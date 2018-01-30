Kate Winslet says vague words about her ‘bitter regrets’ in working with predators

Embed from Getty Images

When Kate Winslet was campaigning for an Oscar nomination for Woody Allen’s Wonder Wheel, she was a f–king mess. She kept saying problematic sh-t or refusing to even address the issues with Woody. She did say “as far as I know he wasn’t convicted of anything” and “I think on some level Woody is a woman, he’s very in touch with that side.” She also stood up for Roman Polanski – who abused and assaulted multiple women and girls – because she worked with him too. And the entire campaign, she kept promoting herself as one of the few women who knew Harvey Weinstein was a terrible bully and that’s why she never thanked him (except that was a lie too). So, is it a bit rich for Kate Winslet to come out now and say something vague about her “bitter regrets”?

Kate Winslet has joined the growing army of actors and actresses to have spoken out against industry figures they have previously worked with, only without naming names. Speaking at the London Critics’ Circle film awards Sunday night after accepting a special award, the Oscar winner said she had “bitter regrets” over the “poor decisions” she had made to work with certain filmmakers. “There are directors, producers and men of power who have for decades been awarded and applauded for their highly regarded work by both this industry and moviegoers alike,” she said, adding that she decided to speak out after witnessing the Women’s Marches last week. Winslet, who was honored with the Dilys Powell Award for excellence in film Sunday, has worked with Harvey Weinstein on Heavenly Creatures and The Reader, for which she won an Oscar, and recently shot Wonder Wheel with Woody Allen. “It has become clear to me that by not saying anything, I might be adding to the anguish of many courageous women and men. Sexual abuse is a crime,” Winslet said. “While it rests with the rule of law to pass judgment, it lies with all of us to listen to the smallest of voices and to never stop listening.”

“…It lies with all of us to listen to the smallest of voices and to never stop listening…” Unless you get a chance to work with one of those famous abusers and it might get you an Oscar nomination, amirite? Then you can ignore those voices until the cows come home. I’m sure that many people will probably sigh and say something about how at least Kate Winslet came to Jesus eventually. But this is having-your-cake-ism – she really is being vague about it, she’s not directly addressing her work with Polanski or Allen, nor is she directly apologizing to any of their victims. She’s just making it all about Winslet yet again. She’s like the grown-up, British version of Lena Dunham to me. I’m actually shocked that Winslet isn’t trying to pretend that she alone came out against Woody Allen first.

Also, Jude Law presented her with this award. Jude just worked on Woody Allen’s A Rainy Day In New York last fall.

