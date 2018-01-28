2018 Grammys Open Post: Hosted by Jay-Z vs. the Stable Genius

I keep forgetting that this year’s Grammy Awards are being held in New York rather than LA. I don’t know how to feel about that! It will be a change, for sure, and it will probably be more exciting, but I had gotten used to the LA-vibes of the Grammys. These are photos of Jay-Z and Beyonce attending some of the pre-Grammy events this weekend in New York. There was a big Roc Nation party at the World Trade Center, and then there was a “Grammy Salute to Industry Icons” event Saturday evening.
Jay-Z’s 4:44 is nominated for seven Grammys tonight, including Album of the Year. I’ve read a couple of Grammy-prediction pieces and it seems like Bruno Mars is actually coming into the awards show as the favorite. Considering how the Grammys f–ked up the Beyonce/Adele issue last year, I have no idea how everything will pan out. I want to believe Jay-Z has a real shot at Album of the Year, but God knows. It will probably go to Lorde!!
Meanwhile, Jay-Z also appeared on Van Jones’ new CNN show. Here’s one clip, where he talks about his family and politics and how much he hates Donald Trump (skip ahead to around the six-minute mark for the Trump part).
And since Jay-Z spoke eloquently about why Trump is terrible, Trump attacked him on Twitter. I bet Eminem is so mad that Trump won’t say one word about him.
Somebody please inform Jay-Z that because of my policies, Black Unemployment has just been reported to be at the LOWEST RATE EVER RECORDED!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2018
Sigh… this is our world. Anyway, Celebitchy and I will be tweeting throughout the Grammys and we’ll have full fashion and awards coverage tomorrow, starting bright and early. You can follow me here @KaiseratCB and follow CB here @Celebitchy.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
What policies?
“Bird-ass Bigly I don’t mean to ruffle y’all!” 😂
He forgot that black unemployment began to fall under Obama and has continued. What orange bigly left out? Black unemployment is still 2x as Whites, if he fixes that then may be that can be a real discussion!
well he didn’t forget. its not unusual for people to take credit for things black people do. honestly that’s the least shocking thing about this story
It’s also not unusual for the standing President to take credit for things started by the last administration. They all do it.
It is quite common and nothing racial about it. I’ve seen countless situations when people take credit for sth they didn’t do. Heck, everyone’s colleagues have done it at least once. Silent acceptance of tne congratulations without a word about someone else actually doing the job. Orangey is just at a higher level and more arrogant but the attitude is quite common and goes beyond race and colour.
Well, both Trump and Jay-Z like to stray, so I guess they deserve each other. Feel bad for their wives.
Any good rock ‘n roll bands playing tonight? Nah, probably not
I like Jay’s hair. It makes him look younger. Love Bey’s shoes!!! They sure are trying to hide their twins. I just had to Google their names! I never forgot Blue Ivy’s name.
It’s really adorable, isn’t it?
Dang I’m hoping kendrick’s performance gets its own post. Because he put America all the way on blast
i like Kendrick’s music but he’s a bit of a God botherer.
What does God botherer mean? I like the way it sounds, but never heard it before!
Oh my gosh! I cried after Kesha’s performance!
Powerful – I cried during and after
Who would have thought that Hillary would steal the show?!
Sorry am sick of Hillary. I supported her and everything but maybe other women can step in there. We appreciate the work she had done but maybe like Moses she wasn’t meant to get us to the promised land and that is ok. There are plenty of other women who are brilliant and unfortunately she it too divisive a figure.
I’m sick that more white women didn’t vote for Hillary. She has a right to show up anywhere she wants. I’d rather hear her talk instead of that p*ssygrabbing lout. Hillary is not taking anything away from any other woman or man who wants to get in the ring, in fact she encourages it.
