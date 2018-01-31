Mandy Moore on This is Us: ‘I will do absolutely anything to be a part of this’

Mandy Moore, currently knocking ‘em dead as matriarch of the Pearson clan on NBC’s This is Us, is on the cover of the March issue of Cosmopolitan. The 33-year-old singer-turned-actress looked stunning in a rose-hued, low cut dress (which I covet). She discussed her role on the show and the current state of affairs for actresses, which she feels is looking up. Let’s hope she’s right. Mandy also credits her 2015 divorce from husband Ryan Adams for helping her boost her confidence and develop a thicker skin.
When asked to describe her This is Us co-stars in one word, she was unable to do so, stating that her TV hubby, Milo Ventimiglia was “boundless”, adding that he’s “just the greatest in every way.” She describes her “kids” Chrissy Metz as “spectacular” as well as “funny and crazy talented” and Justin Hartley as “magnificent” (and “tall” and “utterly handsome”. Well, duh). Of show favorite (and multiple award winner) Sterling K. Brown, Mandy says he’s “majestic”, asserting quite correctly that “brilliant doesn’t even cover it.” Here are some other highlights from her interview:
On This Is Us: “Before I got the part, I was making massive changes in my personal life and was looking to echo that in my work. I was waiting for something different that would allow me to dig deep. I knew I was capable, but I couldn’t get any momentum, and I had just been crushed by three failed pilot seasons. When I read the script for This Is Us, I told my agent, “I will do absolutely anything to be a part of this.””
On the current climate in Hollywood: “We’re having a real cultural reckoning—one that’s definitely past due. Men have been using their positions of power to take advantage of women, and it’s so prevalent…I can only hope that what’s happening encourages more women [to speak out] and it serves to put women in more powerful positions across the spectrum and in entertainment specifically…as studio heads, directors, writers, and produces. I think it’s going to help women ascend to the top faster.”
On gaining a newfound level of confidence: “It’s a combination of getting older and wiser and going through the hard knocks of a divorce. You realize, I’m not going to take anyone’s sh*t. It’s emboldened me. There’s power in saying no and in asking for what you deserve. There is power in knowing your value.”
Along with the interview, Mandy recreated scenes from some of her “iconic” (Cosmo’s words, not mine) movies. She recited dialogue from The Princess Diaries, Saved, which she recalled was “fun” and even How to Deal, which prompted her to ask, “Did anyone even see this movie?” With Tangled and Saved being the lone exceptions, I agree Mandy should be really happy that This is Us came along.
As far as This is Us, the next episode is sure to include another iconic moment or two for Mandy to add to her highlight reel. When asked to describe the show’s post-Super Bowl episode and its potential emotional effect on audiences, creator Dan Fogelman told Entertainment Weekly, “The episode is alternately thrilling and brutally heartbreaking and sad. And then surprising. If you stick with it and can make it through it [laughs], it’s very rewarding.” As for those who thought the episode-ending fire of last week is the end of Jack, think again. Says Fogleman, “we have a long way to go, and a long way to go with Jack in the story, before death and after it.” So, TIU fans, make sure you unplug your Crock-Pots, get a warehouse club-sized mass of tissues and settle in on Sunday night.
Photos: Cosmopolitan/Eric Ray Davidson, WENN.com
Love her!
She’s always great. Especially loved her hilarious American Dreamz character
How about A walk to remember??? That surely was her best movie. And I gotta say I saw How to Deal… way too many times
I worked with her in a movie once, as a 20 something, and she was stone cold. Only friendly with the director or the other famous actors. I’m sure she’s grown since then but I get a bad taste in my mouth when I see her.
My mate was her director once – and they were definitely not friendly. He started the shoot with a bit of a crush – she is gorgeous – but by about day 2, the words he used ranged from ‘ego-maniac’ to ‘bat-shit crazy’
I read a Reddit about horrible celebrities and she fumed when she couldn’t cut in line at a coffee shop
There have been rumors of her diva behavior for years. Hopefully not true but who knows
I’m so sad now. I always liked her.
That’s disappointing to hear. Hopefully she’s grown up and matured and doesn’t treat people that way anymore.
I’ve actually heard from friends in the industry that she was an asshole to everyone of her castmates during the last tv awards, seething with jealousy and unable to celebrate her co-star’s wins. It’s pretty clear this one is a jerk.
I’ve always liked Mandy and I continuously find myself rooting for her! She seems very genuine, grounded and no matter how many failures she has had, she keeps working hard!
Well I thought a walk toe remember was iconic. Lol Shane West was so cute
For some reason I’ve always had a soft spot for MM, dating back to her teen pop singer days. I didn’t listen to her music, and I can’t quite put my finger on it, but she managed to stand apart in a way from Britney, Christina and Jessica. She was just so endearing. I became a true fan after seeing her in Saved! (love that movie) and she’s been surprisingly great on TIU. I’m happy for her!
She’s so unique looking and gorgeous, I just love her style and her natural figure. I’m happy for her, sounds like she got a little lost in her marriage and has found her way back.
I’m happy for Mandy’s success. She cracked me up during her guest stint on Scrubs, too.
I still have to watch THAT episode, right now I can’t bring myself to do it.. I know it’ll be heartbreaking and I’ll cry all my tears.. I need to be emotionally ready.
She’s beautiful but to me she’s the weakest link in This is Us. I’m always aware of her acting.
Thank you! I feel the same way. I felt like I was the only one seeing her acting
She’s always trying too hard IMO. And sort of preening for the camera. It’s especially obvious because the rest of the cast is so talented.
Yes, especially when she plays the young version of the mom. Maybe because the makeup for when she’s older prevents her from moving her face so much haha.
She is not as bad as Kerry Washington in Scandal yet (those facial expressions.. I can’t)
@Lena – I love Scandal and I love Kerry Washington, but she does so much acting through her lips. It’s annoying!
In addition to her weak acting her character is so poorly written.
Aw, how to deal is based on two books written by one of my favorite YA authors. It has a special place in my heart
I wish people would stop with the sexy stares so much… At the cover she looks very good, but when she smiles, damn… looks really beautiful. I hope she succeeds on everything she tries.
As a HUUUUGE Ryan Adams fan, I feel a little sad when she says “You realize, I’m not going to take anyone’s sh*t. It’s emboldened me. There’s power in saying no and in asking for what you deserve. There is power in knowing your value.”
I hope he wasn’t a dick to her. :/
I feel like there was a rumor he cheated, but I’m not sure. I like his music a lot, but know nothing about him beyond that.
Ugh.
And yes, I should clarify, I’m a huge fan of his music. I don’t know much about him (the man) either. I thought they were an odd but very endearing/cute pairing.
There’s a rumor that Ryan *allegedly* cheated on Mandy with Taylor Swift. They broke up around the time that Ryan recorded his version of Taylor’s 1989.
Here’s a link to a site where they discuss the blind item and the reveal.
http://www.blinditemsexposed.com/2014/09/lainey-notes-on-love-triangle.html
This is the reveal:
“”Have you watched Ryan Adams interviewing Taylor Swift about both their 1989s? Oh reeeeally? I say that with my eyes closed, like I’m blind.”
http://www.laineygossip.com/Intro-for-October-20–2015/40960
I have a feeling he was very closed off emotionally from her.
I don’t know much about her relationship with him.
I do know that Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit have a song called Chaos and Clothes on their most recent album that is apparently about their separation and divorce. Ryan & Jason being really good friends and Mandy also being a friend.
Agree with the others I hate her acting in This Is Us. Weakest link for sure. Want scenes with her over when they begin.
I honestly don’t know how this show is getting so much recognition. Shows like Parenthood were a much better version of this and barely made it season to season. I guess it’s all about timing.
