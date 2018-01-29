Camila Cabello in Vivienne Westwood at the Grammys: stunning or boring?

Most of the time, I think I’m probably much, much too old to really get Camila Cabello. I know “Havana” and I like the song, but I know she’s a lot more than that. She was part of Fifth Harmony until the drama and now she’s a solo artist. She’s also a Cuban immigrant, a young Latin-American woman in music/media/pop culture. She delivered an excellent speech at the Grammys about immigration and the Dreamers – go here to read. Here red carpet dress was Vivienne Westwood and it was too tight, and she kept having to adjust herself.
Bebe Rexha looked like Future Kylie Jenner in the face, and the dress wasn’t good either. This dress is La Perla and it’s WAY too tight in the bust.
Eve looked incredible in this Naeem Khan suit. It makes me sad to think that the young ones probably don’t know why she was there.
I love Khalid. He wore a Ferragamo suit.
The Chainsmokers – Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall – both wore Valentino suits and white roses for Time’s Up. These guys are total douchebag bros who brag about all of the hot women they sleep with, so the white roses seem like a bit of cognitive dissonance.
EVE 😍 Love her music + she looks incredible in that amazing suit.
I love that suit.
I love that suit. She looks better than a lot of what I have seen on the red carpet. Her styling could have been better, but that outfit is on point.
Gorgeous suit, just dazzling.
She went from hanging out to socialising
Chain smoker Douche exposed his girlfriend to an open relationship and it’s risks without consent. That’s the opposite of Times Up.
Eve does not look like I remember, but she does look good, and that suit is epic.
I was going to bring up the same thing. But what is “exposed his gf to an open relationship”?? Can we not say CHEATED?
An open relationship, according to one party? That’s cheating, original flavour.
So I’ve been trying to figure out for a while who Camilla reminds me of. She’s a dead ringer for young Penelope Cruz, no??
I think the dress looks nice, but the ruching (sp?) is oddly placed. Like it goes down too far in the front.
Yes, definitely bears a resemblance to Penelope Cruz.
Camilla Cabello looks like she is going to prom.
Eve looks great.
Hated Camila’s dress. Her album is good though. Not a slam dunk but pretty good.
I don’t even know the second girl.
Love Eve. That suit is everything.
Also love Khalid. He’s going places. I wish his song with logic won something. And Kesha. Both were deserving of a Grammy.
The chain smokers wearing a rose is so eye roll. They are so punchable
Eve looked great. The only issue I have with the dresses is Bebe’s tight busy and the low cut they gave it.
The privilege of being a white, attractive woman is endless, even in the Latino community. Imgaine calling one of your bandmate the n-word, leaving the band, reinventing yourself as the victim in this whole situation and THEN performing a song about inclusion and tolerance at the Grammys…
Exactly. On a side note, her voice is so annoying to me. Can’t listen to it. She was the least talented one of the group.
This is not true. The fans of the black girl made it up a fake Facebook screen shot and sarted this rumor. They made fake contracts, the aunt of one of them said she sucked a lot of d… The mean ones are the other four, not her. They were the ones who threw her ot of stage on the VMAs. Stop harassing a girl for standing up for her people.
@Prika, the fans of ‘the black girl’. Your words truly say it all, don’t they? You couldn’t even bother to use Normani’s name…
Prika is right, we know those were fake since 2016. Also you might not like her voice but calling her the least talented… lmaooo. If you’d ever actually saw them live as a quintet it was clear Camila and Normani always standed out from the rest
Was that ever confirmed, though? I don’t remember any of the tabloids running with the ‘leaked’ messages which makes me think they weren’t legit-if they were legit I feel like US Weekly would have been all over them.
The same US Weekly that runs Trump puff stories every few day?
They weren’t. Ppl ran off with a fake story from an “exposing” post full of fake receipts without actually looking anymore into it. She never called Normani the N word, she defended her when racist comments were made towards her. She did used the N word once when she was 14 (not as an insult but still unacceptable), but she apologized years ago and got educated on the subject
the leaked messages were fake, but there’s still her old twitter where she used the n-word and made racist jokes about zayn. I am not aware that she ever apologized for that.
she never defended normani, the tweet she wrote was extremely vague, she never once mentioned the situation at hand or even normani’s name – when primarily HER fans were racially harassing normani. it was disgusting what people did to normani like comparing her skin to feces and photoshopping her on lynching pictures, up to the point of her quitting twitter, but you can’t even clearly address the situation and defend your bandmate? yeah, those tweets are old, but she doesn’t seem to mind racism that much..
Didn’t Zayn do the same thing with the exception of the N word thing though? It’s a new trick in the fake girl/boy band to have a solo career with a certain momentum at the start. Smells like marketing strategy.
Did she really call the bandmate that or used the word while being Latina? Both are wrong btw but just wondering.
She didn’t called Normani the n word. Those pics are faked and the person who made them accepted it back in 2016. She did used the word once when she was 14 (she used it in the way black ppl use it, but its still unacceptable bc as a non-black she should never say it), for which she apologized years ago.
This.
She didn’t tho. Those facebook pics are fake, her facebook name was Karla Cabello, not Camila as shown on the pics and the hacker admitted she invented those. Also she is not a white Latina, she is a mestiza.
that one guy from the chainsmokers looks like SUCH A TROLL. i can’t. i just can’t. he is so stupid looking. and i feel perfectly fine snarking on his looks b/c he has the personality of a sunburned asshole.
I’m tired of Camilla. Music execs have been pushing her down our throats and enough is enough. She can’t sing, can’t dance, no stage presence or great beauty so why this big push to make her a star? Her album is flopping anyway thank goodness.
Hater hum?
I do hate racist people, yes.
It’s number one and her song Havana is number 1 as well. Flopping? Fifth harmony was over the moment she left.
Yes, FLOPPING! Check the actual chart stats and not Billboard. Check record sales and not streams. She’s at number 9 and falling down.
Lol! 60K in pure sales for a debut in January is not flopping at all. Breaking the record for more #1’s on iTunes for a debut and being one of the few artists who’ve reach it in more than 100 countries, is not flopping. And streams are important nowadays because its the main way ppl consume music now. She’s actually holding up quite good
….she’s selling the album for $3.50 …. I’m not surprised it’s doing well…
Camila* , she’s actually a talented young lady and she’s here to stay.
I think she is beautiful.
The Chainsmoker guys are dressed in head to toe obnoxious dude bro.
Huh who knew people had opinions on Camilla at all. I find her song Havana blah.
Camila looks beautiful!
Eve is a Goddess!
I like Camila’s dress. It is a shame when they are not fitted for the dress. I know if I was famous this would happen to me. I would probably have nip slips galore. I LOVE her purse. I agree with another comment that she looks like Penelope Cruz.
I don’t like Bebe’s dress. Love her figure.
I am not touching the Chainsmokers. Nope!
I think Camila has a unique voice, but I don’t understand why she’s so popular?? Her songs are mediocre at best.
I’ve got Khalid’s “Location” on constant replay on my playlist.
