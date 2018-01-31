Melania Trump wore Suffragette white to her husband’s unhinged SOTU address

Embed from Getty Images

I only watched about 10 minutes of the middle of the State of the Union before I turned everything off and went to bed. In those ten minutes, I saw the white-supremacist-in-chief blame violent crime on undocumented immigrants and slur his speech with his parched mouth. From what I understand, The Curious Case of Donald Bigly also said words about infrastructure spending and whatever. Here’s my problem: why even treat Bigly’s SOTU like it’s a real thing that we have to take seriously? Why are we even normalizing him to the point where we’re LISTENING to him? The man is treason personified. He is making Russia great again.

Anyway, some style notes and some tweets… Melania Trump looked grumpy and she wore a Clinton-esque Suffragate-white pantsuit from Christian Dior, because Make Paris Fashion Week Great Again. Precious Ivanka wore a $2600 Oscar de la Renta frock which looks like a repurposed picnic blanket. Maybe they were both mad about Stormy Daniels’ Jimmy Kimmel interview after the SOTU:

Stormy played coy and I mean… whatever. I’m tired of this.

Some interesting tweets:

Breaking tradition, Melania Trump takes separate car to the State of the Union. The President and First Lady have not been seen publicly together since New Years, CNN reports. — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) January 31, 2018

Find someone who hate claps at you the way @timkaine does. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/mQhUp7XBPv — Carol Hartsell (@carolrhartsell) January 31, 2018

