“Tom Hanks was cast as the nicest guy in the world, Mister Rogers” links
  • January 30, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Milan photocall for 'The Post'

Tom Hanks cast as Mister Rogers in the new bio-pic You Are My Friend. [Dlisted]
Donald Glover wore orange & animal print to the Black Panther premiere. [LaineyGossip]
The screamed version of the Call Me By Your Name trailer. [OMG Blog]
Ant-Man and the Wasp: the trailer. [Looper]
Everybody loves Black Panther! Good. [Pajiba]
Adele & Dolly Parton are fan-girling all over each other. [JustJared]
Will Smith showed up for jury duty & I love these stories. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Ruth Bader Ginsburg is skipping the State of the Union. [Jezebel]

Embed from Getty Images

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

13 Responses to ““Tom Hanks was cast as the nicest guy in the world, Mister Rogers” links”

  1. trollontheloose says:
    January 30, 2018 at 12:32 pm

    Tom Hanks lives to portray any human being that is/was a celebrity.

    Reply
  2. Miss Grace Jones says:
    January 30, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    Don’t see it.

    Reply
  3. Anastasia says:
    January 30, 2018 at 12:53 pm

    Ummmmmmm….this is some hardcore, next level proactive “I’m not a bad creep, I promise” work right here.

    Reply
  4. trollontheloose says:
    January 30, 2018 at 1:24 pm

    Did you hear about Mark Salling? He allegedly committed suicide. they found his body floating in the river near his house.

    Reply
  5. Claire says:
    January 30, 2018 at 1:37 pm

    I absolutely loved watching Mister Rogers as a kid but whyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy oh why do we need a movie about him?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment