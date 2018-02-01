Quincy Jones on Taylor Swift: ‘We need more songs… f–king songs, not hooks’

Premiere of Netflix's 'Sandy Wexler' - Arrivals

Quincy Jones is 84 years old and in those 84 years, the man has accumulated a lot of gossip. Jones is a living legend, widely respected as an oracle in the music industry, film industry, Broadway and everywhere else. He’s friends with everybody, but he’ll also talk sh-t about anybody. Quincy sat down with GQ and wooo, is this interview something. I actually avoided reading this for a few days because I thought he was just going to come across as out-of-touch and I would feel sorry for him. But no – he’s sharp as a tack. And bitchy, judgy, ageist and sexist and kind of funny. You can read the full piece here, but here are the parts getting the most attention:

His 22 girlfriends: “I got 22 girlfriends. I was married three times, man. Was told not to marry actresses or singers. I ended up with two actresses, Peggy Lipton and Nastassja Kinski, and a superstar model. I didn’t listen to all the advice…. Hell yeah [I have 22 girlfriends]. Everywhere. Cape Town. Cairo. Stockholm—she’s coming in next week. Brazil—Belo Horizonte, São Paulo, and Rio. Shanghai—got a great girl over there from Shanghai, man. Cairo, whew.”

Whether his girlfriends know about each other: “Yeah, I don’t lie. And it’s amazing—women get it, man. Don’t you ever forget they’re 13 years smarter than we are. Don’t you ever forget it. My daughters gave me new numbers, because they kept saying, ‘Dad, you can’t go out with girls younger than us.’ I said, ‘Y’all are not young anymore.…’ So the new numbers are 28 to 42. They gave them to me.”

Whether he would date a woman his own age: “Hell no!” Jones gives me a look, a kind of incredulity that is some mixture of horror and bewilderment. “You see me with an 84-year-old woman? Are you crazy?” And why not? “Why not??? Why? For what, man? There’s nothing…there’s no upside. You gotta be kidding. I got me some technology out there”—he gestures to the mansion’s perimeter—”that keep fat and old away from here. Buzzes if they’re too old. But you’d be surprised.… These women, the young ones, are aggressive now. Oh my God, they’re fearless, man. All over the world.”

On Bono & racism: “[Bono]‘s a great guy. I stay at his castle in Dublin, because Ireland and Scotland are so racist it’s frightening. He said, ‘Trying, Quincy, to assimilate, but it’s not coming easy.’ So I stay in his castle.”

The people he loves in music now: “Yeah, I love Kendrick Lamar, I love Bruno Mars, I love Drake, I love Ludacris, I love Common. Mary J. Blige. Jennifer Hudson.”

Whether he likes Taylor Swift: Jones makes a face, somewhere between disapproval and disdain. What’s wrong with it? “We need more songs, man. F–king songs, not hooks.” Some people consider her the great songwriter of our age. He laughs. “Whatever crumbles your cookie.” What’s missing? “Knowing what you’re doing. You know what I mean? Since I was a little kid, I’ve always heard the people that don’t wanna do the work. It takes work, man. The only place you find success before work is the dictionary, and that’s alphabetical.” So if you were producing a record for Taylor Swift, what would you have her do? “I’ll figure something out. Man, the song is the sh-t—that’s what people don’t realize. A great song can make the worst singer in the world a star. A bad song can’t be saved by the three best singers in the world. I learned that 50 years ago.”

[From GQ]

I actually disagree with him about a good song making a bad singer seem good – I find the opposite is often true, where a great singer can make a bad song palatable, or even great, and no amount of good songwriting will help a terrible vocalist. The problem with Taylor Swift is that she’s not a great vocalist and as a songwriter, she’s stuck in high school. She’s now working with better producers who throw a lot of sh-t at the wall to try to distract people from those two truths (that she’s not a great songwriter or vocalist).

As for what he says about girlfriends and dating women his own age… he seems sort of gross, sorry.

Mancini Delivered - A Musical Tribute To Ginny And Henry Mancini - Arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

124 Responses to “Quincy Jones on Taylor Swift: ‘We need more songs… f–king songs, not hooks’”

  1. Christina says:
    February 1, 2018 at 7:25 am

    He’s lucky he’s rich or he wouldn’t have any girlfriends.

    Reply
  2. BlanktFort says:
    February 1, 2018 at 7:25 am

    Plus side, he disses Swift.
    Also plus for him, his daughters are so cool they bring him up a bit.

    Negatives – his entire attitude towards women and being friends with Bono.

    Reply
  3. Miles says:
    February 1, 2018 at 7:25 am

    That’s his opinion and he can have it all he wants. The only reason why Taylor became as big as she is was her ability to write songs that so many people could relate to. She IS a great song writer. However, her and her team decided they wanted her to be a pop star which is when all the theatrics happened and now here we are. I don’t know how someone can listen to songs like All Too Well, Better Man, Clean, Style etc and then go “wow that person who wrote those songs sucks.” But different strokes for different blokes, I guess.

    Oh and being sexist/misogynistic isn’t cute or funny but I guess when Quincy Jones does it, it’s okay.

    Reply
    • Josie says:
      February 1, 2018 at 7:42 am

      I disagree: she’s a good songwriter, not a great one.

      Reply
      • Croatian says:
        February 1, 2018 at 8:01 am

        I think she WAS a great songwriter, but now is a good catchytunewriter.

      • OG OhDear says:
        February 1, 2018 at 9:15 am

        I think that she/her team:
        (1) Got the benefit of the doubt because she was a teenager when she first broke out
        (2) Hasn’t progressed since then, and people expect more from someone in her late 20s who has been in the industry for a decade or so.

        IMO, I don’t think she/her team was ever a great songwriter (it doesn’t compare to Tori Amos or Fiona Apple, both of whom actually wrote their own songs as teenagers), but she filled the “innocent, victimized unpopular (white) girl” gap that was missing at the time.

    • PoodleMama says:
      February 1, 2018 at 8:45 am

      I am a Taylor swift fan and enjoy her music but I would say that I have been a little surprised at how little her songs have matured with time. She writes about the same material over and over again. She also will use awkward phrasing to make all her lines rhyme when they should just be deleted (example bad blood/ mad love). But…Drake does that as well so I don’t understand how Quincy can criticize Taylor and say Drake is one of his favorites in the same breath.

      Reply
  4. Neelyo says:
    February 1, 2018 at 7:28 am

    Just because you can sing doesn’t mean you can write a song. I hate when people defend Swift, Mariah Carey and Beyoncé with the argument, ‘they write their own music!’. Please, that writing is really more about royalty money than any true gift for composition. Plus the songs are mediocre at best.

    Cole Porter, Rodgers & Hart, Harold Arlen, Irving Berlin wrote great songs. And let good people sing them. I respect a vocalist more who recognizes they’re not a songwriter.

    Reply
  5. Pomegranate says:
    February 1, 2018 at 7:28 am

    He’s gross. Period.

    Reply
  6. Maya says:
    February 1, 2018 at 7:29 am

    Atleast he hasn’t assaulted anyone (that we know off) so there is that.

    Reply
  7. Millennial says:
    February 1, 2018 at 7:31 am

    He name dropped like crazy the whole interview, and mostly people who are dead. It seemed to me like he spends a lot of time reminiscing about his younger days.

    The weirdest part when when he said he saw Ray Charles shoot heroin into his testicles because he was out of veins. Gross.

    Reply
  8. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    February 1, 2018 at 7:36 am

    Damn. I wanted to like him. F*ck him.

    Reply
  9. Josie says:
    February 1, 2018 at 7:43 am

    “Some people consider her the great songwriter of our age”. 😂😂😂

    Reply
  10. Nicole says:
    February 1, 2018 at 7:44 am

    I mean his gross views of women are not new at all.
    But his remarks about Taylor are hilarious and true. And the petty queen can’t do anything because Quincy has more capital in the business than she could ever hope for. Just like Patti Labelle shaded her too. Here for it.

    Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      February 1, 2018 at 9:53 am

      I am too. She is extremely overrated and annoying.
      Rashida is great. She went to Harvard and was always intelligent so it was no surprise to anyone who knew her that she would do something interesting. She didn’t really become an actress until after college. Love her. My cousin could be her body double they look so much alike.
      His sexist views are far from new. Somehow though his daughters, especially Rashida are solid strong minded women with lovely personalities.

      Reply
  11. Sasha says:
    February 1, 2018 at 7:45 am

    I think he’s talking about songs in the sense of composition and heightened musicality. He’s not just a producer, he had his start as a jazz arranger and composer. I think especially with recent albums, Taylor Swift music is pretty generic production created by Max Martin. There’s no innovation there in the way Off the Wall or Thriller innovated music.

    Reply
    • Amy Tennant says:
      February 1, 2018 at 9:00 am

      Cool. I like that. I wish I understood that side of it more.

      I hate what he said about what he said about dating women his own age though.

      As far as what he said about a great song working even with a bad singer… this example is probably more relevant lyrically than musically, but think about Bob Dylan. Personally, I always liked Dylan’s voice, but I know it’s not technically what is usually considered “beautiful.” His songs were always so great though, so it worked. Then when you hear someone else cover one of his songs, sometimes it just blows you away! I think sometimes you really appreciate Dylan’s songwriting ability when somebody covers him (maybe because you can understand the words). But I still like hearing Dylan lurch and mumble his way through them. :)

      Well, of all that Jones has “produced,” I think I like Rashida the best. I’m going to credit Peggy with giving her a good feminist upbringing.

      Reply
    • Tiffany :) says:
      February 1, 2018 at 2:09 pm

      Yes, I agree re: his comments on song writing.

      His production on “Man in the Mirror” is some of the BEST that has ever been made. The key change is some of the most powerful music I have ever heard. The meaning, the lyrics, the sound, they all completely unify in support of the message of the song. It is musical genius.

      Reply
  12. smcollins says:
    February 1, 2018 at 7:48 am

    Huh….well that was an interesting read. All I can say is he’s 84. I’m not even sure “old school” could cover that way of thinking, but it’s not like he’s going to change now. I found his reactions and comments about TS pretty comical though.

    Reply
  13. Lulu says:
    February 1, 2018 at 7:51 am

    I don’t care if he’s dissing the person who I can’t stand , when he talks about woman in general the way he does , his opinion loses any credibility to me … gross !!! If I was his daughters I wouldn’t be helping him I would be ashamed !

    Reply
  14. deets says:
    February 1, 2018 at 7:52 am

    Would be nice if someday we got past casually sh+tting on older women.

    Qincy is part of the overarching problem that sees women’s value as their youth and sexual availability.

    Reply
  15. peanutbuttr says:
    February 1, 2018 at 7:53 am

    I think the right song can make a mediocre vocalist great. Madonna is a primary example. She’s not a good singer but she knew what songs worked for her and sold it.

    Reply
  16. Red says:
    February 1, 2018 at 7:54 am

    Who the hell is saying Taylor Swift is the greatest songwriter of our generation? WHO??? She can sometimes write a catchy song, sure, but they are not classics. Good grief, I can’t even imagine what her ego must be like if she’s getting fed these lies.

    Reply
  17. Cannibell says:
    February 1, 2018 at 7:54 am

    Thanks for sharing, Quincy.

    Reply
  18. Fleurucci says:
    February 1, 2018 at 7:54 am

    It always disturbs me when old men treat /think of old women like that

    Reply
    • Bungler says:
      February 1, 2018 at 8:07 am

      I’m 42. Next year I’ll be out of his f*ckable range. I’m so sad. Or I can just go home and bang my hot 45-year-old husband whose ball sac is still at the appropriate length.

      My friends and I already laugh at the divorced boys we know trying to date all the 20-somethings. It will be all the more painfully amusing when I’m his age. And I’ll be chilling in my caftans eating all the chocolate. Can’t wait.

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      February 1, 2018 at 10:09 am

      Don’t be disturbed. A lot of older women aren’t so into 84-year-old men either. My aunt/cousin is in her early 70s, and she will not date a man over 70. 65 really but 70 if he’s energetic and forward thinking. After her husband died, she said she doesn’t want to deal with a boring old man who is looking for another wife to take care of him. Her boyfriend now is 60 and very dashing, but she will never remarry. She is too independent and into her farm and garden and philanthropy but most of all doing whatever she wants to do.
      Quincy doesn’t understand women at all.
      Men like him think a woman’s whole sense of self is about men, but I know many interesting, attractive older women who wouldn’t date him either. He’s no catch.

      Reply
  19. ALLY says:
    February 1, 2018 at 7:56 am

    That is some Trump level disgusting. “I got me some technology out there that keep fat and old away from here. Buzzes if they’re too old.”

    Has he even had a hit since Michael Jackson?

    Also, poor Nastassja Kinski – her crazy father, Roman Polanski and then this guy. Must be quite some therapy bills.

    Reply
    • Valois says:
      February 1, 2018 at 9:53 am

      Nastassja Kinski was on the German version of Dancing with the Stars about two years ago and she seemed mentally unwell imo. Her whole behaviour during and after the show was pretty sad and I cannot imagine what she went through.

      Reply
      • Ally says:
        February 1, 2018 at 11:55 am

        I’m sorry to hear that. This #metoo moment has made me realize afresh how much of what we call ‘mental illness’ and often subsequent self-medicating addictions are common (natural) reactions to (unnatural) abuse and trauma.

        All the more reason to help victims rather than stigmatizing the state of their mental health and possible addictions. And also to inhibit/punish the perpetrators and prevent their future crimes as soon as possible.

    • manta says:
      February 1, 2018 at 12:27 pm

      Not to mention that her first husband Ibrahim Moussa was allegedly violent, the relationship wasn’t easy.
      To the credit of Quincy Jones, I read an interview from Sonia Kinski (Nastassja and Ibrahim’s daughter) saying that she considered Jones her father, gave her advice, confidence, even years after he was no longer with her mother.

      Reply
  20. tracking says:
    February 1, 2018 at 8:03 am

    This interview only confirms why it has been, and continues to be, a man’s world. Screw this sexist @sshole.

    Reply
  21. Sitka says:
    February 1, 2018 at 8:05 am

    Maybe the problem when he comes to Ireland isn’t that we are racist but that he is sexist and the people he encounters don’t want to deal with him? He is 84 and very accomplished but the way he speaks about women, and actually the way he came across in that interview doesn’t make him someone I would ever like to meet here in little old racist Ireland.

    If any of you do come to Ireland – I recommend going outside Dublin; it’s much cheaper; breathtaking scenery and some amazing accommodation!

    Reply
    • Josieinmo says:
      February 1, 2018 at 12:40 pm

      Sitka,
      We are visiting Ireland in May and are looking forward to driving around the country. We are reading about the history of Ireland and are watching some Netflix docs. Do you have any recommendations for modern novels set in Ireland? We have decided on the ring of Kerry, the giant’s causeway and the Boyne Valley. We just have 8 days and are visiting friends who live south of Belfast for two them but anything else you would highly recommend? Hope you see this!

      Josie

      Reply
    • Kitten says:
      February 1, 2018 at 1:19 pm

      TBH I didn’t care much for Dublin. Much preferred Galway and some of the other towns along the coastline. But I’m from a small fishing town in New England so that could be part of the appeal for me..

      Reply
  22. littlemissnaughty says:
    February 1, 2018 at 8:09 am

    He seems delightful. It’s always so refreshing when crusty old rich guys share their views that can mostly be summed up as “Everything was better in the good old days.” How inspiring.

    Reply
  23. manda says:
    February 1, 2018 at 8:14 am

    This interview is hilarious, although also sad. Men are pigs. But I laughed out loud at the “y’all are not young anymore!” comment because, alas, they (and I am 41 so I’m right there with them) are not young anymore. It’s weird to be in this place of life where I’m basically invisible to so many people. It’s not a completely unwelcome turn of events. I also wonder if I only just feel invisible because one thing about getting older is you stop caring what people think. So maybe being less self-conscious makes you notice people noticing you less. That, or I’m invisible. :)

    Regarding your comments on Taylor Swift–yes!!! I never was a fan although yes, some of her songs are catchy, and I think you summation, that she is stuck in high school and not a good singer or songwriter are spot on.

    Reply
  24. Beth says:
    February 1, 2018 at 8:23 am

    He’s another example of an old pig who’d have no chance with all of these women if he wasn’t rich and famous. Gross

    Reply
  25. Brea says:
    February 1, 2018 at 8:26 am

    I disagree: Taylor Swift is no Joni Mitchell, but she can be a gifted songwriter and most of her songs that don’t end up as singles show that.
    That said, it feels like lately you can’t critique other people’s art without being labelled a “hater”.
    I remember when y’all dragged Damon Albarn through the mud, even daring to say that he’s not talented, just because he said that the album Adele was working on was creatively safe and very “middle of the road”. Eventually we got to listen to 25 and guess what? It was exactly like he described it.

    Reply
    • oh-dear says:
      February 1, 2018 at 10:52 am

      hmm, interesting perspective @Brea.
      I wonder how much of this whole conversation is about audience? Would Joni and Dylan find success today? I think of the great songwriters we do have (I love Hozier, for example) and they do not have the interest or audience those great singer-songwriters of the 60′s and 70′s. There isn’t a market for intelligence and nuance on a very large pop-scale at this point in time. It seems performing, entertaining and reaching the masses drives content.

      Reply
  26. Tiffany says:
    February 1, 2018 at 8:27 am

    Re: Swifty, well…yeah, he right.

    Reply
  27. Censored says:
    February 1, 2018 at 8:28 am

    There is an old Oprah interview with Quincy back in the 80′s, before Color Purple , before they were friends, in fact Oprah was meeting him for the first time and seemed In awe of him
    At the time he had at least 3 marriages behind him and was on his 5th or 6th child with maybe 4 or 5 moms . Oprah asked him something that Is really no body’s business (but I suppose it was relevant in the 80 ‘s but I doubt she or anyone would such a question now ) and that is why he only dated, married and procreated with white women ?

    HIs response was ” its not that I only date white women it’s that I only date beautiful women ” it sounded sooooh bad and the way in which he said it , that the white women in the audience actually gasped and had their jaws open ( I mean there isn’t many other ways to Interpret that other than only white women are beautiful ) and Oprah who is rarely at a loss for words was stunned for a minute before she regained her composure and moved on

    I mean date who you want but what he had to say and how he said it , the whole exchange was so cringeworthy ,it gave me an insight into who he was

    Reply
  28. Jamie15 says:
    February 1, 2018 at 8:33 am

    He’s really gross. I’m not going to separate what he’s saying because I dislike Taylor either.
    Why wasn’t their a post on all the disgusting things he’d said about women? Who cares if he thinks Taylor’s wack. This dude has got some cases coming out against him,I’m sure.
    His whole interview was gross. I don’t care about his opinion on any woman.

    Reply
  29. Nancy says:
    February 1, 2018 at 8:40 am

    He used to be cool. Aside from all the weirdness that is his love life, he’s spot on about Swift. When you’re his age and have had as much success as he did, you don’t have to be so pc. Meanwhile back at the ranch, Taylor’s mopping the floor with the bucket of tears she spilled demanding to know what rhymes with Quincy. Ha!

    Reply
  30. Claudia says:
    February 1, 2018 at 8:40 am

    He sounds like an old creepy delusional man.

    And I beg to differ: Taylor is a great songwriter. Vocalist – no.

    Reply
  31. stace says:
    February 1, 2018 at 8:41 am

    There seems to be a few that will completely overlook his comments about women simply because he dislikes Taylor Swift. I’m not a Taylor Swift fan however she doesn’t bother me it’s men like Quincy who bother me. His comments prove he is a misogynist nevermind the fact that this is a man who refuses to date women of his own color.

    Reply
  32. HK9 says:
    February 1, 2018 at 8:54 am

    I completely agree with him about Taylor Swift. I admire his career, he’s a legend. As a musician I’ve learned so many things from him. As for his personal life it’s as trashy, tawdry and self-hating as you can get which is what makes him human. It’s like he give the best of himself to his career and there was nothing left for his personal life.

    Reply
  33. BaBaDook says:
    February 1, 2018 at 9:02 am

    He seems gross tbh. Also, why is he lumping Ireland and Scotland in together here? We’re not even remotely attached.

    Also I can’t speak for Scotland but here in Ireland we’re fairly progressive as a society (the government is still catching up with the views of the people of course) – sure there are incidents like everywhere but overall we’re way more welcoming than say, the US are to POC – be it immigrints, tourists or the children of immigrints.

    Reply
  34. Tig says:
    February 1, 2018 at 9:03 am

    Good Lord- I really struggled to
    find the “humor” in his comments. Does he ever stop to think that a woman 60+ would see through his pathetic self-absorbsion in 0.2 milliseconds? Hope he keeps his “boundary system” in working order, so the “olds” can’t get to him.
    And, sorry, disagree that a good pop song is easy to write/easily forgotten.

    Reply
  35. mannori says:
    February 1, 2018 at 9:07 am

    he thinks saying he has 30 “young girlfriends” around the world makes him look macho and stuff, when all that comes out of this is that he’s a pathetic insecure old dude, who has to pay for sex and obviously uses Viagra, at his age obviously can’t get it up to satisfy one woman, let alone 30 20somethings. . Also that comment about Swift is so misogynist and contradictory of his own hook-ups, why he’s not bitching about male singers jumping from one bed to another? Legend my *ss: treating women like meat and disrespect older women, this whole interview actually is disgusting to me.

    Reply
  36. Emily says:
    February 1, 2018 at 9:28 am

    I don’t think this dude should get a free pass for being gross just because he dissed Taylor Swift. His comments about women are just not okay in 2018.

    Reply
  37. Slowsnow says:
    February 1, 2018 at 9:42 am

    Stockholm is coming?! Does he mean the syndrome? because… yeah.

    Reply
  38. Jayna says:
    February 1, 2018 at 9:45 am

    Gross is an understatement about bragging about all of the young women he’s banging and the way he carries on about women in the article. His tone about older women is so demeaning. If you have class and confidence, there is no reason to say any of it like that. He’s old and somehow now feels the need to brag in a way that isn’t cool. It’s just gross. Live your life the way you see fit. I don’t care about that. It’s this interview that is so off-putting.

    There are no words.

    “You gotta be kidding. I got me some technology out there”—he gestures to the mansion’s perimeter—”that keep fat and old away from here. Buzzes if they’re too old.” Ugh. He’s 84, and his cut-off age for a woman is 42. His “fat” comment is sure getting a pass, it seems.

    Reply
  39. Other Renee says:
    February 1, 2018 at 10:02 am

    Just because he says he’s got a bunch of girlfriends doesn’t mean it’s actually true. Just saying.

    Reply
  40. Renee says:
    February 1, 2018 at 10:04 am

    He sounds like a sexist pig.

    Reply
  41. CityGirl says:
    February 1, 2018 at 10:18 am

    So, my comment is based Soley on The Title of this one:

    Amen Quincy Jones! Amen!

    Reply
  42. SuzyQ says:
    February 1, 2018 at 10:20 am

    He’s a pig and an ass. Everyone’s entitled to be attracted to whoever they’re attracted to. No judgment. No rules. To be clear, I’m taking about adults.
    But the way he disses and dismisses older women (all women), the way he talks about them is disgusting. He doesn’t get a pass because of who he is.

    Reply
  43. perplexed says:
    February 1, 2018 at 10:36 am

    I thought he was joking about the girlfriends. 22? Really? How? But clearly I was wrong.

    Reply
  44. Amy says:
    February 1, 2018 at 10:54 am

    Fat and old? Sexist and ageist. 84 year old women are included in the women that deserve respect. Especially 84 year old women. All women. Me too and times up include all women. The 22 girlfriends should dump him for that statement alone.

    Reply
  45. BJ says:
    February 1, 2018 at 11:03 am

    Q is a producer and arranger so I respect his opinion about music composition.
    His girlfriends are with him because he is rich and powerful.He is with them because they are young and beautiful.They are equally shallow.

    Reply
  46. Kayahead says:
    February 1, 2018 at 11:13 am

    Meh, gotta say, I wasn’t that disturbed by his feelings on women. Sure, they are problematic an indicative of an overall problem in society, but from all indications his relationships are consensual and mutually beneficial to all parties, so more power to them! Also, many, many men feel that way about youth and beauty and that, although older women are beautiful in their own way, youthful beauty is the true pinnacle. I actually have quite a few girlfriends who also feel the same way a only date younger so, there you go. What I found even more amazing is his life story, his background, his near death experiences and his proximity to so many amazing events and people (his Ghetto Gumpness)…absolutely amazing! I am always fascinated by people like him, near geniuses who clearly have something extra going on, and how their genius manifested itself, how it was nurtured, how they managed to keep pushing the envelope in the face of institutional barriers.

    Reply
    • jetlagged says:
      February 1, 2018 at 12:04 pm

      His life and his career are something else. If you tried to do a movie of his life, no one would believe it’s based on a true story. And let’s face it, a single movie wouldn’t do it justice. It would need to be a multi-season series on Netflix or something just to fit it all in. And he’s still going strong.

      Reply
  47. CK3 says:
    February 1, 2018 at 11:21 am

    I mean… Praying is a really good song that makes a bad singer seem good and I say that as someone who likes Kesha. She just doesn’t seem to have the range anymore. Same goes for most Lana Del Ray songs and Joe Jonas/Nick Jonas/One Direction member. T Swift is vocally the weakest mainstream singer out there, but she has really good songs.

    Reply
  48. Bp says:
    February 1, 2018 at 11:41 am

    How is this guy “sharp as a tack” Or “funny”?
    Seriously this guy is a deplorable piece of garbage.

    Reply
  49. lily says:
    February 1, 2018 at 12:55 pm

    I don’t like Taylor Swift but seriously I have seen people calling her so much worse words like c***, w**** for hooking up and this ugly f-tard gets away with it. This dude is way worse. The hell? Don’t talk about women like that you stinky bish.

    Reply
  50. Bliss 51 says:
    February 1, 2018 at 1:14 pm

    An old man of his time and generation, so his views on women are not shocking to me. Add to that he’s a musician, a brilliant one to be sure, who’s toured and hung w/ men like Frank Sinatra and Ray Charles, major hound dogs. I will defer to him on his views on TS. He knows music, works everywhere, listens to what’s out there, worked w/ FS and RC. Sinatra was a thug, but a gifted singer, as well, along w/ RC who brought his blues take to country western, I Can’t Stop Loving You and to the Beatles. But yeah, sure, he’s sexist and ageist, no surprise. And this is what an interview looks like when it hasn’t been groomed, shaped and edited by the talent’s team/people.

    Reply
  51. Jingle says:
    February 1, 2018 at 1:53 pm

    Here’s the truth. Quincy Jones is an 84 year old man who only likes white women aged 28-42. He clearly has a crush on her and is acting like a school boy to get her attention.

    Whether you like her song writing or not she WRITES the songs and does producing. Bruno won song of the year for a song with over TEN plus male writers. I guess Taylor could go that route and have an entire basketball team write for her but until then take what she gives you. If you don’t like it, find an artist who fits your maturity level. Here’s a hint pop music should not be where you look for mature music.

    Reply
  52. lucy2 says:
    February 1, 2018 at 1:54 pm

    “Some people consider her the great songwriter of our age.” Yeesh. Did Megyn Kelly conduct this interview? Who is saying that about Taylor Swift?
    I respect his incredible talent and career in music. His daughter Rashida is awesome (I don’t know much about his other kids). If he wants to have “girlfriends” all over the world and they are consenting adults, but that’s their business.
    But the “keep away the fat and old” thing is really gross, as is the idea of an 80+ person “dating” a 28 year old.

    Reply
  53. SM says:
    February 1, 2018 at 2:15 pm

    Gross!

    Reply

