at the time it was one of her husband’s shirts?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Sherry – Now that you mention it, that sounds familiar. .
Wow. She is a goddess.
And yes ITA that style knows no price.
Agree, LAK, and I also thought of Sharon Stone as soon as I read this. And there are those lucky goddesses who can make a thrift shop find look stunning!
I’m shocked she didn’t know the designer though-don’t they need to know who they are wearing for possible interviews? I mean, I would know that name as a “bargain” dress if I was told beforehand, since it’s sold at Macy’s and Nordstrom.
if she was so concerned why didn’t she ask before she put it on and looked the best she has ever looked? this girl usually looks like someone scraped her off skid row so i think her stylist should win an award or something.
also – chanel isn’t giving her stylist a sample off the runway. what designer is clamoring to dress her at all? unless she gave her stylist 10k for a dress and ended up with wearing a $200 dress – there shouldn’t be an issue.
I have the same dress, bought it last year ion Macy’s 🙃
Seems to me she doesn’t appreciate being treated like an afterthought by her stylist, which is understandable.
I hated this whole attitude. She comes across an entitled idiot.
“Poor me, my STYLIST put me in off the rack dress.”
It’s a great dress, a classic. (Needs a necklace though. A few years ago Sofia Vergara wore a plain black dress with a huge turquoise bib necklace. I still want that look.)
Take some responsibility for crying out loud. She could have completely owned the situation.
Sorry. I don’t feel sorry for her. First world problems. She wants to wear a dress we can’t wear? Ugh. Celebrities.
I don’t even know where to start.
1) If you like the dress and only start disliking it when you find out about the price tag, you need to re-think your priorities.
2) Stylists were scrambling and by all accounts did a great job pulling this off last minute. These actresses ALL could’ve afforded to just walk into frickin’ Saks and buy a gorgeous, expensive black dress but they didn’t. They still wanted their sh*t for free.
3) Is anyone going to storm that designer’s boutique now because Taryn Manning wore her dress? No disrespect. But no.
4) I’d be more upset about the shoes.
From the way she was talking Naughty, it seemed that she wanted to get paid to wear a dress on the carpet. She probably thinks her stylist got paid and wants her cut.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh. Those shoes.
I like the dress
This truly is the best she’s looked on the RC. She should stop complaining.
” I want to be in like a superstar gown”
Those are reserved for the superstars.
that burn is going to leave a blister
Wah! Everyone elses dress was more expensive! 😢 This more affordable dress is a lot better than some of the too expensive and ugly designer dresses that women have been wearing to award shows lately
I’ve never heard of her, so she’s probably not someone people were looking forward to seeing what she was wearing and taking pictures of her to put in every magazine
First of all the dress is nice, but she realistically needed something like a necklace or maybe a romantic updo to elevate it. It looks rather plain on her.
Second of all, Taryn is not a big name actress. Shes not the star of OITNB and besides that people may still recognize her for Crossroads (which was 15 years ago). So, its not like some big time designers were going to be throwing dresses her way. I honestly dont think theres many people out there that are going to try and emulate Taryn Manning.
Third, she has every ability to be more engaged in the dress hunting process. If things like the designer/price is important to you, then ask. And if the stylist is giving you much options you can always hire someone else or buy a dress a yourself.
I do not feel sorry for her.
I don’t know much about her other than her onscreen character, I kind of get why she’s bothered. Maybe her stylist did treat her as an afterthought, I think she certainly should have told her she was wearing a $200 dress…..that’s hardly typical for that type of event.
Had she’d known she could have perhaps made a point of saying she chose to wear an off the rack, inexpensive dress instead of couture.
That said, I think she looked pretty.
If it were navy or aubergine, it would be a bridesmaid’s dress.
Except if it was a bridesmaid dress it would cost 499$ or more!! I have been in so many weddings and they charge crazy prices because they know you have to buy it! It’s horrible. I have spent a mountain on the dozen or more weddings, not including my own, that I have been in!!!! Never again!!!!
The dress is OK but not great, she could have jsut left it as the dress wasn’t her. Sharon Stone wore a Gap T-shirt to the Oscars and she was one of the best dressed that year. Its not the cost its how it fits and wears on you.
Sh!tty attitude, and she missed the boat here. This could’ve been great PR for her and could’ve made her seem really cool & likable, if she’d played it right. She should’ve said: “I’m proud to wear a dress that costs only $200, to show that you can look nice without spending a fortune, since there are much more important things going on in the world right now other than fashion.” Big missed opportunity.–We probably would instead be discussing how cool she was to do that, if she’d gone that route.
Exactly……*IF* her stylist had bothered to tell her she was wearing a $200 dress.
I agree. While I don’t think she handled this well at all, I think the stylist should have told her ahead of time. I’m guessing the stylist got paid way more than the cost of the dress, and didn’t want to tell her so.
I think the look is nice, and it definitely could have been a positive thing, had they all been on the same page.
Maybe it was too awkward/embarrassing for the stylist to break it to Manning that she wasn’t able to get a designer to lend Manning a freebie. Not really an excuse to be unprofessional and withhold info from your client, but being a stylist seems to involve a lot of bloviating about your own credentials and savvy.
She was a jerk in that interview. Told them to shut up! Nasty beyotch.
Maybe the stylist, WELL ACQUAINTED with her…uhmmm…attitude, decided not to inform her that TRY AS SHE MIGHT…she could NOT get a top or mid tier dress for her…FOR FREE…and THAT was the BEST she could do…Taryn could have worked the HELL out that outfit…if it had been accessorized within an inch of its life and her makeup been more on point…and the dress tailored more…but I imagine working with Taryn is a bit like…”Let me get this done QUICKLY so I can get the HELL out of here with my sanity still intact…”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahaha..yeah I thought about that, too.
She seemed intoxicated or high during that TMZ chat. She is shady as hell, with her assaulting make-up artists and whatnot. She wanted a superstar dress? She’s barely a T.V. star. She needs to be mad that her stylist put her in those cheap looking white pumps.
What a brat. Good to see her talent is not going anywhere else besides this show with that shit attitude.
What a dummy. Her spin should have been, I got an affordable dress and look fab, I don’t *need* expensive dresses. Sharon Stone used to pull that all the time, pairing shirts and sweaters from the Gap with a nice high-end piece. Sarah Silverman wore an H&M dress to some big event a few years ago too and looked really cute.
Come on people, the stylist didn’t want to have to shell out a ton of money when she inevitably renders the dress non-returnable, covered in burn marks.
I guess the stylist couldn’t find anybody to comp her shoes or jewelry, either. She probably told her they were going minimalist or something. The dress is pretty but it needs more and bigger jewelry and just OMG-what-can-I-say? about those shoes.
I totally get what she saying, but I think it’s pretty classless to say it out loud. To the press. This is the sort of things you bitch out to the stylist and maybe your friends. In the press, she should have just talked about how much she loved the dress.
Didn’t Coco Chanel mix costume jewelry and real gems together? Used jersey for the little black dress, not unheard of in couture. Taryn, relax, gather yourself over to The Sartorialist and see what people on the street wear. And please run a brush through your hair.
