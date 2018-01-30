Lupita Nyong’o in custom Versace at the ‘Black Panther’ premiere: warrior princess?

World Premiere of Marvel Studios Black Panther

If you were a black actor in the greater Los Angeles area on Monday night, you were probably on the purple carpet for the big Black Panther premiere. Black Panther comes out in a little more than two weeks, and I’m SO glad the first big premiere event was in America – as opposed to London, where Marvel does first-premieres some of their films. This was also the one premiere where I don’t mind a bit of theme-dressing. Celebrities wanted to dress in a way to honor the first stand-alone African-superhero film, and it really worked. The biggest purple-carpet star was Lupita Nyong’o in this Atelier Versace gown. Versace customized this for her, and she wanted it to be purple to symbolize power and nobility, with the gold parts to make her look like a warrior, like she’s wearing armor. Basically, she’s supposed to look like a warrior princess. It works.

World Premiere of Marvel Studios Black Panther

Chadwick Boseman in Emporio Armani. I love his jacket! I would love a ladies’ version of this jacket.

Film Premiere of Black Panther

Michael B. Jordan looks lovely in his all-black – with some gold accents – ensemble.

Film Premiere of Black Panther

Issa Rae had my favorite look of the “just here to see Black Panther” attendees. Issa wore this Rosie Assoulin Resort 2018 dress, which is just a really great and fun look.

World Premiere of Marvel Studios Black Panther

Danai Gurira in Viktor & Rolf. I appreciate what she was trying to do here, but the dress kind of failed her. The fabric is too shiny and the dress doesn’t seem to be tailored properly. It’s too slouchy to really look badass.

World Premiere of Marvel Studios Black Panther

Don’t get me wrong, I want to encourage Janelle Monae to continue to wear colors other than white and black. But this is probably too busy? This is Christian Siriano’s Pre-Fall 2018, and I’ve been trying to figure out what I would do here – like, she’s close to being totally fine. I think maybe it would be just as simple as making her take off the blue and white shrug?

World Premiere of Marvel Studios Black Panther

Tessa Thompson in Elie Saab glam-widow gear. She’s so lovely, it would have been nice to see her in something brighter and, you know, not this black doily.

World Premiere of Marvel Studios Black Panther

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

68 Responses to “Lupita Nyong’o in custom Versace at the ‘Black Panther’ premiere: warrior princess?”

  1. @BitingPanda says:
    January 30, 2018 at 8:02 am

    here. for. it.

    Reply
  2. SilverUnicorn says:
    January 30, 2018 at 8:03 am

    Gods and Goddesses, all.
    And first in line the day this movie is out in UK.
    I. Cannot. Wait!

    Reply
  3. Lotusgoat says:
    January 30, 2018 at 8:05 am

    I love every one of these, and nobody will ever look as amazing in purple as Lupita does here.

    And I think the only thing I’d change about Janelle’s outfit is the choker. The shrug is part of the dress and it’s great.

    Reply
  4. Lucy says:
    January 30, 2018 at 8:05 am

    These pictures are giving me life. They all look like royalty.

    Reply
  5. monette says:
    January 30, 2018 at 8:06 am

    Lupita, Chad and Michael Bae Jordan look amazing! I can’t wait for this movie. The trailer music is my jam. Lifts me up instantly.

    Reply
  6. Midigo says:
    January 30, 2018 at 8:10 am

    Lupita looks like Princess Aura here. Absolutely stunning.

    Reply
  7. Iknowwhatboyslike says:
    January 30, 2018 at 8:10 am

    She looks beautiful. Everyone looks regal like the kings and queens they are. For those who can’t or refuse to understand why representation matters, these pictures is the reason why. There is nothing like seeing people who look like you, looking so majestic. I’ve already bought my tickets for Blank Panther the Sunday of opening weekend. My local theater is almost sold out for the entire weekend.

    Reply
  8. grabbyhands says:
    January 30, 2018 at 8:13 am

    February 16th cannot come quickly enough. I am so stoked for this movie and I am loving the projected numbers for opening weekend.

    Reply
  9. Nicole says:
    January 30, 2018 at 8:16 am

    I mean Lupita could wear a bag and I will probably think it’s wonderful. She continues to slay my entire life.
    Wanted to drool over how good Chadwick looked. Wow.
    I’m still narrowing down the Black Panther looks for opening night. It will be black af though

    Reply
  10. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    January 30, 2018 at 8:17 am

    I think all of ‘em slayed. Least liked is that last pic, but Lupita and Janelle are fiercely stunning.

    Reply
  11. Maria F. says:
    January 30, 2018 at 8:18 am

    she looks like a Queen. Amazing.

    Same goes for Chadwick, he looks very regal.

    I think Janelle should have taken off the shrug and hat and just kept the gorgeous dress and the choker.

    Reply
  12. Mia4s says:
    January 30, 2018 at 8:24 am

    Oh Danai no. No…just no. Whoever put you in that dress is fired. Thumbs up otherwise.

    The box office projections are indeed amazing but some of the comments I’m reading…can we take a breath? This will perform like a high end Marvel movie $300-400 million domestic. That’s fantastic. GREAT. People yelling about Star Wars numbers are being entirely unfair to this movie.

    Reply
  13. MandyMc says:
    January 30, 2018 at 8:25 am

    Love it. I just wish the background and carpet were a different color so the dress could pop out more against it.

    Reply
  14. Mar says:
    January 30, 2018 at 8:26 am

    Now this is how you do a big premier

    Reply
  15. Jana says:
    January 30, 2018 at 8:32 am

    Beautiful

    Reply
  16. Grey says:
    January 30, 2018 at 8:34 am

    Thank you for posting this! I can’t get enough of her fashion, she is so beautiful. Also, Michael B Jordan’s shoes are amazing!

    Reply
  17. Reece says:
    January 30, 2018 at 8:37 am

    Love. All. Of. Them. Best dressed premiere

    Except the pink…Gurl didn’t get the memo.

    Reply
  18. Tig says:
    January 30, 2018 at 8:39 am

    I love the color of Lupita’s dress- it really pops against the gold. It looks like it weighs a ton, tho- hope that’s not the case for the sake of her shoulders😀.
    Not too crazy about the iridescent lining on the cape, but the fit is great.
    Glad to see BP is tracking for a big opening weekend. Saw a trailer for Infinity Wars over the weekend- and the Panther’s uniform is amazing.

    Reply
  19. Sassenach says:
    January 30, 2018 at 8:39 am

    No Angela Bassett? She looked amazing! Lupita and Janelle were my faves. I thought Danai and Tessa looked awful.

    Reply
  20. MellyMel says:
    January 30, 2018 at 8:46 am

    They all look good, like royalty! I love everything about this and CANNOT wait until 02/16!!

    Reply
  21. Umyeah says:
    January 30, 2018 at 8:55 am

    THAT DRESS…..wow, so cool and she looks amazing in it

    Reply
  22. LOLADOESTHEHULA says:
    January 30, 2018 at 8:57 am

    I’m all kinds of shook. MY QUEEN DID THAT 😍😍

    Reply
  23. smee says:
    January 30, 2018 at 9:02 am

    Lupita nailed it. Any other premiere and I might not be feeling it, but it’s perfect for BP – her hair is incredible.

    Janelle Monae – either the hat or the shrug needs to go – bc you’re right, it’s too busy. Also the top and the skirt are two shades of black. I always confuse her with FKA Twiggs.

    I love Issa Rae’s rainbow cape.

    So many handsome men!

    Reply
  24. STRIPE says:
    January 30, 2018 at 9:03 am

    LUPITA CONTINUES TO SLAY. I cannot handle that dress. It is pure utter perfection. I literally screamed with glee looking at it!!

    Reply
  25. Starryfish says:
    January 30, 2018 at 9:11 am

    Everybody looked amazing and like they were having so much fun, I can’t wait to see this movie. I wish someone had taken the oppportunity to rock an African designer though.

    Reply
  26. Rapunzel says:
    January 30, 2018 at 9:16 am

    So I know Black Panther is getting all the press right now but have any of you guys checked out Black Lightning on the CW? It’s a great show. I am loving all of this representation for black people especially in the superhero genre. It’s amazing to see.

    Reply
    • Miss Grace Jones says:
      January 30, 2018 at 10:28 am

      The acting from Black Lightning, especially for the youngest Disney kid daughter can be really cringeworthy but I LOVE the show so far! The cop scenes were so important. And on a shallow note, the woman who plays the mother is STUNNING and I can’t stop looking at her.

      Reply
  27. Pandora_P says:
    January 30, 2018 at 9:23 am

    Pretty dress, hilarious hair!

    Reply
  28. magnoliarose says:
    January 30, 2018 at 9:33 am

    I have a confession.
    Michael B is my husband. Secretly. We can’t bear to share our love with the world. I want to thank all of you for your kind support. Please see this movie for my dear love. We sacrificed so much for this critical moment, and my beshert deserves a box office smash. Our 45 children need Papa to do well you see.
    He converted secretly too so news to the world Michael B Jordan is Jordanberg now. Take notes.

    So proud. *wipes tears*

    Reply
  29. teacakes says:
    January 30, 2018 at 9:39 am

    Lupita looks amazing.

    I love the news about projected numbers for BP, fingers crossed it does great (it would give me life if it grossed north of $400 mill in NA).

    Reply
  30. marianne says:
    January 30, 2018 at 9:46 am

    I actually really hope this film manages to get a Best Costume nomination next year. They all look so amazing from the trailers and movie stills I have seen. Plus it would be such a “different” nomination since they generally go for period pieces. Even when they do a nominate a fantasy film it still usually is very period piece-y.

    Reply
  31. Tallia says:
    January 30, 2018 at 9:49 am

    Grace Jones vibes.

    Reply
  32. Sage says:
    January 30, 2018 at 9:53 am

    Lupita really knows how to work a dress. Everyone else looks good but, Lupita is on another level!

    Reply
  33. Kelly C says:
    January 30, 2018 at 10:08 am

    Wow. I was going to say all of them look awesome, but I’ll just saw most of those are awesome. I think I like the guys outfits better.

    Reply
  34. Tiffany :) says:
    January 30, 2018 at 10:19 am

    I love Issa Rae. She always delights me on the red carpet. She has fun with her choices.

    Reply
  35. Veronica says:
    January 30, 2018 at 10:28 am

    Not sure if I like the hair. I love that she goes for daring looks, but I think I preferred the stacked look she wore to the MET gala a few years back. The dress is stunning on her, though.

    Boseman and Jordon look impeccable.

    LOVE Issa Rae’s dress. I would wear the shit out of that.

    Reply
  36. Lori says:
    January 30, 2018 at 10:37 am

    Danai has an amazing body, that dress doesnt flatter her. Its unfortunant, because she is stunning.

    Lupitas dress is everything.

    Reply
  37. a reader says:
    January 30, 2018 at 10:39 am

    two words: JANELLE MONAE.

    goddess. queen. #GOALS

    I. Love. Her. So. Much!

    Reply
  38. Lylia says:
    January 30, 2018 at 10:43 am

    I gasped when I saw her dress. She looks like a Goddess. That is one of her most beautiful looks. I loved everyone. So much gorgeous personality on the red carpet.

    Reply
  39. Lobbit says:
    January 30, 2018 at 11:25 am

    I love it! Cannot wait to see BP!

    Reply
  40. Pandy says:
    January 30, 2018 at 12:25 pm

    I really like Issa and Danai’s dresses. Lupita’s color is beautiful but the hardware is a bit much. And is someone under her train??? It’s like the dragon in that Gain commercial lollll.

    Reply
  41. BorderMollie says:
    January 30, 2018 at 12:36 pm

    Lupita looks stunning, but possibly uncomfortable? Like the dress is weighing too much or something. Chadwick is just…can’t even, so hot.

    Can’t wait to see this movie! Two weeks!!

    Reply
  42. Babs says:
    January 30, 2018 at 12:45 pm

    Now that’s fashion!

    Reply
  43. Kitten says:
    January 30, 2018 at 1:34 pm

    My BF and I are seeing this one in the theater, which we never do.

    Reply
  44. lucy2 says:
    January 30, 2018 at 1:38 pm

    OMG that first photo of Lupita!! Perfection.

    I like Issa’s a lot too, it’s really different. She is so pretty.
    I’m not a big superhero / Marvel person, but I hope this does really well. The cast is fantastic.

    Reply
  45. Helenw says:
    January 30, 2018 at 2:02 pm

    This on Lupita is pure kitch to me. I remain unconvinced by her style. Very often is either way below or way above the line. It’s not a consistent one and I don’t think she’s found herself in fashion yet.

    Reply
  46. Her Higness says:
    January 30, 2018 at 2:06 pm

    thank you for covering this premiere. I love lupita’s hair, very regal.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment