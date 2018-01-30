Duchess Kate wore green Catherine Walker to meet Crown Princess Victoria

Prince William’s scarf made me think, for one brief moment, that he was wearing a turtleneck, and that he was going all-in with the Sketchy Bald European look. Alas, it’s just his scarf. These are more photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in Stockholm, where they met up with Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel. You can read more about their activities here.

I do not begrudge Kate’s big, Russian-style fur (faux fur?) hat. Apparently it’s cold as hell in Stockholm for this trip and she looks bundled up and warm in her buttony coat. I do feel sorry for William though – it’s probably some kind of Windsor rule that he shouldn’t wear a hat for this kind of photo-op. I bet his dome was ice-cold. As for Kate’s ensemble, from what I’m seeing, she wore a matchy-matchy hunter green dress and coat from Catherine Walker & Co. I like the simplicity of the dress and I loathe the dated look of the coat. The coat makes me think she’s trying to channel Jackie Kennedy all of a sudden.

Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.

 

56 Responses to “Duchess Kate wore green Catherine Walker to meet Crown Princess Victoria”

  1. Argonaut says:
    January 30, 2018 at 11:07 am

    weird vibes off victoria and daniel here (and the king & queen) – they don’t look pleased with having to spend time with the cambridges.

    Reply
  2. Cher says:
    January 30, 2018 at 11:08 am

    Kate’s coat does look dated.

    Reply
  3. Starryfish says:
    January 30, 2018 at 11:10 am

    I really like Victoria’s coat.

    Reply
  4. OriginalLala says:
    January 30, 2018 at 11:12 am

    those posed photos after the luncheon look awkward as hell

    Reply
  5. Ib says:
    January 30, 2018 at 11:13 am

    The coat looks VERY Camilla to me. Which is fine for Camilla -she looks great in this cut. I loathe it on Kate though…but I am willing to be sympathetic in this instance that I 1) have never been pregnant 2) have never had to figure out arctic, formal maternity daywear. [That said, my walk to work in DC/VA was the exact same (standard January) temperature this morning and I managed fine ($100 ted baker camel wrap coat from eBay, 9yo stylish Icelandic sweater, $25 white/navy dotted button down from BR outlet, $10 HM black jeans, $30 HM black booties)]

    Reply
  6. yanni says:
    January 30, 2018 at 11:13 am

    It’s so dated. She totes stole it from Camilla’s closet!

    Reply
  7. Nancy says:
    January 30, 2018 at 11:15 am

    I don’t think she is trying to channel anyone, especially Jackie O. She looks lovely, has a pretty face. I like the color of the coat, but don’t like the way it flares out at the bottom. But, she is carrying a baby under all that material!

    Reply
  8. Matilda says:
    January 30, 2018 at 11:16 am

    NGL, posts on her clothing as she’s moving along in her pregnancy are a bit tiring. Standards should be different when you’re pregnant. If she’s not wearing something inappropriate like cutoffs or a tube top, give her a pass. For many pregnancy sucks from the beginning to the end. You’re in a constant state of discomfort either with nausea, hemorrhoids, back pain, leaky bladder or all of the above. The coat may not be the mos stylish, but what if she’s comfortable in it?

    Reply
  9. Sullivan says:
    January 30, 2018 at 11:22 am

    Kate always looks good in jewel tones.

    Reply
  10. spidee!! says:
    January 30, 2018 at 11:23 am

    Well her dress certainly looks better than Victoria’s which is like someone’s sofa. And the coat is fine too. But then I suppose I am not looking to find fault with her all the time.

    Reply
  11. perplexed says:
    January 30, 2018 at 11:27 am

    I would never be able to tell Kate is pregnant (unless maybe I went up to her real close).

    Reply
  12. Kitty says:
    January 30, 2018 at 11:30 am

    What’s the point of this tour? Doesn’t seem like it will do anything for Brexit. They really need to stop this whole Brexit charm defensive thing. It hasn’t worked at all. Also the crowd show up looks small for the Cambridge’s.

    Reply
  13. HK9 says:
    January 30, 2018 at 11:31 am

    I actually like Kate’s look here, it speaks to my inner granny. :-)

    Reply
  14. manta says:
    January 30, 2018 at 11:32 am

    Was she really wearing matchy-matchy green coat and dress?
    Looking at the pictures with the coat she doesn’t seem to wear a dress (pants maybe?), and the shoes are different from those on the pictures with the dress.
    It seems she changed outfits once indoor.

    Reply
  15. another kate says:
    January 30, 2018 at 11:37 am

    (Small voice)…I like the coat a lot…better than the dress actually!

    Reply
  16. aquarius64 says:
    January 30, 2018 at 11:38 am

    Did Kate curtsy to Victoria? Kate will be a queen consort but Victoria will be a queen regnant.

    Reply
  17. Anastasia says:
    January 30, 2018 at 11:43 am

    IS there a rule that Will can’t wear a hat on these things? And why would that be? Kate is wearing a hat.

    William would look about 100 times better with a hat, AND he looks silly without one. I don’t mean because his face doesn’t carry a bald head well (it doesn’t), I mean because he’s so damn bundled up from head to toe, but then a hatless, bald head. It looks strange. At least Daniel has hair, so it doesn’t look as odd.

    Reply
  18. minx says:
    January 30, 2018 at 11:57 am

    I actually like Kate’s fur hat, but the whole outfit looks off to me.

    Reply
  19. Sequinedheart says:
    January 30, 2018 at 12:26 pm

    I was cracking up laughing over the purse, when I saw it this morning on @KensingtonRoyal instagram account. Suddenly workhorses and taking tips, not from pips, but the newbie! If this becomes a team aniston/ team jolie style faceoff over the years, I am defs Team Sparkle.
    Something about Kate’s lack of interest in being an active Royal comes through too strong for me and other than enjoying the highs and lows of her fashion, she’s doesn’t have the x-factor for me. Meg Sparkle does. (Just my personal opinion)

    Reply
  20. sus says:
    January 30, 2018 at 12:39 pm

    I’m curious to hear what you guys think of Silvia being so ‘toxed and tweaked she can barely move her face anymore?

    Reply
  21. penelope says:
    January 30, 2018 at 12:52 pm

    Love Vicky’s dress!

    Reply
  22. Becks says:
    January 30, 2018 at 1:05 pm

    I actually like the green coat, buttons and all (at least they blend!) I don’t like that hat but I never like those hats on her, so no surprise there. I also really like the boots with the coat.

    Her inside outfit is fine but a bit blah. I would have liked to have seen a necklace with it.

    I do like that shade of green on her in general though.

    Reply

