Blue Ivy Carter told her parents to stop clapping at the Grammys and they did

Blue Ivy Carter was one of the best parts of the 2017 Grammys – her parents let her roam around a bit, and she ended up getting more screentime than most of the nominees last year. This year, Blue Ivy and her parents did not walk the red carpet, even though Jay-Z’s 4:44 was nominated for multiple Grammys. Eight Grammy nominations, to be exact. And he lost all of them!! He lost to Bruno Mars and Kendrick Lamar in multiple categories. Which… I mean, I think all of the nominees were probably like “fair enough” if they lost to Kendrick. But Bruno Mars? Winning Album of the Year? Yeah, I bet Jay-Z had some thoughts.

Anyway, Jay-Z and Beyonce didn’t walk the carpet. Beyonce wasn’t even seated with Jay-Z in the first 30 minutes (or so) of the Grammys, which made some people wonder if they arrived separately, and if Beyonce was late. She also wore this insane getup – a velveteen Nicolas Jebran Couture gown, THAT HAT, $6.8 million worth of Lorraine Schwartz jewels and sunglasses. She kept the hat and the sunglasses on throughout the show. Bey was trying to be cool. But she was out-cooled by her daughter, who had the brilliance to actually tell her parents to STOP CLAPPING.

Blue Ivy telling Beyoncé and Jay Z not to clap at the #Grammys is internet gold 😂 https://t.co/sUs5oPxy7J pic.twitter.com/J1VYQ9U3we — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) January 29, 2018

Blue Ivy Carter will be president of the universe one day. She’s already on her way. I would love to know what she thought of her mom’s get-up.

