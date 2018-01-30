Taryn Manning is upset that her stylist gave her a $200 dress to wear to the SAGs

We didn’t even cover these photos of Taryn Manning at the SAG Awards. She attended as part of the ensemble cast of Orange is the New Black, which was nominated for Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series. While the OITNB cast once ruled the awards-show red carpets, that’s not really the case these days. Sure, the show still gets nominated for stuff, but I guess everyone has moved on to Black-ish? In any case, I’m not sure many people paid attention to Taryn. Apparently someone did notice that her simple black gown was an off-the-rack Adrianna Papell gown which costs $200. A lot of money for one dress, for sure, but for a red carpet dress on a SAG-nominated actress? That’s bargain-basement cheap. When the TMZ videographer stopped Taryn and asked her about the dress, she seemed like she was upset about it:

She says “it’s wack that my stylist didn’t tell me that…Now everyone else can afford it, that’s what’s cool about it, but it still sucks for me. I want to be in like a superstar gown … So the designer got a lot of press. She should pay me a lot of money.” Which is petty and stupid on one hand, and yet… on the other hand, I know exactly what she’s trying to say. Being nominated for a SAG Award is a big deal. Attending one of these awards shows is a big deal. You want to feel like a beautiful, glamorous superstar in a great dress. You don’t want to *unknowningly* wear an inexpensive dress to this big event. It would have been fine if she did it knowingly, and if it was her choice. She felt used by her stylist and by the designer.

After that TMZ video, Taryn clarified herself on Instagram:

Hey guys:) I first want to say I’m sorry for the comments I made while being bombarded by paparazzi about my stylist and my dress. Let’s be clear, I loved my @adriannapapell dress and I’m friends with my stylist @chaunielle_brown I felt so beautiful and I was proud to be there to support my amazing cast of strong women and celebrate our nomination. But styling should be a collaboration between the artist, stylist and the designer. I was completely caught off guard when all of the press about my dress was about the cost, which I knew nothing about, and I felt used for someone else’s gain. There was nothing out there about why I was there in the first place. I would have loved to embrace that my dress was affordable at SAG, especially since so much about fashion is unattainable, but I wasn’t given that chance. Every artist dreams of wearing couture on a red carpet if given the opportunity. But I am happy to be the proof that there is more to feeling confident, beautiful and happy on the inside than just a price tag #love ⚡️🤑🌟

Again, I sort of understand where she’s coming from. She would have liked to knowingly made a statement by wearing an affordable mass-market gown, but it wasn’t even her choice. Her stylist gave her this inexpensive dress and I guess she didn’t ask how much it cost, and she felt duped after the fact. Is this the most important thing? Of course not. Taryn knows that too. But you have to admit – this was poorly played by her stylist, right? Then again, it would be interesting if this became more of a thing for stylists to dupe their clients into wearing super-affordable clothing. More Gap t-shirts and skirts from Talbot’s please!

SAG Awards 2018 Arrivals

  1. Tiffany says:
    January 30, 2018 at 9:44 am

    Taryn,

    You are not Uzo, Taylor or Laverne. You blended into the carpet at that show and we would not have known about this unless you set it up to get press.

    Reply
  2. Slowsnow says:
    January 30, 2018 at 9:45 am

    I always manage to buy stuff from H&M and other low price shops or designers that compel people to ask me where I got them from.
    Especially my colleagues who buy Chanel and Prada or Comme des Garçons etc. It goes to show that what really counts is the quality of the fabric and the cut.
    And Manning’s dress here looks far better than a lot of horrible fabrics and poorly cut expensive gowns we see on this website everyday.
    Feel proud to have duped them Manning!

    Reply
    • kimbers says:
      January 30, 2018 at 10:11 am

      sorry, but H&m does look cheap. You can DEFINATEY tell it’s sweatshop, mass produced, disposable clothing.your co-workers might be trying to be nice.

      Reply
      • KatieBo says:
        January 30, 2018 at 10:22 am

        Sometimes, but sometimes H&M really surprises you with a killer cut, fabric and lining. I find if you’re choosy there are great finds.

        I’m sure her co-workers aren’t pandering to her. That’s a terrible thing to plant in someone’s mind : (

      • Slowsnow says:
        January 30, 2018 at 10:32 am

        @kimbers
        Agreed with the general bad quality of H&M but like @KatieBo says… there is always one line or article. The last blue trousers I bought there are so nice that an artist friend whose wife is a clothes designer was so impressed that he asked to touch the fabric.
        EDIT: @kimbers Wow didn’t notice the idea that my friends were trying to prank me! What a strange concept! I have had some nasty looks from “friends” who hate to have been caught up saying something nice about a Zara top though…

      • JA says:
        January 30, 2018 at 10:33 am

        Sorry Depends on the design and cut. Anything poorly made/constructed can look cheap. Same thing when trashy people wear designer brands…confidence,class & a well fit outfit can do wonders. H&M buyer here & you can find great affordable pieces there.

    • FredsMother says:
      January 30, 2018 at 10:17 am

      @Slowsnow: Me Too. I buy H&M and Zara in the fall and winter. They have great stuff (design, fabric, sewing-work) at that time of year. I hide the stuff in the back of my closet and wear them the following years. Everyone asks where I get my stuff. 2017 Christmas everyone wanted to know where I got my Christmas card dress. Bought it 3 years ago.

      Reply
      • Slowsnow says:
        January 30, 2018 at 10:35 am

        @FredsMother
        Exactly! Sometimes I do the end of season sales (always raid the shops and wait for them) and leave it until the year after and boom. I never noticed that the winter stuff was better quality but now that you mention it… I go to other shops but it bothers me to advertise :-) There are other cheap ones here in the UK ;-)

    • HH says:
      January 30, 2018 at 10:43 am

      How do you all care for your nicer H&M stuff?

      Reply
    • carol says:
      January 30, 2018 at 11:00 am

      Taryn sounds like a spoiled brat. She is entitled to feel hurt or cheated but don’t say it publicly for God’s sake. What, are we supposed to feel sorry for her because she didn’t have a chance to wear Prada for the ball?

      Reply
    • Meredith says:
      January 30, 2018 at 1:14 pm

      It reminds me of something that happened during the wedding dress challenge in season one of Project Runway (the best season, IMO). One of the designers (can’t remember which one) was getting attitude from his or her model because she didn’t like the dress fabric. Then Kara Saun was like, “[Designer's name], wasn’t that fabric pretty expensive?” because she knew that that does the trick with a lot of people. Then, of course, the model changed her mind and liked the fabric.

      Reply
  3. HeidiM says:
    January 30, 2018 at 9:46 am

    I’m wondering what her stylist charged her to put her in the $200 dress because they don’t work for free? Also is Taryn a big enough name to draw a bigger designer to lend/give her clothes?

    Reply
    • Erinn says:
      January 30, 2018 at 9:54 am

      I would imagine she’d be able to get a dress at least double that cost from a designer. I mean – she’s not a huge name, but there are also some smaller designers who make fantastic dresses who I’m sure would like to see their stuff on a carpet.

      I’m sort of with Kaiser on this. I get what she’s saying – but at the same time she’s not saying it well.

      Reply
  4. HeyThere! says:
    January 30, 2018 at 9:47 am

    First, She looks beautiful. Second, I get what she means to a degree. Their was a communication error it seems. It probably won’t happen again!

    Reply
  5. HH says:
    January 30, 2018 at 9:48 am

    I get what she’s saying, but I also see why her career didn’t take off. She has a lot of talent, but if this is her attitude…no way. Then again, men get to be d-bags and no cares or he’s simply the “macho man” type. EYE ROLL.

    I think it’s also a problem because she may be insecure in her fame. If a huge A-lister wore a $200 dress, it’s them not giving an eff. But if a lesser known star does it, it may come off as that celebrity not being a big deal or no one wanting to dress them.

    I actually have less a problem with the cost than the styling. I think she’s styled too simply. It would be very easy to recreate her entire look (and possible wear it better). Better styling would have helped. Olivia Palermo is good at this and doing a high/low mix. While I can go out and buy a piece she’s worn, she pulls it off in a way that only she can.

    Reply
  6. deets says:
    January 30, 2018 at 9:51 am

    Lol, she’s mad the plebes can wear the same dress as her.

    Taryn, much worse than your bargain dress is your lack of tact, the nomination was supposed to be the reward, not there’s.
    And don’t worry plebes can’t afford stylists, hair dressers, makeup artists and all the accountrements

    Reply
  7. Veronica says:
    January 30, 2018 at 9:54 am

    Honestly, $200 for a floor-length gown really isn’t that extravagant. It’s not something all of us could afford, but then again, most of us also don’t have the need for such an item in our daily lives, so it’s something you’d save up for. The most comparable item most women will wear in their lives is a wedding dress, and on the cheap side, they tend to run $200-300.

    Reply
  8. @BitingPanda says:
    January 30, 2018 at 9:54 am

    Best she’s looked on a red carpet in years. Her go to look is Hot Garbage, so she should respect that the cost of the dress has little to do with how special you look.

    She could have had that exact dress cost 5 times as much, with a different label in it. Would it look any better? Nope. Sit down, Taryn.

    Reply
  9. LAK says:
    January 30, 2018 at 9:54 am

    Being upset about the price tag of a dress is the mark of someone with no sense of style. Being stylish is priceless. In a gazillion dollar gown or a £50 gown. If you can made to make both ends of the scale look fabulous, then you are truly stylish.

    And if you think cheap can’t look good, see Sharon Stone at the 1995 oscars in a gap t-shirt teamed with an old frock coat nd long skirt from her own wardrobe Still looks good several decades later.

    https://i.pinimg.com/474x/4f/6a/6b/4f6a6b87f3f2ad0f778ce41104c25af7–oscar-academy-academy-awards.jpg

    Reply
  10. Rachel says:
    January 30, 2018 at 9:55 am

    I’m shocked she didn’t know the designer though-don’t they need to know who they are wearing for possible interviews? I mean, I would know that name as a “bargain” dress if I was told beforehand, since it’s sold at Macy’s and Nordstrom.

    Reply
  11. Lizzie says:
    January 30, 2018 at 9:56 am

    if she was so concerned why didn’t she ask before she put it on and looked the best she has ever looked? this girl usually looks like someone scraped her off skid row so i think her stylist should win an award or something.

    also – chanel isn’t giving her stylist a sample off the runway. what designer is clamoring to dress her at all? unless she gave her stylist 10k for a dress and ended up with wearing a $200 dress – there shouldn’t be an issue.

    Reply
  12. CrazyCro says:
    January 30, 2018 at 9:56 am

    I have the same dress, bought it last year ion Macy’s 🙃

    Reply
  13. pwal says:
    January 30, 2018 at 10:00 am

    Seems to me she doesn’t appreciate being treated like an afterthought by her stylist, which is understandable.

    Reply
  14. Kelly C says:
    January 30, 2018 at 10:00 am

    I hated this whole attitude. She comes across an entitled idiot.

    “Poor me, my STYLIST put me in off the rack dress.”

    It’s a great dress, a classic. (Needs a necklace though. A few years ago Sofia Vergara wore a plain black dress with a huge turquoise bib necklace. I still want that look.)

    Take some responsibility for crying out loud. She could have completely owned the situation.

    Reply
  15. Hmmmm says:
    January 30, 2018 at 10:03 am

    Sorry. I don’t feel sorry for her. First world problems. She wants to wear a dress we can’t wear? Ugh. Celebrities.

    Reply
  16. littlemissnaughty says:
    January 30, 2018 at 10:05 am

    I don’t even know where to start.

    1) If you like the dress and only start disliking it when you find out about the price tag, you need to re-think your priorities.

    2) Stylists were scrambling and by all accounts did a great job pulling this off last minute. These actresses ALL could’ve afforded to just walk into frickin’ Saks and buy a gorgeous, expensive black dress but they didn’t. They still wanted their sh*t for free.

    3) Is anyone going to storm that designer’s boutique now because Taryn Manning wore her dress? No disrespect. But no.

    4) I’d be more upset about the shoes.

    Reply
  17. Lightpurple says:
    January 30, 2018 at 10:12 am

    I like the dress

    Reply
  18. QueenB says:
    January 30, 2018 at 10:13 am

    ” I want to be in like a superstar gown”
    Those are reserved for the superstars.

    Reply
  19. Beth says:
    January 30, 2018 at 10:14 am

    Wah! Everyone elses dress was more expensive! 😢 This more affordable dress is a lot better than some of the too expensive and ugly designer dresses that women have been wearing to award shows lately
    I’ve never heard of her, so she’s probably not someone people were looking forward to seeing what she was wearing and taking pictures of her to put in every magazine

    Reply
  20. marianne says:
    January 30, 2018 at 10:20 am

    First of all the dress is nice, but she realistically needed something like a necklace or maybe a romantic updo to elevate it. It looks rather plain on her.

    Second of all, Taryn is not a big name actress. Shes not the star of OITNB and besides that people may still recognize her for Crossroads (which was 15 years ago). So, its not like some big time designers were going to be throwing dresses her way. I honestly dont think theres many people out there that are going to try and emulate Taryn Manning.

    Third, she has every ability to be more engaged in the dress hunting process. If things like the designer/price is important to you, then ask. And if the stylist is giving you much options you can always hire someone else or buy a dress a yourself.

    I do not feel sorry for her.

    Reply
  21. KBeth says:
    January 30, 2018 at 10:23 am

    I don’t know much about her other than her onscreen character, I kind of get why she’s bothered. Maybe her stylist did treat her as an afterthought, I think she certainly should have told her she was wearing a $200 dress…..that’s hardly typical for that type of event.
    Had she’d known she could have perhaps made a point of saying she chose to wear an off the rack, inexpensive dress instead of couture.
    That said, I think she looked pretty.

    Reply
  22. Persistent Cat says:
    January 30, 2018 at 10:26 am

    If it were navy or aubergine, it would be a bridesmaid’s dress.

    Reply
  23. isabelle says:
    January 30, 2018 at 10:36 am

    The dress is OK but not great, she could have jsut left it as the dress wasn’t her. Sharon Stone wore a Gap T-shirt to the Oscars and she was one of the best dressed that year. Its not the cost its how it fits and wears on you.

    Reply
  24. K-Peace says:
    January 30, 2018 at 10:37 am

    Sh!tty attitude, and she missed the boat here. This could’ve been great PR for her and could’ve made her seem really cool & likable, if she’d played it right. She should’ve said: “I’m proud to wear a dress that costs only $200, to show that you can look nice without spending a fortune, since there are much more important things going on in the world right now other than fashion.” Big missed opportunity.–We probably would instead be discussing how cool she was to do that, if she’d gone that route.

    Reply
  25. Snowflake says:
    January 30, 2018 at 11:08 am

    She was a jerk in that interview. Told them to shut up! Nasty beyotch.

    Reply
  26. Lala says:
    January 30, 2018 at 11:08 am

    Maybe the stylist, WELL ACQUAINTED with her…uhmmm…attitude, decided not to inform her that TRY AS SHE MIGHT…she could NOT get a top or mid tier dress for her…FOR FREE…and THAT was the BEST she could do…Taryn could have worked the HELL out that outfit…if it had been accessorized within an inch of its life and her makeup been more on point…and the dress tailored more…but I imagine working with Taryn is a bit like…”Let me get this done QUICKLY so I can get the HELL out of here with my sanity still intact…”

    Reply
  27. Girl_ninja says:
    January 30, 2018 at 11:15 am

    She seemed intoxicated or high during that TMZ chat. She is shady as hell, with her assaulting make-up artists and whatnot. She wanted a superstar dress? She’s barely a T.V. star. She needs to be mad that her stylist put her in those cheap looking white pumps.

    Reply
  28. Nacho_friend says:
    January 30, 2018 at 11:18 am

    What a brat. Good to see her talent is not going anywhere else besides this show with that shit attitude.

    Reply
  29. Mumbles says:
    January 30, 2018 at 12:28 pm

    What a dummy. Her spin should have been, I got an affordable dress and look fab, I don’t *need* expensive dresses. Sharon Stone used to pull that all the time, pairing shirts and sweaters from the Gap with a nice high-end piece. Sarah Silverman wore an H&M dress to some big event a few years ago too and looked really cute.

    Reply
  30. Muprhy says:
    January 30, 2018 at 12:40 pm

    Come on people, the stylist didn’t want to have to shell out a ton of money when she inevitably renders the dress non-returnable, covered in burn marks.

    Reply
  31. BrutalEthyl says:
    January 30, 2018 at 12:45 pm

    I guess the stylist couldn’t find anybody to comp her shoes or jewelry, either. She probably told her they were going minimalist or something. The dress is pretty but it needs more and bigger jewelry and just OMG-what-can-I-say? about those shoes.

    Reply
  32. tealily says:
    January 30, 2018 at 1:20 pm

    I totally get what she saying, but I think it’s pretty classless to say it out loud. To the press. This is the sort of things you bitch out to the stylist and maybe your friends. In the press, she should have just talked about how much she loved the dress.

    Reply
  33. Bliss 51 says:
    January 30, 2018 at 2:09 pm

    Didn’t Coco Chanel mix costume jewelry and real gems together? Used jersey for the little black dress, not unheard of in couture. Taryn, relax, gather yourself over to The Sartorialist and see what people on the street wear. And please run a brush through your hair.

    Reply

