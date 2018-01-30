Lupita Nyong’o in custom Versace at the ‘Black Panther’ premiere: warrior princess?

If you were a black actor in the greater Los Angeles area on Monday night, you were probably on the purple carpet for the big Black Panther premiere. Black Panther comes out in a little more than two weeks, and I’m SO glad the first big premiere event was in America – as opposed to London, where Marvel does first-premieres some of their films. This was also the one premiere where I don’t mind a bit of theme-dressing. Celebrities wanted to dress in a way to honor the first stand-alone African-superhero film, and it really worked. The biggest purple-carpet star was Lupita Nyong’o in this Atelier Versace gown. Versace customized this for her, and she wanted it to be purple to symbolize power and nobility, with the gold parts to make her look like a warrior, like she’s wearing armor. Basically, she’s supposed to look like a warrior princess. It works.
Chadwick Boseman in Emporio Armani. I love his jacket! I would love a ladies’ version of this jacket.
Michael B. Jordan looks lovely in his all-black – with some gold accents – ensemble.
Issa Rae had my favorite look of the “just here to see Black Panther” attendees. Issa wore this Rosie Assoulin Resort 2018 dress, which is just a really great and fun look.
Danai Gurira in Viktor & Rolf. I appreciate what she was trying to do here, but the dress kind of failed her. The fabric is too shiny and the dress doesn’t seem to be tailored properly. It’s too slouchy to really look badass.
Don’t get me wrong, I want to encourage Janelle Monae to continue to wear colors other than white and black. But this is probably too busy? This is Christian Siriano’s Pre-Fall 2018, and I’ve been trying to figure out what I would do here – like, she’s close to being totally fine. I think maybe it would be just as simple as making her take off the blue and white shrug?
Tessa Thompson in Elie Saab glam-widow gear. She’s so lovely, it would have been nice to see her in something brighter and, you know, not this black doily.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
here. for. it.
Big time.
Some of the outfits might have been better than others, but I’ve been staring at a photograph of the cast and director gathered on the carpet and it is breathtaking, honestly. They’re so gorgeous, and so talented.
I can’t wait to see the movie, Im dying for it!
Some reviews are in and people are loving it! I can’t wait!
YASSS QUEEN!!!!
Gods and Goddesses, all.
And first in line the day this movie is out in UK.
I. Cannot. Wait!
I’m beside my self, I feel I’ve been waiting my whole life!
So much eye candy. Even the looks that aren’t as interesting or even as well-executed as Lupita’s and Issa’s are still so freaking fun.
I love every one of these, and nobody will ever look as amazing in purple as Lupita does here.
And I think the only thing I’d change about Janelle’s outfit is the choker. The shrug is part of the dress and it’s great.
Lupita was made to wear every colour. I still think about her Oscars dress in what she called “Nairobi Blue”. She looked amazing in emerald green too, and ruby red, and chartreuse, and brilliant white, and and and…
Basically I feel let down when she wears a black dress, even if it’s fab!
Giver her a paper bag, and it would do as well. She’s a like a princess.
i wish the shrug part were all blue. that shade of blue just looks gorgeous with her skin and when i look at the white side it’s just meh, comparatively.
These pictures are giving me life. They all look like royalty.
Yes! They look regal.
Lupita, Chad and Michael Bae Jordan look amazing! I can’t wait for this movie. The trailer music is my jam. Lifts me up instantly.
I almost bought a pair of shoes with the same basic pattern as Chadwick’s jacket and now I’m regretting that they aren’t in my hands. Maybe my better half won’t notice three new pairs of shoes?
Lupita looks like Princess Aura here. Absolutely stunning.
She looks beautiful. Everyone looks regal like the kings and queens they are. For those who can’t or refuse to understand why representation matters, these pictures is the reason why. There is nothing like seeing people who look like you, looking so majestic. I’ve already bought my tickets for Blank Panther the Sunday of opening weekend. My local theater is almost sold out for the entire weekend.
February 16th cannot come quickly enough. I am so stoked for this movie and I am loving the projected numbers for opening weekend.
I can hardly wait. I’ve already got my ticket!
YES!
I mean Lupita could wear a bag and I will probably think it’s wonderful. She continues to slay my entire life.
Wanted to drool over how good Chadwick looked. Wow.
I’m still narrowing down the Black Panther looks for opening night. It will be black af though
I think all of ‘em slayed. Least liked is that last pic, but Lupita and Janelle are fiercely stunning.
she looks like a Queen. Amazing.
Same goes for Chadwick, he looks very regal.
I think Janelle should have taken off the shrug and hat and just kept the gorgeous dress and the choker.
Same. Lupita looks amazing. I wasn’t sure if Janelle was wearing a jacket or the dress had sleeves. She would have looked amazing without it.
Oh Danai no. No…just no. Whoever put you in that dress is fired. Thumbs up otherwise.
The box office projections are indeed amazing but some of the comments I’m reading…can we take a breath? This will perform like a high end Marvel movie $300-400 million domestic. That’s fantastic. GREAT. People yelling about Star Wars numbers are being entirely unfair to this movie.
Love it. I just wish the background and carpet were a different color so the dress could pop out more against it.
Now this is how you do a big premier
Beautiful
Thank you for posting this! I can’t get enough of her fashion, she is so beautiful. Also, Michael B Jordan’s shoes are amazing!
Yes! His shoes were everything!
Love. All. Of. Them. Best dressed premiere
Except the pink…Gurl didn’t get the memo.
I love the color of Lupita’s dress- it really pops against the gold. It looks like it weighs a ton, tho- hope that’s not the case for the sake of her shoulders😀.
Not too crazy about the iridescent lining on the cape, but the fit is great.
Glad to see BP is tracking for a big opening weekend. Saw a trailer for Infinity Wars over the weekend- and the Panther’s uniform is amazing.
No Angela Bassett? She looked amazing! Lupita and Janelle were my faves. I thought Danai and Tessa looked awful.
Angela was my tie with Lupita! The yellow she wore was so gorgeous and fun and that FACE. Regal.
Angela killed it!
Also, her jewelry (!) and her hair was PERFECTION.
They all look good, like royalty! I love everything about this and CANNOT wait until 02/16!!
THAT DRESS…..wow, so cool and she looks amazing in it
I’m all kinds of shook. MY QUEEN DID THAT 😍😍
Lupita nailed it. Any other premiere and I might not be feeling it, but it’s perfect for BP – her hair is incredible.
Janelle Monae – either the hat or the shrug needs to go – bc you’re right, it’s too busy. Also the top and the skirt are two shades of black. I always confuse her with FKA Twiggs.
I love Issa Rae’s rainbow cape.
So many handsome men!
LUPITA CONTINUES TO SLAY. I cannot handle that dress. It is pure utter perfection. I literally screamed with glee looking at it!!
Everybody looked amazing and like they were having so much fun, I can’t wait to see this movie. I wish someone had taken the oppportunity to rock an African designer though.
So I know Black Panther is getting all the press right now but have any of you guys checked out Black Lightning on the CW? It’s a great show. I am loving all of this representation for black people especially in the superhero genre. It’s amazing to see.
The acting from Black Lightning, especially for the youngest Disney kid daughter can be really cringeworthy but I LOVE the show so far! The cop scenes were so important. And on a shallow note, the woman who plays the mother is STUNNING and I can’t stop looking at her.
Pretty dress, hilarious hair!
I have a confession.
Michael B is my husband. Secretly. We can’t bear to share our love with the world. I want to thank all of you for your kind support. Please see this movie for my dear love. We sacrificed so much for this critical moment, and my beshert deserves a box office smash. Our 45 children need Papa to do well you see.
He converted secretly too so news to the world Michael B Jordan is Jordanberg now. Take notes.
So proud. *wipes tears*
So brave.
Back off, bitch.
*angry cat emoji*
Lupita looks amazing.
I love the news about projected numbers for BP, fingers crossed it does great (it would give me life if it grossed north of $400 mill in NA).
I actually really hope this film manages to get a Best Costume nomination next year. They all look so amazing from the trailers and movie stills I have seen. Plus it would be such a “different” nomination since they generally go for period pieces. Even when they do a nominate a fantasy film it still usually is very period piece-y.
Grace Jones vibes.
Lupita really knows how to work a dress. Everyone else looks good but, Lupita is on another level!
Wow. I was going to say all of them look awesome, but I’ll just saw most of those are awesome. I think I like the guys outfits better.
I love Issa Rae. She always delights me on the red carpet. She has fun with her choices.
Not sure if I like the hair. I love that she goes for daring looks, but I think I preferred the stacked look she wore to the MET gala a few years back. The dress is stunning on her, though.
Boseman and Jordon look impeccable.
LOVE Issa Rae’s dress. I would wear the shit out of that.
Danai has an amazing body, that dress doesnt flatter her. Its unfortunant, because she is stunning.
Lupitas dress is everything.
I know! Danai usually stuns on the red carpet but this look was such a disappointment.
I honestly think the problem is the length. It needed a little hemming or she needed higher shoes. The columnar effect is upset by the fact that she’s a tad too short for it, causing ripples in the dress.
two words: JANELLE MONAE.
goddess. queen. #GOALS
I. Love. Her. So. Much!
I gasped when I saw her dress. She looks like a Goddess. That is one of her most beautiful looks. I loved everyone. So much gorgeous personality on the red carpet.
I love it! Cannot wait to see BP!
I really like Issa and Danai’s dresses. Lupita’s color is beautiful but the hardware is a bit much. And is someone under her train??? It’s like the dragon in that Gain commercial lollll.
Lupita looks stunning, but possibly uncomfortable? Like the dress is weighing too much or something. Chadwick is just…can’t even, so hot.
Can’t wait to see this movie! Two weeks!!
Now that’s fashion!
My BF and I are seeing this one in the theater, which we never do.
OMG that first photo of Lupita!! Perfection.
I like Issa’s a lot too, it’s really different. She is so pretty.
I’m not a big superhero / Marvel person, but I hope this does really well. The cast is fantastic.
This on Lupita is pure kitch to me. I remain unconvinced by her style. Very often is either way below or way above the line. It’s not a consistent one and I don’t think she’s found herself in fashion yet.
thank you for covering this premiere. I love lupita’s hair, very regal.
