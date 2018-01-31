Melania Trump wore Suffragette white to her husband’s unhinged SOTU address

I only watched about 10 minutes of the middle of the State of the Union before I turned everything off and went to bed. In those ten minutes, I saw the white-supremacist-in-chief blame violent crime on undocumented immigrants and slur his speech with his parched mouth. From what I understand, The Curious Case of Donald Bigly also said words about infrastructure spending and whatever. Here’s my problem: why even treat Bigly’s SOTU like it’s a real thing that we have to take seriously? Why are we even normalizing him to the point where we’re LISTENING to him? The man is treason personified. He is making Russia great again.

Anyway, some style notes and some tweets… Melania Trump looked grumpy and she wore a Clinton-esque Suffragate-white pantsuit from Christian Dior, because Make Paris Fashion Week Great Again. Precious Ivanka wore a $2600 Oscar de la Renta frock which looks like a repurposed picnic blanket. Maybe they were both mad about Stormy Daniels’ Jimmy Kimmel interview after the SOTU:

Stormy played coy and I mean… whatever. I’m tired of this.

Some interesting tweets:

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

120 Responses to “Melania Trump wore Suffragette white to her husband’s unhinged SOTU address”

  1. ALLY says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:48 am

    It’s too bad none of the Democrats invited Stormy Daniels as their guest. Would have been merely using a Trump/Bannon move.

    Reply
  2. Nicole says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:52 am

    She looks terrible and did she try to jack HRC’s look or…? Also I’m good with the poor Melania stories. Seriously. She’s terrible.
    I didn’t watch the SOTU because I don’t watch any speeches with the idiot in them. It keeps my blood pressure down.
    I’m just waiting for the news to call it a success because we have no standards anymore. Already saw tweets about how Dems refusing to claps means they hate America. And the black caucus not clapping means they hate low black unemployment rate. That’s about when I tapped out for the night.

    Reply
  3. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:52 am

    We’re all in some twisted alternate universe parody from which we can’t escape. I’ll continue to wear this resting bitch face until he disappears.

    Reply
  4. Rapunzel says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:52 am

    Melania sent a clear message by taking a separate car. And wearing a white pantsuit. Bet DT was none too pleased.

    As for the speech, I did listen to a word of it. The only thing I want to hear from DT right now is why he is refusing to interact the rulings of Congress on the Russian sanctions. Congress made a vetoproof ruling and letting DT ignore it is clearly a constitutional crisis. Somebody tell this f–ker he needs to follow the law.

    Reply
  5. Lolo86lf says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:53 am

    I didn’t bother to watch DT’s SOTU. Nothing that comes out of his mouth has any meaning or value to me. He told lies and he said masked racist stuff.

    Reply
    • isabelle says:
      January 31, 2018 at 10:48 am

      Watched it because I want to remind myself why I dislike him….and he delivered. Without the breaking news stories, the medias influence…..watching 5 minutes of him and its affirming he is a POS without all of the other BS added in. Know it sounds strange but I refuse to be apathetic while this clown is in office and anger at clown face is a motivator to never rest until he is out. Our local area already has plans to protest if he fires Mueller.

      Reply
  6. adastraperaspera says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:54 am

    She wanted to wear the opposite of black, since that is being worn by many Dems to signify support of #timesup and #metoo. Also, white power, etc. Russian sanctions ASAP, please. Time to end this farce.

    Reply
  7. Rhys says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:55 am

    Yeah, but what else can she do at this point other show at the events she absolutely can’t ignore? She is not going to divorce him (obviously doesn’t want to) and she can’t disappear to Florida. Maybe she has renegotiated post-nuptial agreement and that’s about it…

    Reply
  8. grabbyhands says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:55 am

    So tonight, I call on Congress to empower every cabinet secretary with the authority to reward good workers and to remove federal employees who undermine the public trust or fail the American people.

    In case anybody had any lingering doubt about if he was going to can Mueller or not.

    I’d like to believe the expression on Gorsuch’s face means he is finally cluing into what an evil twat he works for, but I think I’ve lost the ability to see hopeful signs in anything.

    Reply
  9. Sansa says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:55 am

    I didn’t like how he used people who had very tragic stories to enhance his non existence compassionate emotion. How every other paragraph had to end in 3 minutes of applause, worse of all Paul Ryan’s smug face he is the devils spawn.

    Reply
    • ALOT says:
      January 31, 2018 at 8:04 am

      To be fair… every single president in SOTU addresses uses people’s tragic and triumphant stories. I think it is gross every year… regardless of who is in the WH. And… btw… I did not vote for Trump before people start attacking me for pointing something out.

      Reply
    • Elkie says:
      January 31, 2018 at 8:43 am

      I thought the follow-up to the baby Hope story (where they interviewed the birth mother) perfectly encapsulated Trump’s AmeriKKKa – white cop utilises imbalance of power to coerce vulnerable woman into handing over her baby (failing to get help for her own health and welfare issues, whilst depriving childless couples that have been on adoption waiting lists for years the chance of a child) then callously abandons her to her fate.

      Reply
      • H says:
        January 31, 2018 at 9:36 am

        I don’t know about baby Hope. Can anyone summarize?

      • Jordana says:
        January 31, 2018 at 10:16 am

        @H
        Baby hope. So white cop noticed homeless pregnant drug addict during his patrols. He’s ‘Christian’ and went home and told his wife and 4 kids about the poor poor baby. They decided to offer to adopt her baby. When she gave birth, they did. The mother remains homeless and a drug addict. No attempt to help her get cleaner find her a home or try to keep her and her baby together. Because at the end of the day, people want to laud this cop. Tragically the mom was treated like a throw-away uterus.
        How can the cop profess such love for this baby when he let the mom continue to suffer and no doubt she will die on the streets. I’d like to see him explain that to his ‘daughter’ in 15 years. How is that conversation going to go ? ‘Well…you were just so darn cute we adopted you. We never tried to help your mom though because ….addict. we don’t deal with addicts. Just babies. Welcome to your new family!’

      • ALOT says:
        January 31, 2018 at 10:53 am

        Not sure this is true. People mag just had an article and the cop involved said he speaks with the mother and her partner regularly and she is 40 days sober. Now I know People mag is not perfect with their reporting, but the article also refers to a CNN interview that was conducted with the mother. I haven’t seen anything where the mother has spoken out about being used or taken advantage of.http://people.com/human-interest/police-officer-who-adopted-homeless-addicts-baby-says-birth-mother-is-now-40-days-sober/

      • Linda says:
        January 31, 2018 at 11:22 am

        Ellie and Jordan’s..Mayve look at the whole story of baby Hopes mother and how she was helped before you go on your tangent

    • isabelle says:
      January 31, 2018 at 10:50 am

      Anyone notice he used brown people as the victim stories (except the NK coma kid) but when it came to white people, they were the “heros” that saved people.

      Reply
  10. Nanny to the Rescue says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:59 am

    We all know why Melania married Donald, but has anybody have any theory on why HE married HER? I mean, sure, pretty model and all, and a willing one, but surely a rich guy like that was surrounded by them and could have just shagged her and a few others without actually tying a knot with one?

    Reply
    • Pansy says:
      January 31, 2018 at 8:49 am

      Good question. I’ve never thought about it. Was she pregnant with Baron?

      Reply
      • Nanny to the Rescue says:
        January 31, 2018 at 9:05 am

        No, they were already married when Donald allowed her to get pregnant.

        I read somewhere that she wanted a child and he said yes after she promised or signed that she’ll get her figure back soon after childbirth. Which I hope isn’t true because – although it’s healthy to go back to normal weight – it’s also disgusting for a husband to give her this ultimatum.

    • IMHO says:
      January 31, 2018 at 9:06 am

      Wow. So now she is reduced to not good enough for Cheeto Mussolini?

      Reply
      • Nanny to the Rescue says:
        January 31, 2018 at 10:22 am

        Nope. I think she’s too good for him, actually. Everyone is.

        At least she cares about Barron and seems happy around children, and she understands that she made her bed and is now sleeping in it. And I don’t think she’s a bad person. Donald, on the other hand …

        I’m just wondering what set her apart from other pussies he was grabbing.

    • Wren says:
      January 31, 2018 at 9:39 am

      Remember what she looked like when he married her? I do. She got a big, lush magazine photo spread and an in depth article about it. For some reason, don’t ask me why, I remember that article very clearly. At the time I found it fascinating. It was obvious that she was marrying him for financial security and status, she just about said as much, and that in return she was his gorgeous, acquiescent, agreeable trophy wife. He liked showing her off (hence the magazine article). Remember his endless need for self-congratulation and the envy of others. She was exotic, attractive and sexy in an agreed-upon way, and pretty much let him do whatever he wanted as long as she was well kept.

      They actually interviewed her, which was hilarious because she incredibly blase about her future husband. It seemed like when she mentioned love, it was an afterthought, like “oh yeah, I need to say that huh”. He had quotes in there too, and they were all along the lines of “look at my fiancee, she’s so gorgeous and hot and aren’t you jealous?!?! Say you’re jealous”.

      Reply
    • NotSoSocialButterfly says:
      January 31, 2018 at 9:48 am

      She had the most deferential behavior of them, I’d guess, along with a whole lot of sycophantism.

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      January 31, 2018 at 10:30 am

      He needed a wife to put forth an image of normalcy, and he had political hopes. It makes no sense, and I am sure there are some other nonsense reasons, but that is the thought. She worked her angle, and all he needs is flattery. She has always appeared as a nonperson robot.

      Reply
  11. Tania says:
    January 31, 2018 at 8:03 am

    Didn’t watch it and the only coverage I’ll read about it is (hopefully) this post here. I made my husband come to a movie with me and then stopped at the grocery store on the way home to pick up snacks for work. Got home, cleaned the kitchen, fed the cats and then climbed into bed to watch old episodes of Golden Girls. I can guarantee my evening was more truthful than his. I can’t even talk politics anymore. How many times you gonna say the guy is crazy and may kill us all? I know it may sound like a position of privilege but it’s self-preservation.

    Reply
  12. Miranda says:
    January 31, 2018 at 8:10 am

    Damn, Ivanka has Kellyanne hair.

    Reply
  13. RBC says:
    January 31, 2018 at 8:12 am

    Melania has her bags packed and ready to leave that marriage. She is just waiting for 45’s term in office to end .
    Could not watch the 45’s speech at all. He annoys me, but watching Pence and Ryan behind him clapping and grinning made annoyed me more. With all the focus on 45 and Russia, no one is paying attention to what those two are up to.

    Reply
  14. Jenns says:
    January 31, 2018 at 8:19 am

    No way in hell I was watching this. If I wanted to listed to some disgusting, ugly racist spout off nonsense for an hour, I would just go to my local dive bar at 1am on a Tuesday.

    Besides, ER is now on Hulu and I’m happily reliving the early Dr. Kovac episodes.

    Reply
  15. MJC says:
    January 31, 2018 at 8:23 am

    Didn’t watch the SOTU but more curious how Joe Kennedy did with the Dem rebuttal (aside from his overly Chapsticked mouth) and hoping he still has a career (since doing the rebuttal seems to have that effect). Have been fortunate to meet with him a few times for work and left impressed; he knows the issues and can speak in-depth on them, more than most any other legislator I’ve met, who usually give the “I’ll pass that on to my aide to look into.”

    Reply
    • Diana says:
      January 31, 2018 at 8:42 am

      He was great! Passionate, inspiring, heartfelt and the message was inclusive and uplifting. I so wish he could have wiped his mouth before going on air as it was distracting. Too much chapstick that it bled into the corners or he was sweating in a weird place. But he is telegenic as hell and appears to have star quality imo!

      Reply
      • Sarah_sr says:
        January 31, 2018 at 8:48 am

        Oh Yes he was fantastic. Why have I never noticed him before? He really is a rising star. He reminded me so much of his grandfather that I got teary eyed. He really looks like a ginger version of Bobby. Aside from all that superficial stuff, his message was convincing and passionate and he convinced me that he spoke from the heart.
        And now off to find out more about him.

    • isabelle says:
      January 31, 2018 at 10:56 am

      Old school Kennedy speech. He is Bobbly’s grandkid 100%. It was good for his first big national speech. Its on youtube and short. He has done tons of charity work and his wife as well. It lead me down the rabbit trail of reading up on the younger Kennedy clan. They are deep into working to relieve poverty and social causes. Its fascinating to see how they live compared to Trumps selfish & pompous kids.

      Reply
    • MJC says:
      January 31, 2018 at 11:33 am

      Thanks; I’ll YouTube it after work. I live in New England and lots of talk on local public radio about it. Thought it was smart he did it with an audience in a very diverse city vs a sterile office/hotel room.

      And loved, unlike some people, he was able to laugh at himself about the shiny lips this morning.

      Reply
    • Lightpurple says:
      January 31, 2018 at 12:45 pm

      Joe Kennedy is a sweet, kind, gentle man with a great, self-deprecating sense of humor. He has a real compassion for those who are less fortunate and can speak eloquently on their needs. The Kennedy way of charitable works isn’t just to raise money for a cause but to be actively involved with the people impacted, giving them a better sense of what struggles those people face. He did a nice job last night.

      Reply
  16. Fleurucci says:
    January 31, 2018 at 8:41 am

    I like Melania’s look often and she’s certainly one of the prettiest Flotus. But bad hair and outfit here. Not sure she intended any symbolism, maybe she’s trolling for symbolism and planning a tell all.

    Reply
  17. Mar says:
    January 31, 2018 at 8:50 am

    Melania’s face looks like a mask. She was so pretty I don’t know what she’s trying to do to herself.

    Reply
  18. Anti Vogue says:
    January 31, 2018 at 8:51 am

    Melania is so beautiful when she smiles. I thought she looked fantastic. Liberal media would be smitten with her if she would be with a Democrat president.

    Reply
  19. Pansy says:
    January 31, 2018 at 8:51 am

    Y’all, she’s pissed.

    Reply
  20. Jess says:
    January 31, 2018 at 8:51 am

    Ugh – refused to watch the SOTU. And at this point I’m convinced we’re not even close to the end of our long national nightmare. My prediction: they’ll “release the memo” tomorrow and Trump will fire Mueller over the weekend, hoping to use the Superbowl as cover. The only small thing I’m taking comfort in is that Mueller’s got to know this is coming and has some plan.

    Reply
  21. Eric says:
    January 31, 2018 at 8:54 am

    I didn’t watch the SOTU. I’d rather watch flies mate.

    Well, at least Emperor Zero got his only SOTU under his extra large belt. Next for Zero’s goons are subpoenas.

    Isolation game to the very fat orange demon with a new weave and extra polident.

    SOTU = STFU

    Reply
  22. Jay says:
    January 31, 2018 at 9:11 am

    Ok but what is Gorsuch mad about? He’s only wearing that black dress because of Trump. In related news, I have thus far been unsuccessful in convincing any of my friends and colleagues who practice before SCOTUS to “accidentally” and persistently call him Justice Garland throughout their entire oral argument. >_>

    Reply
  23. robyn says:
    January 31, 2018 at 9:43 am

    Ugh. I’m watching democracy unravel in America and I could care less about complicit Melania’s perceived symbolism. All that applauding for Trump makes me sick. Mueller needs to hurry up and nail Trump before Trump nails him. It’s sickening to watch this happening. It’s sickening to watch the smarmy GOP grinning while this unfit man actually said in an interview that the only thing that will unify America is a unifying event. What war do you think he has in mind when he said that? We should all be scared.

    Reply
  24. Really says:
    January 31, 2018 at 9:50 am

    She’s doing that thing with her hair again. Pulling it way to the front and spraying it flat down so hard it looks like a helmet.

    Reply
  25. Reef says:
    January 31, 2018 at 10:15 am

    What a disappointment! If she was real, she would’ve shown up in red.

    Reply
  26. Save Mueller says:
    January 31, 2018 at 10:22 am

    I wonder if Melania’s losing hair (maybe from stress), hence the weird styling and wig as of late.

    Reply
  27. HoustonGrl says:
    January 31, 2018 at 12:09 pm

    Her and Trump clearly have the same hair stylist. Also, the white? You don’t have to wear black, but wearing white is offensive, divisive, cruel and provocative. I don’t feel sorry for her.

    Reply
  28. Neelyo says:
    January 31, 2018 at 12:17 pm

    Holy shit, my wig game was better in high school on Halloween! She looks like she got ready at Party City.

    Reply
  29. Lily says:
    January 31, 2018 at 12:20 pm

    Drugged Melania? Robot Melania? Body Double Melania? Weekend at Bernie’s Melania?

    Reply
  30. kk2 says:
    January 31, 2018 at 12:43 pm

    She looks fine. I’m not convinced there’s any deep message here, except maybe that she chose to wear pants instead of the kind of bodycon dress DT probably prefers.

    Didn’t watch, but I never do, even when I liked the President. It’s just boring political propaganda. Glorified campaign rally. Applaud for coal miners, applaud for veterans, pats on the back, pouty opposition party. Just a bunch of superficial crap, no meaningful anything.

    Reply
  31. Pandy says:
    January 31, 2018 at 12:46 pm

    Couldn’t be bothered to watch a reality has been pretending to be a president. Melania’s wig IS crooked, as someone commented above. I don’t think the white pantsuit was any message at all. She was trying to show off her tan. I don’t expect any more depth from that bunch than that. Ivanka’s dress looked like one of her garbage outfits.

    Reply

