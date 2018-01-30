Dane Cook, 45, says his 19 year-old girlfriend ‘simply is a gift’

Dane Cook is gushing to the media about his new girlfriend, Kelsi Taylor. Kelsi is an actress and a singer who has sung background for Demi Lovato and Little Big Town. She is very cute in all the photos I’ve seen, which is a lot after visiting both their Instagrams. According to Dane, Kelsi is “a genuine person,” and “simply a gift.” Well, that’s all very nice. Let’s see, what else – oh yeah, and she’s 19 years old. Dane, who is 45, has been dating her for a year, meaning the began their relationship when she was 18. This might come off as judgy but – blech.
Dane Cook is embodying his own version of “relationship goals” with singer Kelsi Taylor, who is 26 years younger than him.
The comedian, 45, recently gave Taylor, 19, a shout-out on a motivational post he shared on Instagram on Friday, January 26. Under a photo that says “Be a warrior, not a worrier,” he captioned it, “The next few months are work hard / play hard ones. I’m grateful to my friends and fans who continue to support my artistic endeavors. I can’t get to where I’m going without this foundation of support …. My gf @itskelsitaylor who quite simply is a gift. #bestlaughs.” Prior to that, Cook shared a selfie of the pair and captioned it, “#relationshipgoals.”
In April, Cook posted his first photo of the musician and praised her for her talents, writing, “My girl @itskelsitaylor is one of my favorite people on the planet. She’s a talented singer but more importantly she’s a genuine person. Check out her music and get to know her. She’s gonna go far!” alongside of a photo of the pair hugging each other tightly.
The happy couple have not been shy with their relationship. The Good Luck Chuck actor recently shared photos of the lovebirds celebrating the holidays together and in July 2017, he shared photos from their trip to Maui, Hawaii, captioning one, “The trip was perfect but what made it unforgettable was my gf. She’s a gift. She’s my best friend. She’s one of a kind.”
I’ll bet Dane’s definition of “relationship goals” is a barely-legal, up-and-comer who is two decades younger than him. In general, I don’t have much of an issue with age differences. I dated men twice my age or more when I was young and I hold nothing but fond memories. However, Dane and I share a friend in common and in my honest opinion, he’s a tool so yeah, I’m judging him.
I don’t have much more information on Kelsi. Her last acting credit was in 2014 so I assume she is working on her singing career now. You can listen to her on her SoundCloud page. She’s got a nice voice, I hope she finds success. Other than that, most of the information I could find on her was from Dane’s Instagram comments. He credited her among those who continue to support him and as he said, he “can’t get to where I’m going without this foundation of support.” I’ve seen firsthand how he repays those who have stood by him through thick and thin. To that end, I wish Kelsi much luck.
Photo credit: Instagram and WENN Photos
In the first photo they look related – like father and daughter!
And maybe it’s the angle of the photo, but why does his head look so…large?
Is that a side effect from ‘roids?
He has not aged well at all.
@damejudi
I literally snorted coffee up my nose at “roids.” Thank goodness it was iced.
The steroids, bad plastic surgery and huge gray grizzled roid head w/no neck make this pairing even more tragic. Blech.
She must really want the low level fame.
he looks really old in that pic. I see now why he is constantly wearing a cap.
He has resting douche face to me.
I wonder if she’d still be “a gift” if she were twice as old and homely…
I’m sure she’d be re-gifted by now if that were the case.
@kitten LOL, your comment almost made me spit out my coffee!!! And yes, she would have been re-gifted multiple times.
and he’s literally old enough to be her father.
so, he’s 45 and banging a 19 year old. when he was 25 and banging 19 year olds SHE WASN’T EVEN BORN YET.
just EW.
Ew. Ew. Ew.
That really put it in perspective.
When my daughter was 19, “I” wasn’t even 45 yet! It’s crazy to think that my daughter will be 30 this year, and he’s dating a teenager.
Father yes! The age difference between the two of them is the same between my father and I. SOoooooo gross!!!
I also thought they look like father and daughter, which is not a romantic look to me!!
Honestly, my first thought was he looks like her father.
Yeesh. No they don’t. He literally looks like a child molester. Very creepy.
Sorry I’ll forever judge middle aged men and women for dating barely legal adults. The power difference here is just gross and even more so when one is rich and famous and one is new to working or in college. Just no
Thank you. I was hoping to find a comment like yours. If we need to judge, let’s judge both sexes.
This is not some 40 year old woman with a 65 year old man. She’s barely out of college!
But I guess he belongs to the category ‘men get older but their girlfriends don’t’ …
She’s barely IN college, not even barely out of college.
Oh i judge hard and no one is exempt. Its not cute at all.
That’s exactly what I was thinking. There’s just such an imbalance, it’s gross.
Don’t apologize. It is gross.
Also leads to the desexualization of older women
Older women can’t be sexy; they’re too INVISIBLE to be seen!
It’s so freaking gross. You’re old enough to be her dad, dude! Also, don’t they see that it just males them look like a sad, old mid-life crises type?
Oh yeah, I forgot that guys like that only care about what men think of them. All of his friends are probably giving him high-fives smdh. Nasty.
*makes
OMG: this.
Diiiiiittttttoooooo
Is there a particular reason it’s in vogue to not judge this patriarchal and stereotypical nonsense?
I’m pretty sick of giving men a pass because ‘biology’ or some other naturalistic fallacy BS. Its pure and simple an enjoyment of the power differential, with maybe a dash of wanting to feel young again.
And it does these young women a severe disservice.
Whose career is going to take the spot light? The established on of the older person? Or the fledging, less money, less prestige one of the younger?
Whose sexual preferences will be followed? The one with less sexual experience? Who should be exploring their options and preferences? Or the one whose been banging since before the other was alive.
Dane Cook is the walking embodiment of bro culture. And his Botox is bad.
It is off putting and says a lot about the maturity of the man. Think it is a huge sign they aren’t responsible, sets off flags everywhere about the man.
Very true. As if we needed more flags set out about Dane Cook. He’s such a douchebag.
A friend of mine dated a guy who was 33 when she was 19 and…………. yeah. He was a massive tool. Not really a bad guy so much as deeply immature and couldn’t hold an intelligent conversation on anything. He lived on his friend’s couch, too. Real winner. Thankfully it didn’t last long, but I judged the hell out of it the whole time. She was just flattered that an “older man” was interested in her, the whole time I’m thinking “there’s a reason for that, and it isn’t very complementary”.
Whenever I see this age dynamic, I always think “there must be a reason nobody their age wants to date them” of the older person. Because if you need to date someone that young, that inexperienced, there’s a reason.
I had a friend who’s sorority sister dated some old due late 30s-early 40s while we were soph/juniors. It was SO terrible. She brought him to sorority functions and people were super awkward cause it was like your dad coming to chaperone your prom. Eventually they made her stop bring him because he also started creeping on some of the other girls. So terrible
Yes!! Its is gross and i will always judge male or female.
Yup, when you still have your PROM as a defining life moment … it’s wrong and gross. And he looks awful. She’s earning those Maui vacations every night. Shudder.
This exactly. It’s all about the power imbalance and her being barely an adult.
I’m judging this one until the cows come home.
it’s not the big age difference as much as the fact that she is 19 and he is 45…19 is really young. this is..icky.
I agree. Another thing that bothers me is how serious they sound about this. I have been with much older guys while I was in college but it was never serious. None of those dudes even thought of me as a long term girlfriend let alone calling it relationship goals. That’s why Dicaprio does not bother me. He does not look for a relationship. His deal is obvious. You fuck him, you get on his yatch, meet some millionaires and raise your profile.
EXACTLY. I will never understand how a 45 year old can think it’s OK to start a relationship with a teenager. If she were in her 30s and him in his 50s…then OK sure – not my cup of tea but whatever. But she’s a TEENAGER. Come on, how can anyone not see that this is predatory?
Yes. It’s Pervy at best, borderline pedo at worst. She is a child.
Yes exactly.
She looks like his daughter. This is a child. And he is a middle aged man. Gross is the word but so is inappropriate.
it’s super inappropriate and also…unnecessary? I almost wonder if she has daddy issues or is legit into him because in 2018 dating Dane Cook is not particularly helpful for any career, let alone singing.
Girl, I hope you have good friends who help you realize how gross he is.
Might be projecting here, but I find there is a certain a amount of dating which can be bad because…that’s just you figuring out what you do and don’t like.
But if you are in a really, god awful and inappropriate relationship for a while, it seems like there do tend to be family issues /attachment issues at play? Or maybe her mom was really young when she met her dad. You don’t just think this is an ok relationship out of nowhere, is what I’m saying.
Does she even remember when he was famous?
@amytennant
There are kids her age who literally don’t know that Kelly Clarkston was the first American Idol winner, have no idea Brad Pitt was ever married to Jennifer Aniston or engaged to Goopyth. There are kids her age walking around now who when they say they want to have an ‘old movie night,’ it might involve streaming ‘The Matrix.’ Kids her age might not even remember video stores.
So ain’t no way, she remembers or knew about Dane Cook’s brief not so shining moment as a third tier cornball joke-thieving stand-up. She might have done some quick Google research to stroke his ego before they hooked up, but no organic memories of his fleeting semi-fame.
Sorry, it’s always gonna be gross to me. I’m 41, and if I dated a 19-year-old it would be like dating one of my son’s friends and EW.
Right? I’m 45 (no kids) but the thought of even going near a 19-year old boy is disgusting. What would you talk about?
Agree. I’m 45 and live in a college town and even grad students look like kids to me. An actual teenager?! Hell no. He’s disgusting.
Yuck. But not at all surprising. He seems the type.
I never understand dudes like this. They seem SUPER into their appearance – but their choice in girlfriends just highlights how badly they’re aging. He’s ONLY 45. In that first photo he looks like he’s in his 60s.
They think they look like studs landing the young, hot women. In their minds (and hopefully the minds of their bro friends), having a very young woman means they’ve got game. Vanity is a strange blindness.
Its the beard. For some reason a graying beard on a middle age man makes him look a lot older. He’s so gross.
I work with college students all day. I can’t imagine being 45 and being so intellectually and emotionally stunted that a 19 year old seems like a good fit for a relationship.
Yup. He’s dating at his level of maturity and intellect. Nothing against 19 year olds, but you still have so much growing to do at that age. When I was 19 I thought 45 was ancient (I’m now 45;))
Actually 19 seems more mature than where he’s stunted. Not that I’m suggesting he find someone even younger! I can’t imagine what she sees in him other than $ and connections. So gross.
Perfect, MILLENNIAL. Do they hang out with her friends and act like 19 year olds? Do they hang out with his friends, where she looks like his child? She’s very cute – why did she pick this guy?
That’s just it. What is there I common? I’ll judge all day on that. It is what it is. Money, fame, freedom.
She is cute…my first thought is money and security considering she an unknown actress/singer.
Yea…not super happy i have a lot to contribute to this conversation, but i am 30 n dated/lived my ex boyfriend when i was 28-29. He was 47. I was a grown woman n in pictures of us together, im still like, i look like your child. Age gaps can be appropriate but i feel like something is inherently predatory when she’s not even done growing (your brain doesn’t fully reach maturity until age 25…someone correct me if im wrong abt this, but ive heard that stat for years.) it just seems wrong, n like he’s taking advantage of her. They seem happy, but the power imbalance …
Have you heard his stand ups? He constantly talks about the absurdness of women and boxes them into that “this is the way they act”, well after seeing the age of women he dates, no wonder he thinks they are immature & needy.
I don’t think he’s in it for the intellectual or emotional stimulation…
I worked at a university for awhile, and overheard so many creepy comments by gross old men about the female college students. Some of these guys I knew to have teenage daughters, and yet they still ogled and made lecherous remarks. It was beyond disgusting.
She’s still a teenager, and that’s too young to be dating a guy who’s old enough to be her father. Yuck! Having a rich and famous older guy interested in her might make her excited for a little while, but she needs to think about the future and live some of her life before being stuck with a man who’s so much older
Their relationship is not going to last. As soon as she gets tired of seeing a man 26 year older he will leave him broken-hearted for a young man her age. He will be the one hurt not her.
That’s my prediction as well. She’ll exit while she’s still young, and he’ll be heartbroken. And probably blame her and think HE was used.
He’s tossing around the word “genuine” to probably detract from why a middle-aged man is dating a teen. So there are no “genuine” dating prospects other than this teenager?
So, he was 26 when she was born. I’m ok with age differences to a certain extent, and if she were 30 and he were 56 then whatever. But he easily could be her dad, at an age when she still needs a dad, and that’s predatory. He strikes me as being so in love now with a girl with a 19 year old’s metabolism. Let that change and we’ll see about his love.
Yeah, I feel like as soon as you hit late 20s, I’m fine with most age differences. But your brain develops until you’re 25. That’s probably why DiCaprio made that his cut-off age.
I don’t mind age differences, but I doubt she was 18 when they met. It is the same old line about 18, and it is almost always a lie. I saw it in my career. 15-year-olds with 35-year-old boyfriends and only revealed when they turned 18.
After 25 it doesn’t matter at all. 18 to 21 is weird if it is over ten years older depending on the lifestyles of the individuals. It is hard to judge, but this is too much.
He is also a colossal jerk and hated on the comedy circuit because he is such a loser. He stole other people’s jokes, and he is a liar.
This relationship is fishy and suspect but so is he.
@magnoliarose
I second your point about the age cutoff. When they say 18, they mean younger. And I don’t care what the legal age is in California, it’s gross for a teenager to be dating a man more than old enough to be their parent.
This is important. It came up with the Baio stuff, too. Because he had to make sure everyone knew Eggert was 18, not 17.
So it was legal.
As if it didn’t start before that day, and as is one day, one birthday, changes the manipulation of it all.
And if you’re bell curve is set to 18, there’s a range there that dips under legal.
That’s exactly what I wrote down thread. If she were 30, she’d be a grown woman and the situation would be very different. Age differences aren’t really my issue. It’s middle age adults preying on teenagers or near teens. Man or woman, if you’re over 35 and your dating pool extends to people under 20, it’s gross.
Right, It’s not about the number of years per se, it’s about the difference in emotional maturity and life experiences. Nineteen is a TEENAGER FFS. I mean, I was so juvenile at that age–so naïve and guileless…
And I’m 39 so Dane isn’t much older than me and I know that I’m a lifetime away from where I was at age 19. That being said, my BF is 8 years younger than me so I’m not in any position to judge age differences as long as both people are of similar maturity-level.
Your boyfriend is in this thirties, though, which is well past the point where most of us have established our personalities, confidence, and life goals. Big age differences should raise an eyebrow at any age, but it’s exacerbated when the other partner is so young that they haven’t even completed basic psychological development.
LOL I was just glancing at your comment, Kitten, and for just a second I thought you said “My boyfriend is 8…”
COFFEE SPEW!
LOL, you’re good!
Need more coffee…
Bless her heart, she’s too mature for him.
Bwaha!
It’s probably true. I didn’t date men twice my age, but I dated a few that were ten or more years older when I was about her age and found that was exactly the problem. Older men who wanted to date teenagers were way too immature for some reason, at least the ones I found. There was a reason they were shopping in the juniors department. I felt like their babysitter.
I know there are exceptions. I am very close to some couples who started out that way and ended up happily ever after.
She wrote that she’s his “sidebitch” so maybe not?
It just feels predatory. He needs to bring this “gift” back to the store.
There should be a reality show “Raising Wives” or some sh*t. That’s what these men are doing, right? That’s what Sam Taylor-Johnson was doing. Raise a spouse. On the one hand, good or you for raising your perfect partner but on the other hand … *vomits*. She’s either super grown up for her age (because so many teenagers are) or he doesn’t care that he can’t talk about certain things with her. Or maybe he’s one of those perpetual teenage dude bros and this is actually perfect.
I judge him. I will never not judge grown-ass men and women dating teenagers.
I’m fine with judging. The power gap with this couple is huge. They look like Father and daughter, not a couple. If she was 32 and he was 58, I’d be way less apt to judge because she’d be a grown woman. She’s a child. I don’t care if technically she’s legal, 19 is a child. She’ can’t even order a cocktail for another two years and he’s been dating her for a year. I guess stealing other comics material isn’t enough for him and he has to add cradle robbing to his list of douche behaviour. Him calling her a “gift” is beyond creepy too. Yuck to the whole thing.
My bf is 60 and I’m 36, but I’m worlds away from where I was when I was 19. You know nothing and think you know everything. He’s always seemed like a tool and 19 seems to fit his maturity level as stated above. Alot of men my age are just still too immature in my opinion, and it’s not like I was looking for this; it just happened and we both fell in love.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As I echoed Kitten above, the issue is where you are psychologically. At 36, you’re not only confident in who you are, you’re experienced enough to recognize the complications of a big age difference. There also probably isn’t a massive economic disparity between both of you, at that.
Your situation is completely different, in my opinion. If she were over 30, then more power to them.
Agree with others that your situation is entirely different. You can vote. You can rent a car. You have probably lived on your own or had roommates. You know how to manage your finances. You have life experiences and wisdom that you bring to the table. Not knocking 19, but when I was 19 I hadn’t done any of those things (and I was a mature 19).
I wonder how long until he trots out the “she has an old soul” line?
“Very mature for her age”.
Funny how women are the ones who mature quickly, anc boys get to be immature for longer.
Wonder who that lie benefits
Ready for my second shower of the morning. Dirty old man. What’s wrong with her, daddy issues or a Melania in the making. I know, she’s in love.
I honestly don’t know what I would do if my 19 year old daughter introduced me to her 45 year old boyfriend. Love to hear how her parents feel about this relationship
My mother freaked out when I was 21 and dating a 33 year old. Since I’ve aged and matured, I can see why it worried her
I was 21 and dated a 31 year old. My parents were very unhappy, and turns out they were right. I woke up to reality within a year (he was a self-absorbed tool).
Years later, I found out that another young woman (married-they we’re having an affair) attempted suicide over him. He waited until his mid-50s to marry a divorced, long ago ex-GF (one he dated on the sly while she was supposedly engaged). Just weeks before the wedding, he was telling his cousin it wasn’t that serious and he’d never marry her. Oh, what a prize!
I don’t know… they are both adults. Seems a little pathetic on his part, but there is nothing wrong with what they are doing. Who knows? Maybe they love each other. Whatever.
I hear you. But I know plenty of people her age just starting out their adult lives and it’s pretty amazing to see them grow up before my eyes. Imagining any of them with someone so much older is almost unfathomable — they are having adventures, mostly in college learning or traveling — and of course making mistakes — with their own peer group. I can’t help but feel he’s probably holding her back and it seems sad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How can a 45 year old man truly “love” a teenager? He must be 22 on the inside, another problem.
19 is still physically developing, let alone emotionally.
There’s nothing illegal, but it’s still wrong.
Legal and ethical are two very different things.
He’s still around?
Perhaps the most shocking element of this story.
best comment on this thread.
He can shape her into what he wants..no matter how smart you think you are at 19, you’re not..she has no base in life experience or education to dispute anything,, never equal on any level. The joy in in life is living each stage yourself..not ‘learning’ it from a daddy figure. Sick.
I’ve heard this before too, men wanting to get in early to ‘shape’ someone.
Ugh
Guys his age who will date an 18 year old gross me out. If there was no such law like statutory ra pe, he would probably date even younger IMO. There was a young girl, I think she was 14, who ran off with a man in his 40s. People were posting that she chose to be with him, comments like that make me sick. Young people are naive, and statutory ra pe laws are there to protect them. I feel like especially these days, people are acting as if under 18 girls are adults. They’re not!
I think Williams made the comment about R Kelly’s victims who are 13-19 that they chose to be with him. Wendy also said Aaliyah chose to marry R Kelly when she was 14 and she knew full well what she was getting into. It is bad when people don’t get it. it really does make you sick to your stomach.
That’s 45??? That top photo, holy shit. I’m 50 and look ten years younger than him. He hit the wall hard.
Agreed with most of the comments up-thread. If she were in her mid-to-late 20s or 30s I wouldn’t think twice about this, but 19 is practically a child. Like at 19, I had only been in a college not even a whole year yet. Even now at 30, I wouldn’t date a 19 year old. There’s a lot of growing and maturing that happens from 18 to 25, hell 25-30 as well and I just find this gross.
This is so gross and he looks horrible in the first pic.
Hahahahahaha. I love when middle aged men find very young girls and then gush about them like they’re god’s gift. It’s an over justification for what they’re doing and it’s grossly transparent.
Did anyone else click on the link for how Dane treats people who stand by him through thick and thin? It’s about how his parents died and his brother stole from him. Not a fan of his but far from proves the point that he’s a bad guy unless there was something I was missing in the article?
Yeah I was confused about that too. Brother and sister-in-law both got time in jail and were ordered to pay Dane $12m back in restitution.
I am confused by that as well. I liked Dane’s schtick for a hot minute (when I was in the age bracket he’s targeting), then couldn’t stand it. But reading that article makes me feel so sad for him. I don’t see him being vindictive at all–his family took advantage of him, both his parents died… that’s not something I’d wish on anyone. Heartbreaking.
The age gap is weird. That’s all I’ll say.
I linked that article to acknowledge that he had, in fact, gone through a very rough time and I did once feel bad for him. It was during that time frame that he was being destroyed in the press professionally because his comedy routine and comedy persona was so insensitive.
I probably could have made that clearer, sorry.
I LOVE Lauren Bacall (the auntie in my head)…and when I read her autobio when I was younger and saw that she was 19 and Bogie was 44 when they met…for some strange reason that didn’t shock me…probably because Lauren came off as a full-grown, sophisticated, empowered woman on screen AND off…however, this young woman looks like she should be working at Forever 21 and going to college parties and Dane looks like Dane has ALWAYS looked…like a douche extraordinaire, an OLD douche extraordinaire…her parents need to go and get their daughter!
So according to other article linked linked here, Dane’s parents died within a year of each other and his brother robbed him of $11m?
All I know about this guy is he guest started on an episode of Hawaii Five-O.
Her age ends in TEEN, it is gross. Ew. Girl. What are you thinking?!?! He always seemed like a creep but now I have the proof.
This is really unacceptable and gross. 26 years! Ffs
What is happening to his neck in the top photo? Is it sinking into his shoulders from the weight of his ego?
It’s “legal” but it doesn’t stop me from being grossed out. :/
Gross. Gross. Gross.
When you type that word more than once, it looks odd doesn’t it?
Of course she’s a gift. She’s young, stupid, inexperienced, and beautiful. Great to look at, great to f*ck, but on the base end of the power dynamic, so she can’t really voice any complaints, arguments, or challenges to his control in the relationship.
HAHa WTF do they talk about?
We all know what he “loves” about her. Lol
He’s always been a creep.
I am sorry, I am judging. This is so wrong. She is still a baby. She is still growing up on all levels. This perv is the same age as me & my husband. My husband would punch him if this was our daughter (if we had a daughter). She is a beautiful girl who deserves a beautiful life. He’s an A-hole who is going to bring her down.
I’m not too judgy when it comes to old and young relationships when both parties are 18 & up but it’s gross to date someone with the word “teen” in their age and you’re old enough to be their dad or mom.
I can’t even. And I agree with others here who’ve said he’d likely go even younger if he legally could.
Regarding age differences more generally, I frankly cast a skeptical eye even towards those cases where the (much-younger) woman is 25+. By ‘cast a skeptical eye’ I don’t mean necessarily judge the individuals involved – I do after all understand people make their own choices, you can fall in love across an age gap etc. I do however very much judge a culture where once a woman hits let’s say 30, she’s suddenly judged as a suitable mate for men 20 or more yrs older. Not too long ago, on this very board someone was arguing that since Al Pacino’s girlfriend was ‘pushing 40′, she was age-appropriate for the almost 80 y.o. Pacino. Yeah, no.
This cultural acceptance of women being paired with much older men does all women a disservice, among others because it helps sustain the men-women power differential in heterosexual relationships. And puts pressure on women to ‘grow up’ sooner than men.
The commodification of female youth is problematic, but I do think a woman in her thirties has a lot more agency than a 19 year old. I would personally never waste my time with a man 20-30 years my senior because my experience is that they’re dating younger for a reason, but a financially secure adult woman in her thirties can make her own choices whether I agree with them or not.
I absolutely agree that everyone can make their own choices, and that you generally have more agency at 30 than at 19. I also am not advocating for making age differences illegal:). But on a wider, cultural level, I am tired of the endorsement of male entitlement to female youth. This impacts women’s lives in so many ways.
You guys aren’t alone in thinking this is gross. Straight male here, and even I can’t imagine dating someone this much younger. Call me crazy, but it just seems mind-numbing – nothing in common, weirdly imbalanced, not even close to a genuine partnership. This makes him look really slimy.
She’s a teen, this is gross. I’m 29 and the thought of dating a 19 year old is ghastly. My nieces are 18, it’s a whole different world compared to me and it’s only 11 years not 26 years. Can’t imagine 45 & 19.
If he missed his name being out there, he’s certainly gotten attention now. There is something very sinister about him. And his comedy sucks.
“I’ve seen firsthand how he repays those who have stood by him through thick and thin. To that end, I wish Kelsi much luck.”
Was this shade? Does Dane Cook repay people, or not?
I doubt she could find a fellow her age who could take her to Maui.
That was my exact thought.
These men with their mid-life crisis….I have a platonic friend that I have known for close to 20 years, and he has always dated/(married twice) to women his own age. However, as soon as he turned 45, he went straight to dating women in their early 20′s, dressing and wearing his hair completely different, etc. I find it highly amusing.
Well, if she’s driven and working on her career, at least he isn’t her sole focus. She will move on from him most likely as she gets older and he gets older. It’s not like he is some hot 45-year-old big star. He’s not aging well,
What is it with most of these men dating girls young enough to be their daughters? And it’s not only famous men.
I recently found out that my former neighbour is engaged to a woman my age (22).
He is in his late 50′s btw and………has 2 kids that are in their 30′s
His wife divorced him a decade ago (he cheated on her with ANOTHER younger woman) who at the time was the same age as his daughter.
Judge away! My son recently turned 18, and if a 45-year-old woman or man came a’courting, I’d tell him or her to get the hell away from my son and get the hell of my lawn, too!
Just buy a Porsche, dude.
Lol, i love you.
My best friend n i used to call them “midlife-crisis-mobiles.”
She looks more like 29.
My sister married a gentleman who is 17 years her senior now she is 67 and he is 84 that’s a huge gap. Your going to end up as a nurse in a situation with a huge gap assuming the marriage lasts.
I just took a very unscientific poll of some college girls. Most of them had never heard of Dane Cook, and the one who did know him knew him from some youtube videos where someone had put audio from his old standup performances with some Naruto clips.
For real y’all.
These 19-year-old girls don’t even remember when he was a thing!!!
Utterly disgusting. If I were her parents I would be very upset.
can we talk about his eyebrows?
did he get a face lift? his face is plastic surgery scary and always has been
little girl is going to miss out on a LOT because of this old boyfriend. She is going to regret this later in life. especially, her male peers will probably judge her as damaged goods/daddy issues for dating such an old man. this is going to be hard for her live down from a reputation perspective unfortunately
Lol simply a gift…
Bought and paid for.
Hahaha
