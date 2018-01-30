Melania Trump is allegedly ‘furious’ with her husband but she’ll attend the SOTU

Embed from Getty Images

It’s still startling to me that the media, as a whole, doesn’t really care about the Trump marriage. We’ve collectively decided several things all at once: Melania Trump is an a–hole undeserving of sympathy; the Trump marriage has always been a disaster; she doesn’t love him; she doesn’t give a sh-t if he cheats on her. But Melania has to keep up appearances in various ways. Like, she didn’t want to join her husband at Davos last week – she canceled at the last minute, citing vague scheduling and security conflicts, and then flew down to Florida for some alone time at a spa, which I guess was supposed to make us think that she might genuinely be mad about Stormy Daniels. But she also has to keep up appearances with her sham marriage, which is why her office released that statement about how she’s focused on her family and her role as FLOTUS. And now here’s one more “keeping up appearances” thing: Melania will attend the State of the Union tonight.

Melania Trump will be on hand to support her husband during his first State of the Union address on Tuesday evening. During Monday’s briefing, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed the first lady’s attendance and added that all of the president’s children would also be there, with the exception of his 11-year-old son, Barron. The news comes after the first lady abruptly canceled a planned trip to Davos, Switzerland, with President Trump last week amid allegations that he had an affair with porn star Stormy Daniels. (Trump has denied the claims through his lawyer Michael Cohen.) The change of plans — and the fact that the first lady reportedly traveled to West Palm Beach, Florida, instead, according to CNN — stirred speculation about a possible rift between the first couple.

[From People]

This was announced around the same time the New York Times reported that Melania was “furious” about the Stormy Daniels story and the NYT notes that Melania has not lifted a finger to publicly or privately excuse or defend her husband in weeks, since the Stormy story broke. In the past, Melania was sent out to “clean up” for her husband’s assaults and brags about assaults, but she hasn’t done anything this time… because by all accounts, Trump’s affair with Stormy Daniels was a consensual relationship and not an assault? It’s crazy what Melania will put up with, eh? That New York Times story also confirms that Melania’s last-minute, “whirlwind” trip to Palm Beach last week (as her husband was in Davos) cost taxpayers $64,600 for the plane ride alone.

Embed from Getty Images