Mandy Moore on This is Us: ‘I will do absolutely anything to be a part of this’

Cosmopolitan March 2018 Cover

Mandy Moore, currently knocking ‘em dead as matriarch of the Pearson clan on NBC’s This is Us, is on the cover of the March issue of Cosmopolitan. The 33-year-old singer-turned-actress looked stunning in a rose-hued, low cut dress (which I covet). She discussed her role on the show and the current state of affairs for actresses, which she feels is looking up. Let’s hope she’s right. Mandy also credits her 2015 divorce from husband Ryan Adams for helping her boost her confidence and develop a thicker skin.

When asked to describe her This is Us co-stars in one word, she was unable to do so, stating that her TV hubby, Milo Ventimiglia was “boundless”, adding that he’s “just the greatest in every way.” She describes her “kids” Chrissy Metz as “spectacular” as well as “funny and crazy talented” and Justin Hartley as “magnificent” (and “tall” and “utterly handsome”. Well, duh). Of show favorite (and multiple award winner) Sterling K. Brown, Mandy says he’s “majestic”, asserting quite correctly that “brilliant doesn’t even cover it.” Here are some other highlights from her interview:

On This Is Us: “Before I got the part, I was making massive changes in my personal life and was looking to echo that in my work. I was waiting for something different that would allow me to dig deep. I knew I was capable, but I couldn’t get any momentum, and I had just been crushed by three failed pilot seasons. When I read the script for This Is Us, I told my agent, “I will do absolutely anything to be a part of this.””
 
On the current climate in Hollywood: “We’re having a real cultural reckoning—one that’s definitely past due. Men have been using their positions of power to take advantage of women, and it’s so prevalent…I can only hope that what’s happening encourages more women [to speak out] and it serves to put women in more powerful positions across the spectrum and in entertainment specifically…as studio heads, directors, writers, and produces. I think it’s going to help women ascend to the top faster.”
 
On gaining a newfound level of confidence: “It’s a combination of getting older and wiser and going through the hard knocks of a divorce. You realize, I’m not going to take anyone’s sh*t. It’s emboldened me. There’s power in saying no and in asking for what you deserve. There is power in knowing your value.”

[From Cosmopolitan]

Along with the interview, Mandy recreated scenes from some of her “iconic” (Cosmo’s words, not mine) movies. She recited dialogue from The Princess Diaries, Saved, which she recalled was “fun” and even How to Deal, which prompted her to ask, “Did anyone even see this movie?” With Tangled and Saved being the lone exceptions, I agree Mandy should be really happy that This is Us came along.

As far as This is Us, the next episode is sure to include another iconic moment or two for Mandy to add to her highlight reel. When asked to describe the show’s post-Super Bowl episode and its potential emotional effect on audiences, creator Dan Fogelman told Entertainment Weekly, “The episode is alternately thrilling and brutally heartbreaking and sad. And then surprising. If you stick with it and can make it through it [laughs], it’s very rewarding.” As for those who thought the episode-ending fire of last week is the end of Jack, think again. Says Fogleman, “we have a long way to go, and a long way to go with Jack in the story, before death and after it.” So, TIU fans, make sure you unplug your Crock-Pots, get a warehouse club-sized mass of tissues and settle in on Sunday night.

Cosmopolitan - Mandy Moore 1

75th Golden Globe Awards

NAACP Image Awards 2018 Arrivals

The 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

Photos: Cosmopolitan/Eric Ray Davidson, WENN.com

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

30 Responses to “Mandy Moore on This is Us: ‘I will do absolutely anything to be a part of this’”

  1. Lexter says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:15 am

    Love her!
    She’s always great. Especially loved her hilarious American Dreamz character

    Reply
  2. Dids says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:22 am

    How about A walk to remember??? That surely was her best movie. And I gotta say I saw How to Deal… way too many times :)

    Reply
  3. Jenna says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:22 am

    I worked with her in a movie once, as a 20 something, and she was stone cold. Only friendly with the director or the other famous actors. I’m sure she’s grown since then but I get a bad taste in my mouth when I see her.

    Reply
  4. OSTONE says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:22 am

    I’ve always liked Mandy and I continuously find myself rooting for her! She seems very genuine, grounded and no matter how many failures she has had, she keeps working hard!

    Reply
  5. Mrs. G says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:25 am

    Well I thought a walk toe remember was iconic. Lol Shane West was so cute

    Reply
  6. smcollins says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:29 am

    For some reason I’ve always had a soft spot for MM, dating back to her teen pop singer days. I didn’t listen to her music, and I can’t quite put my finger on it, but she managed to stand apart in a way from Britney, Christina and Jessica. She was just so endearing. I became a true fan after seeing her in Saved! (love that movie) and she’s been surprisingly great on TIU. I’m happy for her!

    Reply
  7. Jess says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:43 am

    She’s so unique looking and gorgeous, I just love her style and her natural figure. I’m happy for her, sounds like she got a little lost in her marriage and has found her way back.

    Reply
  8. JenE says:
    January 31, 2018 at 8:14 am

    I’m happy for Mandy’s success. She cracked me up during her guest stint on Scrubs, too.

    Reply
  9. serena says:
    January 31, 2018 at 8:14 am

    I still have to watch THAT episode, right now I can’t bring myself to do it.. I know it’ll be heartbreaking and I’ll cry all my tears.. I need to be emotionally ready.

    Reply
  10. minx says:
    January 31, 2018 at 8:25 am

    She’s beautiful but to me she’s the weakest link in This is Us. I’m always aware of her acting.

    Reply
  11. TheNotoriousMCG says:
    January 31, 2018 at 8:38 am

    Aw, how to deal is based on two books written by one of my favorite YA authors. It has a special place in my heart

    Reply
  12. Naddie says:
    January 31, 2018 at 8:54 am

    I wish people would stop with the sexy stares so much… At the cover she looks very good, but when she smiles, damn… looks really beautiful. I hope she succeeds on everything she tries.

    Reply
  13. Claire says:
    January 31, 2018 at 10:07 am

    As a HUUUUGE Ryan Adams fan, I feel a little sad when she says “You realize, I’m not going to take anyone’s sh*t. It’s emboldened me. There’s power in saying no and in asking for what you deserve. There is power in knowing your value.”

    I hope he wasn’t a dick to her. :/

    Reply
  14. Happymama says:
    January 31, 2018 at 12:00 pm

    Agree with the others I hate her acting in This Is Us. Weakest link for sure. Want scenes with her over when they begin.

    Reply
  15. Jen says:
    January 31, 2018 at 12:45 pm

    I honestly don’t know how this show is getting so much recognition. Shows like Parenthood were a much better version of this and barely made it season to season. I guess it’s all about timing.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment