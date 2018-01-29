Rihanna & Kendrick Lamar gave the best performances at the Grammys

Embed from Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z and Bruno Mars led the field with Grammy nominations. When everything shook out, Jay-Z was snubbed for all eight of his nominations, Bruno Mars took home the biggest awards, and Kendrick swept the rap categories – Best Rap Album, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Collaboration, for “Loyalty” with Rihanna. Rihanna and Kendrick sat with each other too!! I felt like the Grammys were trying to make it up to Kendrick after botching the chance to give him awards a few years back, when they gave that sh-t to Macklemore. Here’s Kendrick’s opening performance. It was… incredible. Except for Bono, who was utterly unnecessary.

Kendrick Lamar's full performance at the 2018 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/VG5K88hPQ0 — DUCKWORTH TDE (@DuckworthTDE) January 29, 2018

This, to me, was like the Grammys just ruined it for themselves. I understood why they put Kendrick first, but by putting the strongest performance first, they set the bar too high and they couldn’t keep up with it.

Here are Kendrick & Rihanna winning their Grammy. Do you enjoy how Tony Bennett doesn’t move aside? It’s like Kendrick is thanking him too!

As for Rihanna, she performed “Wild Thoughts” with DJ Khaled. She did the gwara gwara dance and people were just so happy. Can I just say? I love that Rihanna is thicc these days. She looks incredible and she seems so content.

