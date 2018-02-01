Paris Hilton is a #Kimclone in new Yeezy ad: dead-eyed and dead on?

So much fun being a #KimClone in the new #YeezySeason6 campaign. 🔥

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on


If you saw that photo above with no context you would think it was Kim Kardashian right? Well it’s Paris Hilton, hired by Kanye West for his Yeezy line to look just like his wife. Paris is styled perfectly to look like Kim and you can even imagine she’s dragging some junk in the trunk back there. She even looks like she’s built like Kim, it’s bizarre. Plus she has the dead-eyed look and open mouth pose down, although I suspect she perfected that before Kim did.

👑 #YeezySeason6

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

As for her history with Kim, Paris was of course the more famous one and Kim was the sidekick for a while, over ten years ago before Kim got a new butt and a new face and before her mom masterminded their family’s fame. Paris has been reminding us that she did the famous-for-being-famous thing first and that everyone else was following her lead. Now she’s homaging her protege turned master. I wonder how that feels but I doubt that Paris is able to contemplate much beyond her own ego. She’s thinking “I do a better Kim than Kim.”

#PlatinumBae 👱🏻‍♀️ #YeezySeason6

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

BGUS_934900_012

wenn32699505

Photos credit: Backgrid, WENN and Instagram/Paris Hilton for Yeezy

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

53 Responses to “Paris Hilton is a #Kimclone in new Yeezy ad: dead-eyed and dead on?”

  1. swak says:
    February 1, 2018 at 9:03 am

    Why, just why would you do that?

    Reply
  2. Mar says:
    February 1, 2018 at 9:06 am

    Paris does a bette Kim than Kim. Wow

    Reply
  3. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    February 1, 2018 at 9:06 am

    Appropriation! Lmao. I’m not sure what this says about anyone involved. At the very least, it’s bizarre.

    Reply
  4. deets says:
    February 1, 2018 at 9:07 am

    Kim’s style is so very, very far from my own. It would be kind of fun to try it.

    This is actually pretty big if Paris, I never would have thought she’d do this, I thought she was WAY to petty/jealous.

    Reply
  5. Tiffany27 says:
    February 1, 2018 at 9:09 am

    All of these “looks” are at Old Navy for much cheaper.

    Reply
    • AnnaKist says:
      February 1, 2018 at 9:51 am

      We don’t have Old Navy here, but trackies like this are available at our KMart (not the same as yours) for about $12,and almost identical crop tops are $8 -10. Just where is Mr West getting his inspiration for these “new designs”? Kim would have been in on this. Will Paris and Kim rekindle their friendship? Will they become BFFs? Or will they realise they will always be mortal enemies, especially after Kanye ptofesses his undying love and asks Paris to run away to, well, Paris, with him? Da da da! 🎹 Stay tuned, folks!

      Reply
  6. Alexandria says:
    February 1, 2018 at 9:09 am

    Do you reckon they widened her hips? I think it’s well done editing nonetheless.

    Reply
  7. Nev says:
    February 1, 2018 at 9:10 am

    Very happening idea.

    Reply
  8. Jess says:
    February 1, 2018 at 9:12 am

    I had to go back and look at your original post re Kim’s butt. It was ten years ago and it made me a little sad – we were so naive back then!

    Reply
  9. Sansa says:
    February 1, 2018 at 9:22 am

    She has a much nicer body then Kim.

    Reply
  10. SundaySundaySunday says:
    February 1, 2018 at 9:23 am

    Is it me or is this an upgrade (looks-wise) for Paris? I’m not saying the clothes are cute, but at least they seem like a “fresh” tacky rather than 2005 tacky.

    Reply
  11. Heather says:
    February 1, 2018 at 9:23 am

    When did Paris get so fat?

    Reply
  12. Umyeah says:
    February 1, 2018 at 9:24 am

    Seriously who keeps telling Kanye he knows womens fashion?

    Reply
  13. Chaine says:
    February 1, 2018 at 9:31 am

    Yet more fug athletic-wear pants and unsupportive faux sports bras in dreary colors— how many more seasons of this can Yeezy continue to sustain itself?

    Reply
  14. Miles says:
    February 1, 2018 at 9:31 am

    But why?

    Reply
  15. Miss Gloss says:
    February 1, 2018 at 9:32 am

    What’s funny is I always wonder what I’m the world Kim was thinking when she dressed herself, but this look looks great on Paris. Her usual style is normally so fug and extra.

    Reply
  16. Bridget says:
    February 1, 2018 at 9:37 am

    How desperate is Kanye to go with this?

    Reply
  17. M.A.F. says:
    February 1, 2018 at 9:40 am

    I didn’t realize she was wearing her husband’s clothing line. It looks like old gym clothes. Terrible.

    Reply
  18. someone says:
    February 1, 2018 at 9:42 am

    For fun, click thru and read the comments under “kim got a new butt” from 2008. Wow have times changed. So many comments were along the lines of “you’re just jealous of Kim’s butt” or “you wish you had Kim’s butt”. Oh how the tide has turned…..

    Reply
  19. Kelly C says:
    February 1, 2018 at 9:43 am

    Always two there are, no more, no less.

    Yoda on the Sith. Ugh.

    Reply
  20. Dttimes2 says:
    February 1, 2018 at 9:59 am

    Lordy Kim looks nothing like she did in that 2008 link…face, body, everything…really no different than the human Ken guy…just better surgeon

    Reply
  21. Veronica says:
    February 1, 2018 at 10:07 am

    The fact that she can ape Kim so closely actually speaks to how ridiculously generic extensive plastic surgery will make you look over time.

    Reply
  22. AnnaKist says:
    February 1, 2018 at 10:12 am

    A friend and colleague came to visit me in hospital this evening. She’s taking my Year 1 class wuntil I can get back to work. She brought with her the worksheet I give out at the start of each year, where I have the students draw some interesting things about themselves, so we all can get to know each other. I do a sheet for them, too. I saw lots of clothes just like these Yeezy “garments”, where the children showed themselves playing sport, riding bikes, helping Dad in the garden etc. I find it rather fascinating that 5- and 6-year-olds can design almost identical clothes as Mr West. Wow. These children might just be psychic.

    Reply
  23. NotSoSocialButterfly says:
    February 1, 2018 at 10:13 am

    I laughed aloud at the the position/motion of her sneakers- clad feet in the photo near the car. What a dork.

    Reply
  24. Christina S. says:
    February 1, 2018 at 10:16 am

    Paris is saying I do Kim better than Kim because she does. Kim has a size 14/16 in the thigh/ass area, 4/6 in the waist, and 34/36 c or d in the breasts. A very odd sized woman that is clearly under the influence of severe plastic surgery. I look at how big her thighs are compared to her waist and it’s like looking at a car accident. You know you should turn away, but you can’t help yourself by looking at tragedy.

    Reply
  25. Lala says:
    February 1, 2018 at 10:30 am

    Paris’ body is proportioned to her shape and height…so no, I NEVA thought it was Kim…and that comment isn’t about size shaming…I’m a BBW…however, I’ve never had procedures done that redistributed my fat cells…so when I gain weight…it’s proportioned to my body and height…and no matter how I can’t particularly STAND Paris…her body has ALWAYS been on point….

    Reply
  26. sunnydeereynolds says:
    February 1, 2018 at 10:38 am

    Why would even Kanye let someone clone his wife for his ad when he can just have his wife model it and have more publicity? And yes, Paris looks better as Kim than Kim herself. This is just weird. Is Kim and Kanye going through something that we just don’t know yet? Lol. Kanye being by himself in another country while Kim posting nudes.

    Reply
  27. ALOT says:
    February 1, 2018 at 10:40 am

    Not gonna lie… I actually kind of love this. I think these pics are fun.

    Reply
  28. nikzilla says:
    February 1, 2018 at 10:40 am

    That entire line is so lame.

    Reply
  29. Daisy says:
    February 1, 2018 at 10:41 am

    Can someone for the love of god tell Kanye that he doesn’t have the first clue about dressing women and that there’s a reason why no one else dresses like he dresses Kim?!

    Reply
  30. Mrs.K says:
    February 1, 2018 at 11:19 am

    How times have changed. Kim was Paris’s stylist and paid employee. Now Paris is being paid to copy superstar celeb Kim. Both sluts. Both rich.

    Reply
  31. Saks says:
    February 1, 2018 at 11:55 am

    Clothes are awful but I think Paris actually looks… hot? She is a better than Kim than Kim lol

    Reply
  32. Harryg says:
    February 1, 2018 at 1:47 pm

    I can’t I can’t I cant stand that hideous diaper butt! The diaper butt is driving me crazy! Soiled hefty diaper!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment