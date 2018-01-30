Kristen Bell on Dax Shepard: ‘We make an effort to cuddle and remain physical’

Embed from Getty Images
Kristen Bell has a long-ish interview with US Magazine. I mean it’s long by US’s standards in that it’s more than a few sentences. Toward the end of the interview she works in a plug for Enterprise car rentals, and I felt somewhat duped like I had been watching a show for two minutes and only just realized it was a commercial. Bell is skilled like that, she’s so open and candid about her personal life that she will weave it in to an interview promoting a service. That’s all part of her personal branding and is how she gets these gigs. (As an aside, I didn’t think she was that great at hosting the SAGs, but that was on the writers, not her. There was only so much she could have done with that material.) To get back to this interview, she talked about her relationship with husband Dax because of course she did. They always talk about that.
Bell and Shepard, 43, are a team when it comes to raising their daughters Lincoln, 4, and Delta, 3, but she says it can sometimes come between their relationship. “It is stressful to figure out how to solve the problems that come along with raising kids when there’s more than one cook in the kitchen,” The Good Place actress revealed. “It’s all understanding that your partner also wants the best for your child, and try to relieve a little bit of your stronghold.”
To keep their spark alive, the couple, who tied the knot in October 2013, make it a point to schedule a date night once or twice a month. “We make an effort to cuddle and remain physical with each other,” she said. “You find you’re often cuddling with your girls, but then you realize you haven’t touched your partner on the back of the neck or put your arm around him in a week. It’s just paying attention to things like that that I think will keep you connected.”
The Veronica Mars alum said that road tripping is also something they do to bond as a family, which explains the duo’s partnership with the car rental company Enterprise. “I would say we probably average eight or nine road trips a year. We just really like to travel as a family and just explore the United States,” she told Us. “Enterprise can handle most any transportation need you might have, whether you need to rent, buy or share.”
So this was all about promoting Enterprise. I personally hate road trips and only do them when necessary but I sort-of believe that she likes them. To me, driving a long time is like having to do extra work on your vacation. Yes you get to the place you want to go but how long did it take and how much of a hassle was it? Still I guess it’s better than flying, even if it takes more time. Flying can be an unpredictable nightmare.
As for her thoughts on cuddling with your partner. Sure, you need to be more physical in small ways and I’ve heard that as advice before. I’ve also heard Kristen and Dax talk about how their kids walked in on them when they were naked in bed after having relations so this isn’t that candid from her.
Kristen has a new web series called “momsplaining” where she gives advice and talks to moms and kids. I just heard about it and have only seen clips, but it looks really cringey.
Photos credit: WENN, Backgrid and Getty
I keep forgetting how super private they are and how they want no intrusion into their personal lives. I’m glad they remind me frequently.
Apparently they miss all the paparazzi attention because they just will not shut up and go away.
They’re so mom and dad and family and mom and dad and cuddles and mom and dad until my head hurts.
And it looked like that pic went vanity fair for a second there and she had a bunch of hands.
+1
I’m actually happy for the Enterprise plug, It’s something nice to talk about other than their relationship.
I grew up on road trips. I was sick of them for a period, but now really enjoy them. It’s the best way to travel the U.S. You really get sense of it’s vastness and the various landscapes. I had a European roommate who thought she would get here and travel the U.S. with ease and on a budget just like she did in Europe. Nope. If you wanna travel the U.S. it’s either time (road trip) or money (flying).
Why does it always sound like their marriage is in trouble 24/7.
I wouldn’t be surprised.
I try to be a positive person,but reading this I’m betting 100 bucks we’ll hear about their ” conscious uncoupling “sometime sooner than later.She makes me gag a little
I KNOW! She makes me think of my least favorite character (and acting unfortunately) in Modern Family: Claire Dunphy / Julie Bowen. No joy whatsoever.
I watched one of the clips and yes they are cringey. There is next to no good and funny tv / films about mums/parenting which is unfortunate as it is all the rage now.
I feel like we have an update about their relationship every freaking week. Is she promoting something?
She’s on a show called The Good Place and it is excellent!
It really is so good. I’m obsessed. Best sitcom I’ve seen in several years.
Yes!! THE GOOD PLACE!!!
I understand that it can be “work” to talk, air differences, negotiate, and compromise. But to touch and cuddle someone you love? (Not talking about sexually) Doesn’t that come instinctively?
Maybe my memory is faulty but I don’t remember a drop in that during the kiddy years. If anything, there was more shared affection because kids enhance all the physicality.
And we were as tired as anyone else between family and work duties and demands. It’s easy to hold hands.
Same here. Being a bit more at home and all together enhances the physical contact between everybody in a family in my experience. Perhaps a bit less sex but a lot more cuddling.
And “make and effort to cuddle” sounds a bit counterintuitive non?
Maybe she is the obsessive micro-manager who cannot let go (no pun intended but it did feel good). Everybody’s different.
I get what she is saying. When I had babies and toddlers sometimes by the time the husband was home from work and I finally had the babies asleep, he would want to cuddle on the sofa and I’d be so over being touched all day that I just wanted to sit by myself. I was also breastfeeding my baby and my toddler was less than two years older. Ironically we still had an active sex life because we definitely both made an effort, but the little every day touches and cuddling… I wanted no part.
As the kids got bigger, it did go back to normal.
After the kiddos are in bed is a great time to wind down and just sit with each other and cuddle or cuddle in bed. It really shouldn’t be that difficult. Seems like they try to make even the simplest things seem so difficult to do.
For some people, particularly people who were abused like Dax was, it doesn’t come easily. My husband is very touchy feely and I am not. We handhold in public, but sometimes it feels like my skin is suffocating me, and him touching me just makes that feeling worse. I just want “it”, whatever “it” is, off.
Even with my daughter it’s very hard because she’s in the toddler stage where she likes to climb all over me and it can feel smothering sometimes.
I don’t begrudge them for this because it truly can be difficult for people who did not grow up in physically affectionate homes.
Yes, I can see that. As an only child there is only so much I can take without having some alone time for a few moments in the day.
“Momsplaining” is a horrible name. It’s like she’s straight up advertizing holier-than-thou-ness.
Yes to your comment @sparkly- she’s acting as if she has all the answers.Married what ,5 years with a 4 and 3 year old ?(had to google that),don’t momsplain anything because we all have different situations,but PLEASE don’t spout off advice when so many of us have 10 times the real life experiences that she’s trying to shill out advice for.Kristin is cute and talented enough,but a life coach she is not
Did she get endorsement deals for naming her kids? Is that why they are named after a car and airline company?
That’s what easily happens if you let dads pick names for your kids. My other half would probably insist on Royce and Nikon, so best not.
Yes she’s annoying and I’m waiting for the (inevitable?) divorce announcement – but I LOVE The Good Place and she’s great in it. Plus she gets a lifetime pass from me for Veronica Mars…
Right? She is so annoying and yet I like her and pull for her. The Good Place is so excellent. I pull for their marriage too, but no, I will not be surprised when they split.
So good! I’m behind the curve and only recently started season 2, but WOAH to the end of season 1!! (I won’t mention spoilers). In fact, it was full of surprises from mid-season 1. The most original, funniest sitcom I’ve seen in forever!
I put off watching the show until very recently because of how much I hate her public persona but it’s great and she’s really good in it too. But she’s an over sharer to the highest degree, she also seems like she believes she’s a lot more famous than she actually is.
Both are B actors, doing and saying anything to stay in the limelight. Anything that she is in…I won’t see it.
Honestly – you’re missing out (although ‘Bad Moms’ does look like crap!)
Give me some marital advice after more than 15 or 20 years of marriage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Word.
Been with hubster for 20-odd years. Top (unasked-for) tip? Separate duvets. Ok, and a spare room, if possible, for those nights the snoring gets too much. Oh, and sex – as often as you can. Hard to stay irritated after (unless he’s crap).
Talking often and honestly is prob wise too, although can’t say we always manage that…
I’m right there with ya Frosty. We’ve gone through highs and lots of lows (it’s called life), and it’s been hard, but we’re still here. I love alone time. We don’t make demands or try to change each other. We acknowledge our many faults but focus on the positives (mostly lol). We have three boys so I’ve been surrounded by males for FOREVER. My advice to young mothers of just boys? Let it go. Lol. You’ll want to save your, “I’m gonna get all mommy on your ass,” for serious matters. Advice to young marriages? Don’t be picky, don’t etch your expectations in stone and relax. Your voice doesn’t have to address every. Single. Thing.
‘I love alone time’ – YES Mabs!! I’m also surrounded my males: 2 boys here! I appreciate that advice as I had them later in life than (many) others and am yet to hit the dreaded teenage years….!
She’s always pitching something. She pitched Whole Foods at Thanksgiving and Christmas and said she would be in the kitchen for both holidays. She wasn’t for either. She claims her skin is great because of her pitch for Neutrogena, but then she is on social media getting thousands of dollars of laser skin treatment. She’s always posting pictures of their road trips. They don’t look like their traveling in Enterprise cars. If they are, Enterprise rents way higher end in LA than they do in other parts of the country. And if they’re traveling with Enterprise and posting on social media, why not use a hashtag about Enterprise?
She’s got the new web series with Ellen about being a mom after telling the world on Ellen that she doesn’t like kids. And now Dax is going to have a podcast called “Armchair Expert” (after his webisodes on Ellen) where he gives advice to people, especially about relationships. These people think because they are famous, they are smarter than the rest of us. They really are the worst.
Her show The Good Place gets fewer viewers than the shows surrounding it. The SAG awards show had fewer viewers with her as host than it did last year with no host. Her reality show Encore! was a ratings flop. Bad Moms Christmas did much less business than Bad Moms original. She was in CHiPs which was a financial and critical disaster. She’s having a bad year, but she’s still selling, selling, selling. And her brand as a kookie spouse and mom is a brand she keeps shilling. I feel a lifestyle brand or couple’s reality show coming up next.
She’s literally everything I hate about women who FINALLY get married and have children.
Which is sad because Kristen Bell the person and actress is dope, but THE MOM and THE WIFE are annoying.
WE GET IT. YOU ARE THE HARDEST WORKING MARRIAGE….ON EARTH
I don’t get their relationship whatsoever. I know every relationship is different, but the “marriages take work” thing never rang true to me, and I’ve been married for years. Maybe I’m lucky, but for us, cuddling is effortless, frequent and goes without saying or talking about it endlessly. These two exhaust me.
