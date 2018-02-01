Paris Hilton is a #Kimclone in new Yeezy ad: dead-eyed and dead on?

If you saw that photo above with no context you would think it was Kim Kardashian right? Well it’s Paris Hilton, hired by Kanye West for his Yeezy line to look just like his wife. Paris is styled perfectly to look like Kim and you can even imagine she’s dragging some junk in the trunk back there. She even looks like she’s built like Kim, it’s bizarre. Plus she has the dead-eyed look and open mouth pose down, although I suspect she perfected that before Kim did.
As for her history with Kim, Paris was of course the more famous one and Kim was the sidekick for a while, over ten years ago before Kim got a new butt and a new face and before her mom masterminded their family’s fame. Paris has been reminding us that she did the famous-for-being-famous thing first and that everyone else was following her lead. Now she’s homaging her protege turned master. I wonder how that feels but I doubt that Paris is able to contemplate much beyond her own ego. She’s thinking “I do a better Kim than Kim.”
See Every Eerily Accurate Kim Kardashian Clone (Including Paris Hilton!) for Yeezy Season 6 https://t.co/ZO3YYzj7fl
— People (@people) February 1, 2018
Photos credit: Backgrid, WENN and Instagram/Paris Hilton for Yeezy
Why, just why would you do that?
Just came on to say the same thing. Why would anyone want to look like that? Or waste money on those clothes? That middle picture of Kim looks like she is wearing a giant, full diaper but still somehow manages camel.
Dead at this comment! 🤣🤣
👏🏻👏🏻😂😂😂
There is a seam or some type of decoration (?) defining the camel toe more. Who in the world thought that was a good idea?
It’s called $$$$
Do they know that all this can be purchased at Walmart for $5.96 a piece??
Paris does a bette Kim than Kim. Wow
She does
I think so too. She looks really good! I love the white hair on both of them, although I am really not a fan of Kim’s.
Appropriation! Lmao. I’m not sure what this says about anyone involved. At the very least, it’s bizarre.
Kim’s style is so very, very far from my own. It would be kind of fun to try it.
This is actually pretty big if Paris, I never would have thought she’d do this, I thought she was WAY to petty/jealous.
That’s actually a pretty smart marketing move for both. Paris knows Kim is bigger than she ever was and in the end, she made Kim famous.
All of these “looks” are at Old Navy for much cheaper.
We don’t have Old Navy here, but trackies like this are available at our KMart (not the same as yours) for about $12,and almost identical crop tops are $8 -10. Just where is Mr West getting his inspiration for these “new designs”? Kim would have been in on this. Will Paris and Kim rekindle their friendship? Will they become BFFs? Or will they realise they will always be mortal enemies, especially after Kanye ptofesses his undying love and asks Paris to run away to, well, Paris, with him? Da da da! 🎹 Stay tuned, folks!
Do you reckon they widened her hips? I think it’s well done editing nonetheless.
I’m thinking extensive butt and hip pads, a la diaper/spanx.
Very happening idea.
I had to go back and look at your original post re Kim’s butt. It was ten years ago and it made me a little sad – we were so naive back then!
She has a much nicer body then Kim.
She does! And this just proves how unattractive Kanye’s clothes are. Kim’s body is warped in a way almost none of the “influencers” “modeling” these clothes is and they all look bad. Underdressed and uncomfortable. Ew.
Is it me or is this an upgrade (looks-wise) for Paris? I’m not saying the clothes are cute, but at least they seem like a “fresh” tacky rather than 2005 tacky.
I was thinking the same thing, he regular look makes her look like she’s stuck in the early 00′s, this style makes her look in line with all the famous and tacky insta models.
When did Paris get so fat?
You’re part of the problem. Paris is not fat. If you call that fat then the average sized woman to you is a whale. Smh.
Paris is fat!!? Bish please
Seriously who keeps telling Kanye he knows womens fashion?
Thank you ☺️. It’s a question that desperately needed asking, Umyeah. And we all desperately deserve an answer.
For real. Someone lied to him. And this is sad for Paris; how low she’s fallen.
Yet more fug athletic-wear pants and unsupportive faux sports bras in dreary colors— how many more seasons of this can Yeezy continue to sustain itself?
But why?
What’s funny is I always wonder what I’m the world Kim was thinking when she dressed herself, but this look looks great on Paris. Her usual style is normally so fug and extra.
How desperate is Kanye to go with this?
What, with Yeezy Season 2, Season 3, Season 4 and Season 5? How desperate can one person get? Yeah, I’d say that desperate.
I didn’t realize she was wearing her husband’s clothing line. It looks like old gym clothes. Terrible.
For fun, click thru and read the comments under “kim got a new butt” from 2008. Wow have times changed. So many comments were along the lines of “you’re just jealous of Kim’s butt” or “you wish you had Kim’s butt”. Oh how the tide has turned…..
Always two there are, no more, no less.
Yoda on the Sith. Ugh.
OMG I love you for that 😂
Lordy Kim looks nothing like she did in that 2008 link…face, body, everything…really no different than the human Ken guy…just better surgeon
The fact that she can ape Kim so closely actually speaks to how ridiculously generic extensive plastic surgery will make you look over time.
A friend and colleague came to visit me in hospital this evening. She’s taking my Year 1 class wuntil I can get back to work. She brought with her the worksheet I give out at the start of each year, where I have the students draw some interesting things about themselves, so we all can get to know each other. I do a sheet for them, too. I saw lots of clothes just like these Yeezy “garments”, where the children showed themselves playing sport, riding bikes, helping Dad in the garden etc. I find it rather fascinating that 5- and 6-year-olds can design almost identical clothes as Mr West. Wow. These children might just be psychic.
I laughed aloud at the the position/motion of her sneakers- clad feet in the photo near the car. What a dork.
Paris is saying I do Kim better than Kim because she does. Kim has a size 14/16 in the thigh/ass area, 4/6 in the waist, and 34/36 c or d in the breasts. A very odd sized woman that is clearly under the influence of severe plastic surgery. I look at how big her thighs are compared to her waist and it’s like looking at a car accident. You know you should turn away, but you can’t help yourself by looking at tragedy.
Paris’ body is proportioned to her shape and height…so no, I NEVA thought it was Kim…and that comment isn’t about size shaming…I’m a BBW…however, I’ve never had procedures done that redistributed my fat cells…so when I gain weight…it’s proportioned to my body and height…and no matter how I can’t particularly STAND Paris…her body has ALWAYS been on point….
Why would even Kanye let someone clone his wife for his ad when he can just have his wife model it and have more publicity? And yes, Paris looks better as Kim than Kim herself. This is just weird. Is Kim and Kanye going through something that we just don’t know yet? Lol. Kanye being by himself in another country while Kim posting nudes.
Not gonna lie… I actually kind of love this. I think these pics are fun.
Lowkey same
That entire line is so lame.
Can someone for the love of god tell Kanye that he doesn’t have the first clue about dressing women and that there’s a reason why no one else dresses like he dresses Kim?!
How times have changed. Kim was Paris’s stylist and paid employee. Now Paris is being paid to copy superstar celeb Kim. Both sluts. Both rich.
I actually love this – it’s meta and it works.
Clothes are awful but I think Paris actually looks… hot? She is a better than Kim than Kim lol
I can’t I can’t I cant stand that hideous diaper butt! The diaper butt is driving me crazy! Soiled hefty diaper!
