“Tom Hanks was cast as the nicest guy in the world, Mister Rogers” links

Tom Hanks cast as Mister Rogers in the new bio-pic You Are My Friend. [Dlisted]
Donald Glover wore orange & animal print to the Black Panther premiere. [LaineyGossip]
The screamed version of the Call Me By Your Name trailer. [OMG Blog]
Ant-Man and the Wasp: the trailer. [Looper]
Everybody loves Black Panther! Good. [Pajiba]
Adele & Dolly Parton are fan-girling all over each other. [JustJared]
Will Smith showed up for jury duty & I love these stories. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Ruth Bader Ginsburg is skipping the State of the Union. [Jezebel]
Tom Hanks lives to portray any human being that is/was a celebrity.
Aside from Mr. Rogers and Walt Disney, I doubt any of his other real life characters would qualify as a celebrity.
Chesley Sullenberger, Carl Hanratty aka Joseph Shea , etc..
Don’t see it.
Ummmmmmm….this is some hardcore, next level proactive “I’m not a bad creep, I promise” work right here.
yeah my instinct is too be creeped out by this and i couldnt put it into words
Did you hear about Mark Salling? He allegedly committed suicide. they found his body floating in the river near his house.
I just read about that on TMZ.
What? I just read “suicide by hanging.” How was he floating in a river?
“his body was found in the Los Angeles River in Sunland, “.. he hanged himself on the riverbed.. who knows for now..
im more concerned he wasnt in jail
He was likely going to be sentenced and headed to jail in March. I assume he felt it was too much or whatever, and decided to act.
I feel sorry for his family – but much more sorry for all the victims.
I absolutely loved watching Mister Rogers as a kid but whyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy oh why do we need a movie about him?
