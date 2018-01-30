Duchess Kate wore green Catherine Walker to meet Crown Princess Victoria

Prince William’s scarf made me think, for one brief moment, that he was wearing a turtleneck, and that he was going all-in with the Sketchy Bald European look. Alas, it’s just his scarf. These are more photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in Stockholm, where they met up with Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel. You can read more about their activities here.
I do not begrudge Kate’s big, Russian-style fur (faux fur?) hat. Apparently it’s cold as hell in Stockholm for this trip and she looks bundled up and warm in her buttony coat. I do feel sorry for William though – it’s probably some kind of Windsor rule that he shouldn’t wear a hat for this kind of photo-op. I bet his dome was ice-cold. As for Kate’s ensemble, from what I’m seeing, she wore a matchy-matchy hunter green dress and coat from Catherine Walker & Co. I like the simplicity of the dress and I loathe the dated look of the coat. The coat makes me think she’s trying to channel Jackie Kennedy all of a sudden.
Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.
weird vibes off victoria and daniel here (and the king & queen) – they don’t look pleased with having to spend time with the cambridges.
Victoria and Daniel have been really sick with the flu. They have cancelled a whole bunch of engagements over several weeks and the kids have been sick as well so I am not surprised that they seem a little strange. It may also hit Daniel harder than others as a transplant patient.
thanks for the context, that makes sense – they both look pale and drawn.
hopefully kate has had her flu shot.
To me, the pictures seem slightly off because they are all looking at different cameras
+1000
Agree!
The Prince Henrys’ sure making a great shake up in Throne Idle Do Littles middletons. Waite for one copying Princess Henry style – after six years, is now carrying a handbag! and taking overseas trips ( playing on ice!) when they would have already retire and in hiding at AH/ berkshire on baby watch.
There was a photo on IG where Victoria and Kate (same pose as the group photo) where they are looking at each other and laughing / giggling. It was a cute photo.
I don’t like her outfit here and the coat looks boring. I like Victoria’s coat and boots but not worn together.
There are more photos of W&K with V&D where they all look happy and smiley. And that’s just how the King and Queen usually look when they pose for photos.
They are almost grimacing.
The King has a natural resting p*ssed face and rarely smiles and the Swedish media often runs articles on Queen Silvia’s plastic surgery, botox and fillers, and, although the procedures are never confirmed by the palace, her face seems to have got that frozen/grimacing look recently.
Kate’s coat does look dated.
Victoria out-buttoned Kate!!
It really does. However, I like the green dress.
Looking even Frumpier – aged with that handbag.
How waitie Do Little (the unprofessional) manage to make even a handbag that HM at her age – to say nothing of Princess Sparkle, make so regal and chic.
CP Victoria Qn Silvia look so Regal. Middleton looks as a lesser ‘commoner’ outsider would – sneaking in the Royals Photo Call. FCO need to start sending The Prince Henry Couple on these trips!
Okay, I’ll bite the bait… I’ve been reading your comments in every single post about these royals… And I’m no kate-apologist, but really? Frumpier? Older than the Queen? I really like Meghan Markle, she seems fantástic and has a killer style… So, is it necessary to pit woman against another woman? For what is worth, Kate looks so happy in these last months… Maybe she is actually relieved with less pressure con her, and sharing the spotlight with Meghan…
“CP Victoria Qn Silvia look so Regal”
Really?, you must be the only one that thinks that. I don’t mind CP Victoria’s outdoor outfit but the items she’s wearing look better if they weren’t worn together. When they are worn together she looks like she just grabbed anything to wear. In this instance, Kate actually looks the more polished of the two.
“sneaking in the Royals Photo Call”
Why would she be sneaking into the Royals Photocall when she is meant to be there? .Jeez, the hate for this girl is ridiculous.
Ugh CB is deleting my post again
Word salad 🥗 Royal sparkle-sorry but your comments make no sense
I’m the opposite. I like the coat but that dress is just terrible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@pandy I totally and completely agree
I think she looks great here, the coat is a little frumpy, but look at the designer—CW. Not to disparage the deceased, but I never got the CW hype w Diana and I really don’t get it now. It’s serivceable I suppose, as in, anyone (like a 90 year old) can wear CW. It’s fine for Granny Carole but to me CW is boring. Is it a British thing? A Diana thing?
I really like Victoria’s coat.
those posed photos after the luncheon look awkward as hell
They look like they were just introduced to each other right before the photo was taken, not like husband and wife.
The coat looks VERY Camilla to me. Which is fine for Camilla -she looks great in this cut. I loathe it on Kate though…but I am willing to be sympathetic in this instance that I 1) have never been pregnant 2) have never had to figure out arctic, formal maternity daywear. [That said, my walk to work in DC/VA was the exact same (standard January) temperature this morning and I managed fine ($100 ted baker camel wrap coat from eBay, 9yo stylish Icelandic sweater, $25 white/navy dotted button down from BR outlet, $10 HM black jeans, $30 HM black booties)]
Victoria looks OUTSTANDING btw -I love her styling that pairs the maroon suede accessories (and patterned neck wrap?) with the coat. If I wore the coat, and wore it minus her accessories, I am afraid I would look slightly steampunk given the greenish khaki shade. Otherwise I would be setting an eBay alert for it…
The only change I would make with victoria’s outfit would be adding tights or ideally making the boots instead of boot dies! Proportion ever so slightly off…
Also one more comment to give Kate credit (again acknowledging that I respect her maternity style as long as it is occasion appropriate; pregnancy seems hard enough and I am not trying to pile on excessively) —Kate’s green dress is really nice. I also hope this shade (which is my favorite color that I am glad to finally see in stores!!) means that she will be doing her st Patrick’s commitment this year and recycling this outfit.
The bow/collar of Victoria’s dress is peeking out from her coat. Looks cute.
Sounds like a cute outfit!
It’s so dated. She totes stole it from Camilla’s closet!
I don’t think she is trying to channel anyone, especially Jackie O. She looks lovely, has a pretty face. I like the color of the coat, but don’t like the way it flares out at the bottom. But, she is carrying a baby under all that material!
NGL, posts on her clothing as she’s moving along in her pregnancy are a bit tiring. Standards should be different when you’re pregnant. If she’s not wearing something inappropriate like cutoffs or a tube top, give her a pass. For many pregnancy sucks from the beginning to the end. You’re in a constant state of discomfort either with nausea, hemorrhoids, back pain, leaky bladder or all of the above. The coat may not be the mos stylish, but what if she’s comfortable in it?
Now I’m picturing her in cutoffs and a tube top at a State banquet. Thanks for the giggle.
Kate always looks good in jewel tones.
Well her dress certainly looks better than Victoria’s which is like someone’s sofa. And the coat is fine too. But then I suppose I am not looking to find fault with her all the time.
I agree. It must be tiring trying to find something wrong with everything Kate wears.
I think many folks find it entertaining, because they never tire of it.
I would never be able to tell Kate is pregnant (unless maybe I went up to her real close).
What’s the point of this tour? Doesn’t seem like it will do anything for Brexit. They really need to stop this whole Brexit charm defensive thing. It hasn’t worked at all. Also the crowd show up looks small for the Cambridge’s.
I actually like Kate’s look here, it speaks to my inner granny.
Was she really wearing matchy-matchy green coat and dress?
Looking at the pictures with the coat she doesn’t seem to wear a dress (pants maybe?), and the shoes are different from those on the pictures with the dress.
It seems she changed outfits once indoor.
That’s right! She’s wearing boots for those outside photos!
And I love the new Mulberry handbag. Looks just like something the Queen would carry!😉
Victoria looks fab.
Seems she was wearing walking boots for the snow, and changed to heels indoors. Victoria changed to pumps inside (court shoes) as well.
Yes, she was wearing a bespoke long sleveed shift dress in deep green. At the palace she wore black court shoes, and she changed into boots with a lower heel to walk in the snow.
(Small voice)…I like the coat a lot…better than the dress actually!
Agree with you, also in a small voice. I think the coat looks good on her and is a lovely colour. I’m not mad on the dress but it was appropriate for the occasion. I prefer Kate’s coat and dress to Victoria’s.
Did Kate curtsy to Victoria? Kate will be a queen consort but Victoria will be a queen regnant.
IS there a rule that Will can’t wear a hat on these things? And why would that be? Kate is wearing a hat.
William would look about 100 times better with a hat, AND he looks silly without one. I don’t mean because his face doesn’t carry a bald head well (it doesn’t), I mean because he’s so damn bundled up from head to toe, but then a hatless, bald head. It looks strange. At least Daniel has hair, so it doesn’t look as odd.
I shiver looking at that bald head.
I actually like Kate’s fur hat, but the whole outfit looks off to me.
I was cracking up laughing over the purse, when I saw it this morning on @KensingtonRoyal instagram account. Suddenly workhorses and taking tips, not from pips, but the newbie! If this becomes a team aniston/ team jolie style faceoff over the years, I am defs Team Sparkle.
Something about Kate’s lack of interest in being an active Royal comes through too strong for me and other than enjoying the highs and lows of her fashion, she’s doesn’t have the x-factor for me. Meg Sparkle does. (Just my personal opinion)
So what you wanna say is this is the first time you see Kate with one of her many purses?
That’s no new style for her.
I’m curious to hear what you guys think of Silvia being so ‘toxed and tweaked she can barely move her face anymore?
I think that years of being married to a jerk took a toll on Queen Silvia’s confidence.
Love Vicky’s dress!
I actually like the green coat, buttons and all (at least they blend!) I don’t like that hat but I never like those hats on her, so no surprise there. I also really like the boots with the coat.
Her inside outfit is fine but a bit blah. I would have liked to have seen a necklace with it.
I do like that shade of green on her in general though.
