Duchess Kate wore a $3500 Burberry coat for her first event in Stockholm

I forgot that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s big Swedish tour started this week! I think they arrived in Stockholm last night – technically – but unlike previous tours, William and Kate didn’t do a big photo-op upon their arrival, as they were deplaning. So officially, their tour began this morning in Stockholm, when they did an event at a hockey rink. It’s apparently freezing in Stockholm right now, because duh, it’s Stockholm! Swedish people live the Bomb Cyclone life every winter, right? Will and Kate will be touring Sweden and Norway for four days, and people are sort of excited because they’re going to be spending some time with Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, two of the coolest “modern royals.”
Kate did some “diplomatic dressing” as the British papers like to say. Her black coat is Burberry, and it costs about $3500. But underneath the coat, she wore a burgundy sweater by Swedish designer Fjallraven. I like Will and Kate’s knit hats – very cute.
By the way, if you’re side-eyeing Will and Kate for sipping what looks like wine, just know that while it’s quite common for Swedish people to drink some kind of alcoholic mulled wine when they’re out on the ice, Will and Kate got a non-alcoholic version.
Omg, I want her knit hat!!!!
Same that hat looks so freaking warm
Cute hat, but it’s not that cold lol, only -2C! It is has been colder in Chicago and Toronto this winter than in Oslo and Stockholm. Their winters are not as bad as I thought, despite being so north. Gulf stream for the win!
I want her whole outfit. She looks so warm and comfortable. And the color of that sweater is swoon worthy
Yup I like it from head to toe! The boots are cool and practical for snow too!
Are skinny jeans denim? Because Meghan got such flak for wearing denim in Cardiff. Meghan detractors were up in arms because royal women never wear denim and that how dare Meghan break yet another rule like she owned the place!
Anyway back to Kate, she needs to maintain this little meat on those bones, she looks fabulous.
That’s at the hockey rink though. I don’t expect people to wear fancy clothes at the hockey rink. I am an avid skater myself and cannot imagine doing it in anything but jeans or sweats or sport pants. I do stand by my words that Meghan should have chosen a stylish pair of pants for what was mostly a cultural event. And I do like Meghan. But not in skinny jeans at a cultural event, sorry.
Will looks 100x better and younger in a hat
Yeah i feel bad to say it but he needs to wear hats all the time. He suddendly looks attractive again.
Kate looks fantastic.
I think he would look great if he decided to to the plunge into being fully bald, but a growing a close-shaven beard.
https://metrouk2.files.wordpress.com/2015/01/prince-william-21.jpg?w=620&h=426&crop=1
He’s got a good face, but it doesn’t work with bald…he should’ve gotten a hair transplant years ago.
Agree. Both look good here; certain hats definitely suit them well.
And a cheer for Fjallraven! I love their range and own several pieces.
Came here just for this. He should always wear hats.
My god she has a lot of make up on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her hat, with that huge pom pom…adorable. Looks warm.
The coat doesn’t look worth that amount of money…just appears to be a nice basic black coat that you could get for one tenth that price.
Way too much for a plain coat..what’s it lined with?
For that price it would have to be lined with money.
I love her hat and I need to see her jumper under the coat, from the peak at the cuffs it looks good.
@Zapp – LOL! Totally agree.
It looks like shearling. She already owns a couple of shearling coats—one jacket & one coat.
It’s priced per button.
I think it’s a pretty coat, and if you’re a peasant and need your clothes to hold up, Burberry has always done so for me. I have a skirt from ten years ago that I swear I’m going to get back into that still looks great-and classic. That being said, Kate doesn’t really have investment pieces like the rest of us.
I agree with Burberry being great investment pieces. I have an almost 20 year old Burberry rain jacket that I still wear to walk my dog. It’s old and faded and not really suitable for “street wear” anymore, but it has held up admirably. And I don’t care about muddy paw prints on the sleeves, since I only wear it to walk the dog.
It’s sheepskin.
Is it? I can’t tell.
It’s shearling. I wanted to get one, but damn, those are expensive!! On sale, the least expensive “real” shearling coar I could find was about $1500…ON SALE. Forget Burberry lolol. If I could’ve afforded it at the time! I’d’ve grabbed it
yeah, it’s a pea coat with a hefty price tag. Hat is cute but it looks like a fur pom pom, so nope.
William looks great dressed casually. He should do it more often.
The boots are the only thing that I don’t like about Kate’s outfit. The rest of it is very nice.
She looks cute and comfy, but I can’t handle the smoky eye shadow for a morning sports event.
Yep. That’s a LOTTA makeup.
She looks great. She seems genuinely happy lately.
In Quebec we drink a hot wine thing called Caribou. warms you up after freezing your buns off outside!
I like the hat, though for me I’d ditch the pom pom. And I reeealllyy like the jacket. The pop of burgandy (sweater or scarf?) looks nice as well. I think she looks really nice in this.
Will looks so different in more casual clothes – they both look younger/more relaxed.
I love the hat! I think the pom pom adds a nice, playful element to the outfit.
She is pregnant, right?
I guess it’s the big coat but she is hardly showing in those pics.
She’s, what, 6 months? Nearing 7? I looked like a truck at that point.
Really? It feels like she’s been pregnant forever. My mother and I were talking about it the other day that it seems like this is one of those “elephant” gestations.
It’s because she announces so early (not that I blame her for doing that). Most people wait until after the 3 month mark to announce.
This one was announced early because she had to cancel events early because of HG
I was a walking circus tent. The BIG tent.
Yeah, I came here just to complain that it isn’t fair, haha. When I was that pregnant I looked like a whale.
I love this look! She and William both look really good in these hats – I like the way her hair looks coming out under it and he looks a lot younger. Just saw a couple videos and they actually look like they’re having a good time.
They do look happy and great, right?
Does anyone know what brand her boots are? They’re really cute! Also I’m loving the hat…and the whole outfit really. This is one of the few things she’s worn ever, that I would wear lol!
No clue but they look like Sorel boots.
+1000 I bought a very similar pair from Sorel on sale in … October, I think. Let me tell you, they’re great! I have two Siberian Huskies. I’m out and about for several hours a day. Very sensible choice by the Duchess.
They are Sorel Tivoli’s-I have a similar pair and they are AWESOME. Super warm.
https://www.sorel.com/womens-tivoli-ii-suede-boot-1567031.html
Thanks guys!! I appreciate it!
she has almost identical shearling coat but by cheaper brand I just do not remember which one. Kate is well known for buying same things in different colors and from different brands.
I’ll give her a pass if she can no longer fit into because she is pregnant.
that is true…but the price is huge especially if you buy it for one visit once you are pregnant.
@Lala, are you thinking of this one? Because it actually costs almost as much.
https://katemiddletonstyle.org/item/temperley-odele-jacket/
This looks super cute and cozy and she always looks right at home when she gets to hang at sporty places.
I do wonder if she’ll EVER leave that ring at home though. Not because I don’t like it (I actually do, even it’s objectively a little tacky) but you’re wearing gloves. Rings are the devil when it’s cold and you wear gloves. They slip right off!
i wonder if she has a decoy ring that she wears for sporty outdoor events like this
I’m always surprised by the ring criticism. The only time I ever take my rings off is if I am cooking something that involves my hands, otherwise they stay on, so it doesn’t surprise me that she wears her ring constantly because mine hasn’t been off my finger for more than a few minutes in 10 years.
Love the looks but I have to point out that William’s pants are still very inappropriately tailored in the crotch area. But it’s nice to know he still dressing to the right…LOL.
The coat is nice but there are plenty of similar styles available for much less. Otherwise, she looks good and so does William.
All of a sudden Kate’s hair looks a lot longer flowing out from her winter hat. I like the boots. William is being all touchy feeling, that’s weird for him.
She looks good, but way too much money was spent on that coat.
Yay! Burberry. Someone has been taking my Burberry hints! Lol.
She looks cute and appropriate. She could lose the 80s curls, lighten up the makeup but all in all not bad. I love the side-eye photo with Willy.
He is a sex drive killer and repulses me for some reason I can’t explain. He’s just so goofy, and he holds his mouth in a way that annoys me. His panty situation doesn’t help things.
I am dying at your sex drive killer line because a friend was texting precisely the same thing earlier.
For me, it is his strange pants situation; in this case, his pants situation coupled with the somewhat too short jacket.
I will never understand why her makeup artist does such a heavy daytime look for her. It ages her and it’s such a tonal shift from ice hockey and knitted hats.
Especially since, when we have seen her with less makeup, she looks so good!
She’s a pretty woman and doesn’t need all that. It’s so aging.
Isn’t she her own makeup artist?
She looks quite nice with less makeup. Don’t know what convinced her to go this route.
i live somewhere with colder winters than stockholm and kate looks just like most trendy women in their 20s and 30s here – the pom pom hat, hair down, and dark eye makeup/nude lip combo is a popular winter look. (i prefer mascara, blush, and rosy lip color.) i didn’t even recognize the eye makeup as being heavy until i got to the comments!
Its telling that the only rag that has this story on their front page is the Fail, all other news outlets have it buried – gone are the days when a sighting of these 2 make the headlines.
I love Scandinavia but let’s be honest it’s “just” a mini visit to Sweden and later Norway. Hardly of interest for people other than royal watchers.
I’m sure People or Hello will cover it. Royals are just ornaments anyway, only to be covered in tabloid mags and blogs.
According to Richard Palmer (Express UK), it’s a matter of supply and demand: They’ve been out and about a lot lately, and their appearances become less newsworthy the more that we see of them. Makes sense to me.
It depends on the royal. From her dating days through to her death, Diana drew huge crowds. People couldn’t get enough of her even with the daily articles that should have sated that need.
Harry, and surprisingly Charles, draws crowds too. Not at Diana magnitude of crowds mind.
These 2 have seen their ability to draw crowds diminish exponentially with each successive year. To the point of none at all except for buss-ed in school children. Some of the royal press corps photographers post pictures of the empty streets at their engagements which are cordoned off in expectation of huge crowds that never show up.
When they show up with Harry, the crowds show up.
“By the way, if you’re side-eyeing Will and Kate for sipping what looks like wine,”
Why would anyone have an issue with that?
Because she’s pregnant…
A couple of tiny sips of wine would really be fine…but I agree she wouldn’t want to risk an ignorant backlash over it.
Just waint until you see the photos from their walk through Old Town with Victoria and Daniel. Victoria’s coat has so many buttons.
the posed photo with the swedish royals after lunch is pretty uncomfortable and strange looking
I love Berberry coats and she looks adorable! Will looks so young in the hat!
She looks so happy. I love this entire outfit. The shearling coat is the bomb and I wish I could afford it!
She looks great. I love the pom pom hat, but geez, two hundred dollars?? Good thing she’s a princess, ha.
probably because it’s got an arctic fox fur pom pom. Not faux fur, real fur.
No it’s confirmed fake. Just a regular beanie.
Well that sucks. Pom-pom doesn’t even have a purpose. Lets slaughter an animal for a useless ornament.
Her makeup is always so harsh.
Well of course she needed a new $3500 coat, because she has never been pregnant before and doesn’t have any maternity coats or existing maternity clothing. Oh wait.
VERY interesting exchange going on in that first photo, Kaiser.
Today she’s wearing another new custom dress and another new custom coat from Catherine Walker.
Cannot get over the creepiness factor of her wearing the design house her late MIL put on the map.
Don’t find that creepy. I do find him giving her his mother’s ring, from an unhappy marriage, creepy.
I find the ring thing creepy too. He could have had another ring designed using Diana’s diamonds, or done something different with the sapphire.
It’s definitely not freezing here today, it’s just around 0 degrees C! Too bad most of the snow from last weeks has melted away, it would have made for nicer pictures.
That first photo of her side-eyeing William as he touches her back is hysterical!!! Thanks for the morning chuckle!!
Will looks so handsome here. Poor guy losing his hair so early. And with the shape of his face, kind of long, it doesn’t suit him. Some men, the way their face is shaped and head, they can carry it off.
I agree about a hair transplant. My brother did it in his 30s. He did it before he lost all of his hair on top, but it was thinning very quickly by the time he started. But you do it then to start filing in so it’s not so noticeable to people as you are doing it. My dad was bald in his mid 30s. So now there’s enough on top that makes my brother happy. But he didn’t continue on doing even more because it’s not cheap. But what he did never fell out and it looks good, and you can’t tell he had a hair transplant. They are much better at techniques that look more natural than when it first started. My brother researched it and traveled to the best clinic and doctor.
But Will is tall and has a nice body and does look great in casual clothes like in these photos.
Hmmm. I wonder if the purpose of their visit is to see a model of what Charles is pushing in terms of modernizing the BRF. Both the Norwegians (Hakeem & MM) and the Swedes (Victoria & Daniel) offer a younger version of royality and how that can look for people in WK & HM age range.
Will needs to become a hat guy he looks so much better with one
What’s the point of this tour? Doesn’t seem like it will do anything for Brexit. They really need to stop this whole Brexit charm defensive thing. It hasn’t worked at all. Also the crowd show up looks small for the Cambridge’s.
Catherine looks really nice here; I love her hat, earrings, coat and boats.
Kate looks adorable in that hat.
Best she has looked in ages, really like the shorter hair, extra weight, coat is divine.
Not freaking pregnant
