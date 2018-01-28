Roger Federer, 36, won his 20th Slam title at the Australian Open

I kind of feel like the Slam tournaments are doing the wrong thing by stacking the deck so heavily in favor of Roger Federer. It’s not that I begrudge him the wins, and it’s not that I don’t understand the realities of television sports programming, advertising and ticket sales. Obviously, it benefits any tournament to have Roger stick around for the final. But it’s also bad television to see him breeze through these easy draws. Granted, his Australian Open could have been a lot harder, had Juan Martin del Potro or David Goffin made it through to the fourth round (neither did). Still, the most exciting Australian Open men’s matches this year had nothing to do with Federer.
It also would have been a lot harder for Federer if he ended up playing an in-form Rafa Nadal, Grigor Dimitrov or Nick Kyrgios in the final. Instead, what we got was a redux of the 2017 Wimbledon final between Federer and Marin Cilic. Full disclosure: I like Cilic a lot, I think he’s got a great game, but my God does he crumble in big moments these days. Cilic managed to push Federer to five sets, only to completely crumble in the final 15 minutes of the set. So yes, Roger Federer has won his 20th SLAM. He has won the most (singles) Slams of any man in history. The only people who have more singles-slams than Roger? Serena Williams, Steffi Graf and Margaret Court. Here’s his selfie:
🏆20. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WqUiSo3fd5
— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) January 28, 2018
Here’s Roger crying with the trophy. Is it just me or does it feel like… Roger sees the end in sight? Like, I’m more convinced than ever that Serena Williams is going to play for several more years. I’m not convinced Roger will. Or maybe he’s just crying because he touched himself again.
Meanwhile, the women’s side of the tournament was amazing. Simona Halep, Angelique Kerber, Elise Mertens, Karolina Pliskova all had multiple impressive matches. I was rooting for Simona in the final, but Caroline Wozniacki pulled it out, winning her first Slam title and returning to the #1 women’s player in the world. Much like last year’s Wimbledon, the women’s matches were so much better than the men’s, and the final was so much more exciting.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
You sound like one of nole‘s fan lol
I’m so happy for Fed. 20 is way better than 19. People on my TL where so emotional when he didn’t say “see you next year”. It feels like a farewell.
As per usual WTA>ATP
I like Federer more than Djokovic, but Stan is my man. I hope he gets better!
Yeah… So dismissive and mean spirited. Nadal also had an easy draw.
Nadal & Federer both had easy draws but only one of them got to play the majority of his matches in the cooler evening sessions.
But that’s on the organizers, not him.
Federer is a class act! Delighted to see him win
But top seeds always get the easier draws (random draws btw, not chose by the ATP or the organizers). That’s how it works. Programming is another thing thought.
Anyway Roger is the greatest : what he can do…
I also got the impression he is preparing to retire.
They did bend over backwards to make it pleasant for Federer. Halep was hospitalized after her final. Meanwhile, they close the roof for Fed in better conditions. And despite his very watchable game, I have trouble rooting for Wawrinka. A 30 year old married father hitting on a high school girl? He got a pass on the Vekic relationship thanks to Kyrgios’s big mouth. But he shouldn’t have.
They closed the roof for him, which IMO favoured him over Cilic.
Love Roger❤️ I can’t believe he got to 20 .
I’ve got a soft spot for Cilic, and I unintentionally stalk him (massive tennis fan so I go to a lot of events, and I’ve managed to accidentally get tickets to see Cilic 8 times.. Not complaining, he’s adorable) so I was little a bit gutted but he put up a good show. Can’t take anything from Federer though, the man is incredible!
I agree that the WTA have ruled this tournament but I can’t believe that you didn’t name the Davis-Halep match in your write up! Lauren Davis was unbelievable! Always been a fan, as I am of all the short ladies tennis players, being one myself, but she was a revelation in that match and I hope she keeps up the standard. I hope all the ladies do, show all the vaguely misogynistic fans where the talents at💪
Halep-Davis was amazing, I was impressed by both women. Halep-Kerber was also amazing – I honestly thought Kerber could and would pull it out and make it back to the final.
yeah, the women’s matches you mentioned were awesome.
Kerber, Halep, Davis and Woz were on.
Congrats Woz!
ETA:
And I loved Hseih (sp?) and Mertens. Awesome talents all around!
I was rooting for the Halep in the final because after her performances versus Davis, Kerber, and then the Wozniacki final were all just superb – player of the tournament by far. Gutted that she lost, so I hope she gets her next slam asap.
I know a few people who met Marin and apparently he’s the nicest guy ever.
I like Fed and I am happy that he got to 20. It’s been fun watching him from his first.
But he is so obnoxious! It kills me.
And yeah, it”s blatantly obvious that tournaments, especially Oz, are giving him favorable play conditions. All of his matches at night under cooler conditions. And now with the roof closed.
IMO, Fed is the GOAT, they do not need to tip the conditions in his favor.
Anyway, congrats Fed!
I think most people wished Simona had won. It was so close. I had to turn off in the third set to put the kids to bed, I was so sure Halep was wrapping it up, her press conference was kind of heart breaking. But Wozniacki played so well, she worked hard for it.
The men’s was ok to watch too. Predictable but exciting enough. I liked Roger’s shoes.
The heat has been so bad this year. 3hrs + matches in it is probably getting a bit dangerous.
They schedule him in the evening because he’s super popular in melbourne – so this way people can go and watch him after work. I’m in melbourne atm and went to the federer semi and the only reason they closed the roof then was because it was raining. I think it’s really petty to say he’s winning because tournament organisers favoured him. The guy is just an unbelievable tennis player, and his shot making is second to none. End of.
The women’s tournament was amazing – in a way it’s great serena hasng been around as she’s just sucked up so much airtime she’s so good. Nice to have a tournament where the others can duke it out without her (or Venus) there.
Yeah as if we know for certain that if he’d played during the day, he’d have lost in the second round.
I get scheduling your prime time draw in a time slot where the most people can purchase tickets (and subsequently merchandise, snacks, beverages etc), but I fail to see how the actual playing conditions only favor one player over the opponent.
Alternate headline: Federer opponents catch a break with cooler temperatures and climate controlled closed dome and STILL can’t defeat him.
So happy for him. He truly deserves his win for keeping himself in such amazing form at his age. He’s also a great sportsman/person. All in all, well-deserved!
Well, I’m Croatian so I’m pretty gutted Federer won. Čilić did play really well and we’re all really proud of him. Plus, Pavić won doubles so that’s 3 Croatian finals. Not bad for a teeny tiny country.
Top players getting the favorable time slots is nothing new. Roddick used to have first choice during the US Open
Im not a big Fed fan but the favoritism is crazy part of that is because Craig Tilley and Fed are in business together. But the draw is the draw last year Fed had some crazy draws so its all random as to how it shakes out. Im soooo gutted Simona lost, I hope she wins the french…or any slam this year!!
Tennis Australia is also in business with Rafa‘s academy though.
i guess the roof is only closed on his half and his opponents actually play at a different time of day and no favorite ever has been saved for prime time coverage
I love the Fed as a player but crush on Nadal forever. But but but does anyone else ever wonder what Federer would be like as a husband? I always picture him as totally asexual or like Charlotte’s husband Trey from SATC. the way he kissed his trophy last night I was thinking, I wonder if he ever kissed his wife this passionately?
