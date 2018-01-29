Blue Ivy Carter told her parents to stop clapping at the Grammys and they did

Blue Ivy Carter was one of the best parts of the 2017 Grammys – her parents let her roam around a bit, and she ended up getting more screentime than most of the nominees last year. This year, Blue Ivy and her parents did not walk the red carpet, even though Jay-Z’s 4:44 was nominated for multiple Grammys. Eight Grammy nominations, to be exact. And he lost all of them!! He lost to Bruno Mars and Kendrick Lamar in multiple categories. Which… I mean, I think all of the nominees were probably like “fair enough” if they lost to Kendrick. But Bruno Mars? Winning Album of the Year? Yeah, I bet Jay-Z had some thoughts.
Anyway, Jay-Z and Beyonce didn’t walk the carpet. Beyonce wasn’t even seated with Jay-Z in the first 30 minutes (or so) of the Grammys, which made some people wonder if they arrived separately, and if Beyonce was late. She also wore this insane getup – a velveteen Nicolas Jebran Couture gown, THAT HAT, $6.8 million worth of Lorraine Schwartz jewels and sunglasses. She kept the hat and the sunglasses on throughout the show. Bey was trying to be cool. But she was out-cooled by her daughter, who had the brilliance to actually tell her parents to STOP CLAPPING.
Blue Ivy telling Beyoncé and Jay Z not to clap at the #Grammys is internet gold 😂 https://t.co/sUs5oPxy7J pic.twitter.com/J1VYQ9U3we
— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) January 29, 2018
Blue Ivy Carter will be president of the universe one day. She’s already on her way. I would love to know what she thought of her mom’s get-up.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Beyoncé – the last person you want sitting in front of you at the cinema.
My thoughts exactly.
Did she maybe get some work done?
Yep. Rude.
That is exactly what my thoughts were, so so rude. Just like sitting behind a person with an umbrella at a football game. Shows that even those you think would know better can be inconsiderate. On a side note, Blue Ivy sure is cute!
You just reminded me of a time that my husband almost got into a brawl with a guy at a baseball game. Dude has his umbrella up and open, and it wasn’t raining. Being asked politely to lower it was somehow an affront to his manhood. LoL, good times.
And yet, not nearly as bad as the giant blonde afro that Christina Aguilera wore to an awards show once.
I just googled, didn’t realise she was sat in front of anyone with that! It looks a bit like when a kid brings you Barbie or a My Little Pony with a comb, a hopeful look and its nylon hair all snarled up. I’m inclined to give slightly more of a pass to hair than hats though, although only slightly!
I don’t even know what is going on with their styling…her hat is super weird to say the least, his look is very Goodfellows…I’m just so confused.
Ha! I totally get what you’re saying but I can’t help but love the drama of her entire outfit. So OTT but in the best way possible.
Lainey made a point about it likely being totally intentional, especially given that Beyonce’s stylist confirmed the look was based on the Black Panthers. As in, oh look, another year of two top industry performers not getting recognized despite years of output. Wonder why that could be, eh?
Haha, right? It’s kind of a dick move
BLue is adorable and they seem to be very hands on parents , I sure they have help but never get the impression that Blue is just parcelled of to Nannies.
IMO though whilst an occasional night out is a fun treat. BLue does seem to attend a lot of these nighttime adult functions. I sorta have some mixed feelings about that but hey to each his own
@Censored
Not sure about kids going to these things either. But I am a protective parent who thinks kids should be exposed to adult stuff progressively. Here it adds up to the fact that there parents are treated like royalty and it must be bizarre to see that and knowing how to handle so much undue attention (yes, I am against the idolising of any celeb even the amazingly talented ones).
I can also see the other side though. My BIL takes his kids everywhere and they seem happy about it, with a few notable exceptions.
I don’t get thing about idolizing celebrity’s kids.
I think he just wanted her to be there in case he won. He wanted his daughter to see him win in person.
Slowsnow- I’m sure. Kids do not belong at events like this and celeb parents shouldn’t be putting them out as tabloid fodder.
Blue is adorable but a part of me wonders if she really cares about being there. I remember when I was a kid something like this would have bored me to tears…too long, have to sit still, ends way past my bedtime, etc. Then again, I had a very different childhood than Miss Carter; maybe for her this is business as usual.
Blue Ivy was born already as a 35 year olde seasoned diva. As this video shows. She’ll be our 50th POTUS.
I do like that Mizz Ivy is dressed age appropriately and comfortably. Her white robe/pantsuit combo with silver flats looks cute and like something she can run around in. I always side-eye people who dress their girls like mini adults in gowns and baby heels.
Yeah I don’t think I’d bring kids to events like this. She’s adorable and seems like a great kid, but I would be so weirded out by the cameras in her face and the whole world watching. Celebrity parents chose the public eye, kids do not.
That hat is insane and dramatic in a fun way, but I would hate to be seated near anyone wearing that.
Darling little Blue is giving me baby Drew Barrymore vibes.
BWAHAHAHHA I love this!
My youngest did this all the time. They also asked us to not sing or speak loudly. Then they grow up and accept that you also behave like other people. Or whatever that strange reaction is.
She should be at home, also Pink’s kids need to be home too. Children need less stimulation and more rest.
It’s true. We criticise Jolie for the same thing. Nevermind that Angie‘s kids are all older than Blue and Pink‘s kids.
IMO, I don’t see anything wrong taking kids out at night once in a while instead of leaving them with nannies. Anyone remember what happened to Cher’s daughter who was sexually abused by the nanny? Blu Ivy appear’s quite comfortable to be in the spotlight, she was born there.
You’re not really saying that kids left with an appropriate care giver are going to be molested? Putting children out at celeb events certainly makes them the target public discussion and speculation, doesn’t it?
@Original G, you know I’m not saying that. I’m saying too many people like to tell parents how to raise their children. She is with her parents once in a while at functions, appears quite well behaved and looks appropriate. Let them decide, they are not teenage parents. IMO, they appears to be very good parents. I hate when others try to tell others how to raise their children when they are not family or even know the parents.
My 5 year old would never survive at these things. She hates the noise, too many people, waaaay too much stimulation. She’s out cold by 9 pm even if she takes a 2 hour nap. A night out treat is going to the movies at 6 on a Sunday night, not to the Grammys. She should be home.
…and my 2 year old would be delighted. He loves people, he loves crowds, we take him with us when we go to our friends (I put him to sleep in a side room, or on the couch). I was the same when I was his age.
every child is different.
Come On, What happened to letting HER parents decide what they think is best for their child?? Maybe this was a treat. Maybe Beyonce was like “Ok Baby, you get gold stars all week and you can come with us th THE FREAKING GRAMMYS” I just believe that parents are the utmost experts in their children. If bey and Jay though it was appropriate for their child….. nuff said. Mind Your Own.
I tend to agree with you. Lots of pearl-clutching over the kid having to sit still for hours at a time. Well, isn’t that what church is like? How many people make their kids suffer through that sh*t every damn Sunday and most wouldn’t think to lecture other parents about it.
And sure, Blue looks a bit bored in a couple photos but she’ll likely look back on this as an awesome memory. It’s a special experience, not something that happens every week, you know?
Not sure I ever shared this story but Madonna brought her BABY Lourdes to a Spice Girl concert at Madison Square Garden in 1998 or whatever year they did their world tour. My mom, sister, and I were seated two rows behind her, her bodyguards were in front of us. She was holding Lourdes and my mom was scandalized she brought a baby to a pop concert. It’s possible Lourdes was wearing special headphones, who knows it was too dark to tell, but it doesn’t matter. With the lights and the vibrations in general, you think Madonna could afford for someone to watch her baby for a few hours. Even now I judge her for it.
She should be at home? Lol her husband is nominated in 8 categories and she can’t go out to support him ,or just enjoy the Grammys for the hell of it? I’m sure the twins are well cared for, and it’s just one late night for Blue Ivy.. what’s the harm?
Why? My friends and I take their kids out all the time. It depends on the kid and depends on the event. We didn’t see Blue at these shows when she was 2-3 years old, so clearly they waited until she was old enough to have some self-control. She didn’t throw down a temper tantrum in the middle of the show, and she wasn’t at the after party, so clearly they knew her limits.
I don,t like these pictures , it’s lovely to have attentive caring family but this is spoilt to god kid right there infront of you. I don’t blame blue ivy whatsoever, but I do give big side to her parents. Does even these awards suits her age?
I think the Grammys are probably one of the safest shows a parent can bring a child to (no smoking or drugs being done openly in the audience) but I completely agree that the no clapping direction is a bratty kid move.
I think Blue Ivy was embarrassed by her parents’ clapping. My son went through that stage too, slinking down in the back seat of the car for fear a classmate might see him with his parents. I don’t think it’s any big deal although I would bring it up to her later and say it was not appropriate to do that . She is a very composed young lady, seems very mature for her age.
Ya, I find this bratty, not endearing. I don’t find precocious kids adorable at all. Just super annoying. Sorry, not sorry. I guess because I have 3 kids of my own, my brat-tolerance is very low.
+1
My three are grown and I still find it bratty. TBH, I wasn’t sure what Blue was doing at first ’cause it just didn’t register. I thought, “Weird”. But, when it hit me and I was like, “Oh, no. We *will* be having a conference in the ladies room shortly.”
THANK YOU!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the world will be a better place when we stop expecting children to understand adult social cues. She’s a kid. Good heavens. *runs for my life*
I don’t find it bratty , her attitude or body language wasn’t rude SHe just seems to be getting to that age when everything your parents do embarrasses you
.Overall for the exposure Blue gets she appears to be a relatively well behaved child, I remember Suri Cruise at that stage sticking out her tongue and yelling at paps (to be fair the paps were just brutal and overwhelming to that poor child but still)
Some people may say Blue is acting ” grown” as her parents seem to treat her a bit like a miny adult at times ‘ hence my earlier comment about her being somewhat of regular at these adult events
None of the white guys behind them are clapping. I got the impression it was a serious moment, and that’s why she told them to stop clapping? I could be wrong though.
I think the kid is kind of an a$$hole.
Oh thank heaven’s, I wasn’t the only one who thought this was obnoxious. I’m not blaming the child — as others have noted it’s somewhat age appropriate — but damn those are some indulgent parents thirsty for attention.
My daughter is 2.5 and tells me to stop singing all time time, like within the first note. Lol harsh!
Yea I’ve been around a lot of kids and a lot of them have the “don’t embarrass me you’re not cool” moment with their parent. Very typical at her age
I hate her outfit, and the sunglasses are ugh. I do not get it. She has looked nice and had a stretch there a few years ago but lately… And Jay Z looks like he stole Denzel Washington’s wig from Roman J Israel Esq. and shaped it up a bit.
I don’t love it either which is such a shame because she had two amazing outfits at the Roc Nation and Clive Davis parties
She saw Cassie killed it with a hat at the Roc nation brunch and now she wanted one.
Khymera – Beyonce has been wearing hats all weekend. I’d bet her outfit was picked out long before she saw Cassie, the day before.
I hate her look here, sunglasses indoors. Ugh. Big hat blocking everyone’s view. Double ugh. Beyonce has been doing the most lately.
I think it’s an awful outfit. If she didn’t have that hat thing, sunglasses, and costume jewelry earrings (which look painfully heavy), the outfit wouldn’t be as bad. Going too far with tacky accessories totally ruined it
One pair of earrings, two rings, $6.8 million. Costume jewelry earrings they are not.
I would like them better if they were just one inch shorter so they could freely move.
Uhmmm her “costume jewelry earrings” cost miore than your house.
I don’t have any issues with the kids coming to watch. They’re probably all homeschooled so it’s not like they have to get up to catch the bus this morning.
As an aside, I think Jay Z’s look was fantastic. That tux looks sooo expensive. Not into Beyonce’s outfit.
I’m an artist and I’ve brought my kid to my openings since he was a baby. And yes they go pretty late. But it’s good for him to see all the months of work he has seen me doing actually means something. And to see how I am as a professional person. I consider it my version of “bring my child to work”, but an opening is my office.
kids are the new accessories to polish a public profile. The first one being the Afflecks back when whispers started..
Right?
It reminds me of Riley Curry telling her dad Steph to be quiet during a press conference.
Cute, but of course it’s a little weird that people are so obsessive about a kid on Twitter. You shouldn’t be “stanning” Blue Ivy.
That she told them to stop clapping is normal kid behaviour. That they actually did…
Yes, they might be buying into their own hype a bit there about her being the 2nd coming…
Maybe it’s normal nowadays.
When I was a kid, you could end up grounded for that or worse.
In our case, with DV involved, my father would have slapped me so hard if I had complained that my head would have rolled down from the neck.
I don’t remember to have said anything to my parents ever as it was considered being rebellious and out of place.
Not that I agree with that stance (No to violence, always!), but great that I have no kids or they would sit outside next time or stayed home with a nanny.
My son used to tell me to stop clapping all the time…he was little (3 or 4). I think the noise just bothered his ears? And I would be considerate but I didn’t stop. Sorry kiddo.
Yeah, it’s normal for kids to try and control their parents’ behaviour, but it’s ridiculous to actually follow their lead unless you realize that you are doing something that is erring on the side of thoughtlessness. Clapping at an Award’s show doesn’t fit that category at all.
They were at a publicly-televised major awards show. Maybe it was just easier for them to stop then to continue only for Blue to have a fit.
Bruno can and did beat Jay. Good on him.
For real. What is the hate on Bruno. His record was excelent and his performances always top notch.
Bruno’s work is swiss-watch perfection. He swings hard every single time. Full out joy of music is worth celebrating as well.
Yesss! Bruno is such a talent that deserves the recognition. Jay Z on the other hand. Over him.
Bruno DIRECTED Finesse. That boy KILLS it every time. Makes everyone dance and happy. We had a shit year and Bruno sweetened it all up!
Bruno is super talented and deserved the awards. I love how he said in his acceptance speech that there were too many ballads at the awards last night and we need some “upbeat”. I was thinking the same thing. The awards were depressing until Bruno and Cardi B came on the stage.
Yeah, I agree. Bruno deserves the love, he’s awesome.
Thank God Solange is Blue Ivy’s stylist!
I’d like to know what her thought process was – I mean, why no clapping?
Kids are just embarrassed by their parents 🤷🏻♀️ I remember doing similar things myself!
That was awesome seriously hilarious. I hope Blue gets to be a normal kid most of the time though.
She is hilarious. That last pic! Kids are so funny. I love Beyoncé’s get up. Superstardom or what. They are a beautiful family, bless them.
Boy am I glad my every moment with my children isn’t scrutinized like this. We are deciding she spoiled because she did this little gesture? Jeez. It seems funny and if my son who is three did that I’d probably take his little direction out of humor. It’s funny. And taking a child out to a late event now and then does not mean that the child is overstimulated and sleep deprived every day.
Basically, let’s chill. We don’t know anything about them at home really.
That’s what I was thinking, Patricia.
Same. I had my moments as a kid. My parents tell this one story about it all the time. Guess what I grew out of it just like most kids do. I was also the first and spoiled for years until the siblings came. She’s not acting any more than any other kid spotlight or no.
We must remember that they are black too. I feel like people here nitpick to death celebs they dislike but doubly so when they are black. We have to remember were we are.
Oh I know. Remember when Blue was in the middle of a firestorm over her HAIR. Believe me I’m hyper aware of the racial undertones of comments
Nicole and Jamie13 – I take offence to the idea that black celebs are criticized more on this site because of race. I’m a person of colour who has been commenting here since 2010 (I’m formerly, ORLY), and I completely disagree. Have you not read the Angelina threads? The Kardashian threads? The Taylor Swift threads? The Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Threads? The Kristen Stewart Threads? The Charlie Hunnam Threads? And I could go on and on.
Celebitches are not usually racists, at all. The regulars here are generally lovely people. Occasionally there’s an influx of tumblr babes and daily mailers who come in here to spew garbage, but they aren’t regulars. Regular celebitches are equal opportunity critics. IMHO.
Thanks for whitesplaining black folks feelings Peeking In. 🙄
I’ve been around here long enough to see casual racism on this site…so thanks for that explanation.
I didn’t mean just the comments here…in general the comments about Blue Ivy have had an undertone of racism since she was born. Black kids are always criticized more than any other kids and aged up more than any other group.
Wait? I’m whitesplaining? How so? Please explain, Miss Grace Jones.
I can’t tell you how to feel, and your feeling are valid, they matter. I’ll have to pay closer attention to see if I’m missing something.
Or maybe you’re including comments from other sites, in which case, they have no value in this discussion.
From what I’ve seen, mostly black people were going in about Blue Ivy’s hair, just as they went in about Zahara Jolie’s. They were the ones talking about edge control and what not.
Again the comment I responded to made a general statement. That was my first point.
My second response…I’ve had interactions in these comments that would say otherwise. I’ve been around this site for years and have taken breaks because the comment sections have been ridiculous and dismissive. Pretty sure you could find a thread speaking to this and i know other regulars like can also speak to this as well. Its not the Daily Fail but there have been some interactions that I can personally speak to. As I’ve had regular commentators defend me on here.
These were two separate points here…one that in general black kids do get scrutinized more in general and that there are comments on here tinged with casual racism.
I’m white and even I can see the racial undertones in comments. They seem subtle, but when you read 200 comments and realize that suddenly people who don’t mind Angelina or some other celeb doing it, but have a problem with Beyonce for doing the same thing, you see it. I am too tired to go back and look for specific examples, but it’s there. It’s hard to get rid of them, bc they are always written in passive-agressive way and always subtle, but it’s pretty easy to see once you start noticing.
This. Sometimes people use children against mothers they don’t like. I do wonder how many of the non-regulars going on about ‘bratty’ Blue Ivy and shitty parenting also argue that preteen Baron Trump is supposed to be off limits?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I grew up with old school conservative Black parents who always expecteded perfect behavior from me in public so my natural instinct is to expect that from Blue’s parents but my brain realizes that I’m being biased thinking my parent’s way is the only way. It just adds flame to the fire of the mommy wars. This thread to me reads very similar to threads about William and Kate’s children or Kim and Kanye’s. A diverse range of opinions from defenders to critics.
P.S. Ok I am guilty of complaining about Kate and Wills leaving George in shorts during winter instead of trousers or pant to keep his little legs warm.
ITA 100% with you. These comments are a bizarre overreaction IMO.
Beyoncé, dressed like a wealthy villainess from an ‘80s movie. Like Sandra Bernhardt in “Hudson Hawk.”
So true and Jay Z looking like Liberace.
LOL. Dead!
I have to agree with some of our readers. Hopefully this is a fun night and an anomaly and not the norm. Second, treating these kids like celebrities is not good for them and we should back off. None of them will be able to have a normal life anyway but we shouldn’t exasperate the problem.
Bey looked ridiculous. I feel for those seated behind her. Jay looks old. And that makes me feel old
I imagine a post about one of my kids like this ans it makes me stabby. I am not a celebrity but my husband is an artist and I have a sort of public role that sometimes gets me there on youtube and some mags. I’d hate it to have a cute post or comment about one of my kids with their picture and comments below about how adorable of bratty they were.
I’ve said this before but I am truly baffled by a post about a child on this or any website.
So I comment negatively. But it translates to clicks and views and does not solve the problem….
Your explanation really changed my view. I get it.l, I didn’t see it like that.
Slowsnow it makes me stabby too.
My Dad was a C-Lister celebrity. I went to these events all the time. I loved them. I wouldn’t trade anything in the world for those experiences. I am working Blue Ivy’s side eye about “Oh, she should be home so late at night!” Trust me this is a rewarding chapter in Blue’s life.
Bey & JayZ were probably clapping in her ear. It probably hurt. I would have told them to stop too if I was at that age. She is young with sensitive hearing.
Lylia, I would imagine some of these are fun for kids, but my concern with it now is that it’s a different era, and everything is filmed and put online and dissected to bits. These kids who are put front and center by their parents are turned into little mini-celebrities themselves, and having that much attention on them at such a young age is just not healthy, IMO.
Apparently Pink brought her young daughter too? I just don’t get it.
She’s starting to look more like her mother.
From which angle? She’s all JayZ, 100% unfortunately.
Beyoncé really needs a reality check. She is so full of herself!! Maybe her husband’s armful of no awards will assist her. But, Blue is everything. Her face is so expressive and man, Kim’s at home telling Northwest, that’s what you’re supposed to do….I can’t do everything!!
beyonce is serving some bela lugosi’s dead realness. she looks amazing. blue ivy is a doll. i can’t believe how big she is – she was just a baby.
Girl’s got a strong RBF.
Her father was up for a major award and she played a small part on the album. Anyway my take was that her parents were clapping right at the level of Blue’s ears. Ouch. That is a lot of percussion. She simply motioned to them to lower their hands. Very smart and self aware of her. People talk into my ear on the street all the time. Or at a dinner party when someone is shouting to someone at the end of the table but you have the misfortune of being next to them so they are just shouting into your ear.
Bey’s outfit is ridiculous, but what about Blue’s? It looks like she’s wearing a bathrobe! And she is way too young to have that strong of a RBF.
I have that face in all my school pics. I’ve spent my whole life being told “smile”, or “what;s wrong? it can’t be that bad”. Some people just have RBF from birth. The up side is I’m good at poker.
Not fair statement on the RBF!
Especially Extra Not Nice about a Child!!!
Some of us are truly born with them! My whole life I’ve had complete strangers come up to me and ask what was wrong; if I was ok, etc., and when I respond with Oh, I’m fine, thank you, the immediate response would be I need to smile.
Beyonce looks like she is on the way to a NOLA style funeral. JayZ, did you really think you were going to be rewarded for admitting to cheating on the Queen? Um. No.
Let’s not put ourselves in another person’s marriage problem. Who knows if Bey cheated on J. I remember years ago there was some word in the street that she was tipping out with one of the body guard. That’s their marriage, let them solve their problems, I’m staying out of theirs and try to fix my relationship which I have control over, jmo.
People are saying this is bratty but every single kid I’ve nannied/been around her age has done this to me lol I really think it’s just kid’s becoming aware that others will think things about them because of who they’re with. Literally had one of the boys I nannied who adored me tell me, “don’t embarrass me okay??” When we were going on a play date and he’s not bratty at all lol
Btw, I’m here for Jay growing his hair out. Get it Jay!
Glad Jayz won no awards. Beyonce looks so ridiculous. Sunglasses inside. Hat the size of a country to block people’s views. I kinda feel sorry for celebrities kids because they are so open to scrutiny. But I blame the parents for putting them out there like this.
Blue looks so much like her momma. I see Jay of course but Blue looks so much like B as a child. Love it.
I think she’s an incredibly pretty kid. I see both parents – and it seems to shift at different ages. And I love the outfit she’s in.
Her profile is lovely and aristocratic.
Beyonce looks fierce! And I like Jay Z with hair! I feel bad for Blue though… I don’t like how B and J thrust her into the spotlight more than necessary. It’s like a Kardashian move to keep the empire alive in years to come…
We can tell who is in charge of the Carter household, but I will say, she was a lot more gracious about enforcing the no-clapping zone than most kiddies I know.
Yeah this girl is the boss in that home lol ! She nicely asked them to stop clapping which shows this girl is probably a sweetheart but was just embarrassed by her parents lol.
She’s probably the only person on the planet who can get her dad to sit down and feign a semblance of humility. Go Blue….
Beyonce is obnoxious. Take off your hat, there are people sitting behind you. The sun does not rise and set on her imaginary halo. And the sunglasses. GMAFB. So extra. Needs to be knocked down a few pegs.
Want to borrow some of my tit-calming cream? Don’t worry, it works on all ages and skin tones- even the oldest and the fairest.
Successful black women always get them so aggy. Even her sitting down enjoying a show she was invited them to has them itching to scream “uppity”.
I love it! Imaginary Halo!!
I don’t think she’s obnoxious at all. She’s doing her job, which is to bring the Beyonce mystique to the front row of an industry marketing event. She’s not in the way of anybody’s show. She is the show.
She looks ridiculous.
When I first saw Beyonce’s dress/hat/braids, I thought of the styling from Formation. Maybe this was her way to remind the Grammys they didn’t get it right last year.
That little girl is her father’s mini.
Meh, I wouldn’t bring a child that young to that long event, but that’s just me.
Normally I don’t mind Bey acting the diva but here erhm her big hat is kinda not very considerate to the others. That’s all I didn’t fancy. The whole family looks awesome. I really like Jay’s new hair, looks very authentically retro. Blue is so gorgeous and I don’t think she comes across as bratty at all. Come on, this is not the equivalent of not vaccinating your kid. I believe for this instance, her parents know what’s best for her and whether a night out would be ok for her.
Man, some of y’all have some really high standards for six year olds.
