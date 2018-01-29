Eminem on Trump: ‘A f-ing turd would have been better as a president’

Eminem just released his first album in four years, Revival. Reviews for the album have been mixed. Eminem made headlines last October when he recorded a freestyle rap, The Storm, for the BET Hip-Hop Awards that absolutely lambasted 45. The Storm split his fanbase, which he talks about in his new song Chloraseptic. In honor of his ninth studio album release and his manager of 20 years, Paul Rubenstein, taking over as Def Jem’s CEO, both Eminem and Paul sat down with Billboard. They gave a lengthy interview about how they started, where they see rap music going and how Eminem really feels about Stable Genius. Below are some highlights from Eminem’s responses.
On Trump’s election: I called it just from the rallies he was having when he first started running. Because just watching the impact he has, they were fanatics. There is something to be said about the person who really felt like he might do something for them — and he just fucking duped everybody. I know that Hillary [Clinton] had her flaws, but you know what? Anything would have been better [than Trump]. A fucking turd would have been better as a president. When I [put out "The Storm"], I felt that everybody who was with him at that point doesn’t like my music anyway. I get the comparison with the non-political-correctness, but other than that, we’re polar opposites. He made these people feel like he was really going to do something for them. It’s just so fucking disgusting how divisive his language is, the rhetoric, the Charlottesville shit, just watching it going, “I can’t believe he’s saying this.” When he was talking about John McCain, I thought he was done. You’re fucking with military veterans, you’re talking about a military war hero who was captured and tortured. It just didn’t matter. It doesn’t matter. And that’s some scary shit to me.
On reaction to “The Storm”: I knew it would get a reaction, obviously; that’s what I rap to do. But where I was coming from in that cypher was a genuine place in my heart. I [hesitate] to say [I have] hatred in my heart for him, but it’s serious contempt. I do not like the guy.
On backlash from his fanbase who were Trump supporters: At the end of the day, if I did lose half my fan base, then so be it, because I feel like I stood up for what was right and I’m on the right side of this. I don’t see how somebody could be middle class, busting their ass every single day, paycheck to paycheck, who thinks that that fucking billionaire is gonna help you.
On whether streaming lowers the bar for successful rappers: It depends. I think rappers like J. Cole and Kendrick [Lamar] and Joyner Lucas rap to be the best rapper. That’s all I’ve ever tried to do. Some people might not care to be the best and just know how to make good songs, and some people make wack songs. [Laughs.] Hip-hop is always evolving, though, and that to me is the most important thing about staying in tune with what is going on.
The market is so oversaturated right now that it has shortened the life span of records; it’s here for a day, then it’s gone. You wake up and people are like, “Alright, what are you going to put out now?” What do you think, I made my album last night?
If you are interested in Eminem’s career, I recommend reading the whole interview because he and Paul discuss their history from how they met to pounding the pavement and finally breaking out. It’s clear how much they respect each other. It was a nice reminder of a pre-internet success story. As for Eminem’s comments on #45, I agree. I used to understand that it can always get worse, but now it feels like maybe this is rock bottom. Eminem hesitated to say he hated #45 but definitely felt contempt. My mom raised me that way too, that ‘hate’ is such a strong word, I shouldn’t use it casually. I think I might be able to feel hatred for the person that kills my hope. At least a turd is harmless.
Some have criticized the new album because Eminem is still leaning on misogyny and sexism in his lyrics (I haven’t heard the album yet). In response to this he said, “I know I say a lot of fucked-up shit. But a lot of shit is said in jest, it’s tongue-in-cheek, and it has always been that way through my whole career — saying shit to get a reaction out of people. It’s my artistic license to express myself.” I know this was Elton John’s defense of Eminem, that he could tell Eminem wasn’t homophobic, those were just his lyrics. I believe in artistic freedom so Eminem can write whatever he wants. I also like Eminem and a lot of his work. But I do question a person that wants to be heard when he’s criticizing the president but wants us to know he’s joking when it comes to his reoccurring misogyny. Should the responsibility fall on the listener to have to sort out which is a ‘tongue-in-cheek’ and which is serious?
Photo credit: Billboard/Sam Drasin, WENN Photos
I love Eminem..always ❤️
He’s still so full of teen angst. I love it!
Dotard is worse than a turd. That insults South Park’s Mr. Hanky The Christmas Poo.
Curious to see if Trump says something on twitter about Eminem like he did Jay-Z. Oh wait…who am I kidding. I know he won’t and I know why. This was a good interview by the way.
It’s funny because what he says is way worse (saying a turd is better) than how Jay Z talked about him, yet nothing….
Someone on Twitter already pointed out that he never responds to Eminem but he will at a drop of a dime respond to whatever a POC would say. That says it all. Least racist person my a#$.
There are many reasons why Trump won’t respond to Eminem like he has others. Many celebrities have voiced their opinions about Drump and that was it. They know the likelihood that he will respond is high, especially if they are a woman or a POC. Some will engage him for a day and move on. Others will let his pathetic Twitter rampages speak for themselves and leave it at that.
I think the difference is that Eminem is thirsty as hell for Drump to engage with him in a battle of words. He has said as much. Drump knows that Eminem would roast him like a marshmallow over an open flame. And EM would have the last word no matter how long it took. Drump would be consumed with this battle, day and night, toilet to table. He is, simply put, a coward. He will only attack those that he’s deems are “lesser than” himself. Eminem frightens him. This is not a defense of Eminem, he is problematic and a sexist, homophobic pig. Its just my two cents about Drump’s cowardice, racism and sexism.
Sounds pretty accurate to me.
:::NO LIES DETECTED:::
Yes, I’m torn between the political “turd” statements being true while his song lyrics are just in fun…can’t have it both ways.
Will forever and always be a rabid Eminem forever fan. He has some problamatic lyrics but given his upbringing I think he’s at least attempting to work through his issues.
And I’m here for his Trump contempt.
Eminem is awesome
I was a teenager when he first emerged. I liked him then but as an adult I appreciate his style a lot more.
“At the end of the day, if I did lose half my fan base, then so be it…”
You’re about 15 years past your prime, dude. Most of your fan base left a long time ago.
You’re too old, let go, it’s over…
What an ageist comment.
You could argue his music is awful/great but that doesn’t depend on how old he is.
We should stop perpetuating the ‘too old trope’, people are either talented.. or aren’t.
You don’t lose talent, ever.
This comment is snotty and reeks of superiority. Can I assume, JosieH, that when you are his age (45), that you will go to your employer and say “I’m 15 years past my prime, I gotta let this go. I’m too old, its over”?????
Too old? BS. Some of the best musicians careers started before Eminem was even born, and they’re still kicking ass. The best rock and metal bands and artists like Eminems friend, Elton John have been around since the late 60′s, early 70′s, the members are old enough to be Eminems father, and their fan base will never think of leaving them. Eminem still has quite a large fan base who never left no matter what his age.
You are living under a rock somewhere is redstate. He is still popular.
It’s amusing that Trump has ignored Em’s constant insults. I appreciate how outspoken and political Em has become, but I just cannot connect with his album. He just kinda phoned it in for this one… Hopefully he will take this L and come back strong with his next album.
Tell it Eminem. Totally true about what he said about Orangino.
I’m glad Em’s heavy, heavy misogyny was brought up here because yes, it does make him sound like a hypocrite to say of Trump “It’s just so fucking disgusting how divisive his language is” when in his own songs he says things like, “Bitch imma kill you, you don’t want to f*ck with me, bitch it’s true— you ain’t nothing but a slut to me” and worse. Sorry, but I don’t think straight white men get to be tongue-in-cheek about violent misogyny. It’s punching down, no matter how you slice it. If he’s going to be an activist for decency he needs to apolgize to women first.
I really do like Eminem, but there’s no getting around the fact that he’s another one of these straight white dudes who likes to think he’s woke because he hates Trump, but the true colors always come out in matters of misogyny (see: liberal dudes doing mental gymnastics to defend Ansari and coming out sounding like an anchor on Fox News).
Punching down vs. punching up is exactly what I thought of when he said most of it is said “in jest”. I don’t believe him, but if it is, then he’s doing it wrong.
But he is not wrong about the turd.
I don’t think he lost half his fanbase bc of Trump or those comments, but because he didn’t feature many rappers and focused on pop singers. N.E.R.D’s album was political too but it was still dance music, more longevity months later.
He has always – from day one – set out to offend. I don’t think he could write an entire album without it. That’s just who he is. He has ALWAYS pushed the envelope with his raps. ALWAYS. I don’t know why anyone would ever expect anything less from him in his newest album. People either love him or hate him, but to go from loving him to suddenly deciding to judge him based on his raps? Meh. I can understand his rap persona is separate from his actual self. From day one he has been offensive, that’s kind of his thing. If he suddenly changed, everyone would be offended that he toned it down.
I will always recognize his talent and willpower, but I can’t let all of his history of misogyny go. There was even an episode involving Iggy Azalea, if I remmember rightly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I concur.
I love him. 💜
