Duchess Kate wore a $3500 Burberry coat for her first event in Stockholm

I forgot that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s big Swedish tour started this week! I think they arrived in Stockholm last night – technically – but unlike previous tours, William and Kate didn’t do a big photo-op upon their arrival, as they were deplaning. So officially, their tour began this morning in Stockholm, when they did an event at a hockey rink. It’s apparently freezing in Stockholm right now, because duh, it’s Stockholm! Swedish people live the Bomb Cyclone life every winter, right? Will and Kate will be touring Sweden and Norway for four days, and people are sort of excited because they’re going to be spending some time with Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, two of the coolest “modern royals.”

Kate did some “diplomatic dressing” as the British papers like to say. Her black coat is Burberry, and it costs about $3500. But underneath the coat, she wore a burgundy sweater by Swedish designer Fjallraven. I like Will and Kate’s knit hats – very cute.

By the way, if you’re side-eyeing Will and Kate for sipping what looks like wine, just know that while it’s quite common for Swedish people to drink some kind of alcoholic mulled wine when they’re out on the ice, Will and Kate got a non-alcoholic version.

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

96 Responses to “Duchess Kate wore a $3500 Burberry coat for her first event in Stockholm”

  1. A Croatian says:
    January 30, 2018 at 8:41 am

    Omg, I want her knit hat!!!!

  2. Amy says:
    January 30, 2018 at 8:44 am

    Will looks 100x better and younger in a hat

  3. minx says:
    January 30, 2018 at 8:45 am

    Her hat, with that huge pom pom…adorable. Looks warm.
    The coat doesn’t look worth that amount of money…just appears to be a nice basic black coat that you could get for one tenth that price.

  4. whatever says:
    January 30, 2018 at 8:45 am

    William looks great dressed casually. He should do it more often.

    The boots are the only thing that I don’t like about Kate’s outfit. The rest of it is very nice.

  5. Sullivan says:
    January 30, 2018 at 8:49 am

    She looks great. She seems genuinely happy lately.

  6. OriginalLala says:
    January 30, 2018 at 8:50 am

    In Quebec we drink a hot wine thing called Caribou. warms you up after freezing your buns off outside!

  7. Erinn says:
    January 30, 2018 at 8:53 am

    I like the hat, though for me I’d ditch the pom pom. And I reeealllyy like the jacket. The pop of burgandy (sweater or scarf?) looks nice as well. I think she looks really nice in this.

    Will looks so different in more casual clothes – they both look younger/more relaxed.

  8. Belle Epoch says:
    January 30, 2018 at 8:53 am

    She is pregnant, right?

  9. another kate says:
    January 30, 2018 at 8:54 am

    I love this look! She and William both look really good in these hats – I like the way her hair looks coming out under it and he looks a lot younger. Just saw a couple videos and they actually look like they’re having a good time.

  10. MellyMel says:
    January 30, 2018 at 8:59 am

    Does anyone know what brand her boots are? They’re really cute! Also I’m loving the hat…and the whole outfit really. This is one of the few things she’s worn ever, that I would wear lol!

  11. lala says:
    January 30, 2018 at 9:04 am

    she has almost identical shearling coat but by cheaper brand I just do not remember which one. Kate is well known for buying same things in different colors and from different brands.

  12. littlemissnaughty says:
    January 30, 2018 at 9:05 am

    This looks super cute and cozy and she always looks right at home when she gets to hang at sporty places.

    I do wonder if she’ll EVER leave that ring at home though. Not because I don’t like it (I actually do, even it’s objectively a little tacky) but you’re wearing gloves. Rings are the devil when it’s cold and you wear gloves. They slip right off!

  13. Rapunzel says:
    January 30, 2018 at 9:10 am

    Love the looks but I have to point out that William’s pants are still very inappropriately tailored in the crotch area. But it’s nice to know he still dressing to the right…LOL.

  14. cerys says:
    January 30, 2018 at 9:12 am

    The coat is nice but there are plenty of similar styles available for much less. Otherwise, she looks good and so does William.

  15. Citresse says:
    January 30, 2018 at 9:15 am

    All of a sudden Kate’s hair looks a lot longer flowing out from her winter hat. I like the boots. William is being all touchy feeling, that’s weird for him.

  16. Seraphina says:
    January 30, 2018 at 9:16 am

    She looks good, but way too much money was spent on that coat.

  17. magnoliarose says:
    January 30, 2018 at 9:19 am

    Yay! Burberry. Someone has been taking my Burberry hints! Lol.
    She looks cute and appropriate. She could lose the 80s curls, lighten up the makeup but all in all not bad. I love the side-eye photo with Willy.

    He is a sex drive killer and repulses me for some reason I can’t explain. He’s just so goofy, and he holds his mouth in a way that annoys me. His panty situation doesn’t help things.

  18. bread says:
    January 30, 2018 at 9:19 am

    I will never understand why her makeup artist does such a heavy daytime look for her. It ages her and it’s such a tonal shift from ice hockey and knitted hats.

  19. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    January 30, 2018 at 9:23 am

    Its telling that the only rag that has this story on their front page is the Fail, all other news outlets have it buried – gone are the days when a sighting of these 2 make the headlines.

    • Ollie says:
      January 30, 2018 at 9:35 am

      I love Scandinavia but let’s be honest it’s “just” a mini visit to Sweden and later Norway. Hardly of interest for people other than royal watchers.

    • Sage says:
      January 30, 2018 at 9:58 am

      I’m sure People or Hello will cover it. Royals are just ornaments anyway, only to be covered in tabloid mags and blogs.

    • Lobbit says:
      January 30, 2018 at 9:59 am

      According to Richard Palmer (Express UK), it’s a matter of supply and demand: They’ve been out and about a lot lately, and their appearances become less newsworthy the more that we see of them. Makes sense to me.

      • LAK says:
        January 30, 2018 at 10:57 am

        It depends on the royal. From her dating days through to her death, Diana drew huge crowds. People couldn’t get enough of her even with the daily articles that should have sated that need.

        Harry, and surprisingly Charles, draws crowds too. Not at Diana magnitude of crowds mind.

        These 2 have seen their ability to draw crowds diminish exponentially with each successive year. To the point of none at all except for buss-ed in school children. Some of the royal press corps photographers post pictures of the empty streets at their engagements which are cordoned off in expectation of huge crowds that never show up.

        When they show up with Harry, the crowds show up.

  20. Bobbymilly says:
    January 30, 2018 at 9:36 am

    “By the way, if you’re side-eyeing Will and Kate for sipping what looks like wine,”

    Why would anyone have an issue with that?

  21. sus says:
    January 30, 2018 at 9:37 am

    Just waint until you see the photos from their walk through Old Town with Victoria and Daniel. Victoria’s coat has so many buttons.

    Reply
  22. HeyThere! says:
    January 30, 2018 at 9:52 am

    I love Berberry coats and she looks adorable! Will looks so young in the hat!

  23. Lifeside says:
    January 30, 2018 at 9:53 am

    She looks so happy. I love this entire outfit. The shearling coat is the bomb and I wish I could afford it!

  24. Becks says:
    January 30, 2018 at 10:01 am

    She looks great. I love the pom pom hat, but geez, two hundred dollars?? Good thing she’s a princess, ha.

  25. tw says:
    January 30, 2018 at 10:02 am

    Her makeup is always so harsh.

  26. notasugarhere says:
    January 30, 2018 at 10:05 am

    Well of course she needed a new $3500 coat, because she has never been pregnant before and doesn’t have any maternity coats or existing maternity clothing. Oh wait.

    VERY interesting exchange going on in that first photo, Kaiser.

  27. Rebecca says:
    January 30, 2018 at 10:06 am

    It’s definitely not freezing here today, it’s just around 0 degrees C! Too bad most of the snow from last weeks has melted away, it would have made for nicer pictures.

    Reply
  28. harla says:
    January 30, 2018 at 10:08 am

    That first photo of her side-eyeing William as he touches her back is hysterical!!! Thanks for the morning chuckle!!

  29. Jayna says:
    January 30, 2018 at 10:11 am

    Will looks so handsome here. Poor guy losing his hair so early. And with the shape of his face, kind of long, it doesn’t suit him. Some men, the way their face is shaped and head, they can carry it off.

    I agree about a hair transplant. My brother did it in his 30s. He did it before he lost all of his hair on top, but it was thinning very quickly by the time he started. But you do it then to start filing in so it’s not so noticeable to people as you are doing it. My dad was bald in his mid 30s. So now there’s enough on top that makes my brother happy. But he didn’t continue on doing even more because it’s not cheap. But what he did never fell out and it looks good, and you can’t tell he had a hair transplant. They are much better at techniques that look more natural than when it first started. My brother researched it and traveled to the best clinic and doctor.

    But Will is tall and has a nice body and does look great in casual clothes like in these photos.

  30. Honey says:
    January 30, 2018 at 10:23 am

    Hmmm. I wonder if the purpose of their visit is to see a model of what Charles is pushing in terms of modernizing the BRF. Both the Norwegians (Hakeem & MM) and the Swedes (Victoria & Daniel) offer a younger version of royality and how that can look for people in WK & HM age range.

  31. Petty Riperton says:
    January 30, 2018 at 10:34 am

    Will needs to become a hat guy he looks so much better with one

  32. Kitty says:
    January 30, 2018 at 12:12 pm

    What’s the point of this tour? Doesn’t seem like it will do anything for Brexit. They really need to stop this whole Brexit charm defensive thing. It hasn’t worked at all. Also the crowd show up looks small for the Cambridge’s.

  33. Jessica says:
    January 30, 2018 at 12:43 pm

    Catherine looks really nice here; I love her hat, earrings, coat and boats.

  34. penelope says:
    January 30, 2018 at 12:51 pm

    Kate looks adorable in that hat.

  35. Sansa says:
    January 30, 2018 at 1:03 pm

    Best she has looked in ages, really like the shorter hair, extra weight, coat is divine.

  36. isko says:
    January 30, 2018 at 1:56 pm

    Not freaking pregnant

