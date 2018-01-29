« Previous Post       Next Post »

Rihanna & Kendrick Lamar gave the best performances at the Grammys

Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z and Bruno Mars led the field with Grammy nominations. When everything shook out, Jay-Z was snubbed for all eight of his nominations, Bruno Mars took home the biggest awards, and Kendrick swept the rap categories – Best Rap Album, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Collaboration, for “Loyalty” with Rihanna. Rihanna and Kendrick sat with each other too!! I felt like the Grammys were trying to make it up to Kendrick after botching the chance to give him awards a few years back, when they gave that sh-t to Macklemore. Here’s Kendrick’s opening performance. It was… incredible. Except for Bono, who was utterly unnecessary.

This, to me, was like the Grammys just ruined it for themselves. I understood why they put Kendrick first, but by putting the strongest performance first, they set the bar too high and they couldn’t keep up with it.

Here are Kendrick & Rihanna winning their Grammy. Do you enjoy how Tony Bennett doesn’t move aside? It’s like Kendrick is thanking him too!

As for Rihanna, she performed “Wild Thoughts” with DJ Khaled. She did the gwara gwara dance and people were just so happy. Can I just say? I love that Rihanna is thicc these days. She looks incredible and she seems so content.

64 Responses to “Rihanna & Kendrick Lamar gave the best performances at the Grammys”

  1. Sara says:
    January 29, 2018 at 7:19 am

    Rihanna is a timeless beauty. Love her.

    Reply
  2. Pix says:
    January 29, 2018 at 7:19 am

    The Grammy are becoming irrelevant because they are clueless and refuse to keep up. They seriously need new blood in there.

    Reply
  3. Jeezelouisie says:
    January 29, 2018 at 7:20 am

    If that’s what’s considered ‘thicc’, I honestly give up. She looks vibrant and healthy.

    Reply
  4. Nicole says:
    January 29, 2018 at 7:27 am

    Kendrick should always open. I mean we remember his last performance right? When he had his dancers in chains? His performance highlights why Kendrick is so important and loved. He uses his talent to highlight what plagues the black community now and how it weaves in from the past. It’s not over it’s just different.
    I also laughed because I know there was a ton of white people uncomfortable when he shot every single one of his dancers.
    Rihanna getting down like she was at her own house party was one of my favorites.

    Reply
  5. Mrs. G says:
    January 29, 2018 at 7:30 am

    She looks beautiful and happy .

    Reply
  6. Enough Already says:
    January 29, 2018 at 7:38 am

    Their performances last night were life-giving.
    I had no idea she was so tall. She made him look fun sized.You expect him to be perfect but given that she is a lazy dancer I cheered wildly when she brought it last night – go RiRi!

    Reply
  7. V4Real says:
    January 29, 2018 at 7:41 am

    I’m just so happy that POC was shown love at the Grammys this year like Kendrick, Bruno, The Weeknd, Dave Chappelle. So proud of Kendrick and Bruno, when was the last time a person of color won Album and song of the year.

    Next year back to Swifty I bet.

    Reply
  8. BAnna says:
    January 29, 2018 at 7:43 am

    I love Kendrick, but that performance was a mess…

    Reply
  9. Kiki says:
    January 29, 2018 at 7:43 am

    I am so sorry to say this but RiRi can’t dance. She is just as bad as Mariah Carey. I am going to be honest, I am not a Rihanna fan even though I am a Bajan but I will say she sings better and the performance is ok.

    Reply
  10. Slowsnow says:
    January 29, 2018 at 8:04 am

    Hmmmmm. So this is what a good show looks like. I don’t get it. Lamar is a great great artist, his work is amazing and the dancing around him with the huge light was a big blur.

    To me it seemed a really basic choreography (even the dancer dressed in white, which got me a bit excited, was underused) with heavy lighting and boom boom effects to keep us awake.

    I guess I am not the audience for this at all. Each their own and all that.

    Reply
  11. Christina says:
    January 29, 2018 at 8:08 am

    She sounds awful as always, but she does have good stage presence. I admire her confidence even with that voice.

    Reply
  12. Yeahright says:
    January 29, 2018 at 8:13 am

    Rihanna Always looks good, but a public performances are not her forte.
    She sounded terrible.

    Reply
  13. FredsMother says:
    January 29, 2018 at 8:33 am

    I think I get it. I must have. Cos the last part of Lamar’s performance had my eyes tearing up. Not your brother, mother, etc. as shot after shot takes them out. The facking U.S of A!!!!

    Reply
  14. Justwastingtime says:
    January 29, 2018 at 8:45 am

    Kendrick was awesome. Ri Ri was kind of dull, something that I always feel about her verbal performances ( preparing to get shot for that comment)?

    Reply
  15. Lizzie says:
    January 29, 2018 at 8:53 am

    honestly – why is bono.

    Reply
  16. crazydaisy says:
    January 29, 2018 at 9:02 am

    Is anyone else disturbed by the impact on a viewer’s brain when exposed to all this gruesome symbolic imagery? What is great about faceless soldiers marching in step like robotic killing machines with The Flag waving in the background, and stacatto music that sounds like machine gun fire? NOTHING. If they aren’t glorifying death, killing and war, it’s devil worship and human sacrifice (remember Madonna a few years back?). Oh, and naked ladies. I didn’t watch the Grammy’s last night, so this is only the second clip I’ve seen (first was Lady Gaga with the dead angel wings). AWFUL. No beauty, nothing uplifting, grief and death. Meanwhile, all the fakery!! The fugliest overpriced gowns, the makeup-caked female impersonating women… after everything we’ve been through recently… Seriously? I detect no higher consciousness here. I just find it all….sickening. (It’s not just the Grammy’s, I’ve noticed. The Superbowl halftime show and the Olympic opening ceremonies also enact terrible symbology aimed at gruesome mind control of the masses. Please, don’t let it be you.)

    Reply
  17. fran says:
    January 29, 2018 at 10:04 am

    “This, to me, was like the Grammys just ruined it for themselves. I understood why they put Kendrick first, but by putting the strongest performance first, they set the bar too high and they couldn’t keep up with it.”

    Not sure. This is true only if you like that kind of music. To me, I was so bored I paused and skipped. Personal taste.

    Reply
  18. Wurstfingers says:
    January 29, 2018 at 10:35 am

    To quote the great Cardi B: I have Butterflies in my vagina. Riri is amazing!

    Reply
  19. Ozogirl says:
    January 29, 2018 at 10:41 am

    Rihanna looked like she was having a blast during her performance, but she always sounds bad live.

    How many years has Kendrick lost Album of the Year now?? Ugh…so aggravating!

    Reply
  20. Tracy 2 says:
    January 29, 2018 at 10:42 am

    Rihanna is just so authentic it’s amazing

    Reply
  21. Renee says:
    January 29, 2018 at 10:54 am

    I will say I love Rhianna’s make up line, Fenty. It is great!

    Reply
  22. Jayna says:
    January 29, 2018 at 12:26 pm

    U2 was on Kendrick’s album on that song. He put them on his song. It’s his song, his performance. I guess Kendrick wanted them there. They were honored I’m sure, and it’s why they had to prerecord their planned performance on the barge instead of performing it live from there, because they couldn’t be two places.

    U2 also has Kendrick on their latest album.

    Reply
  23. minx says:
    January 29, 2018 at 12:59 pm

    Love Kendrick. The end.

    Reply
