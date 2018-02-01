Paris Hilton is a #Kimclone in new Yeezy ad: dead-eyed and dead on?



If you saw that photo above with no context you would think it was Kim Kardashian right? Well it’s Paris Hilton, hired by Kanye West for his Yeezy line to look just like his wife. Paris is styled perfectly to look like Kim and you can even imagine she’s dragging some junk in the trunk back there. She even looks like she’s built like Kim, it’s bizarre. Plus she has the dead-eyed look and open mouth pose down, although I suspect she perfected that before Kim did.

As for her history with Kim, Paris was of course the more famous one and Kim was the sidekick for a while, over ten years ago before Kim got a new butt and a new face and before her mom masterminded their family’s fame. Paris has been reminding us that she did the famous-for-being-famous thing first and that everyone else was following her lead. Now she’s homaging her protege turned master. I wonder how that feels but I doubt that Paris is able to contemplate much beyond her own ego. She’s thinking “I do a better Kim than Kim.”

