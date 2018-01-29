Blue Ivy Carter told her parents to stop clapping at the Grammys and they did

Blue Ivy Carter was one of the best parts of the 2017 Grammys – her parents let her roam around a bit, and she ended up getting more screentime than most of the nominees last year. This year, Blue Ivy and her parents did not walk the red carpet, even though Jay-Z’s 4:44 was nominated for multiple Grammys. Eight Grammy nominations, to be exact. And he lost all of them!! He lost to Bruno Mars and Kendrick Lamar in multiple categories. Which… I mean, I think all of the nominees were probably like “fair enough” if they lost to Kendrick. But Bruno Mars? Winning Album of the Year? Yeah, I bet Jay-Z had some thoughts.

Anyway, Jay-Z and Beyonce didn’t walk the carpet. Beyonce wasn’t even seated with Jay-Z in the first 30 minutes (or so) of the Grammys, which made some people wonder if they arrived separately, and if Beyonce was late. She also wore this insane getup – a velveteen Nicolas Jebran Couture gown, THAT HAT, $6.8 million worth of Lorraine Schwartz jewels and sunglasses. She kept the hat and the sunglasses on throughout the show. Bey was trying to be cool. But she was out-cooled by her daughter, who had the brilliance to actually tell her parents to STOP CLAPPING.

Blue Ivy Carter will be president of the universe one day. She’s already on her way. I would love to know what she thought of her mom’s get-up.

135 Responses to “Blue Ivy Carter told her parents to stop clapping at the Grammys and they did”

  1. Lakota says:
    January 29, 2018 at 6:24 am

    Beyoncé – the last person you want sitting in front of you at the cinema.

    Reply
  2. Censored says:
    January 29, 2018 at 6:26 am

    BLue is adorable and they seem to be very hands on parents , I sure they have help but never get the impression that Blue is just parcelled of to Nannies.
    IMO though whilst an occasional night out is a fun treat. BLue does seem to attend a lot of these nighttime adult functions. I sorta have some mixed feelings about that but hey to each his own

    Reply
  3. Xi Tang says:
    January 29, 2018 at 6:29 am

    BWAHAHAHHA I love this!

    Reply
  4. Slowsnow says:
    January 29, 2018 at 6:36 am

    My youngest did this all the time. They also asked us to not sing or speak loudly. Then they grow up and accept that you also behave like other people. Or whatever that strange reaction is.

    Reply
  5. Sensible says:
    January 29, 2018 at 6:43 am

    She should be at home, also Pink’s kids need to be home too. Children need less stimulation and more rest.

    Reply
    • Xi Tang says:
      January 29, 2018 at 7:42 am

      It’s true. We criticise Jolie for the same thing. Nevermind that Angie‘s kids are all older than Blue and Pink‘s kids.

      Reply
    • B n A fn says:
      January 29, 2018 at 10:30 am

      IMO, I don’t see anything wrong taking kids out at night once in a while instead of leaving them with nannies. Anyone remember what happened to Cher’s daughter who was sexually abused by the nanny? Blu Ivy appear’s quite comfortable to be in the spotlight, she was born there.

      Reply
      • The Original G says:
        January 29, 2018 at 10:42 am

        You’re not really saying that kids left with an appropriate care giver are going to be molested? Putting children out at celeb events certainly makes them the target public discussion and speculation, doesn’t it?

      • B n A fn says:
        January 29, 2018 at 10:54 am

        @Original G, you know I’m not saying that. I’m saying too many people like to tell parents how to raise their children. She is with her parents once in a while at functions, appears quite well behaved and looks appropriate. Let them decide, they are not teenage parents. IMO, they appears to be very good parents. I hate when others try to tell others how to raise their children when they are not family or even know the parents.

    • Dee says:
      January 29, 2018 at 10:43 am

      My 5 year old would never survive at these things. She hates the noise, too many people, waaaay too much stimulation. She’s out cold by 9 pm even if she takes a 2 hour nap. A night out treat is going to the movies at 6 on a Sunday night, not to the Grammys. She should be home.

      Reply
    • Nicely Done says:
      January 29, 2018 at 12:00 pm

      Come On, What happened to letting HER parents decide what they think is best for their child?? Maybe this was a treat. Maybe Beyonce was like “Ok Baby, you get gold stars all week and you can come with us th THE FREAKING GRAMMYS” I just believe that parents are the utmost experts in their children. If bey and Jay though it was appropriate for their child….. nuff said. Mind Your Own.

      Reply
      • Kitten says:
        January 29, 2018 at 12:29 pm

        I tend to agree with you. Lots of pearl-clutching over the kid having to sit still for hours at a time. Well, isn’t that what church is like? How many people make their kids suffer through that sh*t every damn Sunday and most wouldn’t think to lecture other parents about it.

        And sure, Blue looks a bit bored in a couple photos but she’ll likely look back on this as an awesome memory. It’s a special experience, not something that happens every week, you know?

    • Amelie says:
      January 29, 2018 at 12:10 pm

      Not sure I ever shared this story but Madonna brought her BABY Lourdes to a Spice Girl concert at Madison Square Garden in 1998 or whatever year they did their world tour. My mom, sister, and I were seated two rows behind her, her bodyguards were in front of us. She was holding Lourdes and my mom was scandalized she brought a baby to a pop concert. It’s possible Lourdes was wearing special headphones, who knows it was too dark to tell, but it doesn’t matter. With the lights and the vibrations in general, you think Madonna could afford for someone to watch her baby for a few hours. Even now I judge her for it.

      Reply
    • serena says:
      January 29, 2018 at 12:50 pm

      She should be at home? Lol her husband is nominated in 8 categories and she can’t go out to support him ,or just enjoy the Grammys for the hell of it? I’m sure the twins are well cared for, and it’s just one late night for Blue Ivy.. what’s the harm?

      Reply
    • Veronica says:
      January 29, 2018 at 1:32 pm

      Why? My friends and I take their kids out all the time. It depends on the kid and depends on the event. We didn’t see Blue at these shows when she was 2-3 years old, so clearly they waited until she was old enough to have some self-control. She didn’t throw down a temper tantrum in the middle of the show, and she wasn’t at the after party, so clearly they knew her limits.

      Reply
  6. Inas says:
    January 29, 2018 at 6:44 am

    I don,t like these pictures , it’s lovely to have attentive caring family but this is spoilt to god kid right there infront of you. I don’t blame blue ivy whatsoever, but I do give big side to her parents. Does even these awards suits her age?

    Reply
  7. BooRadley says:
    January 29, 2018 at 6:44 am

    My daughter is 2.5 and tells me to stop singing all time time, like within the first note. Lol harsh!

    Reply
  8. magnoliarose says:
    January 29, 2018 at 6:49 am

    I hate her outfit, and the sunglasses are ugh. I do not get it. She has looked nice and had a stretch there a few years ago but lately… And Jay Z looks like he stole Denzel Washington’s wig from Roman J Israel Esq. and shaped it up a bit.

    Reply
  9. ncboudicca says:
    January 29, 2018 at 7:03 am

    I don’t have any issues with the kids coming to watch. They’re probably all homeschooled so it’s not like they have to get up to catch the bus this morning.

    As an aside, I think Jay Z’s look was fantastic. That tux looks sooo expensive. Not into Beyonce’s outfit.

    Reply
  10. Kirby the kid says:
    January 29, 2018 at 7:18 am

    I’m an artist and I’ve brought my kid to my openings since he was a baby. And yes they go pretty late. But it’s good for him to see all the months of work he has seen me doing actually means something. And to see how I am as a professional person. I consider it my version of “bring my child to work”, but an opening is my office.

    Reply
  11. trollontheloose says:
    January 29, 2018 at 7:19 am

    kids are the new accessories to polish a public profile. The first one being the Afflecks back when whispers started..

    Reply
  12. Kate says:
    January 29, 2018 at 7:24 am

    It reminds me of Riley Curry telling her dad Steph to be quiet during a press conference.

    Reply
  13. Talie says:
    January 29, 2018 at 7:32 am

    Cute, but of course it’s a little weird that people are so obsessive about a kid on Twitter. You shouldn’t be “stanning” Blue Ivy.

    Reply
  14. Jussie says:
    January 29, 2018 at 7:33 am

    That she told them to stop clapping is normal kid behaviour. That they actually did…

    Reply
  15. Nicole Savannah, GA says:
    January 29, 2018 at 7:33 am

    Bruno can and did beat Jay. Good on him.

    Reply
  16. DavidBowie says:
    January 29, 2018 at 7:33 am

    Thank God Solange is Blue Ivy’s stylist!

    Reply
  17. bread says:
    January 29, 2018 at 7:35 am

    I’d like to know what her thought process was – I mean, why no clapping?

    Reply
  18. Luca76 says:
    January 29, 2018 at 7:41 am

    That was awesome seriously hilarious. I hope Blue gets to be a normal kid most of the time though.

    Reply
  19. Babs says:
    January 29, 2018 at 7:59 am

    She is hilarious. That last pic! Kids are so funny. I love Beyoncé’s get up. Superstardom or what. They are a beautiful family, bless them.

    Reply
  20. Patricia says:
    January 29, 2018 at 8:04 am

    Boy am I glad my every moment with my children isn’t scrutinized like this. We are deciding she spoiled because she did this little gesture? Jeez. It seems funny and if my son who is three did that I’d probably take his little direction out of humor. It’s funny. And taking a child out to a late event now and then does not mean that the child is overstimulated and sleep deprived every day.
    Basically, let’s chill. We don’t know anything about them at home really.

    Reply
    • Sullivan says:
      January 29, 2018 at 8:23 am

      That’s what I was thinking, Patricia.

      Reply
    • Nicole says:
      January 29, 2018 at 8:50 am

      Same. I had my moments as a kid. My parents tell this one story about it all the time. Guess what I grew out of it just like most kids do. I was also the first and spoiled for years until the siblings came. She’s not acting any more than any other kid spotlight or no.

      Reply
      • Jamie13 says:
        January 29, 2018 at 9:32 am

        We must remember that they are black too. I feel like people here nitpick to death celebs they dislike but doubly so when they are black. We have to remember were we are.

      • Nicole says:
        January 29, 2018 at 9:44 am

        Oh I know. Remember when Blue was in the middle of a firestorm over her HAIR. Believe me I’m hyper aware of the racial undertones of comments

      • Peeking in says:
        January 29, 2018 at 10:27 am

        Nicole and Jamie13 – I take offence to the idea that black celebs are criticized more on this site because of race. I’m a person of colour who has been commenting here since 2010 (I’m formerly, ORLY), and I completely disagree. Have you not read the Angelina threads? The Kardashian threads? The Taylor Swift threads? The Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Threads? The Kristen Stewart Threads? The Charlie Hunnam Threads? And I could go on and on.

        Celebitches are not usually racists, at all. The regulars here are generally lovely people. Occasionally there’s an influx of tumblr babes and daily mailers who come in here to spew garbage, but they aren’t regulars. Regular celebitches are equal opportunity critics. IMHO.

      • Miss Grace Jones says:
        January 29, 2018 at 10:43 am

        Thanks for whitesplaining black folks feelings Peeking In. 🙄

      • Nicole says:
        January 29, 2018 at 10:48 am

        I’ve been around here long enough to see casual racism on this site…so thanks for that explanation.
        I didn’t mean just the comments here…in general the comments about Blue Ivy have had an undertone of racism since she was born. Black kids are always criticized more than any other kids and aged up more than any other group.

      • Peeking in says:
        January 29, 2018 at 11:18 am

        Wait? I’m whitesplaining? How so? Please explain, Miss Grace Jones.

        Nicole – if you’re not talking about the comments, then you’re talking about the authors/owners of the site. Kaiser is a woman of colour, so I don’t know.
        I can’t tell you how to feel, and your feeling are valid, they matter. I’ll have to pay closer attention to see if I’m missing something.
        Or maybe you’re including comments from other sites, in which case, they have no value in this discussion.
        From what I’ve seen, mostly black people were going in about Blue Ivy’s hair, just as they went in about Zahara Jolie’s. They were the ones talking about edge control and what not.

      • Nicole says:
        January 29, 2018 at 12:07 pm

        Again the comment I responded to made a general statement. That was my first point.
        My second response…I’ve had interactions in these comments that would say otherwise. I’ve been around this site for years and have taken breaks because the comment sections have been ridiculous and dismissive. Pretty sure you could find a thread speaking to this and i know other regulars like can also speak to this as well. Its not the Daily Fail but there have been some interactions that I can personally speak to. As I’ve had regular commentators defend me on here.
        These were two separate points here…one that in general black kids do get scrutinized more in general and that there are comments on here tinged with casual racism.

      • geekychick says:
        January 29, 2018 at 12:31 pm

        I’m white and even I can see the racial undertones in comments. They seem subtle, but when you read 200 comments and realize that suddenly people who don’t mind Angelina or some other celeb doing it, but have a problem with Beyonce for doing the same thing, you see it. I am too tired to go back and look for specific examples, but it’s there. It’s hard to get rid of them, bc they are always written in passive-agressive way and always subtle, but it’s pretty easy to see once you start noticing.

    • Otaku Fairy says:
      January 29, 2018 at 11:20 am

      This. Sometimes people use children against mothers they don’t like. I do wonder how many of the non-regulars going on about ‘bratty’ Blue Ivy and shitty parenting also argue that preteen Baron Trump is supposed to be off limits?

      Reply
      • ORIGINAL T.C. says:
        January 29, 2018 at 11:56 am

        I’ve usually stayed quiet regarding Blue Ivy’s parenting but do speak out against Baron’s parenting. Mainly because Blue seems happy and thriving while Barron is around an insane madman and narcissist who seems to show no affection at all towards the boy. It’s concerning.

        I grew up with old school conservative Black parents who always expecteded perfect behavior from me in public so my natural instinct is to expect that from Blue’s parents but my brain realizes that I’m being biased thinking my parent’s way is the only way. It just adds flame to the fire of the mommy wars. This thread to me reads very similar to threads about William and Kate’s children or Kim and Kanye’s. A diverse range of opinions from defenders to critics.

        P.S. Ok I am guilty of complaining about Kate and Wills leaving George in shorts during winter instead of trousers or pant to keep his little legs warm.

    • Kitten says:
      January 29, 2018 at 12:40 pm

      ITA 100% with you. These comments are a bizarre overreaction IMO.

      Reply
  21. CooCooCatchoo says:
    January 29, 2018 at 8:07 am

    Beyoncé, dressed like a wealthy villainess from an ‘80s movie. Like Sandra Bernhardt in “Hudson Hawk.”

    Reply
  22. Seraphina says:
    January 29, 2018 at 8:13 am

    I have to agree with some of our readers. Hopefully this is a fun night and an anomaly and not the norm. Second, treating these kids like celebrities is not good for them and we should back off. None of them will be able to have a normal life anyway but we shouldn’t exasperate the problem.

    Bey looked ridiculous. I feel for those seated behind her. Jay looks old. And that makes me feel old :(

    Reply
    • Slowsnow says:
      January 29, 2018 at 8:24 am

      I imagine a post about one of my kids like this ans it makes me stabby. I am not a celebrity but my husband is an artist and I have a sort of public role that sometimes gets me there on youtube and some mags. I’d hate it to have a cute post or comment about one of my kids with their picture and comments below about how adorable of bratty they were.

      I’ve said this before but I am truly baffled by a post about a child on this or any website.

      So I comment negatively. But it translates to clicks and views and does not solve the problem….

      Reply
      • Jamie13 says:
        January 29, 2018 at 9:34 am

        Your explanation really changed my view. I get it.l, I didn’t see it like that.

      • Lylia says:
        January 29, 2018 at 10:01 am

        Slowsnow it makes me stabby too.

        My Dad was a C-Lister celebrity. I went to these events all the time. I loved them. I wouldn’t trade anything in the world for those experiences. I am working Blue Ivy’s side eye about “Oh, she should be home so late at night!” Trust me this is a rewarding chapter in Blue’s life.

        Bey & JayZ were probably clapping in her ear. It probably hurt. I would have told them to stop too if I was at that age. She is young with sensitive hearing.

      • lucy2 says:
        January 29, 2018 at 10:36 am

        Lylia, I would imagine some of these are fun for kids, but my concern with it now is that it’s a different era, and everything is filmed and put online and dissected to bits. These kids who are put front and center by their parents are turned into little mini-celebrities themselves, and having that much attention on them at such a young age is just not healthy, IMO.
        Apparently Pink brought her young daughter too? I just don’t get it.

  23. Seraphina says:
    January 29, 2018 at 8:13 am

    I have to agree with some of our readers. Hopefully this is a fun night and an anomaly and not the norm. Second, treating these kids like celebrities is not good for them and we should back off. None of them will be able to have a normal life anyway but we shouldn’t exasperate the problem.

    Bey looked ridiculous. I feel for those seated behind her. Jay looks old. And that makes me feel old :(

    Reply
  24. Christina says:
    January 29, 2018 at 8:20 am

    She’s starting to look more like her mother.

    Reply
  25. Nancy says:
    January 29, 2018 at 8:29 am

    Beyoncé really needs a reality check. She is so full of herself!! Maybe her husband’s armful of no awards will assist her. But, Blue is everything. Her face is so expressive and man, Kim’s at home telling Northwest, that’s what you’re supposed to do….I can’t do everything!!

    Reply
  26. Lizzie says:
    January 29, 2018 at 8:38 am

    beyonce is serving some bela lugosi’s dead realness. she looks amazing. blue ivy is a doll. i can’t believe how big she is – she was just a baby.

    Reply
  27. Frida says:
    January 29, 2018 at 8:43 am

    Girl’s got a strong RBF.

    Reply
  28. Svea says:
    January 29, 2018 at 8:53 am

    Her father was up for a major award and she played a small part on the album. Anyway my take was that her parents were clapping right at the level of Blue’s ears. Ouch. That is a lot of percussion. She simply motioned to them to lower their hands. Very smart and self aware of her. People talk into my ear on the street all the time. Or at a dinner party when someone is shouting to someone at the end of the table but you have the misfortune of being next to them so they are just shouting into your ear.

    Reply
  29. JustJen says:
    January 29, 2018 at 9:08 am

    Bey’s outfit is ridiculous, but what about Blue’s? It looks like she’s wearing a bathrobe! And she is way too young to have that strong of a RBF.

    Reply
  30. Tallia says:
    January 29, 2018 at 10:03 am

    Beyonce looks like she is on the way to a NOLA style funeral. JayZ, did you really think you were going to be rewarded for admitting to cheating on the Queen? Um. No.

    Reply
    • B n A fn says:
      January 29, 2018 at 10:36 am

      Let’s not put ourselves in another person’s marriage problem. Who knows if Bey cheated on J. I remember years ago there was some word in the street that she was tipping out with one of the body guard. That’s their marriage, let them solve their problems, I’m staying out of theirs and try to fix my relationship which I have control over, jmo.

      Reply
  31. HelloSunshine says:
    January 29, 2018 at 10:29 am

    People are saying this is bratty but every single kid I’ve nannied/been around her age has done this to me lol I really think it’s just kid’s becoming aware that others will think things about them because of who they’re with. Literally had one of the boys I nannied who adored me tell me, “don’t embarrass me okay??” When we were going on a play date and he’s not bratty at all lol

    Btw, I’m here for Jay growing his hair out. Get it Jay!

    Reply
  32. Linda says:
    January 29, 2018 at 10:33 am

    Glad Jayz won no awards. Beyonce looks so ridiculous. Sunglasses inside. Hat the size of a country to block people’s views. I kinda feel sorry for celebrities kids because they are so open to scrutiny. But I blame the parents for putting them out there like this.

    Reply
  33. Jordan says:
    January 29, 2018 at 10:35 am

    Blue looks so much like her momma. I see Jay of course but Blue looks so much like B as a child. Love it.

    Reply
  34. Ozogirl says:
    January 29, 2018 at 10:37 am

    Beyonce looks fierce! And I like Jay Z with hair! I feel bad for Blue though… I don’t like how B and J thrust her into the spotlight more than necessary. It’s like a Kardashian move to keep the empire alive in years to come…

    Reply
  35. Cinderella says:
    January 29, 2018 at 10:47 am

    We can tell who is in charge of the Carter household, but I will say, she was a lot more gracious about enforcing the no-clapping zone than most kiddies I know.

    Reply
  36. Dee says:
    January 29, 2018 at 10:48 am

    Beyonce is obnoxious. Take off your hat, there are people sitting behind you. The sun does not rise and set on her imaginary halo. And the sunglasses. GMAFB. So extra. Needs to be knocked down a few pegs.

    Reply
  37. LittlefishMom says:
    January 29, 2018 at 11:36 am

    She looks ridiculous.

    Reply
  38. Cinderella says:
    January 29, 2018 at 12:42 pm

    When I first saw Beyonce’s dress/hat/braids, I thought of the styling from Formation. Maybe this was her way to remind the Grammys they didn’t get it right last year.

    Reply
  39. Neens says:
    January 29, 2018 at 12:47 pm

    That little girl is her father’s mini.

    Reply
  40. minx says:
    January 29, 2018 at 12:57 pm

    Meh, I wouldn’t bring a child that young to that long event, but that’s just me.

    Reply
  41. Alexandria says:
    January 29, 2018 at 1:04 pm

    Normally I don’t mind Bey acting the diva but here erhm her big hat is kinda not very considerate to the others. That’s all I didn’t fancy. The whole family looks awesome. I really like Jay’s new hair, looks very authentically retro. Blue is so gorgeous and I don’t think she comes across as bratty at all. Come on, this is not the equivalent of not vaccinating your kid. I believe for this instance, her parents know what’s best for her and whether a night out would be ok for her.

    Reply
  42. Veronica says:
    January 29, 2018 at 1:34 pm

    Man, some of y’all have some really high standards for six year olds.

    Reply

