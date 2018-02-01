Michelle Obama explains why it was awkward to get a gift from Melania Trump

Embed from Getty Images

Ellen DeGeneres scored the first post-White House talk show interview with former (forever?) FLOTUS Michelle Obama. It’s a very savvy choice. Ellen and Michelle are friends, Ellen famously shies away from political comedy so it’s not odd to keep politics out of the conversation and it’s a daytime chat show where the subjects can be less weighty and more fun – like presents! Ellen brought up the now infamous gift-exchange between Melania Trump and Michelle on the day of the inauguration. Melania arrived at the White House with a large Tiffany’s box and presented it to Michelle on the steps of the White House as the Obamas welcomed the Trumps to the WH. The problem was, Michelle visibly grappled with what to do with the box until Barack took it from her and brought it inside. Michelle explained why there was such confusion and, finally, told us what was in the box.

Melania Trump’s inauguration present to Michelle Obama remains a mystery – until now.

“It was a lovely frame,” Obama shares, in a sneak peek of the full interview airing on Thursday.

“Well, there’s all this protocol. I mean, this is like a state visit, so they tell you that you’re going to do this, they’re going to stand here. Never before do you get this gift, so I’m sort of like okay,” the mother of two tells the host.

In one of the most memorable GIFs from the inauguration, Obama awkwardly received the present and frantically looked around for a place to put it. “You brought a gift!” the first lady exclaimed as seen and heard on footage of their meeting. “I’ll take care of the protocol here,” the 44th commander-in-chief said gamely.

During her interview with DeGeneres, Mrs. Obama recalls her train of thought when she looked around in vain for an aide to hand it off to while they posed for cameras.

“What am I supposed to do with this gift? And everyone cleared out and no one would come and take the box. And I’m thinking do we take the picture with?” the Chicago native says.

“And then my husband saved the day – see he grabbed the box and took it back inside. But everybody cleared out. No staff, no one. I was like what do you do with the box?” she adds.

[From People]

When this happened, I didn’t think much about it. I don’t know why it didn’t occur to me that there was a breach of protocol involved. Coming from a military family, I understand the rigidity of protocol. Since this moment is the first visual exchange of command, of course there would be procedures to follow. So, who takes the hit, here? Obviously, it’s Melania. But I don’t feel good about saying that because she was probably upset and terrified by her new role. So, she thought she was making a conciliatory overture and it went all kinds of wrong. What is most unfortunate was poor Michelle was the one left to deal with it.

If the Trumps going off script, bungling a simple moment then leaving it to the Obamas to fix to restore order isn’t a metaphor for our country, I don’t know what is. As far as the frame itself, in any other situation, it’s a nice gesture and I’m sure a very pretty frame. Maybe Michelle used it for a photo of her relaxing on a yacht with Oprah, Tom Hanks and Bruce Springsteen, sipping a cocktail with no worries. And maybe she’s turned that frame in the direction of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, where Melania is presently being held.

wenn31831823

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photo credit: WENN Photos and Getty Images

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

91 Responses to “Michelle Obama explains why it was awkward to get a gift from Melania Trump”

  1. Janet R says:
    February 1, 2018 at 7:15 am

    I haven’t watched this yet because I cry big unsightly tears whenever I see the Obamas. Miss them so much!

    Reply
  2. RBC says:
    February 1, 2018 at 7:18 am

    I would love to know what the Obamas and Trumps are thinking about in that photo.

    Reply
  3. Clare says:
    February 1, 2018 at 7:19 am

    I mean, its good manners to bring a gift when you go to someones home. That’s just old school good manners you learn in finishing school – I feel like she probably thought she was doing the right hing because some etiquette expert trained her to do so when she was being de-eastern europeaned…and being the clueless goober she is, she didn’t process that this wasn’t a visit to someones home…

    Reply
  4. MostlyMegan says:
    February 1, 2018 at 7:20 am

    I remember this moment and I felt sorry for Melania. However, I don’t feel sorry for her now. Why does Melania get sympathy while Ivanka gets ‘complicity’? Time to stop giving Melania a pass, if she wanted to leave, she would.

    Reply
    • Elkie says:
      February 1, 2018 at 7:36 am

      Ivanka actively took a WH advisor role (at great public expense) and claimed to be a “moderating force”, whereas Melania is just generally useless (at great public expense).

      Reply
    • Annabelle Bronstein says:
      February 1, 2018 at 7:37 am

      But there’s no indication that Melania has any influence over policy (or anything at all). FLOTUS is not a paid office. Ivanka has an official White House position, is a senior adviser, and directly influences policy. The Press is right to be more critical of Ivanka than Melania.

      Reply
    • Betsy says:
      February 1, 2018 at 7:41 am

      Because Melania reminds me of an abused spouse.

      I believe Ivanka was an abused child, but she has continually made decisions to remain in the orbit of criminals. Her father. Her brothers. Her spouse. Wendy Deng. Money launderers.

      Reply
    • Flk says:
      February 1, 2018 at 9:02 am

      There’s no way Melania is just free to go. And I’m 100% sure he’s abusing her.

      Reply
    • noway says:
      February 1, 2018 at 11:29 am

      Ivanka is not complicit, although the SNL skit was funny. Ivanka is an actual participant in this farce. I think she only gives lip service to issues like climate change, immigration rights, women’s right, but when push comes to shove she doesn’t care. Read her book this is her m.o.

      Now Melania has been complicit. Just sticking up for what he said on the Access tape or how he fights back nasty when people attack him is making her complicit. I mean I could have sympathy for her if she was Trump’s first wife and very young, and didn’t live in the social circle he did and didn’t know him well. Still she did, and she chose him so no sympathy from me. But not really sure what she could do about him even if she didn’t want to be complicit. Now she is being very quiet and not saying anything, so I do kind of feel like she may realize look at the crap I’m in. So I won’t go after her. After all there are so many people who are more involved in his crap to go after. She is truly the very definition of a little fish in this pond.

      Reply
  5. BlanktFort says:
    February 1, 2018 at 7:23 am

    Look, I think it was a nice gesture by a woman who is/was expecting to be a trophy wife, not a politician’s wife.
    I think she was making an attempt, and I bet it’s a decent frame, AND it gave us all the brilliant shots of Michelle.
    Melania shouldn’t be getting heat for it.

    Reply
  6. Nanny to the Rescue says:
    February 1, 2018 at 7:26 am

    I wouldn’t really blame any of the first ladies for this. It was a nice gesture to bring a gift even if it was a breach of protocol. Sure it made everything awkward but only because people over-analyze the videos. It was only a couple of seconds and everything went well.

    Reply
  7. AB says:
    February 1, 2018 at 7:26 am

    I love the Obama’s and miss them, but Michelle is a little off on this. If you look up Obama’s inauguration on Youtube, Michelle hands Laura Bush a gift. … so there was precedent for this first lady gift giving…so her saying this just gives all the Obama haters something to complain about.

    Reply
  8. Renee2 says:
    February 1, 2018 at 7:36 am

    I think that she probably didn’t want to take the gift from them and was trying to cover up the awkwardness. After all of the racist sh*t that this woman and her husband said Barack Obama and other Americans??? I wonder where that frame is now, on the donation pile for Goodwill?? If that were me (ha!) I would have wanted to leave it in the trash at the WH but I certainly wouldn’t want it in my home.

    Reply
    • Honey says:
      February 1, 2018 at 8:14 am

      I agree. Michelle is faster on her feet than to be paralyzed by oh my what do I do with this unexpected gift that you brought . . . and Melania could have brought it as a peace offering or because she came to like and admire what she saw of Michelle over the last 8 years.

      In retrospect, that whole day was a mighty awkward affair. It was like your loud, drunk, tacky, crass ass uncle had arrived with his then side-piece but now wife that he had cheated with when he was with your favorite aunt by marriage. You didn’t want to invite his drunk *ss because you really don’t like him (and he knows it) but you invited him because an older relative that you love the best loves him despite everything he’s done, so you really only invited him to please that older relative and to make him/her happy but your uncle is acting like this was a “real” invitation from you but knows it’s not but is doing sh*t to f*ck right off the top to f*ck with you. You tolerate his over-the-top, bogus *ss for a minute because of your love and devotion to the older relative BUT you are waiting for him to do one thing—just one thing so that you can kick his *ss out.

      . . . thats how that moment played out to me😊☺️

      Reply
  9. PunkyMomma says:
    February 1, 2018 at 7:41 am

    “… the 44th commander-in-chief” *sobs openly*

    Reply
  10. Nicole says:
    February 1, 2018 at 7:46 am

    Maybe had Melania spent any time preparing for the role she would’ve known not to bring a gift. My goodness.
    That whole thing was awkward and I’m sure Michelle does not have anything good to say about them since they spent years attacking her husband.

    Reply
  11. AnnaKist says:
    February 1, 2018 at 8:01 am

    🎼🎹🎤”She’s a lady. Woh, woh, woh, she’s a lady. Talking about Michelle the lady…” 🎤🎹🎼 She’s all class.

    Reply
  12. xena says:
    February 1, 2018 at 8:15 am

    I expected somebody to take the box quietly and quickly from Michelle Obama. It became newsworthy because this didn’t happen.

    Reply
  13. tracking says:
    February 1, 2018 at 8:23 am

    I am always amazed when I see this footage, and recall how gracious the Obamas were toward these horrible people, *both* of whom spewed that birther bullsh@t.

    Reply
  14. Shannon says:
    February 1, 2018 at 8:30 am

    I think it was a nice gesture and, unfortunately, the aides cleared out when it seems one of them could easily have grabbed the box. I hate the Dotard as much as anyone, but I can’t hate his wife for thinking to bring a gift.

    Reply
  15. Cora says:
    February 1, 2018 at 8:30 am

    I don’t understand why this was a controversy or why Michelle said, “never before do you get this gift.” Michelle Obama brought Laura Bush a gift, standing at the top of those very same stairs, when the Obamas arrived at the White House on inauguration day 2009. Identical circumstances. The boxes were even the same size. I think the reason Melania did it was because Michelle did it 8 years before. There is youtube video and even photographs of the very same moment and gift exchange at the top of the steps in 2009. If you’re wondering what Michelle gave Laura, it was a leather journal with an engraved silver pen. Michelle was praised for the gesture at the time.

    Reply
  16. Evie says:
    February 1, 2018 at 9:10 am

    Actually, Michelle Obama was the one who set the precedent: she gave Laura Bush a gift back in 2009 when the Bushes were departing the White House.

    It was a nice gesture by Michelle in 2009 and Melania probably thought it would be the right thing to reciprocate. No big deal. I like the way Barack saved the day though :-) and handed the box off.

    The tradition of the incoming President and First Lady both being invited into the White House by their outgoing predecessors for coffee and conversation dates back to Woodrow and Edith Wilson, when they welcomed Warren and Florence Harding on inauguration day March 4, 1921. President Wilson had had a stroke and couldn’t walk out to greet the Hardings.

    Reply
  17. Molly says:
    February 1, 2018 at 9:54 am

    I hope Michelle smashed that goddamned frame to absolute bits.

    Reply
  18. Lila says:
    February 1, 2018 at 10:01 am

    Did you know that after a gift has been accepted by the President and First Lady from foreign or domestic dignitaries it is stored in the National Archives while they are in-office. Once their term has ended the collection moves to a Presidential Library. Occasionally a president may not want to part with a particular item and they are given the opportunity to purchase it back at market value. The Obamas were still in Office during that exchange of the gift until Trump was sworn in. That gift may be at the National Archives.

    Reply
    • jetlagged says:
      February 1, 2018 at 12:36 pm

      That is a very excellent point. I think there was an episode of the West Wing that used this particular bit of regulation as a plot point.

      I wonder if there is even anyone in the Trump White House even paying attention to stuff like this. He fired the White House Usher to bring in his own lackey, and I wonder how many other veteran government staff he’s gotten rid of.

      Reply
  19. G says:
    February 1, 2018 at 12:14 pm

    Michelle did the same thing and brought a gift for the Bushes when they arrived at the White House. Guess she forgot that.

    Reply
  20. Kelly says:
    February 1, 2018 at 12:47 pm

    No, Melania does not obviously have to take the hit. Honestly, I like Michelle but I thought her response was rude, as was this re-telling. Also, she was an ok First Lady but not the best.

    Reply
  21. Plantpal says:
    February 1, 2018 at 12:59 pm

    No No No No this is all on Mrs Obama. Go look at the video from when SHE was the newbie. When they took over from the Bush presidency. Mrs Obama brought a gift https://youtu.be/i9Vw7Mx21A0 and mrs bush handles it with diplomacy. This was all on Mrs. Obama how clumsy it was. I don’t care for the trumps, but I cannot allow this fallacy to continue without protest. Go see! It’s an Associated Press video, if my link doesn’t work. This is NOT ON MRS TRUMP!!!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment