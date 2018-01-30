Kate Winslet says vague words about her ‘bitter regrets’ in working with predators

When Kate Winslet was campaigning for an Oscar nomination for Woody Allen’s Wonder Wheel, she was a f–king mess. She kept saying problematic sh-t or refusing to even address the issues with Woody. She did say “as far as I know he wasn’t convicted of anything” and “I think on some level Woody is a woman, he’s very in touch with that side.” She also stood up for Roman Polanski – who abused and assaulted multiple women and girls – because she worked with him too. And the entire campaign, she kept promoting herself as one of the few women who knew Harvey Weinstein was a terrible bully and that’s why she never thanked him (except that was a lie too). So, is it a bit rich for Kate Winslet to come out now and say something vague about her “bitter regrets”?
Kate Winslet has joined the growing army of actors and actresses to have spoken out against industry figures they have previously worked with, only without naming names.
Speaking at the London Critics’ Circle film awards Sunday night after accepting a special award, the Oscar winner said she had “bitter regrets” over the “poor decisions” she had made to work with certain filmmakers.
“There are directors, producers and men of power who have for decades been awarded and applauded for their highly regarded work by both this industry and moviegoers alike,” she said, adding that she decided to speak out after witnessing the Women’s Marches last week.
Winslet, who was honored with the Dilys Powell Award for excellence in film Sunday, has worked with Harvey Weinstein on Heavenly Creatures and The Reader, for which she won an Oscar, and recently shot Wonder Wheel with Woody Allen.
“It has become clear to me that by not saying anything, I might be adding to the anguish of many courageous women and men. Sexual abuse is a crime,” Winslet said. “While it rests with the rule of law to pass judgment, it lies with all of us to listen to the smallest of voices and to never stop listening.”
“…It lies with all of us to listen to the smallest of voices and to never stop listening…” Unless you get a chance to work with one of those famous abusers and it might get you an Oscar nomination, amirite? Then you can ignore those voices until the cows come home. I’m sure that many people will probably sigh and say something about how at least Kate Winslet came to Jesus eventually. But this is having-your-cake-ism – she really is being vague about it, she’s not directly addressing her work with Polanski or Allen, nor is she directly apologizing to any of their victims. She’s just making it all about Winslet yet again. She’s like the grown-up, British version of Lena Dunham to me. I’m actually shocked that Winslet isn’t trying to pretend that she alone came out against Woody Allen first.
Also, Jude Law presented her with this award. Jude just worked on Woody Allen’s A Rainy Day In New York last fall.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
As much as I love her as an actress…..she needs to ‘jog on’ with these useless and hypocritical statements.
She *bitterly regrets* that she keeps having to account for her choices. She is the actress embodiment of “I got mine, f*ck you”.
Too little too late.mp3
I used to love Kate Winslet. Part of bringing all of the abuse into the open is us getting real about the people we admire and whether they are worthy of it. When I feel a little sorry that I can’t adore a celebrity anymore, I remind myself that my discomfort is a drop in the ocean compared to what Dylan Farrow, Samantha Gailey and all the other survivors have endured. If Kate wants to have a real and honest conversation about this then go ahead.
I used to really like her as well, but she started changing when she married into the Branson family. Or it could be that she was always this way and she simply had more opportunities to speak publicly. One thing that’s for sure about the last 6 months: these high profile people are finally being directly questioned – some, I wonder, if it’s been the first time in many years. It’s no wonder answers are flubbed so badly, when you look at how much stars were able to control which questions they’re asked and what they speak about.
I hope stars/studios lose the ability to control the media and their questions, it’s a crucial of the system that allowed the abusers to hide and flourish.
What else can we expect from that b#@!* who didn’t make room for Jack on that plank in the Atlantic?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
too funny!
Lmao!! Comment of the day….and a good point!
He actually tried to get up there initially, but they couldn’t make the balance work! Let’s not blame the woman for their differing centers of gravity!
(jokes, jokes)
I believe her. As in I believe she regrets championing Allen so hard for Oscar nom she ended up not getting. She probably regrets missreading the public mood and the shift that happened especially with HW story breaking. She regrets that she accted out of habit and thought that if she kisses enough asses of influencial people and shows how shamless she can be promoting your product and sticking with you only if she and you can benefit from it, she will do it without blinking. And she regrets it did not work and she looks like a fool. What I do not believe however that this is sincere and some coming to Jesus moment. It is called opportunism, which in mind is her pathetic atempt at saving her carriere in post predator age.
I’m totally stealing “carriere”.
End thread. SM, you said it all.
Exactly the regret is purely self serving. I’d have had more respect for her if she waited a few months to do this.
She saw that her OTT praise for Allen did not help her get an Oscar nom and actually hurt her reputation so she’s backtracking. She will say or do anything for an Oscar. If she’s gotten a nom, she’d still be on the Woody train.
Now Wonder Wheel flopped and there’s no Oscar incoming she can backtrack like the wind.
Sure. I actually would’ve respected her more if she said nothing.
There’s just something so disingenuous/PR savvy about all these actors lining up to jump off the Woody ship now. JMO
Girl, please. Too little too late, and she’s only changing her tune because she didn’t get any award nominations and the public tide is FINALLY turning against Woody Allen.
It pains me to say that because I am such a fan of her work, but she chose the wrong side of this fight.
Backtrack rightttttt on schedule. No Oscar nomination so now she “has regrets”. Sorry we are not buying it. Have a seat Kate. You’re not invited.
She should have stayed on this plank, in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.
She really is shamless, isn’t she ? She did not even wait a full week after the Oscar nominations (where she failed to secure a nom) to issue this public “apology”.
Not only does she support accused rapists and child molesters, she also thinks we are all stupid.
You are so right. It’s insulting.
There’s a good article in The Guardian today, essentially calling out people for supporting #metoo and #timesup while working with predators. It’s mainly about Polanski but Allen is mentioned too. The interesting thing is that the journalist approached lots of actors and directors to get comments, and then she wrote about the response.
F*cking good article indeed. Should be an obligatory read. I am now nauseous.
https://www.theguardian.com/film/2018/jan/30/hollywood-reverence-child-rapist-roman-polanski-convicted-40-years-on-run
There was also this article, from back in 2009 when that Polanski petition came out. She was one of the first journalists to rip it – and his defenders – apart.
https://www.salon.com/2009/09/28/polanski_arrest/
I am too. I have no words to express what I feel after reading this.
Thank you for the link. That is freshly horrifying. I had no idea he had actually had the nerve to write his own ‘romantic’ account of the crime. Contrasting it with the victim’s grand jury testimony is justly shocking.
Something to contend with is how truly borderline normalized it was in the 1970s and into the early 1980s that sex with children was a rare ‘delicacy’ that rich, powerful and ‘talented’ men were entitled to, once the thrill of sleeping with many willing adult women wore off. The networks that participated and enabled this are still around and scared to cast stones lest it bounce back on them. It seems incredible now that as recently as 2009 all these high-profile people signed that petition and all continued having careers; that’s how steeped in that celebrity perp-enabling culture the rest of us were, too.
It’s no irony that Weinstein produced the movie attempting to exonerate Polanski and organized the petition, and produced movies for Woody Allen post-Mia. These criminals always operate in rings, protecting and procuring for each other.
That article, while well-written, was beyond disturbing. I’m nauseous, angry, and just disgusted. F that guy.
I could say the same for Gaga at the Grammys when she said #TimesUp during her performance. She’s worked with Terry Richardson many times over the years. She recorded a duet with R. Kelly, Do What You Want, and filmed a music video with R. Kelly and with Terry Richardson directing it and in scenes. That music video got shelved by her label due to all the press about the behavior of these men, and has never seen the light of day except a clip, which on its own looked distrubing. She seemed pissed it was shelved.
She’s never denounced Terry Richardson and his predatory behavior.
…the smallest of voices…” eh? How patronizing. Her voice is the one that’s truly small. I doubt she’s given much thought to this and feels protected by her wealth and position.
That is so patronising it is almost unbelievable. There is a picture of her next in the dictionary next to the words “arrogant” and “smug”. Sometimes used for “clueless” too.
Well, you know what they say about empty vessels…
What everyone else has said. No Oscar nod and she has “bitter regrets.” Dogs, fleas, etc.
Going off point but when will Georgina Chapman speak? Or someone close to her good or bad.
Disliked her since her try hard Oscar hustle for THE READER.
And she needs to lay off the surgery, her eyes are practically on her temples.
I tend to disparage comments on someone’s appearance but in Winslets case I’m happy to abandon those principles. This recent Oscar campaign has taken a toll and it’s showing….
It’s pretty clear she will say and do whatever benefits her in the moment.
I used to like her. I’m glad she showed her true colors, and that statement of hers is horrible. She’s already ruined Kate Winslet for me. This blatant move does not even remotely help.
agreed. she has certainly revealed herself to be completely tone deaf and shameless, which makes me very sad as i’ve admired her work for years.
oh kate, such a letdown of a human being. BYE.
Nah, the only thing bitterly regrets is that she didn’t get an Oscar nom. Have a seat, Kate.
Apropos of nothing, but Jude Law looks ROUGH.
That article makes me sick. I knew about some of the actors that supported him, But Sigourney Weaver and Pierce Brosnan? I’ve always loved the movies but my tolerance for seeing these hypocrites is waning. Streep, Winslet, Blanchett are off the table, now Weaver and Brosnan.
She makes me ragey. Oh, is she not as bankable now? Is she worried about losing roles? Matt Damon and her can make a movie that probably most of us on here won’t see. I can’t with her.
Ever since the break-up with Mia Farrow and the revelations of his behavior, it has basically been a game of musical chairs, or hot potato, when it came to acting in Woody Allen films.
You knew you’d get a talky, adult Oscar-baiting role but that there would be some controversy, with the former outweighing the latter. I mean as recently as 2013 Cate Blanchett won an Oscar and suffered no reputational damage for being in her Woody Allen film.
Kate Winslet (and Jude Law, Justin Timberlake, etc.) and their teams hedged that the music wouldn’t stop, that it wouldn’t be #timesup, shall we say, while they were out promoting their Woody Allen movies. Well, they lost that bet.
The fact that Winslet was also in a Polanski movie is a poor-judgement double-whammy for her and her team. I think she’s also getting beat up extra because she’s on the promotional circuit, foot-in-mouthing weekly, but also because she has a warm, woman-friendly look and affect that is in sharp contrast with her callous actions. Whereas Blanchett, for instance, seems chilly and distant, so it feels less like a betrayal to fans’ sense of her.
Beyond Winslet, everyone on that petition should be roasted on a shaming spit for all eternity. It was shocking at the time and is even more shocking now. They all knew what Polanski had done and they knew who Weinstein, the petition organizer, was. They all told us they prioritized redundant movies and Hollywood power-brokering over children’s safety and accountability for known sexual assaulters.
I knew she’d say this, though I’m surprised she didn’t work in that her come to Jesus moment was in some touching discussion with her daughter, and she knew then that As A Mother & etc. – that’s her usual humbly relatable routine. I just thought she’d do it in a year or so, and say she simply hadn’t known the facts until her girl sat her down and told her about them, and gosh darn she felt so terrible, having believed the PR… had no clue she’d do so within a month of her latest Allen love-in.
Honestly, she’d have done better to have left it a while. This just shrieks opportunism. Someone has plainly explained the shift in culture to her, and that she’s on the wrong side of history.
