2018 Grammys Open Post: Hosted by Jay-Z vs. the Stable Genius

Jay Z heads to the 2018 Roc Nation Brunch

I keep forgetting that this year’s Grammy Awards are being held in New York rather than LA. I don’t know how to feel about that! It will be a change, for sure, and it will probably be more exciting, but I had gotten used to the LA-vibes of the Grammys. These are photos of Jay-Z and Beyonce attending some of the pre-Grammy events this weekend in New York. There was a big Roc Nation party at the World Trade Center, and then there was a “Grammy Salute to Industry Icons” event Saturday evening.

Jay-Z’s 4:44 is nominated for seven Grammys tonight, including Album of the Year. I’ve read a couple of Grammy-prediction pieces and it seems like Bruno Mars is actually coming into the awards show as the favorite. Considering how the Grammys f–ked up the Beyonce/Adele issue last year, I have no idea how everything will pan out. I want to believe Jay-Z has a real shot at Album of the Year, but God knows. It will probably go to Lorde!!

Meanwhile, Jay-Z also appeared on Van Jones’ new CNN show. Here’s one clip, where he talks about his family and politics and how much he hates Donald Trump (skip ahead to around the six-minute mark for the Trump part).

And since Jay-Z spoke eloquently about why Trump is terrible, Trump attacked him on Twitter. I bet Eminem is so mad that Trump won’t say one word about him.

Sigh… this is our world. Anyway, Celebitchy and I will be tweeting throughout the Grammys and we’ll have full fashion and awards coverage tomorrow, starting bright and early. You can follow me here @KaiseratCB and follow CB here @Celebitchy.

Beyonce and Jay Z celebrate after the Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

18 Responses to “2018 Grammys Open Post: Hosted by Jay-Z vs. the Stable Genius”

  1. Cher says:
    January 28, 2018 at 5:51 pm

    What policies?

    Reply
  2. BCity says:
    January 28, 2018 at 6:25 pm

    “Bird-ass Bigly I don’t mean to ruffle y’all!” 😂

    Reply
  3. Shelley says:
    January 28, 2018 at 6:37 pm

    He forgot that black unemployment began to fall under Obama and has continued. What orange bigly left out? Black unemployment is still 2x as Whites, if he fixes that then may be that can be a real discussion!

    Reply
  4. JosieH says:
    January 28, 2018 at 7:29 pm

    Well, both Trump and Jay-Z like to stray, so I guess they deserve each other. Feel bad for their wives.

    Reply
  5. Skins says:
    January 28, 2018 at 7:42 pm

    Any good rock ‘n roll bands playing tonight? Nah, probably not

    Reply
  6. Nello says:
    January 28, 2018 at 7:42 pm

    I like Jay’s hair. It makes him look younger. Love Bey’s shoes!!! They sure are trying to hide their twins. I just had to Google their names! I never forgot Blue Ivy’s name.

    Reply
  7. Nicole says:
    January 28, 2018 at 7:43 pm

    Dang I’m hoping kendrick’s performance gets its own post. Because he put America all the way on blast

    Reply
  8. SCF says:
    January 28, 2018 at 7:50 pm

    i like Kendrick’s music but he’s a bit of a God botherer.

    Reply
  9. Mollie says:
    January 28, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    Oh my gosh! I cried after Kesha’s performance!

    Reply
  10. Lorelai says:
    January 28, 2018 at 11:57 pm

    Who would have thought that Hillary would steal the show?!

    Reply
    • amy says:
      January 29, 2018 at 12:57 am

      Sorry am sick of Hillary. I supported her and everything but maybe other women can step in there. We appreciate the work she had done but maybe like Moses she wasn’t meant to get us to the promised land and that is ok. There are plenty of other women who are brilliant and unfortunately she it too divisive a figure.

      Reply
      • robyn says:
        January 29, 2018 at 1:07 am

        I’m sick that more white women didn’t vote for Hillary. She has a right to show up anywhere she wants. I’d rather hear her talk instead of that p*ssygrabbing lout. Hillary is not taking anything away from any other woman or man who wants to get in the ring, in fact she encourages it.

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment